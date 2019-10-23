Legal Public Notices 10/23 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
All related descendants of Dr. James Gibson A.K.A. “Guinea Jim” of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas please contact Richard Love at drjamesgibsonbahamas@gmail.com
or (305) 528-6645 (AAN CAN)
Auction
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on November 13, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1106 Kenneth Velazquez, 1113 Enid Sanchez, 1636 Ashley Aponte, 1701 Nick Serra, 2030 Vanessa Donawald, 2407 Antonio Volquez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 10/23/19, 10/30/19
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/12/19 @ 1:00pm
Cassi Garcia Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 11/12/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jose Matos Household items, Chayana Natylya Battle personal items, Jailene Diaz Goytia household items, Victor Melecio household items, Patrick Andrew Ford Household items, Karl Sotomayor Household items, William Lamont Washington Household items, Doralyn Roldan Household items, Monique Shenay Maloney Household items,Mary Ellen Taggart Household items, Sharon Denise Smith Household items, Jeff St. Louis Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Juan Cruz Household items, Noel Feliciano Household items Doret Jackson Restaurant Equipment, Christopher Tyrell Riley Household Goods, Ciera Turner Furniture, Mihanjel Ortega Furniture, Jose Delgado Andino Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 11/12/19 @ 10:00am.
Marin Rodriguez 1995 Mercedes-Benz S320 VIN# WDBGA33E0SA271091, China Lemons household items, Sherri Mcqueen household items, TVs, Harold Garcia household items, boxes, Moises Rivera household items, furniture, Angelina Ribas household items, furniture, collectibles, lawn care, Pamela Nicole Murphy furniture, Ana Judith Sanchez Toledo household items, boxes bags, papers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on November 12 2019, at 9:30AM
. Trevor Hylton: Household Goods, Appliances, Boxes. Melissa Wessells: Art, boxes, Furniture. Ebony Howard: about 50 tubs, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 11/12/19 @ 11:30am
: James Purcell boxes, Brenda Coleman clothes, boxes, grill, misc. items, nightstand, 2017 RIYA Motorcycle VIN#:
LEHTCB012HR000445 Owner Jose Alberto Salome Soto, Gabriela Parra couch, lamp, dresser, shoe rack, step ladder, Vickie Renee Byrd boxes, household goods, baby crib. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 11/12/19 @ 11:00am
Olivier Dominique Mompoint household goods, Tommy Lindig household goods, veiglie yoankidiis boxes, clothes, James Gunn furniture, bedroom set, houseware, Arkeisha Reese Office Supplies, Life Jackets, Michael Saldivar Electronics, Furniture, Tables, Boxes, Thomas Newman, Power Washer, Electronics, Floor Washer, Trailer, Miguel Cruz Pallets, Monica Garcia Household Goods, Dorna Noble furniture, Jeanette Lopez Household Items, Gulruhbonu Julia Jacobs Household Goods, Damian Rivera Air Filters, Bruce Friedman P9013, Ford, Van, VIN:1FDKE37M6RH06581, Kanraj Sundar Mohamed household and personal items, Aida Perez
Boxes, Clothes, Renata Phillip household and personal items, Samuel Galarza household goods, personal items, Juan Martinez Household items, Robert Haye House hold goods, electronics, furniture, Alex Kwame Bonhomme household goods, personal items, Veronica Primrose Lennon household goods, books, John Henry Braynon household goods, personal items, Myrna Y Mendoza household goods, personal items, Eddie Mccain bed, mini fridge. The auction will be listed & advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only & paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid & may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Daquan Smith
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. S. DOB: 05/24/2015, S. S. DOB: 06/13/2016, D. S. DOB: 10/20/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Cereena Humphrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-000385-O
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, JOSEPH R. FOSTER and ALTAREEK H. GRICE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 30 days from first publication of this Notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated: 10/10/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. WILTON ANDERSON, and MOHAMMED TAYEH, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006828
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: WILTON ANDERSON, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff IMPERIAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY,through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, on or before 12/5/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jaxkson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. JACQUELINE KNIGHT, CEDRIC REESE, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007814
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACQUELINE KNIGHT, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff, DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/5/2019, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP19-67
IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Danielle Sweat
, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP17-91
IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Dania Elisaint
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-544
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.E. DOB: 02/21/2014, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ISRAEL ENGLISH
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak,, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.M. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP05-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J. DOB: 6/9/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shameara Jackson
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Deshayla Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Children’s Legal Services, deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Robert Snell
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jolene Marroquin
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-509
. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Christiana Harvey
, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@
myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 19-CP-002682
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRIAN R. WERMERS
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of Brian R. Wermers, deceased, whose date of death was July 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Orange County Clerk of Courts, Attn: Probate Division, 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s eestate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of the first publication of this Notice is October 23, 2019. Attorneys for Personal Representative: /s/ Carlo F. Zampogna, Esq., Florida Bar No. 818461, Zampogna Flores PLLC, 1333 3rd Ave South, #505 Naples, Florida 34102, (239) 261-0592 – Telephone, (239) 244-9236 – Facsimile, Carlo@naplesbaylaw.com
, Tara@naplesbaylaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Katti Wermers, 10518 Derringer Drive, Orlando, Florida 32829
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of RETRIEVEX, INC. dba Access Information Protected located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL 32703 have been abandoned: JAMES L. BAKER, JR. M.D. All records will be shredded 16 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
1. back pack w/ electronics Major Boulevard / S Kirkman Road
2. Tools 800 blk N Orange Avenue
3. Phones 1300 blk Lescot Lane
4. Bag w/ Tools & Electronics N Westmoreland Drive / W Concord Street
5. Bag w/ Misc. Items 4000 Blk Conroy Road
6. Bag w/ Clothing 900 blk W Colonial Drive
7. Bag w/ Electronics 1600 blk Osprey Avenue
8. Tools 1600 blk Tulane Street
9. Electronics 6000 blk Carrier Drive
10. Lawn Equipment 5230 Merimont Court
11. Bike 700 blkTerrace Boulevard
12. Bike 5000 blk Radebaugh Way
13. Bike 5000 blk Radebaugh Way
14. Money 900 blk W Jackson Street
15. Money 1200 blk E Anderson Street
16. Money 6100 blk Carrier Drive
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Patricia Winter Cash, of 913 Jasmine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34747 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Independent Biotechnology Consultant
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Independent Biotechnology Consultant"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/16/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Sand Lake Road Capital Orlando LLC, of 3700 34th St., Suite 220, Orlando, FL 32805 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
CubeSmart
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"CubeSmart
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/16/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 7, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; A12 Timothy Turner $451.44, A05 Tiffany Peddie $310.79, D63 William Perry $478.92, C11 John Brown $536.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1286.80, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $1338.08, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1417.67, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1082 Gabriel Young $454.16, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $427.08, 1296 Kristopher Phillips $1352.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; A109 Brittany Braxton $832.02, A110 Dan Meyers $832.02, B115 Courtney Perez $671.45, B107 Todd Tucci $805.36, B132 Terrelle Coates $858.48
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1410 Robert Fadeley $466.25, 1361 Reginal Welch $419.27, 1244 Erik Brunson $639.85, 1191 Kenneth Martin $1049.51, 1553 Randy Sanchez $522.38, 1034 Timothy Jordan $527.23, 2291 Sarah Irwin $779.23, 1371 Shayne Sutton $490.58, 1508 Robert Soni $534.38, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $378.56, 2470 Luis Galvis $486.76, 1078 Luis Barreto $597.23, 1045 Kevin Correia $357.20, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1676 John Chase $1168.61, 1051 Chaitra McCormick $287.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B022 Amir Gipson $961.40, B081 Cheryl Osberg $351.92, E044 Starisha Thomas $407.78, B017-18 Steve Boyt $683.95, C047 Jenny Hazen $1121.68, D009 Richard Sears $675.19, D015 Cheryl Osberg $475.99, A015 Malia Grollman $741.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 2025 Julie Dimeglio $378.56, 1607 Michael Ayala $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $537.99, 1411 Luis Perez $653.28, 1268 Tammy Howard $476.50, 2596 Lyric Pittman $327.77, 1270 Lauren Giles $357.20, 5082 Katrina Boyd $699.95, 1408 Ronald Richardson $490.61, 5008 John Saxon $655.96, 2081 Adrienne Bullard $327.77, 1492 Barbara Alonso $397.20, 2442 Jeffrey Sandoval $273.92, 1053 Margret Virgil $589.70, 1423 Gennorris Jones $1068.89, 2405 Wilbert Gordon $742.44, 2443 Johnny Corona $622.62, 1653 Donna Bors $479.96, 2360 Toya Jackson $893.05, 1120 Anita White $1127.46, 2227 Johnny Corona $698.64
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3057 Shamiel Crayton $423.80, 3056 Antonio Webb $903.20, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1424.07, 1062 Yanique Roberts $336.77, 4052 Travis Shore $785.60, 3133 Benjamin Fries $538.40.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 11/13/19 2108 Michael Harrison 1051 Susan Wagner Thornton 1205 Christopher Nichols 3061 Toni Toschlog 1116 Theresa Scaver
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 11/13/19 2522 Ryan Sarjoo 1515 Bernice Duncan 2604 Shawn Davis 1003 Elaine Boyd 3307 Frank Kutsukos 1573-1577 Dwayne Ferguson 1009 Anjaune Walters 1608 Antonio Jones 3472 Elaine Boyd 2324 Milagros Urquiaga 3483 Elaine Boyd 3314 Joshua Lilienthal 2549 Jessica Steele
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 11/13/19 1324 Stacy Garrity 1520 RafaelGuzman 1314 Xavier Henriquez 1437 Helvis Lestradw 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1639 Lorainn Milan 1548 Vanusa Lennon
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 11/13/19 A0011 April Davidson H0904 Luis A Gonzalez A0077 Megan Parrish A0064- 65 Jarrod Swearengin G0796 Jesus Rivera G0737 Tihesha Pritchard A0095 Luke Samuel G0740 Lauren Garner
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 11/13/19 2111-12 Recovery Truck TT4096E Angela Ruiz 2090 Rick Emandi 2617 Shelanda Flowers 3417 Lorie Watts 3021 Timothy Erickson 1607-15 Recovery Trcuk DC2443L Alison Andrew 2610 Adriana Sanchez 1302 Evelyn Ramirez 2223 Crystal Hughes 3052 NTD Software Solutions 1009 Amirs Santos 1729 Philip Barnhart 1203 Kenneth Johnson 2082 Juanita Figueroa 3615 Jenecie Vergara 3033 Gerardo Barroeta 1058 Enid Hernandez 1311 Anita Long 3241 Gergory Manigate 1307 Egna Mogollon
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 11/13/19 579 Kyle Spittle 764 Holly Eckenroth 311 Andres Leberle 893 Dewayne Hicks 515 La’toya Andrews 1085 Kimberly Rodriguez 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 445 Nicolle Viera 978 Hector Marcano 731 Kimberly Butler 709 Otto Wilkerson III 447 Theresa Peterson 1072 Noelia Colon 1084 Juan Suarez.
Notice of Public Sale
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: NOVEMBER 7, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified): NAEMA MARR, CEDRIC WATKINS, KENYA KUEHN, ATTASSIA COBURN, SANDRA RAE, GEORGETTE SIMMONS, BOBBY SHROPSHIRE, PAINTING PROS LLC, MICHEL DRESCH, JAELYN FLOYD, VERDELL WILLIAMS, HEIDI THOMAS BURNETTE.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 22-Jamie Purdue/PGP Property Solutions
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr 380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am: 850 Trimissa Anntoinette McCullough 968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0103 Tiarra Lashay Brunson 0223 Kristina Lynn Cook 0623 Tiffany Norkiesha Kirkland 0641 Elroy Nathaniel Francis Jr 0732 Nicole Erin Fitch 0918 Ramona Y Clark 0958 Sabrina Nicole Costopoulos 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1229 Charlotte Ann Bruce 1327 Franquelin Jimmy Ocean 1414 Anthony Scott Wolfe 1421 Anthony R Brawner 1543 Latrice Monika Britton 1743 Carolyn Santiago 2309 Darnell S Pickett 1986 Chevy Corvette VIN 1G1FP87F7GN142947 2403 Travis Spencer White
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex- 6212 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am: 6212 Karren Jermain Gilzen Vibes Reggae Arena
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1005 Shanquinette Shanquera Hancock 1108 Nickolas K Westfall-Blake 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 3265 Manuel Perez Jr. 3274 Vincenzo G Siciliano 4053 Kelvin Leanard Lewis 4055 Coral Renee Davis 4056 Destiny Rashad Holley 5058 Tiffany Lanette Smith. Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www. personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage- units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 15 Clayton Lamar Williams 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 217 Christine Mozelle 231 Kathy Louise Gagel 260 Tomon Kevrin Stanley 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 433 Kendra Victoria Durham 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 506 Antawian Jabbar Green 508 Nettie Sherese Smith 511 Kendayshia Laeshirreah Cunningham 523 Brittany Clarissa Willis.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
November 12, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2003 FORD ESCAPE
VIN # 1FMYU031X3KB79972
2002 DODGE RAM
VIN # 1D7HA18N12S593502
1998 TOYOTA CAMRY
VIN # 4T1BG22K2WU366215
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 7th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2029- Furniture, #K208- Furniture, #E206 -Households, #1121- Households, #2223- Households, #1089- Households, #2093 Boxes, #2121- Households, #1101- Households, #1194- Households, #2233- Boxes, #1149- Households, #1065- Furniture, #C104- Households, #1161- Households, #2151- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVERMBER 5, 2019
JTLKE50E191081850
2009 TOYOTA MOTOR SALES USA INC
NOVEMBER 6, 2019
1G1AK15F167648649
2006 CHEVROLET
NOVEMBER 7, 2019
1D4PT5GK9AW126014
2010 DODGE
1FMEU64E77UA87090
2007 FORD
1NXAE09B1SZ271716
1995 TOYOTA
JNRAR05YXXW051635
1999 INFINITI
NOVEMBER 8, 2019
1G8AJ52F23Z134504
2003 SATURN
1GTFK24K4JZ525832
1988 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
NOVEMBER 9, 2019
1J8GN58K88W176007
2008 JEEP
NOVEMBER 10, 2019
1G1JC12FX37152262
2003 CHEVROLET.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Chevy
VIN# 1GNDV23198D132950
2013 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEB4ACXDH766424
2004 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM665X4A042541
1996 Chevy
VIN# 1GNEC13R6TJ417447
2013 Hyundai
VIN# KMHTC6AD6DU146633
2004 Saab
VIN# YS3FD49Y041006372
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 06, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP-000672-PR In Re: Estate of MATTHEW ANTHONY BALDWIN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MATTHEW ANTHONY BALDWIN, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-000672-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was September 5, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Jack Koehler, 3401 Palmer Dr., Kissimmee, FL 34741. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 10/23/19. Person Giving Notice: Jack Koehler. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
Cell Phone, 5537 PGA Blvd.
Cell Phone, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Cell Phone, 12000 E. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, Buena Vista Dr.
Cell Phone Samsung, 2300 Weston Point Dr.
GPS Garmin, 11600 Shilpa Ct.
Hedge Trimmer, Hoffner/Goldenrod
I Pad, Texas Ave/Oak Ridge
I Phone, Bon Air Dr.
I Phone, 12217 Coral Reef
I Phone, Glacier National Dr.
I Phone, 3800 Sutton Place Blvd.
Jewelry, 8700 International Dr.
Jewelry, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Laptop Panasonic, 1700 Amaryllis Circle
Laptop Toshiba, 200 N. Lakemont Ave.
Laptop Lenovo, 425 N. Orange Ave.
Tools, 1100 Spruce Ave.
US Currency, 7500 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
US Currency, 5000 Diplomat Circle
US Currency, 11000 Lake Underhill Rd.
US Currency, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 2500 W. Colonial Dr.
US Currency, 7300 W. Colonial Dr.
Watch, 3700 W. Colonial Dr.
Weed Eater, Hoffner/Goldenrod
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5:00pm.