Legal Public Notices 12/11 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, December 24, 2019 @ 9:30AM:
Angela Montas Mercado - Boxes, Furniture, Abriceana Pierson - Boxes, Bikes, Table, Sixto Antonio Santiago - Household goods, William Welch - furniture, clothes, misc. Items, Antonio Vazquez - Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 12/17/19 @ 11:30 AM
: Cassandra Attilus, books, boxes, clothes, totes, toys chair vacuum cleaner, bmw X6, Steven Hodge couch, dresser, totes, bags, boxes, furniture Christmas decor, Ruth Carasquillo chair, bicycle, boxes totes, toys, quilt, toy house. April Gardner couch, dresser, table, computer, boxes, files, pictures, totes, file cabinet, tool box, Luis Guilberto Virella Herrera Refrigerator, totes, tool box, motorcycle parts, car parts, latter, Pedro E Gonzalez chair, table, tv, microwave, clothes, Jose Edward Smith mattress, tv, stereo, totes, toys, bags ,clothes, Renee Martinez- Dominguez totes, clothes, bags, luggage. Ramon Gabriel Moreno Cantero table, washing machine, mirror. Twanna Ellison couch, table, toys, totes, bicycle chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 12/24/19 @ 9:30am
: Brenda Coleman clothes, boxes, grill, misc. items, nightstand, 2017 RIYA Motorcycle VIN#: LEHTCB012HR000445 Owner Jose Alberto Salome Soto, Vickie Renee Byrd boxes, household goods, baby crib. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP15-410
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: T. C-Q. DOB: 01/07/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Cruz
(father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on January 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TERRANCE LEE LAMPKIN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.B. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 13, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20TH day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-532
. In the Interest of:J.A. DOB: 01/03/2018 minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Felicia Lavallee,
Address Unknown. Felicia Lavallee, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.A. born January 3, 2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 16, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of December, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Laurie Lawrence, of 698 Sausalito Blvd., Casselberry, FL 32707, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Laurie Lawrence Design
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Laurie Lawrence Design
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/2/19
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on December 18th 2019
, personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:00 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Kathryn Brugh Unit 1115 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Connell Unit 1407 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Connell Unit 1119 (Furniture household items clothes), Karen Delgado Unit 1002 (Paperwork, Boxes), Carmen Figueroa Vega Unit 2020 (Bed, Dresser, TV, Boxes, Lamps, Household Goods, Totes), Frank Gosse Unit 401 (Dining Table, Totes, Household Goods, Clothing, DVDs, Kids Toys, Tools), Anthony McClure Unit 902 (Unknown, Misc.), Reinaldo Rodriguez Garcia Unit 219 (Tools, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1214 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1303 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1311 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1312 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1315 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1316 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1513 (Unknown, Misc.), Alfred Schwan Unit 712 (Unknown, Misc.), David Shore Unit 2615 (Household Goods, Furniture, Boxes, Suitcases, Sporting Goods, Tools), Tina Spencer Unit 533 (Unknown, Misc.), David Turner Unit 613 (Unknown, Misc.), Lisle Zulia Unit 1206 (Art, Antiques, Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Tools, Suitcases, Xmas Decor, Crystal and China, TV).
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 2nd, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
C24 Tynon Smith $994.39, D07 Edward Hainesworth $835.30, B71 Amanda Garcia $621.36, D08 Sabrina Gopez $533.92, B22 Anson Hamilton $408.96, B58 Adrian Andrade $464.65, L74 Matthew Hicks $796.95
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1268 Jose Benitez $938.81, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1396.78, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $501.24, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $1102.62, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1231-333 Miguel Verdejo $557.70, 1334 Sharon Buggs $395.62, 1201 Ralph Wilson $334.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
A109 Brittany Braxton $1054.03, C105 Jason Koch $1029.37, E114 Charles Hawkins $1029.37
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1228 Nicholas Click $821.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $501.26, 1051 Chaitra Mccormick $431.84, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $666.64, 1078 Luis Barreto $810.53, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $666.64, 1013 Glenn Vause $703.98, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $389.22, 1508 Robert Soni $769.58, 2450 Jennifer Fane $503.61, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $538.50, 2291 Sarah Irwin $1252.49, 2470 Luis Galvis $441.37, 1410 Robert Fadeley $548.84, 1668 Caren Martinez $603.28, 1068 Mike Moses $647.66, 2151 Kimberly Jones $737.79, 2160 Arnando Perez $735.99, 2354 Sol Torres $985.74, 1045 Kevin Correia $431.84
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
D009 Richard Sears $823.95, D015 Cheryl Osberg $686.65
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773;
2596 Lyric Pittman $372.95, 1505 Terrance Chun $645.08, 1583 Michael Smith $357.20, 1047 Jayna Fox $687.76, 1025 Marcia Lytle $839.70, 2338 Faith Crocker $836.65, 1625 Christina Veltman $645.08, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $449.85, 2213 Michael Penna $903.30, 5056 Felix Lorcy $695.96, 1611 Luis Cruz $645.08, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $653.28, 2558 Mistery Room $527.84, 1237 Mystery Room $613.28, 5082 Katrina Boyd $887.93, 1039 Peter Bernard $718.44, 2209 Michelle Cameron $738.64, 1270 John Doe $495.80, 1653 Donna Bors $746.60, 1218 David McDonald $426.50, 1055 Montez Mack $655.96, 1431 Donna Bors $357.20, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $378.56
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771;
3057 Shamiel Crayton $663.66, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $497.90, 3117 Alnisa Williams $479.70, 2096 Lynette Ratcliff $491.70, 2002 Lourde Lopez $1396.18, 3129 Tammy Marshall $317.09.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
1044 Donna Valente 2103 Karen Dunbar 6006 Tanisha Wells 6046 Confiance Homes 4016 Tinesha Character 2098 Pedro Jimenez 4050 John Flowers 3062 Nicola Brown 2034 Katrina Edwards 1117 Marsha Mohabier 6048 Steven Draper 5008 Shyrl Williams 1060Amy Dorf
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave- 3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 1/8/2020
2303 Charne Green 1019 Gerkeirra Campbell 1913 Shirley Baez 1808 Robert Lachowitzer 1256 Tasha Hankerson
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 1/8/20
C141 Brackston Helms D231 Torrance Williams B110 Jerron Strauss
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
515 Esther Ruth 714 Aeris Melendez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 335 Jesus Felix 418 Lynette Rocha 221 Adrain Robinson
Uhaul Ctr Lake Nona- 7800 Narcoosse Rd- Orlando 1/8/2020
2434 Luz Ortega 3161 Lorna Creque 2164 Diana Juanrisco 3247 Acosta Sales Marketing 3252 Juan Cepeda.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 7, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am:
55 David Tyrone Hill 66 Darlene Mohamud 78 Kenneth Jones
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am:
317 Jose Osvaldo Polanco Batista 362 Reynold Xavier King, Jr. 365 Adrian Keith Ellis 232 Angel Luis Alvarez Cotto 442 Kimberly D Sampley
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
15 Clayton Lamar Williams 74 Jahnisha Ingram 196 Regina Stephens Ellis 197 Desiree Jonathan 253 Doreen Franklin 265 Herica Joseph St Fleur 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 415 Cherron Dushane Patterson 432 Desiree Jonathan 458 Kamesha Michelle McCray 462 Marc Arthur Louis 479 Bettie Mae Doss 487 Duane O'neil Avery 490 Cynthia Pender- Roberts 499 Lashell Jonita Moten 536 Samarys Rivera Pagan 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: 0055 Jorge Leon Martinez 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0151 David Landon Smith 0165 Bryan Phillip Parker 0171 Ashly Victoria-Ann Harrison 0186 Robert Travis Crawford 0277 Gabriel Crespo 0293 Damaion Demeterus Williams 0334 Belo Dorvilus 0357 Joseph William Kelley 0482 Kirk Logan Parmer 0622 Oliver Augustus Sallett 0902 Kristian Johan Lodes 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0102 Joel David Levan III 0352 Alphonse Johnson 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0830 Preston Alexander Robinson Jr 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0925 Katherine B Owens 1007 Carcine Jeremy Quick 1013 Billy Edward Calahan 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Byrant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1227 Carl James Johnson 1301 Jorge Jordan 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1421 Anthony R Brawner 1543 Latrice Monika Britton 1733 Archie Ross III 1758 Chawnte Yvette Williams 2309 Darnell S Pickett 1986 Chevy Camaro VIN 1G1FP87F7GN142947
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1034 Jorge Carrasquillo 1092 Marcus Dewitt Character 2005 Rhonda Lynn Mayland- Briney 3231 Joel David Levan III 4054 Corey Jo Modd Thorne 4063 Vania Fere Henry 4070 Roland Michael Saldana 4078 Jose Javier Lopez Perez 5051 Florey Delois Scott 5063 Taneshia Lynea Koon 6009 Dream Tyberius Hunter 6039 Sylversaint Manes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc.
will sell at public lien sale on December 27, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:30 AM
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0044 - Richardson, Dominick; 0075 - Babington, William; 0090 - Jones, April; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0113 - Smith, Michael; 0125 - Polite, Kenneth; 0172 - Ayutov, Umarkhon; 0207 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0213 - Calderon, Angel; 0230 - Robinson, Cortrell; 0234 - Lebron Rosa, Diana; 0245 - Kitching, Brittney; 0247 - Byrd, Zereas; 0254 - Marc, Marcgenson; 0262 - harden, carla; 0272 - Neita, Rena; 0286 - Harris, Michael; 0304 - Miller, Moesha; 0316 - Jones, Travis; 0393 - Neal, Dana; 0401 - Carlisle, Kevin; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0456 - Sankey, Luke; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0477 - O'Rourke, Georgette; 0478 - Graham, Andra; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0480 - Manning, Nevil; 0518 - Singleton, Candace; 0546 - Crayton, Hattie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:40 AM
1208 - Mills, Diann; 1307 - Gulfstream 650 Alvarado, Anned; 1417 - Perry, Christina; 1611 - Montante, Ashley; 1615 - jackson, devon; 2101 - Mcneal, Wendy; 2115 - Law, Deidre; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2408 - Brown, Chauncey; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 3326 - Parker, Jaquel; 3702 - alvarado, Anned; 4202 - Harris, Keara; 4320 - Crenshaw, Bianca; 4601 - Albright, Evelyn; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8108 - Collings, Martin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 09:50 AM
A022 - Henley, Leenisha; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - FOSTER, KATHERINE; B007 - Edward, Gisele; B018 - Evans, Calvin; B032 - Simon, Eslee; B035 - Jenkins, Cedric; B042 - Sanders, David; B044 - Warren, James; B049 - WATSON, WILLIE; B064 - Carniel, Onyx; B076 - Jenkins, Shawnta; C018 - Ahmad, Yasmeen; C024 - Swaby, Nashon; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C071 - Green, Conswayla; C076 - Hedghill, Robinson; D016 - Peterson, Anthony; D025 - Walker, Ebony; D036 - JOHNSON, IVORY; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D069 - Bozymowski, John; D099 - Colindres, Erick; D124 - Copeland, Jesse J; D143 - Egan, Lev & Siwica, P.A. Orantes- Aguilar, Mario; E007 - Howard, Danielle; P010 - Johnson, Reggie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 10:00 AM
A004 - Donaldson, Keyshon; A006 - fedrick, anthony; A008C - LIBREROS GORDILLO, BRIAN; A009C - Scott, Donald; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B014B - Okeefe, Lisa Marie; B015 - Carson, Henry; B021A - Mckenzie, Tashaud; B041 - Wilson, Joyce; B060 - ADAMS, SHARON; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B101 - ousley, Jeanne; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C074 - Carbin, Juanita; C104 - Russell, Brenda; D011 - Durham, Kendra; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D034 - Gambles, Justina; D036 - Elliott, Asia; D054 - Mcwhorter, Tyshelle; D056 - Jefferson, William; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D063 - Smith, Deborah; D084 - Richardson, Emmanuel; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; D140 - Kelsey, Sabrena; E072 - Roberts, Patrick; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F057 - ADAMS, SHARON; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; O010 - Young, James; O030 - Young, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:10 AM
A131 - Reyes, Christopher; A152 - Oday, Thomas; A157 - ELY, BRITTANY; B209 - MCCLINTON, EDWARD; B223 - Butler, Joshua; C307 - Blair, Justin; C350 - Mercado, Richard; D419 - DYSON, CHANNON; E001 - Dunlap, Ericka; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E065 - Rivera, Markier; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F612 - Powell- Joseph, Shawn; F646 - Paulino, Kiara D; F647 - Harris, Tangela; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H813 - Seco World Wide Resources ROJAS, ALEX; J903 - Cashen, Kevin; J928 - Eason, Alicia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:20 AM
0067 - Cox, Thomas-Allen; 0144 - Moore, Lee; 7015 - Redinger, Lelie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM
1008 - Vaughn, Becky; 1098 - Hughes, Blake; 2139 - Jones, Danielle; 3062 - Howard, Saivon; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 3188 - Kennon, Colleen
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:40 AM
1062 - Williams, Leonard; 1109 - Mcgill, Shawn; 2059 - Carson, Myron; 2067 - Phillips, Marvin; 2102 - Hendy, Jason; 2135 - Slaughter, Sandy; 3005 - Lieberman, Lawrence; 3051 - Ewing, Patricia; 3053 - Hall, Whitney
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:50 AM
0201 - Rath, Mark; 0514 - Kinsey, Heather; 0625 - Orwick, Michelle; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 2113 - Byrd, Tia; 2156 - Hill, Latiyah; 3063 - Edlin, Raymond; 3120 - Carter- Grimes, Charles. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/27/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1M1AA08Y4RW004963
1994 MACK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 24, 2019
1G8AL54F15Z178195
2005 SATURN
DECEMBER 26, 2019
1FBJS31H9SHB46488
1995 FORD
1N4AA51E79C834048
2009 NISSAN
1N4AL2AP4BC160991
2011 NISSAN
3C3AY55E25T504157
2005 CHRYSLER
4A3AA46G0XE151234
1999 MITSUBISHI
4T1BF1FK7GU255538
2016 TOYOTA
KMHDH6AE4DU006854
2013 HYUNDAI
KMHHN65F33U017078
2003 HYUNDAI
KNADN5A37C6092280
2012 KIA
WBAUC9C58BVM09709
2011 BMW
DECEMBER 27, 2019
1YVHP80C245N14958
2004 MAZDA
5UXFG2C57BLX07296
2011 BMW
KNAFE121X45058078
2004 KIA
DECEMBER 28, 2019
1HGCP2F61CA087410
2012 HONDA
KMHDN46D24U822474
2004 HYUNDAI
WVWGD7AJ7BW146267
2011 VOLKSWAGEN
DECEMBER 29, 2019
1G1JF52F837275489
2003 CHEVROLET
4T1BG22K1YU620760
2000 TOYOTA
JA4LS21H02J029318
2002 MITSUBISHI
JN1CA21A3WT302275
1998 NISSAN
DECEMBER 31, 2019
1HGEM22582L069049
2002 HONDA
1N4AL3AP0DC111635
2013 NISSAN
3A4FY48826T308308
06 CHRYSLER
JANUARY 1, 2020
4T1BE32K94U883360
2004 TOYOTA
JHMES966X3S028329
2003 HONDA.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Wagner, Jason, 416, queen bed and mattress, queen bedroom set, dining table & chairs, cloth sofa, mini-fridge, boxes, guitar cases. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of December, 2019.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1237 – Sylvia B. Vanzandt, a.k.a. Sylvia Brekstad Vanzandt, 1343 – Lymarie Hernandez, a.k.a. Lymarie Hernandez-Esteves 1446 – Tabatha Hall, a.k.a. Tabatha R. Hall 1537 – Linda Roberts, a.k.a. Linda Sue Roberts 2331 – Miguel Suarez, a.k.a. Miguel Angel Suarez Perez. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on January 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 12/11, 12/18
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 BMW
VIN# WBAEU33444PM61142
2003 Chevy
VIN# 1GNET16S536179382
2008 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WT58K881245738
1998 Chevy
VIN# 1GNDM19W8WB132799
2004 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWRH63B04P198530
2008 GMC
VIN# 1GKER23768J191224
2005 Mercury
VIN# 1MEFM40185G625533
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 25, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1999 FORD
VIN# 1FAFP4047XF162107
2004 ASPT (MOTORCYCLE)
VIN# FLA57951
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on December 23rd, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #: Heidi Larned - Laundry, full trash bags, picture frames, crutches, misc household and personal items. – 130 Ernesto Cruz - chairs, mufflers, washer and dryer, tools, plastic bins, bikes, misc household and personal items and tools. – 210 Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212 Felipe Nieves - Drum kit things, boxes, plastic bins, pictures, misc household and personal items - 432 Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 12/30/19 at 11:00AM
in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.