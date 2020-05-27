Legal Public Notices 5/27 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 18, 2020 @ 4:00 PM Alexandra Moise-Furniture and boxes; Yolanda Mccray- Household goods; A'shunti Sanders- Household Furniture and goods; Paula Holmes- twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands, 10 file boxes; Sandra McCoy- boxes, totes; Jose Cristobal Maysonet Otero- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on
www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, June 10, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Alyssa Bodnar - Totes, Furniture- Joyce Marie Pacheco - Household items - David Celestin - Household goods - Sixto Antonio Santiago - Household goods, Shenna Robinson- Furniture & Boxes - Deja Moore- Furniture, Household items, Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: June 18, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Brittany Aletha Herron- Household Goods. Desiree Warren Household Goods. Quentin Arvel Wrisper- Construction Items. J&L Ins Solutions LLC / Troy Cambre - Office Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 6/30/20 10:15AM
: ReynaldoMatero ,sofa,kidsbed,mattress,dresser,t.v,desk,chair,clothes.StevenHodge,bins,sofa,mirror,loveseat,Dresser,table,XiomaraDiazLopez,dresser,mirror,box,bucket,mattress&chair,KeishaAjadeNewkirk,Bed,bags,boxes,&books,TerraMarieHardin,Amoire,LuisGuilbertoVirellaHerrera,Motorcycleparts,refrigerator,totes,toolbox,carparts,tire&,cooler,AmericaFreshAir,ACunit,fans,bins,toolbox,boxes,aircareventvac,AmberTorres,dresser,clothes,pictures,totes,chair,mirror,jewelry,&bags,rug,ChristianStarvos,dresser,boxes,books,cooler,hangers,plates,pillows,hamper&bag,AndrewAlban,speakers,bedframe,couch,dresser,mattress,stereo,boxes,bicycle,toolbox&;bags,MargaritaRivera,mattress,pictures/photographs,totes,desk,fishtank,AdrianRobinson,bags,boxes,clothes,personalpaper,desk,pictures/photographs,shelves,DanyJimenez,bookbag,CDs,totes,pictures/photographs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 6/10/20 @11:00AM.
Sean Baggett- Household Goods, Clay Taylor- Furniture, Paige Hay- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, June 18, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Christopher Truitt- Clothing and TV's. Elisha Smith- Furniture. Kendra Hunt- Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Terrance Harrington- Clothing and electronics. Otesha Daniels- bins of clothes and shoes. Cheyunna Graham - King Bed, Entertainment Center, and couch. David Cherry- household items. Jermaine McNeil- Living room set, bedroom set and boxes of household goods. Deana Morell- Couch, Love set, coffee table, end tables and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 06/18/20 @ 10:30am
James Coleman Household Goods, Fabian Hernandez Tools, Chris Williams Futon, boxes, chairs, clothes, Damian Harding 10-20 BOXES, TABLE AND CHAIR, Charles Saunders Clothing and Shoes, Robyn Robertson Household Goods, Gregory Kolliopoulos household goods, Artrina Bell files, PAUL SMITH #607 tools, 2013 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN#L5YTCKPA8D1110348 Owner/Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC -2017 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN#L5YACBPA3H1112361 Owner /Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC, Clayton Faria Household Goods,Venise Mosley storing 2 Dressers, 2 end tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on June 10 2020, at 12:15PM
. Christopher Williams Household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 6/10/2020 @ 12:30pm.
John David household items and boxes, Vickie Renee Byrd household goods, baby items, Jefferson Camacaro Uribe household items, air fryer, guitar case, Shawn Nicholas bags, 2 tv’s, toys, Megan Jester disney items, tv, wheelchair, Patricia Hanley boxes, bags and mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 06/10/20 @ 11:30am
Marcelo Cabrera Tiles Equipment, Heriberto Carrasquillo Household goods, Dennise Parker household items, Biliah King Household goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Marcia Daly Household goods, Sonia Zies Household goods, Marlon Binet Household goods, Monique Wilson Household and personal items, Catherine Hendrickson Household and personal items, Samuel Galarza Household goods, personal items, Robert Haye Household items, electronics and furniture, Crystal Quinonez Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 06/18/2020 @ 2:00PM: Nyanna Casimir boxes; Michael Parker household goods; Michael Steven Kirchof office supplies,boxes, receipts; Marcus Brown supplies; Connie Streible Household goods; Shirley Ann McGee queen dressers table 4 chairs wall unit W&D desk. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 6/18/2020 @ 1:00p.m.
Haydee CORREA DE BARR HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Elena Sofia Cuellar Rojas LUGGAGE, Samanta Richemond bed and boxes, Susan Gray HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, William Bridgett furniture, chairs, washer/dryer, tarhonda thomas 2 bedroom apt, Cesar Souza house hold items, Ray Gipson requested 10x10, Shawn Mincey suitcases/electronics, Kristal Ryan Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on
06/18/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f, Christopher Paul 1 Bedroom House, Tiffany Mitchell Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 06/10/2020 @ 10:30am.
Genaro Gonzalez- Tools and bedroom apartment. Sheila Vazquez- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 06/10/2020 @ 11:45AM
Neftali Feliciano Spray machine, Michael Halstead household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 06/18/2020 @ 11am.
Claudette Deronvil- clothes and boxes; Louis Juste Charles- boxes; Priester Elmore tools, constructions stuff; Mark Andy- furniture, boxes; Frederic Dumai- clothes and boxes; Curtis Hamilton- dresser, boxes, bins, lamps, and 2 suitecase; Solida Noizi- Household items; Juste Ernson- boxes; Robert Federoka- house hold items; Williams Lumaine furniture, washing machine, and dyer; Williams Lumaine- clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 06/10/2020 @ 12:45pm
Christina Magner household items, Andrew Baylets household items, Angel Hernandez household items, Justin Barber household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Aws Khdair - Houshold Goods, Cullen Blanck - Household Goods, Margarita Rivera - Household Goods, Toys, 2 Mattress, Boxes, Stephanie Vega - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, VIN# WVGBG77L85D009666, Year: 2005, Make: Volks Wagon, Model: Touareg, Damon Bradley Herota - Household Goods, VIN# WVGBG77L85D009666, Year: 2005, Make: Volks Wagon, Model: Touareg, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cameron Krache - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 6/10//2020 @ 12:00PM.
John Hutchison bags &; totes, Zoila Torres house items, Melinda Silliman household items, Carmen Rodriguez Hernandez household items, Jose Boscana household goods, Kitza Rivera Rodriguez household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18th, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Sabrina Burnett- Household items Linda Caggiano- Household items Beverly Ligon -Household items Audy Sargent-Household items Oscar Ramas- Household items Jorge Schebesta- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, June 18th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Kenneth Edward- Household items Reef Parking- Justin Kinsey -Electronics Fernando Negron- Household items Pressure King Inc- Harold King -Household items Dave Martin- Household items Andrea Seymour- Household items Mona Raphael - Household items Peter Moehrle- Household items Tomas Rivera- Auto parts Steve Lay- Collectibles Baltazar Quinain- Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 18, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Stephen L. Isom- household goods. Michael Stewart- household goods. Lois Jenkins- household items. John Zaverl - household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 06/18/2020 @9:30AM.
Tikesha Williams Bedroom furniture, Kiana Taylor Christian clothes, shoes, Twin mattress & totes, Keith Mathis bags and totes, lystasia Washington Housegoods, Ruth Esther bed, boxes & dressers, Michael Aritis furniture Unit #4003 2002, Dodge, Grand Caravan, VIN# 2B4GP343925R619170, Owner: Michael Linzy Aritis, Fnu Eshan Prasad tv, a few boxes, Natile Muniz sofa shelve futon full size & few boxes, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Louis Trocola boxes & furniture, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Gatha Council household and personal items etc, Devona Timbs household items, decorations etc, Dava Hankerson party supplies, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Joe Scott Housegoods, Dorthy Parker bed, dresser & couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 6/18/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Carol Anne Duncan household items, Brandon Moore tools and Household goods, LaTanya Newell household goods, Jacquelyn George Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. RICHARD JORDAN, Plaintiff, Vs. THE ESTATE OF JAMES KOVACS Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-15070-O
. NOTICE OF ACTION To the Following Defendant (s): THE ESTATE OF JAMES KOVACS you are notified that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property: Lot 3, Block “B” PHILLIPS FIRST REPLAT OF LAKEWOOD according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book R, Page 105, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Also, 30 feet of Abandoned Bumby Ally 1412 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. Has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Saracco Law, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 520 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922, on or before June 24, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitles, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of May 2020. Submitted By: Saracco Law, 520 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. (321) 505-7542 Designated service email: msaracco@saraccolaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP-10-247
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 11/10/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Susan Richardson
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP20-55
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.L. DOB: 01/31/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TARIYAH THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, on July 6th, 2020 at 2:15pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE NO.: DP19-485
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: P.F.A. DOB: 08/29/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Latisha Thomas
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on June 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MAY 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools 800 Blk of W. South Street
2. Cellphone N. John Young/ Shader Road
3. Sunglasses and cell phone 4500 Blk of Kirkland Boulevard
4. Purse with electronics 5700 Blk of Folkstone Lane
5. Tools 6400 Blk of Conroy Road
6. Cell phone and keys 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trail
7. Electronics and shoes 5100 Block of Millenia Waters Drive
8. Tools 5900 Blk of International Drive
9. Electronic Putnam Ave/ W Concord Street
10. Bike 2300 Blk of Cherrywood Lane
11. Bike 49 Blk of W Colonial Drive
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Ditcom, LLC, of 7041 Grand National Dr #132, Orlando, FL 32819 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
HOSTMEDIA
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"HOSTMEDIA
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/19/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Valerie Day of, 6055 Westgate Drive, Orlando, Florida 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Val Caked It!
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Val Caked It!
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/19/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Haines City-3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, Fl 33844 on 06/03/2020:
F0612 Bobbie Peterson, H0914 Brian Brown, F0638 David Cook, H0903 Taquire Studimire, F0603 Jason Lee.
Uhaul Ctr 4 Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, Fl 34747 on 06/03/2020:
1609 Brett Pisano, 1706 Louis Mitchell, 1249 Nidhal Chahine.
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee- 11410 W Colonial Dr,Ocoee Fl 34761 on 06/03/2020
: 1003 Elaine Boyd, 1019 Christian Cochran, 2223 Christian Cochran, 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi, 1643 Seth Collins, 1301 Mary Money.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont Fl 34711 on 06/03/2020:
3212 Michael Harrison, 3178 Michael Burnside, 2131 Francisco Guadamuz, 1163 Lowell O'Brien, 3070 Leanne Parker, 2108 Michael Harrison, 1191 Michael Harrison, 1012 Symphoni Johnson.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S. Kirkman rd, Orlando, Fl 32811 on 06/03/2020:
5037 Aland Saint-Flina, 1022 Brenda Bynes, 3043 Jazmine Ellis, 2046 Darneshia King, 3062 Nicola Brown, 2013 Marie Suffrena, 2011 Jillian Lawrence, 4016 Tinesha Character.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1021 –Natasha Santiago #1100 –Yamira Lee Johnson, A.K.A. Yamira Lee Johnson Marchany #1107 –John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills #1237 –Sylvia Vanzandt, A.K.A. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt #1244 –Sylvia Vanzandt, A.K.A. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt #1320 –Cierra Dubois, A.K.A. Cierra Joell Dubois #2158 –Dereyco Bowens, A.K.A. Dereyco Anquan Bowens #2324 –Alexander Diaz, A.K.A. Alexander Edward Diaz-Muller
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30 a.m. June 11th, 2020 at 5600 Jaleen Ave. Orlando, FL 32810. Property Description:
2005 Mobile Home, Make: NOBI, FL VIN #s: N812709A &N812709B, and unknown contents. Former tenant: Ruth Skena.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On June 10, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Cortia Cierra Wong- home items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Christopher Freyburger- home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos - home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 8, 2020
JM1BJ2229Y0288855
2000 MAZDA
JUNE 11, 2020
2HGFA15888H514862
2008 HONDA
3FAFP06Z66R179039
2006 FORD
JN8AR05Y5VW146282
1997 NISSAN
WBXPC934X8WJ06847
2008 BMW
JUNE 13, 2020
2FMGK5BC0CBD12850
2012 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Infiniti
VIN# JNKCV51E26M503633
2000 Ford
VIN# 2FAFP74W5YX137905
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC