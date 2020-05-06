Legal Public Notices 5/6 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on the 2nd day of June, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO. 2013-CA- 000150, ROSEVILLE PROPERTIES, LLC VS. JENNIFER FERNANDEZ, ET AL. NOTICE OF SALE
, NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of foreclosure entered in this cause on January 31, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows: LOTS 19 AND 20, BLOCK “E”, MOBILE MANOR, SECOND SECTION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 46, PUBLIC RECORDS OF SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR 2002, MAKE: PALM HARBOR HOMES, VIN# PH0913277AFL AND VIN# PH0913277 BFL., PARCEL ID NO.: 03-21-29-505-0E00-0190, more commonly known as 175 MAGNOLIA DRIVE, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA 32714, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
at Seminole County Courthouse, 301 N. Park Avenue, Room S201, Sanford, Florida 32771. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the foreclosure sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within 60 days after the foreclosure sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, GRANT MALOY, CLERK OF COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY (407) 665-4300 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving notification if the time before the scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711 to reach the Telecommunications Relay Service. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900, Fax. (321) 285-1888. By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 0073784.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nikola Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez Villanueva
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 17, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JOHNNY J. BOSWELL, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-008565-O. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: ORIDIOUS MONTGOMERY,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than June 08 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 4/17/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Allison Waters, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-206
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.B. DOB: 08/20/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jessica Davis
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13 th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-419
. In the Interest of: Q.D. DOB: 07/07/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Michael Douglas,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: Q.D., born July 7, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Connie K Hall, of 3281 Harbor Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Title Assist
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Title Assist"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/17/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Therese M Alban MD PA, of 2110 Arden Oaks Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Alban Vision
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Alban Vision
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/28/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 08:00 AM
0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0158 - Beard, Lamesha; 0314 - William, Willie; 0341 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0523 - GARCIA-CORTAZAR, GABRIEL; 0628 - Ross, Tammy; 0905 - FELIX, BRYAN; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 0909 - Gardner, Renae; 09109 - Dorcelus, Vernet; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 1006 - Barton, Shanique; 1067 - PITTER, CORAL; 1067-Robert Chaney; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1116 - zayas, amarilys; 1125 - Senatus, Bazelaire; 1154 - STEWART, RICHARD; 1155 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 1163 - Johnson, Darryl; 1178 - Rivera, Felix; 1212 - Charles, Sandro; 1216 - Mullens, Vikki; 1251 - franckel, pierre; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha; 1387 - Hunt, Alexis; 1390 - McCullough, Camillia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 08:15 AM
A111 - Goodman, Victoria; A119 - Blaise, Jean; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A191 - Davis, Lakendra; B262 - Emmans, Faith; C383 - White, Hamilton; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D424 - Holland, Kevin; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Joseph, Janus; F638 - Davis, Karen; H800 - Mejia, Ariel; H808 - Jackson, Bennie; J907 - Owens, Phillip
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 5808 Time: 08:30 AM
B020 - diaz, jose; B049 - Andrew, Helen; B051 - Verna, Wold; C006 - Isidor, Wilfredo; D067 - Reyes, Lester; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E031 - pierre, ceremy; E046 - Solis, Richardson; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G014 - Alexis, Eddyson; G034 - Powell, John; H009 - Rubinsztein, Manuel; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H025 - delice, merline; J032 - Raimondi, Dawn; J039 - Hayes, Jessica; J040 - Williams, Darion; J063 - anderson, anderamuniki; J104 - Mitchell, Clara; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J114 - Edwards, Kia; J120 - Amador, Maria; J141 - Robles, Jonathan; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; K062 - Clarke, Vaughn; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 09:00 AM
A146 - Almonte, Allendy; C329 - Burgos, Delvis; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J019 - Reno, Barbara; J023 - Hyson, Lisa; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; K101 - Pagan, Gloria; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; L215 - Bell, Wesley; O501 - Saintil, Saprina; O514 - Washington, J C
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 09:15 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1022 - Lindsay, Victoria; 2018 - Hanson, Scott; 2039 - adamson, Barry; 2045 - Barnett, Windsor; 3018 - Hicklin, Scott; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5012 - Donoghue, Brian; 5313 - Wiggins, Jennifer; 6651 - Clarke, Delbert. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 08:00 AM
1017 - winn, jason; 2012 - Baez, Diana; 2065 - Brown, Joel; 2127 - Medina, Nyvia; 2223 - Buck, Jessica; 4016 - Barros, Tarcilla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392 4546 Time: 08:15 AM
0236 - Johnson, William; 0250 - Perez, Agueda; 1012 - Mascoe, Errol; 3018 - Jones, Wendell; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 7023 - Siu, David; 7036 - Francis, Shelly; 7050 - Matthews, Steven; 7123 - Brock, Cammie; 7138 - Thompson, Christine
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 08:30 AM
A104 - Cordova, Joshua; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; C133 - Garrido-arias, Ismael; C189 - Berrios, Maria de los Milagros; C199A - Luis, Kenia; C223 - Frazier, Danielle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 08:45 AM
A003 - robles, xiomara; B043 - Barasatie, Kerry; C049 - Colindres Morales, Cesar; D095 - Daniels, Robert; D118 - Chapman, Evelyn; D157 - Dejesus, Rosa; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D206 - Perez, Jack
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 08:00 AM
0173 - Landon, Sara; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0292 - Francis, Salvian; 0348 - Shoemaker, Kevin; 0381 - Maurepas, Stader; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0505 - Williams, James; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0590 - Lewis, Lansdale; 0609 - ROGERS, CONRAD; 0667 - Holley, Charlene; 0709 - Jones, cherita
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392 0863 Time: 08:15 AM:
1204 - Mcneil, Niesha; 1829 - Jones, Shenita; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 2204 - Wellon, Shaunte; 2325 - Bryant, Anita; 2505 - Badgley, Ronald; 2614 - Perkins, Gracie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 08:30 AM:
1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1400 - Cirullo, Cynthia; 1624 - Wilkerson, Jennifer; 2003 - Cesar, Regine; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2027 - Principio, Todd; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2284 - Gordon, Reynaldo; 2424 - Serna, Ceara; 2468 - Shelby, Dennis; 2618 - Gillens, Dana; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 09:00 AM:
0213 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0510 - Prescott, Jessica; 0928 - Carter, Joseph; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1377 - Holt, Jackie; 1510 - spurlock, william; 1612 - Castro, Eddy. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 08:00 AM
: D084 - Brown, Satin; F009 - Webb, Terry; NB13 - Smith, Shane; P016 - Tomlinson, Lloyd; U025 - Ellis, Deoplies
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392 1542 Time: 08:15 AM
: 6172 - Penaranda, Norma
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 (407) 487-4750 Time: 08:30 AM
: 5072 - Simpson, Tracy; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 6053 - Wilkerson, Lasherrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 08:45 AM:
0402 - Tucker, Lawrence; 0418 - Hicks, Matthew; 0462 - Snipes, Candy; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0858 - Richardson, Dexter; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0905 - RYAN, PATRICIA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714,(407) 487-4595 Time: 09:00 AM:
0218 - Urschitz- Choufany, Tatiana; 0434 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 0469 - Mitchell, Angelique; 0478 - Brown, Sherrie; 1010 - Rich, James; 1016 - Howard, Jason; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 2009 - Longley, Darryl; 2044 - Camacho, Mike; 2063 - Hamilton, Teressa; 3024 - Noppert, Kathryn; 3083 - Tester, John; 4001 - Washington, Whitney; 4007 - Butcher, Gregory; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 09:15 AM:
B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B135 - Crawford, Joan; B171 - Dahl, Laurie; C020 - Robinson, Wortford; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; E006 - Howell, Susan; E010 - Phildon, Marcus; E012 - Lemieux, Jason; E016 - Hilton Jr., Oree; F026 - Easter, Chad. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 08:00 AM
: 0075 - Babington, William; 0078 - Marimon, Anthony; 0079 - Fowler, Sean; 0110 - Johnson, Dell; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0232 - Oliveira, Guaracy; 0253 - MONPREMIER, ADNA; 0256 - Dunchie, Lucretia; 0257 - Leone, Brian; 0263 - St Ange, Tammara; 0298 - Whittaker, Linda; 0304 - Miller, Moesha; 0341 - Watson, Latarsha; 0433 - Russ, Krystal; 0454 - white, Marcellus; 0509 - Henson, Lakisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 08:15 AM:
1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1617 - Harris, Inez; 2109 - Jackson, Catrina; 2209 - Williams, Tikesha; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 3303 - Vargas, Andrea; 3410 - Charleston, Rashon; 4120 - Neal, Takim; 4409 - ruise, robin; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7113 - Hamilton, Wienna; 8115 - Prashad, Andy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 08:30 AM:
A022 - Henley, Leenisha; B006 - Mcknight, Chiquita; C008 - Mack, Jeanette; C031 - Banks, kuwsh; C069 - Lewis, Shantell; D024 - Rutherfordt, Leslie; D059 - Williams, Mia; E006 - Bender, Ken; F029 - Pugh, Melvin; F031 - Baker, Devon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 08:45 AM
: 1007 - Valdes, Luisa; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 09:00 AM:
1009 - Dailey, Brennan; 2002 - Autrey, Tricia; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 3161 - Baker, Amanda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 08:00 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 08:00 AM:
B005B - Mutter, Jennifer; B013B - Baker, Jessica; B025A - Masse, Naama; B034A - Middleton, Kenneth; B055 - Marriott, Patrick; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C067 - Harris, Tonnett; C074 - Carbin, Juanita; D026 - Maitre, James; D054 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; F075 - Gaw, Micahel; G019 - Jusino Serrano, Rafael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 08:15 AM:
A127 - Latimer, Rashounthia; A151 - Chelmicki, Michael; B233 - Ramirez, Monica; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D414 - Blair, Andrea; D421 - Gantt, Kelly; D425 - Burnett, Randal; D440 - Morgan, Qiana; D445 - Carr, Jessyca; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E029 - Roger, Natalie; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F638 - McFadden, Micah; F660 - White- Moore, Faith; H814A - Bryant, Gordon; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 08:30 AM:
0067 - Cox, Thomas-Allen; 5001 - Marks, Tommy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 08:45 AM
: 2118 - Foot, Kelly; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 4041 - Lowe, David. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 22nd, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4HB58DX4F114014
2004 DODGE
1FADP3F24DL236636
2013 FORD
1FTPE24L3WHB42448
1998 FORD
1G1PC5SH1B7123198
2011 CHEVROLET
1HGCM81644A022832
2004 HONDA
1J4FJ68S6WL179727
1998 JEEP
1VWCH7A30DC040815
2013 VOLKSWAGEN
2C3CDXGJ5KH535305
2019 DODGE
2C4RC1CGXHR531771
2017 CHRYSLER
2GCEC19TXY1148494
2000 CHEVROLET
2GTEC19T511146478
2001 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
3N1AB7AP5HY249949
2017 NISSAN
4T1B11HK5KU278594
2019 TOYOTA
4T1BE46K37U583074
2007 TOYOTA
4T1BG22K31U826605
2001 TOYOTA
5NPD84LF9JH358655
2018 HYUNDAI
5NPEB4AC7EH864117
2014 HYUNDAI
5VGFW5327JL007788
2018 KAUFMAN TRAILERS
5XXGN4A71CG029593
2012 KIA
KNMAT2MT5KP544158
2019 NISSAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/18/20, 08:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WDDNG9FB6AA296884
2010 MERCEDES-BENZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/21/2020, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G6DW677650193366
2005 CADILLAC
1GNLRGED7AS113612
2010 CHEVROLET
WBADN63462GN85758
2002 BMW
WDBFA68F0XF177088
1999 MERCEDES-BENZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/22/2020, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JM1BK323661418190
2006 MAZDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/21/2020, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBAGN63493DS44550
2003 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 20, 2020
1HGCM56864A076660
2004 HONDA
MAY 22, 2020
3N1CB51DX5L578478
2005 NISSAN
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 27, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2012 VOLK
WVWMN7AN5CE515461
2018 FORD
1FADP3F29JL231492
2005 CHRY
3C4FY48B95T559279
2002 HOND
1HGCG56772A117891
2003 TOYT
4T1BE32KX3U177240
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Nissan
VIN# 1N4BA41E07C845811
1999 Toyota
VIN# JT3GN86RXX0113246
2004 Dodge
VIN# 1B3ES56C64D549782
2002 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWSE69MX2M019610
2013 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU9J98DUD69623
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 27, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Steet Orlando, FL 32806
Account of John Shankel 1981 Toyota VIN JT2TE72W7B5046545 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2469.00 Sale date is May 22, 2020 at 9 AM.
5/6/20
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746
Account of BRT Towing Inc 2015 Ram VIN 3C7WRMDL1FG706607 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $16055.06 Sale date is May 29, 2020 at 9 AM
5/6/20