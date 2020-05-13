Legal Public Notices 5/13 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF: Ida Eleanor McCall
, Deceased. File No. 2020CP0005940. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Ida Eleanor McCall, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 5/13/20. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, Fax: (407) 847-3353, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis A. McCall, 1825 The Oaks Blvd, Kissimmee, Florida 34746
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on the 2nd day of June, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nikola Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez Villanueva
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 17, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JOHNNY J. BOSWELL, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-008565-O. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: ORIDIOUS MONTGOMERY,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than June 08 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 4/17/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Allison Waters, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. HAGEN
, Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION. CASE NO. 2020CP0999-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
The administration of the Estate of PATRICIA A. HAGEN, deceased, whose date of death was April 6, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, 425 N Orange Ave #340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of the first publication of the Notice is 5/13/2020. Attorneys for Personal Representative:/s/ Roy T. Mildner, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0559148, MILDNER & ASSOCIATES, PA, 423 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce, Florida 34950, Tel: (772) 464-8008, Fax: (772) 464-8233. Personal Representative: /s/ Walter C. Barwick, 5661 Lido Street, Orlando, FL 32807.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-206
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.B. DOB: 08/20/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jessica Davis
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13 th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP-10-247
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.B. DOB: 11/10/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Susan Richardson
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP20-55
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.L. DOB: 01/31/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TARIYAH THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, on July 6th, 2020 at 2:15pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of May, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-419
. In the Interest of: Q.D. DOB: 07/07/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Michael Douglas,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: Q.D., born July 7, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Angel Abrahamson, of 1104 Pointe Newport Terrace, #102, Casselberry, FL 32707, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Clean Up America 2020
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Clean Up America 2020
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/1/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, LionShield Insurance Agency Corp., of 111 N. Orange Ave., Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Master Shield Products
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "Master Shield Products
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/15/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Nicole A. Lacy, of 3321 Vishaal Dr., Orlando, FL 32817, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Lacy's Cleaning Service
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Lacy's Cleaning Service
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/7/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Tracy Walters, of 34 Stymie Place, Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Tracy Walters Hypnosis
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Tracy Walters Hypnosis
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/7/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 08:00 AM
0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0158 - Beard, Lamesha; 0314 - William, Willie; 0341 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0523 - GARCIA-CORTAZAR, GABRIEL; 0628 - Ross, Tammy; 0905 - FELIX, BRYAN; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 0909 - Gardner, Renae; 09109 - Dorcelus, Vernet; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 1006 - Barton, Shanique; 1067 - PITTER, CORAL; 1067-Robert Chaney; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1116 - zayas, amarilys; 1125 - Senatus, Bazelaire; 1154 - STEWART, RICHARD; 1155 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 1163 - Johnson, Darryl; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1212 - Charles, Sandro; 1216 - Mullens, Vikki; 1251 - franckel, pierre; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha; 1387 - Hunt, Alexis; 1390 - McCullough, Camillia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 08:15 AM
A111 - Goodman, Victoria; A119 - Blaise, Jean; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A191 - Davis, Lakendra; B262 - Emmans, Faith; C383 - White, Hamilton; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D424 - Holland, Kevin; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Joseph, Janus; F638 - Davis, Karen; H800 - Mejia, Ariel; H808 - Jackson, Bennie; J907 - Owens, Phillip
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 5808 Time: 08:30 AM
B020 - diaz, jose; B049 - Andrew, Helen; B051 - Verna, Wold; C006 - Isidor, Wilfredo; D067 - Reyes, Lester; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E031 - pierre, ceremy; E046 - Solis, Richardson; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G014 - Alexis, Eddyson; G034 - Powell, John; H009 - Rubinsztein, Manuel; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H025 - delice, merline; J032 - Raimondi, Dawn; J039 - Hayes, Jessica; J040 - Williams, Darion; J063 - anderson, anderamuniki; J104 - Mitchell, Clara; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J114 - Edwards, Kia; J120 - Amador, Maria; J141 - Robles, Jonathan; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; K062 - Clarke, Vaughn; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 09:00 AM
A146 - Almonte, Allendy; C329 - Burgos, Delvis; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J019 - Reno, Barbara; J023 - Hyson, Lisa; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; K101 - Pagan, Gloria; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; L215 - Bell, Wesley; O501 - Saintil, Saprina; O514 - Washington, J C
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 09:15 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1022 - Lindsay, Victoria; 2018 - Hanson, Scott; 2039 - adamson, Barry; 2045 - Barnett, Windsor; 3018 - Hicklin, Scott; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5012 - Donoghue, Brian; 5313 - Wiggins, Jennifer; 6651 - Clarke, Delbert. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 08:00 AM
1017 - winn, jason; 2012 - Baez, Diana; 2065 - Brown, Joel; 2127 - Medina, Nyvia; 2223 - Buck, Jessica; 4016 - Barros, Tarcilla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392 4546 Time: 08:15 AM
0236 - Johnson, William; 0250 - Perez, Agueda; 1012 - Mascoe, Errol; 3018 - Jones, Wendell; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 7023 - Siu, David; 7036 - Francis, Shelly; 7050 - Matthews, Steven; 7123 - Brock, Cammie; 7138 - Thompson, Christine
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 08:30 AM
A104 - Cordova, Joshua; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; C133 - Garrido-arias, Ismael; C189 - Berrios, Maria de los Milagros; C199A - Luis, Kenia; C223 - Frazier, Danielle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 08:45 AM
A003 - robles, xiomara; B043 - Barasatie, Kerry; C049 - Colindres Morales, Cesar; D095 - Daniels, Robert; D118 - Chapman, Evelyn; D157 - Dejesus, Rosa; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D206 - Perez, Jack
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 08:00 AM
0173 - Landon, Sara; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0292 - Francis, Salvian; 0348 - Shoemaker, Kevin; 0381 - Maurepas, Stader; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0505 - Williams, James; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0590 - Lewis, Lansdale; 0609 - ROGERS, CONRAD; 0667 - Holley, Charlene; 0709 - Jones, cherita
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392 0863 Time: 08:15 AM:
1204 - Mcneil, Niesha; 1829 - Jones, Shenita; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 2204 - Wellon, Shaunte; 2325 - Bryant, Anita; 2505 - Badgley, Ronald; 2614 - Perkins, Gracie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 08:30 AM:
1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1400 - Cirullo, Cynthia; 1624 - Wilkerson, Jennifer; 2003 - Cesar, Regine; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2027 - Principio, Todd; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2284 - Gordon, Reynaldo; 2424 - Serna, Ceara; 2468 - Shelby, Dennis; 2618 - Gillens, Dana; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 09:00 AM:
0213 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0510 - Prescott, Jessica; 0928 - Carter, Joseph; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1377 - Holt, Jackie; 1510 - spurlock, william; 1612 - Castro, Eddy. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 08:00 AM
: D084 - Brown, Satin; F009 - Webb, Terry; NB13 - Smith, Shane; P016 - Tomlinson, Lloyd; U025 - Ellis, Deoplies
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392 1542 Time: 08:15 AM
: 6172 - Penaranda, Norma
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 (407) 487-4750 Time: 08:30 AM
: 5072 - Simpson, Tracy; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 6053 - Wilkerson, Lasherrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 08:45 AM:
0402 - Tucker, Lawrence; 0418 - Hicks, Matthew; 0462 - Snipes, Candy; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0858 - Richardson, Dexter; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0905 - RYAN, PATRICIA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714,(407) 487-4595 Time: 09:00 AM:
0218 - Urschitz- Choufany, Tatiana; 0434 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 0469 - Mitchell, Angelique; 0478 - Brown, Sherrie; 1010 - Rich, James; 1016 - Howard, Jason; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 2009 - Longley, Darryl; 2044 - Camacho, Mike; 2063 - Hamilton, Teressa; 3024 - Noppert, Kathryn; 3083 - Tester, John; 4001 - Washington, Whitney; 4007 - Butcher, Gregory; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 09:15 AM:
B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B135 - Crawford, Joan; B171 - Dahl, Laurie; C020 - Robinson, Wortford; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; E006 - Howell, Susan; E010 - Phildon, Marcus; E012 - Lemieux, Jason; E016 - Hilton Jr., Oree; F026 - Easter, Chad. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 08:00 AM
: 0075 - Babington, William; 0078 - Marimon, Anthony; 0079 - Fowler, Sean; 0110 - Johnson, Dell; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0232 - Oliveira, Guaracy; 0253 - MONPREMIER, ADNA; 0256 - Dunchie, Lucretia; 0257 - Leone, Brian; 0263 - St Ange, Tammara; 0298 - Whittaker, Linda; 0304 - Miller, Moesha; 0341 - Watson, Latarsha; 0433 - Russ, Krystal; 0454 - white, Marcellus; 0509 - Henson, Lakisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 08:15 AM:
1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1617 - Harris, Inez; 2109 - Jackson, Catrina; 2209 - Williams, Tikesha; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 3303 - Vargas, Andrea; 3410 - Charleston, Rashon; 4120 - Neal, Takim; 4409 - ruise, robin; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7113 - Hamilton, Wienna; 8115 - Prashad, Andy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 08:30 AM:
A022 - Henley, Leenisha; B006 - Mcknight, Chiquita; C008 - Mack, Jeanette; C031 - Banks, kuwsh; C069 - Lewis, Shantell; D024 - Rutherfordt, Leslie; D059 - Williams, Mia; E006 - Bender, Ken; F029 - Pugh, Melvin; F031 - Baker, Devon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 08:45 AM
: 1007 - Valdes, Luisa; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 09:00 AM:
1009 - Dailey, Brennan; 2002 - Autrey, Tricia; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 3161 - Baker, Amanda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 08:00 AM:
B005B - Mutter, Jennifer; B013B - Baker, Jessica; B025A - Masse, Naama; B034A - Middleton, Kenneth; B055 - Marriott, Patrick; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C067 - Harris, Tonnett; C074 - Carbin, Juanita; D026 - Maitre, James; D054 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; F075 - Gaw, Micahel; G019 - Jusino Serrano, Rafael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 08:15 AM:
A127 - Latimer, Rashounthia; A151 - Chelmicki, Michael; B233 - Ramirez, Monica; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D414 - Blair, Andrea; D421 - Gantt, Kelly; D425 - Burnett, Randal; D440 - Morgan, Qiana; D445 - Carr, Jessyca; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E029 - Roger, Natalie; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F638 - McFadden, Micah; F660 - White- Moore, Faith; H814A - Bryant, Gordon; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 08:30 AM:
0067 - Cox, Thomas-Allen; 5001 - Marks, Tommy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 08:45 AM
: 2118 - Foot, Kelly; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 4041 - Lowe, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/29/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1YVHP80D845N16724
2004 MAZDA
1FTRF12295NA83061
2005 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 25, 2020
1G1NE52J23M570405
2003 CHEVROLET
5YFBU4EE2CP011827
2012 TOYOTA
MAY 30, 2020
2MEFM74W9XX705931
1999 MERCURY
JM3ER293570115313
2007 MAZDA
MAY 31, 2020
4T1BF30K72U023583
2002 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2JB524XY7455375
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on June 03, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746
Account of Dorane Kenisha Richards 2010 Honda VIN 5KBCP3F84AB005083 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5754.10 Sale date is May 31, 2020 at 9 AM
5/13/20