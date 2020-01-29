Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 20th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Robert Murphy- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Christina Howard- Furniture and household goods; Dorothy Grimmage -Household goods; Alexandra Moise- Furniture and boxes; Carl Akins- Standard Household items. Yolanda Mccray- Household
goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 02/13/2020 at 3:00 pm
Berisha Williams- household items and furniture, Lisandra Acevedo- household items and office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, February 13th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Evelyn Feliciano- Chair, dresser, washer, boxes, pictures, totes, desk, shelves, mirror, ottoman, holiday decor, blinds, purse Dave Martin- Dresser, table, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, sports equipment, totes, mirror, headboard, tires, bed frames. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 20th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Frederick Smith- Household items Ariel Mercado- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Loretta Friesel -Household items Lisa Hutton- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items Marla Balderas- Household items Sabrina Burnett- Household items Clifton Norman-Tools,and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 2/13/2020 @ 11:30am.
James Robinson Household goods, John Torres- Irizarry Personal items, Christopher Paul 1 Bedroom House, Marcus Stoutamire sectional, tables, Michael Maples Boxes, furniture, books, house hold items, alexander vazquez Mattress, saw, headboard, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 2/13/20 at 2:00pm.
Darren Chillis: Queen bed, boxes, Chase Johnson: couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 2/20/20 @ 3:00p.m.
Ricardo Morales BOXES, Jean Destine BEDS and MATTRESS, Whitney Thomas BOXES, Destine Deshay CLOTHES and BOXES, Kenisha Armstrong BOXES and BINS, Robert Miller CLOTHES, Erica Grayson CLOTHES, Derrick Hines HOUSEHOLD GOODS, Imanol Ugarte BOXES and Furnitre, Angel Briceno OFFICE FURNITURE and DESK, Rita Wooden FURNITURE and BOXES, Michelle Cooks
Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Tammy Arthur HOUSEHOLD, Tonjla Scott HOUSEHOLD, Mckayle Jones mattress, furniture and boxes, Alfred Copeland Bed and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 02/20/20 @ 10:30am
Deanna Lee Household Goods Janelle Benjamin Mattress Boxes Ebony Holt Household items Lenora Whiteside Households Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Kevin Smythe Household Goods Dandrea Ikner Storing Couch, Chair, 2 TV wall units stands, Table 6 Chairs, 6 Shelves, Boxes 20 -Bunkbeds, 2 Dressers, Washer/dryer nicole Carufel Household Goods Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment Zierrah Martin Bedroom furniture clothing Extra Accessories Anthony Cornejo matreess, couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, February 17, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Ericka mcgill- Boxes, chairs. Eloise Dilligard-Household goods and items. Deshunda Shuler- Rack of clothes, Boxes house hold items , end tables. Yadiel Garcia- boxes with clothes, lamps. Hadiyah Foster- Bedding and Furniture. Shanna D Sippio- household items, tv, clothes. Darrius Thomas- Furniture and household items. Teresa Gallagher- Household items. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 2/20/20 @ 1:00pm
Anthony Martin: Bags, Boxes, Floyd Smith: Household Goods, Steve Roberts: Household items, Anthony Martin: Household Goods, Tawandra Jackson Jackson: Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 17, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Lavoera Cooper- Household Goods - Paula Smith - king matress, 2 dressers, 2 end tables, sofa love seat, boxes, kitchen table, TV - Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods (VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg, - Damon Herota
(VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg - Lesley Hinojosa - 1 bedroom house and garage items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 2/20/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Mariza Powell household goods, Roland Wilson bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 2/20/2020 @ 11am.
Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Hector Pagan- washer and dryer; Jean Judith- furniture, boxes; Eyvonne Ervin- household goods; Osvaldo Velasco- doctor table, boxes, file cabinets; Jessica Jones- house hold items; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes; Lyieachia Byron- washer dryer, boxes, wheel chair, and side tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 2/20/20 @ 2:00PM
: Brandon Washington household goods; Marka McCoy China cabinets,chairs,tables; Scott Sumner Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 2/20/20 @ 9:30AM.
Luis Nunez Housegoods, Jason Lindsey couch & personal papers, Jim Nesmon Housegoods, Natalie Andrea Andre Housegoods, Trenda Bridges Housegoods, sheryl burch bed, funiture & boxes sofa, Chris Hashman Housegoods, Green Dynamic Detailing business inventory, Tiffany Green boxes, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Maribella Luna desk, entertainment center, boxes & bed, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Tina Hamilton household personal items etc, Devona Timbs household items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, GOVANA MAGALLANES Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on the 24th day of May, 2020 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. 05-2017-DP-00188-XXXX-XX
. Juvenile Division
IN THE INTEREST OF: C. E., a male child, DOB: 09/24/2012, MINOR CHILD. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Joseph A. Cottman
, 285 Young Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY/ADJUDICATORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES” WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2 day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: John C. Hubbard, Esq., Florida Bar Number 0954240, Guardian Ad Litem Program, Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940, (321) 690-6823, GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO: 2018-CA-4760-O
. RAUL SEGARRA Plaintiff, vs. JEROME C. SALMONS, JR. and KATHERINE L. SALMONS, deceased; et al. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE. TO: JEROME C. SALMONS, JR., 244 S. Camellia Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Raul Segara c/o Brian Michael Mark, P.A., whose address is 100 North John Young Parkway, Suite B, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Plaintiff or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The property that is the subject of this action is located in Orange County, Florida, and is described as follows: The East 100 feet of the South 320 feet of Lot 43, PROSPER COLONY, Section 2, Township 24 South, Range 29 East, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 102, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Court's office notifed of your current address. You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-mail Address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated 9/11/19. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MICKY JOSEPH, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-011400
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: MICKY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-9293
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 13th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/23/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 18, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ROBERTO GUZMAN Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-013117
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ROBERTO GUZMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 21, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 1/13/2020. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Grace Katherine Uy, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: NESTOR LUIS CALDERON RODRIGUEZ, MARINA LIZETH JAUREGUI, ELRY SAMUEL OROZCO and EPRY PLINIO OROZCO, address unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 3/19/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NO: 2020-CP-000007-O
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, Deceased. DIVISION: PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 1/22/20. /s/ JUDY K. SMITH, Personal Representative./s/ BECKETT C. HORNER, ESQUIRE, Attorney for Petitioner, E-Mail Address: bhorner@blockscarpa.com
, Florida Bar No: 98995, 1515 Indian River Blvd., Suite A-220, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Telephone: (772) 794-1918
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020 DR 482
Division: 29 LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, Petitioner, and ERICKA CRUZ, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: ERICKA CRUZ
No Known Address YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, whose address is 792 GILA DR., KISSIMMEE, FL 34759 on or before MARCH 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 01/13/20 Clerk of the Circuit Court By: Cynthia Curre Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, E. K. O. ENTERPRISE, LLC, of 2628 West State Rd., Longwood, FL 32773 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Olson's Nature Den
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Olson's Nature Den"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/23/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Human Peoples LLC, of 4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd., #1010-126, Lake Mary, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Meta Humans
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Meta Humans
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/17/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on February 11th, 2020 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair
, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid.
1G1ZS58N07F287810
2007 CHEV
1GCCS198348193029
2004 CHEV
2B3CJ4DV5AH300445
2010 DODG
2D4FV48VX5H182248
2005 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 13th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2121- Home Goods, #K208- Furniture, #2106- Households, #2023- Households, #1077- Households, #C104- Households, #2094- Households, #2093- Boxes, #1159- Boxes, #F213- Furniture, #D219- Households, #G221- Furniture, #G225- Furniture, #G215- Boxes, #2135- Households, #J210- Furniture, #2113 -Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 14th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2T1BURHE1HC869628
2017 TOYOTA
4T1BF1FKXHU628654
2017 TOYOTA
2C3CDXHG2GH356343
2016 DODGE
2C4RC1BG6GR230401
2016 CHRYSLER
1C4RJFDJ8FC733057
2015 JEEP
5UXKU6C50F0F94283
2015 BMW
WDDKJ5KB4DF187625
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ
WDDKJ5KB4DF187625
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ
JF2SHAEC5BH772008
2011 SUBAR
1HGCP26499A104350
2009 HONDA
1B3HB48A49D214417
2009 DODGE
1C3LC56K27N564096
2007 CHRYSLER
1NXBR32EX6Z569069
2006 TOYOTA
1FTRE14WX6DB24906
2006 FORD
1N4AL11D76N400349
2006 NISSAN
JTKDE177250034307
2005 TOYOTA
1B3EL46T35N590681
2005 DODGE
JS3TY92VX24103569
2002 SUZUKI
1HGCG165X1A044375
2001 HONDA
1G1JF524017288622
2001 CHEVROLET
JN1CA31D4YT737714
2000 NISSAN
1FTZF1728XNC12676
1999 FORD
1YVGF22C4X5897671
1999 MAZDA
1G1ND52T8X6194646
1999 CHEVROLET
YV1NC56DXXJ001465
1999 VOLVO
4T3ZF13C9WU066519
1998 TOYOTA
1N4BU31D7VC151459
1997 NISSAN
1FTCR10A2VUB12462
1997 FORD
1HGEG8650RL044080
1994 HONDA
1HGCG5640XA145240
1999 HOND.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/14/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KNDJN2A29F7189961
2015 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 12, 2020
1273B4 PODS
1GNKRGKD8DJ175367
2013 CHEVROLET
3C4FY48BX4T321438
2004 CHRYSLER
49847BX PODS
5TDZA22C74S094677
2004 TOYOTA
FEBRUARY 14, 2020
2HGES26723H624433
2003 HONDA
3B7HC13Y1YM236991
2000 DODGE
3N1AB7AP1EY269644
2014 NISSAN
FEBRUARY 15, 2020
1G2NV12E21M516834
2001 PONTIAC
JKAEX8B1XFDA21572
2015 KAWASAKI
FEBRUARY 16, 2020
1FTSW21R29EB26683
2009 FORD
KNDPN3AC9H7099009
2017 KIA
WBAPT73528CX00079
2008 BMW
FEBRUARY 17, 2020
WVWEK73C17P035050
2007 VOLKSWAGEN
FEBRUARY 18, 2020
1GNDT13S462105687
2006 CHEVROLET
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Mazda
VIN# JM1BK12F461457830
2014 TAOI
VIN# L9NTEACB1E1200776
2013 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU9J98DUD69623
2005 Chevy
VIN# KL1TG62615B398982
2013 Chevy
VIN# 1G1PE5SB6D7255933
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 19, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2004 ASPT MOTORCYCLE
VIN# FLA57951
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on February 13th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
Bicycle Fuji, 37th Street
Bicycle (2), Heritage Pass Cir.
Bicycle Trax, Orange Blossom Trl.
Bumper, Cypress Lake Dr.
Cell phone, Hawkes Ave.
Cell Phone LG, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
Cell phone LG, W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Motorola, Orange Blossom Trl.
Cell Phone Motorola, W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Crystal Glen Blvd.
Cell Phone Samsung, Mandarian Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Orange Blossom Trl.
Cell Phone Samsung (2), W. Colonial Dr.
Computer Apple, Bastille Ln.
Drill Set Milwaukee, Edgewater Dr.
Generator Ryobi, Sandy Jean Ct.
IPhone, Cayview Ave.
IPhone, Central Ave.
IPhone, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
Iphone, Khayyam Ave.
IPhone, Sandlake Rd.
IPhone, Texas Ave.
Jewelry, Sunniland Dr.
Laptop Dell, International Dr.
Laptop HP, Arbor Ridge Trl.
Laptop HP, SR 535
Tablet Amazon Fire, W. Colonial Dr.
Tablet Samsung, Scarlet Rd.
Tablet Samsung, W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 35th Street
US Currency, Alafaya Trl.
US Currency, Curry Ford Rd.
US Currency, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
US Currency, N. Orange Ave
US Currency, Narcoossee Rd.
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 7am to 6:00pm