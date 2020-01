Legal Public Notices 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Robert Murphy- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Christina Howard- Furniture and household goods; Dorothy Grimmage -Household goods; Alexandra Moise- Furniture and boxes; Carl Akins- Standard Household items. Yolanda Mccray- Householdgoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Berisha Williams- household items and furniture, Lisandra Acevedo- household items and office furniture. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Evelyn Feliciano- Chair, dresser, washer, boxes, pictures, totes, desk, shelves, mirror, ottoman, holiday decor, blinds, purse Dave Martin- Dresser, table, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, sports equipment, totes, mirror, headboard, tires, bed frames. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 20th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Frederick Smith- Household items Ariel Mercado- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Loretta Friesel -Household items Lisa Hutton- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items Marla Balderas- Household items Sabrina Burnett- Household items Clifton Norman-Tools,and boxes. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Robinson Household goods, John Torres- Irizarry Personal items, Christopher Paul 1 Bedroom House, Marcus Stoutamire sectional, tables, Michael Maples Boxes, furniture, books, house hold items, alexander vazquez Mattress, saw, headboard, household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Darren Chillis: Queen bed, boxes, Chase Johnson: couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ricardo Morales BOXES, Jean Destine BEDS and MATTRESS, Whitney Thomas BOXES, Destine Deshay CLOTHES and BOXES, Kenisha Armstrong BOXES and BINS, Robert Miller CLOTHES, Erica Grayson CLOTHES, Derrick Hines HOUSEHOLD GOODS, Imanol Ugarte BOXES and Furnitre, Angel Briceno OFFICE FURNITURE and DESK, Rita Wooden FURNITURE and BOXES, Michelle CooksFurniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Tammy Arthur HOUSEHOLD, Tonjla Scott HOUSEHOLD, Mckayle Jones mattress, furniture and boxes, Alfred Copeland Bed and Boxes. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Deanna Lee Household Goods Janelle Benjamin Mattress Boxes Ebony Holt Household items Lenora Whiteside Households Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Lucimar Arruda Household Goods Kevin Smythe Household Goods Dandrea Ikner Storing Couch, Chair, 2 TV wall units stands, Table 6 Chairs, 6 Shelves, Boxes 20 -Bunkbeds, 2 Dressers, Washer/dryer nicole Carufel Household Goods Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment Zierrah Martin Bedroom furniture clothing Extra Accessories Anthony Cornejo matreess, couch. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ericka mcgill- Boxes, chairs. Eloise Dilligard-Household goods and items. Deshunda Shuler- Rack of clothes, Boxes house hold items , end tables. Yadiel Garcia- boxes with clothes, lamps. Hadiyah Foster- Bedding and Furniture. Shanna D Sippio- household items, tv, clothes. Darrius Thomas- Furniture and household items. Teresa Gallagher- Household items. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Anthony Martin: Bags, Boxes, Floyd Smith: Household Goods, Steve Roberts: Household items, Anthony Martin: Household Goods, Tawandra Jackson Jackson: Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the followingLavoera Cooper- Household Goods - Paula Smith - king matress, 2 dressers, 2 end tables, sofa love seat, boxes, kitchen table, TV - Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods (VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg, - Damon Herota(VIN #: WVGBG77L85D009666) Year: 2005, Make: Volkswagon Model: Touareg - Lesley Hinojosa - 1 bedroom house and garage items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Mariza Powell household goods, Roland Wilson bags. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Hector Pagan- washer and dryer; Jean Judith- furniture, boxes; Eyvonne Ervin- household goods; Osvaldo Velasco- doctor table, boxes, file cabinets; Jessica Jones- house hold items; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes; Lyieachia Byron- washer dryer, boxes, wheel chair, and side tables. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Brandon Washington household goods; Marka McCoy China cabinets,chairs,tables; Scott Sumner Household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedLuis Nunez Housegoods, Jason Lindsey couch & personal papers, Jim Nesmon Housegoods, Natalie Andrea Andre Housegoods, Trenda Bridges Housegoods, sheryl burch bed, funiture & boxes sofa, Chris Hashman Housegoods, Green Dynamic Detailing business inventory, Tiffany Green boxes, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Maribella Luna desk, entertainment center, boxes & bed, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Tina Hamilton household personal items etc, Devona Timbs household items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, GOVANA MAGALLANES Housegoods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on the 24th day of May, 2020 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA,. Juvenile DivisionIN THE INTEREST OF: C. E., a male child, DOB: 09/24/2012, MINOR CHILD. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, 285 Young Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY/ADJUDICATORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES” WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2 day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: John C. Hubbard, Esq., Florida Bar Number 0954240, Guardian Ad Litem Program, Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940, (321) 690-6823, GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA,. RAUL SEGARRA Plaintiff, vs. JEROME C. SALMONS, JR. and KATHERINE L. SALMONS, deceased; et al. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE. TO: JEROME C. SALMONS, JR., 244 S. Camellia Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Raul Segara c/o Brian Michael Mark, P.A., whose address is 100 North John Young Parkway, Suite B, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Plaintiff or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The property that is the subject of this action is located in Orange County, Florida, and is described as follows: The East 100 feet of the South 320 feet of Lot 43, PROSPER COLONY, Section 2, Township 24 South, Range 29 East, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 102, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Court's office notifed of your current address. You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-mail Address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated 9/11/19. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MICKY JOSEPH, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-011400YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-9293YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 13th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/23/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 18, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ROBERTO GUZMAN Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-013117YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 21, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 1/13/2020. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Grace Katherine Uy, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 3/19/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, Deceased. DIVISION: PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 1/22/20. /s/ JUDY K. SMITH, Personal Representative./s/ BECKETT C. HORNER, ESQUIRE, Attorney for Petitioner, E-Mail Address: bhorner@blockscarpa.com , Florida Bar No: 98995, 1515 Indian River Blvd., Suite A-220, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Telephone: (772) 794-1918IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADivision: 29 LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, Petitioner, and ERICKA CRUZ, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO:No Known Address YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, whose address is 792 GILA DR., KISSIMMEE, FL 34759 on or before MARCH 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 01/13/20 Clerk of the Circuit Court By: Cynthia Curre Deputy Clerk.is hereby given that the undersigned, E. K. O. ENTERPRISE, LLC, of 2628 West State Rd., Longwood, FL 32773 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/23/2020is hereby given that the undersigned, Human Peoples LLC, of 4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd., #1010-126, Lake Mary, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/17/2020Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on February 11th, 2020 AT 9:00 am, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid.1G1ZS58N07F2878102007 CHEV1GCCS1983481930292004 CHEV2B3CJ4DV5AH3004452010 DODG2D4FV48VX5H1822482005 DODGNotice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2121- Home Goods, #K208- Furniture, #2106- Households, #2023- Households, #1077- Households, #C104- Households, #2094- Households, #2093- Boxes, #1159- Boxes, #F213- Furniture, #D219- Households, #G221- Furniture, #G225- Furniture, #G215- Boxes, #2135- Households, #J210- Furniture, #2113 -Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;2T1BURHE1HC8696282017 TOYOTA4T1BF1FKXHU6286542017 TOYOTA2C3CDXHG2GH3563432016 DODGE2C4RC1BG6GR2304012016 CHRYSLER1C4RJFDJ8FC7330572015 JEEP5UXKU6C50F0F942832015 BMWWDDKJ5KB4DF1876252013 MERCEDES-BENZWDDKJ5KB4DF1876252013 MERCEDES-BENZJF2SHAEC5BH7720082011 SUBAR1HGCP26499A1043502009 HONDA1B3HB48A49D2144172009 DODGE1C3LC56K27N5640962007 CHRYSLER1NXBR32EX6Z5690692006 TOYOTA1FTRE14WX6DB249062006 FORD1N4AL11D76N4003492006 NISSANJTKDE1772500343072005 TOYOTA1B3EL46T35N5906812005 DODGEJS3TY92VX241035692002 SUZUKI1HGCG165X1A0443752001 HONDA1G1JF5240172886222001 CHEVROLETJN1CA31D4YT7377142000 NISSAN1FTZF1728XNC126761999 FORD1YVGF22C4X58976711999 MAZDA1G1ND52T8X61946461999 CHEVROLETYV1NC56DXXJ0014651999 VOLVO4T3ZF13C9WU0665191998 TOYOTA1N4BU31D7VC1514591997 NISSAN1FTCR10A2VUB124621997 FORD1HGEG8650RL0440801994 HONDA1HGCG5640XA1452401999 HOND.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/14/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.KNDJN2A29F71899612015 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1273B4 PODS1GNKRGKD8DJ1753672013 CHEVROLET3C4FY48BX4T3214382004 CHRYSLER49847BX PODS5TDZA22C74S0946772004 TOYOTA2HGES26723H6244332003 HONDA3B7HC13Y1YM2369912000 DODGE3N1AB7AP1EY2696442014 NISSAN1G2NV12E21M5168342001 PONTIACJKAEX8B1XFDA215722015 KAWASAKI1FTSW21R29EB266832009 FORDKNDPN3AC9H70990092017 KIAWBAPT73528CX000792008 BMWWVWEK73C17P0350502007 VOLKSWAGEN1GNDT13S4621056872006 CHEVROLETVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2006 MazdaVIN# JM1BK12F4614578302014 TAOIVIN# L9NTEACB1E12007762013 FordVIN# 1FMCU9J98DUD696232005 ChevyVIN# KL1TG62615B3989822013 ChevyVIN# 1G1PE5SB6D7255933To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 19, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2004 ASPT MOTORCYCLEVIN# FLA57951To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location FoundProperty not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 7am to 6:00pm