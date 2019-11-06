Legal Public Notices 11/06 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 20th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Robert Wilson -sofa/ couch; Michael Henderson- Bed, dressers, tools and boxes; Yolanda Jones- Household goods; Nicole McMillan- Household goods, bed, furniture, boxes; Leroy Henderson- Furniture; Danielle Gentry- HHG (Household goods); Sherell Dupree- Household goods; Margelisa Hamilton- Clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, November 19, 2019 @ 11:00AM:
Kassandra Sierra- Furniture, boxes, electronics, Angela Montas Mercado- Boxes, Furniture, Abriceana Pierson- Boxes, bikes, Table, Sixto Antonio Santiago- Household Goods, William Welch- Furniture, clothes, Misc. Items, Jamal Jacques- boxes, pots, pans, clothes, Antonio Vazquez- Table, twin bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 11/19/2019 at 4:00 pm Brandon Jackson- household goods, Teresa Washington- household goods and furniture, Teresa Washington- household goods, Melinda Phillips- household goods, Edwin La Luz- household goods , Cyntavia Latrele Pryor- household goods, Christopher Elsis- boxes and file cabinets, Trisha Marie Ferrer- household goods, Michael Aloupis- household goods and furniture, Jacqueline Williams- household goods and furniture, Traevon Williams- household goods, Tarah Dawn Chambers- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 11/20/19 @ 12:00p.m.
ABEL FRANTZO FURNITURE, Nancy Soto #3052, 2005, JINQ, Motorcycle, LAEAD719X5L700249. Owner: Francis Caro, Carlene Brand boxes, Latanya Bockon clothes, Aahliyaa Mcgowan clothes, shoes, couch, 5 boxes, Dimitrius Sewell boxes, 3 queen beds, 2 small dressers, Altrese Johnson household items, furniture, rita wooden Furniture, Boxes, Michelle Cooks Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Marie Laurent household items, Cesar Souza house hold items, Shalonda Leeks House hold items, Courtney Jamell Roberts bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, Shawn Mincey suitcases/ electronics, Bridget Sheldon/ Little Angels Christian supplies for daycare, Davin Hemmings bed frame, mattress, dresser, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items, Ruben Bojani Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Darlene T Randall household goods. -Stephanie Lyn Sullivan Wright- household goods. -Lois Jenkins- household items. -Nakeya Drinkard -household goods. -Jannaka Byron -household goods.- Michelle Gay- household goods. -Tialda Williams -household goods. -Ezra L Swift -Duffle Bags and Book Bag. Teressa Jones -household good. -Ebonie Stanley -household goods bed, dresser, table, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 11/19/19 at 4pm.
Danny Ghiden: household items, furniture, boxes, shelving, grill, Charles Lee: Love seat and couch, 20 boxes, house hold items kitchenware, bedding, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, November 19th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Dave Martin- Dresser, Table, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Tires, Bed frame, Mirror. Josmeiry Rivas- Bags, Clothes. Ekue Tometi- Dryer, Washer, Totes, Bedframe, Ladder. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 18, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Katie Hannon - 15ft boat trailer full of furniture and items, Katie Hannon – trailer, Samuel Hall - household goods, Christopher Vernon - 10x10 unit storing a bedroom living room .coming in today to store , Jennifer Blish - Furniture and boxes, Cassandra Thomas - household goods, Year: 2005 Make: Volkswagan Model: Toureg vehicle VIN: (WVGBG77L85D009666) License Tag: GRNTGLO, Damon Bradley Herota - Year: 2005 Make: Volkswagan Model: Toureg vehicle VIN: (WVGBG77L85D009666) License Tag: GRNTGLO, Anthony Radford - household goods, Kevin Cestero- Campos - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, November 18, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Angel Santos- House hold items, Bedroom set, Mattress and misc boxes. Jokiere Sykes- Bed and Frame, bags of clothes. Brian Newton- 2 couches 3 beds. Kendra Hickmon- 5 dressers, 1 King bedroom set, 1 Queen bedroom set and boxes. Roberto Lagomarcini- studio apt items. Lyka Segura- Boxes of household items and clothing. Max Buffkin- Workbench and Tools and Household items. Gerald Kanyok- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 11/20/19 @ 12:30PM
: Sophia Bele household items, James Pender paperwork, Ori Oma Saulters household goods, DeAngelo Stephenson household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 11/20/19 @ 11:30am.
Rosita Gregoire everything from a 3 bedroom apt, Shaaron Parker household goods, Marcus Stoutamire sectional tables, Yelitza Acevedo household goods,Aleathia Dupree couch and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 11/18/2019 @4:00pm
Tawandra Jackson Jackson, king mattress, box spring, sofa, books, misc Billy Wright, Boxes and personal Dorthy Lightner, furniture, beds, dresser, table, dining room set, couch Gus Munoz, Household items Shannon Larson, Household items Lajoyce Hardison, Housegoods Corinna Lugo, baby items, toys, box Dionne Lewis, 2 bedroom apartment, Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 11/19/19 @ 1:00pm.
Angel Flores- 3bedroom fully furnished home. Emir Couvertier- Toys & boxes. Angel Flores- Electronics, furniture, boxes, tvs, bedroom set. Chad Walton- tools. Clint Fischer- kiosks, drystorage, bussiness items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 11/20/19 @ 11am.
Hall V Latoya- household items; Marie Aliette Germain- boxes and clothes; Melitza Lugo- boxes and sofa; Louna Pierre- clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 11/20/19 @ 10:30am
Tracy Santos no applicances, bed dresser, tv's, deep freezer, clothes, Marshelle Hawk Household, Blair Van Horn Boatand trailer, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Dandrea Ikner Storing Couch, Chair, 2 TV wall units stands, Table 6 Chairs, 6
Shelves, Boxes 20 -Bunkbeds, 2 Dressers, Washer /dryer, Alisson Pereira remodeling business, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, Calandra Marcia HHg and clothes, PAUL SMITH TOOLS, Julio Pimentel TOOLS, DADY METELUS Household Goods, Darryl Harrison house hold goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 11/19/19 @ 11:30 AM
: Reynaldo Mateo household items, Katrina Harrison Titus bags of clothes & toys, Alisha Cornett storage cabinets & small couch, Joseph Washington books & printer, Vincent Magorian personal items, ASWS Rental LLC all types of car seat goods, Santiago Juan house hold goods, piano case & vehicle seats, Alvin James house hold goods, Amber Torres household goods, Christian Stavros boxes & clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/19/19 @12:00PM.
Annabelle Cantania-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 20th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Syble Johnson- Household items David Edwards- Household items Kathryn Cain- Household items ROBIN M. CUTLER- Household goods Marla Balderas- Household items Clifton Norman- Tools, and boxes Priscilla Renee- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 11/20/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Keith Mathis bags & totes, Jina Jackson bed & sofa, Luis Nunez Housegoods, keith gerthing Housegoods, Ruby Laverne Jerelds Housegoods, Denise Holloman personal stuff, Lazarus M Mitchel Books Art, Jeanette Stafford Miscellaneous odd furniture, Josef P Powell Business books, records etc furniture, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, Kenya Mahorn Housegoods, Alexandra Eaneeka Jackson Lawn Equipment, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame & bins, Roxie Dixon household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANNE MARIE NEWCOMB
, Deceased.File No.: 2019-CP-000891
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of ANNE MARIE NEWCOMB, deceased, whose date of death was April 26, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-000891 is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32772. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/6/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0488216, TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A., 11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100, The Villages, FL 32162, Telephone: (352) 205-7245, Fax: (352) 205-7305, E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com
2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com
, Personal Representative: /s/ Duane C. Arcaro, 229 Darlington Drive, The Villages, FL 32162
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Daquan Smith
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Cereena Humphrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-000385-O
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, JOSEPH R. FOSTER and ALTAREEK H. GRICE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 30 days from first publication of this Notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated: 10/10/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. WILTON ANDERSON, and MOHAMMED TAYEH, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006828
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: WILTON ANDERSON, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY,through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, on or before 12/5/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jaxkson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE KNIGHT, CEDRIC REESE, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007814
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACQUELINE KNIGHT, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff, DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/5/2019, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Robert Snell
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jolene Marroquin
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that The Shopping Center Group, LLC,
300 Galleria Parkway, Fl. 12, Atlanta, GA 30339, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of TSCG
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:
Twocare Media
under which we expect to engage in business at 7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:
Twocare, LLC
7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando , Orange County, Florida October 30, 2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Constance B. Lee, of 3405 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lot 32, Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Constance Blackmon
Lee Designs
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Constance Blackmon
Lee Designs
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/05/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Constance B. Lee, of 3405 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lot 32, Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Black Coffee Co-op
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Black Coffee Co-op
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/05/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Jacob Higham, of 1335 Shinnecock Hills Dr., Davenport, FL 33896, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
CyberSpaces
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"CyberSpaces
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/28/19
NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS BY
SUBSTITUTED SERVICE
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF
JUDICATURE OF JAMAICA
FAMILY DIVISION
CLAIM NO. SU2019MT00079
BETWEEN LATOYA TIKISHA PENNANT, PETITIONER (did not take husband’s name) AND MARIO ANDY THOMAS, RESPONDENT
TO: MARIO ANDY THOMAS
, Zip Code 32817, U.S.A Orlando, Florida, United States
TAKE NOTICE
of the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage filed by LATOYA TIKISHA PENNANT, of 337 Keswick Road, Cumberland, Portmore, in the parish of St. Catherine in this Honourable Court endorsed with Notice to the Respondent addressed to you to file an Acknowledgement of Service at the Registry, Supreme Court, King Street, Kingston in the Island of Jamaica within 28 days from the date of the 2nd publication of this Notice of Proceedings which is 11/06/19 by Substituted Service in the Orlando Weekly newspaper that is published in Orlando, Florida, United States, Zip Code 32801 and to file an answer to the charges herein within 56 days from the date of the 2nd publication which is 11/06/19. In default of your so doing the Court will proceed to hear the said Petition and pronounce judgment your absence notwithstanding. DATED THE 24th DAY OF JUNE 2019 Signed: N. Fearon, DEPUTY REGISTRAR. NOTE: IT IS REQUIRED THAT ATTENTION BE DRAWN TO THIS NOTICE BY ANYONE KNOWING THE WHEREABOUTS OF THE PERSON TO WHOM IT IS ADDRESSED.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
2011 Jillian Lawrence 2046 Darneshia King 3085 Nyrere Nembhard 2120 Winston Fortune 6001 Movita & Ian Abirajh 3011 Gina Van Epps 2013 Marie Suffrena 6004 Bryan Dickerson 8019 Savannah Jones 1058 Katrice Coleman 3020 Champagne Chambers 6036 James Jeudy 1022 Brenda Bynes 3088 Felicia Young 3061 Adriel Condo
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 12/4/19
2127 Stanley Pezley 1523 Christina Tassill 1047 Garry Phelps 1042 Marie Alvarez 1626 Derrick Herron 1521 Charity Myers 1107 Dawaine Barr 1162 Floyd Garner 1830 Charles Hylick 1733 Aubrey Waisome 1037 Erik Aquino
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 12/4/19
D170 Charles Rieth B198 Raul Altamirano B109 Sadiqah Yasin Copeland B124 Mario Cenballos C207 Recovery Truck TM2615E Laurren Lawlor D217 Christina Hinson E111 Maegan Renee Melton C215 Antonio Archer E108 Laurren Lawlor C142 Joan Jouglard A108 Joyce Hensley D139 Nina Castro
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
515 Esther Ruth 412 Raymond Rivera 709 Jannessa Hammerle 518 Fritchie Bayan 237 Selena Wright 302 Joey Soriano 540 Ana Arias 1208 Demari Gant 419 Andrew Lopez
Uhaul Ctr Lake Nona-7800 Narcoossee Rd- Orlando 12/4/19
1379 Tonya Morales 1227 Steven Falcon 2290 Gomer Sanchez 1246 Brandon Howard 3288 Yandy Yoris 2292 Yusnely Valdes 1221 Celeste Menedez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 22, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1002 - Marmora, Jennifer; 1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1106 - Held, Melanie; 1123 - Davis, Jason; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2051 - Hiduke, Joseph; 2116 - Riggs, Jennifer; 2139 - Leading Edge Solutions LLC Rodriguez, Maria; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3024 - Suri, Aswinder; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4036 - Pierce, Deborah; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5036 - Chaney, Claudia; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5101 - Wongsam, Shaula; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7124 - Arellano, Maria; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00228 - Borreli, Trina; 00250 - Williams, Zena; 00257 - Ward, Angela; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00306 - Small, Kim; 00410 - Florez, Laurin; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00436 - Newberry, John; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00508 - Rosario, Krystle; 00518 - Guzman, Francisco; 00526 - Marcarelli, Paul; 00556 - Ring, Donnie; 00584 - Alden, Thomas; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00720 - Brown, Alicia; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00772 - Waldon, Sandra; 00774 - Avilla, Ikaika; 00789 - CAMPBELL, TONI; 00790 - Johnson, Shonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A031 - Beland, Charles; A037 - King, Janisha; B015 - Sorenson, Joshua; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C019 - Irving, Barbara; C021 - Lewis, Latoya; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C026 - Villei, Andrea; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas-Session, Tymiera; D021 - Stiver, Bobbie; D028 - Williams, Deann; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D046 - Fahie, Audrika; D060 - Williams, Charlotte; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E006 - Tossie, Ira; E013 - Corcoran, Dean; E075 - boatwright, ken; E082 - Parker, Keira; F001 - Arlain, Nena; F004 - Jones, Josie; F005 - Holcombe, Antoinette; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; H006 - Browdy, Patricia; H033 - Lowery, Dajna; H042 - Del Valle Rodriguez, Aimee; H047 - Sutton, Darren; I008 - Hart, Alysha; I013 - Bariether, Matt; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; J106 - Walker, Alberto; J111 - Permaul, Ruvette; J120 - Gibson, Kennietha; J214 - Bell, Alicea; J304 - Finlaw, Mary; J404 - Baker, Yolanda; J422 - Faller, Mckenzie; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J505 - Clifton, Deamonte; J511 - Gregg, Christene; J603 - Rosal, John; J708 - MARTINEZ, ZUINDA; J908 - Nease, Jacquelyn; P065 - Neighbor, Tina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A110 - shull, Jennifer; A112 - Burgos, Robert; A126 - Destefano, Steven; A131 - Garcia, Lisa; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B203 - Rodriguez, Rafael; B214 - Crawn, Kimberly; B230 - redman, Debra; B261 - Boston, Tabatha; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C314 - Burke, Susan; C349 - Lopez, Julio; D429 - Slater, Jamesia; D442 - Macadam, Jeannine; E013 - Courson, Hillary; E017 - Courson, Hillary; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E058 - Kinard, Alana; E063 - Mazza, Nicole; E082 - Lacy, Neal; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G006 - Suarez, Beverly; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G039 - Belson, April; G081 - Forty, Frederick; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H818 - Nolan Jr., Paul; H831 - Lane, Melissa; H833 - Miller, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; P005 - Wright, Walter
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A013 - Waters, Cedric; A019 - Hewitt, Sheryl; D129 - Manalang, Anthony; D137 - Ryan, Patricia; D151 - Ryan, Patricia; G213 - Tyler, Marcellus; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; I262 - Johnson, Lisa; J278 - Blackshear, Roy; J285 - Henshall, Joshua; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J326 - Roseboro, Marilyn; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; M506 - Alicea, John; M508 - Valle, Mercedes; R554 - Partridge-Rios, Linda; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1104 - Harper, Amy; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1716 - Palsgraf, George William; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2521 - Tijuana Flats Restaurantes LLC Franklin, Diane; 2626 - Robertson, Kesha; 2724 - Scher, David; 2732 - Hecht, Alan; 3104 - Alvarez, Robinson; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3126 - Walker, Gloria; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3814 - Litzenberger, Leticia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A109 - Burns, Nancy; A125 - Ware, Ivan; B220 - Hutley, Derek; D401 - Esses, Leon; D425 - Stevens, Yolanda; D449 - Cabrera, Adolfo; E504 - Rodriguez, Shawn; E527 - Benedetto, Robert; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G709 - Rosa, Maria; G721 - Faltz, Jerome; G724 - Vinasco, Leydi; G730 - Liberato, Michael; G731 - Jackson, William; G744 - Davis, Justin; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda; J925 - Finchum, Carrie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A155 - Bates, Debbie; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B279 - Anderson, Charles; B301 - Phillips, Kelly; C342 - McGrath, Ami; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G720 - Dinzey, Addiel; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; H847 - Lima, Brian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0141 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 0304 - Rozon Jr, Alan; 0415 - brown, aaron; 0440 - Mercer, Justice; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1039 - Jackson, Patricia; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2063 - Rojas, Henry; 2068 - Pataranick, Epitacia; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 4035 - Leconte, David; 4041 - OBrien, Brad; 5003 - DeJesus, Leah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C092 - farrar, ryan; C121 - Cody, Kaleb; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D012 - Rua, Ruben; D016 - Pujals, Chloe; D017 - Blount, Patricia; D040 - Ireland, Carrie; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D070 - Thomas, Rosemary; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E005 - Barr, Nelson; E011 - Smith, Shanella; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E032 - Ford, Rodney; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E091 - Warren, Nekita; F016 - Lambert, Saira; F062 - Moore, Sagrario; F065 - Acosta, Wilfredo; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G032 - Caldwell, Jerry; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G057 - Scott, Alan; G064 - Lomidze, Sanam; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H032 - Leibin, Janet; I022 - Espaillat, Marisel; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J003 - Hackney, Catherine; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J014 - Gerardo, Marie; J019 - Johnson, Tiquiana. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 21, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1102 - Williams, Tosha; 1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1216 - Strom, Cole; 1303 - Mount, Marian; 1312 - Davis, Mary; 1313 - Allen, Daphne; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2302 – Wolford, Dale: 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2526 - smith, shannella; 2709 - Brownyard, Charles; 3107 - Petronela, Antohi; 3116 - Strong, Heidi; 3129 - Copeland, Neville; 3416 - The Tufts Law Firm Tufts, Scott; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
B059 - Romero-Diaz, Victor; C013 - McKnight, Irina; C041 - Campbell, Rutha; C044 - Hernandez, Anthony; C050 - Izaguirre, Jennifer; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E018 - Sardy, Susan; E021 - Punter, Clement; E055 - Dellimuti, Christina; E080 - Walker, James; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E155 - quinones, destiny; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E169 - Marks, Anna; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E198 - Johnson, Gracie; E203 - Hawthorne, Khadary; E205 - Quinones, Nilda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 1336 - Edwards, Noel; 2005 - May, Elliot; 2019 - Edwards, Noel; 2079 - Bartely, Darrin; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2292 - Goldman, Robert; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2367 – Gagne, Cameron; 3015 - Phillips, Lawrence; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3282 - Milian, Ailin; 3340 - Coppedge, Travell; F330 – Butler, Jade; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G462 - McKnight, Todd; G516 – Marrero, Jeannette; G517 - Evans, Zachary; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H578 - Bland, Ashley; H622 – Armstrong, Kyra; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; J695 - Rahe, Curtis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A010 - Rosas, Angely; A011 – Pacheco- Irizarryt, Cristina; A016 - Ragbirsingh, Vijai; A022 - Callaway, Tendayi; A134 - Moore, Terry; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A192 - Perna, Eddy; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Tossas, Carmen; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A239 - Guerrero, Alexandra; A240 - Kellmann, Keith; A250 - Montcourt, Slaimen; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; C372 - Garcia, Hector; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D440 - Godwin, Joan; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; E515 – Camery, Laurel; E517 - Sanchez, Marnie; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; G590 - Solis, Franklin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1141 - Rhymes, Eric; 1202 - Cracauer, Hillary; 1228 - Paige, Rachel; 1243 - Qadri, Haseeb; 1271 - Williams Daniels, Briona; 1284 - Salazar Seda, Ashlee; 1287 - Merced, Joshua; 1318 - Velez, Jose; 1358 - Daley, Vaughan; 1420 - Guzman, Eulycess; 1427 - Deleon, Maribel; 1519 – Iglesias, Manuel; 1720 - Brown, Shoneek; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 2032 - Decayette, James; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2207 - Gonzalez, Noel; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2258 - Hunter, Cortez; 2282 - Holiday, Talaya; 2417 - Otero Figueroa, Zuleyka; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica; 2620 - Pena Lopez, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0113 - WALLACE, JANINE; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0434 - SANTOS, YAMILETTE; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2019 - Dougherty, Bonnie; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3022 - Harper, Peter; 3069 - Martin, Nicole; 3098 - Crump, Gayle; 3110 - Webster Jr, Aundrae; 3114 - Lopez, Nora; 4025 - Santiago, Dennis; 4080 - Galan, Elizabeth; 6002 - Howe, Michelle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1205 - United Global Outreach, ; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1217 - Roman, Pedro; 1411 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2028 - napier, james; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2039 - United Global Outreach, ; 2047 - Weston, Amanda; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2227 - Marshall, Kenneth; 2230 - Bagley, Matthew; 2233 - Gonzalez, Charlene; 2242 - Gonzalez, Gabriela; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2418 - Rexha, Albatros; 2502 - Grayson, Camilla; 2557 - Gonzalez, Tairi; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2687 - Cardona, Paola; 2690 - Fraticelli, Samuel; 2692 - Bullard, Christopher; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0105 - Perez, Adolfo; 0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 2039 - Pizzuto, Shelby; 2110 - Naranjo, Valerie; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4044 - Dorsema, Andy; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5015 - Ruiz, Karla; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 5023 - Downs, Dawn; 5028 - Harris, Shantel; 5069 - Centeno, Jessica; 5164 - quiles, TANA; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1127 - Chavez, Nikolas; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2041 - Huggins, Robert; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2227 - Nozime, Rachelle; 2339 - Richards, John; 3003 - Brown, Qadra; 4023 - Brown, Jeffrey; 4115 - Walker, James; 4190 - King, Lashaunda; 4206 - Wilson, Scott
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0278 - Elizabeth Ann, Harper; 0343 - Forbes, Margaret; 2017 - Floody, Manuel; 3006 - Bruce, Kimberly; 5018 - Bruce, Kimberly; 7023 - Robbins, Clint; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C245 - SQUILINO, LEONARDO; D388 - Giron, Jorge; D476 - Ripka-Kemelek, Xavier. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On November 19, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Denis Fabia Useche- Painters equipment, Michael Rodriguez- Home, Wilson Pineda- Home items, Margarita Martinez- household items, Garvey Johnson- Piano, Cabinets, Nilda Robles- Furniture, Joe Hidalgo- household goods, Shane Kelley- home items, Elizabeth Ann Hallett -home items, Dasma Hopkins -home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 20, 2019
1NXBR12E42Z599697
2002 TOYOTA
JHMCN36435C002338
2005 HONDA
NOVEMBER 21, 2019
1C3LC56K48N214468
2008 CHRYSLER
4F4YR16C0XTM34872
1999 MAZDA
4T1BG22KXVU770409
1997 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 23, 2019
1YVGF22DXX5858897
1999 MAZDA
KMHHM65D33U052642
2003 HYUNDAI
NOVEMBER 25, 2019
1HGCP2F79AA174297
2010 HONDA
NOVEMBER 26, 2019
5FNRL3H78AB080491
2010 HONDA
WMWMF33568TT62348
2008 MINI-COOPER BMW OF NORTH AMERICA
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1106 – John Wills, A.K.A. John Lee Wills, 1114 – Katie Joseph, A.K.A. Douyon Katie Joseph, 2025 – Kharon Forte, 2049 – Lisette Robles, A.K.A. Lisette Marie Robles. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on December 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 11/6, 11/13
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 26, 2019 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2004 TOYT
4T1CA38PX4U023955
2008 TOYT
4T1CE30P48U766035
2004 TOYT
5TDZA22C84S072588
2005 DODG
1D7HA16K85J526754
2006 HYUN
KMHHN65F46U202132.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPDH4AE7FH579124
2015 Toyota
VIN# 2T3YFREV7FW134857
2013 Chevy
VIN# 2GNALBEK0D6251834
2006 Hyundai
VIN# KM8SC13D56U092630
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 20, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2002 HYUNDAI
VIN# KM8SC13D62U214695
2004 ASPT (CHOPPER MOTORCYCLE) VIN# FL A527951
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on November 18th, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.