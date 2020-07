Legal Public Notices 7/29 issue 

Orlando Legals

Scott Danyluk- household goods; Kizzy Daniels- household items; anletha Jones -household items; Tashiem Parker- Clothes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. KMR Wholesale- Cell Phone accessories & leather goods, KMR Wholesale- cell phone accessories, leather goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Vianca Negron-4 track, Corporation Hmshost/ Hmshost Corporation-Household goods, Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp. Inc/Gabriel Perez Prieto- house hold goods, Censa International College/Deinnys Torrealba- 4 desk, boxes, mattress, 2 board. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Jennifer Shipley- Household Goods, Taneara Charity- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Jailene Diaz Goytia household, electronic, Ruby Wilson Holiday decoration, washer, dryer, Emily Barrett Household items, Miguel Colon Personal items, Holiday docoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Melleah Hook House hold goods, David Rivera Restaurant Equipment, Daniel Madera House hold goods, Henry Ager Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Hector Vazquez household items, Latoya Williams household items, William Ford household items, Mike Dominguez Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Hector Galvez household items, Janet Rivera household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Christopher M Kearney- Houseold items.misc. Christopher Cook- Household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Daniel Lybrand household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Qing Li : household items, boxes, books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Ronshaun Jones Household Goods, ROSE FILS Housegoods, Ben Bates furnature, home goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated. Ruby Jerelds Household items, SHAMONA CLARK Housegoods, Rod Williams Boxes, Jonathan Allard sofa, Michael Aritis Unit #4003 2002, Dodge, Grand Caraven, VIN# 2B4GP34392R619170, Owner: Michael Linzy Aritis & furniture , Rodney Jackson furniture, weights & boxes, Latasha Leggett deep freezer furniture sectional & 3 tv's, Roderick Bean furniture & house goods ,Keely Blair housegoods, Susan Hilsberg Household items, Ivelisse Martinez clothes and smaller items, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Devona Timbs Housegoods, GOVANA MAGALLANES Housegoods, Phyllis Gary Housegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jephte Laurent Housegoods, Kirk shields Furniture,bed,mattress , Cathy Johnson Household Goods, Michael Shivers Detailing equipment, Bianca Cooks Furniture,Personal Items, Tony Edwards King size bed, washer /dryer, boxes, couch. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Renee Waller- furnitures, clothes, bags,shoes; Amanda Barko -futon and boxes; Charles V Brooks-plant, Aquarium; Julio C Zapata- clothes; Lydie Pierre- clothes and boxes; Jolteus Wilso- clothes and boxes; Keith Marcell Williams- personal items, boxes, clothes Osvaldo Velasco- doctor table, boxes, file, cabinets; Theodore Shugars- shelves; David Wheeler- items in his van. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Veronica Zurbola- Household items Jeffery Haughton- Couch, household items Dee Warrick- Household items Lisa Hutton- Household items Jordane Tillman- Household items Audy Sargent -Household items Priscilla Renee- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Lina Ramos - Household Goods, boxes, stove, entertainment center.- Darlene T Randall- Household Goods.- Christian J Tejada -Household good, electronic, boxes of clothing. -Stephen L Isom - Household Goods.-Chanel A Fleming -Crib, 2 boxes, 1 totes. -Stephen L Isom- Household Goods. -Amy Marie Allen- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Jennifer Czeczotka home goods, Jessica Norell home goods, Gillian Gruber home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021 BUDGET; NOTICE OF POSSIBLE REMOTE PROCEDURES DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19; AND NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS' MEETING. The Board of Supervisors (”Board”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“District”) will conduct a public hearing on August 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Hawk Lake Recreation Center, 13600 Big Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837, for the purpose of hearing comments and objections on the adoption of the proposed budget (“Proposed Budget”) of the District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021 (“Fiscal Year 2020/2021”). A regular board meeting of the District will also be held at that time where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. A copy of the agenda and the Proposed Budget may be obtained at the offices of the District Manager, c/o Governmental Management Services – Central Florida, LLC, 219 E. Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 841-5524 (“District Manager’s Office”), during normal business hours, or via the District’s website, at www.falcontracecdd.com . It is anticipated that due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the District may conduct the public hearing and meeting by telephonic or video conferencing communications media technology, pursuant to then-effective governmental orders, including but not limited to Executive Orders 20-52 and 20-69, issued by Governor DeSantis, as extended and supplemented, and pursuant to Section 120.54(5)(b)2., Florida Statutes, that may allow the Board to convene via such communication methods at the above stated date and time. While it may be necessary to hold the above referenced public hearing and meeting utilizing communications media technology due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the District fully encourages public participation in a safe and efficient manner. To that end, anyone wishing to listen to and/or participate in the public hearing and meeting can do so via their computer at https://zoom.us/j/92246063919 or telephonically by dialing (646) 876-9923 and entering the Meeting ID: 922 4606 3919. Participants are strongly encouraged to submit questions and comments to the District Manager’s Office at jshowe@gmscfl.com , or by calling (407) 841-5524 by August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm in advance of the meeting to facilitate the Board’s consideration of such questions and comments during the meeting. If conditions allow the meeting and the public hearing to occur in person, the meeting and public hearing will be held at the date, time and location stated herein. The meeting and public hearing is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law for community development districts. The meeting and the public hearing may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at such meeting. Any person requiring special accommodations in order to access and participate in the meeting and public hearing because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY)/1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. As indicated above, this meeting and public hearing may be conducted by media communications technology. Anyone requiring assistance in order to obtain access to the telephonic, video conferencing, or other communications media technology being utilized to conduct this meeting should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. Similarly, any person requiring or that otherwise may need assistance accessing or participating in this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment is strongly encouraged to contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance so that arrangements may be made. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing and meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe, District Manager, Falcon Trace Community Development District.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on October 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.T. DOB: 06/13/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esq./FBN:0123752, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A. E. DOB: 09/10/2014, M. E. DOB: 12/31/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)is hereby given that the undersigned, David John Bent, of 4559 w Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/23/2020for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.and will continue until all locations are done.A16 Betzaida Hernandez $821.76, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,463.76, D12 Jason David $943.68, A12 TIMOTHY TURNER $914.62, B30 RaOndria Johnson $664.88, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $1,675.38, L55 DENICE JACKSON $641.60, L57 THOMAS MORAN $636.20, B71 Amanda Garcia $1,604.41, L70 DOROTHY ROWLANDS $2,173.76, E12 Rafael Blanco $1,415.50, B57 jerome wilkerson $705.28, C73 Keshaun Stewart $1,137.16, B64 Matthew Davis $1,129.48, D27 Luis Toledo $986.211330 Alfredo Castaneda $628.30, 1301 THEODIS PAULK $1,380.93, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2,078.98, 1321 PORTIA ALLEN $1,567.06, 1268 JOSE BENITEZ $1,868.74, 1171 NORA BRITTEN $1,177.11, 1270 nick schneider $1,279.13, 1201 ralph wilson $798.02B103 Rebekah Burgos $1,629.53, B127 ruben rivera $1,561.26, C120 Jocquin Gunn $1,510.24, B132 Pamela Smith $1,454.59, A107 alex abrahams $1,624.57, C139 Jocquin Gunn $1,384.241248 jakerra bolden $970.20, 1150-1151 SPECTRA ENGINEERING $1,687.12, 2309 Mark Ryan $2,045.66, 2411 omarie payno $873.40, 1691 Barbara Martin $655.08, 2295 Angela Warren $2,045.66, 2657 craig jefferson $718.86, 1186 Jackson Torres $1,422.29, 1050 Deborah Dash $995.60, 2084 Jayson Cornelius $862.60, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $1,246.61, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $931.80, 1044 MILTON SMITH $825.15, 1350 Mystery Room $974.30, 1013 GLENN VAUSE $2,040.66, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $527.00, 2320 Francois Beauvais $1,062.18, 1452 Selena Perez $718.70, 1100 James Tizzio $932.00, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,211.05E012 stephanie buron $665.60, C007 Don Depaul $851.85, C043 Antoine Almaalouf $1,053.92, B060 David Nixon $891.70, A090 Nick Larson $713.291237 Mystery Room $1,545.02, 1421 Miranda Seeley $1,208.41, 2558 mistery room $1,049.34, 2031 lisa pilgram $655.01, 1431 DONNA BORS $910.69, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,267.62, 1561 nicole mckenna $702.92, 1069 Craneshia Simon $1,411.33, 5056 felix lorcy $1,804.25, 2075 casrlos padilla $676.28, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $772.09, 1204 john Hurst $633.62, 1055 Montez Mack $1,843.30, 1557 desiree carpenter $702.79, 1326 kerstin wynn $652.22, 1625 christina veltman $1,664.45, 1273 Gertha Allen $1,544.77, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $633.62, 1220 mitchael watson $697.09, 1047 jayna fox $1,938.70, 1643 Star Orr $1,443.68, 1611 luis cruz $1,664.45, 5018 jason lemieux $1,267.62, 1265 jessie robicheaux $1,411.33, 1653 DONNA BORS $1,710.32, 1300 hearken mediagroup $851.593117 Alnisa Williams $1,309.88, 1030 BERYL THOMPSON $638.74, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,102.10, 2149 Devin Robinson $806.43, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $827.43, 3131 christina anderson $918.25, 3153 AKEYLA MCCOY $953.39, 1044 Collen Garey $1,459.44FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.1318 Juan Velez, 1240 Shea Samuels, 3143 Magdalena Garcia, 1723 Anderson Tiu, 2041 Kassim Dowling, 1244 Juan Romero, 1226 Robert Surprenant, 1717 Joseph Hernandez, 3033 Gerardo Barroeta, 1513 Jose Lizardi, 1084 David Lackenby, 3052 NTDSoftware Solutions, 2010 Louie Crossfield, 1605 Richard Gomez, 1016 Jennifer Marion, 2235 Jessica Torres, 1056 Tiffany Scott, 1061 Jose Zayas, 1254 Alejando Ruiz, 1613 Cindy Capps, 3513 Carlos Torres, 3134 Shad William, 1724 Asif Hann, 3509 Kassandra Barrios, 1040 Joshua Edwards, 1315 Juan Ordonez, 1247 David Boltez257 Sheldon Ellington, 246 Elder Javier, 519 Victor Santiago, 568 Jametta Ware, 968 Onell Alberto Ferandez, 830 Jay Manning, 328 Gregory Christian, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 1067 Ramon Quinones, 631 Joshua Robinson, 304 Linda Bullock, 576 Sarah Castillon, 434 Steven LinNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYwill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Shelsy Sandoval- Home items, Andrea Wilkinson -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;2G1WF55E0191525502001 CHEVROLET2GTEK19T9X15171841999 GENERAL MOTORS CORP2HGFB6E50DH7008092013 HONDA2HKRW5H31KH4160782019 HONDA2T1KR32E25C3469002005 TOYOTA3AKJHHDR8KSKC53622019 FREIGHTLINER3N1CN7AP1FL8359462015 NISSAN4T1BF1FK7CU5062282012 TOYOTA5YFEPRAE5LP0924122020 TOYOTAJM3TB28A5801233442008 MAZDAJS1VS52AXS21018571995 SUZUKIKNDMB2334660201902006 KIALC6DN11A7J11019782018 SUZUKIWDDGF54X99R0684912009 MERCEDES-BENZ.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/14/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.ESGC0099K5162005 HONDAKNDJD7335655278602006 KIA1D8GU28K87W5949022007 DODGEKMHCN4AC5BU6175312011 HYUNDAI1ZEAAEKB6GA0056402016 EASY LOADER. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1G1AL55FX772956082007 CHEVROLET3VWSF71K26M8448492006 VOLKSWAGENJYA2UJE01KA0214611989 YAMAHA1FTNW21S14EA756712004 FORD1N4BL11E15C1071482005 NISSANJKAKZLA18CA0124281982 KAWASAKI1G8AZ52FX4Z2204272004 Saturn1GTFG15X7612719482006 GENERAL MOTORS CORP3KPF24AD8LE2012172020 KIA4A3AC44G63E0762862003 Mitsubishi.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:Homeade TrailerVIN# NO VIN2002 FordVIN# 1FMZU63E92UA124972010 ChevyVIN# 1G1AD5F58A71648652008 ChryslerVIN# 1C3LC45K58N2637382001 ToyotaVIN# 4T1BF28B81U150145To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 19, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1FM5K8D8XHGC138742017 FORDTo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:JM1GJ1V51G14817742016 MAZDATo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2007 FORDVIN# 2FMDK39C17BA292802000 FORDVIN# 1FMRU1663YLB998242002 CHEVROLETVIN# 2GCEC19T2211087422000 CHEVROLETVIN# 1G1YY22GXY5119652To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2006 VOLK VIN# 3VWFT71K66M057025 Lien Amt $410.00