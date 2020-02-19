Legal Public Notices 2/19 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 03/03/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Abraham Cuevas household items, Jorge Oquendo Jorge household items, Kiah Alisa Nunes household items, Monique Shenay Maloney household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Angelina Morales household items, Victor Melecio Mattress, Clothes, Boxes, Adaryl Beasley Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 3/03/2020 @ 11:30am
Veiglie Yoankidis boxes,clothes, Veiglie Yoankiidis boxes, clothes, Elizabeth Rosales household goods, Jonathan Rodriguez household goods, Ulysses Mcneal P1075, 1986 Southwind Motorhome 1GBJP37W7G3306301 Owner: Ulysses Mcneal The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 3/12/20 at 2:00pm.
Danny Ghiden: household items, furniture, boxes, shelving, grill Scott Henk: Household items, decor, bins and boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, March 12th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Jessie Vidal- Household items, Khalia Scarbrough- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 03/12/2020 at 3:00 pm
Suzette Castro- household items, Beverly Tavarez- household items, Melinda Phillips- household items, Alicia Parks -furniture and household goods, Ashmed Diaz- household items, Davontae Gordon- household items, Christopher Elsis- cabinents and boxes, Brandy Jean McQuaid- boxes and household items, Jessica Norell- household items, Carmen Angela Ramirez- household items, Jacqueline Williams- household items, Demarc Rodgers- Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 3/12/2020 @ 11:30am.
Lavell Brown Dining chairs, boxes of clothes, couch, misc pictures & frames, Vincent Joey Demetro household goods, Kylene Carreras Boxes, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Marcus Eastman Phillips, Deceased. File No. 2020CP000050. NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Marcus Eastman Phillips, deceased, whose date of death was 11/20/2019, and the last four digits of whose social security number are 7122, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 8099, Sanford, FL 32772 8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/19/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Antonia L. Gentry, Esq, CPA Florida Bar No. 117509, Antonia L. Gentry, PLLC, 745 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34984, Primary Email: tgentry@tonilawcpa.com
, Tel. (772) 877-8008. Personal Representative: /s/ Everill Montague, 1612 SE Mariner Ln., Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP11-263
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: V.T. DOB: 04/21/2003, L.L. DOB: 06/17/2005, A.L., DOB: 12/15/2007 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jose Toussaint
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on March 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of February, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: NESTOR LUIS CALDERON RODRIGUEZ, MARINA LIZETH JAUREGUI, ELRY SAMUEL OROZCO and EPRY PLINIO OROZCO, address unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 3/19/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. AMBER J. JONES, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-001721
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGEMENT. TO: WILFRE RODOLFO VAZQUEZ BAIL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this Notice and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 2/4/2020. GRANT MALOY Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Kory Bailey, as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-231
. In the Interest of: A.E. DOB: 08/10/2016, A.K. DOB: 04/21/2018, A.E. DOB: 06/23/2019 Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Angel El-Khal, Sr.,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.E., born on August 10, 2016; A.K., born on April 21, 2018; and A.E., born June 23, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 26, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 01117463, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of RETRIEVEX, INC. located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL 32703 have been abandoned: FASSETT, ANTHONY & TAYLOR, P.A. All records will be shredded 9 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
DECEMBER 2019 & JANUARY 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Tools 200 Blk of N. Rosalind Avenue
Tools W. Pine Street/S. Orange Avenue
Tool bag w/ misc. tools 40 Blk of W. Washington Street
Electronics 400 Blk of N. John Young Parkway
Electronics & Tools 1400 Blk of W. New Hampshire Street
Jewelry 40 Blk of W. South Street
Money 5300 Blk of Millenia Boulevard
Money 3600 Blk of Maguire Boulevard
Money 1500 Blk of Meeting Place
Money & Bicycle Yucatan Drive/Navajo Way
Money 300 Blk of S. Orange Blossom Trail
Phone 400 Blk of S. Orange Avenue
Money 400 Blk of S. Orange Avenue
Phone E. Central Boulevard/N. Magnolia Avenue
Phone 2800 Blk of Sunbranch Drive
Phone 600 Blk of W. Robinson Street
Phone 6400 Blk of S. Goldenrod Road
Phones S. Rosalind Avenue/E. Jackson Street
Phones 2900 Blk of Stanfield Avenue
Electronics 1300 Blk of Lake Baldwin Lane
Bicycle 2300 Blk of 29th Street
Bicycle 4700 Blk of Vargas Street
Bicycle 600 Blk of W. Robinson Street
Bicycle 600 Blk of N. Parramore Avenue
Bicycle 11000 Blk of Fiction Avenue
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Joseph Mowery, of 8274 Baywood Vista Dr., Orlando, FL 32810, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Thejam Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Thejam Consulting
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/13/20
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, CIVIL ACTION NO. AD19DM65-60
, PETITION OF BERTHA COLBERT FOR THE ADOPTION OF K.L.C., MINOR CHILD. Notice is hereby given to TONY L. COKER
, and/ or any interested party, that a petition has been filed by said petitioner in the Superior Court of Muscogee County, Georgia, on the 3rd day of September 2019, praying for adoption of the above-named minor child. The child’s biological father and/or any interested party or parties are requested to file any answer or objection to said adoption with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve the same upon petitioner’s attorney, Andrew C. Dodgen, P.O. Box 1297, Columbus, GA, 31902, on or before thirty (30) days receipt of this notice, or he will lose all rights to the child and will neither receive further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child. This the 17th day of January, 2020. DANIELLE F. FORTE, Clerk of Superior Court. Publication Dates: 2/5, 2/12, 2/19 & 2/26
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 5th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
D27 Luis Toledo $482.96, C73 Keshaun Stewart $544.16, U95 Wanda Lopez $270.87, B30 RaOndria Johnson $387.63, U105 Nadia Rodriguez $316.36, A12 Timothy Turner $451.12, U100 Melissa Punturi $270.87, B40 Tiffany Mcadams $476.97, L70 Dorothy Rowlands $1011.26, U88 Antony Ekie $371.66, C18 Deborah Stinson $666.42
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1157 Kelly Stephenson $600.17, 1255 Meatia Forcine $726.98, 1276 Jennifer Young $557.86, 1171 Nora Britton $567.86, 1268 Jose Benitez $904.74, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1187.65
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1186 Jacson Torres $677.04, 2504 Lucina Mascarenhas $549.01, 2309, Mark Ryan $954.31, 1173 Joshua Field $866.09, 1691 Barbara Martin $352.58, 1051 Chaitra McCormick $480.98, 1013 Glenn Vause $1098.36, 2295 Angela Warren $954.31
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
; E084 John Williams $436.86, B091-92 Nicholas Varnes $602.37, D013 Laronza Robinson $697.01
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773;
1237 Mystery Room $879.67, 1561 Nicole McKenna $357.07, 1055 Montez Mack $1098.05, 5028 William Elliott $549.88, 1533 Justin McKnight $356.94, 2031 Lisa Pilgrim $335.76, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $426.24, 1300 Hearken Mediagroup $465.99, 1623 Derek Critzer #846.51, 1047 Jayna Fox $996.70, 1069 Craneshia Simon $666.08, 1265 Jessie Robicheaux $666.08, 1419 Cicely Braxton $746.35, 1326 Kerstin Wynn $426.37, 1142 Tamika Wilson $854.76, 1555 Rachel Blanchard $ 426.37, 1226 Delvin Williams $388.87, 1557 Desiree Carpenter $287.77, 1549 Kemnbi Bomani $426.37
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
3153 Akeyla Mccoy $463.74, 1044 Collen Garey $629.04, 2058-21 Keysha Dickerson $806.16.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Gatorland -14651 Gatorland Dr -Orlando: 03/04/2020
861 Jamie Zelaya, 447 Theresa Peterson, 893 Dewayne Hicks, 554 Richard Mateo, 441 Charmaine Ayers, 303 Tirso Monteverde, 1072 Noelia Colon, 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez,
Uhaul Ctr Hunter Creek – 13301 S Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando: 03/04/2020
3514 Roy Dickenson, 2160 Yonnathan Leon Cedeno, 2223 Crystal Hughes, 2416 Karma Butler, 1034 Steven Frese, 1605 Richard Gomez, 3225 Jose Muniz, 3246 Albert Moench, 1621 Angel Otero, 2144 Kerim Ozlen, 2094 Anthony Alexander,
Uhaul Ctr Lake None – 7800 Narcoosse Rd - Orlando 03/04/2020
1246 Brandon Howard, 1221 Celeste Menedez, 1227 Steven Falcon, 1379 Tonya Morales, 3252 Juan Cepeda.
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 03/04/2020
1208 Demari Grant, 518 Fritchie Bayan, 714 Aeris Melendez, 221 Adrain Robinson, 412 Raymond Rivera, 515 Esther Ruth, 302 Joey Soriano, 335 Jesus Felix.
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 03/04/2020
B124 Mario Cenballos, C207 Laurren Lawlor, D217 Christina Hinson, D231 Torrance Williams, E108, Laurren Lawlor, D170 Charles Rieth, C142 Joan Jouglard.
Uhaul Ctr South Orange Ave -3500 S. Orange Ave - Orlando 03/04/2020
1107 Dawaine Barr, 1733 Aubrey Waisome, 1808 Robert Lachowitzer, 1256 Tasha Hankerson, 1162 Floyd Garner, 2303 Charna Green, 1913 Shirley Baez, 2127 Stanley Pezley.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 3, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
12 Da'quaris Brown 203 Norberto Hernandez 55 David Tyrone Hill 71 Amberlynn Robinson 132 Scott Zubarik
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am:
563 Scott M. Seaton 580 Sade Krista McCarthy 424 Jon David Widner
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
140 Jean St Charles Jr 205 Monik Prince 215 Lorna Mervilus 253 Doreen Franklin 256 Valerie Darlene Young 266 Edna Elvariste 301 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 329 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 331 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 486 Andrew Gordon Kerr 490 Cynthia Pender- Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 552 Shavonda Renee Long 601 Keishla Marie Febus Vazquez 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 717 Ericka Vertripoli Davis 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC 718 Ana Carolina Batalha Torres, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC 718 Renato Crede De Castro, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0021 April Lilsonda Smathers 0026 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0133 Lacole Renee Stinson 0237 Josue Dubreus 0259 Harold Jerome Wesley JR 0277 Gabriel Elias Crespo 0289 Laura Shea Grant 0325 Jerry Jmarkius Anderson 0328 Terri Lynn Hutchinson 0350 Monica Petronell Jones 0401 Johanna Molina Vargas 0602 Angel Miguel Rivera Soto
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0130 Amir Deglel 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Brenda Rochelle Mack 0531 Dedira Vereen Johnson 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1033 William Donald Mahoney 1112 Catherine Marie Riley 1117 Jermone Terry Dukes 1118 Michael Dozier 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1407 Jerry Michael Caldwell; J Michael & Co. Inc 2316 Alphonse Johnson — LS tractor model name LL3102, serial number 120511059
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1028 Marta Enid Diaz Pizarro 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp, 2011 Bash Motor Scooter, VIN: LHJTLBBN7BB002828 1095 Rolonda Yvette Johnson 2050 James Woods 2052 Stephanie Elaine Brandon 3074 Jane Ann Goodson 3110 Anderson Dovilas 4007 Shaghayegh Ghasemi Sangi, New New York Deli 4085 Alyssa Lasharda Jones 4120 Craig Boyd 5044 Paul Edward Josaphat 6018 Tracee Patricia Stewart 6033 Alexandra Nicole Kiser 6039 Sylversaint Manes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
0101 - casiano, joel; 0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0118 - GANDY, ASHANTAE; 0128 - Bronson, Patrick; 0129 - Boatwright, Erin; 0134 - Griffin, Sarah; 0137 - Hamilton, Derek; 0141 - Corsale, Melissa; 0149 - Flores, Amanda; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0158 - Beard, Lamesha; 0203 - Scott, Shanathan; 0233 - Maldonado, Yolanda; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0320 - Clay, Jessie; 0345 - Jones Jr, Robert; 0347 - Mcknight, Monica; 0352 - Dale, Nichole; 0432 - Nibbs, Akilah; 0603 - bennett, antwanious; 0704 - MIllan, Augusto; 0801 - Rodriguez, Sabrina; 0803 - Williams, tyanna; 0807 - Autman, darel; 09109 - Dorcelus, Vernet; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 09128 - Beabey, Michael; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0960 - Hicks, Barry; 0964 - Liberal, Nehemie; 0978 - campbell, dezara; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 0994 - Parke, Wackey; 1048 - Louis, Jean; 1108 - Perceval, Rachelle; 1133 - Torres, Jose; 1150 - Ardouin, michael; 1174 - Aviles, Monica; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1245 - Frank, Guillermo; 1304 - Carrion Jovannie, Michael; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1317 - Tillman, Terence; 1368 - Marseille, Jefferson; 1387 - Hunt, Alexis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A107 - Jean Mary, Mevanne; A122 - Nanfang, Christian; A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B204 - edwards, elizabeth; B221 - Redding, Jon; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B239 - Hartsfield, Earnest; B250 - Marcelin, Dalph; B262 - Emmans, Faith; B293 - Tyler, Anthony; C311 - Hunt, Terry; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D415 - Louis, Mirlande; D416 - Campbell, Qwanda; D417 - Dyer, Tyisha; D430 - Williams, Eddie; D443 - Oneal, Precious; E507 - Holland, Gloria; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Wanersten, Meredith; E568 - Love, David; E572 - Johnson, Danielle; E580 - Barnes, Jay; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H848 - Garrett, Lillie; J900 - Sanchez, Vannesa; J910 - Alvarado, Virgilio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B004 - Amill, Denise; B012 - Smith, Eric; B020 - diaz, jose; B033 - Carey, Gilbert; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; B044 - Guaman, Juan; B049 - Andrew, Helen; C006 - Isidor, Wilfredo; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C029 - torres, mario; C035 - Vargas, Estephanie; D004 - Mendez Carrasco, Sujeily; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D043 - Vera, David; D049 - Garcia, Enrique; D051 - lawson, tyrone; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E022 - Morales, Yajaira; E026 - Metelus, Dady; E027 - israel, pierre; E033 - graham, sollostin; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G009 - Gomez, Jose; G034 - Powell, John; G046 - Lopez Diaz, Juan; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H025 - delice, merline; H026 - Crews, Alicia; J005 - Garcia, Sarah; J016 - Crandell, Damien; J019 - Braxton, Shannon; J022 - Gordon, Lanorris; J030 - Resto, Jose; J061 - nelson, thomas; J105 - Reyes, Norma; J116 - Abreu, Jose; J141 - Robles, Jonathan; J162 - Hoff, shantel; J171 - Lewis, Kimberly; K033 - Meralla, osmaro; K050 - Duracin, Danielle; K065 - Vado, Eddy; K070 - Nolan, Alecia; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A146 - Almonte, Allendy; B205 - Floyd, Trevor; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B231 - Edwards, Mortimer; C308 - Wilkes, Calisha; C319 - Ginel, Cindy; D418 - Adams, Connie; D425 - Robenett, Sandi; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Monserrate, Francheska; E544 - Valentin, Eddy; E546 - Rivera, Jose; F605 - paramore, angelette; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; G732 - Francois, Chelo; H813 - Chavez, Robert; H836 - Otero, Kimberly; H840 - Desire, Brandon; I924 - Lalanne, Vedette; I925 - Granier, Lance; J024 - Quinones, Angel; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; K120 - Cruz, Abner; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; K124 - Clarke, Everton; L215 - Bell, Wesley; L223 - Margeson, Jo; L228 - Williams, Dean; M307 - martinez, ramon; M313 - Martinez, Lillybeth; M314 - Solorzano Jerduca, Jean Pierre; M318 - Elma, Erveline; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P029 - Bonomo, James; P068 - Higgs, Loren
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM
1120 - Smith, Laticia; 1171 - Smith, Jorge; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2004 - Roberts, Marik; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2064 - Rodriguez, Romeo; 2125 - Mueller, Estela; 2135 - Farrish, Nikki; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2286 - Garcia, Noel; 2299 - Testo, Steven; 3027 - Kulak, Ihar; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 3068 - Bolton, Josh; 3069 - Ortiz, Abel; 3088 - Encarnacion, Angel; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia; 6114 - Acree, Christina; 7325 - Ulysse, Jean
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM
0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0177 - Joiner, John; 0255 - Colon, Jonathan; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1001 - Carrion, Chloe; 1012 - Mascoe, Errol; 2002 - Gonzalez, Maria; 3011 - Nieves Velazquez, Gilberto; 4031 - Tardiu, Daniel; 5002 - A and W Home Improvements Emachah, Wisam; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 6019 - Arias, saira; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 6036 - Ocasio Lebron, Kevin; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7015 - Lopez, Ileana; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7050 - Cox, Ryan; 7074 - Curtis, Dwayne; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 7091 - Nieves, Maribel; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 7101 - Gehle, Kimberly; 7117 - Colavita, Madeline; 7135 - Vega Hernandez, Luis; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
A103 - Rice, Jarrett; A123 - Febles Mejias, Waleska; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B105 - Viering, Talisha; B113 - Rivera, Michael; B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B145 - Mole, Frances; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B168 - Perez, Sandra; B170 - Day, Naomi; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B211 - Alpizar, Jose David; B214 - Thompson, John; B223 - Natal, Richard; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C124 - Ristich, Mitchell; C174 - Gibbs, Theresa; C190 - Sperato, Jennifer; C195B - Ruiz, Zayveth; C196 - Ortiz, Felix; C199B - McIntosh, Tony; C216 - Alicea, Edilberto; C227B - Anderson II, James; C227G - Rivera, yvette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM
A003 - robles, xiomara; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B022 - Martin, Shalonda; B035 - Melendez, Narcisco; C012 - Torregrosa, Linda; C014 - Hurtado, Carolina; C037 - Borrero, Milagros; C046 - Janes, jason; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; D050 - Pizarro Garcia, Josue Gabriel; D085 - De Leon, Darlene; D086 - Pelier, William; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D110 - Baird, Jessica; D120 - Newlan, Cynthia; D137 - Pelier, William; D157 - Dejesus, Rosa; D161 - St. Fleurant, John; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E026 - laffossee, myrna; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E085 - Valentin, Tanisha; E101 - Harrison, Howard
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 2011 - Maresca, Karen; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5019 - Ard, Glenda; 5032 - Jones, Demetria; 6240 - Porter, Kimberly; 6346 - Randall, Mark; 6416 - Fleuranvil, Medley; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6457 - WINDSOR, KENDEL. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/06/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GDJK34J0NE550243
1992 GMC.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 5, 2020
1FBSS31F5XHA92262
1999 FORD
MARCH 6, 2020
2B3KA43R28H240358
2008 DODGE
3FADP4FJ0EM101991
2014 FORD
JA3AJ26E92U042791
2002 MITSUBISHI
JS2RC41H735205550
2003 SUZUKI
MARCH 7, 2020
5FNYF28146B041946
2006 HONDA
JHLRD2845XC023056
1999 HONDA
MARCH 8, 2020
3C4PDCABXJT311007
2018 DODGE
3N1BC13E09L359526
2009 NISSAN
MARCH 10, 2020
WDBRF61J72F260023
2002 MERCEDES-BENZ
MARCH 11, 2020
1B7HC13ZXWJ104654
1998 DODGE
WVGBE77L08D008179
2008 VOLKSWAGEN
MARCH 13, 2020
3MYDLBYV7JY314211
2018 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 10, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2014 CHEV
1G1PA5SH0E7266475
2000 LEXS
JT6GF10U8Y0077899
2004 TOYT
JTDBR32E142034113
2010 HYUN
KMHDU4AD3AU198903
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Chevy
VIN# 2GCEK13MX71588671
2016 GMC
VIN# 1GTH5BEA4G1269852
2001 Honda
VIN# JH2RC44651K502004
2007 Chevy
VIN# 1GCHK23D67F135563
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FTNE24W55HA03454
2002 Dodge
VIN# 1B4GP25B52B529383
1997 Ford
VIN# 1FMEU17LXVLB40784
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1999 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1ND52M2X6165071
2004 DODGE
VIN# 1D7HA18D44S618791
2002 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1JC124927225621
2011 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1PC5SH2B7225657
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on March 9th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:
Twocare Home Services
under which we expect to engage in business at 7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:
Twocare, LLC
7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida February 10th, 2020.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/ vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC. 9765 S Orange Blossom Trail Suite 45 Orlando, FL 32837
Account of Janny Consuegralopez 2014 Honda VIN 1HGCR2F34EA266432 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $23,547.63 Sale date is February 28, 2020 at 9 AM 2/12/20, 2/19/20