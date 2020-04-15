Legal Public Notices 4/15 issue 

Orlando Legals
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP16-772
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. K. DOB: 04/15/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Mitchell Goff
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on May 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP18-505 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 02/23/2006 A.S. DOB: 04/11/2007 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Summerfield
(Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRICE HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:45 a.m., on the 4th day of June, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25TH day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Chanell Cruz,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Victor Valladares,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2020-CC-001000. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than May 14, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 3/18/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. IN RE: CIVIL ACTION ADOPTION, NO. 2019A12-0014
PETITION OF: TERESA LYN JACKSON CHANDLER AND PHILLIP SHAWN CHANDLER for the adoption of J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida. TO: FELICIA MARIE CHANDLER
, NATURAL MOTHER OF J.M.P., BORN OCTOBER 29, 2011 IN ORLANDO, ORANGE COUNTY, GEORGIA Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-10(c)(1), you are hereby notified that on December 16, 2019 Teresa Lyn Jackson Chandler and Phillip Shawn Chandler, the paternal grandfather and step-grandmother of your female child, J.M.P., born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida filed an adoption petition for said named child in the Superior Court of Coffee County, Georgia. You are further notified that on July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. at the Coffee County Courthouse, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia, the Honorable J. Kelly Brooks will hear all evidence on a final adoption hearing wherein the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, will seek to terminate all of your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, and they will further seek to have their adoption petition granted and to be recognized as J.M.P.’s legal parents. You are further notified that as the natural parent of J.M.P. you shall not be a party to the adoption and you shall have no obligation to file an Answer, however, you have an absolute right to appear in the pending final adoption proceeding scheduled for July 22, 2020 as cited herein above and to show cause as to why your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, who is the subject of these proceedings, should not be terminated by the Petitioners adoption. Should you desire to file an Answer to the Petitioners adoption, then send the original Answer to the Coffee County Clerk of Superior Court, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia 31533 along with a copy to the Petitioners attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 571, Douglas, Georgia 31534. You are further notified that should you fail to appear at the final adoption hearing scheduled for July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. as cited herein above then the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, will request that the Court enter an order terminating your parental rights to J.M.P., a minor female. In such an event, you shall not thereafter be entitled to object to the Petitioners adoption, and you shall, thereafter, stand as a stranger to J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida, without any parental or other legal rights whatsoever. WITNESS the J. Kelly Brooks, Judge, Waycross Judicial Circuit. This the 23 rd day of March, 2020.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
APRIL 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Key W Washington Street/ N. Orange Avenue
Electronics 6300 Blk of International Drive
Phone Carter Street/Woods Avenue
Backpack with electronics SR 417 N./Boggy Creek Road
Bag w/ clothing misc. equipment 800 Blk of N. Orange Ave
Electronics 400 Blk of Eastgate Drive
Keys 40 Blk of W. Washington Street
Bag w/ clothing, and multiple glasses 4200 Blk of Conroy Road
Electronics 2000 Blk of Edgewater Drive
Jewelry 900 Blk of Silver Drive
Phone 900 Blk of W. Colonial Drive
Phone 3800 Blk of S. Semoran Boulevard
Phone 20 Blk of E. Central Boulevard
Bike 4800 Blk of Red Willow Avenue
Phone 1100 Blk of S. Semoran Boulevard
Money 300 Blk of Lakeview Street
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that AssuredPartners of Florida, LLC, 200 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of GIGA Solutions
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that AssuredPartners of Florida, LLC, 200 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Transportation Insurance Advisors
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Laura Fischer, of 1325 FOREST DR, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Go With Her Enterprises
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Go With Her Enterprises"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/10/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, My Sunshine Enterprise of 2014 Edgewater Drive Suite 215, Orlando, Florida, County of Orange, pursuant to Chapter 50 Florida Statutes and the corresponding requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Courtroom College
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Courtroom College
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/6/2020
Notice of office closure:
Crossroads Addiction Services, Inc dba Crossroads Medical located at 1850 N Alafaya Trail Orlando FL 32826 will be permanently closing the office as of April 30, 2020. Patients may request their records by contacting the office at 772-242-5408 until the date of closing to make arrangements. After April 30, 2020, patients may send a written request by email to: Crossroads@M4W.org
.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
May 22, 2020 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2010 TOYOTA
VIN # 1NXBU4EE1AZ269882
2005 NISSAN
VIN # 1N4BA41E85C867827
2001 MITSUBISHI
VIN # 4A3AE45G51E153493
2007 MAZDA
VIN # JM1BK12F971642330
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
May 2, 2020
WBAVC53577FZ77965
2007 BMW
May 3, 2020
2G1WB58K481214313
2008 Chevrolet
May 7, 2020
1FTEW1E51JFD14687
2018 FORD
1N4AL11D03C224655
2003 NISSAN
May 8, 2020
4A3AE75H65E025585
2005 MITSUBISHI.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Nissan
VIN# JN8DR09X81W577885
2002 Honda
VIN# 2HKRL18622H504746
2009 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E69N538645
2001 Chevy
VIN# 1GNCS13WX1K266698
2003 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM72323A006710
2012 Audi
VIN# WA1LGAFE1CD005751
2010 Nissan
VIN# 1N6AA0CHXAN308748
2016 Jeep
VIN# 1C4NJPBA0GD754147
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 06, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on May 5, 2020 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2006 JEEP VIN# 1J4GL48K26W259446 Lien Amt $1,856.83