Legal Public Notices 4/22 issue 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP16-772
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. K. DOB: 04/15/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Mitchell Goff
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on May 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nikola Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: J. S. DOB: 08/23/2014, J. R. DOB: 05/01/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Arsic
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on June 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JOHNNY J. BOSWELL, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-008565-O. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: ORIDIOUS MONTGOMERY,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than June 08 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 4/17/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Allison Waters, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP18-505 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 02/23/2006 A.S. DOB: 04/11/2007 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Summerfield
(Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GREGORY DONNELL FISHER
, Deceased. File Number: 2020-CP-0767-O
. PROBATE DIVISION NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Gregory Donnell Fisher, deceased, whose date of death was January 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32081. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/22/2020. THE HINSON LAW FIRM, P.A. /s/ Matthew H. Hinson, Esq., Florida Bar No. 94017, Kathryn E. Stanfill, Esq., Florida Bar No. 1002636, 300 West Adams St., Suite 500, Jacksonville, FL 32202, Phone: 904-527-1700, Fax: 904-355 8088, Matt@HinsonLawPA.com
, Kathryn@HinsonLawPA.com
, Attorney for Personal Representative. Personal Representative /s/ Evelyn F. Fisher, 3717 Crescent Park Blvd., Orlando, FL 32812.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO: DP18-206
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.B. DOB: 08/20/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jessica Davis
ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13 th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRICE HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:45 a.m., on the 4th day of June, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25TH day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Chanell Cruz,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Victor Valladares,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-419
. In the Interest of: Q.D. DOB: 07/07/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Michael Douglas,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: Q.D., born July 7, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. IN RE: CIVIL ACTION ADOPTION, NO. 2019A12-0014
PETITION OF: TERESA LYN JACKSON CHANDLER AND PHILLIP SHAWN CHANDLER for the adoption of J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida. TO: FELICIA MARIE CHANDLER
, NATURAL MOTHER OF J.M.P., BORN OCTOBER 29, 2011 IN ORLANDO, ORANGE COUNTY, GEORGIA Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-10(c)(1), you are hereby notified that on December 16, 2019 Teresa Lyn Jackson Chandler and Phillip Shawn Chandler, the paternal grandfather and step-grandmother of your female child, J.M.P., born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida filed an adoption petition for said named child in the Superior Court of Coffee County, Georgia. You are further notified that on July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. at the Coffee County Courthouse, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia, the Honorable J. Kelly Brooks will hear all evidence on a final adoption hearing wherein the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, will seek to terminate all of your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, and they will further seek to have their adoption petition granted and to be recognized as J.M.P.’s legal parents. You are further notified that as the natural parent of J.M.P. you shall not be a party to the adoption and you shall have no obligation to file an Answer, however, you have an absolute right to appear in the pending final adoption proceeding scheduled for July 22, 2020 as cited herein above and to show cause as to why your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, who is the subject of these proceedings, should not be terminated by the Petitioners adoption. Should you desire to file an Answer to the Petitioners adoption, then send the original Answer to the Coffee County Clerk of Superior Court, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia 31533 along with a copy to the Petitioners attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 571, Douglas, Georgia 31534. You are further notified that should you fail to appear at the final adoption hearing scheduled for July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. as cited herein above then the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, will request that the Court enter an order terminating your parental rights to J.M.P., a minor female. In such an event, you shall not thereafter be entitled to object to the Petitioners adoption, and you shall, thereafter, stand as a stranger to J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida, without any parental or other legal rights whatsoever. WITNESS the J. Kelly Brooks, Judge, Waycross Judicial Circuit. This the 23 rd day of March, 2020.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexander Penaloza, of 3552 Southpointe Dr., Orlando FL, 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Coloratura Media Group
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "Coloratura Media Group
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/16/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Hector Leon, of 10526 Green Ivy Lane, Orlando, Florida 32832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Lake Nona Delivery
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Lake Nona Delivery
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/13/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lee Christian Knudsen, of 124 Roann Dr., Oveido, FL 32765 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
A Step Above Drywall and Painting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"A Step Above Drywall and Painting"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/17/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, MAGIC PROPERTIES REALTY, INC., of Po Box 522440, Longwood, FL 32752 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Sperry Magic Realty
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Sperry Magic Realty"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/14/20
Notice of office closure:
Crossroads Addiction Services, Inc dba Crossroads Medical located at 1850 N Alafaya Trail Orlando FL 32826 will be permanently closing the office as of April 30, 2020. Patients may request their records by contacting the office at 772-242-5408 until the date of closing to make arrangements. After April 30, 2020, patients may send a written request by email to: Crossroads@M4W.org
.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 8th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FDXF46F3XEC06194
1999 FORD
WAUED24B2YN105443
2000 AUDI
1N6DD26S21C314756
2001 NISSAN
1G8JW54R42Y532682
2002 SATURN
1HGCM66593A081717
2003 HONDA
1D4GP45R45B234097
2005 DODGE
1C3EL56RX5N622751
2005 CHRYSLER
3VWCK31C65M411020
2005 VOLKSWAGEN
JTHBA30G765145924
2006 LEXUS
1G1ZG57BX8F194030
2008 CHEVROLET
1LH435VH581B16841
2008 LANO
1C3LC56B69N556313
2009 CHRYSLER
1NXBU40E19Z082290
2009 TOYOTA
1G4HC5EM9AU137396
2010 BUICK
3HSDJSJR9CN051068
2012 INTERNATIONAL
1FA6P0G78G5116400
2016 FORD
1M1AW07Y3GM078323
2016 MACK
1FVACXDT5GHGU4945
2016 FREIGHTLINER
5NPD84LF6JH234536
2018 HYUNDAI
KNMAT2MT6JP609243
2018 NISSAN
LC6DN11A7J1101978
2018 SUZUKI
KM8J33A43JU832243
2018 HYUNDAI
LKXPAB006KA400038
2019 WOLF
5VGFE4439KL001884
2019 KAUFMAN TRAILERS
KNDJN2A21K7663766
2019 KIA
1FA6P8CF7L5102848
2020 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 9, 2020
1ZVFT82H155180051
2005 FORD
4A3AA46G11E222996
2001 MITSUBISHI
MAY 13, 2020
1FMYU03135KC10756
2005 FORD
MAY 14, 2020
1G1JA5SH8E4107355
2014 CHEVROLET
MAY 16, 2020
1C3CDFBA4GD604748
2016 DODGE.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Nissan
VIN# 5N1ED28TX1C596007
2008 Scion
VIN# JTKDE167780269503
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGEJ8240XL064664
2008 CHUA
VIN# LFGTCKPM281011922
2004 Vollkswagen
VIN# 3VWGK31CX4M420321
2010 Volkswagen
VIN# 2V4RW3D13AR295134
2001 Ford
VIN# 1FTYR14U21TA69333
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 13, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP-3267-O
In Re: Estate of JAYSON PENA MARTINEZ
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Formal Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order Appointing Personal Representative and Letters of Administration have been entered in the estate of JAYSON PENA MARTINEZ, deceased, File Number 2019-CP- 3267-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was September 21, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $172,261 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Alba Martinez, 7 Cosmos Drive, Orlando, FL, 32807. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Appointing Personal Representative and Letters of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 04/22/20. Person Giving Notice: Alba Martinez. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Zeffery A. Mims, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1002319, Zeffery Mims Law, PLLC, 10200 Dwell Court #214, Orlando, FL, 32832 Telephone: (954) 495-0465.