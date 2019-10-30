Legal Public Notices 10/30 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
All related descendants of Dr. James Gibson A.K.A. “Guinea Jim” of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas please contact Richard Love at drjamesgibsonbahamas@gmail.com
or (305) 528-6645 (AAN CAN)
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 20th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Robert Wilson -sofa/ couch; Michael Henderson- Bed, dressers, tools and boxes; Yolanda Jones- Household goods; Nicole McMillan- Household goods, bed, furniture, boxes; Leroy Henderson- Furniture; Danielle Gentry- HHG (Household goods); Sherell Dupree- Household goods; Margelisa Hamilton- Clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, November 19, 2019 @ 11:00AM:
Kassandra Sierra- Furniture, boxes, electronics, Angela Montas Mercado- Boxes, Furniture, Abriceana Pierson- Boxes, bikes, Table, Sixto Antonio Santiago- Household Goods, William Welch- Furniture, clothes, Misc. Items, Jamal Jacques- boxes, pots, pans, clothes, Antonio Vazquez- Table, twin bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Auction
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on November 13, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1106 Kenneth Velazquez, 1113 Enid Sanchez, 1636 Ashley Aponte, 1701 Nick Serra, 2030 Vanessa Donawald, 2407 Antonio Volquez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 10/23/19, 10/30/19
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/12/19 @ 1:00pm
Cassi Garcia Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 11/12/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jose Matos Household items, Chayana Natylya Battle personal items, Jailene Diaz Goytia household items, Victor Melecio household items, Patrick Andrew Ford Household items, Karl Sotomayor Household items, William Lamont Washington Household items, Doralyn Roldan Household items, Monique Shenay Maloney Household items,Mary Ellen Taggart Household items, Sharon Denise Smith Household items, Jeff St. Louis Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Juan Cruz Household items, Noel Feliciano Household items Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Christopher Tyrell Riley Household Goods, Ciera Turner Furniture, Mihanjel Ortega Furniture, Jose Delgado Andino Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 11/12/19 @ 10:00am.
Marin Rodriguez 1995 Mercedes-Benz S320 VIN# WDBGA33E0SA271091, China Lemons household items, Sherri Mcqueen household items, TVs, Harold Garcia household items, boxes, Moises Rivera household items, furniture, Angelina Ribas household items, furniture, collectibles, lawn care, Pamela Nicole Murphy furniture, Ana Judith Sanchez Toledo household items, boxes bags, papers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on November 12 2019, at 9:30AM
. Trevor Hylton: Household Goods, Appliances, Boxes. Melissa Wessells: Art, boxes, Furniture. Ebony Howard: about 50 tubs, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 11/12/19 @ 11:30am
: James Purcell boxes, Brenda Coleman clothes, boxes, grill, misc. items, nightstand, 2017 RIYA Motorcycle VIN#:
LEHTCB012HR000445 Owner Jose Alberto Salome Soto, Gabriela Parra couch, lamp, dresser, shoe rack, step ladder, Vickie Renee Byrd boxes, household goods, baby crib. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 11/12/19 @ 11:00am
Olivier Dominique Mompoint household goods, Tommy Lindig household goods, veiglie yoankidiis boxes, clothes, James Gunn furniture, bedroom set, houseware, Arkeisha Reese Office Supplies, Life Jackets, Michael Saldivar Electronics, Furniture, Tables, Boxes, Thomas Newman, Power Washer, Electronics, Floor Washer, Trailer, Miguel Cruz Pallets, Monica Garcia Household Goods, Dorna Noble furniture, Jeanette Lopez Household Items, Gulruhbonu Julia Jacobs Household Goods, Damian Rivera Air Filters, Bruce Friedman P9013, Ford, Van, VIN:1FDKE37M6RH06581, Kanraj Sundar Mohamed household and personal items, Aida Perez
Boxes, Clothes, Renata Phillip household and personal items, Samuel Galarza household goods, personal items, Juan Martinez Household items, Robert Haye House hold goods, electronics, furniture, Alex Kwame Bonhomme household goods, personal items, Veronica Primrose Lennon household goods, books, John Henry Braynon household goods, personal items, Myrna Y Mendoza household goods, personal items, Eddie Mccain bed, mini fridge. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 11/19/2019 at 4:00 pm Brandon Jackson- household goods, Teresa Washington- household goods and furniture, Teresa Washington- household goods, Melinda Phillips- household goods, Edwin La Luz- household goods , Cyntavia Latrele Pryor- household goods, Christopher Elsis- boxes and file cabinets, Trisha Marie Ferrer- household goods, Michael Aloupis- household goods and furniture, Jacqueline Williams- household goods and furniture, Traevon Williams- household goods, Tarah Dawn Chambers- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 11/20/19 @ 12:00p.m.
ABEL FRANTZO FURNITURE, Nancy Soto #3052, 2005, JINQ, Motorcycle, LAEAD719X5L700249. Owner: Francis Caro, Carlene Brand boxes, Latanya Bockon clothes, Aahliyaa Mcgowan clothes, shoes, couch, 5 boxes, Dimitrius Sewell boxes, 3 queen beds, 2 small dressers, Altrese Johnson household items, furniture, rita wooden Furniture, Boxes, Michelle Cooks Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Clothing, Marie Laurent household items, Cesar Souza house hold items, Shalonda Leeks House hold items, Courtney Jamell Roberts bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, Shawn Mincey suitcases/ electronics, Bridget Sheldon/ Little Angels Christian supplies for daycare, Davin Hemmings bed frame, mattress, dresser, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items, Ruben Bojani Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Darlene T Randall household goods. -Stephanie Lyn Sullivan Wright- household goods. -Lois Jenkins- household items. -Nakeya Drinkard -household goods. -Jannaka Byron -household goods.- Michelle Gay- household goods. -Tialda Williams -household goods. -Ezra L Swift -Duffle Bags and Book Bag. Teressa Jones -household good. -Ebonie Stanley -household goods bed, dresser, table, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 11/19/19 at 4pm.
Danny Ghiden: household items, furniture, boxes, shelving, grill, Charles Lee: Love seat and couch, 20 boxes, house hold items kitchenware, bedding, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, November 19th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Dave Martin- Dresser, Table, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Tires, Bed frame, Mirror. Josmeiry Rivas- Bags, Clothes. Ekue Tometi- Dryer, Washer, Totes, Bedframe, Ladder. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 18, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Katie Hannon - 15ft boat trailer full of furniture and items, Katie Hannon – trailer, Samuel Hall - household goods, Christopher Vernon - 10x10 unit storing a bedroom living room .coming in today to store , Jennifer Blish - Furniture and boxes, Cassandra Thomas - household goods, Year: 2005 Make: Volkswagan Model: Toureg vehicle VIN: (WVGBG77L85D009666) License Tag: GRNTGLO, Damon Bradley Herota - Year: 2005 Make: Volkswagan Model: Toureg vehicle VIN: (WVGBG77L85D009666) License Tag: GRNTGLO, Anthony Radford - household goods, Kevin Cestero- Campos - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, November 18, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Angel Santos- House hold items, Bedroom set, Mattress and misc boxes. Jokiere Sykes- Bed and Frame, bags of clothes. Brian Newton- 2 couches 3 beds. Kendra Hickmon- 5 dressers, 1 King bedroom set, 1 Queen bedroom set and boxes. Roberto Lagomarcini- studio apt items. Lyka Segura- Boxes of household items and clothing. Max Buffkin- Workbench and Tools and Household items. Gerald Kanyok- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 11/20/19 @ 12:30PM
: Sophia Bele household items, James Pender paperwork, Ori Oma Saulters household goods, DeAngelo Stephenson household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 11/20/19 @ 11:30am.
Rosita Gregoire everything from a 3 bedroom apt, Shaaron Parker household goods, Marcus Stoutamire sectional tables, Yelitza Acevedo household goods,Aleathia Dupree couch and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 11/18/2019 @4:00pm
Tawandra Jackson Jackson, king mattress, box spring, sofa, books, misc Billy Wright, Boxes and personal Dorthy Lightner, furniture, beds, dresser, table, dining room set, couch Gus Munoz, Household items Shannon Larson, Household items Lajoyce Hardison, Housegoods Corinna Lugo, baby items, toys, box Dionne Lewis, 2 bedroom apartment, Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 11/19/19 @ 1:00pm.
Angel Flores- 3bedroom fully furnished home. Emir Couvertier- Toys & boxes. Angel Flores- Electronics, furniture, boxes, tvs, bedroom set. Chad Walton- tools. Clint Fischer- kiosks, drystorage, bussiness items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 11/20/19 @ 11am.
Hall V Latoya- household items; Marie Aliette Germain- boxes and clothes; Melitza Lugo- boxes and sofa; Louna Pierre- clothes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 11/20/19 @ 10:30am
Tracy Santos no applicances, bed dresser, tv's, deep freezer, clothes, Marshelle Hawk Household, Blair Van Horn Boatand trailer, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Dandrea Ikner Storing Couch, Chair, 2 TV wall units stands, Table 6 Chairs, 6
Shelves, Boxes 20 -Bunkbeds, 2 Dressers, Washer /dryer, Alisson Pereira remodeling business, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, Calandra Marcia HHg and clothes, PAUL SMITH TOOLS, Julio Pimentel TOOLS, DADY METELUS Household Goods, Darryl Harrison house hold goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 11/19/19 @ 11:30 AM
: Reynaldo Mateo household items, Katrina Harrison Titus bags of clothes & toys, Alisha Cornett storage cabinets & small couch, Joseph Washington books & printer, Vincent Magorian personal items, ASWS Rental LLC all types of car seat goods, Santiago Juan house hold goods, piano case & vehicle seats, Alvin James house hold goods, Amber Torres household goods, Christian Stavros boxes & clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/19/19 @12:00PM.
Annabelle Cantania-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 20th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Syble Johnson- Household items David Edwards- Household items Kathryn Cain- Household items ROBIN M. CUTLER- Household goods Marla Balderas- Household items Clifton Norman- Tools, and boxes Priscilla Renee- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 11/20/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Keith Mathis bags & totes, Jina Jackson bed & sofa, Luis Nunez Housegoods, keith gerthing Housegoods, Ruby Laverne Jerelds Housegoods, Denise Holloman personal stuff, Lazarus M Mitchel Books Art, Jeanette Stafford Miscellaneous odd furniture, Josef P Powell Business books, records etc furniture, Dwanda Evans apt furniture and items etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, Kenya Mahorn Housegoods, Alexandra Eaneeka Jackson Lawn Equipment, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame & bins, Roxie Dixon household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Daquan Smith
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Cereena Humphrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-000385-O
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, JOSEPH R. FOSTER and ALTAREEK H. GRICE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 30 days from first publication of this Notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated: 10/10/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. WILTON ANDERSON, and MOHAMMED TAYEH, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006828
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: WILTON ANDERSON, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY,through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, on or before 12/5/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jaxkson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE KNIGHT, CEDRIC REESE, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007814
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACQUELINE KNIGHT, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff, DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/5/2019, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-544
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.E. DOB: 02/21/2014, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ISRAEL ENGLISH
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak,, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.M. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP05-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J. DOB: 6/9/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shameara Jackson
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Deshayla Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Children’s Legal Services, deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Robert Snell
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jolene Marroquin
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 19-CP-002682
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRIAN R. WERMERS
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of Brian R. Wermers, deceased, whose date of death was July 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Orange County Clerk of Courts, Attn: Probate Division, 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s eestate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of the first publication of this Notice is October 23, 2019. Attorneys for Personal Representative: /s/ Carlo F. Zampogna, Esq., Florida Bar No. 818461, Zampogna Flores PLLC, 1333 3rd Ave South, #505 Naples, Florida 34102, (239) 261-0592 – Telephone, (239) 244-9236 – Facsimile, Carlo@naplesbaylaw.com
, Tara@naplesbaylaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Katti Wermers, 10518 Derringer Drive, Orlando, Florida 32829
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of RETRIEVEX, INC. dba Access Information Protected located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL 32703 have been abandoned: JAMES L. BAKER, JR. M.D. All records will be shredded 9 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, J.C. BURKE, INC., of 252 Park Avenue North, Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
THE BRIARPATCH
RESTAURANT
It is the intent of the undersigned to register:
"THE BRIARPATCH
RESTAURANT"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/21/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Jose Nieves, of 2209 Guadalupe St, Kissimmee, FL 34743 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Fuerte Towing
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Fuerte Towing"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/15/19
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Level Four Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., of 2534 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Restore POC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Restore POC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/22/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, NextPath Career Partners, Inc., of 300 S. Orange Avenue, Suite 1000, Orlando, Florida 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
NextPath Technology
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Nextpath Technology
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/17/19
NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS BY
SUBSTITUTED SERVICE
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF
JUDICATURE OF JAMAICA
FAMILY DIVISION
CLAIM NO. SU2019MT00079
BETWEEN LATOYA TIKISHA PENNANT, PETITIONER (did not take husband’s name) AND MARIO ANDY THOMAS, RESPONDENT
TO: MARIO ANDY THOMAS
, Zip Code 32817, U.S.A Orlando, Florida, United States
TAKE NOTICE
of the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage filed by LATOYA TIKISHA PENNANT, of 337 Keswick Road, Cumberland, Portmore, in the parish of St. Catherine in this Honourable Court endorsed with Notice to the Respondent addressed to you to file an Acknowledgement of Service at the Registry, Supreme Court, King Street, Kingston in the Island of Jamaica within 28 days from the date of the 2nd publication of this Notice of Proceedings which is 11/06/19 by Substituted Service in the Orlando Weekly newspaper that is published in Orlando, Florida, United States, Zip Code 32801 and to file an answer to the charges herein within 56 days from the date of the 2nd publication which is 11/06/19. In default of your so doing the Court will proceed to hear the said Petition and pronounce judgment your absence notwithstanding. DATED THE 24th DAY OF JUNE 2019 Signed: N. Fearon, DEPUTY REGISTRAR. NOTE: IT IS REQUIRED THAT ATTENTION BE DRAWN TO THIS NOTICE BY ANYONE KNOWING THE WHEREABOUTS OF THE PERSON TO WHOM IT IS ADDRESSED.
Notice of Public Sale
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: NOVEMBER 7, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified): NAEMA MARR, CEDRIC WATKINS, KENYA KUEHN, ATTASSIA COBURN, SANDRA RAE, GEORGETTE SIMMONS, BOBBY SHROPSHIRE, PAINTING PROS LLC, MICHEL DRESCH, JAELYN FLOYD, VERDELL WILLIAMS, HEIDI THOMAS BURNETTE.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On November 19, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Denis Fabia Useche- Painters equipment, Michael Rodriguez- Home, Wilson Pineda- Home items, Margarita Martinez- household items, Garvey Johnson- Piano, Cabinets, Nilda Robles- Furniture, Joe Hidalgo- household goods, Shane Kelley- home items, Elizabeth Ann Hallett -home items, Dasma Hopkins -home items, Adrian Alejandro Chirinos -home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 7th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2029- Furniture, #K208- Furniture, #E206 -Households, #1121- Households, #2223- Households, #1089- Households, #2093 Boxes, #2121- Households, #1101- Households, #1194- Households, #2233- Boxes, #1149- Households, #1065- Furniture, #C104- Households, #1161- Households, #2151- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 15th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G1AL52F057592081
2005 CHEVROLET
2G1WA5EK1B1205387
2011 CHEVROLET
1GNDX03E42D124490
2002 CHEVROLET
3B7HC12Y3XG226753
1999 DODGE
1FTFX1CF3DKD78948
2013 FORD
1FTSX30F1XEE96353
1999 FORD
1FMZK05146GA55775
2006 FORD
2FMGK5CC1BBD32120
2011 FORD
1FMZU72E5YUB21930
2000 FORD
1HGCG5659WA221190
1998 HONDA
KMHHN65F76U225730
2006 HYUNDAI
KMHD84LF9HU085003
2017 HYUNDAI
KNDJF723167270700
2006 KIA
3LN6L2LU2ER803391
2014 LINCOLN
1LNLM81W8SY731441
1995 LINCOLN
JM1BK12F761407438
2006 MAZDA
3MZBM1U78FM223450
2015 MAZDA
1N4AA51E19C810070
2009 NISSAN
1N6BA07D38N353858
2008 NISSAN
3N1AB7AP6FL642451
2015 NISSAN
WP0CB2A81DS130225
2013 PORSCHE
4T1BF1FK9GU575718
2016 TOYOTA
4T1BF1FK7DU658429
2013 TOYOTA
JT3HN87R529061032
2002 TOYOTA
4T1BF22K11U128559
2001 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/15/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1C4NJCBA2FD178083
2015 JEEP
1FAFP56U26A191717
2006 FORD
2C3CDXCT9EH137686
2014 DODGE
2HGEJ6672VH532199
1997 HONDA
3N1CB51D55L504854
2005 NISSAN
4T1BE46K77U635337
2007 TOYOTA
5FNYF3H98EB001492
2014 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 13, 2019
JNRDR09X92W211382
2002 INFINITI
KMHDN45D21U060566
2001 HYUNDAI
NOVEMBER 14, 2019
2C4GP64L45R473785
2005 CHRYSLER
NOVEMBER 15, 2019
1FMEU73887UB59982
2007 FORD
5N1BV28U67N142651
2007 NISSAN
NOVEMBER 17, 2019
1G8ZV57787F172514
2007 SATURN
2B4GP45G0WR540175
1998 DODGE
NOVEMBER 19, 2019
1B3CB5HAXAD615782
2010 DODGE
4T1BE32K23U771336
2003 TOYOTA
KNAFU4A25A5861729
2010 KIA
WDBGA33E1SA267440
1995 MERCEDES-BENZ.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1992 Chevy
VIN# 1GCEC14Z6NZ192619
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FMYU93135KD18461
2003 Honda
VIN# JHMES26793S001316
2006 Mercedes
VIN# WDBRF56H96F760027
2006 Dodge
VIN# 2B3KA53H86H323643
2002 Lexus
VIN# JTHBF30G625024331
1980 Blazer
VIN# PNS140350180
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 13, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP-000672-PR
In Re: Estate of MATTHEW ANTHONY BALDWIN
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MATTHEW ANTHONY BALDWIN, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-000672-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was September 5, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Jack Koehler, 3401 Palmer Dr., Kissimmee, FL 34741. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 10/23/19. Person Giving Notice: Jack Koehler. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
Cell Phone, 5537 PGA Blvd.
Cell Phone, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Cell Phone, 12000 E. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Buena Vista Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, 2300 Weston Point Dr.
GPS Garmin, 11600 Shilpa Ct.
Hedge Trimmer, Hoffner/Goldenrod
I Pad, Texas Ave/Oak Ridge
I Phone, Bon Air Dr.
I Phone, 12217 Coral Reef
I Phone, Glacier National Dr.
I Phone, 3800 Sutton Place Blvd.
Jewelry, 8700 International Dr.
Jewelry, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Laptop Panasonic, 1700 Amaryllis Circle
Laptop Toshiba, 200 N. Lakemont Ave.
Laptop Lenovo, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Tools, 1100 Spruce Ave.
US Currency, 7500 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
US Currency, 5000 Diplomat Circle
US Currency, 11000 Lake Underhill Rd.
US Currency, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 7300 W. Colonial Dr.
Watch, 3700 W. Colonial Dr.
Weed Eater, Hoffner/Goldenrod
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5:00pm.