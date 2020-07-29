Legal Public Notices 7/29 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 20, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Scott Danyluk- household goods; Kizzy Daniels- household items; anletha Jones -household items; Tashiem Parker- Clothes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, August 11, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
KMR Wholesale- Cell Phone accessories & leather goods, KMR Wholesale- cell phone accessories, leather goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, August 11th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Vianca Negron-4 track, Corporation Hmshost/ Hmshost Corporation-Household goods, Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp. Inc/Gabriel Perez Prieto- house hold goods, Censa International College/Deinnys Torrealba- 4 desk, boxes, mattress, 2 board. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: August 20, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Jennifer Shipley- Household Goods, Taneara Charity- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 08/11/2020 @ 12:45PM
Jailene Diaz Goytia household, electronic, Ruby Wilson Holiday decoration, washer, dryer, Emily Barrett Household items, Miguel Colon Personal items, Holiday docoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 08/13/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, David Rivera Restaurant Equipment, Daniel Madera House hold goods, Henry Ager Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 08/11/2020 @ 1:45pm
Hector Vazquez household items, Latoya Williams household items, William Ford household items, Mike Dominguez Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/11/2020 @ 11:45am
Hector Galvez household items, Janet Rivera household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 08/11/2020 @ 11:30am.
Christopher M Kearney- Houseold items.misc. Christopher Cook- Household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 08/20/2020 @ 2:00PM:
Daniel Lybrand household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 8/13/20 at 2:00pm.
Qing Li : household items, boxes, books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on 8/20/2020 @ 10:30 AM
Ronshaun Jones Household Goods, ROSE FILS Housegoods, Ben Bates furnature, home goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 08/20/2020 @9:30AM
. Ruby Jerelds Household items, SHAMONA CLARK Housegoods, Rod Williams Boxes, Jonathan Allard sofa, Michael Aritis Unit #4003 2002, Dodge, Grand Caraven, VIN# 2B4GP34392R619170, Owner: Michael Linzy Aritis & furniture , Rodney Jackson furniture, weights & boxes, Latasha Leggett deep freezer furniture sectional & 3 tv's, Roderick Bean furniture & house goods ,Keely Blair housegoods, Susan Hilsberg Household items, Ivelisse Martinez clothes and smaller items, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Devona Timbs Housegoods, GOVANA MAGALLANES Housegoods, Phyllis Gary Housegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 8/20/2020 @ 3:00p.m.
Jephte Laurent Housegoods, Kirk shields Furniture,bed,mattress , Cathy Johnson Household Goods, Michael Shivers Detailing equipment, Bianca Cooks Furniture,Personal Items, Tony Edwards King size bed, washer /dryer, boxes, couch. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 08/20/20 @ 4 pm.
Renee Waller- furnitures, clothes, bags,shoes; Amanda Barko -futon and boxes; Charles V Brooks-plant, Aquarium; Julio C Zapata- clothes; Lydie Pierre- clothes and boxes; Jolteus Wilso- clothes and boxes; Keith Marcell Williams- personal items, boxes, clothes Osvaldo Velasco- doctor table, boxes, file, cabinets; Theodore Shugars- shelves; David Wheeler- items in his van. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20th, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Veronica Zurbola- Household items Jeffery Haughton- Couch, household items Dee Warrick- Household items Lisa Hutton- Household items Jordane Tillman- Household items Audy Sargent -Household items Priscilla Renee- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Lina Ramos - Household Goods, boxes, stove, entertainment center.- Darlene T Randall- Household Goods.- Christian J Tejada -Household good, electronic, boxes of clothing. -Stephen L Isom - Household Goods.-Chanel A Fleming -Crib, 2 boxes, 1 totes. -Stephen L Isom- Household Goods. -Amy Marie Allen- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 8/13/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Jennifer Czeczotka home goods, Jessica Norell home goods, Gillian Gruber home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
FALCON TRACE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021 BUDGET; NOTICE OF POSSIBLE REMOTE PROCEDURES DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19; AND NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS’ MEETING. The Board of Supervisors (”Board”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“District”) will conduct a public hearing on August 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Hawk Lake Recreation Center, 13600 Big Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837, for the purpose of hearing comments and objections on the adoption of the proposed budget (“Proposed Budget”) of the District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021 (“Fiscal Year 2020/2021”). A regular board meeting of the District will also be held at that time where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. A copy of the agenda and the Proposed Budget may be obtained at the offices of the District Manager, c/o Governmental Management Services – Central Florida, LLC, 219 E. Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 841-5524 (“District Manager’s Office”), during normal business hours, or via the District’s website, at www.falcontracecdd.com
. It is anticipated that due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the District may conduct the public hearing and meeting by telephonic or video conferencing communications media technology, pursuant to then-effective governmental orders, including but not limited to Executive Orders 20-52 and 20-69, issued by Governor DeSantis, as extended and supplemented, and pursuant to Section 120.54(5)(b)2., Florida Statutes, that may allow the Board to convene via such communication methods at the above stated date and time. While it may be necessary to hold the above referenced public hearing and meeting utilizing communications media technology due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the District fully encourages public participation in a safe and efficient manner. To that end, anyone wishing to listen to and/or participate in the public hearing and meeting can do so via their computer at https://zoom.us/j/92246063919 or telephonically by dialing (646) 876-9923 and entering the Meeting ID: 922 4606 3919. Participants are strongly encouraged to submit questions and comments to the District Manager’s Office at jshowe@gmscfl.com
, or by calling (407) 841-5524 by August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm in advance of the meeting to facilitate the Board’s consideration of such questions and comments during the meeting. If conditions allow the meeting and the public hearing to occur in person, the meeting and public hearing will be held at the date, time and location stated herein. The meeting and public hearing is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law for community development districts. The meeting and the public hearing may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at such meeting. Any person requiring special accommodations in order to access and participate in the meeting and public hearing because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY)/1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. As indicated above, this meeting and public hearing may be conducted by media communications technology. Anyone requiring assistance in order to obtain access to the telephonic, video conferencing, or other communications media technology being utilized to conduct this meeting should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. Similarly, any person requiring or that otherwise may need assistance accessing or participating in this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment is strongly encouraged to contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance so that arrangements may be made. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing and meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe, District Manager, Falcon Trace Community Development District.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on October 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP19-553
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.T. DOB: 06/13/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: WILBERT TIMMS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esq./FBN:0123752, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP 18-19
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A. E. DOB: 09/10/2014, M. E. DOB: 12/31/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS EDWARDS
, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, David John Bent, of 4559 w Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Destination pup
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Destination pup"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/23/2020
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 6th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810;
A16 Betzaida Hernandez $821.76, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,463.76, D12 Jason David $943.68, A12 TIMOTHY TURNER $914.62, B30 RaOndria Johnson $664.88, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $1,675.38, L55 DENICE JACKSON $641.60, L57 THOMAS MORAN $636.20, B71 Amanda Garcia $1,604.41, L70 DOROTHY ROWLANDS $2,173.76, E12 Rafael Blanco $1,415.50, B57 jerome wilkerson $705.28, C73 Keshaun Stewart $1,137.16, B64 Matthew Davis $1,129.48, D27 Luis Toledo $986.21
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1330 Alfredo Castaneda $628.30, 1301 THEODIS PAULK $1,380.93, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2,078.98, 1321 PORTIA ALLEN $1,567.06, 1268 JOSE BENITEZ $1,868.74, 1171 NORA BRITTEN $1,177.11, 1270 nick schneider $1,279.13, 1201 ralph wilson $798.02
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714;
B103 Rebekah Burgos $1,629.53, B127 ruben rivera $1,561.26, C120 Jocquin Gunn $1,510.24, B132 Pamela Smith $1,454.59, A107 alex abrahams $1,624.57, C139 Jocquin Gunn $1,384.24
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1248 jakerra bolden $970.20, 1150-1151 SPECTRA ENGINEERING $1,687.12, 2309 Mark Ryan $2,045.66, 2411 omarie payno $873.40, 1691 Barbara Martin $655.08, 2295 Angela Warren $2,045.66, 2657 craig jefferson $718.86, 1186 Jackson Torres $1,422.29, 1050 Deborah Dash $995.60, 2084 Jayson Cornelius $862.60, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $1,246.61, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $931.80, 1044 MILTON SMITH $825.15, 1350 Mystery Room $974.30, 1013 GLENN VAUSE $2,040.66, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $527.00, 2320 Francois Beauvais $1,062.18, 1452 Selena Perez $718.70, 1100 James Tizzio $932.00, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,211.05
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E012 stephanie buron $665.60, C007 Don Depaul $851.85, C043 Antoine Almaalouf $1,053.92, B060 David Nixon $891.70, A090 Nick Larson $713.29
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1237 Mystery Room $1,545.02, 1421 Miranda Seeley $1,208.41, 2558 mistery room $1,049.34, 2031 lisa pilgram $655.01, 1431 DONNA BORS $910.69, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,267.62, 1561 nicole mckenna $702.92, 1069 Craneshia Simon $1,411.33, 5056 felix lorcy $1,804.25, 2075 casrlos padilla $676.28, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $772.09, 1204 john Hurst $633.62, 1055 Montez Mack $1,843.30, 1557 desiree carpenter $702.79, 1326 kerstin wynn $652.22, 1625 christina veltman $1,664.45, 1273 Gertha Allen $1,544.77, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $633.62, 1220 mitchael watson $697.09, 1047 jayna fox $1,938.70, 1643 Star Orr $1,443.68, 1611 luis cruz $1,664.45, 5018 jason lemieux $1,267.62, 1265 jessie robicheaux $1,411.33, 1653 DONNA BORS $1,710.32, 1300 hearken mediagroup $851.59
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
3117 Alnisa Williams $1,309.88, 1030 BERYL THOMPSON $638.74, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,102.10, 2149 Devin Robinson $806.43, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $827.43, 3131 christina anderson $918.25, 3153 AKEYLA MCCOY $953.39, 1044 Collen Garey $1,459.44
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-haul Ctr Hunter Creek - 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 on August 5th, 2020 at 9:00AM:
1318 Juan Velez, 1240 Shea Samuels, 3143 Magdalena Garcia, 1723 Anderson Tiu, 2041 Kassim Dowling, 1244 Juan Romero, 1226 Robert Surprenant, 1717 Joseph Hernandez, 3033 Gerardo Barroeta, 1513 Jose Lizardi, 1084 David Lackenby, 3052 NTDSoftware Solutions, 2010 Louie Crossfield, 1605 Richard Gomez, 1016 Jennifer Marion, 2235 Jessica Torres, 1056 Tiffany Scott, 1061 Jose Zayas, 1254 Alejando Ruiz, 1613 Cindy Capps, 3513 Carlos Torres, 3134 Shad William, 1724 Asif Hann, 3509 Kassandra Barrios, 1040 Joshua Edwards, 1315 Juan Ordonez, 1247 David Boltez
U-haul Ctr Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando, Fl 32837 on August 5th, 2020 at 9:00AM:
257 Sheldon Ellington, 246 Elder Javier, 519 Victor Santiago, 568 Jametta Ware, 968 Onell Alberto Ferandez, 830 Jay Manning, 328 Gregory Christian, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 1067 Ramon Quinones, 631 Joshua Robinson, 304 Linda Bullock, 576 Sarah Castillon, 434 Steven Lin
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On August 11, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Shelsy Sandoval- Home items, Andrea Wilkinson -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 14th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2G1WF55E019152550
2001 CHEVROLET
2GTEK19T9X1517184
1999 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
2HGFB6E50DH700809
2013 HONDA
2HKRW5H31KH416078
2019 HONDA
2T1KR32E25C346900
2005 TOYOTA
3AKJHHDR8KSKC5362
2019 FREIGHTLINER
3N1CN7AP1FL835946
2015 NISSAN
4T1BF1FK7CU506228
2012 TOYOTA
5YFEPRAE5LP092412
2020 TOYOTA
JM3TB28A580123344
2008 MAZDA
JS1VS52AXS2101857
1995 SUZUKI
KNDMB233466020190
2006 KIA
LC6DN11A7J1101978
2018 SUZUKI
WDDGF54X99R068491
2009 MERCEDES-BENZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/14/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
ESGC0099K516
2005 HONDA
KNDJD733565527860
2006 KIA
1D8GU28K87W594902
2007 DODGE
KMHCN4AC5BU617531
2011 HYUNDAI
1ZEAAEKB6GA005640
2016 EASY LOADER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 16, 2020
1G1AL55FX77295608
2007 CHEVROLET
3VWSF71K26M844849
2006 VOLKSWAGEN
JYA2UJE01KA021461
1989 YAMAHA
AUGUST 17, 2020
1FTNW21S14EA75671
2004 FORD
1N4BL11E15C107148
2005 NISSAN
JKAKZLA18CA012428
1982 KAWASAKI
AUGUST 21, 2020
1G8AZ52FX4Z220427
2004 Saturn
1GTFG15X761271948
2006 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
3KPF24AD8LE201217
2020 KIA
4A3AC44G63E076286
2003 Mitsubishi.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
Homeade Trailer
VIN# NO VIN
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FMZU63E92UA12497
2010 Chevy
VIN# 1G1AD5F58A7164865
2008 Chrysler
VIN# 1C3LC45K58N263738
2001 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BF28B81U150145
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 19, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1FM5K8D8XHGC13874
2017 FORD
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
JM1GJ1V51G1481774
2016 MAZDA
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2007 FORD
VIN# 2FMDK39C17BA29280
2000 FORD
VIN# 1FMRU1663YLB99824
2002 CHEVROLET
VIN# 2GCEC19T221108742
2000 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1YY22GXY5119652
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 10th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on August 28, 2020 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2006 VOLK VIN# 3VWFT71K66M057025 Lien Amt $410.00