Legal Public Notices 3/04 Issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 19th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Christina Howard- Furniture and household goods; Alexandra Moise- Furniture and boxes; Yolanda Mccray- Household goods; Dino Reid- house hold goods; A'shunti Sanders- Household Furniture and goods; Crystal Bowman- household goods; Michelle Amengual- household; Paula Holmes- twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands, 10 file boxes; Shermani Brown- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 19, 2020 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Brittany Aletha Herron - Household Goods. J&L Ins Solutions LLC / Troy Cambre - Office Furniture. Chris Forrester - Household Goods. Desiree Warren - Household Goods. Da Shawn Patterson - Electronics and Home Goods. Johnnie Thomas - Household Items. Quentin Arvel Wrisper - Construction Items. JOHN MARK MC CONNELL - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 03/19/20 @ 10:30am
Tyrone Groomes Household Goods, Brian Drago 3 couches dinning set and pictures and bedroom set boxes and dishes and some garage items, Charles Saunders Clothing and Shoes, Paul Smith #607 TOOLS. 2013 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN# L5YTCKPA8D1110348 Owner/Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC - 2017 ZHNG Motorcycle VIN# L5YACBPA3H1112361 Owner/Lien Holder: Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC Tracy Santos household goods, Norvella Watson Household items, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes Ben Bates Household Goods, ROSE FILS Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 3/19/2020 @ 11am.
Alvette Randle- boxes and bags; Juste Ernson- boxes; Anesha Julien- bedroom set and clothes; Marie Aliette Germain- boxes and clothes; Robert Federoka- house hold items; Kendrick Edwards- living room furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 19th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Sabrina Burnett- Household items Stephen Bowman- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Audy Sargent- Household items Clifton Norman- Tools, and boxes Nivea Slaughter-Household items Jorge Schebesta- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 19th, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Jeniffer Pacheco -2 bedroom, futon. - Stephen L Isom- household goods.- Katherin Powers- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 3/19/20 @ 3:00p.m.
Haydee CORREA DE BARR HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Shamale Barker mattress, Samanta Richemond bed and boxes, Susan Gray HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Rontaevis Lippett 1 bedroom apartment / washer dryer and bedroom set and couple // living room / dining, Rita wooden Furniture,Boxes, Cesar Souza house hold items, Jamia Tigner house hold items, Lapaige Stokes house hold goods, Kidan Askins twin beds, washer, dryer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, February 17, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Guy Martin- Household goods. Kendra Hunt- Household Items. Tyreek Holley- Household Items and furniture. Shaquantia Lingard-Bed, Furniture, clothing and household items. Cheyunna Graham- King Bed, Entertainment Center, and couch. Jil Brown- Clark- Household items and appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 3/19/20 @ 9:30AM.
Tikesha Williams Bedroom furniture, Keith Mathis bags and totes , William Morgan Housegoods, Ingrid Nicole Harris Housegoods, Marcelo Almeida Housegoods, Diana Morris clothes, Stevenson Noel Housegoods, Fnu Eshan Prasad tv, a few boxes, Mary Spicer household/ personal items etc, Elisangela Da Silva Household items, Lois Hill boxes and bins, Jeanette Stafford Miscellaneous odd furniture, Dava Hankerson party supplies, Devona Timbs Housegoods, Beverley Claxton Personal Documents, Pots and Pan Set, Dorthy Parker bed, dresser & couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP11-263
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: V.T. DOB: 04/21/2003, L.L. DOB: 06/17/2005, A.L., DOB: 12/15/2007 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jose Toussaint
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on March 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children:N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on April 9, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela Florida Bar No.: 1000454, Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. AMBER J. JONES, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-001721
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGEMENT. TO: WILFRE RODOLFO VAZQUEZ BAIL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this Notice and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/4/2020. GRANT MALOY Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Kory Bailey, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EVANGELINE SCOTT HARLEY, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010161
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: RAEKWON WALKER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than April 16, 2020, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/20/2020. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP17-94
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 01/19/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: DESTINY MONTALVO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, on April 16th, 2020 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of:
Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746 Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Layali.Salem@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE 9th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NO.: 2020-CP-000273
. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: GWENETH JOAN BRYAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: The administration of the estate of GWENETH JOAN BRYAN, deceased, File Number: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims (in duplicate) with the Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims (in duplicate) with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of the first publication this Notice is 2/26/20. Attorney for Petitioner: SHAWN SMITH, ESQUIRE, PO BOX 547752 Orlando FL 32854, (321) 295-7801– Phone, By:/s/ Shawn Smith, Shawn Smith, Esq. (FBN: 489492)
ssmith@srshslaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ KELCIA DESIREE MAZANA.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Fresenius Medical Care Casselberry, LLC, 174 State Road 436, # D102, Casselberry, FL 32707, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of FRESENIUS KIDNEY CARE CASSELBERRY
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that OTF Property Holdings, LLC, 6000 Broken Sound Parkway NW, Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33487, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Orangetheory Fitness
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that SREIT Vista Haven, L.L.C., 4100 Geranium Ln., Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Vista Haven Apartment Homes
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Angel Christian Television Trust, INC., of 6880 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Shelanu TV
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Shelanu TV
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/24/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Leather Impressions, INC, of 7834 Kingspointe Parkway, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Rivet & Burr
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Rivet & Burr
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/26/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Leather Impressions, INC, of 7834 Kingspointe Parkway, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
American Bison Gear
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"American Bison Gear
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/26/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Shawnessey Michael Lynch, of 1425 Lake Shore Dr., Casselberry, FL 32707 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Shawn Lynch
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Shawn Lynch"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/26/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Theater On The Edge INC., of 2232 Windcrest Lake Circle, Orlando FL 32824, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
TOTE Orlando
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"TOTE Orlando"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/27/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Truthful Acting LLC, of 5542 Hansel Avenue, Orlando FL 32809, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Truthful Acting Studios
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Truthful Acting Studios
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/27/20
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 12th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1077- Furniture, #1161- Households, #2223- Households, #G202- Households, #1133- Furniture, #G219- Bed, #2044- Households, #2126- Boxes, 2133- Households, #H227- Households, #1109- Furniture, #C114- Households, #J208- Households, #G213- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 18, 2020
3GNAL2EK9DS623785
2013 CHEVROLET
MARCH 19, 2020
3VWBB61C3WM016212
1998 VOLKSWAGEN
MARCH 21, 2020
1LNHM82W85Y620624
2005 LINCOLN
2S3DA117X76125381
2007 SUZUKI
MARCH 23, 2020
1C4GP54L9YB561132
2000 CHRYSLER
MARCH 24, 2020
5GTDN13E478172262
2007 HUMMER
MARCH 25, 2020
5XYZU3LB3FG289078
2015 HYUNDAI.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, March 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Chambers, Delores 485 mattress, box spring, tv stand, bikes, fouton. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of March, 2020.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1121 – Barbara Simmons, A.K.A. Barbara Robinson Simmons 1320 – Cierra Dubois, A.K.A. Cierra Joell Dubois 1335 – Ighodaro Walters, A.K.A. Ighodaro Mesiah Walters 2513 – Jeannette Alvarado. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on April 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 3/4, 3/11
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Saturn
VIN# 1G8ZH5287WZ207774
2005 GMC
VIN# 1GTHK29UX5E286495
2004 Toyota
VIN# 5TDZT34A94S205919
1986 BMW
VIN# WBAAB6406G1220692
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 25, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC