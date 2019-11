Legal Public Notices 11/13 

Orlando Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.File No.: 2019-CP-000891: The administration of the estate of ANNE MARIE NEWCOMB, deceased, whose date of death was April 26, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-000891 is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32772. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/6/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0488216, TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A., 11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100, The Villages, FL 32162, Telephone: (352) 205-7245, Fax: (352) 205-7305, E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com 2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com , Personal Representative: /s/ Duane C. Arcaro, 229 Darlington Drive, The Villages, FL 32162IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. WILTON ANDERSON, and MOHAMMED TAYEH, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006828TO: WILTON ANDERSON, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY,through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, on or before 12/5/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jaxkson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE KNIGHT, CEDRIC REESE, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007814TO: JACQUELINE KNIGHT, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff, DIRECTGENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/5/2019, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECTGENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.and will continue until all locations are done.1201 Ralph Wilson $268.31, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $379.16, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1231 -333 Miguel Verdejo $435.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $745.68, 1376 John Tilelli $297.51, 1334 Sharon Buggs $329.311013 Glenn Vause $546.65, 2411 Omarie Payno $403.40, 1210 Kyranecia Armstrong $517.31, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $394.61, 2504 Luciana Mascarenhas $309.25, 2450 Jennifer Fane $415.69, 2151 Kimberly Jones $564.51, 2160 Armando Perez $570.66, 1228 Nicholas ClickE073 Larhanda Jones $372.91, A038 Justin Anderson $261.30, A037 Kathy Riggins $442.56; 1625 Christina Veltman $503.81, 1653 Donna Bors $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $687.32, 1431 Donna Bors $287.90, 1270 John Doe $426.50, 1039 Petr Bernard $558.83, 1025 Marcia Lytle $687.76, 1055 Montez Mack 655.96, 1218 David McDonald $357.220, 1505 Terrance Chunn $503.81, 2570 Secoyah Matthews $303.92, 5056 Felix Lorcy $541.97, 1053 Margret Virgil $437.64, 2596 Lyric Pittman $290.36, 1433 Catherine Romano $311.75, 2213 Michael Penna $738.64, 2209 Michelle Cameron $573.98, 1583 Michael Smith $287.90, 1611 Luis Cruz $503.81, 2235 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1744 Rodrakus Warren $375.88, 5082 Katrina Boyd $843.94, 2459 Eliezer Gomez $742.44, 1047 Jayna Fox $535.82, 1269 Kelly Greenaway $509.96FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.2011 Jillian Lawrence 2046 Darneshia King 3085 Nyrere Nembhard 2120 Winston Fortune 6001 Movita & Ian Abirajh 3011 Gina Van Epps 2013 Marie Suffrena 6004 Bryan Dickerson 8019 Savannah Jones 1058 Katrice Coleman 3020 Champagne Chambers 6036 James Jeudy 1022 Brenda Bynes 3088 Felicia Young 3061 Adriel Condo2127 Stanley Pezley 1523 Christina Tassill 1047 Garry Phelps 1042 Marie Alvarez 1626 Derrick Herron 1521 Charity Myers 1107 Dawaine Barr 1162 Floyd Garner 1830 Charles Hylick 1733 Aubrey Waisome 1037 Erik AquinoD170 Charles Rieth B198 Raul Altamirano B109 Sadiqah Yasin Copeland B124 Mario Cenballos C207 Recovery Truck TM2615E Laurren Lawlor D217 Christina Hinson E111 Maegan Renee Melton C215 Antonio Archer E108 Laurren Lawlor C142 Joan Jouglard A108 Joyce Hensley D139 Nina Castro515 Esther Ruth 412 Raymond Rivera 709 Jannessa Hammerle 518 Fritchie Bayan 237 Selena Wright 302 Joey Soriano 540 Ana Arias 1208 Demari Gant 419 Andrew Lopez1379 Tonya Morales 1227 Steven Falcon 2290 Gomer Sanchez 1246 Brandon Howard 3288 Yandy Yoris 2292 Yusnely Valdes 1221 Celeste Menedez.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3178 Michael Burnside 3100 Mary Torres 3070 Leanne Parker 3093 Equanda Williams 2179 Sherry Lake 2107 George Rodriguez 3072 Leanne Parker 3057 Nicole Simmons 2138 Susan Breding1301 Mary Money 3507-09 Dale Vied 3312 Tapika Thomas 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 3460-67 Alba Rentas 1003 Elaine Boyd 2460 Jezzica Lucia 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi1132-34 Vanessa Valle 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1504-06 Heather Galati 2285 Jennifer Bradley 1342 Sharnae Forrester 1635-41 Joel Quiros 2283 Sean Lima 1249 Nidhal Chahine 1518 John GalatiH905 Ebony Burdette H029 Helesia Brooks A0060 Tim Caster F0603 Jason Lee1723 Anderson Tiu 1315 Juan Ordonez 2144 Kerim Ozlen 1518 Michelle L Bowens 2094 Anthony Alexander 3514 Roy Dickenson 2416 Karman Butler 1313 Marcos Fontana 1044 Charlotte Davidson 3225 Jose Munia 2242 Peggie Queen 3501-06 Jonathan Gonzalez 2229 Elizabeth Echevarria 1020 Ladetria Upshaw300 Angel Morales 912 Sean Offenberger 1080 Margarita Kulchar 420 Lori Burgos 568 Jametta Ware 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 945 Melissa Thompson 893 Dewayne Hicks 639 Margarita Kulcher 445 Nicolle Viera 733 Abelardo Pichardo 693 Michael Brown 441 Charmaine Ayers 713 Manuel Nieto 861 Jamie Zeleya.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.: 31 James Nicholas Alvarado 132 Scott Zubarik 153 Robert Lee Trevino Navarro 203 Norberto Hernandez380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr0075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr. 0190 Ronald Jackson Patterson 0279 Latasha Denise Vinson 0291 Travis Washington 0614 Mark Whipple II 0641 Vicky Nicole Ayala 0740 Arthur Charleslyder 0760 Arnaldo Juan Flores Jr 0794 William David Sheppard 0938 Sarah Ann Anderson0115 Janette Lee Garcia 0128 Scott Allen Danyluk 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0417 Reuben Augustus 0419 Carvel Patricia Van Beverhoudt 0703 Shaqetta Nichelle Rogers 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 1011 Shanicka Lenise Thomas 1212 Jarod Paul Bolduc, A Final Cut Tree Service 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1326 Milton Mitchell Williams Jr 1428 Jaquinda Nicole Gunn 1610 Shawn M Thornsbury 1615 April Dawn Langston 1806 Latrice Monika Britton: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 2054 Shakira Oshae Mack 3246 Jacob Oryan Shelton 5014 Cynthia Lynn Brannon. Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage - units/ for more info.116 Sholand Rena Mosley 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 261 Dornell Marquis Bargnare 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 455 Thomas Daniel Cummings Jr 480 Issacher Nathaniel Morgan 506 Antawian Jabbar Green, Residual Recycling 529 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 546 Ke'Shawn Joseph La'Tour White 619 Alicia Ann Brown Vikings 641 Bettie Mae Doss 247A Lorine Alls Calhoun.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1002 - Marmora, Jennifer; 1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1106 - Held, Melanie; 1123 - Davis, Jason; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2051 - Hiduke, Joseph; 2116 - Riggs, Jennifer; 2139 - Leading Edge Solutions LLC Rodriguez, Maria; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3024 - Suri, Aswinder; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5036 - Chaney, Claudia; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7124 - Arellano, Maria; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida00228 - Borreli, Trina; 00250 - Williams, Zena; 00257 - Ward, Angela; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00306 - Small, Kim; 00410 - Florez, Laurin; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00436 - Newberry, John; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00508 - Rosario, Krystle; 00518 - Guzman, Francisco; 00526 - Marcarelli, Paul; 00556 - Ring, Donnie; 00584 - Alden, Thomas; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00720 - Brown, Alicia; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00772 - Waldon, Sandra; 00774 - Avilla, Ikaika; 00789 - CAMPBELL, TONI; 00790 - Johnson, ShondaA031 - Beland, Charles; A037 - King, Janisha; B015 - Sorenson, Joshua; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C019 - Irving, Barbara; C021 - Lewis, Latoya; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C026 - Villei, Andrea; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D021 - Stiver, Bobbie; D028 - Williams, Deann; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D046 - Fahie, Audrika; D060 - Williams, Charlotte; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E006 - Tossie, Ira; E013 - Corcoran, Dean; E075 - boatwright, ken; E082 - Parker, Keira; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F004 - Jones, Josie; F005 - Holcombe, Antoinette; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; H006 - Browdy, Patricia; H033 - Lowery, Dajna; H042 - Del Valle Rodriguez, Aimee; H047 - Sutton, Darren; I008 - Hart, Alysha; I013 - Bariether, Matt; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J111 - Permaul, Ruvette; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J304 - Finlaw, Mary; J404 - Baker, Yolanda; J422 - Faller, Mckenzie; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J505 - Clifton, Deamonte; J511 - Gregg, Christene; J603 - Rosal, John; J708 - MARTINEZ, ZUINDA; J908 - Nease, Jacquelyn; P065 - Neighbor, TinaA110 - shull, Jennifer; A112 - Burgos, Robert; A126 - Destefano, Steven; A131 - Garcia, Lisa; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B203 - Rodriguez, Rafael; B214 - Crawn, Kimberly; B230 - redman, Debra; B261 - Boston, Tabatha; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C314 - Burke, Susan; C349 - Lopez, Julio; D429 - Slater, Jamesia; D442 - Macadam, Jeannine; E013 - Courson, Hillary; E017 - Courson, Hillary; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E058 - Kinard, Alana; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; E082 - Lacy, Neal; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G039 - Belson, April; G081 - Forty, Frederick; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H818 - Nolan Jr., Paul; H831 - Lane, Melissa; H833 - Miller, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Wright, WalterA013 - Waters, Cedric; A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; G213 - Tyler, Marcellus; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I262 - Johnson, Lisa; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J285 - Henshall, Joshua; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J326 - Roseboro, Marilyn; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; M506 - Alicea, John; M508 - Valle, Mercedes; R554 - Partridge-Rios, Linda; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark1104 - Harper, Amy; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1716 - Palsgraf, George William; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2521 - Tijuana Flats Restaurantes LLC Franklin, Diane; 2626 - Robertson, Kesha; 2724 - Scher, David; 2732 - Hecht, Alan; 3104 - Alvarez, Robinson; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3126 - Walker, Gloria; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3814 - Litzenberger, LeticiaA109 - Burns, Nancy; A125 - Ware, Ivan; B220 - Hutley, Derek; D401 - Esses, Leon; D425 - Stevens, Yolanda; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; E504 - Rodriguez, Shawn; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G709 - Rosa, Maria; G721 - Faltz, Jerome; G724 - Vinasco, Leydi; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G731 - Jackson, William; G744 - Davis, Justin; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda; J925 - Finchum, CarrieA108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A155 - Bates, Debbie; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B279 - Anderson, Charles; B301 - Phillips, Kelly; C342 - McGrath, Ami; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G720 - Dinzey, Addiel; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; H847 - Lima, Brian0141 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 0304 - Rozon Jr, Alan; 0415 - brown, aaron; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1039 - Jackson, Patricia; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2063 - Rojas, Henry; 2068 - Pataranick, Epitacia; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4035 - Leconte, David; 4041 - OBrien, Brad; 5003 - DeJesus, LeahC064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C092 - farrar, ryan; C121 - Cody, Kaleb; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D012 - Rua, Ruben; D016 - Pujals, Chloe; D017 - Blount, Patricia; D040 - Ireland, Carrie; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D070 - Thomas, Rosemary; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E005 - Barr, Nelson; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E032 - Ford, Rodney; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F016 - Lambert, Saira; F062 - Moore, Sagrario; F065 - Acosta, Wilfredo; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G032 - Caldwell, Jerry; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G057 - Scott, Alan; G064 - Lomidze, Sanam; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H032 - Leibin, Janet; I022 - Espaillat, Marisel; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J003 - Hackney, Catherine; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J014 - Gerardo, Marie; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1102 - Williams, Tosha; 1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1216 - Strom, Cole; 1303 - Mount, Marian; 1312 - Davis, Mary; 1313 - Allen, Daphne; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2302 – Wolford, Dale: 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3107 - Petronela, Antohi; 3116 - Strong, Heidi; 3129 - Copeland, Neville; 3416 - The Tufts Law Firm Tufts, Scott; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, RobertB059 - Romero-Diaz, Victor; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C041 - Campbell, Rutha; C044 - Hernandez, Anthony; C050 - Izaguirre, Jennifer; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E018 - Sardy, Susan; E021 - Punter, Clement; E055 - Dellimuti, Christina; E080 - Walker, James; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E155 - quinones, destiny; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E169 - Marks, Anna; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E198 - Johnson, Gracie; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E205 - Quinones, Nilda1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2292 - Goldman, Robert; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2367 – Gagne, Cameron; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3282 - Milian, Ailin; 3340 - Coppedge, Travell; F330 – Butler, Jade; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G516 – Marrero, Jeannette; G517 - Evans, Zachary; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H578 - Bland, Ashley; H622 – Armstrong, Kyra; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; J695 - Rahe, CurtisA010 - Rosas, Angely; A011 – Pacheco- Irizarryt, Cristina; A016 - Ragbirsingh, Vijai; A022 - Callaway, Tendayi; A134 - Moore, Terry; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A192 - Perna, Eddy; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A239 - Guerrero, Alexandra; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; C372 - Garcia, Hector; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D440 - Godwin, Joan; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; E515 – Camery, Laurel; E517 - Sanchez, Marnie; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; G590 - Solis, Franklin1141 - Rhymes, Eric; 1202 - Cracauer, Hillary; 1228 - Paige, Rachel; 1243 - Qadri, Haseeb; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1284 - Salazar Seda, Ashlee; 1287 - Merced, Joshua; 1318 - Velez, Jose; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1420 - Guzman, Eulycess; 1427 - Deleon, Maribel; 1519 – Iglesias, Manuel; 1720 - Brown, Shoneek; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 2032 - Decayette, James; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2207 - Gonzalez, Noel; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2258 - Hunter, Cortez; 2282 - Holiday, Talaya; 2417 - Otero Figueroa, Zuleyka; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica; 2620 - Pena Lopez, Michael0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0434 - SANTOS, YAMILETTE; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2019 - Dougherty, Bonnie; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3069 - Martin, Nicole; 3098 - Crump, Gayle; 3110 - Webster Jr, Aundrae; 3114 - Lopez, Nora; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 6002 - Howe, Michelle1205 - United Global Outreach, ; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1217 - Roman, Pedro; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2028 - napier, james; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2039 - United Global Outreach, ; 2047 - Weston, Amanda; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2233 - Gonzalez, Charlene; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2418 - Rexha, Albatros; 2502 - Grayson, Camilla; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2690 - Fraticelli, Samuel; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 2039 - Pizzuto, Shelby; 2110 - Naranjo, Valerie; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4044 - Dorsema, Andy; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5015 - Ruiz, Karla; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 5023 - Downs, Dawn; 5028 - Harris, Shantel; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 5164 - quiles, TANA; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher1127 - Chavez, Nikolas; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2041 - Huggins, Robert; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2227 - Nozime, Rachelle; 2339 - Richards, John; 3003 - Brown, Qadra; 4023 - Brown, Jeffrey; 4115 - Walker, James; 4190 - King, Lashaunda; 4206 - Wilson, Scott0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0278 - Elizabeth Ann, Harper; 0343 - Forbes, Margaret; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 3006 - Bruce, Kimberly; 5018 - Bruce, Kimberly; 7023 - Robbins, Clint; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, DustinA030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C245 - SQUILINO, LEONARDO; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D476 - Ripka-Kemelek, Xavier. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.December 4, 2019 at 8:00AM at1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidderTerm of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/29/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JHMRA1877SC0256521995 HONDA1B3HB28B17D3543402007 DODGE3FADP4BJ2BM1290822011 FORD3ALHG3FE3LDLL64062020 FREIGHTLINER. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JT8BF28G3Y50744512000 LEXUS1FMFU19566LA032162006 FORD2B4GP443X2R5157452002 DODGE2HJYK16546H5233962006 HONDA1FMZU64E92ZB815962002 FORD3N1AB7APXDL7243872013 NISSANWVWBA31J9XW4831681999 VOLKSWAGENJH4CL96865C0331262005 ACURAJM3KE2CYXE03342832014 MAZDA1HGCB7679NA2036711992 HONDAL5YACBAF7H11629132017 ZHNG5NPD74LF6HH1001062017 HYUNDAI.Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1106 – John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills, 1114 – Katie Joseph, A.K.A. Douyon Katie Joseph, 2025 – Kharon Forte, 2049 – Lisette Robles, A.K.A. Lisette Marie Robles. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc.or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com , compassselfstorage.com. 11/6, 11/13Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2003 HONDAVIN# SHHEP33533U4039062013 HYNDAIVIN# 5NEPB4AC6DH716121To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2001 ToyotaVIN# 4T1BG22K71U8668952003 MazdaVIN# 1YVFP80C435M257682010 JeepVIN# 1J4PP2GK3AW1234602008 FordVIN# 3FAHP07Z88R1074632006 FordVIN# 1FDXE45S96HA093351997 JeepVIN# 1J4FT28S9VL525061To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 27, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2017 HYUNDAIVIN# KMHD35LH2HU384094To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/ vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve2013 Chevrolet VIN 1GNSKKE79DR211419 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $6796.45 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AMAccount of Mohamed Ahmed Alkenani Saleh 2012 Ford VIN 537LS7D41CT075866 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2793.25 Sale date is Novemmber 29, 2019 at 9 AM.