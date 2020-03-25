Legal Public Notices 3/25 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF KAREN ANN DELANEY
Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION. File Number 2020-CP-000539
. NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION: The administration of the estate of KAREN ANN DELANEY, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000539 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 25, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Barbara A. Schaus, Esq., 380 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, NY 14215-1491, Telephone: (716) 838-5095, Florida Bar No.: 880353. Personal Representative: Kyle G. Delaney, 257 Orchard Place, Lackawanna, NY 14218.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF: Karen A. Kern
, Deceased. File No. 2020CP000591-O Division
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Karen A. Kern, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/25/20. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Timothy L. Finkenbinder, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0025480, Overstreet, Miles, Cumbie, Finkenbinder, & Bondy, P.A., 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, Fax: (407) 847-3353, E-Mail: tfinkenbinder@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Matthew R. Kern, 1433 Abberton Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES N. BIEGEL
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-000060-O
. Division 01 NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Charles N. Biegel, deceased, whose date of death was January 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/18/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Kenneth Edelman, Esq. Florida Bar Number: 796689 Edelman P.A. 2255 Glades Rd., Ste. 301E Boca Raton, Florida 33431 Telephone: (561) 395-0500 Fax: (561) 338-7532 E-Mail: kedelman@edelmanpa.com
Secondary E-Mails: mmorris@edelmanpa.com
; wcooper@edelmanpa.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. PO Box 41629 Austin, Texas 78704. By: /s/ Charles Sutherland Assistant Vice President.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-563
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.C. DOB: 03/23/2017, N.C. DOB: 06/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ALYSHA JENKINS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O. Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for State of Florida. tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mandell Smith
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Treva Kimberly Peters
(mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charles Clark
(Putative Father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-429
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: O, P DOB: 07/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (MBI) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Tina Pillcorema - A/K/A Prunty
(mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on May 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING (MBI). You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-429
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: O, P DOB: 07/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS (MBI) STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mauro Pillcorema
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on May 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING (MBI). You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP17-94
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 01/19/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DESTINY MONTALVO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, on April 16th, 2020 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746 Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION CASE NO.: 19-DR-008198
OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A A.A and E.R.B., Minor Children. DIVISION: R. NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Marcos Rosa
(DOB 07/09/1965), a 54-year-old white/Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’7 and weight 145 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on May 1, 2014 in Yakima, Yakima County, Washington, and a female child born on August 1, 2015 in Fayetteville, Lincoln County, Tennessee. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on April 27, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. The Honorable Wesley D. Tibbals in court room # 2, 301 N. Michigan Avenue, Plant City, Florida 33563. The court has set aside 15 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request for Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800- 955-8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com
.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY LAW DIVISION Case No.: 19-DR-008198 Division: R. Leenetta Blanton Carden, Attorney for the Petitioner, and Marcos Rosa (a/k/a Mike Rosa), Respondent, PLURIES SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL TO/PARA/A: Marcos Rosa (a/k/a Mike Rosa), 12 South Central Ave Apt. B, Winter Garden, FL, 34787-3445. IMPORTANT A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/ petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 301 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en: 301 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparencencia a: Nombre y direccion de la parte que entrega la orden de comparencencia: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, estan disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito [Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office]. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. Usted debe de manener informada a la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito de su direccion actual. (Usted puede presentar el Formulario: Ley de Familia de la Florida 12.915, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, [Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address].) Los papelos que se presenten en el futuro en esta demanda judicial seran env ados por correo a la direccion que este registrada en la oficina del Secretario. ADVERTENCIA: Regla 12.285 (Rule 12.285), de las Reglas de Procedimiento de Ley de Familia de la Florida [Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure], requiere cierta revelacion automatica de documentos e informacion. El incumplimient, puede resultar en sanciones, incluyendo la desestimacion o anulacion de los alegatos. IMPORTANT Des poursuites judiciaries ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Qui se trouve a: 301 N Michigan Ave, Plant City, FL 33563. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger; vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le delai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie au carbone ou une photocopie de votre reponse ecrite a la partie qui vous depose cette citation. Nom et adresse de la partie qui depose cette citation: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609 Les photocopies de tous les documents tribunals de cette cause, y compris des arrets, sont disponible au bureau du greffier. Vous pouvez revue ces documents, sur demande. Il faut aviser le greffier de votre adresse actuelle. (Vous pouvez deposer Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address.) Les documents de l’avenir de ce proces seront envoyer a l’adresse que vous donnez au bureau du greffier. ATTENTION: La regle 12.285, des regles de procedure du droit de la famille de la Floride exige que l’on remette certains renseignements et certains documents a la partie adverse. Tout refus de les fournir pourra donner lieu a des sanctions, y compris le rejet ou la suppression d’un ou de plusieurs actes de procedure. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: 2/25/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL) By: /s/ Sherika Virgil, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2020-CC-001000. NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: JORGE I. GONZALEZ, SR., ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than May 14, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 3/18/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, ARAGBA DISTRIBUTORS LLC, of 519 e vine street, Kissemmee, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mama Watta Organics
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mama Watta Organics"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/17/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Clayton King, of 2040 Lee Road, Unit A4, Orlando, FL 32810, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
306 MFilm LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"306 MFilm LLC
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/19/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, June Mangos Matthews, of 111 Goldenrain Cove, Winter Springs, FL 32708 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Connection Keys
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Connection Keys"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/17/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, My Sunshine Enterprise of 2014 Edgewater Drive Suite 215, Orlando, Florida, County of Orange, pursuant to Chapter 50 Florida Statutes and the corresponding requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
E-Loper
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
E-Loper
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:3/16/2020
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 2nd, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
C73 Kersahaun Stewart $662.76, B64 Matthew Davis $599.68, D27 Luis Toledo $482.96, C77 Jarvis Monroe $729.12, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $902.16, A16 Betzaida HErnandez $450.96, A12 Timothy Turner $543.82, B57 Jerome Wilkerson $387.48, E12 Rafael Blanco $747.90, L55 Denice Jackson $642.10, D08 Sabrina Gopez $889.91, B71 Amanda Garcia $1042.81, L70 Dorothy Rowlands $1243.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1255 Meatia Forcine $888.58, 1231-333 Miguel Verdejo $923.48, 1201 Ralph Wilson $533.22, 1268 Jose Benitez $1097.54, 1330 Alfredo Castaneda $323.80, 1171 Nora Britten $689.71, 1159 Phillip Corbitt $599.43, 1321 Portia Allen $823.86, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1220.58, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1362.50
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
; E113 Chris Reed $628.99, B127 Ruben Rivera $815.98, B107 Jimmy Saffold $623.34, B103 Rebekah Burgos $852.45, A107 Alex Abrahams $857.97
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1228 Nicholas Click $1028.46, 2320 Francois Beauvais $571.30, 2295 Angela Warren $1172.58, 1421 Tamiki Lumpkin $506.00, 2657 Craig Jefferson $399.58, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $820.81, 1115 Brit Falkner $676.76, 1186 Jacson Torres $826.09, 1691 Barbara Martin $282.58, 1248 Jakerra Bolden $512.60, 1100 James Tizzio $506.20, 2309 Mark Ryan $1172.58, 1013 Glenn Vause $1255.41, 1668 Caren Martinez $1050.71, 1050 Deborah Dash $538.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E012 Stephanie Buron $367.60, B004 Evelina Brestowski $558.50, B060 David Nixon $486.02, A094 Troy Beneby $432.86
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773
; 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $495.41, 1265 Jessie Robicheaux $815.13, 1047 Jayna Fox $1153.70, 1625 Christina Veltman $1079.05, 1557 Desiree Carpenter $356.94, 5018 Jason Lemieux $671.42, 1326 Kerstin Wynn $375.54, 5040 Torrance Williams $511.43, 1237 Mystery Room $1012.74, 1611 Luis Cruz $1079.05, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $671.42, 1220 Mitchael Watson $388.61, 1055 Montez Mack $1247.10, 2031 Lisa Pilgram $399.61, 1300 Hearken Mediagroup $543.11, 5056 Felix Lorcy $1168.05, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $356.94, 1643 Star Orr $890.08, 1431 Donna Bors $564.84, 2558 Mistery Room $751.34, 1653 Donna Bors $1156.72, 1273 Gertha Allen $879.42, 1204 John Hurst $356.94, 1069 Craneshia Simon $815.13, 5082 Katrina Boyd $1015.08, 1561 Nicole McKenna $426.24, 1421 Miranda Seeley $644.33, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $378.28
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
3153 Akeyla McCoy $559.54, 1044 Collen Garey $767.44, 3117 Alnisa Williams $894.88.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr 4 Corners - 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee: 04/01/2020
1631- 33 Allan Perdomo, 1522 Mariah Hudson, 1342 Sharnae Forrester, 1635-41 Joel Quiros, 1514- 16 Mariah Hudson, 1249 Nidhal Chahine.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman - 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando: 04/01/2020
2013 Marie Suffrena, 1022 Brenda Bynes, 4016 Tinesha Character, 3062 Nicola Brown, 6001 Movita & Ian Abirajh, 2011 Jillian Lawrence, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2046 Darneshia King.
Uhaul Ctr Haines City - 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 N W, Haines City: 04/01/2020
A0144 Darla Adkins, A1043 Cody Cook, F0603 Jason Lee, H0914 Brian Brown.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont - 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont: 04/01/2020
2108 Michael Harrison, 1012 Symphoni Johnson, 2017 Beverly Watson, 1191 Michael Harrison, 3093 Equanda Williams, 2107 George Rodriguez, 2183 Susan Breding, 1163 Lowell O'Brien, 3178 Michael Burnside.
Uhaul Crt Ocoee - 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee: 04/01/2020
2223 Christian Cochran, 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi, 1102 Christian Cochran, 1643 Seth Collins, 1003 Elaine Boyd, 1301 Mary Money, 1019 Christian Cochran.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 7, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am:
78 Kenneth Jones 200 Robert Sims
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
336 Fernando Pou 334 Juan Manuel Santos Gonzalez 382 Takisha Eduvigis Nazario 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 71 Clayton Danielle McRae 128 Joe Bryan Rosado Ocasio 365 Adrian Keith Ellis 422 Kimberly D Sampley 562 Steven Benard Jackson
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am
: 6 Elvira Deloris Jones 21 Julie AnitaColeman 88 Diamond Cashey Roberts 245 Ernst Louis 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 303 Samuel Kofi Barrington 402 Demarcus Khiry Womack 408 Jose Ramon Jimenez 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 419 Ericka Vertripoli Davis 420 Ericka Vertripoli Davis 427 Dorice Valerie Stewart 430 Sharon Yvette Simmons 462 Marc Arthur Louis 497 Timechia Rashae Jones 298B Desirae Nicole Scott
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: 0128 Mary Devon Villante 0144 Oluwatobi Alabi Walker 0246 Willam Stevenson Webb 0293 Damaion Demeterus Williams 0301 Norris Spells 0340 Jolany Hernandez 0725 Kelvin Lovette Mobley 0848 Jayvonne Sandrews Leclerc 0987 Mary Devon Villante
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0229 Cassandra Francois 0525 Ronald Hampel 0529 William Jacobe 0531 Dedira Johnson 0702 Willie Culver 1132 Jermaine Bryant, American Credit Acceptance, LLC 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1324 Oprah Lowery 1329 Kimberly Pastor 1421 Anthony Brawner 1429 Breshay CQ Powell 1543 Latrice Britton 1615 April Langston1620 Nathan Blackwelder 1806 Latrice Britton 2014 William Lopes Da Silva, Donald Ward, CLASS CODE 42 MOTORHOME/ COACH, TAG S511ZG DECAL NO 09403411 NO VIN
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1061 Gary Williams Jr. 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp, 2011 Bash Motor Scooter, VIN: LHJTLBBN7BB002828, Tag # 1734NJ 1074 Carlos Mau Quintero Dominguez, 2011 Bash Motor Scooter, VIN: LHJTLBBN7BB002828, Tag # 1734NJ 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 1114 Martin Howell 3147 Christopher O'Brien Burke 3226 Nicholas Ashford O Hara 4053 Tyrone Dawayne Parker 4054 Corey Jo Modd Thorne 4067 Shanell Patrice Pack 8007 Dequan Emell Branker 9023 Rolonda Yvette Johnson, 1992 Chev Prizm, VIN# 1Y1SK5464NZ020913, Tag # Z47IKH 9023 Edward Johnson, 1992 Chev Prizm, VIN# 1Y1SK5464NZ020913, Tag # Z47IKH.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 9th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1035- Households, #C104- Households, #1122- Furniture, #1165- Furniture, #2023- Households, #2106- Households, #2140- Households, #F212- Boxes, #G227- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 10th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTFW1CFXCFA11958
2012 FORD
1HGCR2F3XGA239013
2016 HONDA
1N4AL21E49N473911
2009 NISSAN
2T1BR32E05C456781
2005 TOYOTA
4T1CA38P05U043231
2005 TOYOTA
5N1ED28Y72C540913
2002 NISSAN
5VGFE4433JL000471
2018 KAUFMAN TRAILERS
JTHKD5BH0D2152088
2013 LEXUS
JYARN07E13A006426
2003 YAMAHA
KM8SC13E84U697022
2004 HYUNDAI
KNAFX4A60G5520421
2016 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/10/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B4HR38N82F135508
2002 DODGE
JYA5AHE093A038850
2003 YAMAHA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 8, 2020
KNAFX4A69F5325061
2015 KIA
APRIL 9, 2020
1C4RJFAG8CC193469
2012 JEEP
1HGCP26328A127460
2008 HONDA
WVWML73C39E519244
2009 VOLKSWAGEN
APRIL 10, 2020
1GNEC13Z64R132167
2004 CHEVROLET
2HGFG1A64AH507464
2010 HONDA
4T1BG22K01U770610
2001 TOYOTA
APRIL 12, 2020
2C3KA43R66H285173
2006 CHRYSLER
APRIL 13, 2020
1N4AL3AP4EC291803
2014 NISSAN
APRIL 15, 2020
2HNYD2H69BH506897
2011 ACURA
APRIL 16, 2020
19XFB2F55CE027452
2012 HONDA
3C4FY58B65T578541
2005 CHRYSLER
5TFRM5F11EX072476
2014 TOYOTA
APRIL 17, 2020
1HGCG565XXA095911
1999 HONDA
APRIL 18, 2020
3VWRF71K97M121239
2007 VOLKSWAGEN
APRIL 19, 2020
2G1WS55R679388840
2007 CHEVROLET
APRIL 20, 2020
JYAVP11E92A023867
2002 YAMAHA
APRIL 21, 2020
1MEFM59S5YA634182
2000 MERCURY
2A8GP64L76R671576
2006 CHRYSLER
3N1CB51D75L566580
2005 NISSAN
4T1SK12E0PU232940
1993 TOY
KNDJD733255424457
2005 KIA
APRIL 22, 2020
3GCRCSE02AG133360
2010 CHEVROLET
4T1BE32K73U155227
2003 TOYOTA
5YFBURHE0KP867635
2019 TOYOTA
JT8UF11E8L0003473
1990 LEXUS.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on April 13, 2020 at 9:00 am
: 12 Audi vin: WA1DKAFP5CA114056; 01 BMW vin: WBAFB33581LH22443; 01 Ford vin: 1FAFP40441F191698; 04 Gulfstream vin: 1NL1GTN2741059522; 07 Mazda vin: JM1BK32F371668580; 15 Mercedes vin: WDDSJ4EB6FN174356; 02 Volvo vin: YV1RH58D122175623
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2018 YNGF
VIN# LL0TCAPH1JY190535
2004 Honda
VIN# 2HKYF18644H544302
2015 Honda
VIN# 1HGCR2F53FA078455
2011 Chevy
VIN# 1G1ZB5E11BF156816
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5651XA000703
2009 Suzuki
VIN# VTTNJ48A192101537
Homeade Trailer
NO VIN
2008 Pontiac
VIN# 5Y2SL65878Z417463
2007 Infiniti
VIN# JNKBV61E87M707694
2015 BMW
VIN# 5UXKR2C56F0H37568
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 15, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Orlando Yamaha Kawasaki, 9334 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32817, 407-273-3579 Notice of Nonjudicial sale of a vessel per Florida Statutes 328.17
Date of Auction: 4-8-2020 @ 10:00AM Location of Auction: 9334 E Colonial Dr Orlando, Fl 32817. 2007 Yamaha HIN# YAMA1046B707. Owner: Signature Water Sport Rentals LLC.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC 9765 S. Orange Blossom Trail STE 45 Orlando, FL 32837
Account of Jean Michael Otero Figueroa 2019 Nissan VIN 1N4BL4BV5KC158017 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $14201.32 Sale date is April 14, 2020 at 9 AM. Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Steet Orlando, FL 32806
Account of Danilo R Unite 2001 Volkswagen VIN WVWKH63BX1E036056 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2349.00 Sale date is April 18, 2020 at 9 AM.
3/25/20