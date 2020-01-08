Legal Public Notices 1/8 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 30th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Esther Hirsh- boxes, household goods; LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment; Rosa Marie Mcbride- Household Goods; Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry- 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes; Sherell Hubbard- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, January 28, 2020 @ 11:15AM:
Kassandra Sierra- Furniture, boxes, electronics, AnnaLouise Young- Furniture, boxes, Stefan Billups- Furniture, Jamarie Lopez- House hold items, Deja Moore- Furniture, house goods, electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 1/30/20 @ 10:30am
Kyle Engram Bedroom set, dining room table, tv, queen mattress, Peter Carmant Household Goods, Latasha Dean household items, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Clayton Faria Household Goods, Justin Garry WASHER, DRYER, Lucimar Arruda Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 20, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Kelleigh Klein - Household Goods & Furniture, Joshua Spence - Household Goods, Joshua Spence - Household Goods, Phillip White - GTX Auto 600, Couch, Dresser, Mattress, Household Goods, Beniot Fournier - Household Goods, Donna Hazelwood Household - Goods, Gassendi Gossin - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas - Household, Cassandra Thomas - Household Goods, Marse Sapp - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 30, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00 AM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Jacqueline Tecci- household goods, boxes.- Abigail E Brooks- household goods.- Nakeya Drinkard- household goods. Shaun Michael Bowman- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 1/30/20 @ 3:30p.m.
Vicky Williams household goods, Martha Ruiz Boxes Bins, Dashid Williams household items, Artranise Denise Sawyer household items, Koretell Jones household goods, Jasmine Duncan HHG. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 1/28/2020 @ 12:45pm
Noel Shank household items, Gina Palmer household items, Edwin Cruz household items, Angie Johnson household items, Damien Mateo household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 1/28/2020 @ 11:30am
Alexandria Nicole Cantu household goods, veiglie yoankidis boxes, clothes, Johnathon Brooks household goods, Antonio Aviles Table, lawn- mole, dresser, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, Kimberly Rodriguez Household Goods, ULYSSES MCNEAL RV, JEANETTE LOPEZ House- hold items, Silverio Mata 34ft Truck, Teresa Torres household goods, personal items, Tanya Clarke Household Goods, Sonia Zies House Hold Goods, Marta Ivonee Rivera household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett Household goods, personal items, Felix Rivera 4 Bedroom House, equipment, Kanraj Sundar Mohamed household and personal items, Shane Bandy Household items and Furniture, Heriberto Restituyo household goods, personal items, Consuelo C Bosmenien sofa, queen mattress, Catherine Hendrickson household and personal items, Samuel Galarza household goods, personal items, Ruth Rivera Velazquez household goods, personal items, Shelly Ann C Gonsalves household goods, Robert Haye House hold goods, electronics, furniture, Arcadio Landrau pool table, tools. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 1/30/2020 @ 11am.
Claudette Deronvil- clothes and boxes; Renee Waller- furniture, clothes,bags,shoes; Thomas John Venetucci Jr- boxes, and personal items; Witny Aris- 2 dresser, queen bed, 2 boxes, couch; Jesula Valsaint- bed frame, washer, clothes; Astrude Dallas- boxes, clothes; Jesula Fontilus- boxes; Samuel Gomez -boxes; Mitchelle Myrtil- mattress, boxes, entertainment center. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 1/30/2020 at 3:00 pm
Yasmeen Patrick- household items, Brandy Jean McQuaid -household items, Derrick Anthony Davis- household items, Savannah Smith-household items and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 1/28/2020 @ 10:30am.
Reynaldo Morales Colon- boxes and clothing; Rodrigo Gudino- Boxes and exercise equipment; Carlos Ortiz- Household Goods; Yoel Hernandez- Household Goods; Danielle Mitrano- 1 Queen mattress, bed frame, dresser, Sofa, 2 TVs, and kitchen appliances; Lee Grant- Cloths and boxes; Demetrius OBrien- Mattress and personal papers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 1/30/2020 @ 12:30pm.
Melleah Hook House hold goods, Elbert Dudley luggage, Jennifer Burton tool boxes, Shamika Thomas boxes, Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f,Eddie James Restaurant Equipment, Jerusha Phillipe Home goods. Bedding and furniture,Kristen Kalinowski household goods, Johnathan Moment, household goods, Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes, Tamika Gainer household goods, Dominque Garcia clothes and books. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 1/28/20 @11:00AM.
Lisa Dotson- household goods Scotty Grantham- household goods Francheska Rivera- household goods George Travis -household goods.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on January 28 2020, at 12:15PM.
Jamie Perez: Household goods, furniture, Christine Bonomo: 2 BR apartment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 1/30/20 at 2:30pm.
Carlos Dominicci, washer, dryer, boxes, mattresses. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 1/30/20 @ 2:00PM
: Sherica Walker toys; Weinfrid Lundor 2 couches, a dresser; Len Primes household goods; Xavier Hill Household goods, furniture, boxes; Bruna Araujo Household items; NKansa Gyane INdusties Business supplies The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 1/28/20 @ 11:45AM, 863-240-0879
Adaryl Beaslrey household items, Abraham Cuevas household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items,Gabrielle Tyre Bins,Furniture, Jude Destin household items, Elvin Diaz household items, Christopher Combs household items, Jorge Oquendo Jorge household items, Alexander Whatley household items, Kiah Alisa Nunes household items, Monique Shenay Maloney household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Angelina Morales household items, Delphine Speed household items, Victor Melecio Mattress, Clothes, Boxes, Manuel Figueroa Boxes, The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 1/30/20 @ 9:30AM.
Sasha Sumika Denny, Unit 04017, 1998, Linc, Navigator, Vin# 5LMRU27L0WLJ61164, Owner: Kurt John Denny, Sr., Kiana Taylor Christian clothes, shoes, Twin mattress & totes, Quincy Collins furniture & household goods, Odyssey Williams bed/boxes & tv, Valeria PINHEIRO Housegoods, Bruno Ancede Housegoods, Lindsey Brown boxes, Luis Fernandez bed, sofa & furniture, Tiffiney Buggs dresser, boxes & tv, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Esther Jones Household Goods, Antonette Mcgowan Household Goods & Business Goods, Gloria Phillips one bed room hutch 50, Wayne Silveira boxes, Alisha White furniture, boxes & soda chair, Brenda Reyes Boxes, furniture & sporting equipment, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest & frame, Matthew Hrobuchak boxes, clothes, household items & maybe few piece of furniture, Michael Perez, Unit 09012, 1984, Chec, Truck, Vin # 1GBHP32M3E3332198, Owner: AIC Investments & Management, LLC., Alisha Smith one bedroom apt furniture etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes & misc items, Devona Timbs household furniture and items etc, Devona Timbs household items, decorations etc, Joe Scott Housegoods, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame & bins , Jacqueline Tate Unit 09031, 2005, Ford, F150, Vin# 1FTRX12W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Yzeaminda Parker Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 30th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jeffri Riley- Household items Kameron Kuehne- Household items Nino Demetro- Household items Kim Redd- Household items Ralph Wilson- Household items Sabrina Burnett- Household items Alex Rivera-Household items Linda Caggiano- Household items Audy Sargent- Household items Oscar Ramas -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 1/28/20 10:15AM
Ricardo Silva Boxes, Mattress, Cloths, House supplies, Cassandra Attilus Household items, electronics, TV, TV stand and Boxes, Hiawatha Scott Furniture, Boxes, Michael San Romn Household goods, Ruth Carrasquillo Household items, Denisa Margarita Santiago household goods, tv, boxes, totes, tv, Luis Gilberto Virella Herrera Household goods, tools, Pedro E Gonzalez house hold goods, Adrian Robinson king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes, Alvin James House hold goods, Joel Edward Smith Household goods, Joseph Chiappone house hold
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 1/28/20 @ 12:30pm
: Helen Velasco TV, bags and boxes, Raye'Asia Badger clothes and boxes, Jamie Allan Emery boxes and computer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 1/30/20 @ 1:00pm
Kenneth Coleman : Car,Year- 1999, Make: Ford, Model: Mustang, Vin: 1FAFP46V0XF186383, Red 2D Racecar, Owner Adrienne Tameka Atkins. Micheal Parker: Mattress /Boxes, Federico Carlo: Boxes, Deangelo Pratt: Sofa, Tables, Mattress, John Galetta: Desk/ Boxes, Johnitha Crankfield: Household Goods, Melba Ortega: Household Goods, Phil Francis: Bags, Charles Hoepker: Household Goods, Helen Hill: Household Goods, David Singh: Boxes, Tool and home- improvement, Jeffery Rego: Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 1/28/20 @ 12:00pm.
Jose Lopez household goods, tools, Jacquelyn Santiago mattresses, head boards, boxes, décor, Justino Goitia 3 bedroom home, George Martinez household items, Angel Rodriguez boxes, personal items, Harold Garcia household items, Gladys Montalvo household goods, Luis Lopez Lara boxes, household goods, Rahman S Prescott 2 bedroom home, Arlene Diaz Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 30th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Anthony Carro- Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Pictures/Photographs, Totes, Vacuum, Luggage, Skateboard, Cooler. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, January 20, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Ephesian Alexander- Bed, dresser, tires and table. Javier Bermudez- Bed, TV and stand, toys. Ericka mcgill- Boxes, chairs. Crystal Dixon-Living room set tv- boxes - battery powered kid car - twin mattress. Chauncey Moye- Bins, Drum Set, Crates old records. Shatara Cooper-Furniture and household items. Jarrod Walsh-Mattress, Comic Books and Boxes. Wanda Fisher- Household goods. Simone Freeman- Household Goods. David Cherry-household items. Milagros Peguero- King bed, full bed boxes and totes of clothes and TV. Pamalin Byrd- 15 bins, of clothes and house hold goods. Shannon Sharrow - Household items. Travis Baxton- Furniture, electronics and household items. Yvette Lamar- Car rims and speaker cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. 05-2017-DP-00188-XXXX-XX
. Juvenile Division
IN THE INTEREST OF: C. E., a male child, DOB: 09/24/2012, MINOR CHILD. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Joseph A. Cottman
, 285 Young Road, Lucasville, OH 45648. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on February 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY/ADJUDICATORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES” WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 2 day of January, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: John C. Hubbard, Esq., Florida Bar Number 0954240, Guardian Ad Litem Program, Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940, (321) 690-6823, GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. NOEL VERLYNE, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-008220
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: NOEL VERLYNE and KESSY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than January 30th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/9/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. VICTORIA JACKSON, MARC KERVENS LAPOMAREDE, and TOUCH OF HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER, LLC, CASE NO.: 2019-CA-11178
NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: VICTORIA JACKSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/19/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MICKY JOSEPH, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-011400
NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: MICKY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 6th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/16/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, et al., Defendant. CASE NO.: 19-CA-9293
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: YITZEL PEREZ-CAMACHO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF, DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than February 13th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/23/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ISMAEL M. PEREZ, et al., CASE NO.: 2019 CA 002782 CI NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: ISMAEL M. PEREZ, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Armando Ramirez, whose address is 2 Courthouse Square, #2000, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/10/19. By: /s/ARMANDO RAMIREZ, Clerk of the Court.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MARIE RUIZ SIERRA, et al., CASE NO.: 19-CA-002967 CI NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: GABRIEL HEATH DANIELS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Armando Ramirez, whose address is 2 Courthouse Square, #2000, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/10/19. By: /s/ ARMANDO RAMIREZ, Clerk of the Court.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP15-410
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: T. C-Q. DOB: 01/07/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Cruz
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on January 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NUMBER: 2017 CA 004862 O
. DIVISION: 55. COMPASS BANK, Plaintiff, Vs. RODRIGO CAMARGO NEVES DE LUCA, ET. AL..RE-NOTICE OF SALE: NOTICE
is hereby given that, pursuant to the Order Directing Clerk to Re-Schedule Sale Date in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida, I will sell the property situated in Orange County, Florida described as: LOT 7, WINDERMERE LANDINGS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 75, PAGE 77-82, PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. And which postal address is: 6216 Roseate Spoonbill Drive, Windermere, FL 34786. at Public Sale, to the highest bidder, for cash, on the 21st day of January, 2020, 11:00 a.m. on Orange County=s Public Auction website: www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes. ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. DATED this 2nd day of January, 2020. ROLFE & LOBELLO, P.A. /s/ MARK J. HORNE, FL BAR# 631264, THOMAS LOBELLO, III, FL BAR# 603023, 233 East Bay Street, Suite 720, Jacksonville, FL 32202, (904) 358-1666, Fax (904) 677-5836, E-SERVICE: mail@rolfelaw.com
, Direct E-Mail: mjh@rolfelaw.com
, Attorneys for Plaintiff.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-532
. In the Interest of:J.A. DOB: 01/03/2018 minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Felicia Lavallee,
Address Unknown. Felicia Lavallee, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.A. born January 3, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP14-60
. In the Interest of: C.D. DOB: 04/20/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Chaun Devose,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C.D., born on 04/20/2005. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 17, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP14-60
. In the Interest of: C.D. DOB: 04/20/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Latoya Taylor,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C.D., born on 04/20/2005. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 17, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexander Boivin Enterprises LLC, of 722 Carvell Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
DocRokit
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"DocRokit
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 01/02/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, JC Fitness Gym Inc., of 4460 Middleburg Ct, Orlando, FL 32818 County of Orange pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Massage Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Massage Florida"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/2/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, John Kolbrich, of 650 N. Alafaya Trail, Suite 112, Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Waterford Lakes Music School (DBA)
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Waterford Lakes Music School (DBA)
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/15/19
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 29, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0016 - Stouffer, Melanie; 0022 - Wright, Latanya; 0033 - Orengo, Diane; 0038 - Adams, tonia; 0041 - Moore, Azia; 0066 - Adorno, Lynoshka; 0074 - Walker, Kennia; 0117 - Quigley, Kim; 0138 - Mesquita, Leone; 0173 - Landon, Sara; 0193 - STEPHENS, BRIANA; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0247 - Lassonde, Bryan; 0249 - Banks, Stephanie; 0265 - COAR, GEORGE; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0276 - Robbins, Rauquiyah; 0291 - Petit-Frere, Nelda; 0340 - Paul, Marie; 0357 - Rivera, Luis; 0412 - Wilson, Kila; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0462 - Rutland, Micah; 0474 - Perkins, Eleanor; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0505 - Williams, James; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0541 - Green, Deshonda; 0545 - Walker, Lamarcus; 0558 - Obryan, Marion; 0587 - Jamison, Denise; 0594 - Gresham, Rosa; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0602 - Richardson, Tarrence; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0620 - Brown, Christine; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0626 - Farah, Francois; 0631 - Chester, Debra; 0660 - Dareus, Roodly; 0682 - Ferrer, Luis; 0693 - Hansen, Teal; 0700 - Gregory, Barbara; 0773 - Walker, Trina; 0781 - Reid, Jasmine; 0815 - Ingram, Phillip; 0877 - Jackson, Gwendolyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1111 - Woodruff, Spencer; 1204 - Bailey Jr, Frank; 1307 - Battle, Angela; 1402 - Breedlove, Latoyia; 1412 - Jones, Clinton; 1611 - Sims, Beatrice; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1832 - Stuckey, Roderick; 1833 - louis, natasha; 1908A - saunders, aileen; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1927 - Harris, Susie; 1933 - Perry, Terry; 2104 - Drayton, Vincent; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2317 - Smith, Bruce; 2407 - Johnson, Kerryann; 2415 - Bozoki, Tamas; 2421 - Riley, Alicia; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2524 - nelson, diana; 2527 - Watson-Hill, Treisha; 2602 - Dewitt, Julie; 2609 - First Choice Ministries Inc Jones, Lorenzo; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2731 - Sharpe, Jessica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1002 - Borkowski, Brian; 1112 - Leaster, Paula; 1201 - Hall, George; 1210 - Ramos, Ricardo; 1310 - Louis, Kadafi; 1314 - Jean Baptiste, Benita; 1338 - Lorme, Venise; 1340 - Norelia, Aser; 1355 - Norelia, Aser; 1356 - Johnson, Yakita; 1360 - Lopez, Olga; 1424 - reed, daniel; 1427 - Coco, Lucia; 1474 - Burrows, Javon; 1517 - Cinamella, Dominick; 1624 - Wilkerson, Jennifer; 1625 - White, Jerrel; 1718 - Lawrence, Dwight; 2003 - Swint, Danielle; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2031 - Nelson, Shaqita; 2039 - Greene, Terrell; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2207 - Team Fla Stingrays Inc Copeland, Melanice; 2319 - Lopez, Anayliz; 2327 - Summit Tour and Travel Pretzer, Kim; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2606 - Rolle, Laverne; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0122 - Hickman, Jalissa; 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0316 - Romo, Rachel; 0406 - Spears, Marilyn; 0423 - Adams, Jenine; 0512 - Wheatley, Matt; 0624 - Hrobuchak, Chausa; 0707 - Erard, Kolton; 0812 - Perry, Kelly; 0914 - Godin, Christopher; 0917 - Rosado, Jordan; 1008 - Tirado, Jose; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1207 - Smith, Kate; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1322 - Bartles, Tracilynn; 1346 - Hill, Tammi; 1420T - Clemons, Sherranese; 1477 - Van Dyke, Linda; 1510 - spurlock, william; 1520 - First, Russell; 1705 - Davis, Constance; 1754 - Bowden, Julie; 1774 - Bertron, Connie; 1775 - Calderon, Mary; 1777 - Banuelos, Leonel; 1778 - Wilson, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
B002 - Milan, Jabelix; B023 - Pedraza, Cesar; C003 - Ceus, Monique; C017 - Murray, Terry; D013 - Hill, Keith; E007 - Motley, Valeah; E008 - Mott, Octavius; E015 - Richardson, John; G016 - Hargrove, Susie; G026 - Peters, Terrilynn; H047 - Smith, Latrisha; NA21 - Mitchell, Delores; P028 - wu, yandong; S011 - Hamner, William; S013 - Velasquez, Jordan; S033 - Martin, Ambra; T002 - Patterson, Uriah; T007 - Pearl, William; U006 - Maldon, Michael; U012 - Ratchford, Ashley; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth; U031 - Young, Ronald; U035 - Smith, Tia; U037 - Davila, Pedro; U041 - Kemp Jr, Orvelle; V005 - Hardwick, Denelle; V014 - Bredy, Odney; X003 - Mcgriff, Theresa; X009 - Douglas, William; X013 - Griffin, Cody
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
1014 - Shehee, Glen; 4051 - Cotal, Raul; 5052 - Parkinson, William; 5063 - Knight, Sydney; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6017 - Rodriguez, Maria; 6019 - Sheffield, Matthew; 6082 - Saenz, Fernando; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6172 - Penaranda, Norma; 6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 8194 - MacDonald, Lisa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4750 Time: 11:00 AM
1016 - Palmer, Lawrence; 1017 - Smalldridge, Rachel; 1030 - Bellamy, Lawanda; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 4031 - Reid, Amelia; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5086 - Armstrong- Russell, Yvette; 5124 - Casado, Shalim; 5126 - Grady, Brian; 5127 - Sumner, Kristine; 5166 - Thomsen, Jacqueline; 6008 - Groo, Carrie; 6038 - Bailey, matthew; 6072 - Lloyd, Jaliah; 6091 - Groo, Carrie; 6092 - Rodriguez, iliana; 7007 - Turner, Larry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0286 - Mccord, Vegenia; 0339 - TANZER, EMILY; 0408 - Cartagena, Jeannette; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0536 - BurgerFi Baer, Daryl; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0554 - Golden, Ellen; 0576 - TANZER, EMILY; 0580 - Potashner, Jessica; 0644 - Barr, Kristin; 0674 - BROOM SR., DUANE; 0707 - BurgerFi Baer, Daryl; 0721 - Grataco, Arnold; 0777 - Burhenne, Ronald; 0816 - Scott, Kevin; 0837 - Reilly, Karyn; 0851 - Maier, Chris; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0905 - RYAN, PATRICIA; 0944 - Wires, Noelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0065 - Tennant, Jennifer; 0089 - Smith, James; 0113 - Buchanan, Kristal; 0267 - Tennant, Jennifer; 0427 - Palafox, Mark; 2018 - Buchanan, Amber; 2140 - SWANSON, ZACHARY; 3011 - Flowers, Donnell; 3037 - ROBBINS, Alex; 3039 - Mahoney, Tara; 3065 - Morgan, Mikkala; 3087 - Vaughn, Becky; 4003 - Weaver, Twannetta; 4040 - Delaurier, Madison; 4043 - Caputo, Erin; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B033 - Kelly, Sean; B040 - Williams, Masheila; B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B082 - Maduma, Mariotte; B109 - Santoni, Enid; B130 - James, Leslie; B134 - Antonetti, Luis; B146 - Robinson, Shaqualia; B168 - Burton, Allison; B172 - Rodriguez, Catherine; C029 - Garrity, Morgan; C045 - Medina, Yomaris; C076 - Bell, Whitney; D002 - Stephens, Jerrish; D031 - Dilworth, Kayladelila; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D067 - Marshall, Mary; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; D090 - De La Cruz, Jenny; F004 - Jones, Simone. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1815 - Antonietta, James; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2121 - Dumas, Tangela; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3104 - Thurman, Dianne; 3218 - Borja, Sebastian; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3613 - Chambers, Robert; 3630 - Miner, Terrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A009 - Almieda, Adriano; B008 - Javier, Edwin; B044 - Bostrom, Christopher; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C015 - Hayes, Melissa; C032 - Horrobin, Thomas; D023 - Blooms of Winter Park Dessipris, Anthony; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E063 - Malary, Michelet; E129 - Zghidi, Mohamed; E155 - quinones, destiny; E169 - Marks, Anna; E173 - Holmes, Nequana; E198 - Johnson, Gracie; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1227 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Tayor; 1249 - Vazquez, Angel-Marie; 1256 - Mccarrell Enterprise LLC Demarchis, Tayor; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 1334 - Betances, Janine; 1370 - Moore, Kachina; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2156 - Mack, Cara; 2158 - Acosta, 2215 – Terry, Timothy; Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2291 - DeJesus, AlonZo; 2326 - Brewer, Andrea; 2333 - Dietrich, Drew; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3095 - Savoie, Derek; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3372 - Legette, Deron; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G493 - Chin, Ryan; G506 – Terry, Timothy; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; G517 - Evans, Zachary; H551 - Anderson, Evan; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; I650 - Layne, Brain; I680 - Walton, Lovie; I688 - Blanco, Jorge; I689 - Chao Gonzalez, Yanett; J699 - Aponte, Carlos
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A011 – Pacheco-Irizarry, Cristina; A029 - Armstead, Johnny; A060 - Kelly, Juliette; A115 - Rodriguez, Jonnathan; A130 - Vazquez, Sandra; A138 – Ramirez, Nikki; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A168 – Doyle, Cedric; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A216 - Rojas, Suhiel; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; B314 - Keaton, Archie; B322 - Mack, Simona; B334 – Rodriguez, Keyla; D412 - Figueroa, Mildred; D450 - Colon, Rodolfo; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E509 - Batista, Rafael; E547 - Thompson, Audrey; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1130 - Velez, Betzaida; 1228 – Paige, Rachel; 1259 - Fuentes, Eileen; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1340 – Segura, German; 1350 - quesada, thayra; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1368 - Melendez, Juana; 1434 - Bush, David; 1521 - canaveral, maria; 1702 - Cooks, Jeremy; 1703 – Enoch, Donna; 1713 - Galarza, Erica; 1720 - Brown, Shoneek; 1782 - Pooser, Telisa; 2005 - Navarro, Mary; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2200 - VanDaele, Keiley; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2219 - Ross-miles, Willam; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2449 - King, Michele; 2496 – Ryan, Jennifer; 2603 – Martinez, Santiago; 2616 - Martinez, Elizabeth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0142 - Greenwell, Stacey; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0418 - Story Jr, Gary; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 2011 - Lee, Jeffery; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3042 – Blanco, Jessica; 3052 – Horta, Wilfredo; 3079 - Martin, Nicole; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 4001 - Ali, Travis; 4020 - Lopez, Jennifer; 4022 - Hogg, Bertha; 4027 - Ramos, Jose; 4028 - Lopez Cabrera, Zahira; 5011 – Tillman Clark, Sandra; 5020 - Paul, Bryan; 6045 - Jami, Sophia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1108 - Hill, Monique; 1202 - Ortiz, Xenia; 1234 - Honore, Myrtle; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2111 - Davis, Tatiana; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2290 - Rencher, Daniel; 2292 - Lewis, James; 2307 - De la Cruz, Yessica; 2321 - Minus, Stephanie; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2420 - Hernandez, Leonardo; 2524 - Sanchez, Manuel; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2562 - Lopez III, Luis; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2648 - Cabrera, Onyxeida; 2669 - Perez Lopez, Yareska; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke; 2713 - Guerra, Kiomary; 2721 - Velazquez, Lysandra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0003 - Fahlgren, David; 0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0158 - Vasquez, Rocio; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 1026 - Puentes, Sebastian; 2011 - Rodriguez, Raul; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2134 - Alban, Francisco; 2140 - Rosen, Arlene; 2144 - Rodriguez, Emilie; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4042 - Vides, Emileeh; 4044 - Dorsaima, Andy; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5015 - Ruiz, Karla; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 5075 - Carmona, Jose; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 6025 - Escamilla, Sonia; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 9011 - Torres, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1022 - Rios, Jorge; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2045 - Claverie, Ronald; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2142 - Justice-Fields, Deborah; 2165 - Walker, Jr, Larry; 2320 - Dorris, Juanita; 2375 - Lowe, Ashley; 3003 - Brown, Qadra; 4024 - McDaniel, Alyssa; 4113 - Miller, Literrius; 4115 - Walker, James; 4206 - Wilson, Scott
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0198 - Garrison, Jennifer; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0286 - Lewis, Olayinka; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 2025 - Zavala, Richard; 3050 - Spencer, Daniel; 8003 - AMOROS, ARNALDO; 8004 - Pino, Ignacio; 8057 - HARMON, MICHAEL; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Velez, Raul
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C131 - elharake, darine; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D364 - Kinslow, Sally; D371 - Surmacz, Lisa; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D405 - Surmacz, Lisa; D418 - Surmacz, Lisa; F543 - Lecesse Construction Services * Prachel, Don. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on January 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1002 - Marmora, Jennifer; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 2016 - Brown, Brittany; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 3049 - Fernandez, Jasmine; 3052 - Diaz, Glenn; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 4041 - Sadowski, John; 5002 - Gordon, June; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5069 - Perez, Victor; 5080 - Wood, Niekeiya; 5109 - Benjamin Jr, Winston; 5117 - Delgado, Willie; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 6114 - Cardamone, Shayne; 7004 - Sadowski, John; 7020 - Ramos Hernandez, Wilfredo; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00255 - Fedorco, Francis; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00326 - moushon, Joshua; 00415 - Quanstrom, Brenda; 00423 - WINGATE, BRUCE; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00584 - Alden, Thomas; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00607 - chapman, mark; 00630 - Taylor, Nathan; 00787 - Head, Keith
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A013 - Cauley, Philip; A027 - Smith, Sherree; B015 - Sorenson, Joshua; C016 - Quinn, Terence; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D005 - Jackson, Kevin; D021 - Stiver, Bobbie; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D061 - Davis James, Carmen; D103 - Mccoy, Amanda; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E013 - Corcoran, Dean; E027 - Medina, Christopher; E035 - McIntosh, Betty; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F036 - Ingram, Delvin; G001 - Simoneaux, Dana; H006 - Browdy, Patricia; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H019 - Marimon, Katrina; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H042 - Spence, Simone; I006 - Serra, Jazmin; I019 - DOSTER, GEORGE; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J305 - Lawson, Malik; J408 - Caquias, Angel; J502 - Purdy, Cindy; P052 - Snyder, Adrienne; P065 - Neighbor, Tina; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A114 - Morton, Erica; A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B223 - Mayeur, Gisele; B230 - redman, Debra; B240 - Marte, Chrisnelson; B255 - Janvrin, George; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C358 - Redd, Hannah; C359 - Williams, Hannah; C365 - Kight, Kevin; C375 - Stripp, William; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; F659 - Lord, Angela; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G039 - Belson, April
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A009 - Alexander, Peony; D132 - Fox, Steven; E177 - Francisco, Cortes; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J397 - Jones, Rachel; K451 - Williams, Quentin; L478 - french, patti; S589 - Hill, Elaine; S590 - Hodges, Barbara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1410 - Ocasio, Abraham; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 2626 - Robertson, Kesha; 3104 - Alvarez, Robinson; 3110 - Harris, Jessica; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3704 - Torres, Grisel; 3717 - Lasanta, Theresa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A125 - Ware, Ivan; D455 - Iglesia, Geraldo; E505 - Mcauliffe, Michael; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E525 - McDonald, Jennifer; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; G703 - Scotten, Micki; G709 - Rosa, Maria; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G736 - Vermillion, Daniel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A113 - Hutchinson, Terri; B270 - Boutin, Natasha; B296 - De Cogan, Paul; C383 - Colce, Sebastian; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D432 - K, Kevin; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E533 - Litty, Matthew; E567 - Ross, Angela; E577 - Furlow, Cassandra; F669 - Martindale, Scott; H847 - Lima, Brian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0479 - Faulkner-Hoekstra, Faith; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0554 - Collins, James; 2013 - Woodburn, Andrew; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4026 - Pablo, Rose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B004 - Nelson, Anthony; B023 - Schwartz, William; C040 - Lang, Rebecca; C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; E022 - bloom, maria; E032 - Ford, Rodney; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; F006 - Blurton, Ginny; F048 - Graham, John; F065 - Acosta, Wilfredo; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G065 - Daverat, Georges; H032 - Leibin, Janet; J003 - Hackney, Catherine; J008 - Padilla, Richard; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
January 27, 2020 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2008 NISSAN
IN4AL21E58C157069
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On January 28th, 2020 10:00AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
Taylor Johnson- Household items, Vincent Mountain-Camping Gear, Shelsy Sandoval- Home items, Cody Culbreth- household items, Andrea Wilkinson- Home items, Alessandro De Caravalho Leal- tools, Annette Castro-home, Bakhtiyar Umarov- home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2003 FORD
VIN# 1FMZU67E93UC36817
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on January 20th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22551L100434
2005 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D95C170436
2001 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ225X10477658
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 22, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP-3077-O
In Re: Estate of SHARON ALTHEA BROWN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The Administration of the estate of SHARON ALTHEA BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was July 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2019-CP-3077-O; the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative(s) and the personal representative(s)’ attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (30) DAYS AFTER THE SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATTE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS January 1, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Donna M. Goerner, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 77836, P.O. BOX 160266, Altamonte Springs, FL 32716, Phone: (407) 478-5900. Personal Representative(s): Patricia Ann Marie Pennant (a/k/a Patricia Pennant), P.O. BOX 2362, Westport, CT 06880 and Yvonne Turnbull-Hutchins, 13844 Amberleigh Rd., Orlando, Florida 32837.