Legal Public Notices 1/22 

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 02/13/2020 at 3:00 pm
Berisha Williams- household items and furniture, Lisandra Acevedo- household items and office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, February 13th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Evelyn Feliciano- Chair, dresser, washer, boxes, pictures, totes, desk, shelves, mirror, ottoman, holiday decor, blinds, purse Dave Martin- Dresser, table, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, sports equipment, totes, mirror, headboard, tires, bed frames. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 2/13/2020 @ 11:30am.
James Robinson Household goods, John Torres- Irizarry Personal items, Christopher Paul 1 Bedroom House, Marcus Stoutamire sectional, tables, Michael Maples Boxes, furniture, books, house hold items, alexander vazquez Mattress, saw, headboard, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 2/13/20 at 2:00pm.
Darren Chillis: Queen bed, boxes, Chase Johnson: couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on the 24th day of May, 2020 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hanna M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. 05-2017-DP-00188-XXXX-XX
. Juvenile Division
IN THE INTEREST OF: C. E., a male child, DOB: 09/24/2012, MINOR CHILD. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Joseph A. Cottman
, 285 Young Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY/ADJUDICATORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES” WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2 day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: John C. Hubbard, Esq., Florida Bar Number 0954240, Guardian Ad Litem Program, Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940, (321) 690-6823, GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO: 2018-CA-4760-O
. RAUL SEGARRA Plaintiff, vs. JEROME C. SALMONS, JR. and KATHERINE L. SALMONS, deceased; et al. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE. TO: JEROME C. SALMONS, JR., 244 S. Camellia Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Raul Segara c/o Brian Michael Mark, P.A., whose address is 100 North John Young Parkway, Suite B, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Plaintiff or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The property that is the subject of this action is located in Orange County, Florida, and is described as follows: The East 100 feet of the South 320 feet of Lot 43, PROSPER COLONY, Section 2, Township 24 South, Range 29 East, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 102, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Court's office notifed of your current address. You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-mail Address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated 9/11/19. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MICKY JOSEPH, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-011400
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: MICKY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-9293
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 13th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/23/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 18, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ROBERTO GUZMAN Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-013117
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ROBERTO GUZMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 2/22/2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 1/13/2020. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Grace Katherine Uy, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NO: 2020-CP-000007-O
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, Deceased. DIVISION: PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of KAROLYN A. REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 1/22/20. /s/ JUDY K. SMITH, Personal Representative./s/ BECKETT C. HORNER, ESQUIRE, Attorney for Petitioner, E-Mail Address: bhorner@blockscarpa.com
, Florida Bar No: 98995, 1515 Indian River Blvd., Suite A-220, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Telephone: (772) 794-1918
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020 DR 482
Division: 29 LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, Petitioner, and ERICKA CRUZ, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: ERICKA CRUZ
No Known Address YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on LUIS ARMANDO CRUZ LOPEZ, whose address is 792 GILA DR., KISSIMMEE, FL 34759 on or before MARCH 12, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 01/13/20 Clerk of the Circuit Court By: Cynthia Curre Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO. 2019- CA-002846-MF
, KIMBERLY ALLYN KIRSCHNER, AS TRUSTEE OF THE KIMBERLY ALLYN KIRSCHNER REVOCABLE TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 22, 2014, AND HER SUBSITUTES AND SUCCESSORS AS TRUST THEREUNDER VS. MARC A. HALPERN AND LLOYD I. MILLER., NOTICE OF SALE, NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of foreclosure entered in this cause on January 7, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Osceola County, Florida, the property situated in Osceola County, Florida, described as follows: CONDOMINIUM UNIT 24272, GEORGETOWN AT CELEBRATION, A CONDOMINIUM, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 2778, PAGE 1488 THROUGH 1558, ET SEQ., AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, PARCEL ID #: R082528-325100242720, more commonly known as 272 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, Florida 34747, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2020 at Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 2600, Room #2602 Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the foreclosure sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within 60 days after the foreclosure sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, ARMANDO RAMIREZ, CLERK OF COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY 407-742-3500 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving notification if the time before the scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711 to reach the Telecommunications Relay Service. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321)285-1900, Fax. (321)285-1888. By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 0073784.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Joel A. McManamey, of 1258 Punta Gorda Cir., Winter Springs, FL 32708, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Fix It Wiz
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Fix It Wiz
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/17/20
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 6th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B22 Anson Hamilton $491.20, B30 RaOndria Johnson $308.18, B71 Amanda Garcia $762.01, D07 Edward Hainesworth $943.20, A12 Timothy Turner $358.42, C77 Jarvis Monroe $505.92, U100 Melissa Punturi $223.22, U78 Deborah Rey $292.20, U105 Nadia Rodriguez $191.36, C18 Deborah Stinson $516.02, D08 Sabrina Gopez $652.71, U95 Wanda Lopez $223.22, B40 Tiffany McAdams $400.17, B58 Adrian Andrade $546.89, L74 Matthew Hicks $924.34, U88 Antony Ekie $294.86, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $621.36, C24 Tynon Smith $1217.69, L70 Dorothy Rowlands $778.76, C05 LaDonna Christian $638.42, F31 Evelyn Matthews $229.43
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703
; 1276 Jennifer Young $444.26, 1376 John Tilelli $355.87, 1201 Ralph Wilson $400.82, 1268 Jose Benitez $1131.94, 1026 Jason Guilford $759.48, 1330 Alfredo Castaneda $202.00, 1171 Nora Britten $446.01, 1306 Rebecca Cremer $1078.02, 1334 Sharon Buggs $461.93, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1611.38, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $623.32, 1255 Meatia Forcine $565.38, 1231-333 Miguel Verdejo $679.78, 1293 Ginni Estrada $457.28, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1232.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
C105 Jason Koch $1221.02, A109 Brittany Braxton $1246.04, E113 Chris Reed $565.69
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1173 Joshua Field $709.04, 1013 Glenn Vause $861.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $607.91, 1369 Nita Gibson $399.75, 1691 Barbar Martin $298.58, 1040 Kathleen Heath $337.99, 1228 Nicholas Click $650.36, 2450 Jennifer Fane $591.38, 2295 Angela Warren $736.04, 2470 Luis Galvis $301.34, 1412 Melissa Lamb $218.60, 1186 Jacson Torres $527.99, 2309 Mark Ryan $736.04, 2291 Sarah Irwin $1489.12, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $469.19, 1668 Caren Martinez $752.61, 1034 Timothy Jordan $490.53, 2277 Venus Lipsey $756.89, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $888.04, 2525 Mark Gwynn $426.35, 1150-1151 Spectra Engineering $729.42
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
B091-92 Nicholas Varnes $469.30, D009 Richard Sears $972.74, D013 Laronza Robinson $526.66, C011 Andrew Brown $402.65, A038 Justin Anderson $435.52, A094 Troy Beneby $351.92, C049 Justin Anderson $493.15, D015 Cheryl Osberg $851.98, B062 Pete Johnson $351.92, E054 Robert Stewart $296.52, E084 John Williams $343.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773;
1653 Donna Bors $879.92, 2213 Micheal Penna $1067.96, 2558 Mistery Room $602.34, 2813 Edwin Valcarcel $380.36, 1270 John Doe $565.10, 1623 Derek Critzer $690.16, 1625 Christina Veltman $786.35, 1419 Cicely Braxton $613.28, 1708 Faythe Thomas $317.90, 1629 Bianca White $533.81, 1555 Rachel Blanchard $357.20, 1611 Luis Cruz $786.35, 1142 Tamika Wilson $695.76, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $453.20, 1055 Montez Mack $799.95, 1401 Clara Welchlin $287.90, 1278 Tonya Mays $218.60, 1549 Kemnebi Bomani $357.20, 2031 Lisa Pilgrim $271.91, 1431 Donna Bors $426.50, 1533 Justin McKnight $287.77, 1039 Peter Bernard $878.05, 1226 Delvin Williams $311.75, 1025 Marcia Lytle $991.64, 2322 Charissa Johns $389.32, 1643 Star Orr $613.28, 1218 David McDonald $495.67, 1561 Nicole McKenna $287.90, 2338 Faith Crocker $985.98, 1300 Hearken Mediagroup $311.75, 1053 Margret Virgil $521.52, 1583 Michael Smith $426.50, 1237 Mystery Room $746.60, 1265 Jessie Robicheaux $517.03, 5056 Felix Lorcy $849.95, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $287.90, 2596 Lyric Pittman $455.54, 1047 Jayna Fox $839.70, 5082 Katrina Boyd $1036.98, 1273 Gertha Allen $613.28, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $373.32, 1069 Craneshia Simon $367.98, 1326 Kerstin Wynn $357.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
2096 Lynette Ratcliff $598.63, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $1518.83, 3129 Tammy Marshall $482.13, 1017 Jennifer Collins $421.61, 3043 Christina Gross $592.01, 2058-21 Keysha Dickerson $624.86, 1044 Collen Garey $490.64, 3153 Akeyla Mccoy $367.94, 3117 Alnisa Williams $687.38, 4010 William Smith $874.50, 2011 Arlene Fernandes $688.58.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 4, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
66 Darlene Mohamud 153 Robert Trevino Navarro, Buda Libre
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
362 Reynold Xavier King, Jr. 387 Samantha Jilian Cohen 409 Emanuel Santana 208 Carol Ann Roberts 585 Bobby Derek Cockburn, III 541 Lynda Lamisere 310 Cameron Ricole Thompson
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am
: 0026 Carlos De Jesus 0033 April Lilsonda Smathers 0055 Jorge Leon Martinez 0139 Angela Hutchens 0149 Andrade Smith 0151 David Smith 0165 Bryan Parker 0171 Ashly Harrison 0186 Robert Crawford 0259 Harold Wesley JR 0261 Astrid Washington 0293 Damaion Williams 0325 Jerry Anderson 0328 Terri Hutchison 0334 Belo Dorvilus 0482 Kirk Parmer 0602 Angel Rivera 0622 Oliver Sallett JR 0672 Brittany Wright 0740 Arthur S Charleslyder, Joycelyn Hills, Homemade Trailer VIN# NOVIN0200963780 0848 Jayvonne Leclerc 0851 Lyudimila Kalish 0859 Deanna Cowart 0902 Kristian Lodes 0968 Emanuel Glenn 2001 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos ,2007 Hond Odyssey Wagon Green, VIN# 5FNRL38477B097619, Credit Acceptance Corporation 2006 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos, 2013 Toyota Corolla VIN# 5YFBU4EE7DP190805, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic VIN# 1G1JC5SH9E4217891 2007 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos, 2016 Honda Civic VIN# 19XFC1F36GE010977, 2007 Red Yale Forklift
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0406 Juan Gaspar Canales Jr 0430 James Anthony Turner 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0725 Jennifer Castro 0823 Shauna Roderica Smart 1033 Amelia Williams 1034 Leslie Mitchell 1112 Catherine Marie Riley 1122 Rhonda Shekay Roane 1217 Chloe Samantha Johnson 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1615 April Dawn Langston 2403 Travis Spencer White
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1001 Robert Santoro 1071 Jennifer S Harris 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2013 Edgar Levista Westbrooks 3146 Priscilla Angelique Harris 3149 Pearleen Denis Williams 3226 Nicholas Ashford O Hara 3269 Kailla Javita Wyatt 4049 Alicia Ann Robinson 5043 Carol Kimberly Smith 5050 Evan Patrick Sinclair 6023 Tara Michelle Sutton Koerner 6043 Demetrius Omar Jurineack.
Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
98 Michael Leonard Green Jr. 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 116 Sholand Rena Mosley 144 Jannaka Breanda Byron 146 Jannaka Breanda Byron 161 Darrell Jerome Clarke 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 253 Doreen Franklin 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 299A Eugenia Vinson 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 471 Jason Clayton Rowland 490 Cynthia Pender-Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 512 Caressa Monique Newkirk 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 639 Derrell Leon Thompson 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag # Y98UKC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 30, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
: 0108 - Toliver, Starletha; 0109 - Francis, Lashae; 0111 - Lavaud, Kevin; 0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0244 - Richardson, Titania; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0329 - ROBERT DOLISCA, JEAN; 0339 - Henry, Nicholas; 0341 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 0504 - woodard, nedrick; 0526 - Swallow, Cathy; 0527 - Beltran, Diana; 0627 - Gonzalez, Zulie; 0813 - Bryant, Bertha; 0816 - wimberly, kent; 0824 - Bazoo, Maria; 0831 - Borrero, Migdalia; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 09105 - calo, helbert; 09106 - Quiroz Santos, Domingo; 0932 - Levine, Adam; 0980 - Fryer, Marlin; 0989 - de abreu, bruno; 0997 - Duverceau, Yves; 1007 - dassie, johnny; 1030 - Widlande, Jacquet; 1035 - Trey, Arthur; 1048 - Louis, Jean; 1061 - redding, Grace; 1067 - PITTER, CORAL; 1067-Robert, Chaney;1072 - Jett, Charles; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1115 - Jett, Charles; 1130 - Francois, Oxon; 1134 - VARGAS DIAZ, DIAEMOND; 1155 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1305 - Emile, Kingneene; 1317 - Tillman, Terence; 1322 - Banks, Dondelle; 1337 - Smith, Charles
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A110 - Padilla, Carine; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B213 - Rolle, Carolyn; B223 - Thomas, Mary; B227 - Williams, Kenyatta; C303 - Sabourin, Gabrillela; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C313 - colon, naomi; C325 - Thimot, Prince; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; C394 - Deceus, Fanor; D401 - Dortch, Dominique; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D421 - Mcintosh, Elizabeth; E505 - Jones, Edison; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E523 - Ross, Nikia; G700 - Williams, Valecia; G708 - Sims, Nils; H804 - Ryan, Janeane; H828 - Felix, Edwardo; H846 - Alston, Stephen; J903 - Juste, Ernson; J905 - Andrade, Elba
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B004 - Amill, Denise; C002 - Edney, Jorion; C005 - Montalvo, Luis; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C028 - Ramos, Ray; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D037 - Saunders, D'ionese; D041 - ALMONOR, ERNST; D044 - Frances, Lemons; E025 - Rice, Annette; E044 - Matos, Carlos; G002 - Arteaga, Iris; H008 - Figueroa, Thyima; J001 - Tucker, Marc; J030 - Resto, Jose; J042 - Charles, Anflore; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J090 - Roman Borrero, Javier; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; J153 - Presley, Brian; K046 - rengifo, hidelfonso; K074 - Purnell, Brenda; K102 - Rifin, Roney; K105 - Miehe, Mark; K106 - Miehe, Mark; K107 - Sims, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A140 - Walters, Rosa; A146 - Almonte, Allendy; A153 - Nieves, Eliska; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B213 - Trejo, Noel; C323 - Bennett, Anqunette; F611 - Amirapu, Ramaseshu; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; H819 - Fetherson, Mattalizzia; H836 - Otero, Kimberly; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I903 - Witherspoon, Eddie; I919 - Villanueva, Cristhian; J009 - Muniz, Felix; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J018 - Ruiz, Carmen; J023 - Hyson, Lisa; J024 - Quinones, Angel; J037 - Dor, Jean; K109 - Baker, Mark; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K111 - Major, Keith; K132 - Anderson, Susan; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L224 - Mihaylo, Daniel; O514 - Washington, J C; O515 - Wright, Shayla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM
1017 - winn, jason; 1120 - Smith, Laticia; 1131 - Callins, Temeka; 2012 - Baez, Diana; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2157 - Ritchie, Grahame; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 3027 - Kulak, Ihar; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia; 4033 - Quartaro, Peter; 4040 - Cross Jr, Daniel; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6114 - Acree, Christina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM
0117 - Santos, Jason; 0123 - giotas, francesca; 0174 - Pennington, Nancy; 0250 - Perez, Agueda; 0251 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1011 - Heredia, James; 2009 - Beauchamp, Juan; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 3018 - Jones, Wendell; 3037 - Mena, Jason; 6018 - Hidalgo, Marcel; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7028 - Nettles, Stephen; 7086 - Rosa, Marisol; 7090 - Rodriguez, Lorymar; 7119 - Horne, Kalup; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 7152 - Bell, Akila; 8006 - Cederle, Lucille; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8099 - Troche, Bryan; 8167 - Muleba, Myrha; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B163 - Wilcox, Alexis; B214 - Thompson, John; C101 - Curry, Michael; C161 - Colon Paredes, Ricardo; C199A - Luis, Kenia; C199G - Molina Hernandez, Mario
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM
A001 - Fernandez, Rosmary; A004 - Fernandes Rodriquez, Joao Jose; B012 - Esse, Justin; B043 - Barasatie, Kerry; D025 - cardenales, natalie; D038 - Orange County Democratic Exec. Cte. Jacobson, Nancy; D040 - Oquendo, Julissa; D050 - Pizarro Garcia, Josue Gabriel; D055 - Crisostomo, Manuel; D065 - Medina, Bienvenido; D068 - London, Sheena; D092 - Collazo, Awilda; D103 - Serrano, Juan; D114 - ruiz, christopher L; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D233 - Russell, Kraig; E018 - Herrera, Ashley; E024 - Abad, Luis; E030 - Lucas, Danielle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1007 - Martinez, April; 1022 - Lindsay, Victoria; 2018 - Hanson, Scott; 2020 - Arnett, Karen; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3004 - Cuellar, Alejandro; 3015 - Matthies, Megan; 3018 - Hicklin, Scott; 4005 - Giron, Joshua; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5012 - Donoghue, Brian; 5056 - Wood, Caroline; 6254 - Best, Barbara; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6425 - Jackson, Michele' 6438 - Harris, Lashawnta; 6448 - Smithie, Stephanie; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6509 - Housman, Wendy; 6519 - Simpson, Patrick. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 13th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2121- Home Goods, #K208- Furniture, #2106- Households, #2023- Households, #1077- Households, #C104- Households, #2094- Households, #2093- Boxes, #1159- Boxes, #F213- Furniture, #D219- Households, #G221- Furniture, #G225- Furniture, #G215- Boxes, #2135- Households, #J210- Furniture, #2113 -Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 8, 2020
JTDKB20U173290498
2007 TOYOTA
FEBRUARY 10, 2020
1C3LC56K37N531611
2007 CHRYSLER
KL1TD566X8B096351
2008 CHEVROLET
FEBRUARY 11, 2020
1FMEE11NXSHB43447
1995 FORD
1GNDV33L75D215165
2005 CHEVROLET.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1021– Natasha Santiago 1507 – Marsha Bingham 2129 – Kristina Medina, A.K.A. Kristina Janine Medina 2133 — Angel Bailey, A.K.A. Angel Dawn Bailey 2214– Kwame Laster, A.K.A. Kwame Bakiiza Laster 2402– Leslie Delgado, A.K.A. Leslie Delgado Diaz. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on February 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 1/15, 1/22
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 12, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2014 TOYT
5TDBKRFH8ES056891
2006 CHRY
3A4FY58B76T373113
2009 FORD
1FTRW12859FB14424
2004 PONT
1G2NF52E04M708584
2004 HOND
1HGCM56834A086854
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2003 SATURN
VIN# 1G8JU54F03Y543160
2009 PONTIAC
VIN# 1G2ZJ57K994255216
1996 FORD
VIN# 1FMDU35P8TUC87819
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on February 13th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
2006 Saturn
VIN# 1G8AJ55F06Z206185
2016 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA32U2FU2GU001297
2008 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BE46K08R027473
2006 Scion
VIN# JTLKT334864116374
1997 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBA02E1VZ504731
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
1FAHP3GN5AW224872
2010 FORD
JNRBS08W23X404280
03 INFI
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on 02/03/2020, 1331 W. Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32805. All Auto Towing, INC.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on February 11, 2020 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL 32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien.
Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2001 LEXS
VIN# JTJGF10U310103837
Lien Amt $3,550.57.