Legal Public Notices 8/12 issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, August 25, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Felix Sanchez - Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 8/20/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Janelle Ramos- Boxes and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, August 25th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Amanda Ellis- Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Hadiyah Foster- Bedding and Furniture. Kendra Hunt-Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Christina Kratzer- pictures, decorations, boxes 20 and bags all of house hold. Courtney Cummings- Household Items. Esau Pugh- washer, dryer and some tools. Yahaira Hernandez- Washer/Dryer, 2 Queen Beds, Desk and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 25, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Anaka Lewis - 2 Queen Mattresses, Boxes, Office Desk, Dresser, Table, 2 chairs -Reality Community Church - Church Goods - Anne Bwomezi - Household Goods, Books, Computer Parts - Anne Bwomerzi - Household Goods, Books, Computer Parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 08/25/2020 @ 11:30am.
Anthony Kelley - bedroom set, livingroom set & boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 08/25/2020 @ 1:45pm
Allyson Knox Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 59-2020-CP-000902000-XX
IN RE: ESTATE OF ABDUL KHALIQUE
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (summary administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ABDUL KHALIQUE, deceased, File Number 59-2020-CP-000902000-XX; by the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 3277; that the decedent’s date of death was February 11, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $72,000.00 and that the names of those to whom it has been assigned by Such order are: Name, Address: Creditors: None known, Beneficiaries: FARHAT KHALIQUE 1545 Peace Lily Way, Oviedo, Florida 32765. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 8/12/2020. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com
, Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. Person Giving Notice: /s/ FARHAT KHALIQUE, 1545 Peace Lily Way, Florida 32765.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on October 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MONICA OGLE
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: GARY FORT, Sr.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303, Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP 18-19
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A. E. DOB: 09/10/2014, M. E. DOB: 12/31/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS EDWARDS
, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-335
IN THE INTEREST OF: L.B. DOB: 05/03/2003, J.B. DOB: 10/18/2004, T.B. DOB: 12/25/2005, L.S. DOB: 05/22/2007, X.A. DOB: 04/21/2008, N.A. DOB: 07/18/2009, Z.A. DOB: 09/24/2011, L.A. DOB: 12/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Andrew Cornish
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 22nd day of September, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020-DR-007474-O
. Division: 41 - Heather Pinder Rodriguez. CHRISTINE HANN Petitioner/Wife, and YARON BECHAVOD, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION to DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO CHILDREN
TO: YARON BECHAVOD YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action Dissolution of Marriage with No Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on by and through Wife’s attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 941 W. Morse Blvd. #100, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before September 15, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 7/31/2020 (SEAL) CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Marc Larusso, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-66
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 09/28/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Iesha Jones
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Monday, October 19 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, LG CHIRO RIO PINAR, LLC, of 800 Formosa Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
THE JOINT
It is the intent of the undersigned to register:
"THE JOINT"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 08/05/2020
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, September 1, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
244 Susan Othelia Goff 492 Brooks Kendall Bates 575 Davaughn Allen Ray 533 Rosetta Richardson 357 Jeancarlos Rafael Perez Colon 240 Jason Christopher Fulm Mudry
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
11 Kenneth Darryl Campbell 31 Justin Rogers 162 Deborah Williams 289 Gail Redden 301 Marco Digrado 341 Marie Joceline Jean 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 414 Patrick Laurent 432 James Moten 487 Duane O'Neil Avery 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 640 Kerwin Victoria Edwards 247B Johnny Tookes
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0158 Ashley Renee Middleton 0161 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0162 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0335 Danny Charles Fudge JR 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0794 William David Sheppard 0934 Virginia Lee Franklin 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn 0987 Mary Devon Villante C-35 Jerrod Jamaal Gunn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0128 Janiera Crankfield 0529 William Jacobe 0830 Preston Robinson Jr 0833 Precious Royal 0944 Andelson Ortiz Figueroa 1233 Clifford Hagan 1311 Jonathan Stone 1325 Maribel Aviles Mendoza 1549 Carla Johnson
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1048 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 1086 Angel Marie Weis 1095 Rolonda Johnson 3296 Tarique Alexander 4120 Ray Jones 4122 Joseph Moore Jr 5037 Tonya Brown 6044 Edwin Marquez Ortiz 8029 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 9023 Rolonda Johnson, Edward Johnson, 1992 Chevy Prizm, Red, VIN 1Y1SK5464NZ020913, Tag: Z47IKH.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 20, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1529 - Charris, Isabel; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 2707 - Andrews, Trenee; 3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B025 - DRIVER, DARRIN; B044 - Rechner, Leslie; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C025 – Montgomery, Tiana; E030 - Byrtus, Ryan; E031 - Vazquez, Evelyn; E043 - Roberts-Becht, Melissa; E058 - ORTIZ, RICARDO; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E107 - HEANEY, ANDREW; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E169 - Marks, Anna; E185 - Paolini, Marie; E204 - West, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1223 - McCarrell Enterprise Demarchis, Taylor; 1227 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Taylor; 1256 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Taylor; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2210 - Giordano, Julianna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Santiago-Caraballo, Shanelle; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3290 - Acosta, Sabrina; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3395 - Daniels, James; F377 - Stephens, Marc; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H536 - Creamer, Sean; H569 - Thomas, Peter; H609 - Mallett, Antonio; H627 - Mcdonald, Andrew; I653 - Fernandez, Arlene; I672 - Hall, Tailene
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A012 - Ciocco, Thomas; A101 - Champion, Joshua; A111 - Tossas, Carmen; A128 - Orero, Rosalind; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B319 - Ravenwolf, Monica; B337 - Hendy, Jason; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; D476 - Semiao, Isabel; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E528 - Thillet, Ana; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F568 - St Hubert, Fabian; G583 - Valentin, Yesenia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1115 - Bradley, Ronald; 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1140 - Lugo, Roy; 1224 - Huston, Matthew; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1369 - Merlo, Fredal; 1519 – Iglesias, Manuel; 1523 - Baez, Jessica; 1702 - Galarza Martinez, Alexis; 1712 - Turner, Jodie; 1746 - Benavides, Miguel; 1799 - Serrano, Marta; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2223 - Lucas, Heather; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2433 - Jones, Hannah; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0434 - Gaskin, Lecha; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2118 - Holt, Brandon; 3056 - Morales, Kayla; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4077 - Rexach, Angel; 4081 - Caberra, Shawn; 6005 - Jackson, Annie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Dean, Lorenzo; 1229 - Gipe, Karl; 1401 - Lawhorn, Jessi; 1406 - Pantoliano, Gerald; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2022 - Riggs, Brandon; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2214 - Bright, Marquila; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2333 - Donaldson, Stuart; 2403 - Huber, George; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2700A - Goodenkauf, Aaron; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0035 - FRENCH, RHONDA; 0149 - Wayne, Trevon; 0230 - Loyd, Kianna; 1026 – Puentes, Sebastian; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 2102 - adler, Jurenal; 4014 - Hellerer, Dariel; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 4049 - Tomasello, Julian; 4067 - Fineman, Rebekah; 4075 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 6014 - Ayala, Britney; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 6025 - Marion, Patricia; 6038 - Malcolm, Gabrielle; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7028 - ALMUTAIRI, MOHAMMED; 9037 - Siam, Raneem; 9041 – Shaw, Tarisa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1008 - Vasallo, Pedro; 1169 - Myers, Serena; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 3009 - Pille, James; 4005 - Dority, Lawrence; 4039 - Ball, James; 4129 - Munroe, Samantha; 4176 - Johnson, Tahjii; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5001 - Vasallo, Pedro; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0140 - Savage, Damian; 2025 - Zavala, Richard; 7092 - Johnson, Asia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C098 - Perez, Josh; D347 - Reilley, Kristi Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1034 - Patterson, Mary; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5091 - Torres, Antonio; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 9021 - Reed, Christopher; 9023 - Anjali, FNU
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202 2956 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00315 - Pierre- Paul, Jaques; 00403 - Bernosky, Wade; 00414 - Lovings, Steve; 00534 - campbell, michele; 00555 - Gaines, Shawn; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, 407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A040 - Shaw, Daniel; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; D072 - Falcon - Arrietta, Leslie; D083 - Colon, Jasmine; D103 - Scott, Freddie; E016 - Freeman, Sharon; E072 - Adams, Danielle; E081 - Wheeler, Annette; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J422 - Henry, Dianne; J506 - Eudell, Shalisha; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A105 - Garcia, Luis; B210 - Cooper, John; C341 - Schimmer, Ashley; C361 - Davis, Lily; D427 - Walker, Ginna; E043 - Cooper, John; F635 - Dijkhoffz, Mitchell; G025 - detommoso, Veronica; G094 - Wimberly, Paul
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A013 - Waters, Cedric; A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; A028 - LAMONT, SHAUN; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; G203 - Maalouf, Mathieu; R548 - Crumity, Rita
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1309 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 2104 - Wolbert, Jeffrey; 2725 - Ramirez, Pablo; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C322 - Ramirez, Nicholas; C328 - Campbell, Crystal; C330 - Van Gent, Peter; D417 - Green, Sabree; E534 - Colon, Hector; G738 - Beach, Patrice; G738 - Wilson, Wills; G749 - Sketers, Parris; G758 - Calderoni, Joseph
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A130 - Marquez, Francheska; A155 - Perez, Austin; A174 - Guidry, Tina; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E577 - Lewis, Durante; F662 - Dodd, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0527 - Ellis, Hilda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C035 - Torres, Marcus; C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C103 - Obrien, Nicholas; D011 - Edwards, Kolbe; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G037 - Wilson, George; G065 - Daverat, Georges. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0803 - Williams, tyanna; 0811 - Noel, ermilia; 09116 - Roberts, O'neal; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 0981 - Mcnair, Shannon; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1140 - campbell, dezara; 1224 - Quisenberry, Tina; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1252 - Harrell, Jawanza; 1277 - mozone, Katerice; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B250 - Belen, Roberto; C313 - Sears, Anna; D425 - Fuller, Karen; H848 - Garrett, Lillie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B004 - Amill, Denise; C013 - Burgos, Robert; E025 - Rice, Annette; G043 - AGER, MARC; J040 - Williams, Darion; J058 - Salinas, Berlin; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A157 - arnott, francois; F623 - Van Hove, William; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; J021 - Peterson, Robert; K118 - Desir, Lineda; L206 - Martin, Ramona; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L223 - Margeson, Jo; N409 - Desir, Lineda; P021 - Pryce, Glenn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1017 - winn, jason; 1186 - Bonhomme, Shulzggar; 2052A - Rhodes, Neal; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0130 - Johnson, Mariah; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 3011 - Nieves Velazquez, Gilberto; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7045 - Ross, Ayana; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 8163 - Howard, Marrell
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C204 - Edwards, Mantwan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B017 - Richardson, Deneitrice; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B046 - Poe, Abigail; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C045 - Pena-Fernandez, Christian; C060 - Coocen, Chester; C079 - San Inocencio, Pablo; D068 - Cabassa, Longino; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D111 - Washington, Melvia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D180 - Daggs, Donald; E010 - Mcneal, Ivory
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1029 - Macchirella, John; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6420 - Thompson, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 28th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCEC14Z8SZ134362
1995 CHE
1HGCM55653A110098
2003 Honda
1N4AB41D2WC716015
1998 Nissan
3C63RRJL1JG163857
2018 RAM
4TANL42N8YZ647097
2000 Toyota
5NPD84LF6KH488622
2019 HYUNDAI
SALTY1248XA224190
1999 LAND ROVER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/28/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1UYVS25306U795438
2006 UTILITY EQUIPMENT CORP
3N1BC13E99L449452
2009 Nissan
JN8AS5MT7BW160400
2011 Nissan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 31, 2020
JT8BF22G2V5005058
1997 Lexus
LC2U6G101CC000726
2012 KYMCO
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020
1G1ZS51F76F278359
2006 Chevrolet
1G6DP567250192109
2005 Cadillac
1HGEJ6675XL021608
1999 Honda
1N4AL3AP2FC462727
2015 Nissan
1N4EB31PXPC748783
1993 Nissan
2T1CG22P9YC411137
2000 Toyota
4TARN81A4PZ072982
1993 Toyota
5NPEB4AC0BH064173
2011 Hyundai
JA4LS31HX1P001723
2001 Mitsubishi
JM3LW28G8Y0141281
2000 Mazda
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020
2T1BURHE0JC028177
2018 Toyota
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
1C4RJFAG3KC762324
2019 Jeep
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Ford
VIN# 1FADP3L92DL126153
2000 Jeep
VIN# 1J4GW48N0YC157973
2006 Mercedes
VIN# 4JGBB75E26A041468
2006 BMW
VIN# WBAVB13526PT22942
2016 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWL17AJ1GM241483
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 02, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
PACE ENCLOSED 6 X 10 TRAILER
VIN# 4FPFB10182G061328
2004 TOYOTA
VIN# 1NXBR32E24Z263724
2001 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1GCFG15W911162844
2006 TOYOTA
VIN# JTKDE177560065195
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 28th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746
Account of Howard L Carreira 2014 Honda VIN 19XFB2F52EE024088 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5917.66 Sale date is August 29, 2020 at 9 AM
