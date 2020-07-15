Legal Public Notices 7/15 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 28, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
KMR Wholesale – cell phone accessories- KMR Wholesale – Cell Phone Accessories – Sheena Robinson – Furniture & Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, July 28th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Mark Larry Eichmiller-household goods, Justin Mojica- 2 twin beds,1 queen bed, couch,boxes, Francesca Nese-household goods china cabinet some empty bins and boxes, Richard Robertson- Small household goods, Carlos Ayuso- Household goods,Luis Gilberto Virella Herrera- Household goods, tools and scooters, Cynthia colon- long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture. Kaitlyn Smith-Couch, boxes, Christmas decorations. Barbara Montago- Sofa, refrigerator, box. Jennifer Lopez- mattress and bins. Kathleen Morden-Household goods, furniture. Carlos Hernandez-Household goods. Enrique Sanchez-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 7/28/2020 @ 12:00PM
Paige Hay- Household Goods, Adrian Teruel- Tools, Lawrence Albert- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 07/28/2020 @ 12:45PM
Adaryl Beasley household items, Christian Isaias Vazquez Robels Household goods, Nadine Jasmine Joseph Household items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items, Robert Alphonso Burks Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 07/28/20 @ 12:30pm
Sonia Zies Household Goods Antone Franklin Van and trailer Gifted Hands Home Care LLC Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 07/28/2020 @ 1:45pm
Kara Howe household items, Abinael Gil household items, Amanda Sandlin household items, Julie Matos totes and boxes, Robert Lynn Stull household items, Edward Rivera household items, Michelle Girard household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on July 28 2020, at 1:15PM.
Christopher Williams- bed, dresser, couch, two dining room tables, 10 medium boxes. Jennifer Shubitowski- Holiday decor, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 7/28/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Srijana Lusteaux totes & household items, Emily Dryden bags, Jay Kausch totes & boxes, Victoria Lynch totes & bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 07/28/2020 @ 11:30am.
Tatiana Ceballos- 2headboards, mattress, 2dressers, night stands, dinning room table. Irma Cruz- Home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP19-553
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.T. DOB: 06/13/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: WILBERT TIMMS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esq./FBN:0123752, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-3895
IN RE: The Marriage of CRAIG WAYNE SMALLEY Petitioner/Husband, and BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY
; 1434 VICKERS LAKE DRIVE OCOEE, FL 34761 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of Craig Wayne Smalley, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 8/20/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the
clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 6/22/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shantara Devose
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on August 14, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. IN RE: CIVIL ACTION ADOPTION, NO. 2019A12-0014
PETITION OF: TERESA LYN JACKSON CHANDLER AND PHILLIP SHAWN CHANDLER for the adoption of J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida. NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: FELICIA MARIE CHANDLER
, NATURAL MOTHER OF J.M.P., BORN OCTOBER 29, 2011 IN ORLANDO, ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Please take notice that the above case was originally scheduled to be heard on July 21, 2020 and said hearing date has been cancelled by the Court, and now, therefore please take notice that the above described case has been rescheduled for a final hearing on the Petitioners Petition for Adoption for the 6 th day of August, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. before the Honorable J. Kelly Brooks at the Coffee County Courthouse, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Coffee County, Georgia. This the 10th day of July, 2020. Marlo A. Ross, Attorney for Petitioners, P.O. Box 571, Douglas, Georgia 31534, (912) 384-4116.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JULY 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1.Phone 2500 Blk of General Rees Ave
2. Misc tools Lee RD/Davission Ave
3. Phone 400 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl
4. Phones 1500 Blk of Nieuport LN
5. Phones 3800 Blk of Silver Rose CT
6. Electronics 1000 Blk of Lake District LN
7. Keys 7300 Blk of Mardell CT
8. Bag w/ electronics 3700 Blk of South Lake Orlando PKWY
9. Phone 600 Blk of West Lake Mann DR
10. Bag w/ electronics 5400 Blk of La Costa DR
11. Electronics and clothing Orange/Jackson
12. Phone Orange/Jackson
13. Bike 4400 Blk of Middlebrook RD
14. Bike 2000 Blk of Prospect Ave
15. Bike 11000 Blk of Fiction Ave
16. Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 2nd JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR Leon COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020 DR 000508
. Shirley Mathis Petitioner, and Michael Lashon Mathis, Respondent. SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL. TO/PARA/A: Michael Lashon Mathis
, 717 Grand Street, Orlando, FL 32805. IMPORTANT: A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 301 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Shirley Mathis, 542 Collinsford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: February 24th, 2020, Gwen Marshall CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, John Carl Bonfiglio, of 2812 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32803, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Pallet Studio By John
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Pallet Studio By John
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/6/2020
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 24th, 2020 at 9:00 am
The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility's management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer's premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as "general household items" unless otherwise noted. Unit #2058 Nadgi Santiago, Unit #2180 Franck Phillippe.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1207 –Pedro Dominguez, A.K.A. Pedro Felipe Dominguez, #2361 –Joshua Lopez, A.K.A. Joshua Louis Lopez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 4, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
136 Ramchand Umrao, Max Muscle Orlando
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 202 Christopher Wayne Newman 307 Hakeem Orlando Rowe 342 Michael Christian Van Deest 447 Camilo Rodriguez
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am
: 2 Brandy Wilson 6 Elvira Deloris Jones 33 Larry Rogers Thomas, Michael Berryman, Eaglemark Savings Bank ISA, 2004 Harley Davidson Softail Standard VIN#1HD1BHY104Y061879 85 Taylor Otero 105 Lambert Sayles 114 Myriam Senatus 139 Angilyn Lamey 140 Jean St Charles Jr 200 Mark Wesley Middlebrooks Jr 222 Adriene Lynette Davis 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 254 Therion Costen 286 William Thompson Jr 309 Diane Van Den Brink 327 Timothy Charles Dawson 329 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 331 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 405 Sherry Oliver McCoy 406 Patrice Marie Ross 419 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis 420 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis 430 Sharon Yvette Simmons 486 Andrew Gordon Kerr 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 502 Sky Lytra Proctor 512 Caressa Monique Newkirk 552 Agnes Ferguson 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 594 Selena Davis Jordan 609 Monique Laesherrhea Kendrick 717 Ericka Vertripoli Bell, Ericka Vertripoli Davis, 2003 Range Rover, VIN#SALME11413A123968 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, Ana Carolina Batalha Torres, Renato Crede De Castro, 2001 Haum Enclosed Trailer VIN#4XSMC13181G028482
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0081 Fabricio Victor Perez 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Josue Dubreus 0254 Leon Gilbert Taffe 0327 Kilitoglu Yigit 0335 Danny Charles Fudge J.R 0433 Edwin Colon Rios 0631 Paula Samuels 0631 Homeless Services Network Of Central Flordia 0847 Jasmine Symone Salley 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0629 Tiffany Lewis 0920 Frances Faulkner 2014 William Lopes Da Silva; Donald A Ward CLASS CODE 42 MOTORHOME/COACH, TAG S511ZG DECAL NO 09403411 NO VIN
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 4009 Shani Nordica Le Grand 4056 Markes Seabrooks 4060 Dorian Jacob Gonzalez 4081 Kimberly Jones 8007 Dequan Emell Branker, Vashti Whaley, Mary Kathaleen Mallory, 2002 Honda CMX250C Rebel 250 Motorcycle, VIN # JH2MC13002K800094, Dequan Emell Branker, Vashti Whaley, Juan Gaspar Canales Jr, 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca Limited, VIN # 4S4WX86C164429666.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1009 - Heywood, Ayiesha; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00409 - Griffin, Lee; 00553 - whited, Joshua; 00576 - Cebula, Melanie; 00708 - Dew, Samantha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D002 - Waldo, Patricia; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E030 - Sutton, Douglas; E068 - Defreese, Victor; G015 - Mcmillian, Tavarus; I002 - Colon, Julio; I018 - Ward, Tiffany; J425 - Mckinnon, Quateshia; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J517 - Mcclennon, Veronica; J705 - John, Tj; J806 - Wright, Shree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A123 - Brown, Jerleen; C368 - Jones, LaDonna; D410 - Mckeehan, Tom; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; F629 - Grievous, Mayling; H802 - Johnson, Jeffrey; H821 - Shena, Natalie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; A021 - Blake, William; A033 - Costantini, Dustin; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J324 - Washington, Alicia; J391 - Power, Brandy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2711 - Buxton, Shannon; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3416 - Narvaez, Elena; 3704 - Luman, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; F610 - Gaud Nieves, Ana; F612 - Elliott, Bendarrius; G738 - Beach, Patrice; K005 - Hoey, Desiree; K015 - Rodgers, Victoria
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; C357 - Cheek, Amy; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E524 - Young, Jameelah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0129 - Clavel, Clifford; 0141 - Taylor Jr, Earl; 1011 - Tobin, Danyia; 1022 - Walton, April; 1025 - Clavel, Clifford; 2067 - Gordils, Anita; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B015 - Nemaric, Alicia; B050 - Bratcher, Covadis; C067 - Wonsey, Candace; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E022 - bloom, maria; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; G006 - Foley, Gisela; G065 - Daverat, Georges; H002 - Brown, Brandon; I011 - Etgar, Miriam. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23rd, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1326 - thompson, scarlet; 3533 – Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
C042 - Evans, Robert; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Hohman, Praari; E026 - Gobin, Minerva; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E080 - Walker, James; E081 – Adu, Elizabeth; E190 - Reed, Rayvon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1334 – Betances, Janine; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 – Pitlak Catherine; F333 - Huff, Alisha; G516 – Marrero, Jeanette; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; J722 - Stanton, Joe
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A032 - Davis, Catherine; A275 – Southpointe Condo Assoc Benson, China; D411 - Cortijo, Rosanna; D439 - Hines, Amber; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; E509 - Batista, Rafael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1200 - Stern, Benjamin; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 1794 - Valentin, Joann; 1802 - Hughes, Donette; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2405 - Sergio, Carlos; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 3114 - Ramos, Alexander
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1229 - Gipe, Karl; 1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 2100 - Berry, Derrick; 2430 - Magnell, Erik; 2558 - Benhamza, Ranya; 2592 - Dyer, Kenneth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0107 - PACHECO, LOAMY; 2110 - Hoque, Arfanul; 4022 – Ferrell, Lisa; 4081 - hernandez, John; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5008 - Jimenez, Elliot; 6044 – Dahill, Patrick; 7033 – Tanzi, Edwina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 4001 - Colon, Barbara; 4039 - Ball, James; 5034 – Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0179 - jones, Rachel; 0345 - Mason, Shavonne; 2016 - Perez, Manny; 7092 - Johnson, Asia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C098 – Perez, Josh; C136 - Nicholas, Kayla; D381 - Taulbee, Tama. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On July 28, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Kevin M Edwards -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 31st, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B4HS28Y4XF670190
1999 DODGE
1E1D2S283CRE46319
2012 EASTERN STAR
1G1AM18B467709477
2006 CHEVROLET
1J4GL48K34W284384
2004 Jeep
2T1BURHE1KC169082
2019 TOYOTA
3FADP4TJ8FM200418
2015 FORD
4T1B11HK9JU138840
2018 TOYOTA
5N1AA08A56N725910
2006 NISSAN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 3, 2020
1FBZX2ZM7HKA86156
2017 FORD
2HGFA16569H348203
2009 HONDA
3GNAL3EK2DS605795
2013 CHE
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 GMC
VIN# 1GTEC14V72Z242274
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 05, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC