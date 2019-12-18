Legal Public Notices 12/18 

Orlando Legals
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2017-CP-002805-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF VICKI LYNN MARTIN, deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of VICKI LYNN MARTIN, deceased, whose date of death was May 19, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is December 18, 2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ A. Scott Toney, Esquire, Florida Bar Number: 982180, 925 NW 56th Terrace, Park Avenue - Suite B, Gainesville, Florida 32605, Telephone: (352) 376-6800, Fax: (352) 376-6802, E-Mail: Scott @thetoneylawfirm.com
, Secondary E-Mail: Service@thetoneylawfirm.com
. Personal Representative: Michael Scott, 15692 Orange Harvest Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787-3198.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. NOEL VERLYNE, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-008220
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: NOEL VERLYNE and KESSY JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than January 30th, 2020 and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/9/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. ISMAEL M. PEREZ, et al., CASE NO.: 2019 CA 002782 CI NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: ISMAEL M. PEREZ, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Armando Ramirez, whose address is 2 Courthouse Square, #2000, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/10/19. By: /s/ARMANDO RAMIREZ, Clerk of the Court.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. MARIE RUIZ SIERRA, et al., CASE NO.: 19-CA-002967 CI NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DECLARATORY JUDGMENT TO: GABRIEL HEATH DANIELS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602 no later than 28 days after the first publication of this notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Armando Ramirez, whose address is 2 Courthouse Square, #2000, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 12/10/19. By: /s/ ARMANDO RAMIREZ, Clerk of the Court.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP15-410
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: T. C-Q. DOB: 01/07/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Cruz
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on January 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TERRANCE LEE LAMPKIN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.B. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 13, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20TH day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-532
. In the Interest of:J.A. DOB: 01/03/2018 minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Felicia Lavallee,
Address Unknown. Felicia Lavallee, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.A. born January 3, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP14-60
. In the Interest of: C.D. DOB: 04/20/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Chaun Devose,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C.D., born on 04/20/2005. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 17, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP14-60
. In the Interest of: C.D. DOB: 04/20/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Latoya Taylor,
Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C.D., born on 04/20/2005. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 17, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
NOVEMBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Phone 10700 blk of Narcoossee Road
Phone 2900 blk of Curry Ford Road
Phone 1700 blk of Watauga Avenue
Phone 1200 blk of W. South Street
Phone w/ Electronic Accessories Wilbe Avenue / W. Washington Street
Backpack w/ Phone 400 blk of N. Orange Avenue
Phone & Keys 6000 blk of Pershing Avenue
Phone E. Pine Street / S. Orange Avenue
Bike 4900 blk of Barcelona Street
Bike 1300 blk of N. Mills Avenue
Bike 9000 blk of Jeff Fuqua Boulevard
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Angel Christian Television Trust, Inc., of 6880 Lake Ellenor Drive, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32809, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Angel Foundation
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Angel Foundation
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/6/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Dylan Berlingieri, of 613 S. Hyer Ave., Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Design 29
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Design 29
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/9/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 2nd, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
C24 Tynon Smith $994.39, D07 Edward Hainesworth $835.30, B71 Amanda Garcia $621.36, D08 Sabrina Gopez $533.92, B22 Anson Hamilton $408.96, B58 Adrian Andrade $464.65, L74 Matthew Hicks $796.95
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1268 Jose Benitez $938.81, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1396.78, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $501.24, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1102.62, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1231-333 Miguel Verdejo $557.70, 1334 Sharon Buggs $395.62, 1201 Ralph Wilson $334.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
A109 Brittany Braxton $1054.03, C105 Jason Koch $1029.37, E114 Charles Hawkins $1029.37
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1228 Nicholas Click $821.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $501.26, 1051 Chaitra Mccormick $431.84, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $666.64, 1078 Luis Barreto $810.53, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $666.64, 1013 Glenn Vause $703.98, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $389.22, 1508 Robert Soni $769.58, 2450 Jennifer Fane $503.61, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $538.50, 2291 Sarah Irwin $1252.49, 2470 Luis Galvis $441.37, 1410 Robert Fadeley $548.84, 1668 Caren Martinez $603.28, 1068 Mike Moses $647.66, 2151 Kimberly Jones $737.79, 2160 Arnando Perez $735.99, 2354 Sol Torres $985.74, 1045 Kevin Correia $431.84
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
D009 Richard Sears $823.95, D015 Cheryl Osberg $686.65
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773;
2596 Lyric Pittman $372.95, 1505 Terrance Chun $645.08, 1583 Michael Smith $357.20, 1047 Jayna Fox $687.76, 1025 Marcia Lytle $839.70, 2338 Faith Crocker $836.65, 1625 Christina Veltman $645.08, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $449.85, 2213 Michael Penna $903.30, 5056 Felix Lorcy $695.96, 1611 Luis Cruz $645.08, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $653.28, 2558 Mistery Room $527.84, 1237 Mystery Room $613.28, 5082 Katrina Boyd $887.93, 1039 Peter Bernard $718.44, 2209 Michelle Cameron $738.64, 1270 John Doe $495.80, 1653 Donna Bors $746.60, 1218 David McDonald $426.50, 1055 Montez Mack $655.96, 1431 Donna Bors $357.20, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $378.56
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
3057 Shamiel Crayton $663.66, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $497.90, 3117 Alnisa Williams $479.70, 2096 Lynette Ratcliff $491.70, 2002 Lourde Lopez $1396.18, 3129 Tammy Marshall $317.09.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
1044 Donna Valente 2103 Karen Dunbar 6006 Tanisha Wells 6046 Confiance Homes 4016 Tinesha Character 2098 Pedro Jimenez 4050 John Flowers 3062 Nicola Brown 2034 Katrina Edwards 1117 Marsha Mohabier 6048 Steven Draper 5008 Shyrl Williams 1060Amy Dorf
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave- 3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 1/8/2020
2303 Charne Green 1019 Gerkeirra Campbell 1913 Shirley Baez 1808 Robert Lachowitzer 1256 Tasha Hankerson
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 1/8/20
C141 Brackston Helms D231 Torrance Williams B110 Jerron Strauss
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
515 Esther Ruth 714 Aeris Melendez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 335 Jesus Felix 418 Lynette Rocha 221 Adrain Robinson
Uhaul Ctr Lake Nona- 7800 Narcoosse Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
2434 Luz Ortega 3161 Lorna Creque 2164 Diana Juanrisco 3247 Acosta Sales Marketing 3252 Juan Cepeda.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 1/15/2020
3212 Michael Harrison 1205 Christopher Nichols 2107 George Rodriguez 2016 Lillian Feliciano 3100 Mary Torres 1012 Symphoni Johnson 1004 Azalea Denis 2017 Beverly Watson 1116 Theresa Scarver 1163 Lowell O’Brien 1191 Michael Harrison 2108 Michael Harrison 2112 Richard Marion
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee- 11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 1/15/2020
1102 Christian Cochran 1643 Seth Collins 2223 Christian Cochran 2356 Edythe Henry 3219 Keesien Yu 3448 Marlene Garcia 1019 Christian Cochran
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 1/15/2020
1631-33 Allan Perdomo 1700-02 Joseph Badillo 1504-06 Heather Galati 1518 John Galati
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 1/15/2020
A0143 Cody Cook A0144 Darla Adkins A0058 Herman Lopez F0676 Jonathon Cook G0724 Sophia Sandifort E0515 Jonathon Cook A0004 Tawna Abboud
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek- 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 1/15/2020
1621 Angel Otero 2223 Crystal Hughes 2054 Larry Anibal 2335 Carlos Chamorro Morales 1031-50 Sherlette Mattison 1605 Richard Gomez 2215 Joanna Ragland 3021 Timothy Erickson 1034 Steven Freses 3246 Albert Moench 2160 Yonnathan Leon Cedeno
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 1/15/2020
554 Roilande Estevez 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rdoriguez 524 Jose Mora Sanchez 1072 Noelia Colon 1080 Margarita Kulchar 639 Margarita Kulchar 303 Tirso Monteverde 978 Damaris Rosado 764 Holly Eckenroth 724 Natasha Rookwood 527 Michael Zurita 368 John Eustace 447 Theresa Peterson 445 Nicolle Viera.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am:
55 David Tyrone Hill 66 Darlene Mohamud 78 Kenneth Jones
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am:
317 Jose Osvaldo Polanco Batista 362 Reynold Xavier King, Jr. 365 Adrian Keith Ellis 232 Angel Luis Alvarez Cotto 442 Kimberly D Sampley
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
15 Clayton Lamar Williams 74 Jahnisha Ingram 196 Regina Stephens Ellis 197 Desiree Jonathan 253 Doreen Franklin 265 Herica Joseph St Fleur 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 432 Desiree Jonathan 458 Kamesha Michelle McCray 462 Marc Arthur Louis 479 Bettie Mae Doss 487 Duane O'neil Avery 490 Cynthia Pender- Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: 0055 Jorge Leon Martinez 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0151 David Landon Smith 0165 Bryan Phillip Parker 0171 Ashly Victoria-Ann Harrison 0186 Robert Travis Crawford 0277 Gabriel Crespo 0293 Damaion Demeterus Williams 0334 Belo Dorvilus 0357 Joseph William Kelley 0482 Kirk Logan Parmer 0622 Oliver Augustus Sallett 0902 Kristian Johan Lodes 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0102 Joel David Levan III, 0352 Alphonse Johnson, 0830 Preston Alexander Robinson Jr, 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker, 0925 Katherine B Owens, 1007 Carcine Jeremy Quick, 1013 Billy Edward Calahan, 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Byrant; American Credit Acceptance, LLC 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816, 1227 Carl James Johnson, 1301 Jorge Jordan, 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles, 1421 Anthony R Brawner, 1543 Latrice Monika Britton, 1733 Archie Ross III, 2309 Darnell S Pickett 1986 Chevy Camaro VIN 1G1FP87F7GN142947
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1034 Jorge Carrasquillo 1092 Marcus Dewitt Character 2005 Rhonda Lynn Mayland- Briney, 4054 Corey Jo Modd Thorne, 4070 Roland Michael Saldana 4078 Jose Javier Lopez Perez 5051 Florey Delois Scott 5063 Taneshia Lynea Koon 6009 Dream Tyberius Hunter.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc.
will sell at public lien sale on December 27, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:30 AM
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0044 - Richardson, Dominick; 0075 - Babington, William; 0090 - Jones, April; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0113 - Smith, Michael; 0125 - Polite, Kenneth; 0172 - Ayutov, Umarkhon; 0207 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0213 - Calderon, Angel; 0230 - Robinson, Cortrell; 0234 - Lebron Rosa, Diana; 0245 - Kitching, Brittney; 0247 - Byrd, Zereas; 0254 - Marc, Marcgenson; 0262 - harden, carla; 0272 - Neita, Rena; 0286 - Harris, Michael; 0304 - Miller, Moesha; 0316 - Jones, Travis; 0393 - Neal, Dana; 0401 - Carlisle, Kevin; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0456 - Sankey, Luke; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0477 - O'Rourke, Georgette; 0478 - Graham, Andra; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0480 - Manning, Nevil; 0518 - Singleton, Candace; 0546 - Crayton, Hattie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:40 AM
1208 - Mills, Diann; 1307 - Gulfstream 650 Alvarado, Anned; 1417 - Perry, Christina; 1611 - Montante, Ashley; 1615 - jackson, devon; 2101 - Mcneal, Wendy; 2115 - Law, Deidre; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2408 - Brown, Chauncey; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 3326 - Parker, Jaquel; 3702 - alvarado, Anned; 4202 - Harris, Keara; 4320 - Crenshaw, Bianca; 4601 - Albright, Evelyn; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8108 - Collings, Martin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 09:50 AM
A022 - Henley, Leenisha; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - FOSTER, KATHERINE; B007 - Edward, Gisele; B018 - Evans, Calvin; B032 - Simon, Eslee; B035 - Jenkins, Cedric; B042 - Sanders, David; B044 - Warren, James; B049 - WATSON, WILLIE; B064 - Carniel, Onyx; B076 - Jenkins, Shawnta; C018 - Ahmad, Yasmeen; C024 - Swaby, Nashon; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C071 - Green, Conswayla; C076 - Hedghill, Robinson; D016 - Peterson, Anthony; D025 - Walker, Ebony; D036 - JOHNSON, IVORY; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D069 - Bozymowski, John; D099 - Colindres, Erick; D124 - Copeland, Jesse J; D143 - Egan, Lev & Siwica, P.A. Orantes- Aguilar, Mario; E007 - Howard, Danielle; P010 - Johnson, Reggie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 10:00 AM
A004 - Donaldson, Keyshon; A006 - fedrick, anthony; A008C - LIBREROS GORDILLO, BRIAN; A009C - Scott, Donald; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B014B - Okeefe, Lisa Marie; B015 - Carson, Henry; B021A - Mckenzie, Tashaud; B041 - Wilson, Joyce; B060 - ADAMS, SHARON; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B101 - ousley, Jeanne; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C074 - Carbin, Juanita; C104 - Russell, Brenda; D011 - Durham, Kendra; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D034 - Gambles, Justina; D036 - Elliott, Asia; D054 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; D056 - Jefferson, William; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D063 - Smith, Deborah; D084 - Richardson, Emmanuel; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; D140 - Kelsey, Sabrena; E072 - Roberts, Patrick; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F057 - ADAMS, SHARON; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; O010 - Young, James; O030 - Young, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:10 AM
A131 - Reyes, Christopher; A152 - Oday, Thomas; A157 - ELY, BRITTANY; B209 - MCCLINTON, EDWARD; B223 - Butler, Joshua; C307 - Blair, Justin; C350 - Mercado, Richard; D419 - DYSON, CHANNON; E001 - Dunlap, Ericka; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E065 - Rivera, Markier; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F612 - Powell- Joseph, Shawn; F646 - Paulino, Kiara D; F647 - Harris, Tangela; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H813 - Seco World Wide Resources ROJAS, ALEX; J903 - Cashen, Kevin; J928 - Eason, Alicia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:20 AM
0067 - Cox, Thomas-Allen; 0144 - Moore, Lee; 7015 - Redinger, Lelie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM
1008 - Vaughn, Becky; 1098 - Hughes, Blake; 2139 - Jones, Danielle; 3062 - Howard, Saivon; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 3188 - Kennon, Colleen
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:40 AM
1062 - Williams, Leonard; 1109 - Mcgill, Shawn; 2059 - Carson, Myron; 2067 - Phillips, Marvin; 2102 - Hendy, Jason; 2135 - Slaughter, Sandy; 3005 - Lieberman, Lawrence; 3051 - Ewing, Patricia; 3053 - Hall, Whitney
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:50 AM
0201 - Rath, Mark; 0514 - Kinsey, Heather; 0625 - Orwick, Michelle; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 2113 - Byrd, Tia; 2156 - Hill, Latiyah; 3063 - Edlin, Raymond; 3120 - Carter- Grimes, Charles. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 3rd, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3EL55RX6N153860
2006 CHRYSLER
1C4NJPCB8CD540380
2012 JEEP
1FA6P8AM7F5301338
2015 FORD
1FMZU32P3XUA89021
1999 FORD
1FTCR10X7RPA16688
1994 FORD
1G1JC524627113978
2002 CHEVROLET
1G1JC5SH1F4178179
2015 CHEVROLET
1G1JC5SH4D4192512
2013 CHEVROLET
1G1ZD5ST5LF035661
2020 CHEVROLET
1G1ZJ57B69F233294
2009 CHEVROLET
1HGCG5640XA145240
1999 HONDA
1HGFA16567L003785
2007 HONDA
1N4AL2EP3DC283291
2013 NISSAN
1N4AL3APXFC159341
2015 NISSAN
2HGEH2370SH509573
1995 HONDA
2HGES16534H615928
2004 HONDA
3FADP4BJ7CM160846
2012 FORD
3FAFP31334R111301
2004 FORD
3G5DA03EX4S546266
2004 BUICK
4T1BE32K44U892998
2004 TOYOTA
4T1BE46K59U395921
2009 TOYOTA
5N1AT2MT1GC763581
2016 NISSAN
JA3AU26U38U013553
2008 MITSUBISHI
JKAZXCJ12DA017971
2013 KAWASAKI
JM1BK12FX61402038
2006 MAZDA
JN1RZ26A1LX004727
1990 NISSAN
JN8AF5MR1DT217722
2013 NISSAN
JNKCV54E25M400688
2005 INFINITI
JT2AC52L6T0126893
1996 TOYOTA
JT2BG22K9X0293270
1999 TOYOTA
JTDBF32K820035766
2002 TOYOTA
KNAFK4A60F5422986
2015 KIA
WAULT68E43A173975
2003 AUDI
WDDGF4HB3DR294513
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ
WMEEJ31X99K306424
2009 Smart Fort
ZZN24126L293
1993 ZZN
ZZN24486L293
1993 ZZN
2HGFA55579H704277
2009 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/3/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2FAFP74W0WX177046
1998 FORD
4M2ZU66W93ZJ07410
2003 MERCURY
3N1CB51D03L716140
2003 NISSAN
1FAFP56SX3G133961
2003 FORD
1J4GK48K66W275068
2006 JEEP
3N1AB6AP6AL700805
2010 NISSAN
54GVC34T9K7035535
2019 SGAC.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 31, 2019
1D4GP45R05B119092
2005 DODGE
1W4200C1463055127
2006 WELLS CARGO, INC. / WELLINGTON KIT CAR
JANUARY 5, 2020
2T1BURHE3HC884356
2017 TOYOTA
JANUARY 7, 2020
3N1AB6AP3CL654143
2012 NISSAN
JANUARY 8, 2020
2D4RN5DG4BR650832
2011 DODGE
NOVIN0200995180
2010 HOMEMADE
JANUARY 9, 2020
1FMYU93104KA82270
2004 FORD
1FMZU32E9XZC13066
1999 FORD
3N1AB7AP9EY216450
2014 NISSAN
JANUARY 10, 2020
1FAHP24127G150583
2007 FORD
JANUARY 11, 2020
KMHDN46D64U849127
2004 HYUNDAI
JANUARY 13, 2020
1HGCG56742A159337
2002 HONDA
3C3EL55H2XT607575
1999 CHRYSLER
4T4BF1FK5CR262553
2012 TOY
JANUARY 24, 2020
5NPD84LF3HH036040
2017 HYUNDAI
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1237 – Sylvia B. Vanzandt, a.k.a. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt, 1343 – Lymarie Hernandez, a.k.a. Lymarie Hernandez-Esteves 1446 – Tabatha Hall, a.k.a. Tabatha R. Hall 1537 – Linda Roberts, a.k.a. Linda Sue Roberts 2331 – Miguel Suarez, a.k.a. Miguel Angel Suarez Perez. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on January 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 12/11, 12/18
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Lincoln
VIN# 5LMEU68H85ZJ25105
2011 Jeep
VIN# 1J4AA5D14BL539265
2005 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AB56S25E032038
2003 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AC34G53E011620
2013 Chevy
VIN# 1G11E5SA7DF240067
2006 Chevy
VIN# 1GNEC13Z96R152495
2006 Mazda
VIN# 4F2YZ92Z86KM05416
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 01, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC