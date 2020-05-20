Legal Public Notices 5/20 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, June 10, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Alyssa Bodnar - Totes, Furniture- Joyce Marie Pacheco - Household items - David Celestin - Household goods - Sixto Antonio Santiago - Household goods, Shenna Robinson- Furniture & Boxes - Deja Moore- Furniture, Household items, Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 6/30/20 10:15AM
: ReynaldoMatero ,sofa,kidsbed,mattress,dresser,t.v,desk,chair,clothes.StevenHodge,bins,sofa,mirror,loveseat,Dresser,table,XiomaraDiazLopez,dresser,mirror,box,bucket,mattress&chair,KeishaAjadeNewkirk,Bed,bags,boxes,&books,TerraMarieHardin,Amoire,LuisGuilbertoVirellaHerrera,Motorcycleparts,refrigerator,totes,toolbox,carparts,tire&,cooler,AmericaFreshAir,ACunit,fans,bins,toolbox,boxes,aircareventvac,AmberTorres,dresser,clothes,pictures,totes,chair,mirror,jewelry,&bags,rug,ChristianStarvos,dresser,boxes,books,cooler,hangers,plates,pillows,hamper&bag,AndrewAlban,speakers,bedframe,couch,dresser,mattress,stereo,boxes,bicycle,toolbox&;bags,MargaritaRivera,mattress,pictures/photographs,totes,desk,fishtank,AdrianRobinson,bags,boxes,clothes,personalpaper,desk,pictures/photographs,shelves,DanyJimenez,bookbag,CDs,totes,pictures/photographs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 6/10/20 @11:00AM.
Sean Baggett- Household Goods, Clay Taylor- Furniture, Paige Hay- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on June 10 2020, at 12:15PM
. Christopher Williams Household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 6/10/2020 @ 12:30pm.
John David household items and boxes, Vickie Renee Byrd household goods, baby items, Jefferson Camacaro Uribe household items, air fryer, guitar case, Shawn Nicholas bags, 2 tv’s, toys, Megan Jester disney items, tv, wheelchair, Patricia Hanley boxes, bags and mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 06/10/20 @ 11:30am
Marcelo Cabrera Tiles Equipment, Heriberto Carrasquillo Household goods, Dennise Parker household items, Biliah King Household goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Marcia Daly Household goods, Sonia Zies Household goods, Marlon Binet Household goods, Monique Wilson Household and personal items, Catherine Hendrickson Household and personal items, Samuel Galarza Household goods, personal items, Robert Haye Household items, electronics and furniture, Crystal Quinonez Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 06/10/2020 @ 10:30am.
Genaro Gonzalez- Tools and bedroom apartment. Sheila Vazquez- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 06/10/2020 @ 11:45AM
Neftali Feliciano Spray machine, Michael Halstead household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 06/10/2020 @ 12:45pm
Christina Magner household items, Andrew Baylets household items, Angel Hernandez household items, Justin Barber household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 6/10//2020 @ 12:00PM.
John Hutchison bags &; totes, Zoila Torres house items, Melinda Silliman household items, Carmen Rodriguez Hernandez household items, Jose Boscana household goods, Kitza Rivera Rodriguez household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF: Ida Eleanor McCall
, Deceased. File No. 2020CP0005940. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Ida Eleanor McCall, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 5/13/20. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, Fax: (407) 847-3353, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis A. McCall, 1825 The Oaks Blvd, Kissimmee, Florida 34746
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. RICHARD JORDAN, Plaintiff, Vs. THE ESTATE OF JAMES KOVACS Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-15070-O
. NOTICE OF ACTION To the Following Defendant (s): THE ESTATE OF JAMES KOVACS you are notified that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property: Lot 3, Block “B” PHILLIPS FIRST REPLAT OF LAKEWOOD according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book R, Page 105, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Also, 30 feet of Abandoned Bumby Ally 1412 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. Has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Saracco Law, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 520 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922, on or before June 24, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitles, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of May 2020. Submitted By: Saracco Law, 520 Brevard Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. (321) 505-7542 Designated service email: msaracco@saraccolaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on the 2nd day of June, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez Villanueva
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 17, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. HAGEN
, Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION. CASE NO. 2020CP0999-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
The administration of the Estate of PATRICIA A. HAGEN, deceased, whose date of death was April 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, 425 N Orange Ave #340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of the first publication of the Notice is 5/13/2020. Attorneys for Personal Representative:/s/ Roy T. Mildner, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0559148, MILDNER & ASSOCIATES, PA, 423 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce, Florida 34950, Tel: (772) 464-8008, Fax: (772) 464-8233. Personal Representative: /s/ Walter C. Barwick, 5661 Lido Street, Orlando, FL 32807.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP-10-247
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 11/10/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Susan Richardson
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP20-55
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.L. DOB: 01/31/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TARIYAH THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, on July 6th, 2020 at 2:15pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE NO.: DP19-485
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: P.F.A. DOB: 08/29/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Latisha Thomas
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, on June 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Daniel Kirves, of 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, #158, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
DK Benefits
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"DK Benefits
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/11/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, EVERYBODY GETS A HOME REALTY LLC, of 401 Fountainhead Circle, Unit 250, Kissimmee, FL 34714 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
EVERYBODY GETS A HOME REALTY LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"EVERYBODY GETS A HOME REALTY LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/11/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Haines City-3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, Fl 33844 on 06/03/2020:
F0612 Bobbie Peterson, H0914 Brian Brown, F0638 David Cook, H0903 Taquire Studimire, F0603 Jason Lee.
Uhaul Ctr 4 Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, Fl 34747 on 06/03/2020:
1609 Brett Pisano, 1706 Louis Mitchell, 1249 Nidhal Chahine.
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee- 11410 W Colonial Dr,Ocoee Fl 34761 on 06/03/2020
: 1003 Elaine Boyd, 1019 Christian Cochran, 2223 Christian Cochran, 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi, 1643 Seth Collins, 1301 Mary Money.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont Fl 34711 on 06/03/2020:
3212 Michael Harrison, 3178 Michael Burnside, 2131 Francisco Guadamuz, 1163 Lowell O'Brien, 3070 Leanne Parker, 2108 Michael Harrison, 1191 Michael Harrison, 1012 Symphoni Johnson.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S. Kirkman rd, Orlando, Fl 32811 on 06/03/2020:
5037 Aland Saint-Flina, 1022 Brenda Bynes, 3043 Jazmine Ellis, 2046 Darneshia King, 3062 Nicola Brown, 2013 Marie Suffrena, 2011 Jillian Lawrence, 4016 Tinesha Character.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1021 –Natasha Santiago #1100 –Yamira Lee Johnson, A.K.A. Yamira Lee Johnson Marchany #1107 –John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills #1237 –Sylvia Vanzandt, A.K.A. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt #1244 –Sylvia Vanzandt, A.K.A. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt #1320 –Cierra Dubois, A.K.A. Cierra Joell Dubois #2158 –Dereyco Bowens, A.K.A. Dereyco Anquan Bowens #2324 –Alexander Diaz, A.K.A. Alexander Edward Diaz-Muller
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On June 10, 2020 10:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
. Cortia Cierra Wong- home items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Christopher Freyburger- home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos - home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 5th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTRW07W01KD88465
2001 FORD
1GCWGAFP2J1341072
2018 CHEVROLET
1HGFA16827L058485
2007 HONDA
1N6AD0ER4CC431490
2012 NISSAN
2HGEJ2149PH509575
1993 HONDA
3G5DA03E05S521913
2005 BUICK
3GYFK66N14G122940
2004 CADILLAC
4A3AA46G41E137862
2001 MITSUBISHI
4T1BE32K32U002570
2002 TOYOTA
5FNRL38727B418945
2007 HONDA
5TESN92N42Z114402
2002 TOYOTA
JH4DC4344RS009749
1994 ACURA
KNDJN2A22K7916657
2019 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/05/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2MEFM74W5XX714951
1999 MERCURY
1FUJBBCG84LM40760
2004 FREIGHTLINER
2FWBA2CV67AW98251
2007 STRG
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2AL18F587208344
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 10, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC