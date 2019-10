Legal Public Notices 10/2 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individJeffrey Rego - Household items, Ginnie Richcreek - storing a love seat and 2 end tables and boxes, Deangelo Pratt - Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Megan Baker - Home Goods, Mary Halley - Household Goods, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ricardo Silva- Boxes, Mattress, Clothes, House Supplies, Steven Hodge- 1 Bedroom Set, Living Room Couch, Michael San Romn- Household Goods, Vincent Mangorian - Personal Items, Gardner April- Household Goods, ASWS Rental LLC- Household Goods, Terra Marie Hardin- Household Goods, Joseph Chiappone - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: LaJuana Perry- Wilson- Clothes, exercise equipment, Cora Dortch- Household goods, J'Naya Brazill- Couch, Bed and boxes, Britney Bostic- household goods, Cindy Stopford- household goods, furniture, clothes, Sasole Quinones- Household goods, Christeena Zwiefka- memorabilia, Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items, Danielle Gentry- Household goods, Bethany Layne- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:John Drimbea– Pool table, tools, boxes, William Raul Santiago Rosado – boxes, Sixto Antonio Santiago – Household goods, Deja Moore – Furniture, HHG, Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Gertha Frazil Laguerre, House hold Goods, Christine jenkins, dresser, boxes, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Brandon Johns, Home, wall art, mirrors, recliner seat, rug, dinning set, stoolls. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Robert Gwynn household items, Marsha Buchanan queen bed, couch, couple of boxes, MACINDA PIERRESAINT clothes and kitchenware, Ilia Rodriguez QUEEN MATTRESS, SOFA. AND OTHER HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Cierra South California king bed, Rebecca Williams Boxes, sofa, totes, bed, dressers, kitchen items, Dashid Williams household items, Lessie Charlynn Miller Personal goods, boxes, beds, Louise Fredirck Household Goods, Ronicha Davis mattress, clothes, pictures, Antonio Perry clothes, shoes, speakers, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Erika Hickman household goods, Nicole Bravo household goods, Robert Hancock household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Leandro Gouveia Household Goods, Latasha Dean household items, Paul Ricketts Household Goods, Handy Jones household goods, Joann Buchana Boxes, Shoes, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Frances Quintana PERSONAL ITEMS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Tamika Bolden Boxes, Totes, Matthew Mckee- Fuqua Totes, Table, Phillip Gennello Couch, Chair, Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Arthur Edwards- Couch and bins of clothes. Cheryl McGriff- Household items. Vet Rouse- clothes only. Joseph Allmon- 2 couches a crib and household items. Debbie Diaz- Household Goods, TVs, Toddler Bed. Destiny Pryer- boxes with clothes, 2 night stands and a tv stand. Kenneth Batton- 2 sofas can stand on end stove other misc. Regina Taylor- household items, furniture. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids bed, toys, rugs, table. Felicia Thompson- Household Items. David Cherry - household items. Milagros Peguero- King bed, full bed boxes and totes of clothes and TV. Gerald Kanyok- household goods. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Gerald Kanyok- Furniture. Richard Dupree- Furniture, TV's and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Austin Jackson- Totes; Renee Waller- furnitures, clothes, bags, and shoes; Jacob Voltair- House hold furnitures ;Jackeline Serrano- personal items; Antonio Pizarro- house hold goods and personal items; Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Lorimet Desroches- house hold furniture; Ericka Simmons- Jacquet- house hold goods; Paul Roy- clothes, bins, boxes, and a tv; Marie Calxte clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedALVARO DE PAULA Housegoods, SIMEON DIEULER, SIMEON DIEULER, Unit 07003, 2013, ZHNG, Motorcycle, Vin# L5YACBPA2F1103728, Owner: Geico Insurance & Articles to ship to Haiti, Carlos Desiderio Housegoods, Claudia Larieux Housegoods, Michelle Hopkins boxes & bags, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair ,Tameika Dozier 3 bedroom house fully furnished, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture & items, Thomas Waterman Totes & Mattress, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Housegoods, Joe Scott Housegoods, Jessica Williams Housegoods, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kyle Landon Ellwood- Household goods, Kachina Moore- Household goods and furniture, Kachina Moore -Household goods, Timothy Arndt-clothes and household goods, Savannah Smith- Mattress and household goods, Peter Hayes- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following Barbara Rosenwinkel – Household Goods, Michael Major – Household Goods, donna hazelwood – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Cassandra Thomas – Household Goods, Joleen Merkarski – Household Goods, Dan Leins – Personal Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Sherica Walker toys, Marilyn Vigoreaux household goods, Bernard Cooksley personal items, Telisa Sanford 2 piece living room set one table, boxes, Arial Zackery household goods, Megan Newell computers, furniture, signage, Marka McCoy china cabinet, chairs, table, Xavier Hill household goods, furniture, boxes, Tracie Meyers boxes, Peter Kent tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 23rd, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kathryn Cain- Household goods Keimach Hope-Kitchen/Bath decor and items Darlene Randall- Household items Mark Stevenson- Household items Jeannie Rottloff- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Jesus Molina- Computer/ Monitor, Boxes, File Cabinet, Medical Equipment. Nathaniel Smith- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Cross Bow, Luggage. Victor Rodriguez- Bed, bed frame, Dresser, TV, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Hoover Board, Tables, Printer. Pressure King Inc- Harold King- Refrigerator, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Tool Box, Engines, Ladder, Shelving, Motors, Motorcycle Parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD DANIEL STULL, JR., Deceased.Probate Division 1.: The administration of the estate of Edward Daniel Stull, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was July 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, #1720, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/2/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: Teresa L. Prince Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 41953, Tomassetti & Prince, 406 Ash Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Telephone: (904) 261-1833, Fax: (904) 212-0350. E-Mail: info@tpislandlaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: tprince@tpislandlaw.com . Personal Representative: Paula Y. Stull, 6312 Donegal Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF: I.N. DOB: 07/25/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, 385 E Cleveland Street, Apopka, Florida 32703A. Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on October 31, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:DeShayla M. Strachan, Esquire, Florida Bar #.: 1002639. Children’s Legal Services, Deshayla.strachan@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF:D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002, D. M. DOB: 10/20/2002. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on November 1, 2019 at 9:30am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar #.: 101358. Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: R.M.M. DOB: 08/19/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.M.M., born on 08/19/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of September, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-579-9480, jennifer.mccarthy@ myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)Notice Is Hereby Given that The Shopping Center Group, LLC, 300 Galleria Parkway, Fl. 12, Atlanta, GA 30339, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, Disol Corporation, of 10200 Falcon Moss LN, Apt 204, Orlando FL 32832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/22/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Starr Walker, of 2851 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/20/19In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date:. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Nicholas Barnes, Mary Weibush, Alisha Fayson, Jason Bass, Rodney Leath, Verdell Williams, Cedric Watkins, Jeffery Sanders, Monica Alford, Melkiesta Sweeting, Dawn Tangri, Sandra Rae, Eric Ducille, Christine Ducille Ministries, Heidi Thomas Burnette, Ermide FieneantNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYwill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: OnRalph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Vickie Acevedo- home items, Annette Castro - home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, H227- Households, #2097- Households, #1070- Households, #1002- Boxes, #1176- Boxes, #1141 -Households, #2106- Households, #F215- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;19UUA662X6A0037762006 ACURA1FAHP3F22CL1159582012 FORD1FTNX20L03EB730012003 FORD1FTZX1762WNA558071998 FORD1G8ZY147X2Z1925482002 SATURN1HGEG8644SL0106081995 HONDA1JJV532D7JL0134902018 WANCA4GP44R17R1391542007 CHRYSLER2D4GP44LX5R4079272005 DODGE2HGFC1E50JH7001742018 HONDA3FAFP07Z26R2509012006 FORD3FAHP07Z78R2178082008 FORD3G5DA03E13S5948212003 BUICK3N1AB7AP2FY2644682015 NISSAN3N1AB7AP5DL7539572013 NISSAN4A3AC44G83E0129452003 MITSUBISHI4V4NC9TH9KN2239602019 VOLVO5YFBURHE0HP6361932017 TOYOTAJA3AU86U38U0297242008 MITSUBISHIJNKCV54EX4M8004502004 INFINITIJTHKD5BHXC20829232012 LEXUSWBAET374X3NJ229742003 BMW.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1GCFG15X7711951502007 CHEVROLETWVWRK61J52W4405172002 VOLKSWAGENJS2RC41H2352024912003 SUZUKIJS2YC415X851003952008 SUZUKI1N4AL11D25C1825252005 NISSANJTDBR32E3300209492003 TOYOTAKL5JD56Z35K1503572005 SUZUKI4T1BE32K52U01124002 TOYOTA1HGCD5539VA1226351997 HONDA3GSCL33P68S6666742008 SATURN1HGCG22542A0009212002 HONDA4A3AC84H33E0456122003 MITSUBISHIL9NTELKEXE10651262014 TAOINOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Ryan Wall 353 boat and trailer, signs, clothes, boxes, bags, totes, ladders, chair, transmission , lamp, rubber mats, Ryan Wall 414 metal cabinet, totes, couch, mattress, shelves, books, bags, lamp, misc. equipment, Eric Campbell 448 toys, baby items, clothes, holiday décor, bike, household items,bags. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 9th day of October, 2019.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1999 HondaVIN# JHMCG6670XC0318992002 OldsmobileVIN# 1G3WH52H52F2162212006 DodgeVIN# 1D7HA16K06J1703172005 HondaVIN# 1HGCM665353A076032To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 16, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Name – Property – Unit #Marco Sucerquia – Tool boxes, ladders, plastic bins, misc household and personal items – 015H. Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212. David Davis – Mattress, couch, bed frames, misc household and personal items - 131, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien onin order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.Pursuant to F.S. 713.585Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.2009 LEXSVIN# 2T2HK31U39C109602Lien Amt $6,851.252002 FORDVIN# 1FTRX18L72NB24845Lien Amt $4,821.89.