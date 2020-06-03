Legal Public Notices 6/3 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 7107 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 955-4137, June 23, 2020 @ 10:45 AM:
Terri Blondeel - Household Goods, Tiffany Mitchell – car (meets requirements). The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 18, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Alexandra Moise-Furniture and boxes; Yolanda Mccray- Household goods; A'shunti Sanders- Household Furniture and goods; Paula Holmes- twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands, 10 file boxes; Sandra McCoy- boxes, totes; Jose Cristobal Maysonet Otero- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on
www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, July 8th, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
: Kaitlyn Smith- Couch, boxes, Christmas decorations- Baraba Motango - Sofa, refrigerator, box - Jennifer Lopez- mattress and bins - Kathleen Morden- Household goods, furniture - Carlos Hernandez - Household goods- Mark Larry Eichmiller- Household goods- IC International Group LLC- Office items- Alvin James - Household goods- Enrique Sanchez- Household goods- Bryan Pevehouse- Tools and household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: June 18, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Brittany Aletha Herron- Household Goods. Desiree Warren Household Goods. Quentin Arvel Wrisper- Construction Items. J&L Ins Solutions LLC / Troy Cambre - Office Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, June 18, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Christopher Truitt- Clothing and TV's. Elisha Smith- Furniture. Kendra Hunt- Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Terrance Harrington- Clothing and electronics. Otesha Daniels- bins of clothes and shoes. Cheyunna Graham - King Bed, Entertainment Center, and couch. David Cherry- household items. Jermaine McNeil- Living room set, bedroom set and boxes of household goods. Deana Morell- Couch, Love set, coffee table, end tables and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 06/18/20 @ 10:30am
James Coleman Household Goods, Fabian Hernandez Tools, Chris Williams Futon, boxes, chairs, clothes, Damian Harding 10-20 BOXES, TABLE AND CHAIR, Charles Saunders Clothing and Shoes, Robyn Robertson Household Goods, Gregory Kolliopoulos household goods, Artrina Bell files, PAUL SMITH #607 tools, 2013 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN#L5YTCKPA8D1110348 Owner/Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC -2017 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN#L5YACBPA3H1112361 Owner /Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC, Clayton Faria Household Goods,Venise Mosley storing 2 Dressers, 2 end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 06/18/2020 @ 2:00PM: Nyanna Casimir boxes; Michael Parker household goods; Michael Steven Kirchof office supplies,boxes, receipts; Marcus Brown supplies; Connie Streible Household goods; Shirley Ann McGee queen dressers table 4 chairs wall unit W&D desk. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 6/18/2020 @ 1:00p.m.
Haydee CORREA DE BARR HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Elena Sofia Cuellar Rojas LUGGAGE, Samanta Richemond bed and boxes, Susan Gray HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, William Bridgett furniture, chairs, washer/dryer, tarhonda thomas 2 bedroom apt, Cesar Souza house hold items, Ray Gipson requested 10x10, Shawn Mincey suitcases/electronics, Kristal Ryan Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on
06/18/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f, Christopher Paul 1 Bedroom House, Tiffany Mitchell Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 06/18/2020 @ 11am.
Claudette Deronvil- clothes and boxes; Louis Juste Charles- boxes; Priester Elmore tools, constructions stuff; Mark Andy- furniture, boxes; Frederic Dumai- clothes and boxes; Curtis Hamilton- dresser, boxes, bins, lamps, and 2 suitecase; Solida Noizi- Household items; Juste Ernson- boxes; Robert Federoka- house hold items; Williams Lumaine furniture, washing machine, and dyer; Williams Lumaine- clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Aws Khdair - Houshold Goods, Cullen Blanck - Household Goods, Margarita Rivera - Household Goods, Toys, 2 Mattress, Boxes, Stephanie Vega - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, VIN# WVGBG77L85D009666, Year: 2005, Make: Volks Wagon, Model: Touareg, Damon Bradley Herota - Household Goods, VIN# WVGBG77L85D009666, Year: 2005, Make: Volks Wagon, Model: Touareg, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cameron Krache - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18th, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Sabrina Burnett- Household items Linda Caggiano- Household items Beverly Ligon -Household items Audy Sargent-Household items Oscar Ramas- Household items Jorge Schebesta- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, June 18th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Kenneth Edward- Household items Reef Parking- Justin Kinsey -Electronics Fernando Negron- Household items Pressure King Inc- Harold King -Household items Dave Martin- Household items Andrea Seymour- Household items Mona Raphael - Household items Peter Moehrle- Household items Tomas Rivera- Auto parts Steve Lay- Collectibles Baltazar Quinain- Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Stephen L. Isom- household goods. Michael Stewart- household goods. Lois Jenkins- household items. John Zaverl - household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 06/18/2020 @9:30AM.
Tikesha Williams Bedroom furniture, Kiana Taylor Christian clothes, shoes, Twin mattress & totes, Keith Mathis bags and totes, lystasia Washington Housegoods, Ruth Esther bed, boxes & dressers, Michael Aritis furniture Unit #4003 2002, Dodge, Grand Caravan, VIN# 2B4GP343925R619170, Owner: Michael Linzy Aritis, Fnu Eshan Prasad tv, a few boxes, Natile Muniz sofa shelve futon full size & few boxes, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Louis Trocola boxes & furniture, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Gatha Council household and personal items etc, Devona Timbs household items, decorations etc, Dava Hankerson party supplies, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Joe Scott Housegoods, Dorthy Parker bed, dresser & couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 6/18/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Carol Anne Duncan household items, Brandon Moore tools and Household goods, LaTanya Newell household goods, Jacquelyn George Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 06/25/20 @ 10:30am
Reginald Sims #940 Comercial Trailer 2005 HUMM, HH2, VIN # 5GRGN23UX5H133155 OWNER/ LIEN HOLDER: Chase Auto Finance KAREEM ROBINSON Queen bed, boxes, bags of clothes, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods, James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs, Lucimar Arruda household goods, CHRISTOPHER BUCKLEW household goods, piano, boxes, too;s, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, nicole Carufel household goods, sea spine Orthopedic CHAIRS, BEDS, MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, Eric Blackmon Household Goods - Business, Tyrone Groomes Household Goods, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 6/25/2020 @ 1:00p.m.
VICTOR CEDANO HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE, NIKITA TRUTNEVA Household Goods, Tiffany Pietri Household Goods, Jonathan Morales Totes for kids toys, and 1 tv stand, George Slaughter 2 beds king and queen, Boxes, Bins and bags, Johnny Butler sectional 2 bed set washer/ dryer /fridge/stove, Jamal Powell Clothes, Jeremiah Rawls Bags and clothes, Rita wooden Furniture, Boxes, Chiming Siu Furniture, Boxes, Michelle Cooks Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Gina Miller household items, Janise Young mattress, dresser, couch, treadmill, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 6/23/2020 @ 11:00AM
. Christopher Bull- Household Goods, Hedy Taylor- Household Goods, George Travis- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 06/23/20 @ 11:30am
Dialis Sánchez electronics, clothes boxes furniture, Isiah Sayles boxes, mattress furniture, electronics, tv, womens shoes, grandfather clock, Marisela Torres Rivera 3 beds, sofas , dresser, washer and dryer, John Cruz Household goods, Harvey Owen Cruz Wilkinson Household Goods, Sandy Garcell household goods, personal items, Jonathan Rodriguez Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 6/23/2020 @ 12:00PM.
Desmond Maxwell household goods, Melinda Silliman household items, Jorge Ocasio tools & construction items, Sharon Edgecombe household items, Rahman S Prescott household items. The The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 06/23/2020 @ 10:30am.
AaronFenner- Household items & music equipment. Michele Williams- bed, dresser, bins, electronics. Denise Clerjeau- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 06/23/2020 @ 12:45pm
Juan Rodriguez household items, Alexis Escalante household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 6/23/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Lourdes Gee boxes, clothes, vacuum, totes, Stanphill Donawa boxes, air compressor, canopy, golf clubs, rims, Donaldo Nava designer clothes, shoes & boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 06/25/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Eugene Ricciardi youth bed boxes, Tiffany Mitchell business merchandise, David Rivera Restaurant Equipment, Nigel Brooks clothes in bags, Daniel Madera House hold goods, Charlie Williams household goods, Charlie Williams household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 06/25/2020 @ 11am.
Lashanda Lovette- boxes, dinning room table; Cristina Gomez- fold up table; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 06/23/2020 @ 11:45AM
Jorge Rivera Houseold Items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items, Manuel Figueroa Boxes and music items, Cecilia Walker Household items, April Sue Poole Household items items. Edgardo L. Alicea RV Vin 5SFNB3224KE403112 Milland M26 Year 2019 Rhodora Supan Alicea RV Vin 5SFNB3224KE403112 Milland M26 Year 2019. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 06/25/2020 @9:30AM.
Love Snacks LLC Business equipment, Quincy Collins furniture/household goods, Diana Morris clothes, Rachael Ella Bass Housegoods, Jacqueline Mitchell household items, Xavier Graham Clothing and shoes, Rosemar Pereira Arruda Housegoods, Anna Nascimento boxes with clothes, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP-10-247
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 11/10/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Susan Richardson
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-248
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R.L. DOB: 07/11/2013, R.L. DOB: 04/07/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Rodriguez Leeks
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Laddie Buholz,, esquire, Florida Bar Number: 80187 laddie.buholz@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP20-55
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.L. DOB: 01/31/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TARIYAH THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, on July 6th, 2020 at 2:15pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE NO.: DP19-485
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: P.F.A. DOB: 08/29/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Latisha Thomas
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on June 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MAY 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools 800 Blk of W. South Street
2. Cellphone N. John Young/ Shader Road
3. Sunglasses and cell phone 4500 Blk of Kirkland Boulevard
4. Purse with electronics 5700 Blk of Folkstone Lane
5. Tools 6400 Blk of Conroy Road
6. Cell phone and keys 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trail
7. Electronics and shoes 5100 Block of Millenia Waters Drive
8. Tools 5900 Blk of International Drive
9. Electronic Putnam Ave/ W Concord Street
10. Bike 2300 Blk of Cherrywood Lane
11. Bike 49 Blk of W Colonial Drive
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lauren C. Newman-Massay, Krystal A. Newman, Rosemarie D. Newman and Roderick E. Newman, of 931 N State Road 434 Suite 1201-313, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Palatial Aromas
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Palatial Aromas"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/22/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael J. Carrigan, of 321 Kingsbury Ave., Sanford, FL 32771, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Pennigan Construction & Real Estate
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
" Pennigan Construction & Real Estate
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/21/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30 a.m. June 11th, 2020 at 5600 Jaleen Ave. Orlando, FL 32810. Property Description:
2005 Mobile Home, Make: NOBI, FL VIN #s: N812709A &N812709B, and unknown contents. Former tenant: Ruth Skena.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On June 23, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Travis Trufame- tools, Annette Castro- Home
items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 19th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UYA42751A015771
2001 ACURA
1HGEM21541L122488
2001 HONDA
2FAFP74W15X169102
2005 FORD
2MN01JAH881003539
2008 TRAIL MOBILE 53'
2S3DB917186126545
2008 SUZUKI
2T1BURHE0GC694559
2016 TOYOTA
2T1KR32E23C141848
2003 TOYOTA
3N1CB51D45L536288
2005 NISSAN
4T1BF1FK8GU579016
2016 TOYOTA
4T1BG22K8WU854374
1998 TOYOTA
5FNYF18418B025288
2008 HONDA
5NPEU46F36H089796
2006 HYUNDAI
KMHDH4AE9FU357296
2015 HYUNDAI
KMHHU6KJ0DU110315
2013 HYUNDAI
YS3FB49S051034658
2005 SAAB
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/19/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGCM66554A051471
2004 HONDA
5FNRL3H20AB018085
2010 HONDA
WDDGF5GB1AR115260
2010 MERCEDES-BENZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 16, 2020
1GNEC13T91J163659
2001 CHEVROLET
4YMBU0710JG039401
2018 CARRY-ON TRAILER
JUNE 18, 2020
5FNRL18944B033193
2004 HONDA
JN8AZ08WX4W322851
2004 NISSAN
JUNE 19, 2020
1HGCM56784A037883
2004 HONDA
JUNE 20, 2020
3GSCL53738S601633
2008 SATURN
4T1BG22K91U825961
2001 TOYOTA
JUNE 21, 2020
JTDKB20U277644649
2007 TOYOTA
JUNE 23, 2020
3G5DA03E75S532956
2005 BUICK
KNAGD126445329316
2004 KIA
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 23, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2004 HYUN
KM8SC13E94U598189
2003 FORD
1FMZU67E63UC12989
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1FTYR1ZM1GKA34368
2016 FORD
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 21, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
KMHDH4AEXFU282740
2015 HYUN
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 21, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
YV1AH992991090353
2009 VOLV
To be sold at auction at 9:00 a.m. on June 21, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1996 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBB02E9TZ356435
2010 Chevy
VIN# KL1TD5DE4AB124645
1997 Mercury
VIN# 2MELM75W3VX605225
2010 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL2AP4AC132817
1985 SER
VIN# SERV3202C585SCC3927
Homeade Boat Trailer
NO VIN
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 24, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC