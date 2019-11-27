Legal Public Notices 11/27 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 18th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Isabel Maria Aguilera Aburto- tv, electronics, household goods, furniture; Wayne DeCaul-Household goods; Wayne DeCaul- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Christopher Mervar- King Bed, Futon, Bench and boxes of household goods; Yolanda Mccray- Household goods; Brian Tangredi- Household goods; Jason Kindy- couch, bed, amour, boxes, table, chairs; Angel Greene- Household goods, Furniture; Michael Burnell Palmer- House hold boxes totes; Joshua Houston- Two bikes and tote; Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items; Lachandra Perkins- Household goods; Dixie Sumwalt -household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, December 17, 2019 @ 11:00AM:
Steven Roy JR Wheeler - Furniture, Lumber, Fridge, Efren Cardenas - Furniture and boxes, Michael McGowan - Household goods, Lourdes Santana - One bedroom, boxes, full side bed, Sheena Robinson - Furniture & Boxes, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron - Furniture, Washer and dryer, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Auction
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on December 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. 1226 Nestor Dominguez 1619 Lynn Henderson 1628 Timothy Williams 1652 Jedcy Torres 2126 Stephen Fleurant 2484 Euclides Carbonell JR 2610 Christopher Cook 2611 Valeska Alvarez 2618 Marjory Rosario 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 11/20/19, 11/27/19
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, December 17th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Khalia Scarbrough- Bed, Dresser, TV, Washer, Boxes, Pictures/Photographs, Totes, Bed frame, Movies (DVD's), Lamp, Electric Guitar. Luis Figueroa- Chair, Entertainment Center, Bags, Bicycle, Boxes, Personal Papers, Sports Equipment, Totes, Toolbox, Pool Table, Toddler Bed Frame, Bicycle, Weed Wacker, Workout Equipment, Home Décor, Luggage, Tire. Beverly Rodriguez- Bed, Bags, Boxes, Personal papers, Totes, Luggage, Lamp. Andrea Seymour- DVD/ VCR, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Pictures/Photographs, Luggage, Home Décor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 12/10/19 @ 1:00pm
Paul Rogan household items, Jesse Manasco household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 12/10/19 @ 10:00am.
Tracy Pagett household items, Millicent Yvonne Edwards household items, Melissa Leonor bed set, mattress, bed frame, boxes, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, David Hill tools, car parts, Carlos Magno Malavet business items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet business items, boxes, Angelica Amador Salas household items, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 12/10/19 @ 11:00am
Alexandria Nicole Cantu household goods, Kerry Barasatie white trailer, Edgard Orlando Pena Romero household goods, Sandy Garcell household goods. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 12/10/19 @ 11:30am
: Arthelia Bethel bags,
microwave oven, drawers, Ricardo Niles, bags, toys, boxes, bins, Brian Pagan Diaz, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 12/18/19 @ 10:30am
Tyrone Groomes Household Goods, Michael Ward Trailer, Akai Jackson Household Goods, Chris Williams Futon, boxes, chairs, clothes, Chad Corliss Miscellaneous decorations and furniture, Kiara Tillman 2 bedroom set, Jermaine Ivery Household items, Norvella Watson Household items, Artrina Bell files, Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment, ROSE FILS Household goods, Ben Bates furnature, home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 12/18/19 @ 4:00PM
: Amanda Lund household goods; Michael Parker household goods; Amanda Felty household goods; David Fahnestock clothes, totes; Connie Streible household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 12/10/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Allison Hobbs washer, dryer, Dcambrian Bates household goods, Personal items, Ramona Urena TV, Bins, Boxes, Rafael Escalera household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson household items, Cecilia Walker household goods, Lisa Clarke Furniture and boxes, Jessica Aponte household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Samuel W. Flowers Antique Furniture, Prince Thimot Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 12/17/2019 at 4:00 pm
Suzette Castro – Furniture and household goods, Kimberli Carter – Boxes and Bags, Doris Drucilla Bell – Household items, Peter Hayes – Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, December 17, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Jacob Lauer- Mattress and house hold items. Chekasha Richardson- table w/4 chairs, deep freezer, queen bed, 2 twin beds, boxes, washer, dryer, dresser. Tiffany Hawley- Queen Bed set, 2 dressers, 2 tall stands and boxes. Amanda Ellis- Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shanna Kirk- furniture. Jeremy Booth-4 bedroom house, 4 beds, dressers, washer and dryer. couches and dining table. Kristen Flores- Furniture and household items. Kzonic Calhoun- Refrigerator, tables and boxes of costumes. Jil Brown- Clark- Household items and appliances. Dante McLaurin- dresser, nightstand, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 16, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ - catering items- coolers-hot boxes sign tables,Lavoera Cooper- household goods, Carlos Miguel Ocasio - Clothes and Tools, Erica Carty - household good, LaShant Hawkins - household goods, Marse Sapp - household goods, cameron krache - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 12/17/19 at 4pm.
Mike Bailey: misc, Helen Siani: household items, Pamela O'Neill: Boxes, dresser The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 12/16/2019 @4:00pm
Kenneth Coleman- unit# 0729, Year- 1999, Make:Ford, Model: Mustang, Vin: 1FAFP46V0XF183686, Red 2D Racecar, Owner : Adrienne Tameka Atkins, Angelia Vejar - Mattress, TV, Box, Joan Rice-Horn, Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Chad Lee-Household items Davin Dunbar-Household items Melissa Manchester- Household items Lynsey Meaney- Household items Clifton Norman-Tools, boxes Joseph Bazinet- Household items Kathryn Cain- Household goods Brian Morgan- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Jacqueline Tecci- household goods, boxes.- Michael Stewart- household goods. Leticia Salamaya-household goods, boxes. Abilgail E Brooks- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 12/18/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Kenisha Armstrong Boxes Bins, Jasmine Glover HHG, Elizabeth Ortiz foam mattress, furniture and boxes, Anita Whitted clothes and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 12/18/19 @ 11am.
11am. Yolene Auguste- clothes and boxes; Alvette Randle- boxes and bags; Victor Gonzalez- 2 bedroom house hold furniture; Bertha Lacombe- boxes; Darlene Johnson- boxes, totes, suitecases, and clothes; Denny Lopez- boxes, bags, and furniture; Techelin Romeus- boxes, and personal items; Lisa Smith- clothes and tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 12/18/19 @ 11:30am.
Mark Goolsby electric cars, bikes, Kenyata Wilson household goods, Jonathan Coleman boxes clothing, Migdalia Borrero household goods, John Garrner household, Jennifer Spell Bins and bag of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 12/17/19 @ 1:00pm.
Derrick Williams- bed, living room, and bins. Connie Torruella- king bed, 2 twin beds. and dining set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 12/18/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Natacha Virgile Housegoods, Ruby Jerelds Household items, Porter Gens Denson Housegoods, SHAMONA CLARK Housegoods, Joannette Marie Santiago Marrero Housegoods, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Mary Spicer household/personal items etc, Dava Hankerson party supplies, eleones Martins DJ equipment, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on December 10 2019, at 9:30AM
. Lillian Major: king and double bed set dining table 10 boxes, Irelisse Garay Martinez: Boxes Luggage Household goods, Debbie DelCastillo: Whole house. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID M. RODERICK,
Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-2972-0
. Division: PROBATE. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DAVID M. RODERICK , deceased, File Number 2019-CP-2972-0. is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/27/2019. Attorney for the Personal Representatives: /s/ Barbara A. Simanek, Florida Bar No. 0478784, K&L Gates LLP, Southeast Financial Center, 200 South Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 3900, Miami, FL 33131-2399, Email: barbara.simanek@klgates.com
, Telephone: (305) 539.3355. Personal Representatives: /s/ David M. Roderick, Jr., 1101 Gravel Hill Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, (610) 331-1311. /s/ Patricia R. Morton, 700 Hempstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28207, (919) 306-9191
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TERRANCE LEE LAMPKIN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.B. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 13, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20TH day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
NOVEMBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Money 2000 blk of Edgewater Dri
Money 3200 blk of W Colonial Dr
Money 4200 blk of Millenia Blvd
Money 1200 blk of W South St
Money 3100 blk of Orange Center Blvd
Bicycle 5500 blk of Cinderlane Pkwy
Bicycle W. Gore St and Sligh Blvd
Bicycle Glenridge Way and Lk Baldwin Ln
Cell Phone Vineland Rd and 34th St
Cell Phone W. South St and Garland Ave
2 Phones 3100 blk of C R Smith St
Backpack & Electronics 400 blk of E Pine St
Television 5500 blk of Cinderlane Pkwy
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
December 24, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2008 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN # 1N4AL21E38C137418
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On December 17, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Roxana Hueso- Home items, Carlos Santos- Lawn equipment, Ljnanya Ollivierre- Home items, Diana Andrade- Household items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Rachel Cooper- home items, Janette Munoz- Queen Bed and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 12th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H227- Households, #2106- Households, #1077- Households, #1141- Households, #1017- Households, #C104- Households, #F213- Furniture, #2140- Households, #I207- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 6th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3GNEK13T72G110691
2002 CHEVROLET
1G1ZJ57B69F233294
2009 CHEVROLET
1GNDM19W71B112441
2001 CHEVROLET
2C3KA43R06H483117
2006 CHRYSLER
1FTYR2ZM1GKB18308
2016 FORD
3FADP4BJ7CM160846
2012 FORD
1GKDS13S722266173
2002 GMC
SHHEP33593U405465
2003 HONDA
1HGFA16567L003785
2007 HONDA
1YVFP82D045N84617
2004 MAZDA
JM1BK12FX61402038
2006 MAZDA
WDBNG70J5YA031168
2000 MERCEDES-BENZ
JA3AU26U38U013553
2008 MITSUBISHI
1N4AL2EP3DC283291
2013 NISSAN
SERR3571A595
1995 SEARAY
JT2BG22K9X0293270
1999 TOYOTA
1JJV532D6KL122444
2019 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/13/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G2WP12K6VF292854
1997 PONTIAC
LB2G6TKC9H1000214
2017 GEELY GROUP, INC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 9, 2019
1GNCT18W6TK227891
1996 CHEVROLET
DECEMBER 12, 2019
1GTDM19W4YB503744
2000 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
DECEMBER 13, 2019
JM1CR293980305455
2008 MAZDA
DECEMBER 16, 2019
3VWD17AJ1FM226811
2015 VOLKSWAGEN
KNDUP131946507358
2004 KIA
DECEMBER 17, 2019
1D4PT4GK0BW589090
2011 DODGE
1N4AL11D56C226762
2006 NISSAN
KAW41687B404
2004 JKA
DECEMBER 18, 2019
JTNBE46K473071393
2007 TOYOTA
DECEMBER 19, 2019
1FTPX14V08FC04182
2008 FORTE TRAILER
KMHDU46D18U304042
2008 HYUNDAI
DECEMBER 21, 2019
2B3HD46R94H625214
2004 DODGE
DECEMBER 22, 2019
1B3ES27C1VD291203
1997 DODGE
DECEMBER 23, 2019
2G1WG5EK0B1130082
2011 CHEVROLET.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1994 Toyota
VIN# 2T1AE09B0RC076010
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D4GP25B16B538058
2003 Infiniti
VIN# JNKCV51E63M023364
2008 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU03128KA78359
2002 Isuzu
VIN# 4S2CK58W824322351
2002 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AA46G32E162012
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP53U96A224717
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 11, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC