Legal Public Notices 2/5 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 20th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Robert Murphy- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Christina Howard- Furniture and household goods; Dorothy Grimmage -Household goods; Alexandra Moise- Furniture and boxes; Carl Akins- Standard Household items. Yolanda Mccray- Household
goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, February 25, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Kelly Lewis - Furniture, boxes, Sixto Antonio Santiago – Household Goods, Raul Garcia – Household goods and tools, Antonio Vazquez – Table. Twin Bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 20th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Frederick Smith- Household items Ariel Mercado- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Loretta Friesel -Household items Lisa Hutton- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items Marla Balderas- Household items Sabrina Burnett- Household items Clifton Norman-Tools,and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 2/20/20 @ 3:00p.m.
Ricardo Morales BOXES, Jean Destine BEDS and MATTRESS, Whitney Thomas BOXES, Destine Deshay CLOTHES and BOXES, Kenisha Armstrong BOXES and BINS, Robert Miller CLOTHES, Erica Grayson CLOTHES, Derrick Hines HOUSEHOLD GOODS, Imanol Ugarte BOXES and Furnitre, Angel Briceno OFFICE FURNITURE and DESK, Rita Wooden FURNITURE and BOXES, Michelle Cooks
Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Tammy Arthur HOUSEHOLD, Tonjla Scott HOUSEHOLD, Mckayle Jones mattress, furniture and boxes, Alfred Copeland Bed and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 02/20/20 @ 10:30am
Deanna Lee Household Goods Janelle Benjamin Mattress Boxes Ebony Holt Household items Lenora Whiteside Households Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Kevin Smythe Household Goods Dandrea Ikner Storing Couch, Chair, 2 TV wall units stands, Table 6 Chairs, 6 Shelves, Boxes 20 -Bunkbeds, 2 Dressers, Washer/dryer nicole Carufel Household Goods Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment Zierrah Martin Bedroom furniture clothing Extra Accessories Anthony Cornejo matreess, couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, February 17, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Ericka mcgill- Boxes, chairs. Eloise Dilligard-Household goods and items. Deshunda Shuler- Rack of clothes, Boxes house hold items , end tables. Yadiel Garcia- boxes with clothes, lamps. Hadiyah Foster- Bedding and Furniture. Shanna D Sippio- household items, tv, clothes. Darrius Thomas- Furniture and household items. Teresa Gallagher- Household items. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 2/20/20 @ 1:00pm
Anthony Martin: Bags, Boxes, Floyd Smith: Household Goods, Steve Roberts: Household items, Anthony Martin: Household Goods, Tawandra Jackson Jackson: Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 17, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Lavoera Cooper- Household Goods - Paula Smith - king matress, 2 dressers, 2 end tables, sofa love seat, boxes, kitchen table, TV - Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods (VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg, - Damon Herota
(VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg - Lesley Hinojosa - 1 bedroom house and garage items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 2/20/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Mariza Powell household goods, Roland Wilson bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 2/20/2020 @ 11am.
Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Hector Pagan- washer and dryer; Jean Judith- furniture, boxes; Eyvonne Ervin- household goods; Osvaldo Velasco- doctor table, boxes, file cabinets; Jessica Jones- house hold items; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes; Lyieachia Byron- washer dryer, boxes, wheel chair, and side tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 2/20/20 @ 2:00PM
: Brandon Washington household goods; Marka McCoy China cabinets,chairs,tables; Scott Sumner Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 2/20/20 @ 9:30AM.
Luis Nunez Housegoods, Jason Lindsey couch & personal papers, Jim Nesmon Housegoods, Natalie Andrea Andre Housegoods, Trenda Bridges Housegoods, sheryl burch bed, funiture & boxes sofa, Chris Hashman Housegoods, Green Dynamic Detailing business inventory, Tiffany Green boxes, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Maribella Luna desk, entertainment center, boxes & bed, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Tina Hamilton household personal items etc, Devona Timbs household items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, GOVANA MAGALLANES Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on February 25, 2020, at 12:15PM.
Lillian Major Household goods, boxes, Christopher Williams Household goods, boxes, Debbie Del Castillo Household goods, Tim Chatfield Household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 2/25/2020 @ 11:30am
Isiah Sayles boxes, mattress furniture, electronics, tv, womens shoes, grandfather clock, Isiah Sayles bbq smoker, Marisela Torres Rivera 3 beds, sofas, dresser, washer and dryer., Kevan Silva Table, Clothes and boxes, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Antoinette Queen Household Goods, Avis Lawes household goods, DORNA NOBLE furniture, John Cruz household goods, Brian Lee Household Goods, Glaister Denham Wallace Jr House Hold Goods, Juan Martinez household goods, Crystal Quinonez household goods. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 2/25/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Phillip Crawford Boxes,totes, Jailene Diaz Goytia household goods, Lionel James household items, Ana Iris Flores Power tool,air tools, Julia Iljina clothes, Boxes, Lakesha Marie Straughter Household items, William Lamont Washington household items, Delphine Speed Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton Household items, Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda Pena household items, Rashaan Malik Hill household items, Diasha McGhee Bedroom set, Boxes, Bags, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 2/25/2020 @ 12:45pm
Juan Rodriguez household items, Jorge Seda household items, Rebecca Allio household items, Edward Peckinpaugh household items, Andrea Austin toolbox, boxes and bags, Amanda Sandlin small furniture and toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 2/25/20 @ 12:00pm.
Desmond Maxwell household goods, Sherri Mcqueen household goods, Melissa Pagan household goods, Enid Melisa Rosado Figueroa boxes, Esther Ruth Jones household goods, Jorge Ocasio tools & construction items, Rabindra Yhap Tire rims. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 2/25/20 @ 12:30pm
: Stanphill Donawa boxes, queen bed, Curtoy Ray boxes, household goods, Ricardo Filmore household goods, Ruiz Construction Incorporation bags & clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on the 24th day of May, 2020 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO: 2018-CA-4760-O
. RAUL SEGARRA Plaintiff, vs. JEROME C. SALMONS, JR. and KATHERINE L. SALMONS, deceased; et al. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE. TO: JEROME C. SALMONS, JR., 244 S. Camellia Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Raul Segara c/o Brian Michael Mark, P.A., whose address is 100 North John Young Parkway, Suite B, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Plaintiff or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The property that is the subject of this action is located in Orange County, Florida, and is described as follows: The East 100 feet of the South 320 feet of Lot 43, PROSPER COLONY, Section 2, Township 24 South, Range 29 East, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 102, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Court's office notifed of your current address. You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-mail Address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated 9/11/19. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 18, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ROBERTO GUZMAN Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-013117
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ROBERTO GUZMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 21, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 1/13/2020. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Grace Katherine Uy, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: NESTOR LUIS CALDERON RODRIGUEZ, MARINA LIZETH JAUREGUI, ELRY SAMUEL OROZCO and EPRY PLINIO OROZCO, address unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 3/19/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020 DR 482
Division: 29 LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, Petitioner, and ERICKA CRUZ, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: ERICKA CRUZ
No Known Address YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, whose address is 792 GILA DR., KISSIMMEE, FL 34759 on or before MARCH 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 01/13/20 Clerk of the Circuit Court By: Cynthia Curre Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-231
. In the Interest of: A.E. DOB: 08/10/2016, A.K. DOB: 04/21/2018, A.E. DOB: 06/23/2019 Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Angel El-Khal, Sr.,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.E., born on August 10, 2016; A.K., born on April 21, 2018; and A.E., born June 23, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 26, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 01117463, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, CIVIL ACTION NO. AD19DM65-60
, PETITION OF BERTHA COLBERT FOR THE ADOPTION OF K.L.C., MINOR CHILD. Notice is hereby given to TONY L. COKER
, and/ or any interested party, that a petition has been filed by said petitioner in the Superior Court of Muscogee County, Georgia, on the 3rd day of September 2019, praying for adoption of the above-named minor child. The child’s biological father and/or any interested party or parties are requested to file any answer or objection to said adoption with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve the same upon petitioner’s attorney, Andrew C. Dodgen, P.O. Box 1297, Columbus, GA, 31902, on or before thirty (30) days receipt of this notice, or he will lose all rights to the child and will neither receive further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child. This the 17th day of January, 2020. DANIELLE F. FORTE, Clerk of Superior Court. Publication Dates: 2/5, 2/12, 2/19 & 2/26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 20, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1216 - Strom, Cole; 1325 - Ebach, Theresa; 1326 - thompson, scarlet; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2301 - Kveton, Thomas; 2328 - Spagnol, Renee; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 3330 - Posey, Linda; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3505 - Becker, Melissa; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C042 - Evans, Robert; D011 - Campbell, Christopher; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E058 - Hudson, Carson; E106 - Matos, Grimaldi; E140 - Gonzalez, Julio; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E169 - Marks, Anna; E199 - Pendyke, E219 – Ashe, Cody; Helene; P007 - Backer, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1223 - McCarrell Enterprise Demarchis, Taylor; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1307 - Mobley-Wyatt, Regina; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2128 - Pennington, Brittany; 2215 - Terry, Timothy; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3035 - Fernandez, Luis; 3060 - Benjamin, Kevin; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3164 - Lopez, Michael; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3395 - Daniels, James; F330 – Butler, Jade; F334 - Navarro, Jeffrey; F335 - Jean, Benjy; F349 - Watson, Miranda; F383 - Savoia, Gregory; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F441 - Wilson, James; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G506 - Terry, Timothy; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; H591 - Herman, Petra; H604 - Fitzgerald, Barry; H609 - Mallett, Antonio; H622 – Armstrong, Kyra; H627 - Mcdonald, Andrew; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; J703 - Robinson-Brown, Dominique; J727 - Daniel, Shaquille
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A090 - Fleming, Grace; A095 - Acevedo, Brayan; A125 – Lebron, Angel; A128 - Orero, Rosalind; A130 - Vazquez, Sandra; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A168 – Doyle, Cedric; A196 - McRae, David; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B314 - Keaton, Archie; B332 - Jones, Patricia; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; B337 - Hendy, Jason; D405 - Clem, Davis; D412 - Figueroa, Mildred; D416 - Castro, Elba; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E544 - Walker, Ashli; F573 - Ramos, Iris; G590 - Solis, Franklin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1202 - Cracauer, Hillary; 1211 - Valdes, Jose; 1229 - Layme, Porscha; 1233 - Guzman, Amanda; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1327 - Jacobo rivera, Steven; 1368 - Melendez, Juana; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1405 - Bishop, David; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1519 - Iglesias, Manuel; 1521 - canaveral, maria; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1757 - Brown, Stacy; 1760 - Giacobe, Brian; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2064 – Mendoza, Jaqueline; 2205 - Rife, Melody; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2241 - Webbe, Rodney; 2251 - Verderber, Kareem; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago; 2606 - Ebersole, Hilton
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901 6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0116 - Santiago, Ruben; 0143 - Buritica, Maria; 0179 - Musgrave, Alexandria; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0434 - Gaskin, Lecha; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3017 - Torres, Jonathan; 3064 - Woods, Tiffany; 3118 - Enrique, Yalena; 4001 - Ali, Travis; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4029 - Ellis, Troy; 4048 - Pino, Juan; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 5011 - Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5012 - Bryant, Arcenius; 7001 - Marquez, Hiram
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1202 - Ortiz, Xenia; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 1415 - Tirerney, Cassandra; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2215 - Guthrie, James; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2306 - Lang, Bryce; 2334 - Guthrie, Takara; 2422 - Reyes, Ivan; 2578 - Cabrera, Tonyia; 2588 - Martin, Shanae; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2657 - Mcrae, Clayton; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0003 - Fahlgren, David; 0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 1015 - Worthy, Mary; 2134 - Alban, Francisco; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4033 - Sirmons, Nancy; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5046 - Holmes, Orbie; 5063 - Rodriguez, Alberto; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 8017 - Alban, Francisco; 9040 - Vasquez, Mario
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
2013 - OBrien, Tony; 2014 - Childress, LaTroy; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2125 - Howell, Orlando; 2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2277 - Morales, Gabriel; 2385 - Lane, Christopher; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 7005 - Grey, Dashun
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0167 - Tiger, Dakota; 0197 - Burkett, George; 0198 - Garrison, Jennifer; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 1015 - Thakur, Diana; 1027 - Attar, Sarah; 2016 - Perez, Manny; 7023 - Robbins, Clint; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 8004 - Pino, Ignacio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C198 - Goen, Katja; D306 - Kubisak, Connie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 21, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1123 - Davis, Jason; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2087 - Harden, Shekina; 2116 - Riggs, Jennifer; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4040 - Haag, Nathan; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5028 - Swilley, William; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5036 - Chaney, Claudia; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5111 - Sumner, franklin; 5138 - Delgado, Kim; 6011 - Smith, Bret; 7145 - Callahan, Jeff; 8010 - Sumner, franklin; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9014 - Quillman, Jennifer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00106 - Gabriel, Fredrick; 00223 - Wesley, Sheila; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00533 - Padgett, Ruby; 00548 - Santiago, Judette; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00594 - Morriss, Dalisa; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00624 - Lewis, LaQueta; 00633 - rucker, Thegara; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00775 - Kiejko, Melissa; 00794 - Rios, Marisol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A044 - Johnson, Quantasia; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C048 - Hansen, Candace; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D019 - Booker, Shandrea; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Falcon - Arrietta, Leslie; D080 - Bennett, India; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D086 - Stokes, Lawrence; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D105 - Bradley, Trenise; E040 - Moran, Phillipe; E059 - Abbgy, Richard; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E075 - boatwright, ken; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; F040 - Riddick, Tequita; G003 - Cowdery, Clay; G004 - Burgess, Sharon; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H028 - Bilal, Latrice; H033 - Russell, Rachel; H047 - Sutton, Darren; J107 - Williams, Ondraneika; J406 - Flounory, John; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J425 - Mckinnon, Quateshia; J426 - Flounory, Willie; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J525 - Pacheco, Jannette; J806 - Wright, Shree
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B261 - Boston, Tabatha; C309 - Antonatos, Alexi; C314 - Burke, Susan; C332 - Willman, Edward; D405 - Carcamo, Blanca; D406 - Willman, Dale; D443 - Jones, Caitlin; E026 - McLaughlin, Gregg; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E032 - Roth, Kelly; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G038 - Beacham, Drayarn; G094 - Wimberly, Paul; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H833 - Miller, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Wright, Walter
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A002 - Simonson, Mark; A013 - Waters, Cedric; B046 - Hernandez, Stephanie; B051 - Valerio, Edwin; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D136 - Alexander, Steven; E165 - Baldasarre, Michael; E170 - Green, LaVonte; G226 - Faulkner, Grish; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J280 - Kuss, Martin; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J293 - Montano-Tavera, Jenifer; J326 - Roseboro, Marilyn; J340 - Duran, Julie; J369 - Renfroe, Sabrina; J390 - Stokes, Virgil Jean; K444 - Jones, Justin; K453 - Melendez, Ernesto; R554 - Partridge-Rios, Linda; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S588 - Montano-Tavera, Jenifer
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2614 - Gist, Tchnervia; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3515 - Salgado, Nilda; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3727 - sheets, gregory; 3825 - Tinis, Katelynn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A109 - Burns, Nancy; A110 - Melendez, D'Aundra; A125 - Ware, Ivan; B202 - Erazo, Jane; C307 - Douglas, Javon; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D432 - Santiago, Jasmin; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; E504 - Rodriguez, Shawn; E524 - Guthrie, Robert; F609 - Britton, Richard; F639 - Sands, keionna; G708 - Conley, Stacey; G724 - Vinasco, Leydi; G744 - Davis, Justin; G748 - Williams, Richard; G758 - Calderoni, Joseph; H812 - Aleem, Chadet; H831 - Sarpong, Audrey; J934 - Grey, Dashaun; K021 - Franklin, Jonathan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B262 - Bundy, David; C315 - Merkle, David; C338 - Palen, Kendra; C381 - Stubbs, Ian; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E545 - Sobers, Jason; E574 - Dobson, Robin; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F609 - Blackwood, Jhana; G729 - Moulton, Heidi; H842 - Clarkson, George
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0434 - Thompson, Crystal; 0482 - Jones, Darryl; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5019 - Tague, Jill
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
C035 - Torres, Marcus; C036 - Jones, Elias; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C105 - Eagan, John; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D011 - Edwards, Kolbe; D035 - Neisius, John; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E058 - Reed, Kyrie; E062 - Williams, Megan; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F022 - Wuest, Ronald; F048 - Graham, John; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G025 - Benoit, David; G064 - Lomidze, Sanam; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G074 - Barker, Michael; I010 - Miller, Shron; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J018 - Cornell, Alfred; K022 - Eldridge, Susan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On February 25th, 2020 10:00AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Ralph Martinez- Boxes, Personal items, Dernis Fuller- Household Items, Richard Eckles -Home items and tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/21/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C3KA63H46H372184
2006 CHRYSLER
3FAHP08186R195257
2006 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 19, 2020
1G4HP54K4Y4144593
2000 BUICK
1ZVHT84N865191710
2006 FORD
FEBRUARY 20, 2020
1G6DW677160216005
2006 CADILLAC
1HGCT1B86FA013966
2015 HONDA
1MEFM50U42A652422
2002 MERCURY
2HGES16591H569114
2001 HONDA
2T1BR12E21C384478
2001 TOYOTA
3N1CB51D56L565610
2006 NISSAN
WAUAF78E97A134566
2007 AUDI
FEBRUARY 22, 2020
1G1AK18F687166192
2008 CHEVROLET
FEBRUARY 23, 2020
1B7GL22X5XS315533
1999 DODGE
FEBRUARY 25, 2020
1N4BA41E48C820346
2008 NISSAN
2GCEK19J781136093
2008 CHEVROLET
2MELM75W0VX668461
1997 MERCURY
3N1AB7AP1EL676098
2014 NISSAN
5TDZA23C16S569984
2006 TOYOTA
FEBRUARY 26, 2020
JTDKN3DU7B0256180
2011 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Harding, James 603 Teliscope, Car Jack, Dolley, Queen Mattress, window ac, desk, cabinet, tire, clothes, gas can, rca receiver Martinez, Joel 12 toys, boxes, totes dog bed, grill Knight, Joshua 127 dining table and chairs, accent table, lamp, curtain rods Harris, Lakeisha 614 dresser, chest, boxing gear, bike tire, daybed, computer, boxes, suitcases, mirror. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 5th and 12th day of February 2020.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1100 – Yamira Lee Johnson, A.K.A. Yamira Lee Johnson Marchany 1106 – John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills 1202 – Kristyna Utsinger, A.K.A. Kristyna Joan Utsinger 1215 – Michael Damsel, A.K.A. Michael Louis Damsel 1732 – Christian Salafia, A.K.A. Christian William Salafia 2142 – Jodie Monosa, A.K.A. Jodie Lee Monosa 2158 – Dereyco Bowens, A.K.A. Dereyco Anquan Bowens. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 2/5, 2/12
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Acura
VIN# 5J8TB18508A000987
2005 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR32E352417827
1999 GMC
VIN# 1GTDM19W6XB508622
2002 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3HD56G42H191479
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGEJ8241YL019802
2012 Bash
VIN# LHJTLBBN9DB600423
2013 Ford
VIN# 3FA6P0HR6DR255224
2014 Honda
VIN# 1HGCR2F8XEA143911
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 26, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
Bicycle Fuji, 37th Street
Bicycle (2), Heritage Pass Cir.
Bicycle Trax, Orange Blossom Trl.
Bumper, Cypress Lake Dr.
Cell phone, Hawkes Ave.
Cell Phone LG, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
Cell phone LG, W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Motorola, Orange Blossom Trl.
Cell Phone Motorola, W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Crystal Glen Blvd.
Cell Phone Samsung, Mandarian Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Orange Blossom Trl.
Cell Phone Samsung (2), W. Colonial Dr.
Computer Apple, Bastille Ln.
Drill Set Milwaukee, Edgewater Dr.
Generator Ryobi, Sandy Jean Ct.
IPhone, Cayview Ave.
IPhone, Central Ave.
IPhone, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
Iphone, Khayyam Ave.
IPhone, Sandlake Rd.
IPhone, Texas Ave.
Jewelry, Sunniland Dr.
Laptop Dell, International Dr.
Laptop HP, Arbor Ridge Trl.
Laptop HP, SR 535
Tablet Amazon Fire, W. Colonial Dr.
Tablet Samsung, Scarlet Rd.
Tablet Samsung, W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 35th Street
US Currency, Alafaya Trl.
US Currency, Curry Ford Rd.
US Currency, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
US Currency, N. Orange Ave
US Currency, Narcoossee Rd.
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 7am to 6:00pm