Legal Public Notices 11/20 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

: Notice is hereby given thatIntents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. 1226 Nestor Dominguez 1619 Lynn Henderson 1628 Timothy Williams 1652 Jedcy Torres 2126 Stephen Fleurant 2484 Euclides Carbonell JR 2610 Christopher Cook 2611 Valeska Alvarez 2618 Marjory Rosario 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 11/20/19, 11/27/19will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Paul Rogan household items, Jesse Manasco household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tracy Pagett household items, Millicent Yvonne Edwards household items, Melissa Leonor bed set, mattress, bed frame, boxes, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, David Hill tools, car parts, Carlos Magno Malavet business items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet business items, boxes, Angelica Amador Salas household items, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Alexandria Nicole Cantu household goods, Kerry Barasatie white trailer, Edgard Orlando Pena Romero household goods, Sandy Garcell household goods. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Arthelia Bethel bags,microwave oven, drawers, Ricardo Niles, bags, toys, boxes, bins, Brian Pagan Diaz, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Allison Hobbs washer, dryer, Dcambrian Bates household goods, Personal items, Ramona Urena TV, Bins, Boxes, Rafael Escalera household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson household items, Cecilia Walker household goods, Lisa Clarke Furniture and boxes, Jessica Aponte household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Samuel W. Flowers Antique Furniture, Prince Thimot Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECTGENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:Money 2000 blk of Edgewater DriMoney 3200 blk of W Colonial DrMoney 4200 blk of Millenia BlvdMoney 1200 blk of W South StMoney 3100 blk of Orange Center BlvdBicycle 5500 blk of Cinderlane PkwyBicycle W. Gore St and Sligh BlvdBicycle Glenridge Way and Lk Baldwin LnCell Phone Vineland Rd and 34th StCell Phone W. South St and Garland Ave2 Phones 3100 blk of C R Smith StBackpack & Electronics 400 blk of E Pine StTelevision 5500 blk of Cinderlane Pkwyis hereby given that the undersigned, Angela Courte Ministries, of PO BOX 726, Winter Park, FL 32790, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/7/2019is hereby given that the undersigned, Angela Courte Ministries, of PO BOX 726, Winter Park, FL 32790, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/7/2019is hereby given that the undersigned, JONAS RESTAURANT LLC, of 4311 W VINE ST, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/12/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Lippi LLC, of 1401 Town Plaza Ct., Suite 2010 B, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Nicholas Wild, of 3810 Harbour Dr., Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19is hereby given that the undersigned, RICFEL ENTERPRISES LLC, of 4861 Palmetto Park Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/14/19for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.and will continue until all locations are done.1201 Ralph Wilson $268.31, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $379.16, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1231 -333 Miguel Verdejo $435.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $745.68, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1334 Sharon Buggs $329.311013 Glenn Vause $546.65, 2411 Omarie Payno $403.40, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $517.31, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $394.61, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $309.25, 2450 Jennifer Fane $415.69, 2151 Kimberly Jones $564.51, 2160 Armando Perez $570.66, 1228 Nicholas ClickE073 Larhanda Jones $372.91, A038 Justin Anderson $261.30, A037 Kathy Riggins $442.56; 1625 Christina Veltman $503.81, 1653 Donna Bors $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $687.32, 1431 Donna Bors $287.90, 1270 John Doe $426.50, 1039 Petr Bernard $558.83, 1025 Marcia Lytle $687.76, 1055 Montez Mack 655.96, 1218 David McDonald $357.220, 1505 Terrance Chunn $503.81, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $303.92, 5056 Felix Lorcy $541.97, 1053 Margret Virgil $437.64, 2596 Lyric Pittman $290.36, 1433 Catherine Romano $311.75, 2213 Michael Penna $738.64, 2209 Michelle Cameron $573.98, 1583 Michael Smith $287.90, 1611 Luis Cruz $503.81, 2235 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $375.88, 5082 Katrina Boyd $843.94, 2459 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1047 Jayna Fox $535.82, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $509.96FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3178 Michael Burnside 3100 Mary Torres 3070 Leanne Parker 3093 Equanda Williams 2179 Sherry Lake 2107 George Rodriguez 3072 Leanne Parker 3057 Nicole Simmons 2138 Susan Breding1301 Mary Money 3507-09 Dale Vied 3312 Tapika Thomas 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 3460-67 Alba Rentas 1003 Elaine Boyd 2460 Jezzica Lucia 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi1132-34 Vanessa Valle 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1504-06 Heather Galati 2285 Jennifer Bradley 1342 Sharnae Forrester 1635-41 Joel Quiros 2283 Sean Lima 1249 Nidhal Chahine 1518 John GalatiH905 Ebony Burdette H029 Helesia Brooks A0060 Tim Caster F0603 Jason Lee1723 Anderson Tiu 1315 Juan Ordonez 2144 Kerim Ozlen 1518 Michelle L Bowens 2094 Anthony Alexander 3514 Roy Dickenson 2416 Karman Butler 1313 Marcos Fontana 1044 Charlotte Davidson 3225 Jose Munia 2242 Peggie Queen 3501-06 Jonathan Gonzalez 2229 Elizabeth Echevarria 1020 Ladetria Upshaw300 Angel Morales 912 Sean Offenberger 1080 Margarita Kulchar 420 Lori Burgos 568 Jametta Ware 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 945 Melissa Thompson 893 Dewayne Hicks 639 Margarita Kulcher 445 Nicolle Viera 733 Abelardo Pichardo 693 Michael Brown 441 Charmaine Ayers 713 Manuel Nieto 861 Jamie Zeleya.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.: 31 James Nicholas Alvarado 132 Scott Zubarik 153 Robert Lee Trevino Navarro 203 Norberto Hernandez380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr0075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr. 0190 Ronald Jackson Patterson 0279 Latasha Denise Vinson 0291 Travis Washington 0614 Mark Whipple II 0641 Vicky Nicole Ayala 0740 Arthur Charleslyder 0760 Arnaldo Juan Flores Jr 0794 William David Sheppard 0938 Sarah Ann Anderson0115 Janette Lee Garcia 0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Reuben Augustus 0419 Carvel Patricia Van Beverhoudt 0703 Shaqetta Nichelle Rogers 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1011 Shanicka Lenise Thomas 1212 Jarod Paul Bolduc, A Final Cut Tree Service 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1326 Milton Mitchell Williams Jr 1428 Jaquinda Nicole Gunn 1610 Shawn M Thornsbury 1615 April Dawn Langston 1806 Latrice Monika Britton: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 2054 Shakira Oshae Mack 3246 Jacob Oryan Shelton 5014 Cynthia Lynn Brannon. Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage - units/ for more info.116 Sholand Rena Mosley 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 455 Thomas Daniel Cummings Jr 480 Issacher Nathaniel Morgan 506 Antawian Jabbar Green, Residual Recycling 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 546 Ke'Shawn Joseph La'Tour White 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 641 Bettie Mae Doss 247A Lorine Alls Calhoun.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H227- Households, #2106- Households, #1077- Households, #1141- Households, #1017- Households, #C104- Households, #F213- Furniture, #2140- Households, #I207- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;JNKAY01F76M2619512006 INFINITIJM1BK12FX614020382006 MAZDAJA3AU26U38U0135532008 MITSUBISHI3FADP4BJ7CM1608462012 FORD2T1AE09E3PC0315541993 TOYOTA2A4GP44R46R7942622006 CHRYSLER1NXAE87G5HZ4113671987 TOYOTA1FTYR2ZM1GKB183082016 FORD.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/06/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1N4AL3AP6FN9042832015 NISSAN. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1J4GK38K86W1010582006 JEEP1D4GP25B53B1079282003 DODGEL5YACBAF7H11629132017 ZHNGWBANA73565CR605572005 BMW5NPD74LF6HH1001062017 HYUNDAI5NPEC4AC4EH8244452014 HYUNDAIKNDJN2A28G73801092016 KIA1FTCR10A1PUA141991993 FORD1HGCG5641WA1997091998 HONDAWBAVB335X6PS186632006 BMW1GTDT19X3382324832003 GENERAL MOTORS CORP1G1PE5SB3E74295692014 CHEVROLETKNDJN2A20K79195252019 KIA1FMPU16525LB125372005 FORD3C3EL55H2XT5745451999 CHRYSLERVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2001 BuickVIN# 2G4WS52J8112131562002 NissanVIN# 3N1CB51A42L5533042012 DodgeVIN# 1C6RD6FT5CS3005192012 NissanVIN# 1N4AL2AP3CN529121To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 04, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserveAccount of Mohamed Ahmed Alkenani Saleh 2012 Ford VIN 537LS7D41CT075866 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2793.25 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AM.