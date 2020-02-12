Legal Public Notices 2/12 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, February 25, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Kelly Lewis - Furniture, boxes, Sixto Antonio Santiago – Household Goods, Raul Garcia – Household goods and tools, Antonio Vazquez – Table. Twin Bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on February 25, 2020, at 12:15PM.
Lillian Major Household goods, boxes, Christopher Williams Household goods, boxes, Debbie Del Castillo Household goods, Tim Chatfield Household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 2/25/2020 @ 11:30am
Isiah Sayles boxes, mattress furniture, electronics, tv, womens shoes, grandfather clock, Isiah Sayles bbq smoker, Marisela Torres Rivera 3 beds, sofas, dresser, washer and dryer., Kevan Silva Table, Clothes and boxes, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Antoinette Queen Household Goods, Avis Lawes household goods, DORNA NOBLE furniture, John Cruz household goods, Brian Lee Household Goods, Glaister Denham Wallace Jr House Hold Goods, Juan Martinez household goods, Crystal Quinonez household goods. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 2/25/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Phillip Crawford Boxes,totes, Jailene Diaz Goytia household goods, Lionel James household items, Ana Iris Flores Power tool,air tools, Julia Iljina clothes, Boxes, Lakesha Marie Straughter Household items, William Lamont Washington household items, Delphine Speed Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton Household items, Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda Pena household items, Rashaan Malik Hill household items, Diasha McGhee Bedroom set, Boxes, Bags, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 2/25/2020 @ 12:45pm
Juan Rodriguez household items, Jorge Seda household items, Rebecca Allio household items, Edward Peckinpaugh household items, Andrea Austin toolbox, boxes and bags, Amanda Sandlin small furniture and toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 2/25/20 @ 12:00pm.
Desmond Maxwell household goods, Sherri Mcqueen household goods, Melissa Pagan household goods, Enid Melisa Rosado Figueroa boxes, Esther Ruth Jones household goods, Jorge Ocasio tools & construction items, Rabindra Yhap Tire rims. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 2/25/20 @ 12:30pm
: Stanphill Donawa boxes, queen bed, Curtoy Ray boxes, household goods, Ricardo Filmore household goods, Ruiz Construction Incorporation bags & clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 03/03/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Abraham Cuevas household items, Jorge Oquendo Jorge household items, Kiah Alisa Nunes household items, Monique Shenay Maloney household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Angelina Morales household items, Victor Melecio Mattress, Clothes, Boxes, Adaryl Beasley Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 3/03/2020 @ 11:30am
Veiglie Yoankidis boxes,clothes, Veiglie Yoankiidis boxes, clothes, Elizabeth Rosales household goods, Jonathan Rodriguez household goods, Ulysses Mcneal P1075, 1986 Southwind Motorhome 1GBJP37W7G3306301 Owner: Ulysses Mcneal The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on the 24th day of May, 2020 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ROBERTO GUZMAN Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-013117
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ROBERTO GUZMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 21, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 1/13/2020. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Grace Katherine Uy, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: NESTOR LUIS CALDERON RODRIGUEZ, MARINA LIZETH JAUREGUI, ELRY SAMUEL OROZCO and EPRY PLINIO OROZCO, address unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 3/19/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020 DR 482
Division: 29 LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, Petitioner, and ERICKA CRUZ, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: ERICKA CRUZ
No Known Address YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, whose address is 792 GILA DR., KISSIMMEE, FL 34759 on or before MARCH 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 01/13/20 Clerk of the Circuit Court By: Cynthia Curre Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-231
. In the Interest of: A.E. DOB: 08/10/2016, A.K. DOB: 04/21/2018, A.E. DOB: 06/23/2019 Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Angel El-Khal, Sr.,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.E., born on August 10, 2016; A.K., born on April 21, 2018; and A.E., born June 23, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 26, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 01117463, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of RETRIEVEX, INC. located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL 32703 have been abandoned: FASSETT, ANTHONY & TAYLOR, P.A. All records will be shredded 16 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Longwood AL Operations, LLC, 342 South Wayman St, Longwood, FL 32750, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Wayman Place
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Orlando MSA Multifamily II LeaseCo, L.L.C., 2901 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Stand Apartments
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Orlando MSA Multifamily LeaseCo, L.L.C., 2901 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Park Place Apartments
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES LLC, of 8235 Champions Gate Blvd Suite 2, Champions Gate, FL 33896 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Trio Ostomy Care US
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Trio Ostomy Care US"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/3/20
Notice Is Hereby Given that Winter Springs Multifamily LeaseCo, L.L.C., 2901 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Integra 360
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, CIVIL ACTION NO. AD19DM65-60
, PETITION OF BERTHA COLBERT FOR THE ADOPTION OF K.L.C., MINOR CHILD. Notice is hereby given to TONY L. COKER
, and/ or any interested party, that a petition has been filed by said petitioner in the Superior Court of Muscogee County, Georgia, on the 3rd day of September 2019, praying for adoption of the above-named minor child. The child’s biological father and/or any interested party or parties are requested to file any answer or objection to said adoption with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve the same upon petitioner’s attorney, Andrew C. Dodgen, P.O. Box 1297, Columbus, GA, 31902, on or before thirty (30) days receipt of this notice, or he will lose all rights to the child and will neither receive further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child. This the 17th day of January, 2020. DANIELLE F. FORTE, Clerk of Superior Court. Publication Dates: 2/5, 2/12, 2/19 & 2/26
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 3, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
12 Da'quaris Brown 203 Norberto Hernandez 55 David Tyrone Hill 71 Amberlynn Robinson 132 Scott Zubarik
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am:
563 Scott M. Seaton 580 Sade Krista McCarthy 424 Jon David Widner
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
140 Jean St Charles Jr 205 Monik Prince 215 Lorna Mervilus 253 Doreen Franklin 256 Valerie Darlene Young 266 Edna Elvariste 301 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 329 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 331 Marco Digrado, Acme Made in America 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 486 Andrew Gordon Kerr 490 Cynthia Pender- Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 552 Shavonda Renee Long 601 Keishla Marie Febus Vazquez 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 717 Ericka Vertripoli Davis 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC 718 Ana Carolina Batalha Torres, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC 718 Renato Crede De Castro, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag #Y98UKC
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0021 April Lilsonda Smathers 0026 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0133 Lacole Renee Stinson 0237 Josue Dubreus 0259 Harold Jerome Wesley JR 0277 Gabriel Elias Crespo 0289 Laura Shea Grant 0325 Jerry Jmarkius Anderson 0328 Terri Lynn Hutchinson 0350 Monica Petronell Jones 0401 Johanna Molina Vargas 0602 Angel Miguel Rivera Soto
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0130 Amir Deglel 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Brenda Rochelle Mack 0531 Dedira Vereen Johnson 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1033 William Donald Mahoney 1112 Catherine Marie Riley 1117 Jermone Terry Dukes 1118 Michael Dozier 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1407 Jerry Michael Caldwell; J Michael & Co. Inc 2316 Alphonse Johnson — LS tractor model name LL3102, serial number 120511059
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1028 Marta Enid Diaz Pizarro 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp, 2011 Bash Motor Scooter, VIN: LHJTLBBN7BB002828 1095 Rolonda Yvette Johnson 2050 James Woods 2052 Stephanie Elaine Brandon 3074 Jane Ann Goodson 3110 Anderson Dovilas 4007 Shaghayegh Ghasemi Sangi, New New York Deli 4085 Alyssa Lasharda Jones 4120 Craig Boyd 5044 Paul Edward Josaphat 6018 Tracee Patricia Stewart 6033 Alexandra Nicole Kiser 6039 Sylversaint Manes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
0101 - casiano, joel; 0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0118 - GANDY, ASHANTAE; 0128 - Bronson, Patrick; 0129 - Boatwright, Erin; 0134 - Griffin, Sarah; 0137 - Hamilton, Derek; 0141 - Corsale, Melissa; 0149 - Flores, Amanda; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0158 - Beard, Lamesha; 0203 - Scott, Shanathan; 0233 - Maldonado, Yolanda; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0320 - Clay, Jessie; 0345 - Jones Jr, Robert; 0347 - Mcknight, Monica; 0352 - Dale, Nichole; 0432 - Nibbs, Akilah; 0603 - bennett, antwanious; 0704 - MIllan, Augusto; 0801 - Rodriguez, Sabrina; 0803 - Williams, tyanna; 0807 - Autman, darel; 09109 - Dorcelus, Vernet; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 09128 - Beabey, Michael; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0960 - Hicks, Barry; 0964 - Liberal, Nehemie; 0978 - campbell, dezara; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 0994 - Parke, Wackey; 1048 - Louis, Jean; 1108 - Perceval, Rachelle; 1133 - Torres, Jose; 1150 - Ardouin, michael; 1174 - Aviles, Monica; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1245 - Frank, Guillermo; 1304 - Carrion Jovannie, Michael; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1317 - Tillman, Terence; 1368 - Marseille, Jefferson; 1387 - Hunt, Alexis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A107 - Jean Mary, Mevanne; A122 - Nanfang, Christian; A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B204 - edwards, elizabeth; B221 - Redding, Jon; B225 - Johnson, Lynda; B239 - Hartsfield, Earnest; B250 - Marcelin, Dalph; B262 - Emmans, Faith; B293 - Tyler, Anthony; C311 - Hunt, Terry; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D415 - Louis, Mirlande; D416 - Campbell, Qwanda; D417 - Dyer, Tyisha; D430 - Williams, Eddie; D443 - Oneal, Precious; E507 - Holland, Gloria; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Wanersten, Meredith; E568 - Love, David; E572 - Johnson, Danielle; E580 - Barnes, Jay; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H848 - Garrett, Lillie; J900 - Sanchez, Vannesa; J910 - Alvarado, Virgilio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B004 - Amill, Denise; B012 - Smith, Eric; B020 - diaz, jose; B033 - Carey, Gilbert; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; B044 - Guaman, Juan; B049 - Andrew, Helen; C006 - Isidor, Wilfredo; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C029 - torres, mario; C035 - Vargas, Estephanie; D004 - Mendez Carrasco, Sujeily; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D043 - Vera, David; D049 - Garcia, Enrique; D051 - lawson, tyrone; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E022 - Morales, Yajaira; E026 - Metelus, Dady; E027 - israel, pierre; E033 - graham, sollostin; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G009 - Gomez, Jose; G034 - Powell, John; G046 - Lopez Diaz, Juan; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H025 - delice, merline; H026 - Crews, Alicia; J005 - Garcia, Sarah; J016 - Crandell, Damien; J019 - Braxton, Shannon; J022 - Gordon, Lanorris; J030 - Resto, Jose; J061 - nelson, thomas; J105 - Reyes, Norma; J116 - Abreu, Jose; J141 - Robles, Jonathan; J162 - Hoff, shantel; J171 - Lewis, Kimberly; K033 - Meralla, osmaro; K050 - Duracin, Danielle; K065 - Vado, Eddy; K070 - Nolan, Alecia; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A146 - Almonte, Allendy; B205 - Floyd, Trevor; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B231 - Edwards, Mortimer; C308 - Wilkes, Calisha; C319 - Ginel, Cindy; D418 - Adams, Connie; D425 - Robenett, Sandi; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Monserrate, Francheska; E544 - Valentin, Eddy; E546 - Rivera, Jose; F605 - paramore, angelette; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; G732 - Francois, Chelo; H813 - Chavez, Robert; H836 - Otero, Kimberly; H840 - Desire, Brandon; I924 - Lalanne, Vedette; I925 - Granier, Lance; J024 - Quinones, Angel; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; K120 - Cruz, Abner; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; K124 - Clarke, Everton; L215 - Bell, Wesley; L223 - Margeson, Jo; L228 - Williams, Dean; M307 - martinez, ramon; M313 - Martinez, Lillybeth; M314 - Solorzano Jerduca, Jean Pierre; M318 - Elma, Erveline; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P029 - Bonomo, James; P068 - Higgs, Loren
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM
1120 - Smith, Laticia; 1171 - Smith, Jorge; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2004 - Roberts, Marik; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2064 - Rodriguez, Romeo; 2125 - Mueller, Estela; 2135 - Farrish, Nikki; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2286 - Garcia, Noel; 2299 - Testo, Steven; 3027 - Kulak, Ihar; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 3068 - Bolton, Josh; 3069 - Ortiz, Abel; 3088 - Encarnacion, Angel; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia; 6114 - Acree, Christina; 7325 - Ulysse, Jean
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM
0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0177 - Joiner, John; 0255 - Colon, Jonathan; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1001 - Carrion, Chloe; 1012 - Mascoe, Errol; 2002 - Gonzalez, Maria; 3011 - Nieves Velazquez, Gilberto; 4031 - Tardiu, Daniel; 5002 - A and W Home Improvements Emachah, Wisam; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 6019 - Arias, saira; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 6036 - Ocasio Lebron, Kevin; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7015 - Lopez, Ileana; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7050 - Cox, Ryan; 7074 - Curtis, Dwayne; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 7091 - Nieves, Maribel; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 7101 - Gehle, Kimberly; 7117 - Colavita, Madeline; 7135 - Vega Hernandez, Luis; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
A103 - Rice, Jarrett; A123 - Febles Mejias, Waleska; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B105 - Viering, Talisha; B113 - Rivera, Michael; B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B145 - Mole, Frances; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B168 - Perez, Sandra; B170 - Day, Naomi; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B211 - Alpizar, Jose David; B214 - Thompson, John; B223 - Natal, Richard; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C124 - Ristich, Mitchell; C174 - Gibbs, Theresa; C190 - Sperato, Jennifer; C195B - Ruiz, Zayveth; C196 - Ortiz, Felix; C199B - McIntosh, Tony; C216 - Alicea, Edilberto; C227B - Anderson II, James; C227G - Rivera, yvette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM
A003 - robles, xiomara; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B022 - Martin, Shalonda; B035 - Melendez, Narcisco; C012 - Torregrosa, Linda; C014 - Hurtado, Carolina; C037 - Borrero, Milagros; C046 - Janes, jason; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; D050 - Pizarro Garcia, Josue Gabriel; D085 - De Leon, Darlene; D086 - Pelier, William; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D110 - Baird, Jessica; D120 - Newlan, Cynthia; D137 - Pelier, William; D157 - Dejesus, Rosa; D161 - St. Fleurant, John; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E026 - laffossee, myrna; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E085 - Valentin, Tanisha; E101 - Harrison, Howard
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 2011 - Maresca, Karen; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5019 - Ard, Glenda; 5032 - Jones, Demetria; 6240 - Porter, Kimberly; 6346 - Randall, Mark; 6416 - Fleuranvil, Medley; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6457 - WINDSOR, KENDEL. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 20, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1216 - Strom, Cole; 1325 - Ebach, Theresa; 1326 - thompson, scarlet; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2301 - Kveton, Thomas; 2328 - Spagnol, Renee; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 3330 - Posey, Linda; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3505 - Becker, Melissa; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C042 - Evans, Robert; D011 - Campbell, Christopher; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E058 - Hudson, Carson; E106 - Matos, Grimaldi; E140 - Gonzalez, Julio; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E169 - Marks, Anna; E199 - Pendyke, E219 – Ashe, Cody; Helene; P007 - Backer, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1223 - McCarrell Enterprise Demarchis, Taylor; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1307 - Mobley-Wyatt, Regina; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2128 - Pennington, Brittany; 2215 - Terry, Timothy; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3035 - Fernandez, Luis; 3060 - Benjamin, Kevin; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3164 - Lopez, Michael; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3395 - Daniels, James; F330 – Butler, Jade; F334 - Navarro, Jeffrey; F335 - Jean, Benjy; F349 - Watson, Miranda; F383 - Savoia, Gregory; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F441 - Wilson, James; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G506 - Terry, Timothy; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; H591 - Herman, Petra; H604 - Fitzgerald, Barry; H609 - Mallett, Antonio; H622 – Armstrong, Kyra; H627 - Mcdonald, Andrew; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; J703 - Robinson-Brown, Dominique; J727 - Daniel, Shaquille
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A090 - Fleming, Grace; A095 - Acevedo, Brayan; A125 – Lebron, Angel; A128 - Orero, Rosalind; A130 - Vazquez, Sandra; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A168 – Doyle, Cedric; A196 - McRae, David; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B314 - Keaton, Archie; B332 - Jones, Patricia; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; B337 - Hendy, Jason; D405 - Clem, Davis; D412 - Figueroa, Mildred; D416 - Castro, Elba; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E544 - Walker, Ashli; F573 - Ramos, Iris; G590 - Solis, Franklin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1202 - Cracauer, Hillary; 1211 - Valdes, Jose; 1229 - Layme, Porscha; 1233 - Guzman, Amanda; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1327 - Jacobo rivera, Steven; 1368 - Melendez, Juana; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1405 - Bishop, David; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1519 - Iglesias, Manuel; 1521 - canaveral, maria; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1757 - Brown, Stacy; 1760 - Giacobe, Brian; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2064 – Mendoza, Jaqueline; 2205 - Rife, Melody; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2241 - Webbe, Rodney; 2251 - Verderber, Kareem; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago; 2606 - Ebersole, Hilton
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901 6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0116 - Santiago, Ruben; 0143 - Buritica, Maria; 0179 - Musgrave, Alexandria; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0434 - Gaskin, Lecha; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3017 - Torres, Jonathan; 3064 - Woods, Tiffany; 3118 - Enrique, Yalena; 4001 - Ali, Travis; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4029 - Ellis, Troy; 4048 - Pino, Juan; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 5011 - Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5012 - Bryant, Arcenius; 7001 - Marquez, Hiram
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1202 - Ortiz, Xenia; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 1415 - Tirerney, Cassandra; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2215 - Guthrie, James; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2306 - Lang, Bryce; 2334 - Guthrie, Takara; 2422 - Reyes, Ivan; 2578 - Cabrera, Tonyia; 2588 - Martin, Shanae; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2657 - Mcrae, Clayton; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0003 - Fahlgren, David; 0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 1015 - Worthy, Mary; 2134 - Alban, Francisco; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4033 - Sirmons, Nancy; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5046 - Holmes, Orbie; 5063 - Rodriguez, Alberto; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 8017 - Alban, Francisco; 9040 - Vasquez, Mario
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
2013 - OBrien, Tony; 2014 - Childress, LaTroy; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2125 - Howell, Orlando; 2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2277 - Morales, Gabriel; 2385 - Lane, Christopher; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 7005 - Grey, Dashun
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0167 - Tiger, Dakota; 0197 - Burkett, George; 0198 - Garrison, Jennifer; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 1015 - Thakur, Diana; 1027 - Attar, Sarah; 2016 - Perez, Manny; 7023 - Robbins, Clint; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 8004 - Pino, Ignacio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C198 - Goen, Katja; D306 - Kubisak, Connie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1123 - Davis, Jason; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2087 - Harden, Shekina; 2116 - Riggs, Jennifer; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4040 - Haag, Nathan; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5028 - Swilley, William; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5036 - Chaney, Claudia; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5111 - Sumner, franklin; 5138 - Delgado, Kim; 6011 - Smith, Bret; 7145 - Callahan, Jeff; 8010 - Sumner, franklin; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9014 - Quillman, Jennifer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00106 - Gabriel, Fredrick; 00223 - Wesley, Sheila; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00533 - Padgett, Ruby; 00548 - Santiago, Judette; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00594 - Morriss, Dalisa; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00624 - Lewis, LaQueta; 00633 - rucker, Thegara; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00775 - Kiejko, Melissa; 00794 - Rios, Marisol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A044 - Johnson, Quantasia; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C048 - Hansen, Candace; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D019 - Booker, Shandrea; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Falcon - Arrietta, Leslie; D080 - Bennett, India; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D086 - Stokes, Lawrence; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D105 - Bradley, Trenise; E040 - Moran, Phillipe; E059 - Abbgy, Richard; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E075 - boatwright, ken; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; F040 - Riddick, Tequita; G003 - Cowdery, Clay; G004 - Burgess, Sharon; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; H033 - Russell, Rachel; H047 - Sutton, Darren; J107 - Williams, Ondraneika; J406 - Flounory, John; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J425 - Mckinnon, Quateshia; J426 - Flounory, Willie; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J525 - Pacheco, Jannette; J806 - Wright, Shree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B261 - Boston, Tabatha; C309 - Antonatos, Alexi; C314 - Burke, Susan; C332 - Willman, Edward; D405 - Carcamo, Blanca; D406 - Willman, Dale; D443 - Jones, Caitlin; E026 - McLaughlin, Gregg; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E032 - Roth, Kelly; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G038 - Beacham, Drayarn; G094 - Wimberly, Paul; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H833 - Miller, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Wright, Walter
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A002 - Simonson, Mark; A013 - Waters, Cedric; B046 - Hernandez, Stephanie; B051 - Valerio, Edwin; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D136 - Alexander, Steven; E165 - Baldasarre, Michael; E170 - Green, LaVonte; G226 - Faulkner, Grish; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J280 - Kuss, Martin; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J293 - Montano-Tavera, Jenifer; J326 - Roseboro, Marilyn; J340 - Duran, Julie; J369 - Renfroe, Sabrina; J390 - Stokes, Virgil Jean; K444 - Jones, Justin; K453 - Melendez, Ernesto; R554 - Partridge-Rios, Linda; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S588 - Montano-Tavera, Jenifer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2614 - Gist, Tchnervia; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3515 - Salgado, Nilda; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3727 - sheets, gregory; 3825 - Tinis, Katelynn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A109 - Burns, Nancy; A110 - Melendez, D'Aundra; A125 - Ware, Ivan; B202 - Erazo, Jane; C307 - Douglas, Javon; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D432 - Santiago, Jasmin; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; E504 - Rodriguez, Shawn; E524 - Guthrie, Robert; F609 - Britton, Richard; F639 - Sands, keionna; G708 - Conley, Stacey; G724 - Vinasco, Leydi; G744 - Davis, Justin; G748 - Williams, Richard; G758 - Calderoni, Joseph; H812 - Aleem, Chadet; H831 - Sarpong, Audrey; J934 - Grey, Dashaun; K021 - Franklin, Jonathan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B262 - Bundy, David; C315 - Merkle, David; C338 - Palen, Kendra; C381 - Stubbs, Ian; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E545 - Sobers, Jason; E574 - Dobson, Robin; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F609 - Blackwood, Jhana; G729 - Moulton, Heidi; H842 - Clarkson, George
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0434 - Thompson, Crystal; 0482 - Jones, Darryl; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5019 - Tague, Jill
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
C035 - Torres, Marcus; C036 - Jones, Elias; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C105 - Eagan, John; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D011 - Edwards, Kolbe; D035 - Neisius, John; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E058 - Reed, Kyrie; E062 - Williams, Megan; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F022 - Wuest, Ronald; F048 - Graham, John; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G025 - Benoit, David; G064 - Lomidze, Sanam; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G074 - Barker, Michael; I010 - Miller, Shron; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J018 - Cornell, Alfred; K022 - Eldridge, Susan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On February 25th, 2020 10:00AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Ralph Martinez- Boxes, Personal items, Dernis Fuller- Household Items, Richard Eckles -Home items and tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 28th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
WDCTG4EB7KU019046
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ
JYARJ16E6FA032480
2015 YAMAHA
JM1BK123351219486
2005 MAZDA
JH4DA9356MS059363
1991 ACURA
JA4LZ41G03U040141
2003 MITSUBISHI
4T1BK36BX7U231273
2007 TOYOTA
2T1BURHEXFC265492
2015 TOYOTA
1N6AD0ER9BC400346
2011 NISSAN
1GCCS1943YK155709
2000 CHEVROLET
1G1PC5SBXD7210919
2013 CHEVROLET
1FMZU77E41UB75637
2001 FORD
1FAFP55S02A162503
2002 FORD
1FAFP4049XF128007
1999 FORD
1B7GL22Z0YS674713
2000 DODGE
19UUA662X4A075655
2004 ACURA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/28/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B7HL2AX91S282713
2001 DODGE
1C3CCBCG1DN657346
2013 CHRYSLER
19XFB2F55EE082650
2014 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 27, 2020
1FTYR10C3XPB84781
1999 FORD
WVWMN7AN1AE539446
2010 VOLKSWAGEN
FEBRUARY 28, 2020
1G2NE52F94M558440
2004 PONTIAC
1N4AL3APXJC281206
2018 NISSAN
2C3CCAAG9JH264552
2018 CHRYSLER
2GKALSEK9F6234725
2015 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
JN8DR09X14W802720
2004 NISSAN
FEBRUARY 29,2020
2T1BU4EE3AC323474
2010 TOYOTA
L5YACBAL4J1125667
2018 ZHNG
1GCGG25V851265566
2005 CHEVROLET
MARCH 1, 2020
1HGEM21913L016845
2003 HONDA
JYAVM01E63A057821
2003 YAMAHA
MARCH 2,2020
KMHDU46D87U209010
2007 HYUNDAI
MARCH 3, 2020
3VWSK69M83M170987
2003 VOLKSWAGEN
MARCH 4, 2020
1FMCU0GX0FUA53959
2015 FORD
1G8ZK54782Z109563
2002 SATURN
3GSCL33P68S666674
2008 SATURN
JNKAY01E37M300169
2007 INFINITI
JNKCA21D9TT012060
1996 INFINITI.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Harding, James 603 Teliscope, Car Jack, Dolley, Queen Mattress, window ac, desk, cabinet, tire, clothes, gas can, rca receiver Martinez, Joel 12 toys, boxes, totes dog bed, grill Knight, Joshua 127 dining table and chairs, accent table, lamp, curtain rods Harris, Lakeisha 614 dresser, chest, boxing gear, bike tire, daybed, computer, boxes, suitcases, mirror. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 5th and 12th day of February 2020.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1100 – Yamira Lee Johnson, A.K.A. Yamira Lee Johnson Marchany 1106 – John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills 1202 – Kristyna Utsinger, A.K.A. Kristyna Joan Utsinger 1215 – Michael Damsel, A.K.A. Michael Louis Damsel 1732 – Christian Salafia, A.K.A. Christian William Salafia 2142 – Jodie Monosa, A.K.A. Jodie Lee Monosa 2158 – Dereyco Bowens, A.K.A. Dereyco Anquan Bowens. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 2/5, 2/12
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 Saab
VIN# YS3FD49Y041006372
1996 Honda
VIN# 1HGEJ6222TL051136
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA53G96H495982
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 04, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Sky Powersports North Orlando, LLC 855 N US Highway 17-92, Longwood, Florida 32750-3167 407-960-6826 NOTICE OF LIEN
713.585 Date of Sale: 2/28/2020 @ 10:00AM
2017 Polaris Vin# 4XASXN858HA623185 Amount to redeem: $838.74. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle or any other person claiming interest in or lien thereon has a right to a hearing at any time prior to the scheduled date of sale by filing a demand for a hearing with the clerk of the circuit court in the county in which the motor vehicle is being held by the lienor and by mailing copies of the demand for hearing to all other owners and lienors as reflected in the notice. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle has a right to recover possession of the motor vehicle without instituting judicial proceedings by posting a bond in accordance with the provisions of Florida Statute 559.917. Notice that any proceeds from the sale of the motor vehicle remaining after payment of the amount claimed to be due and owing to the lienor will be deposited with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for disposition upon court order pursuant to subsection (6) of Florida Statute 713.585.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/ vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC. 9765 S Orange Blossom Trail Suite 45 Orlando, FL 32837
Account of Janny Consuegralopez 2014 Honda VIN 1HGCR2F34EA266432 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $23,547.63 Sale date is February 28, 2020 at 9 AM 2/12/20, 2/19/20