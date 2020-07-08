Legal Public Notices 7/8 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 28, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
KMR Wholesale – cell phone accessories- KMR Wholesale – Cell Phone Accessories – Sheena Robinson – Furniture & Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, July 28th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Mark Larry Eichmiller-household goods, Justin Mojica- 2 twin beds,1 queen bed, couch,boxes, Francesca Nese-household goods china cabinet some empty bins and boxes, Richard Robertson- Small household goods, Carlos Ayuso- Household goods,Luis Gilberto Virella Herrera- Household goods, tools and scooters, Cynthia colon- long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture. Kaitlyn Smith-Couch, boxes, Christmas decorations. Barbara Montago- Sofa, refrigerator, box. Jennifer Lopez- mattress and bins. Kathleen Morden-Household goods, furniture. Carlos Hernandez-Household goods. Enrique Sanchez-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, July 21, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Sade Comer-Furniture, bedding and appliances. Carlos Medina-Furniture and household items. Andrea Blanding-Couch, twin beds, dressers, totes and boxes of household goods. Thomas Ratchford- Tools. Shatara Cooper-Furniture and household items. Mellisa Otero-Furniture and household items. Darrius Thomas-Furniture and household items. Castalavet Turner-clothes, living room table, tv. Vickie Wilson- boxes and bags, coffee pots, kids toys. Chartoniya Ward-house hold items, boxes and furniture bedroom set. Melanie Dunn- Paintings, collectibles boats and model planes, personal items, 4 extra large boxes, 3 larger boxes and espresso machine. Desirae Singletary -Full mattress, sleep by the number full sz, dresser, chest, small furniture, boxes and dishware. Darryl Garcia-Household Boxes. KeeCheryl Fisher- Boxes of clothing and household items. Pamalin Byrd-15 bins, of clothes and house hold goods. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 21, 2020
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following. 4:00pm Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd. Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Marco A Rodriguez-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 7/28/2020 @ 12:00PM
. Paige Hay- Household Goods, Adrian Teruel- Tools, Lawrence Albert- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 07/28/2020 @ 12:45PM
Adaryl Beasley household items, Christian Isaias Vazquez Robels Household goods, Nadine Jasmine Joseph Household items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items, Robert Alphonso Burks Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 07/28/20 @ 12:30pm
Sonia Zies Household Goods Antone Franklin Van and trailer Gifted Hands Home Care LLC Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 07/28/2020 @ 1:45pm
Kara Howe household items, Abinael Gil household items, Amanda Sandlin household items, Julie Matos totes and boxes, Robert Lynn Stull household items, Edward Rivera household items, Michelle Girard household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on July 28 2020, at 1:15PM.
Christopher Williams- bed, dresser, couch, two dining room tables, 10 medium boxes. Jennifer Shubitowski- Holiday decor, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 7/28/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Srijana Lusteaux totes & household items, Emily Dryden bags, Jay Kausch totes & boxes, Victoria Lynch totes & bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 07/28/2020 @ 11:30am.
Tatiana Ceballos- 2headboards, mattress, 2dressers, night stands, dinning room table. Irma Cruz- Home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-602
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: O. T-D DOB: 08/02/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Latiana Tessier
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP19-553
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.T. DOB: 06/13/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: WILBERT TIMMS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esq./FBN:0123752, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-3895
IN RE: The Marriage of CRAIG WAYNE SMALLEY Petitioner/Husband, and BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY
; 1434 VICKERS LAKE DRIVE OCOEE, FL 34761 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of Craig Wayne Smalley, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 8/20/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the
clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 6/22/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shantara Devose
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on August 14, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 2nd JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR Leon COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020 DR 000508
. Shirley Mathis Petitioner, and Michael Lashon Mathis, Respondent. SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL. TO/PARA/A: Michael Lashon Mathis
, 717 Grand Street, Orlando, FL 32805. IMPORTANT: A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 301 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Shirley Mathis, 542 Collinsford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: February 24th, 2020, Gwen Marshall CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 24th, 2020 at 9:00 am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #2058 Nadgi Santiago, Unit #2180 Franck Phillippe.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1009 - Heywood, Ayiesha; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00409 - Griffin, Lee; 00553 - whited, Joshua; 00576 - Cebula, Melanie; 00708 - Dew, Samantha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D002 - Waldo, Patricia; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E030 - Sutton, Douglas; E068 - Defreese, Victor; G015 - Mcmillian, Tavarus; I002 - Colon, Julio; I018 - Ward, Tiffany; J425 - Mckinnon, Quateshia; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J517 - Mcclennon, Veronica; J705 - John, Tj; J806 - Wright, Shree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A123 - Brown, Jerleen; C368 - Jones, LaDonna; D410 - Mckeehan, Tom; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; F629 - Grievous, Mayling; H802 - Johnson, Jeffrey; H821 - Shena, Natalie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; A021 - Blake, William; A033 - Costantini, Dustin; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J324 - Washington, Alicia; J391 - Power, Brandy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2711 - Buxton, Shannon; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3416 - Narvaez, Elena; 3704 - Luman, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; F610 - Gaud Nieves, Ana; F612 - Elliott, Bendarrius; G738 - Beach, Patrice; K005 - Hoey, Desiree; K015 - Rodgers, Victoria
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; C357 - Cheek, Amy; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E524 - Young, Jameelah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0129 - Clavel, Clifford; 0141 - Taylor Jr, Earl; 1011 - Tobin, Danyia; 1022 - Walton, April; 1025 - Clavel, Clifford; 2067 - Gordils, Anita; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B015 - Nemaric, Alicia; B050 - Bratcher, Covadis; C067 - Wonsey, Candace; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E022 - bloom, maria; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; G006 - Foley, Gisela; G065 - Daverat, Georges; H002 - Brown, Brandon; I011 - Etgar, Miriam. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23rd, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1326 - thompson, scarlet; 3533 – Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
C042 - Evans, Robert; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Hohman, Praari; E026 - Gobin, Minerva; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E080 - Walker, James; E081 – Adu, Elizabeth; E190 - Reed, Rayvon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1334 – Betances, Janine; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 – Pitlak Catherine; F333 - Huff, Alisha; G516 – Marrero, Jeanette; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; J722 - Stanton, Joe
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A032 - Davis, Catherine; A275 – Southpointe Condo Assoc Benson, China; D411 - Cortijo, Rosanna; D439 - Hines, Amber; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; E509 - Batista, Rafael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1200 - Stern, Benjamin; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 1794 - Valentin, Joann; 1802 - Hughes, Donette; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2405 - Sergio, Carlos; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 3114 - Ramos, Alexander
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1229 - Gipe, Karl; 1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 2100 - Berry, Derrick; 2430 - Magnell, Erik; 2558 - Benhamza, Ranya; 2592 - Dyer, Kenneth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0107 - PACHECO, LOAMY; 2110 - Hoque, Arfanul; 4022 – Ferrell, Lisa; 4081 - hernandez, John; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5008 - Jimenez, Elliot; 6044 – Dahill, Patrick; 7033 – Tanzi, Edwina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 4001 - Colon, Barbara; 4039 - Ball, James; 5034 – Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0179 - jones, Rachel; 0345 - Mason, Shavonne; 2016 - Perez, Manny; 7092 - Johnson, Asia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C098 – Perez, Josh; C136 - Nicholas, Kayla; D381 - Taulbee, Tama. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On July 28, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Kevin M Edwards -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 9th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2145- Households, #1156- Househols, #J208- Households, I216-Furniture, #J210- Furniture, #1161-Households, #D241- Bags, #D225- Tools, #1109- Furniture, #C104- Households, #F212- Boxes, #1165- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/24/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBADT63431CF11597
2001 BMW
4NUET16S632100791
2003 ISUZU
1UYVS25303U077609
2003 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
4T1BE46K97U583127
2007 TOYOTA
KNAGG4A8XA5391360
2010 KIA
2CTALBEW5A6362441
2010 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1HGCV1F16JA212919
2018 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 26, 2020
1ZVFT82H575289194
2007 FORD
2C4GM48L45R333047
2005 CHRYSLER
3FA6P0H95DR219993
2013 FORD
JM1BJ221XY0215095
2000 MAZDA
JN1HJ01F9RT221727
1994 NISSAN
WDBRF52H87F933334
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ
WDDGF4HB3EA952394
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ
JULY 27, 2020
3GTU2VEC5EG562135
14 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
5UXZV4C54CL745861
2012 BMW
JULY 31, 2020
3GNFK16Z36G116532
2006 CHEVROLET
JHMGE8H56DC016656
2013 HONDA
AUGUST 2, 2020
1HGCR2F35GA131589
2016 HONDA
4A3AB26F85E017495
2005 MITSUBISHI
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWCD31Y55M368778
2000 Nissan
VIN# JN8AR07S2YW449131
2007 BMW
VIN# WBAWB73537P031231
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 29, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1G1PC5SB9D7137705
2013 CHEV
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
WBA3A5G53ENP29822
2014 BMW
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
JHMGE8H53BC015199
2011 HOND
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5TBRT54137S456203
2007 TOYT
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
WBAGJ8329WDM25559
1998 BMW
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery