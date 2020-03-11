Legal Public Notices 3/11 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on March 31, 2020, at 12:15PM.
Timothy Mosley- Holiday Decor and Household Goods, Jonathan Rhodes- Boxes and Seasonal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, February 17, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Guy Martin- Household goods. Kendra Hunt- Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Shaquantia Lingard-Bed, Furniture, clothing and household items. Cheyunna Graham- King Bed, Entertainment Center, and couch. Jil Brown- Clark- Household items and appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 3/31/20 @11:00AM.
Jeremiah Benson- household goods, Sean Baggett- household goods, Clay Taylor- furniture, Paige Hay- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 3/31/20 @ 2:00PM
: Nyanna Casimir boxes; John Kaufman furniture; Michael Steven Kirchof office supplies,boxes, receipts; Marcus Brown supplies; Connie Streible Household good. sThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 3/31/2020 @ 10:30am.
Manuel Veliz- Sofa, grill, dining room, table 6 chairs, 4 night stands, 1 matress, 1 boxspring. Wendy Pennicooke- Head board, matress, boxes, kitchenware, sheets, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 3/31/20 10:15AM
: ReynaldoMatero,sofa,kidbed,mattress,dresser,t.v,desk,chair,clothes.KaitlynSmith,Couch,totes,toolbox,mirror,treadmill,loveseat,tires,StevenHodge,bins,sofa,mirror,loveseat,Dresser,table,DenisaMargaritaSantiago,tvstand,dresser,bags&chair.XiomaraDiazLopez,dresser,mirror,box,bucket,mattress&chair,LeighanneKeenbooks,boxes,washer,Dryer,sofa,table,dresser&bins,KeishaAjadeNewkirk,Bed,bags,boxes,&books,SandraIvelisseRiveraRios,luggage,chair,table,bags,bicycle,shoes,toys&totes,TerraMarieHardin,Amoire,MattNormand,couch,tv,bicycle,boxes,chair,&luggage,LuisGuilbertoVirellaHerrera,Motorcycleparts,refrigerator,totes,toolbox,carparts,tire&cooler,CynthiaColon,bed,chair,pictures,totes,Chairs,desk,table,sofa,&mirror,AmericaFreshAir,ACunit,fans,bins,toolbox,boxes,aircareventvac,JoelEdwardSmith,mirror,mattress,tv,stereo,files,totes,toys,bags,boxes,books,&clothes,CensaInternationalCollege,faxmachine,chalkboard,chair,vacuum,boxes,computer,dresser,mattress,table,filecabinet&chair AmberTorres,dresser,clothes,pictures,totes,chair,mirror,jewelry,&bags,ChristianStarvos,dresser,boxes,books,cooler,hangers,plates,pillows,hamper&bag,Andrew Alban,speakers,bedframe,couch,dresser,mattress, Stereo,boxes,bicycle,toolbox&bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 03/31/2020 @ 10:45am
Hector Galvez Household goods, Evelyn Berrios Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the
transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the
winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 3/31/20 @ 12:30pm
: Lourdes Gee Boxes, Vickie Renee Byrd Boxes, household goods, Jefferson Camacaro Uribe Household items, Mary Delval Household goods, Furniture, Abdelhamid Jallouli Household items, Megan Jester Household items, tv, Patricia Hanley Flat screen T.V, King size mattress, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 3/31/2020 @ 12:45pm
Christina Magner household items, Sharon Wonders household, Sharon Wonders household items, Brenda Santiago household items, Andrew Baylets household items, Ashley Rockwood household items, Angel Hernandez household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 03/31/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Neftali Feliciano tools, Michael Halstead household goods, Doralyn Roldan household goods, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items, Kristopher Alexander Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 3/31/20 @ 12:00pm.
China Lemons toys & boxes, Nadege Laguerre household items & boxes, Orly Larosiliere restaurant equipment, Melinda Silliman household items, Melinda Silliman boxes, Carmen Rodriguez Hernandez household goods, David Burns household items & electronics, Crystal Munett household goods & toys, Dennis Smith household goods, Marilyn Rivera household items, Jose Boscana household items, Kevin Tutson tools, Magda Varela household items &; boxes, Kitza Rivera Rodriguez household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP11-263
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: V.T. DOB: 04/21/2003, L.L. DOB: 06/17/2005, A.L., DOB: 12/15/2007 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jose Toussaint
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on March 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children:N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on April 9, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-563
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.C. DOB: 03/23/2017, N.C. DOB: 06/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ALYSHA JENKINS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O. Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for State of Florida. tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. AMBER J. JONES, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-001721
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGEMENT. TO: WILFRE RODOLFO VAZQUEZ BAIL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this Notice and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/4/2020. GRANT MALOY Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Kory Bailey, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EVANGELINE SCOTT HARLEY, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010161
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: RAEKWON WALKER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than April 16, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/20/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mandell Smith
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Treva Kimberly Peters
(mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charles Clark
(Putative Father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP17-94
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 01/19/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DESTINY MONTALVO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, on April 16th, 2020 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746 Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF OMOTARA OGUNTAYO. CASE NO.: 482016CP000036A001OX
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of OMOTARA OGUNTAYO, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The case/file number is 482016CP000036A001OX. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is March 11, 2020. Dated: February 28, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kamaria H. Williams, Esq., FL Bar No. 0083537, Kay Harper Williams, PLLC, PO Box 40004, Jacksonville, FL 32203, Telephone: 904-997-9955, Facsimile: 904-404 -8356, williams@khwlegal.com
, black@khwlegal.com
. Personal Representative: Adebola Olatunji, 6700 David Lane, Colleyville, Texas 76034.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF AUSTIN RAY THOMAS. CASE NO.: 482020CP000538A001OX
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of AUSTIN RAY THOMAS, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The case/file number is 482020CP000538A001OX. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is March 11, 2020. Dated: February 28, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kamaria H. Williams, Esq., FL Bar No. 0083537, Kay Harper Williams, PLLC, PO Box 40004, Jacksonville, FL 32203, Telephone: 904-997-9955, Facsimile: 904-404 -8356, williams@khwlegal.com
, black@khwlegal.com
. Personal Representative: Aundrea Thomas 6362 Vineland Road, Apt. 302, Orlando, FL 32819
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MARCH 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
BIKE 1800 BLK OXALIS
BIKE 600 BLK 19 TH ST
MONEY 4600 BLK S SEMORAN
MONEY 1900 BLK N ORANGE
CELL PHONE 1000 BLK POLK ST
LAPTOP WASHINGTON/ORANGE
CELL PHONE 4500 BLK S SEMORAN
CELL PHONE HAMES/ LIVINGSTON
GAME SYSTEM WITH CONTROLLER BARCELONA/WAVECREST
3 CELL PHONES 600 BLK N ORANGE AV
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1068 - Sereg, Peter; 2103 - Parlatti, Kimberly; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 2166 - WHITE, DEREK; 4016 - Reynolds, Holly; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4041 - Sadowski, John; 5047 - Goulioutine, Arseni; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5138 - Delgado, Kim; 6001 - Leeds, Madison; 7004 - Sadowski, John; 7028 - Lopez, Stacey; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00255 - Fedorco, Francis; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00514 - Frederick, Stephanie; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00719 - Jemmott, Clay; 00745 - Nease, Steven
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A034 - Merthie, Bernard; A042 - Alvarez, Ramon; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C026 - Villei, Andrea; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D114 - Owens, Illya; E059 - Abbgy, Richard; E069 - Arlain, Nena; F001 - Arlain, Nena; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H041 - MORAN, JOANN; I013 - Bariether, Matt; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J204 - Hampton, Meshalay; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J413 - Smith Iii, Milton; J525 - Pacheco, Jannette; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
B210 - Cooper, John; B230 - redman, Debra; B255 - Janvrin, George; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E043 - Cooper, John; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; E075 - O’Connor, Ricardo; E095 - Gonzalez, Rafael; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G034 - The Psychic Shop Adams, Nanacy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A001 - Hill, Lori; B052 - Jackson, Willie; B076 - Dodson, Isaiah Cornelius; E164 - Homenick, Brian; E165 - Baldasarre, Michael; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J303 - Santiago, Marvin; J391 - Power, Brandy; J392 - Benitez, Monel; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1309 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A125 - Ware, Ivan; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; E528 - Martin, Kendra; K005 - Hoey, Desiree; K006 - Koeditz, Clarissa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A124 - Roux, Ronald; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B222 - Mcclain, Rebecca; B254 - Zoltek, Bridget; C374 - Rogers, Rebecca; F682 - Smith, Jade
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0568 - Williams, Brittany; 1007 - Wells, Cheryl; 1022 - Walton, April; 2049 - Skinner, Horace; 2065 - Winkelman, Halie; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4014 - Pafford, Mark; 4029 - Bevis, Michael; 5005 - Perry, Annette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B042 - Swetich, Melissa; D051 - Sullivan, Patrick; E042 - CruZ, Gabriela; F049 - Neisius, Michael; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G065 - Daverat, Georges; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J011 - Options Markenting Group LLC Paden Jr, Robert. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26th, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1209 - Frazier, Brittany; 2301 - Kveton, Thomas; 2526 - Smith, Shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3103 - Pineiro, Manuel; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3505 - Becker, Melissa; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3612 - Rivera, Nidian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
C034 - Henry, Charles; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E074 - Lorenzo Ortiz, Yazahira; E086 - Reid, Brian; E129 - Zghidi, Mohamed; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E215 - Tatum, Alan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1334 - Betances, Janine; 1347 - Del Salgrario-Cruz, maria; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2367 - Gagne, Cameron; 2398 - Garcia, Anthony; 3066 - Berkeley, Elaine; 3235 - Garcia, Doreen; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3371 - Hernandez, Cinthya; 3381 - Smith, Denise; F383 - Savoia, Gregory; F405 - galster, samantha; F424 - Alvarez, Victor; G516 - Marrero, Jeanette; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; H588 - Peterson, Jesse; H604 - Fitzgerald, Barry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A012 - Ciocco, Thomas; A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A082 - Regueira, Ada; A127 - Matos, Sharmayne; A144 - colon, Eddie; A170 - Collymore, David; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A244 - Marshall, David; A245 - Pomar, Nadja; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; C365 - Sanchez, Shamel; C376 - Jimenez, Alexander; D399 - Butler, Dana; D411 - Saliba, George; E502 - Squire, Solomon; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1130 - Velez, Betzaida; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2200 - VanDaele, Keiley; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2436 - Sidun, Alan; 2449 - King, Michele
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0142 - Greenwell, Stacey; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2020 - Thompson, Shenette; 3017 - Torres, Jonathan; 3077 - Johnson, Jarvez; 3091 - Harter, Kenneth; 3098 - Crump, Gayle; 5005 - Elias, Maresangely; 5011 - Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5020 - Paul, Bryan; 6021 - Banton, Kayla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2049 - Silverio, Euris; 2215 - Guthrie, James; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2240 - Armstrong, Jonathan; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2334 - Guthrie, Takara; 2432 - Perez, Genesis; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0106 - MANN, LAURA; 0107 - PACHECO, LOAMY; 0121 - Battad, Jacobo P; 0238 - Lueken, Peter; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2144 - Rodriguez, Emilie; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4028 - Vazquez, Malachi; 4041 - stanley, William; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7006 - Arango, Olga, 7029 - Gonzalez, Brittany
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1107 - Watts, Fiarah; 2051 - Fowler, William; 2277 - Morales, Gabriel; 5033 - Horton, Ryan; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5057 - Horton, Dorothy; 8001 - Beck, Lyle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0280 - McClaran, Michael; 0345 - Mason, Shavonne; 0353 - Henderson, Jessica; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 2025 - Zavala, Richard; 3007 - Miller, Chris; 3037 - Mitchell, Tommy; 7038 - Bufford, Dustin; 7066 - Henderson, Jessica; 7071 - Fuller, Lucious; 9035 - Velez, Raul; 9037 - Mitchell, Tommy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; C232 - Arroyo, Alexandria; C280 - Bias, Sabrina; D347 - Reilley, Kristi; D364 - Kinslow, Sally; D388 - Giron, Jorge. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0030 - Oscar, Rosena; 0078 - Pierre, Shaquanda; 0174 - Cruz, Cameron; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0322 - Williams, Cherrion; 0371 - Smith, Keneisha; 0381 - Maurepas, Stader; 0436 - Luciano, Pablo; 0474 - Perkins, Eleanor; 0491 - Doyle, DeAnna; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0590 - Lewis, Lansdale; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0709 - Jones, cherita; 0779 - Millan, Marisol; 0861 - Richard, Elaine
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1201 - Chinake, Chigozie; 1801 - Taylor, Douglas; 1826 - Shackelford, Riccardo; 1829 - Jones, Shenita; 1830 - Small, Hanah; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 1927 - Harris, Susie; 2104 - Drayton, Vincent; 2515 - Fredrick'sullivan, Xavia; 2524 - nelson, diana; 2626 - Cotto, Carmen; 2700 - Smiley, Latoya; 2708 - Love, Jahcahri
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1314 - Jean Baptiste, Benita; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1338 - Lorme, Venise; 1400 - Cirullo, Cynthia; 1437 - Crew, Frank; 1507 - LLANO, CESAR; 1625 - White, Jerrel; 2028 - Tunstall, Susan; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2440 - Fairley, Octavia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0213 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0315 - Toschlog, Toni; 0510 - Prescott, Jessica; 0522 - Hall, Dietrich; 0523 - Barnes, Calvin; 0707 - Erard, Kolton; 0712 - Williams, Rebecca; 0914 - Godin, Christopher; 0928 - Carter, Joseph; 1207 - Smith, Kate; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1509 - Neal, Audrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
D068 - Wilcox, Denise; F009 - Webb, Terry; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; NA09 - Diaz, Leonora; NB11 - Ellison, Zalante; NB23 - Ford, Deandre; NC07 - Salvant, Jean; P016 - Tomlinson, Lloyd; P028 - wu, yandong; U025 - Ellis, Deoplies; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X021 - Vargas, Vincent
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
2037 - Torres, Wilson; 5052 - Parkinson, William; 5094 - Hill, Donovan; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6020 - Glaude, Wendy; 6128 - Nixon, Tawnie; 6172 - Penaranda, Norma
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM
2002 - Torres, Joshua; 3012 - Martinez, Chad; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5004 - Ordonez, Adriana; 5072 - Simpson, Tracy; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 6038 - Bailey, matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0841 - Johnson, William; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0944 - Wires, Noelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0218 - Urschitz- Choufany, Tatiana; 0314 - O'brien, Kelly; 0414 - Zenteno, Miraida; 0434 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1016 - Howard, Jason; 2047 - Fernandez, Luis; 2048 - Fraser, Katy; 2063 - Hamilton, Teressa; 3024 - Noppert, Kathryn; 3083 - Tester, John; 4003 - Weaver, Twannetta; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326 6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B135 - Crawford, Joan; B168 - Burton, Allison; B172 - Rodriguez, Catherine; C084 - francis, sarah; D021 - Rogers, James; E006 - Howell, Susan; E016 - Hilton Jr., Oree. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 5749 Time: 09:30 AM
1121 - Larrivee, Leon; 1157 - Payne, Tamara; 1171 - Temko, Pamela; 2202 - Khouli, Abe; 2232 - Cofer, Holdger; 2240 - Jackson, Ashley; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2338 - Smith, Marnita
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734 0681 Time: 09:40 AM
0033 - Hunter, Tamela; 0112 - WALDEN, JEANNELL; 0134 - Adarmes, Lindolfo; 0209 - Hamberg, Barbara; 0302 - Walden, Jeannell; 0305 - Rowe, Patricia; 0313 - Walden, Jeannell; 0408 - Cardona, Edward; 0504 - Walden, Jeannell; 0524 - Williams, Nekia; 0710 - Herring, Latasha; 0810 - Johnson, Lisa; 0823 - Cummings, Teaera; 0828 - Watkins, Leith; 0845 - Baker, Gregory; 0902 - Chukes, Charles; 0913 - Murphy, Lois; 0917 - Hernandez, Juan; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 0923 - Cook, Bernice; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1008 - holt, Everett; 1206 - Martinez, Margarita; 1235 - Cardona, Edward; 1238 - Young, Randy; 1306 - Guire, Eugene; 1313 - Green, Brian; 1322 - peralta, juan; 1430 - Passareli, Edelson
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409 7284 Time: 09:50 AM
A022 - Cook, Gloria; C163 - Koonce, Tamara; C167 - Anderson, Gerald; C191 - pallay, Tina; D172 - Henderson, Bianca; E222 - Lacombe, Jean Marc
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 10:00 AM
0001 - Aponte, Arturo; 0005 - Collins, Vincent; 0007 - Dewitt, Devante; 0032 - Curry, Jeffrey; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0059 - Miranda Figueroa, Juan; 0067 - Cobb, Sylvia; 0076 - Crouch, Christopher; 0094 - Vorhees, Inocencia; 0103 - Holsonback, Mary; 0148 - Scott, Donnetta; 0170 - Upadhyaya, Manas; 0198 - LABBY, MICHAEL; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0257 - Micomonaco, Thomas; 0294 - Lindsey Jr, Jason; 0318 - Rhea, Victor; 0321 - Mitchell, Kevin; 0348 - gonzalez, sonia; 0369 - Garrett, Adrienne; 0374 - Garrett, Adrienne; 0411 - Mathis, Matthew; 1035 - VECSEY, AZAR; 1054 - Muhammad, Shakirah; 1059 - Cadely, Dunel; 1068 - Ojeda, Brenda; 2004 - Lindsay, Antwannet; 2036 - Carson, Tonya; 2058 - Cadely, Dunel; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:10 AM
1021 - Cabito, Milaris; 1052 - Rivera, Lisette; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1104 - Vega, Paul; 11043 - Dempsey, Kathryn; 1107 - Rosario, Carmen; 11082 - Gomez, Edgar; 11102 - Perez, Pamela; 11112 - Tessler, Stella; 11118 - Mariani, Arelis; 11212 - Gregory, Patricia; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1161 - Griffiths, Delvin; 1192 - Lam, Philip; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12122 - Brown, Tiffany; 1215 - Coulanges, Jhony; 12211 - Rosa, Angela; 12416 - Cruz, Melisa; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 12515 - Diaz Rosario, Maria; 12519 - Virgo, Brittany; 1282 - Negron, Jose; 305 - Rosado, Xiomara; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 396 - Esparra, Philip; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 592 - Bridgewater, Migel; 603 - Gonzalez, Britney; 692 - Gonzalez, Marc; 703 - Salichs, Jomar; 812 - Hart, Valerie; 914 - Alvarez, Selfa; 916 - Garcia, Richard; 955 - Alicea, Axel; 960 - Jambard, Zamela; 970 - Gomez, Magali; 983 - Albert, Josephine
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 10:10 AM
0008 - Arnold, Elana; 0050 - Vazquez, Jose; 0052 - Kline, Jennifer; 0061 - Chambliss, Kimani; 0089 - THOMAS, VALERIE; 0091 - Ramirez, Anthony; 0105 - Mc crimmon, Jacqueline; 0109 - Abdalletif, Nidalia; 0133 - Infante cabrera, Victoria; 0149 - Walker, Cynthia; 0166 - Largaespada, David; 0306 - Melendez-Mulero, Lissette; 0315 - MORAN, PAUL; 0328 - Sanabria, Ana; 0335 - Concepcion Rios, Melissa; 1018 - Yassein, Wafa; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2027 - Killgore, Troy; 2028 - Wilcox, Donnetta; 2036 - Otero, Manuel; 2047 - Duncan, Ruth; 2051 - Brewton, Mia; 2062 - Olmo, Glady; 2063 - Nieves, Najhaina; 2079 - Estrella Garcia, Ada; 4024 - osborne, kathryn; 4034 - Johnson, Kevin; 6002 - Baker, Charles; 6015 - Torres, Carlos; 6021 - Gomez, Anthony; 6036 - Arrubarrena Depena, Jose; 6053 - Moore, Lawren; 6077 - Crow, Melissa; 6078 - Cardenas, Kimberlynne; 6090 - Rivera, Jorge; 6116 - Maldonado, Myraida; 6117 - Talledo, Ashley; 6148 - Donato Collazo, Sonia; 6187 - Jones, Gwendolyn; 6191 - Alli, Edith; 6195 - Rivera, Linda; 6208 - LOGAN, ANDY; 6212 - Gudino, Ricardo; 6215 - Jones, Devonna; 6218 - Fleet, Russell; 8037 - Nelson, Mary; 8065 - Vazquez, Jose; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate; 8087 - Landry, Michael; 8091 - Diaz Alvarez, Yordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:30 AM
1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1005 - Johnson, Justin; 1114 - Germain, Josianne; 1123 - Tesky, Vanessa; 1131 - Alonso, Jose; 1204 - Knape, Dustin; 1213 - patten, natilya; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1420 - Ayala, Genesis; 1428 - The Oaks Master POA Pollock, Scott; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2152 - Dionne, Stephen; 2161 - Johnson, Linda; 2176 - Adorno Morales, Juan; 2184 - Sanchez, Stefanie; 2208 - Turner, Chessirite; 2238 - Rodrigiez, Heidee; 2311 - Garcia, Albert; 2321 - Rosado, Lisa; 2327 - Elisee, Danielle; 2329 - Thomas, Tenisha; 2408 - Farmer, Betty; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:40 AM
008 - Velez, Frances; 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 061 - Hatchins, Jesse; 104 - rivera, christian; 157 - Garcia, Edwin; 234 - Bravo, Jose; 255 - Rodrigues, Maria; 270 - Perkins, John; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 323 - parucker, margaret; 419 - Williams, Lilkeasha; 422 - Montano, Maria; 452 - Rubsam, Kathleen; 473 - collins, jamel; 478 - Santiago, Lilly; 530 - Nieves, Angela; 557 - Otero Rojas, Michael; 564 - Howells, Kelly; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 579 - Melendez, Ramon; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 613 - Rodriguez, Edel; 721 - velazquez, dagmary; 723 - lezama, hecmig; 811 - Taylor, Kawana; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 842 - Marshall, Kendell; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV9 - Garcia, Pedro
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:50 AM
01115 - Robles, Jose; 02103 - Davis, Torey; 02107 - Baker, Roscoe Orlando JR; 02108 - Marr, Shakliquisa; 02112 - Hill, Tony; 02144 - Arbolaez, Asareel; 02308 - Reyes, Christian; 02419 - Minaya, Lourdes; 02525 - Cardona, Kiani; 02627 - Santana, Miraida; 03106 - Roman, Leslie; 04102 - Rubio, jaime; 04107 - Peralta Silva, Abneris; 04431 - Narvaez, Rois; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05169 - Ortiz, Frances; 05179 - Purcell, John; 05350 - Ortiz, Iris; 05363 - Taylor, Steven; 05414 - Soto, Luz; 05417 - Figueroa, Auxilio; 05436 - Hernandez, Radhames
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:00 AM
0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0171 - Fogarty, Gerard; 0175 - Lemon, Clyde; 0176 - Anderson, Christina; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0248 - Rene, Kathy; 0254 - Cruz, TyLinda; 0261 - Moya, Jackie; 0266 - Williams, Kentrell; 0276 - Santana, Andrew; 0282 - kaylor, jenny; 0284 - Funderburk, Angela; 1029 - Montoya, Roger; 1034 - Martin, Evelyn; 1041 - Fogarty, Gerard; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 1053 - RIJOS, ROBERT; 2007 - Toyloy, Jaconia; 2017 - Pena, Yetsenia; 2022 - Rivera, Luis; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2049 - Andrade, Luciano; 2053 - Cleary, Theresa; 2069 - Maneti, Jessica; 3013 - inc, technical services of; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 3046 - Kotler, Eddie; 7025 - Ratliff, Naiya; 7032 - Toro Rios, Andres; 7119 - Mohammed, Dorian; 7133 - Rushman, Michael; 7140 - Waite, Kay-Ann; 7142 - Waters, Neya; 8007 - Acurero, Francisco; 8029 - Montijo, Hector. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On Marcb 31st, 2020 10:00AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Janna C. Ceasar- Home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos- Home, Margarita Martinez- Household, Christopher Freyburg- Home items, Cortia Cierra Wong- Home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 27th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B3HB48A79D213147
2009 DODGE
1G11D5SL8FU141874
2015 CHEVROLET
1G8ZS57N37F146216
2007 SATURN
1GNDS13S142253747
2004 CHEVROLET
1GRAA06201K235388
2001 GREAT DANE
1J4G258S6YC116416
2000 JEEP
2FMGK5C85EBD43105
14 FORD
2HGFB2F59FH540262
2015 HONDA
2P4GP2434WR771291
1998 PLYMOUTH
2T1BR12E52C563146
2002 TOYOTA
4A3AA46G42E033471
2002 MITSUBISHI
4T1BF3EK1AU106935
2010 TOYOTA
4V4NC9TG34N349466
2004 VOLVO
KNAFW4A39A5310321
2010 KIA
SHSRD68474U208799
2004 HONDA
WBAGH83451DP19093
2001 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/27/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1NXBR12E9XZ223276
1999 TOYOTA
2B4GP25G7YR846264
2000 DOD
1LNHM82W53Y694600
2003 LINCOLN
1YVHZ8CH6A5M28422
2010 MAZDA
1C3CDZCB9CN142216
2012 DODGE
1GT125E86EF179983
2014 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
5KJJBHDV7HLHZ5406
2017 WESTERN STAR
5CZ300R35K1226836
2019 ROYAL.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 26, 2020
1G1JC12F847339016
2004 CHEVROLET
1N4DL01A2YC184731
2000 NISSAN
3N1AB7AP9EY333624
2014 NISSAN
5Y2SL65877Z401455
2007 PONTIAC
MARCH 27, 2020
1D7HA18N25S233417
2005 DODGE
4M2XV11T5XDJ36328
1999 MERCURY
4T1BF28B2YU017620
2000 TOYOTA
JTJGF10UX30155212
2003 LEXUS
MARCH 28, 2020
1HGEJ6125YL005194
2000 HONDA
2HKYF18584H584454
2004 HONDA
WBA3B1G54ENN90774
2014 BMW
MARCH 29, 2020
KMHDN55D62U068953
2002 HYUNDAI
WBANV93508CZ62728
2008 BMW
MARCH 30, 2020
1HGCM82624A002710
2004 HONDA
MARCH 31, 2020
1NXBR12E22Z634091
2002 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Chambers, Delores 485 mattress, box spring, tv stand, bikes, fouton. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of March, 2020.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1121 – Barbara Simmons, A.K.A. Barbara Robinson Simmons 1320 – Cierra Dubois, A.K.A. Cierra Joell Dubois 1335 – Ighodaro Walters, A.K.A. Ighodaro Mesiah Walters 2513 – Jeannette Alvarado. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on April 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 3/4, 3/11
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1991Starcraft
VIN# 1SACH11E3M1H00422
2011 BMW
VIN# WBAFR9C56BDE82142
2004 Chrysler
VIN# 3C8FY68B34T202236
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 1, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & RecoveryLLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1999 MERCEDES-BENZ
VIN# 4JGAB72E9XA111274
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on March 24th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2011 JEEP
VIN# 1J4RS4GG5BC659232
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on March 28th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 3279
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Biz Auto Repair 11586 Boggy Creek Road Orlando, FL 34724
Account of Malone Steven Bently and Shawano Twila Marie 2002 Chevrolet VIN 2GCEC19V721256659 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2449.00 Sale date is March 31, 2020 at 9 AM. 3/11/20