Legal Public Notices 11/20 issue 

: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on December 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. 1226 Nestor Dominguez 1619 Lynn Henderson 1628 Timothy Williams 1652 Jedcy Torres 2126 Stephen Fleurant 2484 Euclides Carbonell JR 2610 Christopher Cook 2611 Valeska Alvarez 2618 Marjory Rosario 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 11/20/19, 11/27/19
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 12/10/19 @ 1:00pm
Paul Rogan household items, Jesse Manasco household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 12/10/19 @ 10:00am.
Tracy Pagett household items, Millicent Yvonne Edwards household items, Melissa Leonor bed set, mattress, bed frame, boxes, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, David Hill tools, car parts, Carlos Magno Malavet business items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet business items, boxes, Angelica Amador Salas household items, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 12/10/19 @ 11:00am
Alexandria Nicole Cantu household goods, Kerry Barasatie white trailer, Edgard Orlando Pena Romero household goods, Sandy Garcell household goods. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 12/10/19 @ 11:30am
: Arthelia Bethel bags,
microwave oven, drawers, Ricardo Niles, bags, toys, boxes, bins, Brian Pagan Diaz, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 12/10/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Allison Hobbs washer, dryer, Dcambrian Bates household goods, Personal items, Ramona Urena TV, Bins, Boxes, Rafael Escalera household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson household items, Cecilia Walker household goods, Lisa Clarke Furniture and boxes, Jessica Aponte household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Samuel W. Flowers Antique Furniture, Prince Thimot Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
NOVEMBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Money 2000 blk of Edgewater Dri
Money 3200 blk of W Colonial Dr
Money 4200 blk of Millenia Blvd
Money 1200 blk of W South St
Money 3100 blk of Orange Center Blvd
Bicycle 5500 blk of Cinderlane Pkwy
Bicycle W. Gore St and Sligh Blvd
Bicycle Glenridge Way and Lk Baldwin Ln
Cell Phone Vineland Rd and 34th St
Cell Phone W. South St and Garland Ave
2 Phones 3100 blk of C R Smith St
Backpack & Electronics 400 blk of E Pine St
Television 5500 blk of Cinderlane Pkwy
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Angela Courte Ministries, of PO BOX 726, Winter Park, FL 32790, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
ACM Ministries
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ACM Ministries
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/7/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Angela Courte Ministries, of PO BOX 726, Winter Park, FL 32790, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Angela Courte
MacKenzie Ministries
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Angela Courte
MacKenzie Ministries
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/7/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, JONAS RESTAURANT LLC, of 4311 W VINE ST, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Cafe Jonas
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Cafe Jonas"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/12/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lippi LLC, of 1401 Town Plaza Ct., Suite 2010 B, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Real Property
Management Verita
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Real Property
Management Verita
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Nicholas Wild, of 3810 Harbour Dr., Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Gate Properties INC.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Gate Properties INC.
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, RICFEL ENTERPRISES LLC, of 4861 Palmetto Park Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
All Blue Pool Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"All Blue Pool Services"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 5th, 2019
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1201 Ralph Wilson $268.31, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $379.16, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1231 -333 Miguel Verdejo $435.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $745.68, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1334 Sharon Buggs $329.31
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1013 Glenn Vause $546.65, 2411 Omarie Payno $403.40, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $517.31, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $394.61, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $309.25, 2450 Jennifer Fane $415.69, 2151 Kimberly Jones $564.51, 2160 Armando Perez $570.66, 1228 Nicholas Click
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E073 Larhanda Jones $372.91, A038 Justin Anderson $261.30, A037 Kathy Riggins $442.56
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773
; 1625 Christina Veltman $503.81, 1653 Donna Bors $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $687.32, 1431 Donna Bors $287.90, 1270 John Doe $426.50, 1039 Petr Bernard $558.83, 1025 Marcia Lytle $687.76, 1055 Montez Mack 655.96, 1218 David McDonald $357.220, 1505 Terrance Chunn $503.81, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $303.92, 5056 Felix Lorcy $541.97, 1053 Margret Virgil $437.64, 2596 Lyric Pittman $290.36, 1433 Catherine Romano $311.75, 2213 Michael Penna $738.64, 2209 Michelle Cameron $573.98, 1583 Michael Smith $287.90, 1611 Luis Cruz $503.81, 2235 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $375.88, 5082 Katrina Boyd $843.94, 2459 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1047 Jayna Fox $535.82, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $509.96
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 12/11/19
3178 Michael Burnside 3100 Mary Torres 3070 Leanne Parker 3093 Equanda Williams 2179 Sherry Lake 2107 George Rodriguez 3072 Leanne Parker 3057 Nicole Simmons 2138 Susan Breding
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee- 11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 12/11/19
1301 Mary Money 3507-09 Dale Vied 3312 Tapika Thomas 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 3460-67 Alba Rentas 1003 Elaine Boyd 2460 Jezzica Lucia 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 12/11/19
1132-34 Vanessa Valle 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1504-06 Heather Galati 2285 Jennifer Bradley 1342 Sharnae Forrester 1635-41 Joel Quiros 2283 Sean Lima 1249 Nidhal Chahine 1518 John Galati
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 12/11/19
H905 Ebony Burdette H029 Helesia Brooks A0060 Tim Caster F0603 Jason Lee
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek- 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 12/11/19
1723 Anderson Tiu 1315 Juan Ordonez 2144 Kerim Ozlen 1518 Michelle L Bowens 2094 Anthony Alexander 3514 Roy Dickenson 2416 Karman Butler 1313 Marcos Fontana 1044 Charlotte Davidson 3225 Jose Munia 2242 Peggie Queen 3501-06 Jonathan Gonzalez 2229 Elizabeth Echevarria 1020 Ladetria Upshaw
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 12/11/19
300 Angel Morales 912 Sean Offenberger 1080 Margarita Kulchar 420 Lori Burgos 568 Jametta Ware 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 945 Melissa Thompson 893 Dewayne Hicks 639 Margarita Kulcher 445 Nicolle Viera 733 Abelardo Pichardo 693 Michael Brown 441 Charmaine Ayers 713 Manuel Nieto 861 Jamie Zeleya.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 3, 2019
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am
: 31 James Nicholas Alvarado 132 Scott Zubarik 153 Robert Lee Trevino Navarro 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am:
0075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr. 0190 Ronald Jackson Patterson 0279 Latasha Denise Vinson 0291 Travis Washington 0614 Mark Whipple II 0641 Vicky Nicole Ayala 0740 Arthur Charleslyder 0760 Arnaldo Juan Flores Jr 0794 William David Sheppard 0938 Sarah Ann Anderson
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0115 Janette Lee Garcia 0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Reuben Augustus 0419 Carvel Patricia Van Beverhoudt 0703 Shaqetta Nichelle Rogers 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1011 Shanicka Lenise Thomas 1212 Jarod Paul Bolduc, A Final Cut Tree Service 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1326 Milton Mitchell Williams Jr 1428 Jaquinda Nicole Gunn 1610 Shawn M Thornsbury 1615 April Dawn Langston 1806 Latrice Monika Britton
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm
: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 2054 Shakira Oshae Mack 3246 Jacob Oryan Shelton 5014 Cynthia Lynn Brannon. Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage
- units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
116 Sholand Rena Mosley 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 455 Thomas Daniel Cummings Jr 480 Issacher Nathaniel Morgan 506 Antawian Jabbar Green, Residual Recycling 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 546 Ke'Shawn Joseph La'Tour White 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 641 Bettie Mae Doss 247A Lorine Alls Calhoun.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 12th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H227- Households, #2106- Households, #1077- Households, #1141- Households, #1017- Households, #C104- Households, #F213- Furniture, #2140- Households, #I207- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JNKAY01F76M261951
2006 INFINITI
JM1BK12FX61402038
2006 MAZDA
JA3AU26U38U013553
2008 MITSUBISHI
3FADP4BJ7CM160846
2012 FORD
2T1AE09E3PC031554
1993 TOYOTA
2A4GP44R46R794262
2006 CHRYSLER
1NXAE87G5HZ411367
1987 TOYOTA
1FTYR2ZM1GKB18308
2016 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/06/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4AL3AP6FN904283
2015 NISSAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 4, 2019
1J4GK38K86W101058
2006 JEEP
DECEMBER 5, 2019
1D4GP25B53B107928
2003 DODGE
L5YACBAF7H1162913
2017 ZHNG
WBANA73565CR60557
2005 BMW
DECEMBER 6, 2019
5NPD74LF6HH100106
2017 HYUNDAI
5NPEC4AC4EH824445
2014 HYUNDAI
KNDJN2A28G7380109
2016 KIA
DECEMBER 7, 2019
1FTCR10A1PUA14199
1993 FORD
1HGCG5641WA199709
1998 HONDA
WBAVB335X6PS18663
2006 BMW
DECEMBER 8, 2019
1GTDT19X338232483
2003 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
DECEMBER 9, 2019
1G1PE5SB3E7429569
2014 CHEVROLET
KNDJN2A20K7919525
2019 KIA
DECEMBER 10, 2019
1FMPU16525LB12537
2005 FORD
3C3EL55H2XT574545
1999 CHRYSLER
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Buick
VIN# 2G4WS52J811213156
2002 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CB51A42L553304
2012 Dodge
VIN# 1C6RD6FT5CS300519
2012 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL2AP3CN529121
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 04, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve PJ Auto Trading, Inc. 6505 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32809
Account of Mohamed Ahmed Alkenani Saleh 2012 Ford VIN 537LS7D41CT075866 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2793.25 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AM.