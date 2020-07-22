Legal Public Notices 7/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, August 11, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
KMR Wholesale- Cell Phone accessories & leather goods, KMR Wholesale- cell phone accessories, leather goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, August 11th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Vianca Negron-4 track, Corporation Hmshost/ Hmshost Corporation-Household goods, Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp. Inc/Gabriel Perez Prieto- house hold goods, Censa International College/Deinnys Torrealba- 4 desk, boxes, mattress, 2 board. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 08/11/2020 @ 12:45PM
Jailene Diaz Goytia household, electronic, Ruby Wilson Holiday decoration, washer, dryer, Emily Barrett Household items, Miguel Colon Personal items, Holiday docoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 08/13/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, David Rivera Restaurant Equipment, Daniel Madera House hold goods, Henry Ager Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 08/11/2020 @ 1:45pm
Hector Vazquez household items, Latoya Williams household items, William Ford household items, Mike Dominguez Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 8/11/2020 @ 11:45am
Hector Galvez household items, Janet Rivera household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 08/11/2020 @ 11:30am.
Christopher M Kearney- Houseold items.misc. Christopher Cook- Household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 8/13/20 at 2:00pm.
Qing Li : household items, boxes, books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP19-553
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.T. DOB: 06/13/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: WILBERT TIMMS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esq./FBN:0123752, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-3895
IN RE: The Marriage of CRAIG WAYNE SMALLEY Petitioner/Husband, and BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY
; 1434 VICKERS LAKE DRIVE OCOEE, FL 34761 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of Craig Wayne Smalley, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 8/20/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the
clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 6/22/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP 18-19
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A. E. DOB: 09/10/2014, M. E. DOB: 12/31/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS EDWARDS
, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shantara Devose
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on August 14, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JULY 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1.Phone 2500 Blk of General Rees Ave
2. Misc tools Lee RD/Davission Ave
3. Phone 400 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl
4. Phones 1500 Blk of Nieuport LN
5. Phones 3800 Blk of Silver Rose CT
6. Electronics 1000 Blk of Lake District LN
7. Keys 7300 Blk of Mardell CT
8. Bag w/ electronics 3700 Blk of South Lake Orlando PKWY
9. Phone 600 Blk of West Lake Mann DR
10. Bag w/ electronics 5400 Blk of La Costa DR
11. Electronics and clothing Orange/Jackson
12. Phone Orange/Jackson
13. Bike 4400 Blk of Middlebrook RD
14. Bike 2000 Blk of Prospect Ave
15. Bike 11000 Blk of Fiction Ave
16. Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 2nd JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR Leon COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020 DR 000508
. Shirley Mathis Petitioner, and Michael Lashon Mathis, Respondent. SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL. TO/PARA/A: Michael Lashon Mathis
, 717 Grand Street, Orlando, FL 32805. IMPORTANT: A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 301 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Shirley Mathis, 542 Collinsford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: February 24th, 2020, Gwen Marshall CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
is hereby given that the undersigned, Ruth Naomi Montanez, of 2010 Imperial Eagle Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Jagata
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Jagata"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/17/2020
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 6th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810;
A16 Betzaida Hernandez $821.76, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,463.76, D12 Jason David $943.68, A12 TIMOTHY TURNER $914.62, B30 RaOndria Johnson $664.88, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $1,675.38, L55 DENICE JACKSON $641.60, L57 THOMAS MORAN $636.20, B71 Amanda Garcia $1,604.41, L70 DOROTHY ROWLANDS $2,173.76, E12 Rafael Blanco $1,415.50, B57 jerome wilkerson $705.28, C73 Keshaun Stewart $1,137.16, B64 Matthew Davis $1,129.48, D27 Luis Toledo $986.21
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1330 Alfredo Castaneda $628.30, 1301 THEODIS PAULK $1,380.93, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2,078.98, 1321 PORTIA ALLEN $1,567.06, 1268 JOSE BENITEZ $1,868.74, 1171 NORA BRITTEN $1,177.11, 1270 nick schneider $1,279.13, 1201 ralph wilson $798.02
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714;
B103 Rebekah Burgos $1,629.53, B127 ruben rivera $1,561.26, C120 Jocquin Gunn $1,510.24, B132 Pamela Smith $1,454.59, A107 alex abrahams $1,624.57, C139 Jocquin Gunn $1,384.24
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1248 jakerra bolden $970.20, 1150-1151 SPECTRA ENGINEERING $1,687.12, 2309 Mark Ryan $2,045.66, 2411 omarie payno $873.40, 1691 Barbara Martin $655.08, 2295 Angela Warren $2,045.66, 2657 craig jefferson $718.86, 1186 Jackson Torres $1,422.29, 1050 Deborah Dash $995.60, 2084 Jayson Cornelius $862.60, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $1,246.61, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $931.80, 1044 MILTON SMITH $825.15, 1350 Mystery Room $974.30, 1013 GLENN VAUSE $2,040.66, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $527.00, 2320 Francois Beauvais $1,062.18, 1452 Selena Perez $718.70, 1100 James Tizzio $932.00, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,211.05
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E012 stephanie buron $665.60, C007 Don Depaul $851.85, C043 Antoine Almaalouf $1,053.92, B060 David Nixon $891.70, A090 Nick Larson $713.29
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1237 Mystery Room $1,545.02, 1421 Miranda Seeley $1,208.41, 2558 mistery room $1,049.34, 2031 lisa pilgram $655.01, 1431 DONNA BORS $910.69, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,267.62, 1561 nicole mckenna $702.92, 1069 Craneshia Simon $1,411.33, 5056 felix lorcy $1,804.25, 2075 casrlos padilla $676.28, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $772.09, 1204 john Hurst $633.62, 1055 Montez Mack $1,843.30, 1557 desiree carpenter $702.79, 1326 kerstin wynn $652.22, 1625 christina veltman $1,664.45, 1273 Gertha Allen $1,544.77, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $633.62, 1220 mitchael watson $697.09, 1047 jayna fox $1,938.70, 1643 Star Orr $1,443.68, 1611 luis cruz $1,664.45, 5018 jason lemieux $1,267.62, 1265 jessie robicheaux $1,411.33, 1653 DONNA BORS $1,710.32, 1300 hearken mediagroup $851.59
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
3117 Alnisa Williams $1,309.88, 1030 BERYL THOMPSON $638.74, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,102.10, 2149 Devin Robinson $806.43, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $827.43, 3131 christina anderson $918.25, 3153 AKEYLA MCCOY $953.39, 1044 Collen Garey $1,459.44
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-haul Ctr Hunter Creek - 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 on August 5th, 2020 at 9:00AM:
1318 Juan Velez, 1240 Shea Samuels, 3143 Magdalena Garcia, 1723 Anderson Tiu, 2041 Kassim Dowling, 1244 Juan Romero, 1226 Robert Surprenant, 1717 Joseph Hernandez, 3033 Gerardo Barroeta, 1513 Jose Lizardi, 1084 David Lackenby, 3052 NTDSoftware Solutions, 2010 Louie Crossfield, 1605 Richard Gomez, 1016 Jennifer Marion, 2235 Jessica Torres, 1056 Tiffany Scott, 1061 Jose Zayas, 1254 Alejando Ruiz, 1613 Cindy Capps, 3513 Carlos Torres, 3134 Shad William, 1724 Asif Hann, 3509 Kassandra Barrios, 1040 Joshua Edwards, 1315 Juan Ordonez, 1247 David Boltez
U-haul Ctr Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando, Fl 32837 on August 5th, 2020 at 9:00AM:
257 Sheldon Ellington, 246 Elder Javier, 519 Victor Santiago, 568 Jametta Ware, 968 Onell Alberto Ferandez, 830 Jay Manning, 328 Gregory Christian, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 1067 Ramon Quinones, 631 Joshua Robinson, 304 Linda Bullock, 576 Sarah Castillon, 434 Steven Lin
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1207 –Pedro Dominguez, A.K.A. Pedro Felipe Dominguez, #2361 –Joshua Lopez, A.K.A. Joshua Louis Lopez.
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 4, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
136 Ramchand Umrao, Max Muscle Orlando
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 202 Christopher Wayne Newman 307 Hakeem Orlando Rowe 342 Michael Christian Van Deest 447 Camilo Rodriguez
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am
: 2 Brandy Wilson 6 Elvira Deloris Jones 33 Larry Rogers Thomas, Michael Berryman, Eaglemark Savings Bank ISA, 2004 Harley Davidson Softail Standard VIN#1HD1BHY104Y061879 85 Taylor Otero 105 Lambert Sayles 114 Myriam Senatus 139 Angilyn Lamey 140 Jean St Charles Jr 200 Mark Wesley Middlebrooks Jr 222 Adriene Lynette Davis 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 254 Therion Costen 286 William Thompson Jr 309 Diane Van Den Brink 327 Timothy Charles Dawson 329 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 331 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 405 Sherry Oliver McCoy 406 Patrice Marie Ross 419 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis 420 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis 430 Sharon Yvette Simmons 486 Andrew Gordon Kerr 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 502 Sky Lytra Proctor 512 Caressa Monique Newkirk 552 Agnes Ferguson 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 594 Selena Davis Jordan 609 Monique Laesherrhea Kendrick 717 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis, 2003 Range Rover, VIN#SALME11413A123968 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, Ana Carolina Batalha Torres, Renato Crede De Castro, 2001 Haum Enclosed Trailer VIN#4XSMC13181G028482
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0081 Fabricio Victor Perez 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Josue Dubreus 0254 Leon Gilbert Taffe 0327 Kilitoglu Yigit 0335 Danny Charles Fudge J.R 0433 Edwin Colon Rios 0631 Paula Samuels 0631 Homeless Services Network Of Central Flordia 0847 Jasmine Symone Salley 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0629 Tiffany Lewis 0920 Frances Faulkner 2014 William Lopes Da Silva; Donald A Ward CLASS CODE 42 MOTORHOME/COACH, TAG S511ZG DECAL NO 09403411 NO VIN
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 4009 Shani Nordica Le Grand 4056 Markes Seabrooks 4060 Dorian Jacob Gonzalez 4081 Kimberly Jones 8007 Dequan Emell Branker, Vashti Whaley, Mary Kathaleen Mallory, 2002 Honda CMX250C Rebel 250 Motorcycle, VIN # JH2MC13002K800094, Dequan Emell Branker, Vashti Whaley, Juan Gaspar Canales Jr, 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited, VIN # 4S4WX86C164429666.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On August 11, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Shelsy Sandoval- Home items, Andrea Wilkinson -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/07/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B7HC13Z5WJ258852
1998 DODGE
2G2WR554271210112
2007 PONTIAC
5N3AA08D78N900906
2008 INFINITI
1JJV532B7DL765354
2013 WANCO, INC.
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 3, 2020
1GTDM19W4YB503744
2000 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
AUGUST 9, 2020
1G6KD54Y94U135263
2004 CADILLAC
1VWBP7A37DC085247
2013 VOLKSWAGEN
JTDJT923965011095
2006 TOYOTA
AUGUST 13, 2020
1G11E5SL3EF285509
2014 CHEVROLET
4M47AAG106337
1980 BUICK
AUGUST 14, 2020
3N1CN7AP1GL891709
2016 NISSAN
5TFRU5F10EX031983
2014 TOYOTA.
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 11, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2005 FORD
1FTYR10D75PB11368
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FDXF47P45EB25130
2001 Mercedes
VIN# WDBNG70J31A174352
2002 Audi
VIN# WAULT58E42A175380
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 12, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1GCPCPEX6AZ231440
2010 CHEV
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 17, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursant to the Fictitious Name Statute,”Chapter 865.09. Florida Statutes, Will register with Division Corporations, Department of State, State of Florida, upon receipt of this notice, the fictitious name, to-wit: Our Lady of the Lakes
, Council 5150, Knights of Columbus Inc. under which we are engaged, in the business Fraternal Association, at 1908 Silver Star Road, Orlando, Florida 32804
Request for Proposal (RFP)
Integrated Communications System to include Voice Services, Internet/Data and Necessary Equipment and Hardware. Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc. (4C) is accepting bids for a technology solution that assists 4C in being a community leader in providing high quality services that improve the lives of children and families. We are requesting integrated communications proposals for voice and internet services to include necessary equipment and hardware. This bid is to cover all existing Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc. (4C) locations in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties. Specifications may be obtained from the Contracts Coordinator at 407-522-2252. The due date for all bids will be July 31, 2020 no later than 12:00 pm.