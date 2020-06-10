Legal Public Notices 6/10 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage – Store 7107 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 955-4137, June 23, 2020 @ 10:45 AM:
Terri Blondeel - Household Goods, Tiffany Mitchell – car (meets requirements).
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, July 8th, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
: Kaitlyn Smith- Couch, boxes, Christmas decorations- Baraba Motango - Sofa, refrigerator, box - Jennifer Lopez- mattress and bins - Kathleen Morden- Household goods, furniture - Carlos Hernandez - Household goods- Mark Larry Eichmiller- Household goods- IC International Group LLC- Office items- Alvin James - Household goods- Enrique Sanchez- Household goods- Bryan Pevehouse- Tools and household goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 06/25/20 @ 10:30am
Reginald Sims #940 Comercial Trailer 2005 HUMM, HH2, VIN # 5GRGN23UX5H133155 OWNER/ LIEN HOLDER: Chase Auto Finance KAREEM ROBINSON Queen bed, boxes, bags of clothes, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods, James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs, Lucimar Arruda household goods, CHRISTOPHER BUCKLEW household goods, piano, boxes, too;s, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, nicole Carufel household goods, sea spine Orthopedic CHAIRS, BEDS, MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, Eric Blackmon Household Goods - Business, Tyrone Groomes Household Goods, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 6/25/2020 @ 1:00p.m.
VICTOR CEDANO HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE, NIKITA TRUTNEVA Household Goods, Tiffany Pietri Household Goods, Jonathan Morales Totes for kids toys, and 1 tv stand, George Slaughter 2 beds king and queen, Boxes, Bins and bags, Johnny Butler sectional 2 bed set washer/ dryer /fridge/stove, Jamal Powell Clothes, Jeremiah Rawls Bags and clothes, Rita wooden Furniture, Boxes, Chiming Siu Furniture, Boxes, Michelle Cooks Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Gina Miller household items, Janise Young mattress, dresser, couch, treadmill, boxes.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 6/23/2020 @ 11:00AM
. Christopher Bull- Household Goods, Hedy Taylor- Household Goods, George Travis- Household Goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 06/23/20 @ 11:30am
Dialis Sánchez electronics, clothes boxes furniture, Isiah Sayles boxes, mattress furniture, electronics, tv, womens shoes, grandfather clock, Marisela Torres Rivera 3 beds, sofas , dresser, washer and dryer, John Cruz Household goods, Harvey Owen Cruz Wilkinson Household Goods, Sandy Garcell household goods, personal items, Jonathan Rodriguez Household goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 6/23/2020 @ 12:00PM.
Desmond Maxwell household goods, Melinda Silliman household items, Jorge Ocasio tools & construction items, Sharon Edgecombe household items, Rahman S Prescott household items.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 06/23/2020 @ 10:30am.
AaronFenner- Household items & music equipment. Michele Williams- bed, dresser, bins, electronics. Denise Clerjeau- Household goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 06/23/2020 @ 12:45pm
Juan Rodriguez household items, Alexis Escalante household items.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 6/23/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Lourdes Gee boxes, clothes, vacuum, totes, Stanphill Donawa boxes, air compressor, canopy, golf clubs, rims, Donaldo Nava designer clothes, shoes & boxes.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 06/25/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Eugene Ricciardi youth bed boxes, Tiffany Mitchell business merchandise, David Rivera Restaurant Equipment, Nigel Brooks clothes in bags, Daniel Madera House hold goods, Charlie Williams household goods, Charlie Williams household goods.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 06/25/2020 @ 11am.
Lashanda Lovette- boxes, dinning room table; Cristina Gomez- fold up table; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture, boxes.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 06/23/2020 @ 11:45AM
Jorge Rivera Houseold Items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items, Manuel Figueroa Boxes and music items, Cecilia Walker Household items, April Sue Poole Household items items. Edgardo L. Alicea RV Vin 5SFNB3224KE403112 Milland M26 Year 2019 Rhodora Supan Alicea RV Vin 5SFNB3224KE403112 Milland M26 Year 2019.
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 06/25/2020 @9:30AM.
Love Snacks LLC Business equipment, Quincy Collins furniture/household goods, Diana Morris clothes, Rachael Ella Bass Housegoods, Jacqueline Mitchell household items, Xavier Graham Clothing and shoes, Rosemar Pereira Arruda Housegoods, Anna Nascimento boxes with clothes, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc,
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on July 14th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 3rd day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF Timothy John McClain
, deceased. Division: PROBATE 2019-CP-002944-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Timothy John McClain, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 451 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/10/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative, Tammy West: /s/ GARY E. DOANE, Esquire Florida Bar No: 228923, LAW OFFICES OF GARY DOANE, P.A., 230 East Monument Avenue, Suite D, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 648-2000, Lawofficesofgarydoane@gmail.com
Personal Representative: /s/ Tammy West.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-248
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R.L. DOB: 07/11/2013, R.L. DOB: 04/07/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Rodriguez Leeks
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Laddie Buholz,, esquire, Florida Bar Number: 80187 laddie.buholz@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-375
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H, R DOB: 07/03/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Michelet Michel
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of June 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE NO.: DP19-485
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: P.F.A. DOB: 08/29/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Latisha Thomas
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on June 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRIUS HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 20th day of July, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5TH day of June, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. IN RE: CIVIL ACTION ADOPTION, NO. 2019A12-0014
PETITION OF: TERESA LYN JACKSON CHANDLER AND PHILLIP SHAWN CHANDLER for the adoption of J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida. TO: FELICIA MARIE CHANDLER
, NATURAL MOTHER OF J.M.P., BORN OCTOBER 29, 2011 IN ORLANDO, ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. ORDER REIMPOSING DEADLINES
Pursuant to The Second Order Extending Declaration of Statewide Judicial Emergency executed and filed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia on the 11th day of May, 2020, and after considering the particular circumstances of the above referenced case, and all known public and individual health, safety and economic concerns and issues, the following deadlines are hereby reimposed: Effective on the first day of service by publication of this Order, all applicable deadlines are hereby reimposed in the above referenced case, including, but not limited to, the deadlines set by statutes, rules, regulations and court orders, including the filing of Defenses of Law, Answers, discovery responses, and responses and/or objections to any and all pleadings, complaints, petitions or motions filed and pending in the above referenced case. Any party or other participant in this case, for good cause shown, may seek reconsideration of this order by filing and serving on all necessary parties a timely written motion seeking such relief. Except as set out herein, all previous orders issued in the above referenced case shall remain in full force and effect. WITNESS the J. Kelly Brooks, Judge, Waycross Judicial Circuit. This the 29 th day of May, 2020. Marlo A. Ross, Attorney for Petitioners, P.O. Box 571, Douglas, Georgia 31534, (912) 384-4116
is hereby given that the undersigned, FOUNDATIONS IN BEHAVIOR, LLC, of 706 Turnbull Avenue, Suite 104, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Maitland 1680
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Maitland 1680"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/3/2020
is hereby given that the undersigned, Natchez Trace Enterprises, LLC, of 1634 Natchez Trace Blvd., Orlando, FL 32818, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Orlando Bell
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "Orlando Bell
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/4/2020
is hereby given that the undersigned, Winter Park Training Consultants, LLC, of 125 West Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Winter Park Nutrition
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Winter Park Nutrition
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/4/2020
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, June 24, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
29 Larry Welles 55 David Tyrone Hill 61 Homer Fancher 78 Kenneth Jones 117 Christoper Dean Clifton 184 Yanisha Archibald, Soul Talian 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
128 Joe Bryan Ocasio Rosado 208 Carol Ann Roberts 334 Juan Manuel Gonzalez Santos 336 Fernando Pou 352 Robert Baker 368 Jefferson Adams Bootes 572 Mark O'Connor
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
21 Julie Anita Coleman 33 Larry Rogers Thomas 43 Larry Rogers Thomas 88 Diamond Cashey Roberts 298A Willie Frank Shepherd 298B Desirae Nicole Scott 303 Samuel Kofi Barrington 309 Diane Van Den Brink 386 Larry Rogers Thomas 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 402 Demarcus Khiry Womack 419 Ericka Vetripoli Bell 420 Ericka Vetripoli Bell 427 Dorice Valerie Stewart 487 Duane O'Neil Avery 497 Timechia Rashae Jones 504 Mohan Nihal 522 Orelus Delaton 530 Virgil Edwin Mathis Jr. 532 Kenneth Hardy 558 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 579 Stephen Harris 634 Kesa Donta Wade 646 Leonard Bernard Perry 648 Leonard Bernard Perry
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am:
0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0088 Jaquan Charles Jolly 0128 Mary Devon Vilante 0144 Oluwatobi Alabi Walker 0151 David Landon Smith 0231 Corey John Gammell 0301 Norris Spells 0340 Jolany M Hernandez Hernandez 0606 Christopher Mark Seyler 0618 Christopher Mark Seyler 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0725 Kelvin Lovette Mobley 0849 Lateshia Lashawn Anderson 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn 0987 Mary Devon Villante
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0229 Cassandra Francois 0338 Amanda Miller 0833 Precious Royal 0930 Jose Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 1231 Deborah Hodge 1429 Breshay Powell 1636 Jose Ortiz 1701 Cornelius Henson Jr
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1061 Gary Williams Jr. 1081 Daviah Riley 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 1110 Linda Webster Williams 1114 Martin Howell 3269 Kailla Javita Wyatt 4006 Kenneth Upson 4053 Tyrone Dawayne Parker 4064 Joseph Newman, Jr. 4067 Shanell Patrice Pack 5003 Michelle Tyson 5050 Ryan Carroll 5052 Quinton Allen 6008 Roland Ramkissoon 6035 Edward Francis Gessner Jr. 7007 Timothy James Chatigny, Total Gutter Services, LLC.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 08:00 AM
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0090 - Jones, April; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0176 - Hill, Morgan; 0213 - Rodney, Laura; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0234 - Daniels, Darla; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0282 - Strong, Nicole; 0308 - Morrison, Rebecca; 0561 - Alderman, Clifford
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 08:15 AM
1311 - Cooks, Fayshonda; 1603 - Sampaio, Daniel; 2604 - Vazquez, Reinaldo; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3330 - Hummel, Thomas; 3605 - Howard, Brandise; 4124 - Pratt, Johnmeisha; 4212 - Stephens, Davorrus; 4309 - Charlton, Gail; 4407 - Benjamin-Shirley, Patricia; 8104 - Nzouetap Yves, Patrick
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 08:30 AM
A016 - Christovam, Jonathan; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B019 - White, LaToya; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C024 - Alce, Kerly; C046 - James, Jasmine; D001 - Sanchez, Selina; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D046 - Woodard, Debra; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D104 - Baskerville, Roxieanna; D130 - White, Amanda; E012 - Deese, Lucian; E026 - Valembrun, Wesley
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 08:45 AM
B003 - James, Alfred; B009 - Cain, Porta; B041 - Wilson, Joyce; B054 - Hooker, Jim; B077A - Casseus, Rachel; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; D061 - Greenfield, Ronald; D093 - Mcmillan, Samuel; D126 - Goines, Frances; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; E008 - Edwards- Geneste, Shanee; E060 - Dieschbourg, Michelle; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 09:00 AM
A142 - SANDERS, RONALD; D420 - Corson, Tamiya; E080 - Kester, Robert; H802 - Raymond, James; H808 - Franklin, Shymia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 09:15 AM
0238 - Gosser, Levi
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 09:30 AM
1057 - Jones, Thomas; 1073 - The Alfond Inn Giannone, Christopher; 2092 - George, Elizabeth; 2118 - Foot, Kelly; 2118 - Loves, Kelly; 2119 - Romano, Shawn; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3035 - Bower, Kathy; 3067 - Miller, Danielle; 3087 - Thomas, Cassandra; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 4037 - The Alfond Inn Giannone, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:00 AM
0624 - Queris, Alejandro; 2093 - Francois, Jarvis; 2109 - Huntley-Daniels, Reginald Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 29, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 08:00 AM
2164 - Hahn, Nellwyn; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 6001 - Leeds, Madison
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 08:15 AM
00511 - Martin, Justin; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00718 - Faulkner, Dustin; 00775 - Kiejko, Melissa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 08:30 AM
B015 - Lockwood, Sierraleone; D022 - Taylor, Darryl; D056 - Williams, Denzel; D083 - Colon, Jasmine; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; I013 - Bariether, Matt; J209 - Douglass, Paige; J218 - Galante, Joseph
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 08:45 AM
C341 - Schimmer, Ashley; C361 - Davis, Lily; F603 - Mott, Jasmine; G025 - detommoso, Veronica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:00 AM
D144 - Rodriguez, Madelen; G197 - Crisp, Michael; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J354 - Spencer, Chavez; J392 - Benitez, Monel; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:15 AM
3511 - Casella, Jaclyne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 09:30 AM
D417 - Green, Sabree; E534 - Colon, Hector; F620 - Brown, Jonathan; G738 - Beach, Patrice; G739 - Grant, Desmond; K005 - Hoey, Desiree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 09:45 AM
A174 - Guidry, Tina; C338 - Fromme, Steven; E573 - Santiago, Fernando; F660 - Davis, Chase
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM
0434 - Thompson, Crystal; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2081 - Williams, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 10:15 AM
C067 - Wonsey, Candace. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0097 - Gonzalez, Cristin; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0333 - Jones, Elmer; 0382 - Gardner, David; 0417 - Collier, Aviance; 0440 - Payne, Frank; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0554 - Reed, Vanessa; 0614 - wilson, Tina; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0648 - Talbert, Deanna; 0680 - Richards, Romain; 0765 - Sosa, Yatzairy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1116 - Williams, Henry; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 2111 - taylor, John; 2708 - Love, Jahcahri; 2804 - Magana Lopez, Gwendolyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1309 - Keen, Brenda; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1519 - John, Glynn; 2123 - Canecchia, Kristina; 2206 - Parker, Meia; 2273 - Werner, Fred; 2472 - Sharp, Adriene
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0105 - Gonzalez, Lopez; 0122 - Hickman, Jalissa; 0217 - Williams, Freddie; 0522 - Hall, Dietrich; 0933 - Idlewine, Michael; 1012 - American Remodelers LLC Rice, Michelle; 1310 - Rodrick, Kristen; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1355 - Johnson, Malikai; 1456 - Green, Kevin; 1520 - First, Russell; 1778 - Wilson, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
B023 - Pedraza, Cesar; B044 - Mathias, Shannon; C003 - Ceus, Monique; D068 - Wilcox, Denise; E007 - Gutierrez, Edgar Ricardo; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; NA15 - Gallery, Jaclyn; NB13 - Smith, Shane; P028 - wu, yandong; S027 - Jackson, William; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X017 - Bohannon, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
2013 - Copeland, Jordan; 4051 - Cotal, Raul; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 6164 - Padilla, Eunice
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4750 Time: 11:00 AM
1020 - Gaines, Fredrick; 3013 - Boyd, Jammal; 5127 - Sumner, Kristine; 6019 - Stephens, Nathan; 6038 - Bailey, matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0290 - Vecchione, Clara; 0423 - Auto, Classic; 0428 - Whitehead, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0247 - Cody, Norbert; 2056 - Ealy, Melinda; 2057 - Arnold, Lakia; 3017 - Hernandez, Luis; 3085 - Briggs, Alex; 3086 - Ancrum, Rondesia; 4071 - Conrad, Alex; 5019 - Williams, Brittany
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326 6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B152 - De La Cruz, Luis; D021 - Rogers, James; D022 - Daughety, Traci. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 25th, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:15 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 08:15 AM
B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B056 - Williams, Artavis; C017 - Martinez, Mayra; E118 - Guzman Murphy, Thalia; E180 - Lokey, Jessica; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E214 - Stevens, Dr. Damion
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545 2541 Time: 08:30 AM
1374 - Walczak, Kyle; 2210 - Giordano, Julianna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2277 - Quinones, Rubin; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3066 - Berkeley, Elaine; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; I680 - Walton, Lovie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 08:45 AM
A233 - montcourt, iralish; B309 - Sanchez, Rolando; B332 - Jones, Patricia; C376 - Jimenez, Alexander; D417 - Oloufa, Amira; D429 - Austin, James; D476 - Semiao, Isabel; E499 - Mhadhbi, Debrah; E515 - Camery, Laurel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247 6790 Time: 09:00 AM
1229 - Layme, Porscha; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1702 - Galarza Martinez, Alexis; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2602 - Cellucci, Bonnie; 2606 - Ebersole, Hilton
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901 6126 Time: 09:15 AM
3075 - Swindler, Andy; 4081 - Caberra, Shawn; 7009 - BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 09:30 AM
1012 - Santiago, Jose; 1224 - Swift, Colin; 2022 - Riggs, Brandon; 2134 - Gonzalez, Vanessa; 2678 - Brown, Nathanael; 2709D - Persaud, Ronald; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 09:45 AM
2105 - Braz, Fabio; 4075 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 10:30 AM
A004 - Adams, Richard; A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; B048 - Adams, Richard; C072 - Adams, Richard; C098 - Perez, Josh; D306 - Flynn, Daniel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On June 23, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Travis Trufame- tools, Annette Castro- Home items.
items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/26/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N6SD11S6SC362786
1995 NISSAN
4V4NC9EH0EN161589
2014 VOLVO
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 25, 2020
JM1CR293X90333072
2009 MAZDA
JUNE 26, 2020
WAUAF78E57A027580
2007 AUDI
JUNE 27, 2020
KMHDN55D83U076926
2003 HYUNDAI
JUNE 29, 2020
1D7FL16XX3S265163
2003 DODGE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP07Z47R281254
2008 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWBA71F78V036431
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 01, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC