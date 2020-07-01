Legal Public Notices 7/1 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee d. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 16, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Robert Wilson- sofa/couch; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Miranda Irvine- dresser, vanity and household goods; Kristy lavarone -Household goods; Nathan Landwer- Kitchen equipment; Ever Portalatin- Table and household items; Shoshana Schmoger- Clothing and personal items; Dorothy Grimmage- Household goods; Tiana Sparrow- Furniture and household goods; Susan Trotter- houshold goods; Barry Dinkel- Household goods; Zamiiya Hughes- Totes of household goods; Ja'coyia Polk-Furniture and boxes; Karen Fugett- household Items; Roberson Joseph- Household goods; Nathan Landwer- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: July 16, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Melba Ortega- Household Items, Nashay Smith- Household goods, Danny Chancellor- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Household Goods, Jason Todd Grace-Household Goods, Jason Sapp- Content of Shop,Jeffery Rego- Household Items, Shannon Larson- Household Goods, Johnie Thomas-Pressure Washer, Joseph Warren-Household Items, Terrance Paulin- Household Goods, Bill Green- Household Goods, John Galetta- Household Goods, David Singh- Household Goods, Helen Hill- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 07/16/2020 @9:30AM.
Sergio Lopez Boxes & Clothes, WILSON SANTOS HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, Luis Nunez Housegoods, Andres Rincon bed & boxes, Nicholas Oliver Bed & sofa, Levi Mendes Furniture, Ricky Williams bed, mattress & boxes, Alisia Perez housegoods, Treacy Diaby house goods, Lois Hill house goods, Oznites Albert boxes & clothes, Susan Hilsberg Household items, Gerald F Pinto household goods, Brenda Rodriguez queen bed set dresser a long one and tall one washer dryer chaise lounge boxe, need movers to help can you recommend one to her, Gloria Phillips one bed room hutch 50, Elisangela Da Silva Household items, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Lois Hill boxes and bins, Stacey Wray House of furniture etc boxes, Entertainment Benefits Group 75 Office Cubicles, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture and items, Devona Timbs household furniture and items etc, ROBERTO MIRANDA Housegoods, Yzeaminda Parker Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 07/16/20 @ 10:30am
Deanna Lee Household Goods, Dina Davis Clothes, Misc, Andre Howard Household Goods, Charles Dantes One bedroom, Eric Turso Household Goods, Tracy Santos Household Goods, David Rivero Household Goods, Gabriel Pereira Household Goods, Norvella Watson Household items, Kimberly Martin household goods, Ben Bates Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16th, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Reinolden Costa- Household items Nakesha Dorsey- Household items Jeremy Denhard -Household items Kayla Valcour- Household items Tomarrow Butler- Household items Michael Hood-Household items Matthew Hanna- Household items Olivares Erika- Household items Desire Vargas- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Melanie Richardson- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 7/16/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Kansithanawan Sirichotthanakul -Household items, Samantha Rothenberger- household items, Elizabeth Baez- Bags and totes, Vatriz Thompson- Household goods, Robert Gannon- Household goods, Sean Maduro- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 7/16/2020 @ 1:00p.m.
Shamale Barker mattress, William Brown boxes, Berline Brooks 1 bedroom, Zephra Harding HHG, CLOTES, TV, Kerry Floyd Queen Size bed, 5-10 boxes, household goods, Dante Walker Boxes, Horace Simmons 3 mattresses, boxes, Altrese Johnson household items, furniture, Angel Briceno office furniture, desks, Tammy Arthur HHG, Claudia Petite full bed, basket, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 07/16/2020 @ 2:00PM:
Lois Leckett household goods, Kevin Balas household goods, William Morgan supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 7/16/2020 @ 3:00pm
: ernesto argote household items, Gary MacLeod outdoor items, tonnia bennett household items, Leotis Smith household items, Quoneika Harris totes, Michael McFadden household items, Jessica Norell household items, Gladimar Colon- Santos furniture, Berisha Williams household items, Paul Szczepanik entertainment items, Jacqueline Williams household items, Lisandra Acevedo desk The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 7/16/20 at 2:00pm.
Scott Henk: Household items, decor, bins and boxes, Chase Johnson: couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes, Mike Bailey: misc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 07/16/2020 @ 11am.
Marie Aliette Germain- boxes and clothes; Jacqueline Williams- House hold goods; Renota White- 2 beds full size and queen and one couch; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Fanelia Cadet- Clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, July 16th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Kenneth Edward- Household Quashaunte Joseph- Household Stephanie Ortiz Rivera- Household Fernando Negron- Household Dave Martin- Household Khalia Scarbrough -Household Juan Guevara- Household Kieu lan Briganti- Household Tomas Rivera- Autoparts Maria Deleon- Household Anthony Carro- Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 07/16/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Jean Yvens Faustin House hold goods, Karma Butler King bed and dresser, Charlie Williams household goods, Charlie Williams household goods, Arnold Somereville Bed, tv and tv stand, boxes, Saori Hibi Household goods, china, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, July 21, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Sade Comer-Furniture, bedding and appliances. Carlos Medina-Furniture and household items. Andrea Blanding-Couch, twin beds, dressers, totes and boxes of household goods. Thomas Ratchford- Tools. Shatara Cooper-Furniture and household items. Mellisa Otero-Furniture and household items. Darrius Thomas-Furniture and household items. Castalavet Turner-clothes, living room table, tv. Vickie Wilson- boxes and bags, coffee pots, kids toys. Chartoniya Ward-house hold items, boxes and furniture bedroom set. Melanie Dunn- Paintings, collectibles boats and model planes, personal items, 4 extra large boxes, 3 larger boxes and espresso machine. Desirae Singletary -Full mattress, sleep by the number full sz, dresser, chest, small furniture, boxes and dishware. Darryl Garcia-Household Boxes. KeeCheryl Fisher- Boxes of clothing and household items. Pamalin Byrd-15 bins, of clothes and house hold goods. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 21, 2020
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following. 4:00pm Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd. Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Marco A Rodriguez-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Thomas Kenney- Household goods; Anthony holmes- tools; Anne Bwomezi- Household goods books, computer parts; Marc Pinder- Household goods; Auup Murphy- household goods; Lashant Hawkins- household goods; Lara Stone- household goods; Joleen Merkarski- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF TERESSA M. MONGE
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-001441-O NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Teressa M. Monge, deceased, whose date of death was May 22, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/24/2020. Personal Representative: Edward Eachus, 3673 Chandler Estates Drive, Apopka, FL 32712. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kristine Callagy, Esquire of Bichler & Longo, PLLC, 541 S. Orlando Ave, Suite 310, Maitland, Florida 32751.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on July 14th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 3rd day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-602
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: O. T-D DOB: 08/02/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Latiana Tessier
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-3895
IN RE: The Marriage of CRAIG WAYNE SMALLEY Petitioner/Husband, and BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: BELSIS KIRIE SMALLEY
; 1434 VICKERS LAKE DRIVE OCOEE, FL 34761 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of Craig Wayne Smalley, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 8/20/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the
clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 6/22/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-375
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H, R DOB: 07/03/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Michelet Michel
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of June 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRIUS HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 20th day of July, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5TH day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shantara Devose
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on August 14, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JUNE 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 600 Blk of Terrace Blvd
2. Phone 500 Blk of W Church ST
3. Phones 5000 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl
4. Backpack w/ electronics 700 Blk of N Orange Ave
5. Tools 700 Columbia ST
6. Phone 2700 Blk of LB Mcleod RD
7. Tools 3700 Blk of E Colonial DR
8. Electronics S John young Pkwy/ LB Mcleod
9. Phone 4100 BLk Middlebrook RD
10. Bike and backpack Willie Mays Pkwy/ LB Mcleod RD
11. Bike 700 Blk of Avondale Ave
12. Bikes 3300 Blk of Robert Trent Jones DR
13. Bike 4600 Blk of S Kirkman RD
14. Bike 3500 Blk of Gardens Ridge Way
15. Currency 2000 BLK of Edgewater DR
16. Currency 1700 Blk of Mercy DR
17. Currency 500 Blk of S Cottage Hill RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 2nd JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR Leon COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020 DR 000508
. Shirley Mathis Petitioner, and Michael Lashon Mathis, Respondent. SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL. TO/PARA/A: Michael Lashon Mathis
, 717 Grand Street, Orlando, FL 32805. IMPORTANT: A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 301 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Shirley Mathis, 542 Collinsford Road, Tallahassee, FL 32301. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: February 24th, 2020, Gwen Marshall CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Carmelo Quirindongo, of 7536 Summer Lake Grove, Winter Garden, FL 34787, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Willie Pierre
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Willie Pierre
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/24/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Karl A Bourne, of 4630 S. Kirkmam Road, #111 Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Konnect Holdings LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Konnect Holdings LLC
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/25/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 9th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2145- Households, #1156- Househols, #J208- Households, I216-Furniture, #J210- Furniture, #1161-Households, #D241- Bags, #D225- Tools, #1109- Furniture, #C104- Households, #F212- Boxes, #1165- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 17th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAFP33P7YW168930
2000 FORD
1FAFP52U74A112383
2004 FORD
1FALP52U5VG110391
1997 FORD
1FDKE37L2VHA97380
1997 FORD
1G1JF52FX47261417
2004 CHEVROLET
1GCCS14XX38211460
2003 CHEVROLET
3FA6P0HDXGR373107
2016 FORD
3FAHP0HA2AR324148
2010 FORD
3N1CB51D95L502265
2005 NISSAN
4C3AU42Y5TE426845
1996 CHRYSLER
4T1C11AK9LU888255
2020 TOYOTA
5TDZK23C79S225562
2009 TOYOTA
5XXGM4A7XFG360650
2015 KIA
5XYKT3A17BG042350
2011 KIA
5YFBU4EE9DP119427
2013 TOYOTA
JN8AZ08T37W531990
2007 NISSAN
JT8BH28F2X0163294
1999 LEXUS
JTDKB20U477681654
2007 TOYOTA
KNADH4A31A6655631
2010 KIA
WBA4J1C50JBM09811
2018 BMW
WBAGL63464DP72182
2004 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 16, 2020
1FAFP45XXWF213908
1998 FORD
JULY 18, 2020
4M2XV11T0XDJ52114
1999 MERCURY
JULY 20, 2020
4M2CU57126DJ03431
2006 MERCURY
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 21, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2002 ACUR
JH4KA96522C014172
1994 HMDE
265898939
2001 TOYT
JT3GN86R610219068
2003 FORD
3FAFP31313R170345
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Audi
VIN# WAUAF78EX6A208835
2012 Hyundai
VIN# KMHTC6AD6CU027429
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BF1FK4EU307804
2007 Nissan
VIN# 1N4BA41E57C824842
1998 Nissan
VIN# 1N6DD26S0WC307599
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 22, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2018 RIYA SCOOTER
VIN# LEHTCB013JR001125
2002 MITSUBISHI
VIN# 6MMAP67P92T011642
2013 NISSAN
VIN# 3N1AB7AP6DL660123
1999 MITSUBISHI
VIN# JA3AY26A2XU007087
6X20 OPEN TRAILER
(HOMEMADE)
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on July 22nd, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.