Legal Public Notices 10/16 issue 

All related descendants of Dr. James Gibson A.K.A. “Guinea Jim” of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas please contact Richard Love at drjamesgibsonbahamas@gmail.com
or (305) 528-6645 (AAN CAN)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, et al., Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-000385-O
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CEREENA K. HUMPHREY, JOSEPH R. FOSTER and ALTAREEK H. GRICE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on PLAINTIFF DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 30 days from first publication of this Notice, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated: 10/10/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP19-67
IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Danielle Sweat
, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP17-91
IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Dania Elisaint
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-544
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.E. DOB: 02/21/2014, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ISRAEL ENGLISH
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak,, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.M. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP05-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J. DOB: 6/9/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shameara Jackson
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Deshayla Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Children’s Legal Services, deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Robert Snell
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP16-378
IN THE INTEREST OF: V.M. DOB: 02/18/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jolene Marroquin
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
Children’s Legal Services, (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-509
. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Christiana Harvey
, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@
myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
1. back pack w/ electronics Major Boulevard / S Kirkman Road
2. Tools 800 blk N Orange Avenue
3. Phones 1300 blk Lescot Lane
4. Bag w/ Tools & Electronics N Westmoreland Drive / W Concord Street
5. Bag w/ Misc. Items 4000 Blk Conroy Road
6. Bag w/ Clothing 900 blk W Colonial Drive
7. Bag w/ Electronics 1600 blk Osprey Avenue
8. Tools 1600 blk Tulane Street
9. Electronics 6000 blk Carrier Drive
10. Lawn Equipment 5230 Merimont Court
11. Bike 700 blkTerrace Boulevard
12. Bike 5000 blk Radebaugh Way
13. Bike 5000 blk Radebaugh Way
14. Money 900 blk W Jackson Street
15. Money 1200 blk E Anderson Street
16. Money 6100 blk Carrier Drive
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 7, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; A12 Timothy Turner $451.44, A05 Tiffany Peddie $310.79, D63 William Perry $478.92, C11 John Brown $536.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1286.80, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $1338.08, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1417.67, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $927.44, 1082 Gabriel Young $454.16, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $427.08, 1296 Kristopher Phillips $1352.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; A109 Brittany Braxton $832.02, A110 Dan Meyers $832.02, B115 Courtney Perez $671.45, B107 Todd Tucci $805.36, B132 Terrelle Coates $858.48
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1410 Robert Fadeley $466.25, 1361 Reginal Welch $419.27, 1244 Erik Brunson $639.85, 1191 Kenneth Martin $1049.51, 1553 Randy Sanchez $522.38, 1034 Timothy Jordan $527.23, 2291 Sarah Irwin $779.23, 1371 Shayne Sutton $490.58, 1508 Robert Soni $534.38, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $378.56, 2470 Luis Galvis $486.76, 1078 Luis Barreto $597.23, 1045 Kevin Correia $357.20, 1183 Dorothy Brantley $517.31, 1676 John Chase $1168.61, 1051 Chaitra McCormick $287.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B022 Amir Gipson $961.40, B081 Cheryl Osberg $351.92, E044 Starisha Thomas $407.78, B017-18 Steve Boyt $683.95, C047 Jenny Hazen $1121.68, D009 Richard Sears $675.19, D015 Cheryl Osberg $475.99, A015 Malia Grollman $741.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 2025 Julie Dimeglio $378.56, 1607 Michael Ayala $613.28, 2338 Faith Crocker $537.99, 1411 Luis Perez $653.28, 1268 Tammy Howard $476.50, 2596 Lyric Pittman $327.77, 1270 Lauren Giles $357.20, 5082 Katrina Boyd $699.95, 1408 Ronald Richardson $490.61, 5008 John Saxon $655.96, 2081 Adrienne Bullard $327.77, 1492 Barbara Alonso $397.20, 2442 Jeffrey Sandoval $273.92, 1053 Margret Virgil $589.70, 1423 Gennorris Jones $1068.89, 2405 Wilbert Gordon $742.44, 2443 Johnny Corona $622.62, 1653 Donna Bors $479.96, 2360 Toya Jackson $893.05, 1120 Anita White $1127.46, 2227 Johnny Corona $698.64
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3057 Shamiel Crayton $423.80, 3056 Antonio Webb $903.20, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1424.07, 1062 Yanique Roberts $336.77, 4052 Travis Shore $785.60, 3133 Benjamin Fries $538.40.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 11/6/19 3080 Brooke Gaitr 5020 Recovery Truck TT8430E Lindsey Denike 3014 Edsel Tenorio 1050 Beth Gillotte 8018 Kenyetta Patterson 1020 Sherline Ulysse 2111 Mohanad Alif 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 1019 Diana Camacho 3021 Duane Phillips 8017 Teresa Rogers 4049 Glenn Hutchinson 1098 Kellyn Correa 6045 Michael Adderlini 3036 Brenda Fredrick 8011 Mike Sanderleaf 5035 Homer Hartage 1065 Duane Phillips 3003 Frederick Dauley 6026 Carianne Abraham
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 11/6/19 1938 Nancy Duckworth 1104 Gaylene Boardman 1807 Jordan Mercer 1913 Shirley Baez 2012 Recovery Truck TT1810D Tyrek Evans 1445 Christopher Leone 2306 Melissa Grider 1501 Shawn Collins 1421 Lakesha Thompson 1509 Sade Code 1270 Christina Batista 1405 Racquel Cliatte 1628 Dara Bennett 1834 Reginald Harden 1021 Joanne Patterson
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 11/6/19 C141 Brackston Helms B213 Bernie Wilerson A121 Fernando Bouffard B204 Bernie Wilkerson B138 Bernie Wilkerson C167 Lesline Powe Barton B194 Bernie Wilkerson B212 Bernie Wilkerson D231 Torrance Williams B160 Ann Gallagher C177 Ann Gallagher
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 11/6/19 1310 Carmelo Berrios 307 Connie Johnson 314 Reinaldo Cortes 431 Elizette Merville 725 Giovanni Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 412 Raymond Rivera 407 Samantha Sputts 312 Carmen Solano 221 Adrain Robinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 11/13/19 2108 Michael Harrison 1051 Susan Wagner Thornton 1205 Christopher Nichols 3061 Toni Toschlog 1116 Theresa Scaver
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 11/13/19 2522 Ryan Sarjoo 1515 Bernice Duncan 2604 Shawn Davis 1003 Elaine Boyd 3307 Frank Kutsukos 1573-1577 Dwayne Ferguson 1009 Anjaune Walters 1608 Antonio Jones 3472 Elaine Boyd 2324 Milagros Urquiaga 3483 Elaine Boyd 3314 Joshua Lilienthal 2549 Jessica Steele
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 11/13/19 1324 Stacy Garrity 1520 RafaelGuzman 1314 Xavier Henriquez 1437 Helvis Lestradw 1330 Shirley Hollingshead 1639 Lorainn Milan 1548 Vanusa Lennon
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 11/13/19 A0011 April Davidson H0904 Luis A Gonzalez A0077 Megan Parrish A0064- 65 Jarrod Swearengin G0796 Jesus Rivera G0737 Tihesha Pritchard A0095 Luke Samuel G0740 Lauren Garner
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 11/13/19 2111-12 Recovery Truck TT4096E Angela Ruiz 2090 Rick Emandi 2617 Shelanda Flowers 3417 Lorie Watts 3021 Timothy Erickson 1607-15 Recovery Trcuk DC2443L Alison Andrew 2610 Adriana Sanchez 1302 Evelyn Ramirez 2223 Crystal Hughes 3052 NTD Software Solutions 1009 Amirs Santos 1729 Philip Barnhart 1203 Kenneth Johnson 2082 Juanita Figueroa 3615 Jenecie Vergara 3033 Gerardo Barroeta 1058 Enid Hernandez 1311 Anita Long 3241 Gergory Manigate 1307 Egna Mogollon
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 11/13/19 579 Kyle Spittle 764 Holly Eckenroth 311 Andres Leberle 893 Dewayne Hicks 515 La'toya Andrews 1085 Kimberly Rodriguez 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 445 Nicolle Viera 978 Hector Marcano 731 Kimberly Butler 709 Otto Wilkerson III 447 Theresa Peterson 1072 Noelia Colon 1084 Juan Suarez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Notice Of Public Sale Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 22-Jamie Purdue/PGP Property Solutions
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 512 Efrain Ortiz Jr 380 Dion Omarr Redmon Jr
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am: 850 Trimissa Anntoinette McCullough 968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0103 Tiarra Lashay Brunson 0223 Kristina Lynn Cook 0623 Tiffany Norkiesha Kirkland 0641 Elroy Nathaniel Francis Jr 0732 Nicole Erin Fitch 0918 Ramona Y Clark 0958 Sabrina Nicole Costopoulos 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1229 Charlotte Ann Bruce 1327 Franquelin Jimmy Ocean 1414 Anthony Scott Wolfe 1421 Anthony R Brawner 1543 Latrice Monika Britton 1743 Carolyn Santiago 2309 Darnell S Pickett 1986 Chevy Corvette VIN 1G1FP87F7GN142947 2403 Travis Spencer White
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex- 6212 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am: 6212 Karren Jermain Gilzen Vibes Reggae Arena
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1005 Shanquinette Shanquera Hancock 1108 Nickolas K Westfall-Blake 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 3265 Manuel Perez Jr. 3274 Vincenzo G
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 15 Clayton Lamar Williams 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 217 Christine Mozelle 231 Kathy Louise Gagel 260 Tomon Kevrin Stanley 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 433 Kendra Victoria Durham 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 506 Antawian Jabbar Green 508 Nettie Sherese Smith 511 Kendayshia Laeshirreah Cunningham 523 Brittany Clarissa Willis.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 24, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM 1022 - Murgan, Daniel; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1050 - Gregory, Clarissa; 1057 - DeSaix, Nicole; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2069 - Mrabi, Hassan; 2071 - Matthews, Mark; 2158 - Callahan, Michelle; 3068 - Mekarski, Joleen; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4026 - Lawson, Joshua; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 4040 - Haag, Nathan; 5001 - Myricks, Kiwana; 5028 - Swilley, William; 5029 - Showers, Nicole; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5048 - Mountian, Matthew; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5134 - Weitzel, Troy; 7007 - Irizarry Torres, Jorge; 7119 - Black, Alexis; 7145 - Callahan, Jeff
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM 00113 - Figueroa, Travis; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00289 - PORTER, MARK; 00302 - Resto, Maribel; 00324 - Strickland, Shelby; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00429 - Gray, Cathie; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00442 - Knighton, Allen; 00505 - Wood, Danielle; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00533 - Padgett, Ruby; 00550 - Kohler, Geneen; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00577 - Knox, James; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00607 - chapman, mark; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00618 - Weaver, Karen; 00704 - Morris-Murray, Kathy; 00724 - Lee, Kayla; 00725 - Page, Michael; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00750 - Page, Michael; 00757 - Glass, Nicholas; 00769 - White, Shane; 00783 - Mooney, Roxie; 00787 - Head, Keith; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond; 00911 - Cortes, Edwin; 00913 - Myers, Angela
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM A003 - Griffin, Robert; A011 - Ryan, Angela; A013 - Cauley, Philip; A015 - Bailey, James; A018 - Gopher, Sara; A027 - Smith, Sherree; A034 - Merthie, Bernard; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Hudson, Robert; B012 - Morgan, Michael; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C006 - Jones, Dana; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C018 - Peters, Deondra; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C046 - Brown, Franceska; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas- Session, Tymiera; D003 - Cotto, Rey; D006 - Trevarthen, Craig; D011 - Franklin, Jacqueline; D020 - iris, sonia; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D035 - HARTSFIELD, MIKALYIA; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D077 - Stokes, Lawrence; D080 - Bennett, India; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D093 - Harris, Randy; D097 - Walker, Jason; D105 - Bradley, Trenise; D114 - Owens, Illya; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E016 - Freeman, Sharon; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E027 - Mayhew, Lashanda; E033 - Allen, Dawn; E046 - Wilford, Roscoe; E048 - Bowen, Sharron; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E075 - boatwright, ken; E078 - Cotto-Santiago, Yanitza; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; F004 - Jones, Josie; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; G002 - Cruce, Dianne; H014 - Crouse, Michael; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I003 - Dixon, Robert; I006 - Serra, Jazmin; I011 - Gillespie, Henry; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; I026 - Mckinzie, Ashley; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J209 - Bell, Marquise; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J417 - Perez, Anthony; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J522 - Steward, Laura; J615 - Martinez, Valarie; J617 - Edwards, Gareth; J904 - Jenkins, James; P059 - Dantzler, Lonnell; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM A110 - shull, Jennifer; A113 - Zawodnik, Brittany; A123 - Brown, Jerleen; A128 - Singleton, Kelvin; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B241 - Hartman, Bryan; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C311 - Brunn, Valerie; C314 - Burke, Susan; C341 - Greene, Heather; D401 - Cooke, Joseph; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D438 - LBjUG, LLC Watkins, Nathaniel; E012 - Farley, April; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E027 - Garcia, Aidan; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E075 - O’Connor, Ricardo; E095 - Gonzalez, Rafael; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; E098 - Seal, Hannah; F604 - Valmyr, Kevinsly; F637 - Hall, Mark; F646 - Haughn, Nickoll; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F658 - Copeland, Phillip; F660 - Harper, Troy; F666 - Cooper, Heather; F688 - Martini, Kimberley; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G008 - Weber, Danny; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G093 - Riner Jr, Justin; G094 - Wimberly, Paul; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H824 - Seymour, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H836 - Sergeant, Jane
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM A002 - Simonson, Mark; D136 - Alexander, Steven; D146 - GRANGER, WILLIAM; E164 - Rios, Walter; E170 - Green, LaVonte; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; I253 - Hamilton, Wade; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J318 - THYSELL, EDWARD; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J389 - Alexander, Sellina; K414 - Cruz, Billie; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K427 - Nelson, Corey; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey; K453 - Melendez, Ernesto; K462 - Fisher, Elizabeth; L486 - Spillman, Kevin; L494 - Perez, Michael; L497 - Paradis, Jackie; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark; S590 - Hodges, Barbara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM 1104 - Harper, Amy; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1314 - Dunham, Apostle; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 1824 - Lopez, Alejandro; 2106 - Bennett, Savannah; 2110 - Miro, Clara; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2220 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2610 - Gourdeau, Breanna; 2622 - Quintero, John; 2701 - Torres, Wilfredo; 2724 - Scher, David; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3219 - Servider, Nicholas; 3416 - Narvaez, Elena; 3506 - Ragin, Joanie; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3515 - Salgado, Nilda; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3617 - Byrd, Kathlyn; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3727 - sheets, gregory
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM A125 - Ware, Ivan; B203 - Harmon, Wendy; B220 - Hutley, Derek; C315 - Hunt, William; C328 - Campbell, Crystal; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D465 - Smith, James; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E524 - Guthrie, Robert; F608 - Fiorino, Micheal; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; H811 - Conley, Stacey; K021 - Franklin, Jonathan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - C and F Land Maintenance Fellgren, Corey; A141 - Hood, Timberley; A155 - Bates, Debbie; B220 - SHARKLEY, JACK; B222 - Stasney, Traci; B225 - Moffitt, Ellen; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B253 - Koritko, Weston; B279 - Anderson, Charles; C307 - Woodham, Kimberly; C308 - Costa, Frankie; C314 - Woodham, Kimberly; C315 - Merkle, David; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C338 - Palen, Kendra; C357 - Cheek, Amy; C361 - Taylor, Matthew; C374 - Rogers, Rebecca; C383 - Colce, Sebastian; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D450 - Pile, Justin; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E557 - Glenn, Abbie; E570 - Wilson, William; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G704 - Grace, Philip; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G744 - Duque, Sebastian; H809 - Reyes, Alejandro; P018 - VAZQUEZ, AGUILAR
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM 0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0385 - Castro, Suzette; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1040 - House, Angi; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2055 - Moler, Jeff; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 2080 - Syldor, Judevenson; 2104 - Daye, Donnalee; 2114 - Rodney, Marcus; 2116 - Diaz, Amanda; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM B010 - Martinez, Eva; B042 - Swetich, Melissa; C020 - Armstrong, Kelly; C036 - Jones, Elias; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C081 - Ramos, Jorge; C120 - Putrim, Jeannine; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D005 - Cannon, Paul; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D050 - Fitts, Robert; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D061 - Haines, Linda; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E016 - Hadley, Paul; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E057 - Rose, Gene; E062 - Williams, Megan; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; E099 - Agosto, Luriam; F002 - Brown, Lirann;
F011 - Kine Thompson, Brian; F038 - Appleton, Felicia; G015 - Brent, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G037 - McGhee-Bey, Khaleel; G052 - Bridge, Mikeal; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H029 - Vidot Gonzalez, Cherleene; H035 - Perkin, Larina; I010 - Miller, Shron; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J027 - Donnelly, Kyle. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 28, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM 1326 - thompson, scarlet; 1815 - Antonietta, James; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2236 - Cooley, Kollonnie; 2502 - Gonzalez, Alyse; 3104 - Thurman, Dianne; 3215 - Coriano, Liani; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3522 - Schmel Ill, John; 3728 - Delgado, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM A001 - Heard, Katherine; B007 - Hamilton, Matthew; B014 - Larson, Randall; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D032 - Dougherty, Jay; E030 - Byrtus, Ryan; E073 - Lespinace, Jephte; E086 - Rock, Ray; E106 - Matos, Grimaldi; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E214 - Stevens, Dr. Damion
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM 1334 - Betances, Janine; 2043 - Richmond Il, Fabian; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Santiago- Caraballo, Shanelle; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2398 - McDaniel, Zachary; 3002 - Thomas, Lakesha; 3072 - Marshall, Andera; 3234 - Dennis, Rosie; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F434 - Guzman Salcedo, Jose; F441 - Wilson, James; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; H550 - Macdonald, Frances; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; H581 - Lank, Joshua; I680 - Walton, Lovie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM A046 - Baez, Jennifer; A070 - Plovetskyi, Bohdan; A079 - Simmonds, Aisha; A084 - Kenneth, Uma; A168 - Doyle, Cedric; A197 - Degante, Jose; A241 - Brown, Brenda; A251 - Miranda, Jan; B314 - Keaton, Archie; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D447 - Cuyler, Keon; E502 - Squire, Solomon; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F565 - Garcia, Maria De los angeles; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM 1122 - Ferran Palmero, Alexander; 1127 - Vega, Jose; 1203 - Lebron, Elizabeth; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1256 - Mercedes De Maldonado, Lourdes; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1320 - Martinez, Allan; 1325 - Eaton, Wendy; 1341 - Mzee, Jaffer; 1345 - Park, James; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1423 - Padilla, Norma; 1426 - Mendez, Juan; 1434 - Bush, David; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1745 - HEREDIA, JULIO; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2412 - MILNER, EBONY; 2449 - King, Michele; 2488 - Barber, Norma; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM 0106 - Tucker, Edric; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 0801 - Saavedra, Jose; 2029 - Nunez, Pedro; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 6021 - Ginigeme, Urian; 6025 - Sallee, Brittany; 6035 - Rivera, Caroline
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM 1300 - Gachette, Bernie; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2045 - REYES, MADELINE; 2428 - deverney, corey; 2430 - Lackey, Leslie; 2527 - McGinnis, Karla; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2631 - Daniels, Ronnie; 2683 - Bradford, Nicole; 2684 - Cancel, Vanessa; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM 0203 - Lenon, Amaris; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2085 - Abraham, Alivia; 2125 - Rivera, Jorge; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4029 - Mckenzie, Terrell; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5046 - Holmes, Orbie; 6047 - Serrano, Claribel; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM 1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 5114 - Chester, Royisha; 5119 - Malave, Erwin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM 0112 - Pineda, Joshua; 0197 - Burkett, George; 0208 - Lee, Tecompency; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0274 - Roberts, Shawn; 7037 - Rodriguez, Johnathan; 7068 - Bailly, Keith; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 9035 - Velez, Raul
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C101 - Berment, Karla; C112 - Phillips *, Antony Bryan; C200 - Blakley, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 25, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:30 AM 0044 - Richardson, Dominick; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0102 - Denson, Porter; 0138 - TROUTMAN, JOHAN; 0142 - Swanigan, Erica; 0162 - Garcia, Cruz; 0199 - Andrews, Tytionnia; 0206 - Baker, Yolanda; 0207 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0212 - Cunningham, Kharisma; 0213 - Calderon, Angel; 0214 - Stokes, Lawrence; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0241 - josue, myrlene; 0252 - Ngsaye, Jasmine; 0254 - Marc, Marcgenson; 0256 - Dunchie, Lucretia; 0262 - harden, carla; 0263 - St Ange, Tammara; 0272 - Neita, Rena; 0300 - Miller, Ka-Sim; 0305 - Cosme, Chassity; 0319 - Fort, Lynette; 0330 - Francisco, Bruna; 0360 - Ingram, Dorothy; 0393 - Neal, Dana; 0400 - Fulmore, William; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0437 - Brown, Keishawnda; 0451 - Brantley, Walter; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0477 - O'Rourke, Georgette; 0478 - Graham, Andra; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0515 - Paul, Esther; 0559 - Peterson, Rannie; 0570 - Sims, Tyrone
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:40 AM 1203 - Brave, Camille; 1208 - Mills, Diann; 1307 - Gulfstream 650 Alvarado, Anned; 1417 - Perry, Christina; 1605 - McCallum, Gianna; 2101 - Mcneal, Wendy; 2218 - Permenter, David; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2506 - Johnson, Jerlin; 2601 - Hood, Kandia; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 2701 - Grace, Margarite; 2705 - HARLey, Alliyah; 3408 - Fisher, Michael; 3411 - Morgan, Rachel; 3413 - Smith, Adonica; 3612 - Lowe, Iesha; 4504 - mitchell, alfred; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 5105 - Urizar, Carlos; 6110 - Hernandez, Paulette; 7104 - RITCHIE, LARISSA; 7119 - Mazur, Carolyn; 8108 - Collings, Martin; 8109 - Stanley, Chanel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 09:50 AM A003 - Summerlin, Shelia; A022 - Henley, Leenisha; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B006 - Mcknight, Chiquita; B044 - Warren, James; B048 - Gardner, Bryon; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B076 - Jenkins, Shawnta; C012 - Johnson, Bernard; C024 - Swaby, Nashon; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C071 - Green, Conswayla; D016 - Peterson, Anthony; D045 - Green, Jerome; D066 - Jones, Tymesha; D089 - Green, LaToya; D124 - Copeland, Jesse J; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; F018 - Wheeler, Takisha; F048 - Decrescenzo, Anthony; P010 - Johnson, Reggie; P011 - Crew, Frank
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 10:00 AM A004 - Donaldson, Keyshon; B010 - Roberts, Stephen; B012 - Woodson, Kenyatta; B030B - Dixon, Qunisha; B033B - Miller, Michelle; B034A - Middleton, Kenneth; B042 - Shepard, Akilah; B060 - ADAMS, SHARON; B062 - Bierd, Maria; B064 - Harmeling, Jacob; B070B - PE, Win; B101 - ousley, Jeanne; C004 - Stanley, Steven; C063 - Briola, John; D009 - SHEARS, RASAAD; D025 - Hatch, Precious; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D058 - Toledo, Kiria; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Wallace, Keisha; D084 - Richardson, Emmanuel; D112 - Jones, Martha; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; E010 - IceRam Enterprises Mareci, Joseph; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E072 - Roberts, Patrick; E094 - Pineiro, Manuel; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F022 - Heise, Angelique; F034 - Davis, Lashira; F057 - ADAMS, SHARON; F114 - Boyd, Latasha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:10 AM A113 - Simmons, Carlton; A115 - Cobb, Britney; A124 - Waskoski, Georgia; A127 - Smith, Chivas; A142 - SANDERS, RONALD; A157 - ELY, BRITTANY; B209 - MCCLINTON, EDWARD; B230 - shermanta, decutra; B251 - Williams, Daniel; B256 - Doyle, Donte; B259 - DAVID, ANTONIO; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C357 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D417 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D419 - DYSON, CHANNON; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E004 - Mc Queen, Jewell; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E022 - Powell, Tiniciea; E026 - Rodgers, Imani; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E065 - Rivera, Markier; E110 - Brown, Latanya; E115 - Strong, Aketa; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F647 - Harris, Tangela; G701 - Vasques, Miguel; G706 - Pagan, Annel; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H817 - Palmer Jr, Rudolph; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:20 AM 0248 - Vilalobos, Edward; 0377 - Strait III, James; 5001 - Saunders, Jansella; 7015 - Redinger, Lelie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM 2038 - James, Sabrina; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 3185 - Morales, Eddie; 3186 - Abad, Cheryl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:40 AM 1003 - Cicero, Kelly; 2099 - Valdes, Luisa; 3053 - Hall, Whitney; 4033 - Orlando Family Physicians Borja, Carmen; 4067 - Myers, Thomas
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:50 AM 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0514 - Kinsey, Heather; 0606 - OLIVIER, JUSTIN; 0625 - Orwick, Michelle; 1001 - Martinez, Jairo; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 3063 - Edlin, Raymond; 3088 - Masters, Whitney; 3120 - Carter-Grimes, Charles. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 1st, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA76508A043366
2008 ACURA
1FDXE45P44HB18553
2005 FORD
1FTCR10A7VTA32886
1997 FORD
1FTNE242X2HB57263
2002 FORD
1FTPW12584KA12032
2004 FORD
1G1AK55F577389317
2007 CHEVROLET
1G4HP54K05U282093
2005 BUICK
1G4HR52K9WH499522
1998 BUICK
1GCDM19X53B121076
2003 CHEVROLET
1HGCG5643XA145524
1999 HONDA
1HGEM22934L080403
2004 HONDA
1HGES16572L080098
2002 HONDA
1J4GS48K26C160677
2006 JEEP
1UYVS2537H6008122
2017 UT Trailer
2C3CCABG7JH253919
2018 CHRYSLER
2C4RDGAG5CR193479
2012 DODGE
2C4RDGEGXCR312413
2012 DODGE
2T1KR32E13C164456
2003 TOYOTA
3C4NJCCB1KT616412
2019 JEEP
4T1BE46K18U789706
2008 TOYOTA
4T1BF1FK6GU247608
2016 TOYOTA
4T1BF1FK9CU054475
2012 TOYOTA
JM1BJ225820581471
2002 MAZDA
JT3GN86R310198602
2001 TOYOTA
JTNBE46K173013693
2007 TOYOTA
JYARJ12E16A003099
2006 YAMAHA
KMHDH4AE0DU883247
2013 HYUNDAI
MD2JGJ406FC255804
2015 KTM
WDBWK56F15F052558
2005 MERCEDES-BENZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/01/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WA1L2AFP5GA021250
2016 AUDI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 1, 2019
1B3HB28B27D569144
2007 DODGE
NOVEMBER 2, 2019
1HGCG1659XA040925
1999 HONDA
3FAHP07Z06R180758
2006 FORD
NOVEMBER 3, 2019
WBAAA1302H2320047
1987 BMW
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1347 – Richard Aldrich, A.K.A. Richard Earl Aldrich, 1428 – Michayla Rank, A.K.A. Michayla Raeanne Rank, 2144 – Steven Beaudoin, A.K.A. Steven M Beaudoin, 2214 – Kwame Laster, A.K.A. Kwame Bakiiza Laster. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on November 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com, compassselfstorage.com. 10/9, 10/16
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Toyota
VIN# 5TDZA23C26S476164
2002 Chevy
VIN# 1GCEC14W62Z311657
2007 Chrysler
VIN# 3A4FY58B97T549662
2005 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM66535A076032
2014 Kia
VIN# KNDJP3A58E7039347
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 30, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2006 HONDA
VIN# 2HGFG21586H700320
2006 NISSAN
VIN# 1N4AL11D66C221876
2000 HONDA
VIN# 1HGCG3259YA003490
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on October 28th, 2019, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.