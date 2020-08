Legal Public Notices 8/12 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Felix Sanchez - Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISIONFile No.IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (summary administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ABDUL KHALIQUE, deceased, File Number 59-2020-CP-000902000-XX; by the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 3277; that the decedent’s date of death was February 11, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $72,000.00 and that the names of those to whom it has been assigned by Such order are: Name, Address: Creditors: None known, Beneficiaries: FARHAT KHALIQUE 1545 Peace Lily Way, Oviedo, Florida 32765. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 8/12/2020. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com , Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com , Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. Person Giving Notice: /s/ FARHAT KHALIQUE, 1545 Peace Lily Way, Florida 32765.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on October 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303, Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A. E. DOB: 09/10/2014, M. E. DOB: 12/31/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: L.B. DOB: 05/03/2003, J.B. DOB: 10/18/2004, T.B. DOB: 12/25/2005, L.S. DOB: 05/22/2007, X.A. DOB: 04/21/2008, N.A. DOB: 07/18/2009, Z.A. DOB: 09/24/2011, L.A. DOB: 12/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 22nd day of September, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 41 - Heather Pinder Rodriguez. CHRISTINE HANN Petitioner/Wife, and YARON BECHAVOD, Respondent/Husband.TO: YARON BECHAVOD YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action Dissolution of Marriage with No Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on by and through Wife’s attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 941 W. Morse Blvd. #100, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before September 15, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 7/31/2020 (SEAL) CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Marc Larusso, Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 09/28/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Monday, October 19 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, LG CHIRO RIO PINAR, LLC, of 800 Formosa Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to register:with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 08/05/2020Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.244 Susan Othelia Goff 492 Brooks Kendall Bates 575 Davaughn Allen Ray 533 Rosetta Richardson 357 Jeancarlos Rafael Perez Colon 240 Jason Christopher Fulm Mudry11 Kenneth Darryl Campbell 31 Justin Rogers 162 Deborah Williams 289 Gail Redden 301 Marco Digrado 341 Marie Joceline Jean 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 414 Patrick Laurent 432 James Moten 487 Duane O'Neil Avery 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 640 Kerwin Victoria Edwards 247B Johnny Tookes0158 Ashley Renee Middleton 0161 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0162 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0335 Danny Charles Fudge JR 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0794 William David Sheppard 0934 Virginia Lee Franklin 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn 0987 Mary Devon Villante C-35 Jerrod Jamaal Gunn0128 Janiera Crankfield 0529 William Jacobe 0830 Preston Robinson Jr 0833 Precious Royal 0944 Andelson Ortiz Figueroa 1233 Clifford Hagan 1311 Jonathan Stone 1325 Maribel Aviles Mendoza 1549 Carla Johnson1048 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 1086 Angel Marie Weis 1095 Rolonda Johnson 3296 Tarique Alexander 4120 Ray Jones 4122 Joseph Moore Jr 5037 Tonya Brown 6044 Edwin Marquez Ortiz 8029 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 9023 Rolonda Johnson, Edward Johnson, 1992 Chevy Prizm, Red, VIN 1Y1SK5464NZ020913, Tag: Z47IKH.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. 1529 - Charris, Isabel; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 2707 - Andrews, Trenee; 3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred; 3533 - Brown, BridgetteA001 - Heard, Katherine; B025 - DRIVER, DARRIN; B044 - Rechner, Leslie; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C025 – Montgomery, Tiana; E030 - Byrtus, Ryan; E031 - Vazquez, Evelyn; E043 - Roberts-Becht, Melissa; E058 - ORTIZ, RICARDO; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E107 - HEANEY, ANDREW; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E169 - Marks, Anna; E185 - Paolini, Marie; E204 - West, Anthony. 1223 - McCarrell Enterprise Demarchis, Taylor; 1227 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Taylor; 1256 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Taylor; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2210 - Giordano, Julianna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Santiago-Caraballo, Shanelle; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3290 - Acosta, Sabrina; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3395 - Daniels, James; F377 - Stephens, Marc; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H536 - Creamer, Sean; H569 - Thomas, Peter; H609 - Mallett, Antonio; H627 - Mcdonald, Andrew; I653 - Fernandez, Arlene; I672 - Hall, Tailene. A012 - Ciocco, Thomas; A101 - Champion, Joshua; A111 - Tossas, Carmen; A128 - Orero, Rosalind; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B319 - Ravenwolf, Monica; B337 - Hendy, Jason; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; D476 - Semiao, Isabel; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E528 - Thillet, Ana; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F568 - St Hubert, Fabian; G583 - Valentin, Yesenia. 1115 - Bradley, Ronald; 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1140 - Lugo, Roy; 1224 - Huston, Matthew; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1369 - Merlo, Fredal; 1519 – Iglesias, Manuel; 1523 - Baez, Jessica; 1702 - Galarza Martinez, Alexis; 1712 - Turner, Jodie; 1746 - Benavides, Miguel; 1799 - Serrano, Marta; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2223 - Lucas, Heather; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2433 - Jones, Hannah; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago. 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0434 - Gaskin, Lecha; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2118 - Holt, Brandon; 3056 - Morales, Kayla; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4077 - Rexach, Angel; 4081 - Caberra, Shawn; 6005 - Jackson, Annie. 1204 - Dean, Lorenzo; 1229 - Gipe, Karl; 1401 - Lawhorn, Jessi; 1406 - Pantoliano, Gerald; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2022 - Riggs, Brandon; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2214 - Bright, Marquila; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2333 - Donaldson, Stuart; 2403 - Huber, George; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2700A - Goodenkauf, Aaron; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele. 0035 - FRENCH, RHONDA; 0149 - Wayne, Trevon; 0230 - Loyd, Kianna; 1026 – Puentes, Sebastian; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 2102 - adler, Jurenal; 4014 - Hellerer, Dariel; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 4049 - Tomasello, Julian; 4067 - Fineman, Rebekah; 4075 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 6014 - Ayala, Britney; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 6025 - Marion, Patricia; 6038 - Malcolm, Gabrielle; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7028 - ALMUTAIRI, MOHAMMED; 9037 - Siam, Raneem; 9041 – Shaw, Tarisa. 1008 - Vasallo, Pedro; 1169 - Myers, Serena; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 3009 - Pille, James; 4005 - Dority, Lawrence; 4039 - Ball, James; 4129 - Munroe, Samantha; 4176 - Johnson, Tahjii; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5001 - Vasallo, Pedro; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James0140 - Savage, Damian; 2025 - Zavala, Richard; 7092 - Johnson, AsiaA030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C098 - Perez, Josh; D347 - Reilley, Kristi To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. 1034 - Patterson, Mary; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5091 - Torres, Antonio; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 9021 - Reed, Christopher; 9023 - Anjali, FNU00315 - Pierre- Paul, Jaques; 00403 - Bernosky, Wade; 00414 - Lovings, Steve; 00534 - campbell, michele; 00555 - Gaines, Shawn; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, RachelA040 - Shaw, Daniel; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; D072 - Falcon - Arrietta, Leslie; D083 - Colon, Jasmine; D103 - Scott, Freddie; E016 - Freeman, Sharon; E072 - Adams, Danielle; E081 - Wheeler, Annette; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J422 - Henry, Dianne; J506 - Eudell, Shalisha; P067 - Hackney, TayannaA105 - Garcia, Luis; B210 - Cooper, John; C341 - Schimmer, Ashley; C361 - Davis, Lily; D427 - Walker, Ginna; E043 - Cooper, John; F635 - Dijkhoffz, Mitchell; G025 - detommoso, Veronica; G094 - Wimberly, Paul. A013 - Waters, Cedric; A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; A028 - LAMONT, SHAUN; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; G203 - Maalouf, Mathieu; R548 - Crumity, Rita. 1309 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 2104 - Wolbert, Jeffrey; 2725 - Ramirez, Pablo; 3212 - Graham, HilmerC322 - Ramirez, Nicholas; C328 - Campbell, Crystal; C330 - Van Gent, Peter; D417 - Green, Sabree; E534 - Colon, Hector; G738 - Beach, Patrice; G738 - Wilson, Wills; G749 - Sketers, Parris; G758 - Calderoni, JosephA130 - Marquez, Francheska; A155 - Perez, Austin; A174 - Guidry, Tina; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E577 - Lewis, Durante; F662 - Dodd, William0527 - Ellis, Hilda. C035 - Torres, Marcus; C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C103 - Obrien, Nicholas; D011 - Edwards, Kolbe; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G037 - Wilson, George; G065 - Daverat, Georges. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; B004 - Amill, Denise; C013 - Burgos, Robert; E025 - Rice, Annette; G043 - AGER, MARC; J040 - Williams, Darion; J058 - Salinas, Berlin; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; K041 - Goodman, SandranaA157 - arnott, francois; F623 - Van Hove, William; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; J021 - Peterson, Robert; K118 - Desir, Lineda; L206 - Martin, Ramona; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L223 - Margeson, Jo; N409 - Desir, Lineda; P021 - Pryce, Glenn1017 - winn, jason; 1186 - Bonhomme, Shulzggar; 2052A - Rhodes, Neal; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly0130 - Johnson, Mariah; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 3011 - Nieves Velazquez, Gilberto; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7045 - Ross, Ayana; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 8163 - Howard, MarrellC204 - Edwards, MantwanB003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B017 - Richardson, Deneitrice; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B046 - Poe, Abigail; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C045 - Pena-Fernandez, Christian; C060 - Coocen, Chester; C079 - San Inocencio, Pablo; D068 - Cabassa, Longino; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D111 - Washington, Melvia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D180 - Daggs, Donald; E010 - Mcneal, Ivory1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1029 - Macchirella, John; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6420 - Thompson, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1GCEC14Z8SZ1343621995 CHE1HGCM55653A1100982003 Honda1N4AB41D2WC7160151998 Nissan3C63RRJL1JG1638572018 RAM4TANL42N8YZ6470972000 Toyota5NPD84LF6KH4886222019 HYUNDAISALTY1248XA2241901999 LAND ROVERNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/28/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1UYVS25306U7954382006 UTILITY EQUIPMENT CORP3N1BC13E99L4494522009 NissanJN8AS5MT7BW1604002011 Nissan. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JT8BF22G2V50050581997 LexusLC2U6G101CC0007262012 KYMCO1G1ZS51F76F2783592006 Chevrolet1G6DP5672501921092005 Cadillac1HGEJ6675XL0216081999 Honda1N4AL3AP2FC4627272015 Nissan1N4EB31PXPC7487831993 Nissan2T1CG22P9YC4111372000 Toyota4TARN81A4PZ0729821993 Toyota5NPEB4AC0BH0641732011 HyundaiJA4LS31HX1P0017232001 MitsubishiJM3LW28G8Y01412812000 Mazda2T1BURHE0JC0281772018 Toyota1C4RJFAG3KC7623242019 JeepVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2013 FordVIN# 1FADP3L92DL1261532000 JeepVIN# 1J4GW48N0YC1579732006 MercedesVIN# 4JGBB75E26A0414682006 BMWVIN# WBAVB13526PT229422016 VolkswagenVIN# 3VWL17AJ1GM241483To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 02, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.PACE ENCLOSED 6 X 10 TRAILERVIN# 4FPFB10182G0613282004 TOYOTAVIN# 1NXBR32E24Z2637242001 CHEVROLETVIN# 1GCFG15W9111628442006 TOYOTAVIN# JTKDE177560065195To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserveAccount of Howard L Carreira 2014 Honda VIN 19XFB2F52EE024088 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5917.66 Sale date is8/12/20