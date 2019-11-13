Legal Public Notices 11/13 

Orlando Legals
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANNE MARIE NEWCOMB
, Deceased.File No.: 2019-CP-000891
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of ANNE MARIE NEWCOMB, deceased, whose date of death was April 26, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-000891 is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32772. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/6/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0488216, TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A., 11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100, The Villages, FL 32162, Telephone: (352) 205-7245, Fax: (352) 205-7305, E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com
2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com
, Personal Representative: /s/ Duane C. Arcaro, 229 Darlington Drive, The Villages, FL 32162
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Daquan Smith
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Cereena Humphrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. WILTON ANDERSON, and MOHAMMED TAYEH, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006828
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: WILTON ANDERSON, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY,through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, on or before 12/5/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jaxkson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE KNIGHT, CEDRIC REESE, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007814
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACQUELINE KNIGHT, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff, DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/5/2019, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 5th, 2019
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703;
1201 Ralph Wilson $268.31, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $379.16, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1231 -333 Miguel Verdejo $435.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $745.68, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1334 Sharon Buggs $329.31
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792;
1013 Glenn Vause $546.65, 2411 Omarie Payno $403.40, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $517.31, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $394.61, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $309.25, 2450 Jennifer Fane $415.69, 2151 Kimberly Jones $564.51, 2160 Armando Perez $570.66, 1228 Nicholas Click
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E073 Larhanda Jones $372.91, A038 Justin Anderson $261.30, A037 Kathy Riggins $442.56
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773
; 1625 Christina Veltman $503.81, 1653 Donna Bors $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $687.32, 1431 Donna Bors $287.90, 1270 John Doe $426.50, 1039 Petr Bernard $558.83, 1025 Marcia Lytle $687.76, 1055 Montez Mack 655.96, 1218 David McDonald $357.220, 1505 Terrance Chunn $503.81, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $303.92, 5056 Felix Lorcy $541.97, 1053 Margret Virgil $437.64, 2596 Lyric Pittman $290.36, 1433 Catherine Romano $311.75, 2213 Michael Penna $738.64, 2209 Michelle Cameron $573.98, 1583 Michael Smith $287.90, 1611 Luis Cruz $503.81, 2235 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $375.88, 5082 Katrina Boyd $843.94, 2459 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1047 Jayna Fox $535.82, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $509.96
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
2011 Jillian Lawrence 2046 Darneshia King 3085 Nyrere Nembhard 2120 Winston Fortune 6001 Movita & Ian Abirajh 3011 Gina Van Epps 2013 Marie Suffrena 6004 Bryan Dickerson 8019 Savannah Jones 1058 Katrice Coleman 3020 Champagne Chambers 6036 James Jeudy 1022 Brenda Bynes 3088 Felicia Young 3061 Adriel Condo
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 12/4/19
2127 Stanley Pezley 1523 Christina Tassill 1047 Garry Phelps 1042 Marie Alvarez 1626 Derrick Herron 1521 Charity Myers 1107 Dawaine Barr 1162 Floyd Garner 1830 Charles Hylick 1733 Aubrey Waisome 1037 Erik Aquino
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 12/4/19
D170 Charles Rieth B198 Raul Altamirano B109 Sadiqah Yasin Copeland B124 Mario Cenballos C207 Recovery Truck TM2615E Laurren Lawlor D217 Christina Hinson E111 Maegan Renee Melton C215 Antonio Archer E108 Laurren Lawlor C142 Joan Jouglard A108 Joyce Hensley D139 Nina Castro
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
515 Esther Ruth 412 Raymond Rivera 709 Jannessa Hammerle 518 Fritchie Bayan 237 Selena Wright 302 Joey Soriano 540 Ana Arias 1208 Demari Gant 419 Andrew Lopez
Uhaul Ctr Lake Nona-7800 Narcoossee Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
1379 Tonya Morales 1227 Steven Falcon 2290 Gomer Sanchez 1246 Brandon Howard 3288 Yandy Yoris 2292 Yusnely Valdes 1221 Celeste Menedez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 12/11/19
3178 Michael Burnside 3100 Mary Torres 3070 Leanne Parker 3093 Equanda Williams 2179 Sherry Lake 2107 George Rodriguez 3072 Leanne Parker 3057 Nicole Simmons 2138 Susan Breding
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee- 11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 12/11/19
1301 Mary Money 3507-09 Dale Vied 3312 Tapika Thomas 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 3460-67 Alba Rentas 1003 Elaine Boyd 2460 Jezzica Lucia 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 12/11/19
1132-34 Vanessa Valle 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1504-06 Heather Galati 2285 Jennifer Bradley 1342 Sharnae Forrester 1635-41 Joel Quiros 2283 Sean Lima 1249 Nidhal Chahine 1518 John Galati
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 12/11/19
H905 Ebony Burdette H029 Helesia Brooks A0060 Tim Caster F0603 Jason Lee
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek- 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 12/11/19
1723 Anderson Tiu 1315 Juan Ordonez 2144 Kerim Ozlen 1518 Michelle L Bowens 2094 Anthony Alexander 3514 Roy Dickenson 2416 Karman Butler 1313 Marcos Fontana 1044 Charlotte Davidson 3225 Jose Munia 2242 Peggie Queen 3501-06 Jonathan Gonzalez 2229 Elizabeth Echevarria 1020 Ladetria Upshaw
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 12/11/19
300 Angel Morales 912 Sean Offenberger 1080 Margarita Kulchar 420 Lori Burgos 568 Jametta Ware 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 945 Melissa Thompson 893 Dewayne Hicks 639 Margarita Kulcher 445 Nicolle Viera 733 Abelardo Pichardo 693 Michael Brown 441 Charmaine Ayers 713 Manuel Nieto 861 Jamie Zeleya.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 3, 2019
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am
: 31 James Nicholas Alvarado 132 Scott Zubarik 153 Robert Lee Trevino Navarro 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am:
0075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr. 0190 Ronald Jackson Patterson 0279 Latasha Denise Vinson 0291 Travis Washington 0614 Mark Whipple II 0641 Vicky Nicole Ayala 0740 Arthur Charleslyder 0760 Arnaldo Juan Flores Jr 0794 William David Sheppard 0938 Sarah Ann Anderson
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0115 Janette Lee Garcia 0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Reuben Augustus 0419 Carvel Patricia Van Beverhoudt 0703 Shaqetta Nichelle Rogers 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1011 Shanicka Lenise Thomas 1212 Jarod Paul Bolduc, A Final Cut Tree Service 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1326 Milton Mitchell Williams Jr 1428 Jaquinda Nicole Gunn 1610 Shawn M Thornsbury 1615 April Dawn Langston 1806 Latrice Monika Britton
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm
: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 2054 Shakira Oshae Mack 3246 Jacob Oryan Shelton 5014 Cynthia Lynn Brannon. Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage
- units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am:
116 Sholand Rena Mosley 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 455 Thomas Daniel Cummings Jr 480 Issacher Nathaniel Morgan 506 Antawian Jabbar Green, Residual Recycling 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 546 Ke'Shawn Joseph La'Tour White 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 641 Bettie Mae Doss 247A Lorine Alls Calhoun.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 22, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1002 - Marmora, Jennifer; 1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1106 - Held, Melanie; 1123 - Davis, Jason; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2051 - Hiduke, Joseph; 2116 - Riggs, Jennifer; 2139 - Leading Edge Solutions LLC Rodriguez, Maria; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3024 - Suri, Aswinder; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5036 - Chaney, Claudia; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7124 - Arellano, Maria; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00228 - Borreli, Trina; 00250 - Williams, Zena; 00257 - Ward, Angela; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00306 - Small, Kim; 00410 - Florez, Laurin; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00436 - Newberry, John; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00508 - Rosario, Krystle; 00518 - Guzman, Francisco; 00526 - Marcarelli, Paul; 00556 - Ring, Donnie; 00584 - Alden, Thomas; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00720 - Brown, Alicia; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00772 - Waldon, Sandra; 00774 - Avilla, Ikaika; 00789 - CAMPBELL, TONI; 00790 - Johnson, Shonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A031 - Beland, Charles; A037 - King, Janisha; B015 - Sorenson, Joshua; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C019 - Irving, Barbara; C021 - Lewis, Latoya; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C026 - Villei, Andrea; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D021 - Stiver, Bobbie; D028 - Williams, Deann; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D046 - Fahie, Audrika; D060 - Williams, Charlotte; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E006 - Tossie, Ira; E013 - Corcoran, Dean; E075 - boatwright, ken; E082 - Parker, Keira; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F004 - Jones, Josie; F005 - Holcombe, Antoinette; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; H006 - Browdy, Patricia; H033 - Lowery, Dajna; H042 - Del Valle Rodriguez, Aimee; H047 - Sutton, Darren; I008 - Hart, Alysha; I013 - Bariether, Matt; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J111 - Permaul, Ruvette; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J304 - Finlaw, Mary; J404 - Baker, Yolanda; J422 - Faller, Mckenzie; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J505 - Clifton, Deamonte; J511 - Gregg, Christene; J603 - Rosal, John; J708 - MARTINEZ, ZUINDA; J908 - Nease, Jacquelyn; P065 - Neighbor, Tina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A110 - shull, Jennifer; A112 - Burgos, Robert; A126 - Destefano, Steven; A131 - Garcia, Lisa; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B203 - Rodriguez, Rafael; B214 - Crawn, Kimberly; B230 - redman, Debra; B261 - Boston, Tabatha; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C314 - Burke, Susan; C349 - Lopez, Julio; D429 - Slater, Jamesia; D442 - Macadam, Jeannine; E013 - Courson, Hillary; E017 - Courson, Hillary; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E058 - Kinard, Alana; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; E082 - Lacy, Neal; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G039 - Belson, April; G081 - Forty, Frederick; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H818 - Nolan Jr., Paul; H831 - Lane, Melissa; H833 - Miller, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Wright, Walter
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A013 - Waters, Cedric; A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; G213 - Tyler, Marcellus; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I262 - Johnson, Lisa; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J285 - Henshall, Joshua; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J326 - Roseboro, Marilyn; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; M506 - Alicea, John; M508 - Valle, Mercedes; R554 - Partridge-Rios, Linda; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1104 - Harper, Amy; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1716 - Palsgraf, George William; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2521 - Tijuana Flats Restaurantes LLC Franklin, Diane; 2626 - Robertson, Kesha; 2724 - Scher, David; 2732 - Hecht, Alan; 3104 - Alvarez, Robinson; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3126 - Walker, Gloria; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3814 - Litzenberger, Leticia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A109 - Burns, Nancy; A125 - Ware, Ivan; B220 - Hutley, Derek; D401 - Esses, Leon; D425 - Stevens, Yolanda; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; E504 - Rodriguez, Shawn; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G709 - Rosa, Maria; G721 - Faltz, Jerome; G724 - Vinasco, Leydi; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G731 - Jackson, William; G744 - Davis, Justin; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda; J925 - Finchum, Carrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A155 - Bates, Debbie; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B279 - Anderson, Charles; B301 - Phillips, Kelly; C342 - McGrath, Ami; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G720 - Dinzey, Addiel; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; H847 - Lima, Brian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0141 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 0304 - Rozon Jr, Alan; 0415 - brown, aaron; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1039 - Jackson, Patricia; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2063 - Rojas, Henry; 2068 - Pataranick, Epitacia; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4035 - Leconte, David; 4041 - OBrien, Brad; 5003 - DeJesus, Leah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C092 - farrar, ryan; C121 - Cody, Kaleb; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D012 - Rua, Ruben; D016 - Pujals, Chloe; D017 - Blount, Patricia; D040 - Ireland, Carrie; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D070 - Thomas, Rosemary; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E005 - Barr, Nelson; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E032 - Ford, Rodney; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F016 - Lambert, Saira; F062 - Moore, Sagrario; F065 - Acosta, Wilfredo; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G032 - Caldwell, Jerry; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G057 - Scott, Alan; G064 - Lomidze, Sanam; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H032 - Leibin, Janet; I022 - Espaillat, Marisel; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J003 - Hackney, Catherine; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J014 - Gerardo, Marie; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 21, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1102 - Williams, Tosha; 1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1216 - Strom, Cole; 1303 - Mount, Marian; 1312 - Davis, Mary; 1313 - Allen, Daphne; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2302 – Wolford, Dale: 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3107 - Petronela, Antohi; 3116 - Strong, Heidi; 3129 - Copeland, Neville; 3416 - The Tufts Law Firm Tufts, Scott; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
B059 - Romero-Diaz, Victor; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C041 - Campbell, Rutha; C044 - Hernandez, Anthony; C050 - Izaguirre, Jennifer; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E018 - Sardy, Susan; E021 - Punter, Clement; E055 - Dellimuti, Christina; E080 - Walker, James; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E155 - quinones, destiny; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E169 - Marks, Anna; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E198 - Johnson, Gracie; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E205 - Quinones, Nilda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2292 - Goldman, Robert; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2367 – Gagne, Cameron; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3282 - Milian, Ailin; 3340 - Coppedge, Travell; F330 – Butler, Jade; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G516 – Marrero, Jeannette; G517 - Evans, Zachary; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H578 - Bland, Ashley; H622 – Armstrong, Kyra; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; J695 - Rahe, Curtis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A010 - Rosas, Angely; A011 – Pacheco- Irizarryt, Cristina; A016 - Ragbirsingh, Vijai; A022 - Callaway, Tendayi; A134 - Moore, Terry; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A192 - Perna, Eddy; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A239 - Guerrero, Alexandra; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; C372 - Garcia, Hector; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D440 - Godwin, Joan; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; E515 – Camery, Laurel; E517 - Sanchez, Marnie; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; G590 - Solis, Franklin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1141 - Rhymes, Eric; 1202 - Cracauer, Hillary; 1228 - Paige, Rachel; 1243 - Qadri, Haseeb; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1284 - Salazar Seda, Ashlee; 1287 - Merced, Joshua; 1318 - Velez, Jose; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1420 - Guzman, Eulycess; 1427 - Deleon, Maribel; 1519 – Iglesias, Manuel; 1720 - Brown, Shoneek; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 2032 - Decayette, James; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2207 - Gonzalez, Noel; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2258 - Hunter, Cortez; 2282 - Holiday, Talaya; 2417 - Otero Figueroa, Zuleyka; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica; 2620 - Pena Lopez, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0434 - SANTOS, YAMILETTE; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2019 - Dougherty, Bonnie; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3069 - Martin, Nicole; 3098 - Crump, Gayle; 3110 - Webster Jr, Aundrae; 3114 - Lopez, Nora; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 6002 - Howe, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1205 - United Global Outreach, ; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1217 - Roman, Pedro; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2028 - napier, james; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2039 - United Global Outreach, ; 2047 - Weston, Amanda; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2233 - Gonzalez, Charlene; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2418 - Rexha, Albatros; 2502 - Grayson, Camilla; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2690 - Fraticelli, Samuel; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 2039 - Pizzuto, Shelby; 2110 - Naranjo, Valerie; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4044 - Dorsema, Andy; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5015 - Ruiz, Karla; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 5023 - Downs, Dawn; 5028 - Harris, Shantel; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 5164 - quiles, TANA; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1127 - Chavez, Nikolas; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2041 - Huggins, Robert; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2227 - Nozime, Rachelle; 2339 - Richards, John; 3003 - Brown, Qadra; 4023 - Brown, Jeffrey; 4115 - Walker, James; 4190 - King, Lashaunda; 4206 - Wilson, Scott
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0278 - Elizabeth Ann, Harper; 0343 - Forbes, Margaret; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 3006 - Bruce, Kimberly; 5018 - Bruce, Kimberly; 7023 - Robbins, Clint; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C245 - SQUILINO, LEONARDO; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D476 - Ripka-Kemelek, Xavier. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
December 4, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
1994 HONDA ACCORD
VIN # 1HGCD7149RA027458
2002 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN # 1N4BL11D42C165662
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/29/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JHMRA1877SC025652
1995 HONDA
1B3HB28B17D354340
2007 DODGE
3FADP4BJ2BM129082
2011 FORD
3ALHG3FE3LDLL6406
2020 FREIGHTLINER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 25, 2019
JT8BF28G3Y5074451
2000 LEXUS
NOVEMBER 27, 2019
1FMFU19566LA03216
2006 FORD
2B4GP443X2R515745
2002 DODGE
NOVEMBER 28, 2019
2HJYK16546H523396
2006 HONDA
NOVEMBER 29, 2019
1FMZU64E92ZB81596
2002 FORD
NOVEMBER 30, 2019
3N1AB7APXDL724387
2013 NISSAN
WVWBA31J9XW483168
1999 VOLKSWAGEN
DECEMBER 1, 2019
JH4CL96865C033126
2005 ACURA
JM3KE2CYXE0334283
2014 MAZDA
DECEMBER 3, 2019
1HGCB7679NA203671
1992 HONDA
DECEMBER 5, 2019
L5YACBAF7H1162913
2017 ZHNG
DECEMBER 6, 2019
5NPD74LF6HH100106
2017 HYUNDAI.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1106 – John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills, 1114 – Katie Joseph, A.K.A. Douyon Katie Joseph, 2025 – Kharon Forte, 2049 – Lisette Robles, A.K.A. Lisette Marie Robles. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on December 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 11/6, 11/13
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2003 HONDA
VIN# SHHEP33533U403906
2013 HYNDAI
VIN# 5NEPB4AC6DH716121
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on November 25th, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K71U866895
2003 Mazda
VIN# 1YVFP80C435M25768
2010 Jeep
VIN# 1J4PP2GK3AW123460
2008 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP07Z88R107463
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FDXE45S96HA09335
1997 Jeep
VIN# 1J4FT28S9VL525061
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 27, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2017 HYUNDAI
VIN# KMHD35LH2HU384094
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on November 30th, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/ vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Factory Finish Inc. 11114 Satellite Blvd Orlando, FL 32837
2013 Chevrolet VIN 1GNSKKE79DR211419 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $6796.45 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AM PJ Auto Trading, Inc. 6505 South Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32809
Account of Mohamed Ahmed Alkenani Saleh 2012 Ford VIN 537LS7D41CT075866 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2793.25 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AM.