Legal Public Notices 4/08 issue 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP16-772
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. K. DOB: 04/15/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Mitchell Goff
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on May 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP18-505 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 02/23/2006 A.S. DOB: 04/11/2007 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Summerfield
(Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of April, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-429
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: O, P DOB: 07/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (MBI) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Tina Pillcorema - A/K/A Prunty
(mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on May 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING (MBI). You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-429
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: O, P DOB: 07/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (MBI) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mauro Pillcorema
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on May 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING (MBI). You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP13-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.H. DOB: 10/19/2012, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DEMETRICE HALL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:45 a.m., on the 4th day of June, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25TH day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Chanell Cruz,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-708
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 11/11/2018, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Victor Valladares,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on November 11, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2020-CC-001000. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than May 14, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 3/18/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. IN RE: CIVIL ACTION ADOPTION, NO. 2019A12-0014
PETITION OF: TERESA LYN JACKSON CHANDLER AND PHILLIP SHAWN CHANDLER for the adoption of J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida. TO: FELICIA MARIE CHANDLER
, NATURAL MOTHER OF J.M.P., BORN OCTOBER 29, 2011 IN ORLANDO, ORANGE COUNTY, GEORGIA Pursuant to O.C.G.A. 19-8-10(c)(1), you are hereby notified that on December 16, 2019 Teresa Lyn Jackson Chandler and Phillip Shawn Chandler, the paternal grandfather and step-grandmother of your female child, J.M.P., born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida filed an adoption petition for said named child in the Superior Court of Coffee County, Georgia. You are further notified that on July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. at the Coffee County Courthouse, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia, the Honorable J. Kelly Brooks will hear all evidence on a final adoption hearing wherein the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, will seek to terminate all of your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, and they will further seek to have their adoption petition granted and to be recognized as J.M.P.’s legal parents. You are further notified that as the natural parent of J.M.P. you shall not be a party to the adoption and you shall have no obligation to file an Answer, however, you have an absolute right to appear in the pending final adoption proceeding scheduled for July 22, 2020 as cited herein above and to show cause as to why your parental rights in and to J.M.P., a minor female, who is the subject of these proceedings, should not be terminated by the Petitioners adoption. Should you desire to file an Answer to the Petitioners adoption, then send the original Answer to the Coffee County Clerk of Superior Court, 101 South Peterson Avenue, Second Floor, Douglas, Georgia 31533 along with a copy to the Petitioners attorney of record, Marlo A. Ross, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 571, Douglas, Georgia 31534. You are further notified that should you fail to appear at the final adoption hearing scheduled for July 22, 2020 at 9:00 O’clock A.M. as cited herein above then the Petitioners, by and through their attorney of record, will request that the Court enter an order terminating your parental rights to J.M.P., a minor female. In such an event, you shall not thereafter be entitled to object to the Petitioners adoption, and you shall, thereafter, stand as a stranger to J.M.P., a minor female, born October 29, 2011 in Orlando, Orange County, Florida, without any parental or other legal rights whatsoever. WITNESS the J. Kelly Brooks, Judge, Waycross Judicial Circuit. This the 23 rd day of March, 2020.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
APRIL 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Key W Washington Street/ N. Orange Avenue
Electronics 6300 Blk of International Drive
Phone Carter Street/Woods Avenue
Backpack with electronics SR 417 N./Boggy Creek Road
Bag w/ clothing misc. equipment 800 Blk of N. Orange Ave
Electronics 400 Blk of Eastgate Drive
Keys 40 Blk of W. Washington Street
Bag w/ clothing, and multiple glasses 4200 Blk of Conroy Road
Electronics 2000 Blk of Edgewater Drive
Jewelry 900 Blk of Silver Drive
Phone 900 Blk of W. Colonial Drive
Phone 3800 Blk of S. Semoran Boulevard
Phone 20 Blk of E. Central Boulevard
Bike 4800 Blk of Red Willow Avenue
Phone 1100 Blk of S. Semoran Boulevard
Money 300 Blk of Lakeview Street
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that AssuredPartners of Florida, LLC, 200 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Cypress Insurance Group
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Kay E. Lee, of 1271 Ballyshannon Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Money Edge
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Money Edge
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/3/2020
Notice of office closure:
Crossroads Addiction Services, Inc dba Crossroads Medical located at 1850 N Alafaya Trail Orlando FL 32826 will be permanently closing the office as of April 30, 2020. Patients may request their records by contacting the office at 772-242-5408 until the date of closing to make arrangements. After April 30, 2020, patients may send a written request by email to: Crossroads@M4W.org
.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 24th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1HGCD7239SA025253
1995 HONDA
1HGCG6672XA105399
1999 HONDA
1GKDT13W5Y2107807
2000 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1FMZU67E81UA02780
2001 FORD
4T1BE32K22U099423
2002 TOYOTA
2HNYD18803H524928
2003 ACURA
1G1ZS52F85F244668
2005 CHEVROLET
YS3FB49S051034658
2005 SAAB
1C3EL56R46N145851
2006 CHRYSLER
3GNDA13D86S612295
2006 CHEVROLET
1C3LC46K88N208859
2008 CHRYSLER
1B3BD4FB9BN609222
2011 DODGE
3N1AB6AP0BL712501
2011 NISSAN
1N4AL2APXCN571608
2012 NISSAN
KNMAT2MT0FP560032
2015 NISSAN
1N4AL3AP8JC148881
2018 NISSAN
5TDKZRFH9KS564763
2019 TOYOTA
3FA6P0CD0KR234037
2019 FORD
19XFC2F81KE024666
2019 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/24/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2A8HR54179R632336
09 CHRYS
1E1U1X285SRA18802
1995 EASTERN STAR
JT3GN86R620236891
2002 TOYOTA
1J8GW68J94C402514
2004 JEEP
KMHCG35C25U327234
2005 HYUNDAI
JHLRE38397C036175
2007 HONDA
1FUJGLDR29LAH4887
2009 FREIGHTLINER
WDDSJ4EB8FN187867
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 30, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 MAZD
1YVHP84CX75M39957
2001 NISS
3N1CB51D01L485429
2004 CADI
1G6KD54Y14U224910
2001 MAZD
4F4YR16U61TM15839
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2011 Ford
VIN# 3FADP4EJ6BM121403
2001 Ford
VIN# 1FTYR1421TA69333
2004 Infiniti
VIN# JNKCV51F64M711066
2002 Kia
VIN# KNAFB161425093909
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 29, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1987 BMW
VIN# WBAAB6408H1683600
1999 MALL TRAVEL TAILER VIN#
1EF1F292XX2891705
20 FOOT TRAVEL TRAILER MAKE:
KOMFORT
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on April 28th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Toyota Sienna
Vin # 5TDKK3DC1FS597240
To be sold at auction at 9:00 a.m. on April 30, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery