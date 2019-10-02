Legal Public Notices 10/2 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage – Store 1335, 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, October 21 st , 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Jeffrey Rego - Household items, Ginnie Richcreek - storing a love seat and 2 end tables and boxes, Deangelo Pratt - Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Megan Baker - Home Goods, Mary Halley - Household Goods, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on October 15, 2019 @ 11:30 am:
Ricardo Silva- Boxes, Mattress, Clothes, House Supplies, Steven Hodge- 1 Bedroom Set, Living Room Couch, Michael San Romn- Household Goods, Vincent Mangorian - Personal Items, Gardner April- Household Goods, ASWS Rental LLC- Household Goods, Terra Marie Hardin- Household Goods, Joseph Chiappone - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 23rd, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment, Cora Dortch- Household goods, J'Naya Brazill- Couch, Bed and boxes, Britney Bostic- household goods, Cindy Stopford- household goods, furniture, clothes, Sasole Quinones- Household goods, Christeena Zwiefka- memorabilia, Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items, Danielle Gentry- Household goods, Bethany Layne- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 15th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
John Drimbea– Pool table, tools, boxes, William Raul Santiago Rosado – boxes, Sixto Antonio Santiago – Household goods, Deja Moore – Furniture, HHG, Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 10/11/19 @ 10:00am.
Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 10/22/19 at 4pm.
Gertha Frazil Laguerre, House hold Goods, Christine jenkins, dresser, boxes, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 10/15/19 @ 1:00pm.
Brandon Johns, Home, wall art, mirrors, recliner seat, rug, dinning set, stoolls. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 10/16/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Robert Gwynn household items, Marsha Buchanan queen bed, couch, couple of boxes, MACINDA PIERRESAINT clothes and kitchenware, Ilia Rodriguez QUEEN MATTRESS, SOFA. AND OTHER HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Cierra South California king bed, Rebecca Williams Boxes, sofa, totes, bed, dressers, kitchen items, Dashid Williams household items, Lessie Charlynn Miller Personal goods, boxes, beds, Louise Fredirck Household Goods, Ronicha Davis mattress, clothes, pictures, Antonio Perry clothes, shoes, speakers, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/16/19 @ 11:30am.
Erika Hickman household goods, Nicole Bravo household goods, Robert Hancock household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 10/16/19 @ 10:30am
Leandro Gouveia Household Goods, Latasha Dean household items, Paul Ricketts Household Goods, Handy Jones household goods, Joann Buchana Boxes, Shoes, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Frances Quintana PERSONAL ITEMS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1071 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 10/21/2019 at 4PM
The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, October 21, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Arthur Edwards- Couch and bins of clothes. Cheryl McGriff- Household items. Vet Rouse- clothes only. Joseph Allmon- 2 couches a crib and household items. Debbie Diaz- Household Goods, TVs, Toddler Bed. Destiny Pryer- boxes with clothes, 2 night stands and a tv stand. Kenneth Batton- 2 sofas can stand on end stove other misc. Regina Taylor- household items, furniture. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids bed, toys, rugs, table. Felicia Thompson- Household Items. David Cherry - household items. Milagros Peguero- King bed, full bed boxes and totes of clothes and TV. Gerald Kanyok- household goods. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Richard Dupree- Furniture, TV's and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 10/16/2019 @ 11am
Austin Jackson- Totes; Renee Waller- furnitures, clothes, bags, and shoes; Jacob Voltair- House hold furnitures ;Jackeline Serrano- personal items; Antonio Pizarro- house hold goods and personal items; Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Lorimet Desroches- house hold furniture; Ericka Simmons- Jacquet- house hold goods; Paul Roy- clothes, bins, boxes, and a tv; Marie Calxte clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 10/16/2019 @ 9:30AM.
ALVARO DE PAULA Housegoods, SIMEON DIEULER, SIMEON DIEULER, Unit 07003, 2013, ZHNG, Motorcycle, Vin# L5YACBPA2F1103728, Owner: Geico Insurance & Articles to ship to Haiti, Carlos Desiderio Housegoods, Claudia Larieux Housegoods, Michelle Hopkins boxes & bags, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair ,Tameika Dozier 3 bedroom house fully furnished, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture & items, Thomas Waterman Totes & Mattress, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Housegoods, Joe Scott Housegoods, Jessica Williams Housegoods, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd., Orlando FL, 32817 (321) 320- 4055 on 10/22/19 at 4:00PM.
Kyle Landon Ellwood- Household goods, Kachina Moore- Household goods and furniture, Kachina Moore -Household goods, Timothy Arndt-clothes and household goods, Savannah Smith- Mattress and household goods, Peter Hayes- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355 October 21, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following Barbara Rosenwinkel – Household Goods, Michael Major – Household Goods, donna hazelwood – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Joleen Merkarski – Household Goods, Dan Leins – Personal Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 10/23/19 @ 4:00PM
: Sherica Walker toys, Marilyn Vigoreaux household goods, Bernard Cooksley personal items, Telisa Sanford 2 piece living room set one table, boxes, Arial Zackery household goods, Megan Newell computers, furniture, signage, Marka McCoy china cabinet, chairs, table, Xavier Hill household goods, furniture, boxes, Tracie Meyers boxes, Peter Kent tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 23rd, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Kathryn Cain- Household goods Keimach Hope-Kitchen/Bath decor and items Darlene Randall- Household items Mark Stevenson- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, October 22nd, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Jesus Molina- Computer/ Monitor, Boxes, File Cabinet, Medical Equipment. Nathaniel Smith- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Cross Bow, Luggage. Victor Rodriguez- Bed, bed frame, Dresser, TV, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Hoover Board, Tables, Printer. Pressure King Inc- Harold King- Refrigerator, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Tool Box, Engines, Ladder, Shelving, Motors, Motorcycle Parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD DANIEL STULL, JR., Deceased.
File No. 2019-CP-002430.
Probate Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of Edward Daniel Stull, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was July 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, #1720, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: Teresa L. Prince Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 41953, Tomassetti & Prince, 406 Ash Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Telephone: (904) 261-1833, Fax: (904) 212-0350. E-Mail: info@tpislandlaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tprince@tpislandlaw.com
. Personal Representative: Paula Y. Stull, 6312 Donegal Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-655
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Dachena Predestin
(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP19-67
IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Danielle Sweat
, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP17-91
IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Dania Elisaint
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-509
. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Christiana Harvey
, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@
myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that The Shopping Center Group, LLC, 300 Galleria Parkway, Fl. 12, Atlanta, GA 30339, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of TSCG LLC
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
is hereby given that the undersigned, Disol Corporation, of 10200 Falcon Moss LN, Apt 204, Orlando FL 32832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Big D Travel & Tours
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Big D Travel & Tours
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/22/19
is hereby given that the undersigned, Starr Walker, of 2851 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Pawticular Pet for the
Upscale Tail
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Pawticular Pet for the
Upscale Tail"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/20/19
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: OCTOBER 10, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Nicholas Barnes, Mary Weibush, Alisha Fayson, Jason Bass, Rodney Leath, Verdell Williams, Cedric Watkins, Jeffery Sanders, Monica Alford, Melkiesta Sweeting, Dawn Tangri, Sandra Rae, Eric Ducille, Christine Ducille Ministries, Heidi Thomas Burnette, Ermide Fieneant
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On October 15, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Ralph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Vickie Acevedo- home items, Annette Castro - home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 10th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, H227- Households, #2097- Households, #1070- Households, #1002- Boxes, #1176- Boxes, #1141 -Households, #2106- Households, #F215- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 18th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA662X6A003776
2006 ACURA
1FAHP3F22CL115958
2012 FORD
1FTNX20L03EB73001
2003 FORD
1FTZX1762WNA55807
1998 FORD
1G8ZY147X2Z192548
2002 SATURN
1HGEG8644SL010608
1995 HONDA
1JJV532D7JL013490
2018 WANC
A4GP44R17R139154
2007 CHRYSLER
2D4GP44LX5R407927
2005 DODGE
2HGFC1E50JH700174
2018 HONDA
3FAFP07Z26R250901
2006 FORD
3FAHP07Z78R217808
2008 FORD
3G5DA03E13S594821
2003 BUICK
3N1AB7AP2FY264468
2015 NISSAN
3N1AB7AP5DL753957
2013 NISSAN
4A3AC44G83E012945
2003 MITSUBISHI
4V4NC9TH9KN223960
2019 VOLVO
5YFBURHE0HP636193
2017 TOYOTA
JA3AU86U38U029724
2008 MITSUBISHI
JNKCV54EX4M800450
2004 INFINITI
JTHKD5BHXC2082923
2012 LEXUS
WBAET374X3NJ22974
2003 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 15, 2019
1GCFG15X771195150
2007 CHEVROLET
WVWRK61J52W440517
2002 VOLKSWAGEN
OCTOBER 16, 2019
JS2RC41H235202491
2003 SUZUKI
JS2YC415X85100395
2008 SUZUKI
OCTOBER 18,2019
1N4AL11D25C182525
2005 NISSAN
JTDBR32E330020949
2003 TOYOTA
KL5JD56Z35K150357
2005 SUZUKI
OCTOBER 19, 2019
4T1BE32K52U011240
02 TOYOTA
OCTOBER 22, 2019
1HGCD5539VA122635
1997 HONDA
3GSCL33P68S666674
2008 SATURN
OCTOBER 23, 2019
1HGCG22542A000921
2002 HONDA
4A3AC84H33E045612
2003 MITSUBISHI
L9NTELKEXE1065126
2014 TAOI
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Ryan Wall 353 boat and trailer, signs, clothes, boxes, bags, totes, ladders, chair, transmission , lamp, rubber mats, Ryan Wall 414 metal cabinet, totes, couch, mattress, shelves, books, bags, lamp, misc. equipment, Eric Campbell 448 toys, baby items, clothes, holiday décor, bike, household items,
bags. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 9th day of October, 2019.
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1999 Honda
VIN# JHMCG6670XC031899
2002 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3WH52H52F216221
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D7HA16K06J170317
2005 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM665353A076032
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 16, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Name – Property – Unit #
Marco Sucerquia – Tool boxes, ladders, plastic bins, misc household and personal items – 015H. Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212. David Davis – Mattress, couch, bed frames, misc household and personal items - 131 Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 10/17/19 at 11:00AM
in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on October 22, 2019 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL 32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien.
Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2009 LEXS
VIN# 2T2HK31U39C109602
Lien Amt $6,851.25
2002 FORD
VIN# 1FTRX18L72NB24845
Lien Amt $4,821.89.