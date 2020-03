Legal Public Notices 3/11 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Timothy Mosley- Holiday Decor and Household Goods, Jonathan Rhodes- Boxes and Seasonal items. Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Guy Martin- Household goods. Kendra Hunt- Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Shaquantia Lingard-Bed, Furniture, clothing and household items. Cheyunna Graham- King Bed, Entertainment Center, and couch. Jil Brown- Clark- Household items and appliances. Jeremiah Benson- household goods, Sean Baggett- household goods, Clay Taylor- furniture, Paige Hay- household goods. Nyanna Casimir boxes; John Kaufman furniture; Michael Steven Kirchof office supplies,boxes, receipts; Marcus Brown supplies; Connie Streible Household good. Manuel Veliz- Sofa, grill, dining room, table 6 chairs, 4 night stands, 1 matress, 1 boxspring. Wendy Pennicooke- Head board, matress, boxes, kitchenware, sheets, household items. ReynaldoMatero,sofa,kidbed,mattress,dresser,t.v,desk,chair,clothes.KaitlynSmith,Couch,totes,toolbox,mirror,treadmill,loveseat,tires,StevenHodge,bins,sofa,mirror,loveseat,Dresser,table,DenisaMargaritaSantiago,tvstand,dresser,bags&chair.XiomaraDiazLopez,dresser,mirror,box,bucket,mattress&chair,LeighanneKeenbooks,boxes,washer,Dryer,sofa,table,dresser&bins,KeishaAjadeNewkirk,Bed,bags,boxes,&books,SandraIvelisseRiveraRios,luggage,chair,table,bags,bicycle,shoes,toys&totes,TerraMarieHardin,Amoire,MattNormand,couch,tv,bicycle,boxes,chair,&luggage,LuisGuilbertoVirellaHerrera,Motorcycleparts,refrigerator,totes,toolbox,carparts,tire&cooler,CynthiaColon,bed,chair,pictures,totes,Chairs,desk,table,sofa,&mirror,AmericaFreshAir,ACunit,fans,bins,toolbox,boxes,aircareventvac,JoelEdwardSmith,mirror,mattress,tv,stereo,files,totes,toys,bags,boxes,books,&clothes,CensaInternationalCollege,faxmachine,chalkboard,chair,vacuum,boxes,computer,dresser,mattress,table,filecabinet&chair AmberTorres,dresser,clothes,pictures,totes,chair,mirror,jewelry,&bags,ChristianStarvos,dresser,boxes,books,cooler,hangers,plates,pillows,hamper&bag,Andrew Alban,speakers,bedframe,couch,dresser,mattress, Stereo,boxes,bicycle,toolbox&bags. Hector Galvez Household goods, Evelyn Berrios Household Goods. Lourdes Gee Boxes, Vickie Renee Byrd Boxes, household goods, Jefferson Camacaro Uribe Household items, Mary Delval Household goods, Furniture, Abdelhamid Jallouli Household items, Megan Jester Household items, tv, Patricia Hanley Flat screen T.V, King size mattress, Boxes. Christina Magner household items, Sharon Wonders household, Sharon Wonders household items, Brenda Santiago household items, Andrew Baylets household items, Ashley Rockwood household items, Angel Hernandez household items. Neftali Feliciano tools, Michael Halstead household goods, Doralyn Roldan household goods, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items, Kristopher Alexander Household Items. China Lemons toys & boxes, Nadege Laguerre household items & boxes, Orly Larosiliere restaurant equipment, Melinda Silliman household items, Melinda Silliman boxes, Carmen Rodriguez Hernandez household goods, David Burns household items & electronics, Crystal Munett household goods & toys, Dennis Smith household goods, Marilyn Rivera household items, Jose Boscana household items, Kevin Tutson tools, Magda Varela household items &; boxes, Kitza Rivera Rodriguez household items. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: V.T. DOB: 04/21/2003, L.L. DOB: 06/17/2005, A.L., DOB: 12/15/2007, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on March 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children:N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on April 9, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.C. DOB: 03/23/2017, N.C. DOB: 06/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of March, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O. Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for State of Florida. tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. AMBER J. JONES, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-001721YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this Notice and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/4/2020. GRANT MALOY Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Kory Bailey, as Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EVANGELINE SCOTT HARLEY, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010161YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than April 16, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/20/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K, P DOB: 06/11/2012, D, P DOB: 09/19/2014, C, P DOB: 03/03/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Putative Father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of March 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 01/19/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, on April 16th, 2020 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746 Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of OMOTARA OGUNTAYO, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The case/file number is 482016CP000036A001OX. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is March 11, 2020. Dated: February 28, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kamaria H. Williams, Esq., FL Bar No. 0083537, Kay Harper Williams, PLLC, PO Box 40004, Jacksonville, FL 32203, Telephone: 904-997-9955, Facsimile: 904-404 -8356, williams@khwlegal.com black@khwlegal.com . Personal Representative: Adebola Olatunji, 6700 David Lane, Colleyville, Texas 76034.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of AUSTIN RAY THOMAS, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The case/file number is 482020CP000538A001OX. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is March 11, 2020. Dated: February 28, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Kamaria H. Williams, Esq., FL Bar No. 0083537, Kay Harper Williams, PLLC, PO Box 40004, Jacksonville, FL 32203, Telephone: 904-997-9955, Facsimile: 904-404 -8356, williams@khwlegal.com black@khwlegal.com . Personal Representative: Aundrea Thomas 6362 Vineland Road, Apt. 302, Orlando, FL 32819LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:BIKE 1800 BLK OXALISBIKE 600 BLK 19 TH STMONEY 4600 BLK S SEMORANMONEY 1900 BLK N ORANGECELL PHONE 1000 BLK POLK STLAPTOP WASHINGTON/ORANGECELL PHONE 4500 BLK S SEMORANCELL PHONE HAMES/ LIVINGSTONGAME SYSTEM WITH CONTROLLER BARCELONA/WAVECREST3 CELL PHONES 600 BLK N ORANGE AVTo satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. 1068 - Sereg, Peter; 2103 - Parlatti, Kimberly; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 2166 - WHITE, DEREK; 4016 - Reynolds, Holly; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4041 - Sadowski, John; 5047 - Goulioutine, Arseni; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5138 - Delgado, Kim; 6001 - Leeds, Madison; 7004 - Sadowski, John; 7028 - Lopez, Stacey; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny00255 - Fedorco, Francis; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00514 - Frederick, Stephanie; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00719 - Jemmott, Clay; 00745 - Nease, StevenA034 - Merthie, Bernard; A042 - Alvarez, Ramon; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C026 - Villei, Andrea; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D114 - Owens, Illya; E059 - Abbgy, Richard; E069 - Arlain, Nena; F001 - Arlain, Nena; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H041 - MORAN, JOANN; I013 - Bariether, Matt; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J204 - Hampton, Meshalay; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J413 - Smith Iii, Milton; J525 - Pacheco, Jannette; P067 - Hackney, TayannaB210 - Cooper, John; B230 - redman, Debra; B255 - Janvrin, George; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E043 - Cooper, John; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; E075 - O'Connor, Ricardo; E095 - Gonzalez, Rafael; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G034 - The Psychic Shop Adams, NanacyA001 - Hill, Lori; B052 - Jackson, Willie; B076 - Dodson, Isaiah Cornelius; E164 - Homenick, Brian; E165 - Baldasarre, Michael; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J303 - Santiago, Marvin; J391 - Power, Brandy; J392 - Benitez, Monel; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey1309 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, SusanA125 - Ware, Ivan; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; E528 - Martin, Kendra; K005 - Hoey, Desiree; K006 - Koeditz, ClarissaA124 - Roux, Ronald; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B222 - Mcclain, Rebecca; B254 - Zoltek, Bridget; C374 - Rogers, Rebecca; F682 - Smith, Jade0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0568 - Williams, Brittany; 1007 - Wells, Cheryl; 1022 - Walton, April; 2049 - Skinner, Horace; 2065 - Winkelman, Halie; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4014 - Pafford, Mark; 4029 - Bevis, Michael; 5005 - Perry, AnnetteB042 - Swetich, Melissa; D051 - Sullivan, Patrick; E042 - CruZ, Gabriela; F049 - Neisius, Michael; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G065 - Daverat, Georges; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J011 - Options Markenting Group LLC Paden Jr, Robert. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. 1209 - Frazier, Brittany; 2301 - Kveton, Thomas; 2526 - Smith, Shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3103 - Pineiro, Manuel; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3505 - Becker, Melissa; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3612 - Rivera, NidianC034 - Henry, Charles; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E074 - Lorenzo Ortiz, Yazahira; E086 - Reid, Brian; E129 - Zghidi, Mohamed; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E215 - Tatum, Alan1334 - Betances, Janine; 1347 - Del Salgrario-Cruz, maria; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2367 - Gagne, Cameron; 2398 - Garcia, Anthony; 3066 - Berkeley, Elaine; 3235 - Garcia, Doreen; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3371 - Hernandez, Cinthya; 3381 - Smith, Denise; F383 - Savoia, Gregory; F405 - galster, samantha; F424 - Alvarez, Victor; G516 - Marrero, Jeanette; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; H588 - Peterson, Jesse; H604 - Fitzgerald, BarryA012 - Ciocco, Thomas; A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A082 - Regueira, Ada; A127 - Matos, Sharmayne; A144 - colon, Eddie; A170 - Collymore, David; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A244 - Marshall, David; A245 - Pomar, Nadja; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; C365 - Sanchez, Shamel; C376 - Jimenez, Alexander; D399 - Butler, Dana; D411 - Saliba, George; E502 - Squire, Solomon; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira1130 - Velez, Betzaida; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2200 - VanDaele, Keiley; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2436 - Sidun, Alan; 2449 - King, Michele0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0142 - Greenwell, Stacey; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2020 - Thompson, Shenette; 3017 - Torres, Jonathan; 3077 - Johnson, Jarvez; 3091 - Harter, Kenneth; 3098 - Crump, Gayle; 5005 - Elias, Maresangely; 5011 - Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5020 - Paul, Bryan; 6021 - Banton, Kayla1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2049 - Silverio, Euris; 2215 - Guthrie, James; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2240 - Armstrong, Jonathan; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2334 - Guthrie, Takara; 2432 - Perez, Genesis; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher0106 - MANN, LAURA; 0107 - PACHECO, LOAMY; 0121 - Battad, Jacobo P; 0238 - Lueken, Peter; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2144 - Rodriguez, Emilie; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4028 - Vazquez, Malachi; 4041 - stanley, William; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7006 - Arango, Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.0030 - Oscar, Rosena; 0078 - Pierre, Shaquanda; 0174 - Cruz, Cameron; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0322 - Williams, Cherrion; 0371 - Smith, Keneisha; 0381 - Maurepas, Stader; 0436 - Luciano, Pablo; 0474 - Perkins, Eleanor; 0491 - Doyle, DeAnna; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0590 - Lewis, Lansdale; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0709 - Jones, cherita; 0779 - Millan, Marisol; 0861 - Richard, Elaine1201 - Chinake, Chigozie; 1801 - Taylor, Douglas; 1826 - Shackelford, Riccardo; 1829 - Jones, Shenita; 1830 - Small, Hanah; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 1927 - Harris, Susie; 2104 - Drayton, Vincent; 2515 - Fredrick'sullivan, Xavia; 2524 - nelson, diana; 2626 - Cotto, Carmen; 2700 - Smiley, Latoya; 2708 - Love, Jahcahri1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1314 - Jean Baptiste, Benita; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1338 - Lorme, Venise; 1400 - Cirullo, Cynthia; 1437 - Crew, Frank; 1507 - LLANO, CESAR; 1625 - White, Jerrel; 2028 - Tunstall, Susan; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2440 - Fairley, Octavia0213 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0315 - Toschlog, Toni; 0510 - Prescott, Jessica; 0522 - Hall, Dietrich; 0523 - Barnes, Calvin; 0707 - Erard, Kolton; 0712 - Williams, Rebecca; 0914 - Godin, Christopher; 0928 - Carter, Joseph; 1207 - Smith, Kate; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1509 - Neal, AudreyD068 - Wilcox, Denise; F009 - Webb, Terry; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; NA09 - Diaz, Leonora; NB11 - Ellison, Zalante; NB23 - Ford, Deandre; NC07 - Salvant, Jean; P016 - Tomlinson, Lloyd; P028 - wu, yandong; U025 - Ellis, Deoplies; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X021 - Vargas, Vincent2037 - Torres, Wilson; 5052 - Parkinson, William; 5094 - Hill, Donovan; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6020 - Glaude, Wendy; 6128 - Nixon, Tawnie; 6172 - Penaranda, Norma2002 - Torres, Joshua; 3012 - Martinez, Chad; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5004 - Ordonez, Adriana; 5072 - Simpson, Tracy; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 6038 - Bailey, matthew0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0841 - Johnson, William; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0944 - Wires, Noelle0218 - Urschitz- Choufany, Tatiana; 0314 - O'brien, Kelly; 0414 - Zenteno, Miraida; 0434 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1016 - Howard, Jason; 2047 - Fernandez, Luis; 2048 - Fraser, Katy; 2063 - Hamilton, Teressa; 3024 - Noppert, Kathryn; 3083 - Tester, John; 4003 - Weaver, Twannetta; 6007 - Burns, VictorB054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B135 - Crawford, Joan; B168 - Burton, Allison; B172 - Rodriguez, Catherine; C084 - francis, sarah; D021 - Rogers, James; E006 - Howell, Susan; E016 - Hilton Jr., Oree. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment.1121 - Larrivee, Leon; 1157 - Payne, Tamara; 1171 - Temko, Pamela; 2202 - Khouli, Abe; 2232 - Cofer, Holdger; 2240 - Jackson, Ashley; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2338 - Smith, Marnita0033 - Hunter, Tamela; 0112 - WALDEN, JEANNELL; 0134 - Adarmes, Lindolfo; 0209 - Hamberg, Barbara; 0302 - Walden, Jeannell; 0305 - Rowe, Patricia; 0313 - Walden, Jeannell; 0408 - Cardona, Edward; 0504 - Walden, Jeannell; 0524 - Williams, Nekia; 0710 - Herring, Latasha; 0810 - Johnson, Lisa; 0823 - Cummings, Teaera; 0828 - Watkins, Leith; 0845 - Baker, Gregory; 0902 - Chukes, Charles; 0913 - Murphy, Lois; 0917 - Hernandez, Juan; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 0923 - Cook, Bernice; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1008 - holt, Everett; 1206 - Martinez, Margarita; 1235 - Cardona, Edward; 1238 - Young, Randy; 1306 - Guire, Eugene; 1313 - Green, Brian; 1322 - peralta, juan; 1430 - Passareli, EdelsonA022 - Cook, Gloria; C163 - Koonce, Tamara; C167 - Anderson, Gerald; C191 - pallay, Tina; D172 - Henderson, Bianca; E222 - Lacombe, Jean Marc0001 - Aponte, Arturo; 0005 - Collins, Vincent; 0007 - Dewitt, Devante; 0032 - Curry, Jeffrey; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0059 - Miranda Figueroa, Juan; 0067 - Cobb, Sylvia; 0076 - Crouch, Christopher; 0094 - Vorhees, Inocencia; 0103 - Holsonback, Mary; 0148 - Scott, Donnetta; 0170 - Upadhyaya, Manas; 0198 - LABBY, MICHAEL; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0257 - Micomonaco, Thomas; 0294 - Lindsey Jr, Jason; 0318 - Rhea, Victor; 0321 - Mitchell, Kevin; 0348 - gonzalez, sonia; 0369 - Garrett, Adrienne; 0374 - Garrett, Adrienne; 0411 - Mathis, Matthew; 1035 - VECSEY, AZAR; 1054 - Muhammad, Shakirah; 1059 - Cadely, Dunel; 1068 - Ojeda, Brenda; 2004 - Lindsay, Antwannet; 2036 - Carson, Tonya; 2058 - Cadely, Dunel; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer1021 - Cabito, Milaris; 1052 - Rivera, Lisette; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1104 - Vega, Paul; 11043 - Dempsey, Kathryn; 1107 - Rosario, Carmen; 11082 - Gomez, Edgar; 11102 - Perez, Pamela; 11112 - Tessler, Stella; 11118 - Mariani, Arelis; 11212 - Gregory, Patricia; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1161 - Griffiths, Delvin; 1192 - Lam, Philip; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12122 - Brown, Tiffany; 1215 - Coulanges, Jhony; 12211 - Rosa, Angela; 12416 - Cruz, Melisa; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 12515 - Diaz Rosario, Maria; 12519 - Virgo, Brittany; 1282 - Negron, Jose; 305 - Rosado, Xiomara; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 396 - Esparra, Philip; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 592 - Bridgewater, Migel; 603 - Gonzalez, Britney; 692 - Gonzalez, Marc; 703 - Salichs, Jomar; 812 - Hart, Valerie; 914 - Alvarez, Selfa; 916 - Garcia, Richard; 955 - Alicea, Axel; 960 - Jambard, Zamela; 970 - Gomez, Magali; 983 - Albert, Josephine0008 - Arnold, Elana; 0050 - Vazquez, Jose; 0052 - Kline, Jennifer; 0061 - Chambliss, Kimani; 0089 - THOMAS, VALERIE; 0091 - Ramirez, Anthony; 0105 - Mc crimmon, Jacqueline; 0109 - Abdalletif, Nidalia; 0133 - Infante cabrera, Victoria; 0149 - Walker, Cynthia; 0166 - Largaespada, David; 0306 - Melendez-Mulero, Lissette; 0315 - MORAN, PAUL; 0328 - Sanabria, Ana; 0335 - Concepcion Rios, Melissa; 1018 - Yassein, Wafa; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2027 - Killgore, Troy; 2028 - Wilcox, Donnetta; 2036 - Otero, Manuel; 2047 - Duncan, Ruth; 2051 - Brewton, Mia; 2062 - Olmo, Glady; 2063 - Nieves, Najhaina; 2079 - Estrella Garcia, Ada; 4024 - osborne, kathryn; 4034 - Johnson, Kevin; 6002 - Baker, Charles; 6015 - Torres, Carlos; 6021 - Gomez, Anthony; 6036 - Arrubarrena Depena, Jose; 6053 - Moore, Lawren; 6077 - Crow, Melissa; 6078 - Cardenas, Kimberlynne; 6090 - Rivera, Jorge; 6116 - Maldonado, Myraida; 6117 - Talledo, Ashley; 6148 - Donato Collazo, Sonia; 6187 - Jones, Gwendolyn; 6191 - Alli, Edith; 6195 - Rivera, Linda; 6208 - LOGAN, ANDY; 6212 - Gudino, Ricardo; 6215 - Jones, Devonna; 6218 - Fleet, Russell; 8037 - Nelson, Mary; 8065 - Vazquez, Jose; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate; 8087 - Landry, Michael; 8091 - Diaz Alvarez, Yordan1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1005 - Johnson, Justin; 1114 - Germain, Josianne; 1123 - Tesky, Vanessa; 1131 - Alonso, Jose; 1204 - Knape, Dustin; 1213 - patten, natilya; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1420 - Ayala, Genesis; 1428 - The Oaks Master POA Pollock, Scott; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2152 - Dionne, Stephen; 2161 - Johnson, Linda; 2176 - Adorno Morales, Juan; 2184 - Sanchez, Stefanie; 2208 - Turner, Chessirite; 2238 - Rodrigiez, Heidee; 2311 - Garcia, Albert; 2321 - Rosado, Lisa; 2327 - Elisee, Danielle; 2329 - Thomas, Tenisha; 2408 - Farmer, Betty; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann008 - Velez, Frances; 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 061 - Hatchins, Jesse; 104 - rivera, christian; 157 - Garcia, Edwin; 234 - Bravo, Jose; 255 - Rodrigues, Maria; 270 - Perkins, John; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 323 - parucker, margaret; 419 - Williams, Lilkeasha; 422 - Montano, Maria; 452 - Rubsam, Kathleen; 473 - collins, jamel; 478 - Santiago, Lilly; 530 - Nieves, Angela; 557 - Otero Rojas, Michael; 564 - Howells, Kelly; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 579 - Melendez, Ramon; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 613 - Rodriguez, Edel; 721 - velazquez, dagmary; 723 - lezama, hecmig; 811 - Taylor, Kawana; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 842 - Marshall, Kendell; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV9 - Garcia, Pedro01115 - Robles, Jose; 02103 - Davis, Torey; 02107 - Baker, Roscoe Orlando JR; 02108 - Marr, Shakliquisa; 02112 - Hill, Tony; 02144 - Arbolaez, Asareel; 02308 - Reyes, Christian; 02419 - Minaya, Lourdes; 02525 - Cardona, Kiani; 02627 - Santana, Miraida; 03106 - Roman, Leslie; 04102 - Rubio, jaime; 04107 - Peralta Silva, Abneris; 04431 - Narvaez, Rois; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05169 - Ortiz, Frances; 05179 - Purcell, John; 05350 - Ortiz, Iris; 05363 - Taylor, Steven; 05414 - Soto, Luz; 05417 - Figueroa, Auxilio; 05436 - Hernandez, Radhames0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0171 - Fogarty, Gerard; 0175 - Lemon, Clyde; 0176 - Anderson, Christina; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0248 - Rene, Kathy; 0254 - Cruz, TyLinda; 0261 - Moya, Jackie; 0266 - Williams, Kentrell; 0276 - Santana, Andrew; 0282 - kaylor, jenny; 0284 - Funderburk, Angela; 1029 - Montoya, Roger; 1034 - Martin, Evelyn; 1041 - Fogarty, Gerard; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 1053 - RIJOS, ROBERT; 2007 - Toyloy, Jaconia; 2017 - Pena, Yetsenia; 2022 - Rivera, Luis; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2049 - Andrade, Luciano; 2053 - Cleary, Theresa; 2069 - Maneti, Jessica; 3013 - inc, technical services of; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 3046 - Kotler, Eddie; 7025 - Ratliff, Naiya; 7032 - Toro Rios, Andres; 7119 - Mohammed, Dorian; 7133 - Rushman, Michael; 7140 - Waite, Kay-Ann; 7142 - Waters, Neya; 8007 - Acurero, Francisco; 8029 - Montijo, Hector. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYwill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: OnJanna C. Ceasar- Home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos- Home, Margarita Martinez- Household, Christopher Freyburg- Home items, Cortia Cierra Wong- Home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1B3HB48A79D2131472009 DODGE1G11D5SL8FU1418742015 CHEVROLET1G8ZS57N37F1462162007 SATURN1GNDS13S1422537472004 CHEVROLET1GRAA06201K2353882001 GREAT DANE1J4G258S6YC1164162000 JEEP2FMGK5C85EBD4310514 FORD2HGFB2F59FH5402622015 HONDA2P4GP2434WR7712911998 PLYMOUTH2T1BR12E52C5631462002 TOYOTA4A3AA46G42E0334712002 MITSUBISHI4T1BF3EK1AU1069352010 TOYOTA4V4NC9TG34N3494662004 VOLVOKNAFW4A39A53103212010 KIASHSRD68474U2087992004 HONDAWBAGH83451DP190932001 BMW.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/27/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1NXBR12E9XZ2232761999 TOYOTA2B4GP25G7YR8462642000 DOD1LNHM82W53Y6946002003 LINCOLN1YVHZ8CH6A5M284222010 MAZDA1C3CDZCB9CN1422162012 DODGE1GT125E86EF1799832014 GENERAL MOTORS CORP5KJJBHDV7HLHZ54062017 WESTERN STAR5CZ300R35K12268362019 ROYAL.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1G1JC12F8473390162004 CHEVROLET1N4DL01A2YC1847312000 NISSAN3N1AB7AP9EY3336242014 NISSAN5Y2SL65877Z4014552007 PONTIAC1D7HA18N25S2334172005 DODGE4M2XV11T5XDJ363281999 MERCURY4T1BF28B2YU0176202000 TOYOTAJTJGF10UX301552122003 LEXUS1HGEJ6125YL0051942000 HONDA2HKYF18584H5844542004 HONDAWBA3B1G54ENN907742014 BMWKMHDN55D62U0689532002 HYUNDAIWBANV93508CZ627282008 BMW1HGCM82624A0027102004 HONDA1NXBR12E22Z6340912002 TOYOTA.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Chambers, Delores 485 mattress, box spring, tv stand, bikes, fouton. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of March, 2020.Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1121 – Barbara Simmons, A.K.A. Barbara Robinson Simmons 1320 – Cierra Dubois, A.K.A. Cierra Joell Dubois 1335 – Ighodaro Walters, A.K.A. Ighodaro Mesiah Walters 2513 – Jeannette Alvarado. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc.or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com , compassselfstorage.com. 3/4, 3/11Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1991StarcraftVIN# 1SACH11E3M1H004222011 BMWVIN# WBAFR9C56BDE821422004 ChryslerVIN# 3C8FY68B34T202236To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 1, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.1999 MERCEDES-BENZVIN# 4JGAB72E9XA111274To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2011 JEEPVIN# 1J4RS4GG5BC659232To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 3279The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserveAccount of Malone Steven Bently and Shawano Twila Marie 2002 Chevrolet VIN 2GCEC19V721256659 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2449.00 Sale date is March 31, 2020 at 9 AM. 3/11/20