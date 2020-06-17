Legal Public Notices 6/17 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 08, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Magali De Jesus- Home care items, Luther Alexander III Mounts- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 07/08/2020 @ 12:45pm
Sharon Wonders Household, Sabrina Wilson Household items, William Pittenger Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on July 8 2020, at 12:15PM.
Lillian Major- king and double bed set, dinning table, 10 boxes (large). Luke Schiavetta -1 bed apt. Christopher Martin - king bed, sectional. Carmen Molina - Furniture. Kevon Nicholson - printer, bags, boxes. Ashley Ciufo- household goods, boxes clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 7/8/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Valene Brooks household goods, Maria Carreno Torres household goods, Kaitlyn Mejias love seat recliner, ottoman, Jamie Perez boxes & bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 07/08/2020 @ 11:45AM
Christian Isaias Vazquez Robles Household items, Timothy Taylor Pesonal Items, Steven Rodriguez Household goods, Adaryl Beasley Household items, De Ann Charlene Felix Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 07/08/20 @ 11:30am
Thurlo Clay- sectional, boxes, electronics. Luis Aneudi Rivera Rivera - Appliances. Laura Jaramillo- Household items. Gracie Sadiosa Argueza- House hold items. James Patterson- Household Goods. Tanya Clarke- Household Goods. Laque White- household goods, personal items. Tanisha Peterkin- household goods, personal items. Michelle A Wilson- household goods, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 7/08/2020 @ 12:00PM.
Luz Santiago, fan, vaccum, tv, Crystal Munett, mattress, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on July 14th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 3rd day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-602
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: O. T-D DOB: 08/02/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Latiana Tessier
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Timothy John McClain
, deceased. Division: PROBATE 2019-CP-002944-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Timothy John McClain, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 451 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/10/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative, Tammy West: /s/ GARY E. DOANE, Esquire Florida Bar No: 228923, LAW OFFICES OF GARY DOANE, P.A., 230 East Monument Avenue, Suite D, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 648-2000, Lawofficesofgarydoane@gmail.com
Personal Representative: /s/ Tammy West.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-248
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R.L. DOB: 07/11/2013, R.L. DOB: 04/07/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Rodriguez Leeks
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Laddie Buholz,, esquire, Florida Bar Number: 80187 laddie.buholz@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-375
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H, R DOB: 07/03/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Michelet Michel
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of June 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRIUS HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 20th day of July, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5TH day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Gabriela Melendez, of PO Box 2502, Davenport, FL 33836, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mpire Moda
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mpire Moda
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/9/2020
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on July 7th, 2020
personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:00 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Joshua Beckford Unit 207 (Clothing, Boxes, Misc. Household Goods, etc.), Robert Badaszewski Unit 408 (Beds, Dressers, table, chairs, tv, computer, boxes, household goods, clothing, toolbox, fishing poles), Felix Guadalupe Jr. Unit 608 (Unknown, Misc.), Lynne Martin Unit 506 (Household Goods, Furniture, Boxes, Suitcases), Jaimie Martinsky Unit 2016 (Household Goods Furniture, Boxes, Suitcases, Toys), Melanie McClellan Unit 2511 (Boxes, Misc. Household Goods, etc.), Corie Phillips Unit 621 (Tools, various equipment),, Al Watt Unit 722 (Unknown, Misc.).
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S. Kirkman rd, Orlando, Fl 32811 on July 1st, 2020:
5016 Taradai Pulchansingh, 2013 Marie Suffrena, 2008 Brenda Wright, 3014 Edsel Tenerio, 6034 Arlene Robertson, 8011 Kevin Shaw, 1022 Brenda Bynes, 1044 Donna Valente, 4023 Antoine Edherson, 1055 Javcier Loscano, 3021 Tyanna Coleman, 8028 Shella MacGuffie, 3057 Wanda Jones, 2011 Jillian Lawrence, 8015 Tiffany Martin, Shanise Blom, 5037 Aland Saint-Flina, 5010 Tracy Bryant, 5043 ITF Auto Parts, Inc, 3062 Nicola Brown, 4016 Tinesha Character, 2120 Winston Fortune, 6068 Nova Real Estate Services, 3002 Wanda Jones, 3040 Dwayne Coyle, 8030 Chris Dougherty, 8006 Dereck Leonard, 3043 Jazmine Ellis, 4044 Jeannette Ojeda, 2046 Darneshia King, 6051 Germina Dunet, 2031 Tanika Olivier, 2003 Sabrina Collins.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1203 – Sylvia Vanzandt, A.K.A. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt #1236 – Peter Meier, A.K.A. Peter Albert Meier #1308 – Aisha Koma, A.K.A. Aisha Amelia Koma #1704 – Tracy Taylor #2513 – Jeannette Alvarado.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, June 24, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
29 Larry Welles 55 David Tyrone Hill 61 Homer Fancher 78 Kenneth Jones 117 Christoper Dean Clifton 184 Yanisha Archibald, Soul Talian 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
128 Joe Bryan Ocasio Rosado 208 Carol Ann Roberts 334 Juan Manuel Gonzalez Santos 336 Fernando Pou 352 Robert Baker 368 Jefferson Adams Bootes 572 Mark O'Connor
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
21 Julie Anita Coleman 33 Larry Rogers Thomas 43 Larry Rogers Thomas 88 Diamond Cashey Roberts 298A Willie Frank Shepherd 298B Desirae Nicole Scott 303 Samuel Kofi Barrington 309 Diane Van Den Brink 386 Larry Rogers Thomas 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 402 Demarcus Khiry Womack 419 Ericka Vetripoli Bell 420 Ericka Vetripoli Bell 427 Dorice Valerie Stewart 487 Duane O'Neil Avery 497 Timechia Rashae Jones 504 Mohan Nihal 522 Orelus Delaton 530 Virgil Edwin Mathis Jr. 532 Kenneth Hardy 558 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 579 Stephen Harris 634 Kesa Donta Wade 646 Leonard Bernard Perry 648 Leonard Bernard Perry
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am:
0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0088 Jaquan Charles Jolly 0128 Mary Devon Vilante 0144 Oluwatobi Alabi Walker 0151 David Landon Smith 0231 Corey John Gammell 0301 Norris Spells 0340 Jolany M Hernandez Hernandez 0606 Christopher Mark Seyler 0618 Christopher Mark Seyler 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0725 Kelvin Lovette Mobley 0849 Lateshia Lashawn Anderson 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn 0987 Mary Devon Villante
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0229 Cassandra Francois 0338 Amanda Miller 0833 Precious Royal 0930 Jose Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 1231 Deborah Hodge 1429 Breshay Powell 1636 Jose Ortiz 1701 Cornelius Henson Jr
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1061 Gary Williams Jr. 1081 Daviah Riley 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 1110 Linda Webster Williams 1114 Martin Howell 3269 Kailla Javita Wyatt 4006 Kenneth Upson 4053 Tyrone Dawayne Parker 4064 Joseph Newman, Jr. 4067 Shanell Patrice Pack 5003 Michelle Tyson 5050 Ryan Carroll 5052 Quinton Allen 6008 Roland Ramkissoon 6035 Edward Francis Gessner Jr. 7007 Timothy James Chatigny, Total Gutter Services, LLC.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 7, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
32 Joshua Honaker 57 Edward Cricks Jr. 128 Jordan Geisler 200 Robert Sims
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
382 Takisha Nazario 241 Joseleyde Alves Araujo 448 Yanisha Quintisha Archibald, Hydrate 2 Florida 336 Fernando Pou, Damaris Yvette Colon, Snap Finance LLC, 2018 YNGF Motorcycle VIN LLOTCAPH4JY190321, Tag MGME28 424 Jon David Widner
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
6 Elvira Deloris Jones 14 Bret Michael Caldwell 105 Lambert Sayles 114 Myriam Vladyna Senatus 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 405 Sherry OIiver McCoy 406 Patrice Marie Ross 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 594 Selena Davis Jordan 329 Marco Digrado 331 Marco Digrado
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0048 ShanTara Bradley 0131 Alric Ryan Thompson 0133 Lacole Renee Stinson 0141 Lasandra Dominique Collier 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0239 Nadege J'Al-tone Mossop 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0794 William David Sheppard 0848 Jayvonne Sandrews Leclerc 0861 Raymond Gerald Monroe 0956 David Krell 1004 Joshua Dean Quick
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0637 James Moriarty 1122 Rhonda Roane 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1543 Latrice Britton 1549 Carla Johnson 1706 James Moriarty 1806 Latrice Britton 2014 William Lopes Da Silva, Donald Watts; CLASS CODE 42 MOTORHOME /COACH, TAG S511ZG DECAL NO 09403411 NO VIN
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1017 Forest Geter Duncan 1047 Ronnie Lee Nelson 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp, Carlos Mau Quintero Dominguez, 2011 Bash Motor Scooter, VIN: LHJTLBBN7BB002828, Tag # 1734NJ 2051 Geraldine Shinn 3074 Jane Ann Goodson 3226 Nicholas Ashford O Hara 3303 Autumn Marie Johnson 4031 Christopher R Vance 4113 Anthony Bernard Williams 5043 Carol Kimberly Smith 5045 Michael Jerome Pittman 8007 Dequan Emell Branker, Mary Kathaleen Mallory, 2002 Hond CMX250C Rebel 250 Motorcycle, VIN # JH2MC13002K800094, Dequan Emell Branker, Juan Gaspar Canales Jr, 2006 Suba B9 Tribeca Limited, VIN #4S4WX86C164429666.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 08:00 AM
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0090 - Jones, April; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0176 - Hill, Morgan; 0213 - Rodney, Laura; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0234 - Daniels, Darla; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0282 - Strong, Nicole; 0308 - Morrison, Rebecca; 0561 - Alderman, Clifford
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 08:15 AM
1311 - Cooks, Fayshonda; 1603 - Sampaio, Daniel; 2604 - Vazquez, Reinaldo; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3330 - Hummel, Thomas; 3605 - Howard, Brandise; 4124 - Pratt, Johnmeisha; 4212 - Stephens, Davorrus; 4309 - Charlton, Gail; 4407 - Benjamin-Shirley, Patricia; 8104 - Nzouetap Yves, Patrick
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 08:30 AM
A016 - Christovam, Jonathan; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B019 - White, LaToya; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C024 - Alce, Kerly; C046 - James, Jasmine; D001 - Sanchez, Selina; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D046 - Woodard, Debra; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D104 - Baskerville, Roxieanna; D130 - White, Amanda; E012 - Deese, Lucian; E026 - Valembrun, Wesley
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 08:45 AM
B003 - James, Alfred; B009 - Cain, Porta; B041 - Wilson, Joyce; B054 - Hooker, Jim; B077A - Casseus, Rachel; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; D061 - Greenfield, Ronald; D093 - Mcmillan, Samuel; D126 - Goines, Frances; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; E008 - Edwards- Geneste, Shanee; E060 - Dieschbourg, Michelle; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 09:00 AM
A142 - SANDERS, RONALD; D420 - Corson, Tamiya; E080 - Kester, Robert; H802 - Raymond, James; H808 - Franklin, Shymia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 09:15 AM
0238 - Gosser, Levi
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 09:30 AM
1057 - Jones, Thomas; 1073 - The Alfond Inn Giannone, Christopher; 2092 - George, Elizabeth; 2118 - Foot, Kelly; 2118 - Loves, Kelly; 2119 - Romano, Shawn; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3035 - Bower, Kathy; 3067 - Miller, Danielle; 3087 - Thomas, Cassandra; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 4037 - The Alfond Inn Giannone, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:00 AM
0624 - Queris, Alejandro; 2093 - Francois, Jarvis; 2109 - Huntley-Daniels, Reginald Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 29, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 08:00 AM
2164 - Hahn, Nellwyn; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 6001 - Leeds, Madison
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 08:15 AM
00511 - Martin, Justin; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00718 - Faulkner, Dustin; 00775 - Kiejko, Melissa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 08:30 AM
B015 - Lockwood, Sierraleone; D022 - Taylor, Darryl; D056 - Williams, Denzel; D083 - Colon, Jasmine; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; I013 - Bariether, Matt; J209 - Douglass, Paige; J218 - Galante, Joseph
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 08:45 AM
C341 - Schimmer, Ashley; C361 - Davis, Lily; F603 - Mott, Jasmine; G025 - detommoso, Veronica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:00 AM
D144 - Rodriguez, Madelen; G197 - Crisp, Michael; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J354 - Spencer, Chavez; J392 - Benitez, Monel; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:15 AM
3511 - Casella, Jaclyne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 09:30 AM
D417 - Green, Sabree; E534 - Colon, Hector; F620 - Brown, Jonathan; G738 - Beach, Patrice; G739 - Grant, Desmond; K005 - Hoey, Desiree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 09:45 AM
A174 - Guidry, Tina; C338 - Fromme, Steven; E573 - Santiago, Fernando; F660 - Davis, Chase
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM
0434 - Thompson, Crystal; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2081 - Williams, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 10:15 AM
C067 - Wonsey, Candace. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0097 - Gonzalez, Cristin; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0333 - Jones, Elmer; 0382 - Gardner, David; 0417 - Collier, Aviance; 0440 - Payne, Frank; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0554 - Reed, Vanessa; 0614 - wilson, Tina; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0648 - Talbert, Deanna; 0680 - Richards, Romain; 0765 - Sosa, Yatzairy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1116 - Williams, Henry; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 2111 - taylor, John; 2708 - Love, Jahcahri; 2804 - Magana Lopez, Gwendolyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1309 - Keen, Brenda; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1519 - John, Glynn; 2123 - Canecchia, Kristina; 2206 - Parker, Meia; 2273 - Werner, Fred; 2472 - Sharp, Adriene
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0105 - Gonzalez, Lopez; 0122 - Hickman, Jalissa; 0217 - Williams, Freddie; 0522 - Hall, Dietrich; 0933 - Idlewine, Michael; 1012 - American Remodelers LLC Rice, Michelle; 1310 - Rodrick, Kristen; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1355 - Johnson, Malikai; 1456 - Green, Kevin; 1520 - First, Russell; 1778 - Wilson, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
B023 - Pedraza, Cesar; B044 - Mathias, Shannon; C003 - Ceus, Monique; D068 - Wilcox, Denise; E007 - Gutierrez, Edgar Ricardo; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; NA15 - Gallery, Jaclyn; NB13 - Smith, Shane; P028 - wu, yandong; S027 - Jackson, William; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X017 - Bohannon, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
2013 - Copeland, Jordan; 4051 - Cotal, Raul; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 6164 - Padilla, Eunice
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4750 Time: 11:00 AM
1020 - Gaines, Fredrick; 3013 - Boyd, Jammal; 5127 - Sumner, Kristine; 6019 - Stephens, Nathan; 6038 - Bailey, matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0290 - Vecchione, Clara; 0423 - Auto, Classic; 0428 - Whitehead, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0247 - Cody, Norbert; 2056 - Ealy, Melinda; 2057 - Arnold, Lakia; 3017 - Hernandez, Luis; 3085 - Briggs, Alex; 3086 - Ancrum, Rondesia; 4071 - Conrad, Alex; 5019 - Williams, Brittany
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326 6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B152 - De La Cruz, Luis; D021 - Rogers, James; D022 - Daughety, Traci. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 25th, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:15 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 08:15 AM
B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B056 - Williams, Artavis; C017 - Martinez, Mayra; E118 - Guzman Murphy, Thalia; E180 - Lokey, Jessica; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E214 - Stevens, Dr. Damion
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545 2541 Time: 08:30 AM
1374 - Walczak, Kyle; 2210 - Giordano, Julianna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2277 - Quinones, Rubin; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3066 - Berkeley, Elaine; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; I680 - Walton, Lovie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 08:45 AM
A233 - montcourt, iralish; B309 - Sanchez, Rolando; B332 - Jones, Patricia; C376 - Jimenez, Alexander; D417 - Oloufa, Amira; D429 - Austin, James; D476 - Semiao, Isabel; E499 - Mhadhbi, Debrah; E515 - Camery, Laurel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247 6790 Time: 09:00 AM
1229 - Layme, Porscha; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1702 - Galarza Martinez, Alexis; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2602 - Cellucci, Bonnie; 2606 - Ebersole, Hilton
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901 6126 Time: 09:15 AM
3075 - Swindler, Andy; 4081 - Caberra, Shawn; 7009 - BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 09:30 AM
1012 - Santiago, Jose; 1224 - Swift, Colin; 2022 - Riggs, Brandon; 2134 - Gonzalez, Vanessa; 2678 - Brown, Nathanael; 2709D - Persaud, Ronald; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 09:45 AM
2105 - Braz, Fabio; 4075 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 10:30 AM
A004 - Adams, Richard; A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; B048 - Adams, Richard; C072 - Adams, Richard; C098 - Perez, Josh; D306 - Flynn, Daniel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On July 8, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Brandi Nicole Yargo- household goods. Angel Osorio- home items. Orlando Ale House-restaurant equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 3rd, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3EL55R66N179419
2006 CHRYSLER
1G1PD5SB1D7247614
2013 CHEVROLET
1G1ZG57BX8F194030
2008 CHEVROLET
1XND612L0H1080541
2017 TRIPLE CROWN TRAILER CO
2HGFG3B55CH564583
2012 HONDA
2HNYD28698H552609
2008 ACURA
2MEFM75W2WX601746
1998 MERCURY
2T3BFREV9DW086877
2013 Toyota
3N1AB51D73L717969
2003 NISSAN
3N1AB7AP4FY237840
2015 NISSAN
4A3AK24F97E003708
2007 MITSUBISHI
4T1BE32K73U705218
2003 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 1, 2020
5FNRL38775B000247
2005 HONDA
JULY 2, 2020
JS2YC414196200016
2009 SUZUKI
JULY 3, 2020
3N1AB7AP5FL632218
2015 NISSAN
JULY 7, 2020
JA4LX41G43U075139
2003 MITSUBISHI
JULY 8, 2020
2T1KR32E45C370339
2005 TOYOTA
3N1AB6AP0BL611927
2011 NISSAN
JULY 9, 2020
2HKYF18535H552819
2005 HONDA
JHMBB6247WC008351
1998 HONDA.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP0JA5CR367878
2017 Honda
VIN# SHHFK7H54HU208455
1998 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GNCS18W1WK152251
2001 Jeep
VIN# 1J4GX48S51C729127
2007 Honda
VIN# 5FNRL38727B033210
2003 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR32E93Z121630
2008 Mazda
VIN# 1YVHP80C585M33412
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 08, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC