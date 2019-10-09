Legal Public Notices 10/9 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
All related descendants of Dr. James Gibson A.K.A. “Guinea Jim” of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas please contact Richard Love at drjamesgibsonbahamas@gmail.com
or (305) 528-6645 (AAN CAN)
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1335, 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, October 21 st , 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Jeffrey Rego - Household items, Ginnie Richcreek - storing a love seat and 2 end tables and boxes, Deangelo Pratt - Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Megan Baker - Home Goods, Mary Halley - Household Goods, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 23rd, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment, Cora Dortch- Household goods, J'Naya Brazill- Couch, Bed and boxes, Britney Bostic- household goods, Cindy Stopford- household goods, furniture, clothes, Sasole Quinones- Household goods, Christeena Zwiefka- memorabilia, Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items, Danielle Gentry- Household goods, Bethany Layne- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 10/22/19 at 4pm.
Gertha Frazil Laguerre, House hold Goods, Christine jenkins, dresser, boxes, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1071 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 10/21/2019 at 4PM
. Tamika Bolden Boxes, Totes, Matthew Mckee- Fuqua Totes, Table, Phillip Gennello Couch, Chair, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, October 21, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Arthur Edwards- Couch and bins of clothes. Cheryl McGriff- Household items. Vet Rouse- clothes only. Joseph Allmon- 2 couches a crib and household items. Debbie Diaz- Household Goods, TVs, Toddler Bed. Destiny Pryer- boxes with clothes, 2 night stands and a tv stand. Kenneth Batton- 2 sofas can stand on end stove other misc. Regina Taylor- household items, furniture. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids bed, toys, rugs, table. Felicia Thompson- Household Items. David Cherry - household items. Milagros Peguero- King bed, full bed boxes and totes of clothes and TV. Gerald Kanyok- household goods. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Richard Dupree- Furniture, TV's and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd., Orlando FL, 32817 (321) 320- 4055 on 10/22/19 at 4:00PM.
Kyle Landon Ellwood- Household goods, Kachina Moore- Household goods and furniture, Kachina Moore -Household goods, Timothy Arndt-clothes and household goods, Savannah Smith- Mattress and household goods, Peter Hayes- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355 October 21, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following Barbara Rosenwinkel – Household Goods, Michael Major – Household Goods, donna hazelwood – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Joleen Merkarski – Household Goods, Dan Leins – Personal Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 10/23/19 @ 4:00PM
: Sherica Walker toys, Marilyn Vigoreaux household goods, Bernard Cooksley personal items, Telisa Sanford 2 piece living room set one table, boxes, Arial Zackery household goods, Megan Newell computers, furniture, signage, Marka McCoy china cabinet, chairs, table, Xavier Hill household goods, furniture, boxes, Tracie Meyers boxes, Peter Kent tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 23rd, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Kathryn Cain- Household goods Keimach Hope-Kitchen/Bath decor and items Darlene Randall- Household items Mark Stevenson- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, October 22nd, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Jesus Molina- Computer/ Monitor, Boxes, File Cabinet, Medical Equipment. Nathaniel Smith- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Cross Bow, Luggage. Victor Rodriguez- Bed, bed frame, Dresser, TV, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Hoover Board, Tables, Printer. Pressure King Inc- Harold King- Refrigerator, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Tool Box, Engines, Ladder, Shelving, Motors, Motorcycle Parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019CP002500BRENDA
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELIZABETH LEWIS
a/k/a BRENDA E. LEWIS Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Brenda Elizabeth Lewis, deceased, whose date of death was June 11, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355 , Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Ritesh Patel, Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0105459, Cohen Pollock Merlin Turner, P.C.. 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600, Atlanta, Georgia 30339. Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer O'Donnell, 8025 Granada Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32836.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD DANIEL STULL, JR., Deceased.
File No. 2019-CP-002430.
Probate Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of Edward Daniel Stull, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was July 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, #1720, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: Teresa L. Prince Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 41953, Tomassetti & Prince, 406 Ash Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Telephone: (904) 261-1833, Fax: (904) 212-0350. E-Mail: info@tpislandlaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tprince@tpislandlaw.com
. Personal Representative: Paula Y. Stull, 6312 Donegal Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP19-67
IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Danielle Sweat
, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP17-91
IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Dania Elisaint
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-544
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.E. DOB: 02/21/2014, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ISRAEL ENGLISH
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:00 a.m., on the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak,, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.M. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP05-356
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J. DOB: 6/9/2019 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Shameara Jackson
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Deshayla Strachan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1002639 Children’s Legal Services, deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-509
. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Christiana Harvey
, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@
myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 11/6/19
3080 Brooke Gaitr 5020 Recovery Truck TT8430E Lindsey Denike 3014 Edsel Tenorio 1050 Beth Gillotte 8018 Kenyetta Patterson 1020 Sherline Ulysse 2111 Mohanad Alif 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 1019 Diana Camacho 3021 Duane Phillips 8017 Teresa Rogers 4049 Glenn Hutchinson 1098 Kellyn Correa 6045 Michael Adderlini 3036 Brenda Fredrick 8011 Mike Sanderleaf 5035 Homer Hartage 1065 Duane Phillips 3003 Frederick Dauley 6026 Carianne Abraham
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 11/6/19
1938 Nancy Duckworth 1104 Gaylene Boardman 1807 Jordan Mercer 1913 Shirley Baez 2012 Recovery Truck TT1810D Tyrek Evans 1445 Christopher Leone 2306 Melissa Grider 1501 Shawn Collins 1421 Lakesha Thompson 1509 Sade Code 1270 Christina Batista 1405 Racquel Cliatte 1628 Dara Bennett 1834 Reginald Harden 1021 Joanne Patterson
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 11/6/19
C141 Brackston Helms B213 Bernie Wilerson A121 Fernando Bouffard B204 Bernie Wilkerson B138 Bernie Wilkerson C167 Lesline Powe Barton B194 Bernie Wilkerson B212 Bernie Wilkerson D231 Torrance Williams B160 Ann Gallagher C177 Ann Gallagher
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 11/6/19
1310 Carmelo Berrios 307 Connie Johnson 314 Reinaldo Cortes 431 Elizette Merville 725 Giovanni Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 412 Raymond Rivera 407 Samantha Sputts 312 Carmen Solano 221 Adrain Robinson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 24, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM
1022 - Murgan, Daniel; 1026 - Jones, Synthia; 1050 - Gregory, Clarissa; 1057 - DeSaix, Nicole; 1075 - Francis, Rossy; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1148 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2069 - Mrabi, Hassan; 2071 - Matthews, Mark; 2158 - Callahan, Michelle; 3068 - Mekarski, Joleen; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4012 - Reed, Christopher; 4021 - Turpin, Caroline; 4026 - Lawson, Joshua; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 4040 - Haag, Nathan; 5001 - Myricks, Kiwana; 5028 - Swilley, William; 5029 - Showers, Nicole; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5048 - Mountian, Matthew; 5059 - Kling, Christian; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5134 - Weitzel, Troy; 7007 - Irizarry Torres, Jorge; 7119 - Black, Alexis; 7145 - Callahan, Jeff
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM
00113 - Figueroa, Travis; 00280 - Dean, Heather; 00289 - PORTER, MARK; 00302 - Resto, Maribel; 00324 - Strickland, Shelby; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00427 - Poper, Franklin; 00429 - Gray, Cathie; 00435 - Jackson, Darrell; 00442 - Knighton, Allen; 00505 - Wood, Danielle; 00507 - Joseph, Wade; 00533 - Padgett, Ruby; 00550 - Kohler, Geneen; 00576 - Corkery, AMBER; 00577 - Knox, James; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00607 - chapman, mark; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00617 - Brody, Kaitlin; 00618 - Weaver, Karen; 00704 - Morris-Murray, Kathy; 00724 - Lee, Kayla; 00725 - Page, Michael; 00742 - Gonzalez, Efrain; 00744 - Taylor, William; 00750 - Page, Michael; 00757 - Glass, Nicholas; 00769 - White, Shane; 00783 - Mooney, Roxie; 00787 - Head, Keith; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond; 00911 - Cortes, Edwin; 00913 - Myers, Angela
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM
A003 - Griffin, Robert; A011 - Ryan, Angela; A013 - Cauley, Philip; A015 - Bailey, James; A018 - Gopher, Sara; A027 - Smith, Sherree; A034 - Merthie, Bernard; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Hudson, Robert; B012 - Morgan, Michael; C004 - Ainsworth, Tammy; C006 - Jones, Dana; C007 - Bradley, Terrica; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C018 - Peters, Deondra; C036 - Rivera, Francisco; C046 - Brown, Franceska; C049 - Prine, Dale; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Thomas- Session, Tymiera; D003 - Cotto, Rey; D006 - Trevarthen, Craig; D011 - Franklin, Jacqueline; D020 - iris, sonia; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D034 - Barfield, Latrell; D035 - HARTSFIELD, MIKALYIA; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D077 - Stokes, Lawrence; D080 - Bennett, India; D084 - Moore, Carolyn; D093 - Harris, Randy; D097 - Walker, Jason; D105 - Bradley, Trenise; D114 - Owens, Illya; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E016 - Freeman, Sharon; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E027 - Mayhew, Lashanda; E033 - Allen, Dawn; E046 - Wilford, Roscoe; E048 - Bowen, Sharron; E071 - Burke, Theresa; E075 - boatwright, ken; E078 - Cotto-Santiago, Yanitza; E080 - Dunlap, Elizabeth; F004 - Jones, Josie; F008 - Lyles, Margaret; F018 - Debore, Bruce; G002 - Cruce, Dianne; H014 - Crouse, Michael; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; H027 - Acosta, Enid; H040 - Brown JR, Haskell; I003 - Dixon, Robert; I006 - Serra, Jazmin; I011 - Gillespie, Henry; I020 - Medina, Jose; I023 - Lara, Gabriel; I026 - Mckinzie, Ashley; J116 - Burns, Shakira; J209 - Bell, Marquise; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J417 - Perez, Anthony; J424 - Callahan, Devin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J522 - Steward, Laura; J615 - Martinez, Valarie; J617 - Edwards, Gareth; J904 - Jenkins, James; P059 - Dantzler, Lonnell; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM
A110 - shull, Jennifer; A113 - Zawodnik, Brittany; A123 - Brown, Jerleen; A128 - Singleton, Kelvin; A137 - Dellamotta, Melissa; B241 - Hartman, Bryan; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C311 - Brunn, Valerie; C314 - Burke, Susan; C341 - Greene, Heather; D401 - Cooke, Joseph; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D438 - LBjUG, LLC Watkins, Nathaniel; E012 - Farley, April; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E027 - Garcia, Aidan; E030 - Hosein, Renee; E032 - Roth, Kelly; E075 - O’Connor, Ricardo; E095 - Gonzalez, Rafael; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; E098 - Seal, Hannah; F604 - Valmyr, Kevinsly; F637 - Hall, Mark; F646 - Haughn, Nickoll; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F658 - Copeland, Phillip; F660 - Harper, Troy; F666 - Cooper, Heather; F688 - Martini, Kimberley; F689 - Bivens, Michael; G008 - Weber, Danny; G027 - Trivett, Pamela; G028 - Coon, Feechjee; G030 - Raynor, Pamela; G093 - Riner Jr, Justin; G094 - Wimberly, Paul; H802 - Smith, Kristy; H808 - Sears, Ron; H824 - Seymour, James; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H836 - Sergeant, Jane
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM
A002 - Simonson, Mark; D136 - Alexander, Steven; D146 - GRANGER, WILLIAM; E164 - Rios, Walter; E170 - Green, LaVonte; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I251 - Williams, Kamaria; I253 - Hamilton, Wade; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J318 - THYSELL, EDWARD; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J389 - Alexander, Sellina; K414 - Cruz, Billie; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K427 - Nelson, Corey; K446 - Raef, Jeffrey; K453 - Melendez, Ernesto; K462 - Fisher, Elizabeth; L486 - Spillman, Kevin; L494 - Perez, Michael; L497 - Paradis, Jackie; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley; S574 - Tanner, Denise; S579 - Mickelson, Mark; S590 - Hodges, Barbara
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM
1104 - Harper, Amy; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1314 - Dunham, Apostle; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1703 - Tanzer, Fred; 1814 - Adams-Brown, Tasmaria; 1824 - Lopez, Alejandro; 2106 - Bennett, Savannah; 2110 - Miro, Clara; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2216 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2220 - Tossie, Shydonna; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2610 - Gourdeau, Breanna; 2622 - Quintero, John; 2701 - Torres, Wilfredo; 2724 - Scher, David; 3111 - Oser, Daniel; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3219 - Servider, Nicholas; 3416 - Narvaez, Elena; 3506 - Ragin, Joanie; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3515 - Salgado, Nilda; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3608 - Palmer, Samantha; 3617 - Byrd, Kathlyn; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna; 3725 - Manley, Terry; 3727 - sheets, gregory
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM
A125 - Ware, Ivan; B203 - Harmon, Wendy; B220 - Hutley, Derek; C315 - Hunt, William; C328 - Campbell, Crystal; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D465 - Smith, James; E509 - Soto, Alsiri; E524 - Guthrie, Robert; F608 - Fiorino, Micheal; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; H811 - Conley, Stacey; K021 - Franklin, Jonathan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - C and F Land Maintenance Fellgren, Corey; A141 - Hood, Timberley; A155 - Bates, Debbie; B220 - SHARKLEY, JACK; B222 - Stasney, Traci; B225 - Moffitt, Ellen; B232 - Reid, Dellon; B253 - Koritko, Weston; B279 - Anderson, Charles; C307 - Woodham, Kimberly; C308 - Costa, Frankie; C314 - Woodham, Kimberly; C315 - Merkle, David; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C338 - Palen, Kendra; C357 - Cheek, Amy; C361 - Taylor, Matthew; C374 - Rogers, Rebecca; C383 - Colce, Sebastian; C402 - Reyes, Fernando; D418 - Lowe, Adlena; D450 - Pile, Justin; D485 - MODKINS, KANISHA; E557 - Glenn, Abbie; E570 - Wilson, William; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G704 - Grace, Philip; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G744 - Duque, Sebastian; H809 - Reyes, Alejandro; P018 - VAZQUEZ, AGUILAR
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM
0354 - Torres, Vannessa; 0385 - Castro, Suzette; 0483 - Rosado, Francisca; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1040 - House, Angi; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2055 - Moler, Jeff; 2070 - Welsh, Wendy; 2080 - Syldor, Judevenson; 2104 - Daye, Donnalee; 2114 - Rodney, Marcus; 2116 - Diaz, Amanda; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM
B010 - Martinez, Eva; B042 - Swetich, Melissa; C020 - Armstrong, Kelly; C036 - Jones, Elias; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C081 - Ramos, Jorge; C120 - Putrim, Jeannine; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; D002 - Alls, Sandra; D005 - Cannon, Paul; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; D050 - Fitts, Robert; D058 - Adkins, Kathleen; D061 - Haines, Linda; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E014 - Knuth, Maria; E016 - Hadley, Paul; E037 - Purkey, Felicia; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E057 - Rose, Gene; E062 - Williams, Megan; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; E099 - Agosto, Luriam; F002 - Brown, Lirann;
F011 - Kine Thompson, Brian; F038 - Appleton, Felicia; G015 - Brent, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G037 - McGhee-Bey, Khaleel; G052 - Bridge, Mikeal; G065 - Daverat, Georges; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; G074 - Barker, Michael; H029 - Vidot Gonzalez, Cherleene; H035 - Perkin, Larina; I010 - Miller, Shron; I030 - Engel, Stephanie; J007 - Bucher, Scott; J027 - Donnelly, Kyle. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 28, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1326 - thompson, scarlet; 1815 - Antonietta, James; 2117 - Salako, Chantal; 2236 - Cooley, Kollonnie; 2502 - Gonzalez, Alyse; 3104 - Thurman, Dianne; 3215 - Coriano, Liani; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3522 - Schmel Ill, John; 3728 - Delgado, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B007 - Hamilton, Matthew; B014 - Larson, Randall; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D032 - Dougherty, Jay; E030 - Byrtus, Ryan; E073 - Lespinace, Jephte; E086 - Rock, Ray; E106 - Matos, Grimaldi; E133 - Delmedico, Anthony; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E214 - Stevens, Dr. Damion
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1334 - Betances, Janine; 2043 - Richmond Il, Fabian; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Santiago- Caraballo, Shanelle; 2319 - Mackin, Stacey; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2398 - McDaniel, Zachary; 3002 - Thomas, Lakesha; 3072 - Marshall, Andera; 3234 - Dennis, Rosie; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F434 - Guzman Salcedo, Jose; F441 - Wilson, James; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; H550 - Macdonald, Frances; H580 - Roman, Wendaly; H581 - Lank, Joshua; I680 - Walton, Lovie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A046 - Baez, Jennifer; A070 - Plovetskyi, Bohdan; A079 - Simmonds, Aisha; A084 - Kenneth, Uma; A168 - Doyle, Cedric; A197 - Degante, Jose; A241 - Brown, Brenda; A251 - Miranda, Jan; B314 - Keaton, Archie; D443 - Fontanez, Betzaida; D447 - Cuyler, Keon; E502 - Squire, Solomon; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; F555 - Gutierrez, Miguel; F565 - Garcia, Maria De los angeles; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1122 - Ferran Palmero, Alexander; 1127 - Vega, Jose; 1203 - Lebron, Elizabeth; 1244 - Carrasco, William; 1256 - Mercedes De Maldonado, Lourdes; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1320 - Martinez, Allan; 1325 - Eaton, Wendy; 1341 - Mzee, Jaffer; 1345 - Park, James; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1423 - Padilla, Norma; 1426 - Mendez, Juan; 1434 - Bush, David; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1745 - HEREDIA, JULIO; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2412 - MILNER, EBONY; 2449 - King, Michele; 2488 - Barber, Norma; 2600 - Cruz, Jessica
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0106 - Tucker, Edric; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 0801 - Saavedra, Jose; 2029 - Nunez, Pedro; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 6021 - Ginigeme, Urian; 6025 - Sallee, Brittany; 6035 - Rivera, Caroline
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1300 - Gachette, Bernie; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2045 - REYES, MADELINE; 2428 - deverney, corey; 2430 - Lackey, Leslie; 2527 - McGinnis, Karla; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2558 - Khalil, Mourad; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2631 - Daniels, Ronnie; 2683 - Bradford, Nicole; 2684 - Cancel, Vanessa; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0203 - Lenon, Amaris; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2085 - Abraham, Alivia; 2125 - Rivera, Jorge; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4029 - Mckenzie, Terrell; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5046 - Holmes, Orbie; 6047 - Serrano, Claribel; 7006 - Arango, Olga; 9002 - Rickey, Christopher
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 5114 - Chester, Royisha; 5119 - Malave, Erwin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0112 - Pineda, Joshua; 0197 - Burkett, George; 0208 - Lee, Tecompency; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0274 - Roberts, Shawn; 7037 - Rodriguez, Johnathan; 7068 - Bailly, Keith; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 9035 - Velez, Raul
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C101 - Berment, Karla; C112 - Phillips *, Antony Bryan; C200 - Blakley, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc.
will sell at public lien sale on October 25, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:30 AM
0044 - Richardson, Dominick; 0095 - ELLIS, CYNTHIA; 0102 - Denson, Porter; 0138 - TROUTMAN, JOHAN; 0142 - Swanigan, Erica; 0162 - Garcia, Cruz; 0199 - Andrews, Tytionnia; 0206 - Baker, Yolanda; 0207 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0212 - Cunningham, Kharisma; 0213 - Calderon, Angel; 0214 - Stokes, Lawrence; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0241 - josue, myrlene; 0252 - Ngsaye, Jasmine; 0254 - Marc, Marcgenson; 0256 - Dunchie, Lucretia; 0262 - harden, carla; 0263 - St Ange, Tammara; 0272 - Neita, Rena; 0300 - Miller, Ka-Sim; 0305 - Cosme, Chassity; 0319 - Fort, Lynette; 0330 - Francisco, Bruna; 0360 - Ingram, Dorothy; 0393 - Neal, Dana; 0400 - Fulmore, William; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0437 - Brown, Keishawnda; 0451 - Brantley, Walter; 0468 - Barber, Donald; 0477 - O'Rourke, Georgette; 0478 - Graham, Andra; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0515 - Paul, Esther; 0559 - Peterson, Rannie; 0570 - Sims, Tyrone
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:40 AM
1203 - Brave, Camille; 1208 - Mills, Diann; 1307 - Gulfstream 650 Alvarado, Anned; 1417 - Perry, Christina; 1605 - McCallum, Gianna; 2101 - Mcneal, Wendy; 2218 - Permenter, David; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2412 - Winters, Zachary; 2506 - Johnson, Jerlin; 2601 - Hood, Kandia; 2608 - Klatt, Heather; 2701 - Grace, Margarite; 2705 - HARLey, Alliyah; 3408 - Fisher, Michael; 3411 - Morgan, Rachel; 3413 - Smith, Adonica; 3612 - Lowe, Iesha; 4504 - mitchell, alfred; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 5105 - Urizar, Carlos; 6110 - Hernandez, Paulette; 7104 - RITCHIE, LARISSA; 7119 - Mazur, Carolyn; 8108 - Collings, Martin; 8109 - Stanley, Chanel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 09:50 AM
A003 - Summerlin, Shelia; A022 - Henley, Leenisha; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B006 - Mcknight, Chiquita; B044 - Warren, James; B048 - Gardner, Bryon; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B076 - Jenkins, Shawnta; C012 - Johnson, Bernard; C024 - Swaby, Nashon; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C071 - Green, Conswayla; D016 - Peterson, Anthony; D045 - Green, Jerome; D066 - Jones, Tymesha; D089 - Green, LaToya; D124 - Copeland, Jesse J; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; F018 - Wheeler, Takisha; F048 - Decrescenzo, Anthony; P010 - Johnson, Reggie; P011 - Crew, Frank
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 10:00 AM
A004 - Donaldson, Keyshon; B010 - Roberts, Stephen; B012 - Woodson, Kenyatta; B030B - Dixon, Qunisha; B033B - Miller, Michelle; B034A - Middleton, Kenneth; B042 - Shepard, Akilah; B060 - ADAMS, SHARON; B062 - Bierd, Maria; B064 - Harmeling, Jacob; B070B - PE, Win; B101 - ousley, Jeanne; C004 - Stanley, Steven; C063 - Briola, John; D009 - SHEARS, RASAAD; D025 - Hatch, Precious; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D058 - Toledo, Kiria; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Wallace, Keisha; D084 - Richardson, Emmanuel; D112 - Jones, Martha; D133 - Fuller, Minnie; E010 - IceRam Enterprises Mareci, Joseph; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E072 - Roberts, Patrick; E094 - Pineiro, Manuel; F002 - Shabazz, Rahmaan; F022 - Heise, Angelique; F034 - Davis, Lashira; F057 - ADAMS, SHARON; F114 - Boyd, Latasha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:10 AM
A113 - Simmons, Carlton; A115 - Cobb, Britney; A124 - Waskoski, Georgia; A127 - Smith, Chivas; A142 - SANDERS, RONALD; A157 - ELY, BRITTANY; B209 - MCCLINTON, EDWARD; B230 - shermanta, decutra; B251 - Williams, Daniel; B256 - Doyle, Donte; B259 - DAVID, ANTONIO; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C357 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D417 - Fletcher, Svetlana; D419 - DYSON, CHANNON; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E004 - Mc Queen, Jewell; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E022 - Powell, Tiniciea; E026 - Rodgers, Imani; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E065 - Rivera, Markier; E110 - Brown, Latanya; E115 - Strong, Aketa; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F647 - Harris, Tangela; G701 - Vasques, Miguel; G706 - Pagan, Annel; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H817 - Palmer Jr, Rudolph; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:20 AM
0248 - Vilalobos, Edward; 0377 - Strait III, James; 5001 - Saunders, Jansella; 7015 - Redinger, Lelie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM
2038 - James, Sabrina; 3077 - Cossom, Kevin; 3185 - Morales, Eddie; 3186 - Abad, Cheryl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:40 AM
1003 - Cicero, Kelly; 2099 - Valdes, Luisa; 3053 - Hall, Whitney; 4033 - Orlando Family Physicians Borja, Carmen; 4067 - Myers, Thomas
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:50 AM
0201 - Rath, Mark; 0514 - Kinsey, Heather; 0606 - OLIVIER, JUSTIN; 0625 - Orwick, Michelle; 1001 - Martinez, Jairo; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2079 - Fernandez, Charles; 3063 - Edlin, Raymond; 3088 - Masters, Whitney; 3120 - Carter-Grimes, Charles. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/25/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C4JRGAG2ER321985
2014 RAM
JH2PC40478M103749
2008 HONDA
JM1BJ225531202888
2003 MAZDA
JN8AZ08T14W227102
2004 NISSAN
JTEDP21A150090360
2005 TOYOTA
JTEHD20V256040076
2005 TOYOTA
KNDJD733245292704
2004 KIA
WDBRF64J93F380905
2003 MERCEDES-BENZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 21, 2019
2B8GP74L71R291638
2001 DODGE
3C4FY58B05T580916
2005 CHRYSLER
OCTOBER 24, 2019
JHMBA8148NC007370
1992 HONDA
KL1TD56E09B316539
2009 CHEVROLET
OCTOBER 25, 2019
1FTNE24L73HA14023
2003 FORD
2A4GP54L37R214437
2007 CHRYSLER
4T1BG22K3YU997977
2000 TOYOTA
JF1SG636X3H766546
2003 SUBARU
OCTOBER 26, 2019
1FTNE24L29DA84240
2009 FORD
1N4DL01A9YC172088
2000 NISSAN
JH4DC54856S014302
2006 ACURA
OCTOBER 29, 2019
4TAVL52N0WZ052053
1998 TOYOTA
SAJEA01T13FM74411
2003 JAGUAR
OCTOBER 30, 2019
JN1AZ4EH4KM421640
2019 NISSAN
JT2BG22K3X0325856
1999 TOYOTA
KMHD35LH1EU233050
2014 HYUNDAI.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Ryan Wall 353 boat and trailer, signs, clothes, boxes, bags, totes, ladders, chair, transmission , lamp, rubber mats, Ryan Wall 414 metal cabinet, totes, couch, mattress, shelves, books, bags, lamp, misc. equipment, Eric Campbell 448 toys, baby items, clothes, holiday décor, bike, household items,
bags. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 9th day of October, 2019.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1347 – Richard Aldrich, A.K.A. Richard Earl Aldrich, 1428 – Michayla Rank, A.K.A. Michayla Raeanne Rank, 2144 – Steven Beaudoin, A.K.A. Steven M Beaudoin, 2214 – Kwame Laster, A.K.A. Kwame Bakiiza Laster. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on November 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm
or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@compassselfstorage.com
, compassselfstorage.com. 10/9, 10/16
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 31st, 2019 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2016 CHRY
1C3CCCAB5GN108279
2003 HOND
5J6YH28673L035521
1998 TOYT
1NXBR12E6WZ119505
2004 TOYT
2T1BR32E74C233524.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Kia
VIN# KNAFX4A64G5479629
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP36302W215358
2004 Chevy
VIN# 1GCCS146348180822
1999 Dodge
VIN# 1B7HC16X1XS143428
2002 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22562L030153
2003 Jaguar
VIN# SAJEA03T23FM58442
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 23, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2008 HONDA
VIN# 2HGFA16598H303240
1997 NISSAN
VIN# JN1CA21D2VT208283
2001 DODGE
VIN# 3B7HC13Y31G712758
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on October 21st, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #
Marco Sucerquia – Tool boxes, ladders, plastic bins, misc household and personal items – 015H. Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212. David Davis – Mattress, couch, bed frames, misc household and personal items - 131 Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 10/17/19 at 11:00AM
in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.