Legal Public Notices 10/9 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

All related descendants of Dr. James Gibson A.K.A. “Guinea Jim” of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas please contact Richard Love at drjamesgibsonbahamas@gmail.com or (305) 528-6645 (AAN CAN)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individJeffrey Rego - Household items, Ginnie Richcreek - storing a love seat and 2 end tables and boxes, Deangelo Pratt - Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Megan Baker - Home Goods, Mary Halley - Household Goods, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment, Cora Dortch- Household goods, J'Naya Brazill- Couch, Bed and boxes, Britney Bostic- household goods, Cindy Stopford- household goods, furniture, clothes, Sasole Quinones- Household goods, Christeena Zwiefka- memorabilia, Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items, Danielle Gentry- Household goods, Bethany Layne- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Gertha Frazil Laguerre, House hold Goods, Christine jenkins, dresser, boxes, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Tamika Bolden Boxes, Totes, Matthew Mckee- Fuqua Totes, Table, Phillip Gennello Couch, Chair, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Arthur Edwards- Couch and bins of clothes. Cheryl McGriff- Household items. Vet Rouse- clothes only. Joseph Allmon- 2 couches a crib and household items. Debbie Diaz- Household Goods, TVs, Toddler Bed. Destiny Pryer- boxes with clothes, 2 night stands and a tv stand. Kenneth Batton- 2 sofas can stand on end stove other misc. Regina Taylor- household items, furniture. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids bed, toys, rugs, table. Felicia Thompson- Household Items. David Cherry - household items. Milagros Peguero- King bed, full bed boxes and totes of clothes and TV. Gerald Kanyok- household goods. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Richard Dupree- Furniture, TV's and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kyle Landon Ellwood- Household goods, Kachina Moore- Household goods and furniture, Kachina Moore -Household goods, Timothy Arndt-clothes and household goods, Savannah Smith- Mattress and household goods, Peter Hayes- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following Barbara Rosenwinkel – Household Goods, Michael Major – Household Goods, donna hazelwood – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Joleen Merkarski – Household Goods, Dan Leins – Personal Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Sherica Walker toys, Marilyn Vigoreaux household goods, Bernard Cooksley personal items, Telisa Sanford 2 piece living room set one table, boxes, Arial Zackery household goods, Megan Newell computers, furniture, signage, Marka McCoy china cabinet, chairs, table, Xavier Hill household goods, furniture, boxes, Tracie Meyers boxes, Peter Kent tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 23rd, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kathryn Cain- Household goods Keimach Hope-Kitchen/Bath decor and items Darlene Randall- Household items Mark Stevenson- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Jesus Molina- Computer/ Monitor, Boxes, File Cabinet, Medical Equipment. Nathaniel Smith- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Cross Bow, Luggage. Victor Rodriguez- Bed, bed frame, Dresser, TV, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Hoover Board, Tables, Printer. Pressure King Inc- Harold King- Refrigerator, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Tool Box, Engines, Ladder, Shelving, Motors, Motorcycle Parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONFile No.IN RE:a/k/a BRENDA E. LEWIS Deceased.The administration of the estate of Brenda Elizabeth Lewis, deceased, whose date of death was June 11, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355 , Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Ritesh Patel, Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com , Florida Bar No. 0105459, Cohen Pollock Merlin Turner, P.C.. 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600, Atlanta, Georgia 30339. Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer O'Donnell, 8025 Granada Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32836.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD DANIEL STULL, JR., Deceased.Probate Division 1.: The administration of the estate of Edward Daniel Stull, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was July 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, #1720, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: Teresa L. Prince Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 41953, Tomassetti & Prince, 406 Ash Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Telephone: (904) 261-1833, Fax: (904) 212-0350. E-Mail: info@tpislandlaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: tprince@tpislandlaw.com . Personal Representative: Paula Y. Stull, 6312 Donegal Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: J.E. DOB: 02/21/2014, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak,, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF: K.M. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J. DOB: 6/9/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Deshayla Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Children’s Legal Services, deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com . (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@ myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3080 Brooke Gaitr 5020 Recovery Truck TT8430E Lindsey Denike 3014 Edsel Tenorio 1050 Beth Gillotte 8018 Kenyetta Patterson 1020 Sherline Ulysse 2111 Mohanad Alif 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 1019 Diana Camacho 3021 Duane Phillips 8017 Teresa Rogers 4049 Glenn Hutchinson 1098 Kellyn Correa 6045 Michael Adderlini 3036 Brenda Fredrick 8011 Mike Sanderleaf 5035 Homer Hartage 1065 Duane Phillips 3003 Frederick Dauley 6026 Carianne Abraham1938 Nancy Duckworth 1104 Gaylene Boardman 1807 Jordan Mercer 1913 Shirley Baez 2012 Recovery Truck TT1810D Tyrek Evans 1445 Christopher Leone 2306 Melissa Grider 1501 Shawn Collins 1421 Lakesha Thompson 1509 Sade Code 1270 Christina Batista 1405 Racquel Cliatte 1628 Dara Bennett 1834 Reginald Harden 1021 Joanne PattersonC141 Brackston Helms B213 Bernie Wilerson A121 Fernando Bouffard B204 Bernie Wilkerson B138 Bernie Wilkerson C167 Lesline Powe Barton B194 Bernie Wilkerson B212 Bernie Wilkerson D231 Torrance Williams B160 Ann Gallagher C177 Ann Gallagher1310 Carmelo Berrios 307 Connie Johnson 314 Reinaldo Cortes 431 Elizette Merville 725 Giovanni Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 412 Raymond Rivera 407 Samantha Sputts 312 Carmen Solano 221 Adrain Robinson.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1022 - Murgan, Daniel; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1050 - Gregory, Clarissa; 1057 - DeSaix, Nicole; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2069 - Mrabi, Hassan; 2071 - Matthews, Mark; 2158 - Callahan, Michelle; 3068 - Mekarski, Joleen; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4026 - Lawson, Joshua; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 4040 - Haag, Nathan; 5001 - Myricks, Kiwana; 5028 - Swilley, William; 5029 - Showers, Nicole; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5048 - Mountian, Matthew; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5134 - Weitzel, Troy; 7007 - Irizarry Torres, Jorge; 7119 - Black, Alexis; 7145 - Callahan, Jeff00113 - Figueroa, Travis; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00289 - PORTER, MARK; 00302 - Resto, Maribel; 00324 - Strickland, Shelby; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00429 - Gray, Cathie; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00442 - Knighton, Allen; 00505 - Wood, Danielle; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00533 - Padgett, Ruby; 00550 - Kohler, Geneen; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00577 - Knox, James; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00607 - chapman, mark; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00618 - Weaver, Karen; 00704 - Morris-Murray, Kathy; 00724 - Lee, Kayla; 00725 - Page, Michael; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00750 - Page, Michael; 00757 - Glass, Nicholas; 00769 - White, Shane; 00783 - Mooney, Roxie; 00787 - Head, Keith; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond; 00911 - Cortes, Edwin; 00913 - Myers, AngelaA003 - Griffin, Robert; A011 - Ryan, Angela; A013 - Cauley, Philip; A015 - Bailey, James; A018 - Gopher, Sara; A027 - Smith, Sherree; A034 - Merthie, Bernard; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Hudson, Robert; B012 - Morgan, Michael; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C006 - Jones, Dana; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C018 - Peters, Deondra; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C046 - Brown, Franceska; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas- Session, Tymiera; D003 - Cotto, Rey; D006 - Trevarthen, Craig; D011 - Franklin, Jacqueline; D020 - iris, sonia; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D035 - HARTSFIELD, MIKALYIA; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D077 - Stokes, Lawrence; D080 - Bennett, India; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D093 - Harris, Randy; D097 - Walker, Jason; D105 - Bradley, Trenise; D114 - Owens, Illya; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E016 - Freeman, Sharon; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E027 - Mayhew, Lashanda; E033 - Allen, Dawn; E046 - Wilford, Roscoe; E048 - Bowen, Sharron; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E075 - boatwright, ken; E078 - Cotto-Santiago, Yanitza; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; F004 - Jones, Josie; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; G002 - Cruce, Dianne; H014 - Crouse, Michael; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I003 - Dixon, Robert; I006 - Serra, Jazmin; I011 - Gillespie, Henry; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; I026 - Mckinzie, Ashley; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J209 - Bell, Marquise; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J417 - Perez, Anthony; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J522 - Steward, Laura; J615 - Martinez, Valarie; J617 - Edwards, Gareth; J904 - Jenkins, James; P059 - Dantzler, Lonnell; P067 - Hackney, TayannaA110 - shull, Jennifer; A113 - Zawodnik, Brittany; A123 - Brown, Jerleen; A128 - Singleton, Kelvin; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B241 - Hartman, Bryan; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C311 - Brunn, Valerie; C314 - Burke, Susan; C341 - Greene, Heather; D401 - Cooke, Joseph; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D438 - LBjUG, LLC Watkins, Nathaniel; E012 - Farley, April; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E027 - Garcia, Aidan; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E075 - O’Connor, Ricardo; E095 - Gonzalez, Rafael; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; E098 - Seal, Hannah; F604 - Valmyr, Kevinsly; F637 - Hall, Mark; F646 - Haughn, Nickoll; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F658 - Copeland, Phillip; F660 - Harper, Troy; F666 - Cooper, Heather; F688 - Martini, Kimberley; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G008 - Weber, Danny; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G093 - Riner Jr, Justin; G094 - Wimberly, Paul; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H824 - Seymour, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H836 - Sergeant, JaneA002 - Simonson, Mark; D136 - Alexander, Steven; D146 - GRANGER, WILLIAM; E164 - Rios, Walter; E170 - Green, LaVonte; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; I253 - Hamilton, Wade; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J318 - THYSELL, EDWARD; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J389 - Alexander, Sellina; K414 - Cruz, Billie; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K427 - Nelson, Corey; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey; K453 - Melendez, Ernesto; K462 - Fisher, Elizabeth; L486 - Spillman, Kevin; L494 - Perez, Michael; L497 - Paradis, Jackie; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark; S590 - Hodges, Barbara1104 - Harper, Amy; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1314 - Dunham, Apostle; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 1824 - Lopez, Alejandro; 2106 - Bennett, Savannah; 2110 - Miro, Clara; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2220 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2610 - Gourdeau, Breanna; 2622 - Quintero, John; 2701 - Torres, Wilfredo; 2724 - Scher, David; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3219 - Servider, Nicholas; 3416 - Narvaez, Elena; 3506 - Ragin, Joanie; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3515 - Salgado, Nilda; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3617 - Byrd, Kathlyn; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3727 - sheets, gregoryA125 - Ware, Ivan; B203 - Harmon, Wendy; B220 - Hutley, Derek; C315 - Hunt, William; C328 - Campbell, Crystal; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D465 - Smith, James; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E524 - Guthrie, Robert; F608 - Fiorino, Micheal; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; H811 - Conley, Stacey; K021 - Franklin, JonathanPUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - C and F Land Maintenance Fellgren, Corey; A141 - Hood, Timberley; A155 - Bates, Debbie; B220 - SHARKLEY, JACK; B222 - Stasney, Traci; B225 - Moffitt, Ellen; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B253 - Koritko, Weston; B279 - Anderson, Charles; C307 - Woodham, Kimberly; C308 - Costa, Frankie; C314 - Woodham, Kimberly; C315 - Merkle, David; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C338 - Palen, Kendra; C357 - Cheek, Amy; C361 - Taylor, Matthew; C374 - Rogers, Rebecca; C383 - Colce, Sebastian; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D450 - Pile, Justin; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E557 - Glenn, Abbie; E570 - Wilson, William; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G704 - Grace, Philip; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G744 - Duque, Sebastian; H809 - Reyes, Alejandro; P018 - VAZQUEZ, AGUILAR0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0385 - Castro, Suzette; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1040 - House, Angi; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2055 - Moler, Jeff; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 2080 - Syldor, Judevenson; 2104 - Daye, Donnalee; 2114 - Rodney, Marcus; 2116 - Diaz, Amanda; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, GayleB010 - Martinez, Eva; B042 - Swetich, Melissa; C020 - Armstrong, Kelly; C036 - Jones, Elias; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C081 - Ramos, Jorge; C120 - Putrim, Jeannine; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D005 - Cannon, Paul; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D050 - Fitts, Robert; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D061 - Haines, Linda; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E016 - Hadley, Paul; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E057 - Rose, Gene; E062 - Williams, Megan; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; E099 - Agosto, Luriam; F002 - Brown, Lirann;F011 - Kine Thompson, Brian; F038 - Appleton, Felicia; G015 - Brent, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G037 - McGhee-Bey, Khaleel; G052 - Bridge, Mikeal; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H029 - Vidot Gonzalez, Cherleene; H035 - Perkin, Larina; I010 - Miller, Shron; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J027 - Donnelly, Kyle. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.1326 - thompson, scarlet; 1815 - Antonietta, James; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2236 - Cooley, Kollonnie; 2502 - Gonzalez, Alyse; 3104 - Thurman, Dianne; 3215 - Coriano, Liani; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3522 - Schmel Ill, John; 3728 - Delgado, JoseA001 - Heard, Katherine; B007 - Hamilton, Matthew; B014 - Larson, Randall; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D032 - Dougherty, Jay; E030 - Byrtus, Ryan; E073 - Lespinace, Jephte; E086 - Rock, Ray; E106 - Matos, Grimaldi; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E214 - Stevens, Dr. Damion1334 - Betances, Janine; 2043 - Richmond Il, Fabian; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Santiago- Caraballo, Shanelle; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2398 - McDaniel, Zachary; 3002 - Thomas, Lakesha; 3072 - Marshall, Andera; 3234 - Dennis, Rosie; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F434 - Guzman Salcedo, Jose; F441 - Wilson, James; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; H550 - Macdonald, Frances; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; H581 - Lank, Joshua; I680 - Walton, LovieA046 - Baez, Jennifer; A070 - Plovetskyi, Bohdan; A079 - Simmonds, Aisha; A084 - Kenneth, Uma; A168 - Doyle, Cedric; A197 - Degante, Jose; A241 - Brown, Brenda; A251 - Miranda, Jan; B314 - Keaton, Archie; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D447 - Cuyler, Keon; E502 - Squire, Solomon; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F565 - Garcia, Maria De los angeles; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel1122 - Ferran Palmero, Alexander; 1127 - Vega, Jose; 1203 - Lebron, Elizabeth; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1256 - Mercedes De Maldonado, Lourdes; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1320 - Martinez, Allan; 1325 - Eaton, Wendy; 1341 - Mzee, Jaffer; 1345 - Park, James; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1423 - Padilla, Norma; 1426 - Mendez, Juan; 1434 - Bush, David; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1745 - HEREDIA, JULIO; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2412 - MILNER, EBONY; 2449 - King, Michele; 2488 - Barber, Norma; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica0106 - Tucker, Edric; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 0801 - Saavedra, Jose; 2029 - Nunez, Pedro; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 6021 - Ginigeme, Urian; 6025 - Sallee, Brittany; 6035 - Rivera, Caroline1300 - Gachette, Bernie; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2045 - REYES, MADELINE; 2428 - deverney, corey; 2430 - Lackey, Leslie; 2527 - McGinnis, Karla; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2631 - Daniels, Ronnie; 2683 - Bradford, Nicole; 2684 - Cancel, Vanessa; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele0203 - Lenon, Amaris; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2085 - Abraham, Alivia; 2125 - Rivera, Jorge; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4029 - Mckenzie, Terrell; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5046 - Holmes, Orbie; 6047 - Serrano, Claribel; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 5114 - Chester, Royisha; 5119 - Malave, Erwin0112 - Pineda, Joshua; 0197 - Burkett, George; 0208 - Lee, Tecompency; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0274 - Roberts, Shawn; 7037 - Rodriguez, Johnathan; 7068 - Bailly, Keith; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 9035 - Velez, RaulA030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C101 - Berment, Karla; C112 - Phillips *, Antony Bryan; C200 - Blakley, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien,will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.0044 - Richardson, Dominick; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0102 - Denson, Porter; 0138 - TROUTMAN, JOHAN; 0142 - Swanigan, Erica; 0162 - Garcia, Cruz; 0199 - Andrews, Tytionnia; 0206 - Baker, Yolanda; 0207 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0212 - Cunningham, Kharisma; 0213 - Calderon, Angel; 0214 - Stokes, Lawrence; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0241 - josue, myrlene; 0252 - Ngsaye, Jasmine; 0254 - Marc, Marcgenson; 0256 - Dunchie, Lucretia; 0262 - harden, carla; 0263 - St Ange, Tammara; 0272 - Neita, Rena; 0300 - Miller, Ka-Sim; 0305 - Cosme, Chassity; 0319 - Fort, Lynette; 0330 - Francisco, Bruna; 0360 - Ingram, Dorothy; 0393 - Neal, Dana; 0400 - Fulmore, William; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0437 - Brown, Keishawnda; 0451 - Brantley, Walter; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0477 - O'Rourke, Georgette; 0478 - Graham, Andra; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0515 - Paul, Esther; 0559 - Peterson, Rannie; 0570 - Sims, Tyrone1203 - Brave, Camille; 1208 - Mills, Diann; 1307 - Gulfstream 650 Alvarado, Anned; 1417 - Perry, Christina; 1605 - McCallum, Gianna; 2101 - Mcneal, Wendy; 2218 - Permenter, David; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2506 - Johnson, Jerlin; 2601 - Hood, Kandia; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 2701 - Grace, Margarite; 2705 - HARLey, Alliyah; 3408 - Fisher, Michael; 3411 - Morgan, Rachel; 3413 - Smith, Adonica; 3612 - Lowe, Iesha; 4504 - mitchell, alfred; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 5105 - Urizar, Carlos; 6110 - Hernandez, Paulette; 7104 - RITCHIE, LARISSA; 7119 - Mazur, Carolyn; 8108 - Collings, Martin; 8109 - Stanley, ChanelA003 - Summerlin, Shelia; A022 - Henley, Leenisha; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B006 - Mcknight, Chiquita; B044 - Warren, James; B048 - Gardner, Bryon; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B076 - Jenkins, Shawnta; C012 - Johnson, Bernard; C024 - Swaby, Nashon; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C071 - Green, Conswayla; D016 - Peterson, Anthony; D045 - Green, Jerome; D066 - Jones, Tymesha; D089 - Green, LaToya; D124 - Copeland, Jesse J; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; F018 - Wheeler, Takisha; F048 - Decrescenzo, Anthony; P010 - Johnson, Reggie; P011 - Crew, FrankA004 - Donaldson, Keyshon; B010 - Roberts, Stephen; B012 - Woodson, Kenyatta; B030B - Dixon, Qunisha; B033B - Miller, Michelle; B034A - Middleton, Kenneth; B042 - Shepard, Akilah; B060 - ADAMS, SHARON; B062 - Bierd, Maria; B064 - Harmeling, Jacob; B070B - PE, Win; B101 - ousley, Jeanne; C004 - Stanley, Steven; C063 - Briola, John; D009 - SHEARS, RASAAD; D025 - Hatch, Precious; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D058 - Toledo, Kiria; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Wallace, Keisha; D084 - Richardson, Emmanuel; D112 - Jones, Martha; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; E010 - IceRam Enterprises Mareci, Joseph; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E072 - Roberts, Patrick; E094 - Pineiro, Manuel; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F022 - Heise, Angelique; F034 - Davis, Lashira; F057 - ADAMS, SHARON; F114 - Boyd, LatashaA113 - Simmons, Carlton; A115 - Cobb, Britney; A124 - Waskoski, Georgia; A127 - Smith, Chivas; A142 - SANDERS, RONALD; A157 - ELY, BRITTANY; B209 - MCCLINTON, EDWARD; B230 - shermanta, decutra; B251 - Williams, Daniel; B256 - Doyle, Donte; B259 - DAVID, ANTONIO; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C357 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D417 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D419 - DYSON, CHANNON; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E004 - Mc Queen, Jewell; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E022 - Powell, Tiniciea; E026 - Rodgers, Imani; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E065 - Rivera, Markier; E110 - Brown, Latanya; E115 - Strong, Aketa; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F647 - Harris, Tangela; G701 - Vasques, Miguel; G706 - Pagan, Annel; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H817 - Palmer Jr, Rudolph; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve0248 - Vilalobos, Edward; 0377 - Strait III, James; 5001 - Saunders, Jansella; 7015 - Redinger, Lelie2038 - James, Sabrina; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 3185 - Morales, Eddie; 3186 - Abad, Cheryl1003 - Cicero, Kelly; 2099 - Valdes, Luisa; 3053 - Hall, Whitney; 4033 - Orlando Family Physicians Borja, Carmen; 4067 - Myers, Thomas0201 - Rath, Mark; 0514 - Kinsey, Heather; 0606 - OLIVIER, JUSTIN; 0625 - Orwick, Michelle; 1001 - Martinez, Jairo; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 3063 - Edlin, Raymond; 3088 - Masters, Whitney; 3120 - Carter-Grimes, Charles. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/25/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2C4JRGAG2ER3219852014 RAMJH2PC40478M1037492008 HONDAJM1BJ2255312028882003 MAZDAJN8AZ08T14W2271022004 NISSANJTEDP21A1500903602005 TOYOTAJTEHD20V2560400762005 TOYOTAKNDJD7332452927042004 KIAWDBRF64J93F3809052003 MERCEDES-BENZ. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2B8GP74L71R2916382001 DODGE3C4FY58B05T5809162005 CHRYSLERJHMBA8148NC0073701992 HONDAKL1TD56E09B3165392009 CHEVROLET1FTNE24L73HA140232003 FORD2A4GP54L37R2144372007 CHRYSLER4T1BG22K3YU9979772000 TOYOTAJF1SG636X3H7665462003 SUBARU1FTNE24L29DA842402009 FORD1N4DL01A9YC1720882000 NISSANJH4DC54856S0143022006 ACURA4TAVL52N0WZ0520531998 TOYOTASAJEA01T13FM744112003 JAGUARJN1AZ4EH4KM4216402019 NISSANJT2BG22K3X03258561999 TOYOTAKMHD35LH1EU2330502014 HYUNDAI.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Ryan Wall 353 boat and trailer, signs, clothes, boxes, bags, totes, ladders, chair, transmission , lamp, rubber mats, Ryan Wall 414 metal cabinet, totes, couch, mattress, shelves, books, bags, lamp, misc. equipment, Eric Campbell 448 toys, baby items, clothes, holiday décor, bike, household items,bags. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 9th day of October, 2019.Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1347 – Richard Aldrich, A.K.A. Richard Earl Aldrich, 1428 – Michayla Rank, A.K.A. Michayla Raeanne Rank, 2144 – Steven Beaudoin, A.K.A. Steven M Beaudoin, 2214 – Kwame Laster, A.K.A. Kwame Bakiiza Laster. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc.or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com , compassselfstorage.com. 10/9, 10/16The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802016 CHRY1C3CCCAB5GN1082792003 HOND5J6YH28673L0355211998 TOYT1NXBR12E6WZ1195052004 TOYT2T1BR32E74C233524.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2016 KiaVIN# KNAFX4A64G54796292002 FordVIN# 1FAFP36302W2153582004 ChevyVIN# 1GCCS1463481808221999 DodgeVIN# 1B7HC16X1XS1434282002 HondaVIN# 1HGEM22562L0301532003 JaguarVIN# SAJEA03T23FM58442To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 23, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2008 HONDAVIN# 2HGFA16598H3032401997 NISSANVIN# JN1CA21D2VT2082832001 DODGEVIN# 3B7HC13Y31G712758To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792Name – Property – Unit #Marco Sucerquia – Tool boxes, ladders, plastic bins, misc household and personal items – 015H. Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212. David Davis – Mattress, couch, bed frames, misc household and personal items - 131, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien onin order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.