Legal Public Notices 1/15 issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 30th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Esther Hirsh- boxes, household goods; LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment; Rosa Marie Mcbride- Household Goods; Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry- 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes; Sherell Hubbard- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, January 28, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Kassandra Sierra- Furniture, boxes, electronics, AnnaLouise Young- Furniture, boxes, Stefan Billups- Furniture, Jamarie Lopez- House hold items, Deja Moore- Furniture, house goods, electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 1/30/20 @ 10:30am
Kyle Engram Bedroom set, dining room table, tv, queen mattress, Peter Carmant Household Goods, Latasha Dean household items, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Clayton Faria Household Goods, Justin Garry WASHER, DRYER, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 30, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00 AM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Jacqueline Tecci- household goods, boxes.- Abigail E Brooks- household goods.- Nakeya Drinkard- household goods. Shaun Michael Bowman- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 1/30/20 @ 3:30p.m.
Vicky Williams household goods, Martha Ruiz Boxes Bins, Dashid Williams household items, Artranise Denise Sawyer household items, Koretell Jones household goods, Jasmine Duncan HHG. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 1/28/2020 @ 12:45pm
Noel Shank household items, Gina Palmer household items, Edwin Cruz household items, Angie Johnson household items, Damien Mateo household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 1/28/2020 @ 11:30am
Alexandria Nicole Cantu household goods, veiglie yoankidis boxes, clothes, Johnathon Brooks household goods, Antonio Aviles Table, lawn- mole, dresser, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, ULYSSES MCNEAL RV, JEANETTE LOPEZ House- hold items, Silverio Mata 34ft Truck, Teresa Torres household goods, personal items, Tanya Clarke Household Goods, Sonia Zies House Hold Goods, Marta Ivonee Rivera household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett Household goods, personal items, Felix Rivera 4 Bedroom House, equipment, Kanraj Sundar Mohamed household and personal items, Shane Bandy Household items and Furniture, Heriberto Restituyo household goods, personal items, Consuelo C Bosmenien sofa, queen mattress, Catherine Hendrickson household and personal items, Samuel Galarza household goods, personal items, Ruth Rivera Velazquez household goods, personal items, Shelly Ann C Gonsalves household goods, Robert Haye House hold goods, electronics, furniture, Arcadio Landrau pool table, tools. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 1/30/2020 @ 11am.
Claudette Deronvil- clothes and boxes; Renee Waller- furniture, clothes,bags,shoes; Thomas John Venetucci Jr- boxes, and personal items; Witny Aris- 2 dresser, queen bed, 2 boxes, couch; Jesula Valsaint- bed frame, washer, clothes; Astrude Dallas- boxes, clothes; Jesula Fontilus- boxes; Samuel Gomez -boxes; Mitchelle Myrtil- mattress, boxes, entertainment center. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 1/30/2020 at 3:00 pm
Yasmeen Patrick- household items, Brandy Jean McQuaid -household items, Derrick Anthony Davis- household items, Savannah Smith-household items and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 1/28/2020 @ 10:30am.
Reynaldo Morales Colon- boxes and clothing; Rodrigo Gudino- Boxes and exercise equipment; Carlos Ortiz- Household Goods; Yoel Hernandez- Household Goods; Danielle Mitrano- 1 Queen mattress, bed frame, dresser, Sofa, 2 TVs, and kitchen appliances; Lee Grant- Cloths and boxes; Demetrius OBrien- Mattress and personal papers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 1/30/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, Elbert Dudley luggage, Jennifer Burton tool boxes, Shamika Thomas boxes, Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f,Eddie James Restaurant Equipment, Jerusha Phillipe Home goods. Bedding and furniture,Kristen Kalinowski household goods, Johnathan Moment, household goods, Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes, Tamika Gainer household goods, Dominque Garcia clothes and books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 1/28/20 @11:00AM.
Lisa Dotson- household goods Scotty Grantham- household goods Francheska Rivera- household goods George Travis -household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on January 28 2020, at 12:15PM.
Jamie Perez: Household goods, furniture, Christine Bonomo: 2 BR apartment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 1/30/20 at 2:30pm.
Carlos Dominicci, washer, dryer, boxes, mattresses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 1/30/20 @ 2:00PM
: Sherica Walker toys; Weinfrid Lundor 2 couches, a dresser; Len Primes household goods; Xavier Hill Household goods, furniture, boxes; Bruna Araujo Household items; NKansa Gyane INdusties Business supplies The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 1/28/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Adaryl Beaslrey household items, Abraham Cuevas household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items,Gabrielle Tyre Bins,Furniture, Jude Destin household items, Elvin Diaz household items, Christopher Combs household items, Jorge Oquendo Jorge household items, Alexander Whatley household items, Kiah Alisa Nunes household items, Monique Shenay Maloney household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Angelina Morales household items, Delphine Speed household items, Victor Melecio Mattress, Clothes, Boxes, Manuel Figueroa Boxes, The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 1/30/20 @ 9:30AM.
Sasha Sumika Denny, Unit 04017, 1998, Linc, Navigator, Vin# 5LMRU27L0WLJ61164, Owner: Kurt John Denny, Sr., Kiana Taylor Christian clothes, shoes, Twin mattress & totes, Quincy Collins furniture & household goods, Odyssey Williams bed/boxes & tv, Valeria PINHEIRO Housegoods, Bruno Ancede Housegoods, Lindsey Brown boxes, Luis Fernandez bed, sofa & furniture, Tiffiney Buggs dresser, boxes & tv, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Esther Jones Household Goods, Antonette Mcgowan Household Goods & Business Goods, Gloria Phillips one bed room hutch 50, Wayne Silveira boxes, Alisha White furniture, boxes & soda chair, Brenda Reyes Boxes, furniture & sporting equipment, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest & frame, Matthew Hrobuchak boxes, clothes, household items & maybe few piece of furniture, Michael Perez, Unit 09012, 1984, Chec, Truck, Vin # 1GBHP32M3E3332198, Owner: AIC Investments & Management, LLC., Alisha Smith one bedroom apt furniture etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes & misc items, Devona Timbs household furniture and items etc, Devona Timbs household items, decorations etc, Joe Scott Housegoods, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame & bins , Jacqueline Tate Unit 09031, 2005, Ford, F150, Vin# 1FTRX12W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Yzeaminda Parker Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 30th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jeffri Riley- Household items Kameron Kuehne- Household items Nino Demetro- Household items Kim Redd- Household items Ralph Wilson- Household items Sabrina Burnett- Household items Alex Rivera-Household items Linda Caggiano- Household items Audy Sargent- Household items Oscar Ramas -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 1/28/20 10:15AM
: Ricardo Silva Boxes, Mattress, Cloths, House supplies, Cassandra Attilus Household items, electronics, TV, TV stand and Boxes, Hiawatha Scott Furniture, Boxes, Michael San Romn Household goods, Ruth Carrasquillo Household items, Denisa Margarita Santiago household goods, tv, boxes, totes, tv, Luis Gilberto Virella Herrera Household goods, tools, Pedro E Gonzalez house hold goods, Adrian Robinson king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes, Alvin James House hold goods, Joel Edward Smith Household goods, Joseph Chiappone house hold goods, Antonio Cruz Household items, Rene Martinez- Dominguez Clothes and bins, Ramon Gabriel Moreno Cantero boxes, Twanna Ellison Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 1/28/20 @ 12:30pm
: Helen Velasco TV, bags and boxes, Raye'Asia Badger clothes and boxes, Jamie Allan Emery boxes and computer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 1/30/20 @ 1:00pm
Kenneth Coleman : Car,Year- 1999, Make: Ford, Model: Mustang, Vin: 1FAFP46V0XF186383, Red 2D Racecar, Owner Adrienne Tameka Atkins. Micheal Parker: Mattress /Boxes, Federico Carlo: Boxes, Deangelo Pratt: Sofa, Tables, Mattress, John Galetta: Desk/ Boxes, Johnitha Crankfield: Household Goods, Melba Ortega: Household Goods, Phil Francis: Bags, Charles Hoepker: Household Goods, Helen Hill: Household Goods, David Singh: Boxes, Tool and home- improvement, Jeffery Rego: Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 1/28/20 @ 12:00pm.
Jose Lopez household goods, tools, Jacquelyn Santiago mattresses, head boards, boxes, décor, Justino Goitia 3 bedroom home, George Martinez household items, Angel Rodriguez boxes, personal items, Harold Garcia household items, Gladys Montalvo household goods, Luis Lopez Lara boxes, household goods, Rahman S Prescott 2 bedroom home, Arlene Diaz Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 30th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Anthony Carro- Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Pictures/Photographs, Totes, Vacuum, Luggage, Skateboard, Cooler. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. 05-2017-DP-00188-XXXX-XX
. Juvenile Division
IN THE INTEREST OF: C. E., a male child, DOB: 09/24/2012, MINOR CHILD. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Joseph A. Cottman
, 285 Young Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY/ADJUDICATORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES” WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2 day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: John C. Hubbard, Esq., Florida Bar Number 0954240, Guardian Ad Litem Program, Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940, (321) 690-6823, GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO: 2018-CA-4760-O
. RAUL SEGARRA Plaintiff, vs. JEROME C. SALMONS, JR. and KATHERINE L. SALMONS, deceased; et al. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE. TO: JEROME C. SALMONS, JR., 244 S. Camellia Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Raul Segara c/o Brian Michael Mark, P.A., whose address is 100 North John Young Parkway, Suite B, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Plaintiff or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The property that is the subject of this action is located in Orange County, Florida, and is described as follows: The East 100 feet of the South 320 feet of Lot 43, PROSPER COLONY, Section 2, Township 24 South, Range 29 East, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 102, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Court's office notifed of your current address. You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-mail Address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated 9/11/19. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. VICTORIA JACKSON, MARC KERVENS LAPOMAREDE, and TOUCH OF HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER, LLC, CASE NO.: 2019-CA-11178
NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: VICTORIA JACKSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/19/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MICKY JOSEPH, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-011400
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: MICKY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-9293
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 13th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/23/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010178
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: ANA DELIA RODRIGUEZ VARGAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 18, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Lisa Trelstad, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NUMBER: 2017 CA 004862 O
. DIVISION: 55. COMPASS BANK, Plaintiff, Vs. RODRIGO CAMARGO NEVES DE LUCA, ET. AL..RE-NOTICE OF SALE: NOTICE
is hereby given that, pursuant to the Order Directing Clerk to Re-Schedule Sale Date in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, I will sell the property situated in Orange County, Florida described as: LOT 7, WINDERMERE LANDINGS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 75, PAGE 77-82, PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. And which postal address is: 6216 Roseate Spoonbill Drive, Windermere, FL 34786. at Public Sale, to the highest bidder, for cash, on the 21st day of January, 2020, 11:00 a.m. on Orange County=s Public Auction website: www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes. ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. DATED this 2nd day of January, 2020. ROLFE & LOBELLO, P.A. /s/ MARK J. HORNE, FL BAR# 631264, THOMAS LOBELLO, III, FL BAR# 603023, 233 East Bay Street, Suite 720, Jacksonville, FL 32202, (904) 358-1666, Fax (904) 677-5836, E-SERVICE: mail@rolfelaw.com
, Direct E-Mail: mjh@rolfelaw.com
, Attorneys for Plaintiff.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO. 2019- CA-002846-MF
, KIMBERLY ALLYN KIRSCHNER, AS TRUSTEE OF THE KIMBERLY ALLYN KIRSCHNER REVOCABLE TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 22, 2014, AND HER SUBSITUTES AND SUCCESSORS AS TRUST THEREUNDER VS. MARC A. HALPERN AND LLOYD I. MILLER., NOTICE OF SALE, NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of foreclosure entered in this cause on January 7, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Osceola County, Florida, the property situated in Osceola County, Florida, described as follows: CONDOMINIUM UNIT 24272, GEORGETOWN AT CELEBRATION, A CONDOMINIUM, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 2778, PAGE 1488 THROUGH 1558, ET SEQ., AS AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, PARCEL ID #: R082528-325100242720, more commonly known as 272 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, Florida 34747, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2020 at Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 2600, Room #2602 Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the foreclosure sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within 60 days after the foreclosure sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, ARMANDO RAMIREZ, CLERK OF COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY 407-742-3500 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving notification if the time before the scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711 to reach the Telecommunications Relay Service. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321)285-1900, Fax. (321)285-1888. By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 0073784.
No. F. C. No. P2019-4166
. Providence, SC. Office of the clerk of the Rhode Island Family Court. January 3, 2020. WHEREAS, Natalie Powell of the City of Providence, County of Providence, has filed a complaint in said office demanding a divorce From Shaft Adams, PURSUANT TO R.I.G.L.§15-5-16.1, AND ALL OTHER RELIEF AS THIS COURT MAY DEEM JUST. Now, therefore you the said DEFENDANT, Shaft Adams, are hereby summoned to Answer, if you shall see fit, before the Rhode Island Family Court, to be held at One Dorrance Plaza, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, within the County of Providence, 45 days from the date of this advertisement. Then and there to answer said complaint. FAILURE TO APPEAR WILL RESULT IN DEFAULT AND DEFENDANT WILL BE DENIED ALIMONY.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Navage Enterprises, INC., of 3221 Coe Ave., Orlando FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Down Range Gun Store
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Down Range Gun Store
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/1/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 6th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B22 Anson Hamilton $491.20, B30 RaOndria Johnson $308.18, B71 Amanda Garcia $762.01, D07 Edward Hainesworth $943.20, A12 Timothy Turner $358.42, C77 Jarvis Monroe $505.92, U100 Melissa Punturi $223.22, U78 Deborah Rey $292.20, U105 Nadia Rodriguez $191.36, C18 Deborah Stinson $516.02, D08 Sabrina Gopez $652.71, U95 Wanda Lopez $223.22, B40 Tiffany McAdams $400.17, B58 Adrian Andrade $546.89, L74 Matthew Hicks $924.34, U88 Antony Ekie $294.86, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $621.36, C24 Tynon Smith $1217.69, L70 Dorothy Rowlands $778.76, C05 LaDonna Christian $638.42, F31 Evelyn Matthews $229.43
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703
; 1276 Jennifer Young $444.26, 1376 John Tilelli $355.87, 1201 Ralph Wilson $400.82, 1268 Jose Benitez $1131.94, 1026 Jason Guilford $759.48, 1330 Alfredo Castaneda $202.00, 1171 Nora Britten $446.01, 1306 Rebecca Cremer $1078.02, 1334 Sharon Buggs $461.93, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1611.38, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $623.32, 1255 Meatia Forcine $565.38, 1231-333 Miguel Verdejo $679.78, 1293 Ginni Estrada $457.28, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1232.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
C105 Jason Koch $1221.02, A109 Brittany Braxton $1246.04, E113 Chris Reed $565.69
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1173 Joshua Field $709.04, 1013 Glenn Vause $861.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $607.91, 1369 Nita Gibson $399.75, 1691 Barbar Martin $298.58, 1040 Kathleen Heath $337.99, 1228 Nicholas Click $650.36, 2450 Jennifer Fane $591.38, 2295 Angela Warren $736.04, 2470 Luis Galvis $301.34, 1412 Melissa Lamb $218.60, 1186 Jacson Torres $527.99, 2309 Mark Ryan $736.04, 2291 Sarah Irwin $1489.12, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $469.19, 1668 Caren Martinez $752.61, 1034 Timothy Jordan $490.53, 2277 Venus Lipsey $756.89, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $888.04, 2525 Mark Gwynn $426.35, 1150-1151 Spectra Engineering $729.42
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
B091-92 Nicholas Varnes $469.30, D009 Richard Sears $972.74, D013 Laronza Robinson $526.66, C011 Andrew Brown $402.65, A038 Justin Anderson $435.52, A094 Troy Beneby $351.92, C049 Justin Anderson $493.15, D015 Cheryl Osberg $851.98, B062 Pete Johnson $351.92, E054 Robert Stewart $296.52, E084 John Williams $343.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773;
1653 Donna Bors $879.92, 2213 Micheal Penna $1067.96, 2558 Mistery Room $602.34, 2813 Edwin Valcarcel $380.36, 1270 John Doe $565.10, 1623 Derek Critzer $690.16, 1625 Christina Veltman $786.35, 1419 Cicely Braxton $613.28, 1708 Faythe Thomas $317.90, 1629 Bianca White $533.81, 1555 Rachel Blanchard $357.20, 1611 Luis Cruz $786.35, 1142 Tamika Wilson $695.76, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $453.20, 1055 Montez Mack $799.95, 1401 Clara Welchlin $287.90, 1278 Tonya Mays $218.60, 1549 Kemnebi Bomani $357.20, 2031 Lisa Pilgrim $271.91, 1431 Donna Bors $426.50, 1533 Justin McKnight $287.77, 1039 Peter Bernard $878.05, 1226 Delvin Williams $311.75, 1025 Marcia Lytle $991.64, 2322 Charissa Johns $389.32, 1643 Star Orr $613.28, 1218 David McDonald $495.67, 1561 Nicole McKenna $287.90, 2338 Faith Crocker $985.98, 1300 Hearken Mediagroup $311.75, 1053 Margret Virgil $521.52, 1583 Michael Smith $426.50, 1237 Mystery Room $746.60, 1265 Jessie Robicheaux $517.03, 5056 Felix Lorcy $849.95, 1481 LaKeitha McGriff $287.90, 2596 Lyric Pittman $455.54, 1047 Jayna Fox $839.70, 5082 Katrina Boyd $1036.98, 1273 Gertha Allen $613.28, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $373.32, 1069 Craneshia Simon $367.98, 1326 Kerstin Wynn $357.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
2096 Lynette Ratcliff $598.63, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $1518.83, 3129 Tammy Marshall $482.13, 1017 Jennifer Collins $421.61, 3043 Christina Gross $592.01, 2058-21 Keysha Dickerson $624.86, 1044 Collen Garey $490.64, 3153 Akeyla Mccoy $367.94, 3117 Alnisa Williams $687.38, 4010 William Smith $874.50, 2011 Arlene Fernandes $688.58.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 4, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
66 Darlene Mohamud 153 Robert Trevino Navarro, Buda Libre
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
362 Reynold Xavier King, Jr. 387 Samantha Jilian Cohen 409 Emanuel Santana 208 Carol Ann Roberts 585 Bobby Derek Cockburn, III 541 Lynda Lamisere 310 Cameron Ricole Thompson
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am
: 0026 Carlos De Jesus 0033 April Lilsonda Smathers 0055 Jorge Leon Martinez 0139 Angela Hutchens 0149 Andrade Smith 0151 David Smith 0165 Bryan Parker 0171 Ashly Harrison 0186 Robert Crawford 0259 Harold Wesley JR 0261 Astrid Washington 0293 Damaion Williams 0325 Jerry Anderson 0328 Terri Hutchison 0334 Belo Dorvilus 0482 Kirk Parmer 0602 Angel Rivera 0622 Oliver Sallett JR 0672 Brittany Wright 0740 Arthur S Charleslyder, Joycelyn Hills, Homemade Trailer VIN# NOVIN0200963780 0848 Jayvonne Leclerc 0851 Lyudimila Kalish 0859 Deanna Cowart 0902 Kristian Lodes 0968 Emanuel Glenn 2001 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos ,2007 Hond Odyssey Wagon Green, VIN# 5FNRL38477B097619, Credit Acceptance Corporation 2006 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos, 2013 Toyota Corolla VIN# 5YFBU4EE7DP190805, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic VIN# 1G1JC5SH9E4217891 2007 Carlos Manuel De Jesus Ramos, 2016 Honda Civic VIN# 19XFC1F36GE010977, 2007 Red Yale Forklift
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0406 Juan Gaspar Canales Jr 0430 James Anthony Turner 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0725 Jennifer Castro 0823 Shauna Roderica Smart 1033 Amelia Williams 1034 Leslie Mitchell 1112 Catherine Marie Riley 1122 Rhonda Shekay Roane 1217 Chloe Samantha Johnson 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1615 April Dawn Langston 2403 Travis Spencer White
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1001 Robert Santoro 1071 Jennifer S Harris 1074 Cory Jerod Crisp 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2013 Edgar Levista Westbrooks 3146 Priscilla Angelique Harris 3149 Pearleen Denis Williams 3226 Nicholas Ashford O Hara 3269 Kailla Javita Wyatt 4049 Alicia Ann Robinson 5043 Carol Kimberly Smith 5050 Evan Patrick Sinclair 6023 Tara Michelle Sutton Koerner 6043 Demetrius Omar Jurineack.
Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
98 Michael Leonard Green Jr. 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 116 Sholand Rena Mosley 144 Jannaka Breanda Byron 146 Jannaka Breanda Byron 161 Darrell Jerome Clarke 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 253 Doreen Franklin 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 299A Eugenia Vinson 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 471 Jason Clayton Rowland 490 Cynthia Pender-Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 512 Caressa Monique Newkirk 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 639 Derrell Leon Thompson 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo, 2001 Haum Trailer, Vin# 4XSMC13181GO28482, Tag # Y98UKC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 29, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0016 - Stouffer, Melanie; 0022 - Wright, Latanya; 0033 - Orengo, Diane; 0038 - Adams, tonia; 0041 - Moore, Azia; 0066 - Adorno, Lynoshka; 0074 - Walker, Kennia; 0117 - Quigley, Kim; 0138 - Mesquita, Leone; 0173 - Landon, Sara; 0193 - STEPHENS, BRIANA; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0247 - Lassonde, Bryan; 0249 - Banks, Stephanie; 0265 - COAR, GEORGE; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0291 - Petit-Frere, Nelda; 0340 - Paul, Marie; 0357 - Rivera, Luis; 0412 - Wilson, Kila; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0462 - Rutland, Micah; 0474 - Perkins, Eleanor; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0505 - Williams, James; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0541 - Green, Deshonda; 0545 - Walker, Lamarcus; 0558 - Obryan, Marion; 0587 - Jamison, Denise; 0594 - Gresham, Rosa; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0602 - Richardson, Tarrence; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0620 - Brown, Christine; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0626 - Farah, Francois; 0631 - Chester, Debra; 0660 - Dareus, Roodly; 0682 - Ferrer, Luis; 0693 - Hansen, Teal; 0700 - Gregory, Barbara; 0773 - Walker, Trina; 0781 - Reid, Jasmine; 0815 - Ingram, Phillip; 0877 - Jackson, Gwendolyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1111 - Woodruff, Spencer; 1204 - Bailey Jr, Frank; 1307 - Battle, Angela; 1402 - Breedlove, Latoyia; 1412 - Jones, Clinton; 1611 - Sims, Beatrice; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1832 - Stuckey, Roderick; 1833 - louis, natasha; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1927 - Harris, Susie; 1933 - Perry, Terry; 2104 - Drayton, Vincent; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2317 - Smith, Bruce; 2407 - Johnson, Kerryann; 2415 - Bozoki, Tamas; 2421 - Riley, Alicia; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2524 - nelson, diana; 2527 - Watson-Hill, Treisha; 2602 - Dewitt, Julie; 2609 - First Choice Ministries Inc Jones, Lorenzo; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2731 - Sharpe, Jessica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1002 - Borkowski, Brian; 1112 - Leaster, Paula; 1201 - Hall, George; 1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1310 - Louis, Kadafi; 1314 - Jean Baptiste, Benita; 1338 - Lorme, Venise; 1340 - Norelia, Aser; 1355 - Norelia, Aser; 1356 - Johnson, Yakita; 1360 - Lopez, Olga; 1424 - reed, daniel; 1427 - Coco, Lucia; 1474 - Burrows, Javon; 1517 - Cinamella, Dominick; 1624 - Wilkerson, Jennifer; 1625 - White, Jerrel; 1718 - Lawrence, Dwight; 2003 - Swint, Danielle; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2031 - Nelson, Shaqita; 2039 - Greene, Terrell; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2207 - Team Fla Stingrays Inc Copeland, Melanice; 2319 - Lopez, Anayliz; 2327 - Summit Tour and Travel Pretzer, Kim; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2606 - Rolle, Laverne; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0122 - Hickman, Jalissa; 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0316 - Romo, Rachel; 0406 - Spears, Marilyn; 0423 - Adams, Jenine; 0512 - Wheatley, Matt; 0624 - Hrobuchak, Chausa; 0707 - Erard, Kolton; 0812 - Perry, Kelly; 0914 - Godin, Christopher; 0917 - Rosado, Jordan; 1008 - Tirado, Jose; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1207 - Smith, Kate; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1322 - Bartles, Tracilynn; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1420T - Clemons, Sherranese; 1477 - Van Dyke, Linda; 1510 - spurlock, william; 1520 - First, Russell; 1705 - Davis, Constance; 1754 - Bowden, Julie; 1774 - Bertron, Connie; 1775 - Calderon, Mary; 1777 - Banuelos, Leonel; 1778 - Wilson, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
B002 - Milan, Jabelix; B023 - Pedraza, Cesar; C003 - Ceus, Monique; C017 - Murray, Terry; D013 - Hill, Keith; E007 - Motley, Valeah; E008 - Mott, Octavius; E015 - Richardson, John; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; G026 - Peters, Terrilynn; H047 - Smith, Latrisha; NA21 - Mitchell, Delores; P028 - wu, yandong; S011 - Hamner, William; S013 - Velasquez, Jordan; S033 - Martin, Ambra; T002 - Patterson, Uriah; T007 - Pearl, William; U006 - Maldon, Michael; U012 - Ratchford, Ashley; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth; U031 - Young, Ronald; U035 - Smith, Tia; U037 - Davila, Pedro; U041 - Kemp Jr, Orvelle; V005 - Hardwick, Denelle; V014 - Bredy, Odney; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X009 - Douglas, William; X013 - Griffin, Cody
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
1014 - Shehee, Glen; 4051 - Cotal, Raul; 5052 - Parkinson, William; 5063 - Knight, Sydney; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6017 - Rodriguez, Maria; 6019 - Sheffield, Matthew; 6082 - Saenz, Fernando; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6172 - Penaranda, Norma; 6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 8194 - MacDonald, Lisa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4750 Time: 11:00 AM
1016 - Palmer, Lawrence; 1017 - Smalldridge, Rachel; 1030 - Bellamy, Lawanda; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 4031 - Reid, Amelia; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5086 - Armstrong- Russell, Yvette; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 5126 - Grady, Brian; 5127 - Sumner, Kristine; 5166 - Thomsen, Jacqueline; 6008 - Groo, Carrie; 6038 - Bailey, matthew; 6072 - Lloyd, Jaliah; 6091 - Groo, Carrie; 6092 - Rodriguez, iliana; 7007 - Turner, Larry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0286 - Mccord, Vegenia; 0339 - TANZER, EMILY; 0408 - Cartagena, Jeannette; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0536 - BurgerFi Baer, Daryl; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0554 - Golden, Ellen; 0576 - TANZER, EMILY; 0580 - Potashner, Jessica; 0644 - Barr, Kristin; 0674 - BROOM SR., DUANE; 0707 - BurgerFi Baer, Daryl; 0721 - Grataco, Arnold; 0777 - Burhenne, Ronald; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0837 - Reilly, Karyn; 0851 - Maier, Chris; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0905 - RYAN, PATRICIA; 0944 - Wires, Noelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0065 - Tennant, Jennifer; 0089 - Smith, James; 0113 - Buchanan, Kristal; 0267 - Tennant, Jennifer; 0427 - Palafox, Mark; 2018 - Buchanan, Amber; 2140 - SWANSON, ZACHARY; 3011 - Flowers, Donnell; 3037 - ROBBINS, Alex; 3039 - Mahoney, Tara; 3065 - Morgan, Mikkala; 3087 - Vaughn, Becky; 4003 - Weaver, Twannetta; 4040 - Delaurier, Madison; 4043 - Caputo, Erin; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B033 - Kelly, Sean; B040 - Williams, Masheila; B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B082 - Maduma, Mariotte; B109 - Santoni, Enid; B130 - James, Leslie; B134 - Antonetti, Luis; B146 - Robinson, Shaqualia; B168 - Burton, Allison; B172 - Rodriguez, Catherine; C029 - Garrity, Morgan; C045 - Medina, Yomaris; C076 - Bell, Whitney; D002 - Stephens, Jerrish; D031 - Dilworth, Kayladelila; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D067 - Marshall, Mary; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; D090 - De La Cruz, Jenny; F004 - Jones, Simone. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1815 - Antonietta, James; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2121 - Dumas, Tangela; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3104 - Thurman, Dianne; 3218 - Borja, Sebastian; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3613 - Chambers, Robert; 3630 - Miner, Terrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A009 - Almieda, Adriano; B008 - Javier, Edwin; B044 - Bostrom, Christopher; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C015 - Hayes, Melissa; C032 - Horrobin, Thomas; D023 - Blooms of Winter Park Dessipris, Anthony; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E063 - Malary, Michelet; E129 - Zghidi, Mohamed; E155 - quinones, destiny; E169 - Marks, Anna; E173 - Holmes, Nequana; E198 - Johnson, Gracie; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1227 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Tayor; 1249 - Vazquez, Angel-Marie; 1256 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Tayor; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 1334 - Betances, Janine; 1370 - Moore, Kachina; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2156 - Mack, Cara; 2158 - Acosta, 2215 – Terry, Timothy; Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2291 - DeJesus, AlonZo; 2326 - Brewer, Andrea; 2333 - Dietrich, Drew; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3095 - Savoie, Derek; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3372 - Legette, Deron; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G493 - Chin, Ryan; G506 – Terry, Timothy; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; G517 - Evans, Zachary; H551 - Anderson, Evan; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; I650 - Layne, Brain; I680 - Walton, Lovie; I688 - Blanco, Jorge; I689 - Chao Gonzalez, Yanett; J699 - Aponte, Carlos
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A011 – Pacheco-Irizarry, Cristina; A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A060 - Kelly, Juliette; A115 - Rodriguez, Jonnathan; A130 - Vazquez, Sandra; A138 – Ramirez, Nikki; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A168 – Doyle, Cedric; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; B314 - Keaton, Archie; B322 - Mack, Simona; B334 – Rodriguez, Keyla; D412 - Figueroa, Mildred; D450 - Colon, Rodolfo; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E509 - Batista, Rafael; E547 - Thompson, Audrey; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1130 - Velez, Betzaida; 1228 – Paige, Rachel; 1259 - Fuentes, Eileen; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1340 – Segura, German; 1350 - quesada, thayra; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1368 - Melendez, Juana; 1434 - Bush, David; 1521 - canaveral, maria; 1702 - Cooks, Jeremy; 1703 – Enoch, Donna; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 1720 - Brown, Shoneek; 1782 - Pooser, Telisa; 2005 - Navarro, Mary; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2200 - VanDaele, Keiley; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2219 - Ross-miles, Willam; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2449 - King, Michele; 2496 – Ryan, Jennifer; 2603 – Martinez, Santiago; 2616 - Martinez, Elizabeth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0142 - Greenwell, Stacey; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0418 - Story Jr, Gary; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2011 - Lee, Jeffery; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3042 – Blanco, Jessica; 3052 – Horta, Wilfredo; 3079 - Martin, Nicole; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 4001 - Ali, Travis; 4020 - Lopez, Jennifer; 4022 - Hogg, Bertha; 4027 - Ramos, Jose; 4028 - Lopez Cabrera, Zahira; 5011 – Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5020 - Paul, Bryan; 6045 - Jami, Sophia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1108 - Hill, Monique; 1202 - Ortiz, Xenia; 1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2111 - Davis, Tatiana; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2290 - Rencher, Daniel; 2292 - Lewis, James; 2307 - De la Cruz, Yessica; 2321 - Minus, Stephanie; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2420 - Hernandez, Leonardo; 2524 - Sanchez, Manuel; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2562 - Lopez III, Luis; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2648 - Cabrera, Onyxeida; 2669 - Perez Lopez, Yareska; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary; 2721 - Velazquez, Lysandra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0003 - Fahlgren, David; 0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0158 - Vasquez, Rocio; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 1026 - Puentes, Sebastian; 2011 - Rodriguez, Raul; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2134 - Alban, Francisco; 2140 - Rosen, Arlene; 2144 - Rodriguez, Emilie; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4042 - Vides, Emileeh; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5015 - Ruiz, Karla; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 5075 - Carmona, Jose; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 6025 - Escamilla, Sonia; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 9011 - Torres, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1022 - Rios, Jorge; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2045 - Claverie, Ronald; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2142 - Justice-Fields, Deborah; 2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 2320 - Dorris, Juanita; 2375 - Lowe, Ashley; 3003 - Brown, Qadra; 4024 - McDaniel, Alyssa; 4113 - Miller, Literrius; 4115 - Walker, James; 4206 - Wilson, Scott
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0198 - Garrison, Jennifer; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0286 - Lewis, Olayinka; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 2025 - Zavala, Richard; 3050 - Spencer, Daniel; 8003 - AMOROS, ARNALDO; 8004 - Pino, Ignacio; 8057 - HARMON, MICHAEL; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Velez, Raul
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C131 - elharake, darine; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D364 - Kinslow, Sally; D371 - Surmacz, Lisa; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D405 - Surmacz, Lisa; D418 - Surmacz, Lisa; F543 - Lecesse Construction Services * Prachel, Don. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1002 - Marmora, Jennifer; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 2016 - Brown, Brittany; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 3049 - Fernandez, Jasmine; 3052 - Diaz, Glenn; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4041 - Sadowski, John; 5002 - Gordon, June; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5069 - Perez, Victor; 5080 - Wood, Niekeiya; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5117 - Delgado, Willie; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6114 - Cardamone, Shayne; 7004 - Sadowski, John; 7020 - Ramos Hernandez, Wilfredo; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00255 - Fedorco, Francis; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00326 - moushon, Joshua; 00415 - Quanstrom, Brenda; 00423 - WINGATE, BRUCE; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00584 - Alden, Thomas; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00607 - chapman, mark; 00630 - Taylor, Nathan; 00787 - Head, Keith
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A013 - Cauley, Philip; A027 - Smith, Sherree; B015 - Sorenson, Joshua; C016 - Quinn, Terence; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D005 - Jackson, Kevin; D021 - Stiver, Bobbie; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D061 - Davis James, Carmen; D103 - Mccoy, Amanda; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E013 - Corcoran, Dean; E027 - Medina, Christopher; E035 - McIntosh, Betty; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F036 - Ingram, Delvin; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; H006 - Browdy, Patricia; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H019 - Marimon, Katrina; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H042 - Spence, Simone; I006 - Serra, Jazmin; I019 - DOSTER, GEORGE; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J305 - Lawson, Malik; J408 - Caquias, Angel; J502 - Purdy, Cindy; P052 - Snyder, Adrienne; P065 - Neighbor, Tina; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A114 - Morton, Erica; A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B223 - Mayeur, Gisele; B230 - redman, Debra; B240 - Marte, Chrisnelson; B255 - Janvrin, George; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C358 - Redd, Hannah; C359 - Williams, Hannah; C365 - Kight, Kevin; C375 - Stripp, William; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; F659 - Lord, Angela; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G039 - Belson, April
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A009 - Alexander, Peony; D132 - Fox, Steven; E177 - Francisco, Cortes; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J397 - Jones, Rachel; K451 - Williams, Quentin; L478 - french, patti; S589 - Hill, Elaine; S590 - Hodges, Barbara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1410 - Ocasio, Abraham; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 2626 - Robertson, Kesha; 3104 - Alvarez, Robinson; 3110 - Harris, Jessica; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3704 - Torres, Grisel; 3717 - Lasanta, Theresa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A125 - Ware, Ivan; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; E505 - Mcauliffe, Michael; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E525 - McDonald, Jennifer; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; G703 - Scotten, Micki; G709 - Rosa, Maria; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G736 - Vermillion, Daniel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A113 - Hutchinson, Terri; B270 - Boutin, Natasha; B296 - De Cogan, Paul; C383 - Colce, Sebastian; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D432 - K, Kevin; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E533 - Litty, Matthew; E567 - Ross, Angela; E577 - Furlow, Cassandra; F669 - Martindale, Scott; H847 - Lima, Brian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0479 - Faulkner-Hoekstra, Faith; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0554 - Collins, James; 2013 - Woodburn, Andrew; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4026 - Pablo, Rose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B004 - Nelson, Anthony; B023 - Schwartz, William; C040 - Lang, Rebecca; C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; E022 - bloom, maria; E032 - Ford, Rodney; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; F006 - Blurton, Ginny; F048 - Graham, John; F065 - Acosta, Wilfredo; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G065 - Daverat, Georges; H032 - Leibin, Janet; J003 - Hackney, Catherine; J008 - Padilla, Richard; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 30, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
: 0108 - Toliver, Starletha; 0109 - Francis, Lashae; 0111 - Lavaud, Kevin; 0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0244 - Richardson, Titania; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0329 - ROBERT DOLISCA, JEAN; 0339 - Henry, Nicholas; 0341 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 0504 - woodard, nedrick; 0526 - Swallow, Cathy; 0527 - Beltran, Diana; 0627 - Gonzalez, Zulie; 0813 - Bryant, Bertha; 0816 - wimberly, kent; 0824 - Bazoo, Maria; 0831 - Borrero, Migdalia; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 09105 - calo, helbert; 09106 - Quiroz Santos, Domingo; 0932 - Levine, Adam; 0980 - Fryer, Marlin; 0989 - de abreu, bruno; 0997 - Duverceau, Yves; 1007 - dassie, johnny; 1030 - Widlande, Jacquet; 1035 - Trey, Arthur; 1048 - Louis, Jean; 1061 - redding, Grace; 1067 - PITTER, CORAL; 1067-Robert, Chaney;1072 - Jett, Charles; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1115 - Jett, Charles; 1130 - Francois, Oxon; 1134 - VARGAS DIAZ, DIAEMOND; 1155 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1305 - Emile, Kingneene; 1317 - Tillman, Terence; 1322 - Banks, Dondelle; 1337 - Smith, Charles
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A110 - Padilla, Carine; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B213 - Rolle, Carolyn; B223 - Thomas, Mary; B227 - Williams, Kenyatta; C303 - Sabourin, Gabrillela; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C313 - colon, naomi; C325 - Thimot, Prince; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; C394 - Deceus, Fanor; D401 - Dortch, Dominique; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D421 - Mcintosh, Elizabeth; E505 - Jones, Edison; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E523 - Ross, Nikia; G700 - Williams, Valecia; G708 - Sims, Nils; H804 - Ryan, Janeane; H828 - Felix, Edwardo; H846 - Alston, Stephen; J903 - Juste, Ernson; J905 - Andrade, Elba
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B004 - Amill, Denise; C002 - Edney, Jorion; C005 - Montalvo, Luis; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C028 - Ramos, Ray; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D037 - Saunders, D'ionese; D041 - ALMONOR, ERNST; D044 - Frances, Lemons; E025 - Rice, Annette; E044 - Matos, Carlos; G002 - Arteaga, Iris; H008 - Figueroa, Thyima; J001 - Tucker, Marc; J030 - Resto, Jose; J042 - Charles, Anflore; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J090 - Roman Borrero, Javier; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; J153 - Presley, Brian; K046 - rengifo, hidelfonso; K074 - Purnell, Brenda; K102 - Rifin, Roney; K105 - Miehe, Mark; K106 - Miehe, Mark; K107 - Sims, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A140 - Walters, Rosa; A146 - Almonte, Allendy; A153 - Nieves, Eliska; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B213 - Trejo, Noel; C323 - Bennett, Anqunette; F611 - Amirapu, Ramaseshu; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; H819 - Fetherson, Mattalizzia; H836 - Otero, Kimberly; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I903 - Witherspoon, Eddie; I919 - Villanueva, Cristhian; J009 - Muniz, Felix; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J018 - Ruiz, Carmen; J023 - Hyson, Lisa; J024 - Quinones, Angel; J037 - Dor, Jean; K109 - Baker, Mark; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K111 - Major, Keith; K132 - Anderson, Susan; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L224 - Mihaylo, Daniel; O514 - Washington, J C; O515 - Wright, Shayla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM
1017 - winn, jason; 1120 - Smith, Laticia; 1131 - Callins, Temeka; 2012 - Baez, Diana; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2157 - Ritchie, Grahame; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 3027 - Kulak, Ihar; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia; 4033 - Quartaro, Peter; 4040 - Cross Jr, Daniel; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6114 - Acree, Christina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM
0117 - Santos, Jason; 0123 - giotas, francesca; 0174 - Pennington, Nancy; 0250 - Perez, Agueda; 0251 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1011 - Heredia, James; 2009 - Beauchamp, Juan; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 3018 - Jones, Wendell; 3037 - Mena, Jason; 6018 - Hidalgo, Marcel; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7028 - Nettles, Stephen; 7086 - Rosa, Marisol; 7090 - Rodriguez, Lorymar; 7119 - Horne, Kalup; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 7152 - Bell, Akila; 8006 - Cederle, Lucille; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8099 - Troche, Bryan; 8167 - Muleba, Myrha; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B163 - Wilcox, Alexis; B214 - Thompson, John; C101 - Curry, Michael; C161 - Colon Paredes, Ricardo; C199A - Luis, Kenia; C199G - Molina Hernandez, Mario
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM
A001 - Fernandez, Rosmary; A004 - Fernandes Rodriquez, Joao Jose; B012 - Esse, Justin; B043 - Barasatie, Kerry; D025 - cardenales, natalie; D038 - Orange County Democratic Exec. Cte. Jacobson, Nancy; D040 - Oquendo, Julissa; D050 - Pizarro Garcia, Josue Gabriel; D055 - Crisostomo, Manuel; D065 - Medina, Bienvenido; D068 - London, Sheena; D092 - Collazo, Awilda; D103 - Serrano, Juan; D114 - ruiz, christopher L; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D233 - Russell, Kraig; E018 - Herrera, Ashley; E024 - Abad, Luis; E030 - Lucas, Danielle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1007 - Martinez, April; 1022 - Lindsay, Victoria; 2018 - Hanson, Scott; 2020 - Arnett, Karen; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3004 - Cuellar, Alejandro; 3015 - Matthies, Megan; 3018 - Hicklin, Scott; 4005 - Giron, Joshua; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5012 - Donoghue, Brian; 5056 - Wood, Caroline; 6254 - Best, Barbara; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6425 - Jackson, Michele' 6438 - Harris, Lashawnta; 6448 - Smithie, Stephanie; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6509 - Housman, Wendy; 6519 - Simpson, Patrick. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On January 28th, 2020 10:00AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Taylor Johnson- Household items, Vincent Mountain-Camping Gear, Shelsy Sandoval- Home items, Cody Culbreth- household items, Andrea Wilkinson- Home items, Alessandro De Caravalho Leal- tools, Annette Castro-home, Bakhtiyar Umarov- home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 31st, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA66226A060585
2006 ACURA
1B7GG2AN7YS635667
2000 DODGE
1FMRU17L0XLB46274
1999 FORD
1FTYR14V7XPB95763
1999 FORD
1G1YC2D70F5103999
2015 CHEVROLET
1GCCS19W6Y8124811
2000 CHEVROLET
1GKFK66U03J305325
2003 GMC
1HGCG16561A062047
2001 HONDA
1HGCG5640XA072094
1999 HONDA
1N4AL2AP5CC117861
2012 NISSAN
1N6SD16SXPC318466
1993 NISSAN
3FAHP0HA4CR148738
2012 FORD
3N1AB6AP4CL641966
2012 NISSAN
3N1CB51D66L478069
2006 NISSAN
4T1BE32K73U705218
2003 TOYOTA
4V4NC9EJ98N495353
2008 VOLVO
JM1BK12F571646763
2007 MAZDA
JTEHH20V716000557
2001 TOYOTA
KNADM4A38C6077414
2012 KIA
WBAVB13526KX44416
2006 BMW
YV1AS982791105631
2009 VOLVO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/31/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JT2BG22K2X0297595
1999 TOYOTA
JS3TY92V024108490
2002 SUZUKI
1FAFP44644F178305
2004 FORD
1B3HB28B17D354340
2007 DODGE
WDDSJ4GB3EN108245
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ
KNAFK4A60F5276167
2015 KIA
1N4AL3AP0FN391175
2015 NISSAN
LLPTGKBC3K1A35411
2019 JIAJ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 26, 2020
1FAFP4045XF125962
1999 FORD
1FTYR44U12PA47707
2002 FORD
1N4AL3AP4FC274257
2015 NISSAN
2HJYK16416H542978
2006 HONDA
FEBRUARY 2, 2020
JT8UF11E9R0212889
1994 LEXUS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 26, 2020
1C4NJRFBXCD614051
2012 CHRYSLER
1ZVBP8AMXE5283213
2014 FORD
JANUARY 27, 2020
1N4AL21E48C252786
2008 NISSAN.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1021– Natasha Santiago 1507 – Marsha Bingham 2129 – Kristina Medina, A.K.A. Kristina Janine Medina 2133 — Angel Bailey, A.K.A. Angel Dawn Bailey 2214– Kwame Laster, A.K.A. Kwame Bakiiza Laster 2402– Leslie Delgado, A.K.A. Leslie Delgado Diaz. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on February 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 1/15, 1/22
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2011 HYUNDAI
VIN# KM8JU3AC4BU136464
2006 VOLKSWAGON
VIN# 3VWRF71K86M708661
1999 TOYOTA
VIN# 2T1BR12E8XC139483
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on January 27th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3NK52F63C185964
Big Tex
VIN# NO VIN
2016 Harley
VIN# 1HD4LE217GC423676
2006 Nissan
VIN# 5N1AR18U36C623140
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG2249YA000039
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 29, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP-3077-O
In Re: Estate of SHARON ALTHEA BROWN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The Administration of the estate of SHARON ALTHEA BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was July 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2019-CP-3077-O; the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative(s) and the personal representative(s)’ attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (30) DAYS AFTER THE SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATTE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS January 1, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Donna M. Goerner, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 77836, P.O. BOX 160266, Altamonte Springs, FL 32716, Phone: (407) 478-5900. Personal Representative(s): Patricia Ann Marie Pennant (a/k/a Patricia Pennant), P.O. BOX 2362, Westport, CT 06880 and Yvonne Turnbull-Hutchins, 13844 Amberleigh Rd., Orlando, Florida 32837.
Orlando Yamaha-Kawasaki, 9334 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida 32817-4130, 407-273-3579 NOTICE OF LIEN
713.585 Date of Sale: 1-31-2020 @ 10:00AM
. 2000 Suzuki Vin# JS1GN78A5Y2103740 Amount to redeem: $749.00 2004 Suzuki Vin# JS1GN7CAX42109437 Amount to redeem: $925.19 2003 Kawasaki Vin# JKAEXMF1X3A102116 Amount to redeem: $812.18 2003 Kawasaki Vin# JSAAK47B632102211 Amount to redeem: $830.34. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle or any other person claiming interest in or lien thereon has a right to a hearing at any time prior to the scheduled date of sale by filing a demand for a hearing with the clerk of the circuit court in the county in which the motor vehicle is being held by the lienor and by mailing copies of the demand for hearing to all other owners and lienors as reflected in the notice. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle has a right to recover possession of the motor vehicle without instituting judicial proceedings by posting a bond in accordance with the provisions of Florida Statute 559.917. Notice that any proceeds from the sale of the motor vehicle remaining after payment of the amount claimed to be due and owing to the lienor will be deposited with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for disposition upon court order pursuant to subsection (6) of Florida Statute 713.585.