Legal Public Notices 9/25 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on October 15, 2019 @ 11:30 am:
Ricardo Silva- Boxes, Mattress, Clothes, House Supplies, Steven Hodge- 1 Bedroom Set, Living Room Couch, Michael San Romn- Household Goods, Vincent Mangorian - Personal Items, Gardner April- Household Goods, ASWS Rental LLC- Household Goods, Terra Marie Hardin- Household Goods, Joseph Chiappone - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 15th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
John Drimbea– Pool table, tools, boxes, William Raul Santiago Rosado – boxes, Sixto Antonio Santiago – Household goods, Deja Moore – Furniture, HHG, Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 10/8/19 @ 11:30am
: Jayne Stuckey tv stand, bag & boxes, Jessica Cervantes totes, clothes, pillow & bag. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on October 8 2019, at 9:30 AM.
Angela Lewis - General house items. Ashley Ciufo - household goods, boxes clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/08/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jennifer Yentes Household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Richardo Montez Household Goods, Juan Santos 3 beds, TV, boxes, Delphine Speed Household Good, Danny Etian Rivera Household items, Maria Laureano Household items, Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda Pena Household item, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/08/19 @ 1:00pm
Laura Miller household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 10/08/19 @ 10:00am.
Rahman S Prescott household items, bicycles, shoes, Gladys Montalvo household items, cooler, fans, Brenda Villegas gardening tool, ladders, boxes, Luis Lopez Lara household items, Jewelry Artisan Victor Lopez household items, boxes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 10/11/19 @ 10:00am.
Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 10/08/19 @ 11:00 am
Veiglie Yoankidis office furniture, bicycle, dresser, tables, Melissa Abigail Perez Bayon bed frame, boxes, dresser, mirror, Marlene Silva couch, boxes, totes, dining table, miscellaneous items, Glenda Vitale couch, grill, chairs, mattress, Raymond Gonzalez tires, paints, small pieces of wood.The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 10/15/19 @ 1:00pm.
Brandon Johns, Home, wall art, mirrors, recliner seat, rug, dinning set, stoolls. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 10/16/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Robert Gwynn household items, Marsha Buchanan queen bed, couch, couple of boxes, MACINDA PIERRESAINT clothes and kitchenware, Ilia Rodriguez QUEEN MATTRESS, SOFA. AND OTHER HOUSE HOLD FURNITURE, Cierra South California king bed, Rebecca Williams Boxes, sofa, totes, bed, dressers, kitchen items, Dashid Williams household items, Lessie Charlynn Miller Personal goods, boxes, beds, Louise Fredirck Household Goods, Ronicha Davis mattress, clothes, pictures, Antonio Perry clothes, shoes, speakers, bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/16/19 @ 11:30am.
Erika Hickman household goods, Nicole Bravo household goods, Robert Hancock household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 10/16/19 @ 10:30am
Leandro Gouveia Household Goods, Latasha Dean household items, Paul Ricketts Household Goods, Handy Jones household goods, Joann Buchana Boxes, Shoes, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Frances Quintana PERSONAL ITEMS. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 10/16/2019 @ 11am
Austin Jackson- Totes; Renee Waller- furnitures, clothes, bags, and shoes; Jacob Voltair- House hold furnitures ;Jackeline Serrano- personal items; Antonio Pizarro- house hold goods and personal items; Felden Hudson- stove and fryer; Lorimet Desroches- house hold furniture; Ericka Simmons- Jacquet- house hold goods; Paul Roy- clothes, bins, boxes, and a tv; Marie Calxte clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 10/16/2019 @ 9:30AM.
ALVARO DE PAULA Housegoods, SIMEON DIEULER, SIMEON DIEULER, Unit 07003, 2013, ZHNG, Motorcycle, Vin# L5YACBPA2F1103728, Owner: Geico Insurance & Articles to ship to Haiti, Carlos Desiderio Housegoods, Claudia Larieux Housegoods, Michelle Hopkins boxes & bags, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair ,Tameika Dozier 3 bedroom house fully furnished, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture & items, Thomas Waterman Totes & Mattress, JEFFREY BUMGARNER Housegoods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Housegoods, Joe Scott Housegoods, Jessica Williams Housegoods, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-655
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Dachena Predestin
(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP07-576
In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: CEBERT STEWART
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
SEPTEMBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
1. Phone 6400 blk of Raleigh Steet
2. Phone w/ Case 1500 blk of S Oxalis Avenue
3. Electronic Equipment 300 blk of Alexander Place
4. Phone & Money Colonial Dr/Maguire Boulevard
5. Phone Livingston St/Mills Avenue
6. Phone Doby Ave/Orange Center Boulevard
7. Phone 4900 blk of Matteo Trail
8. VARIOUS KEYS AND JEWLERY 1200 blk of W South Street
9. Bike 2000 blk of Gale Street
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Zanetti, LLC, of 9702 Universal Blvd Unit 276, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Bill Zanetti Creative Solutions
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"BIll Zanetti Creative Solutions
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/19/19
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 10/9/19
2017 Beverly Watson 3019 Julian Jordan 2176 Quintan Montez 3070 Leanne Parker 2218 Ray Esposito 3061 Toni Toschlog 3100 Mary Torres 3057 Nicole Simmons 1012 Symphoni Johnson 3072 Leanne Parker 3237 Perla Montiel
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 10/9/19
2356 Edythe Henry 1630 Chari Wagner 3552 Gilbert Jean 2354 Genesis Perez 1203 Bill Davidson 3219 Keesien Yu 3452 Cheyenne Edinboro
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners-8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 10/9/19
1342 Sharnae Forrester 1132-34 Vanessa Valie 1631-33 Alian Perdomo 1639 Lorainn Milan
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 10/9/19
F0676 Jonathon Cook G0756 Sharo Baez H0914 Tammie/Shirley Taylor Smith G0766 Amber Roderick E0515 Jonathon Cook
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 10/9/19
3092 Linda Evans 2010 Louie Crossfield 3333 Tony Ross 2155 Alfred Gary 2153 Chionnya Buchanan 2416 Karma Butler 1302 Evelyn Ramirez 1723 Anderson Tiu
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 10/9/19
447 Theresa Peterson 348 Leonard Brown 867 D&D Holding of Orlando Inc 550 Leah Mcqueary 764 Holly Eckenroth 445 Nicolle Viera 368 John Eustace 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez
Notice of Public Sale
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: OCTOBER 10, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Nicholas Barnes, Mary Weibush, Alisha Fayson, Jason Bass, Rodney Leath, Verdell Williams, Cedric Watkins, Jeffery Sanders, Monica Alford, Melkiesta Sweeting, Dawn Tangri, Sandra Rae, Eric Ducille, Christine Ducille Ministries, Heidi Thomas Burnette, Ermide Fieneant
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 8, 2019
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
34 Abigel E Trevino 55 David Tyrone Hill
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth - 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
459 Justin Jerami Diaz 337 Fernando Pou
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview - 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
48 A Grateful Mind International Inc.- Cindy Yvonne Rand 139 Angela Kay Hutchens 158 Ashley Renee Middleton 647 Ernest Junior Brown
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0427 Naomi Shanice Sallis 0845 Laura Marie Velasquez 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1545 Necco Jovon Kegler 1614 Dana Earl McGowan 1991 HONDA CIVIC CRX VIN JHMED9365MS011051 3212 Karren Jermain Gilzen Vibes Reggae Arena
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1044 Natalie Maria Washington 1080 Jamie'sha Nichole Ross 1081 Angela Denise Kerrison 1093 Shakinda Laki Pollock 2052 Stephanie Elaine Brandon 3264 Anita Marie Jones 3289 Melissa Ann Cheatham-Dupera 4027 Kevin Lee Salazar 4051 Victoria Alyce Getman 4060 Shawn Patrick Brogan 4102 Elroy Nathaniel Francis Jr. 5003 Kimberly Schelle Andrews 5025 Kimberly Schelle Andrews 8039 Oswald Edwards Joseph, William F & Emma Burge 1996 Linc SDJ Sedan - VIN 1LNLM82W7TY668283, Jasmin Edwards 2000 Plym Neon 4 Door - VIN 1P3ES46C6YD670035.
Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage
- units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
114 Myriam Vladyna Senatus 197 Desiree John 199 Irene Delores Markita Johnson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 279 Desiree John 280 Cadena Elizabeth Joseph 434 Tammy Leora Thornton 450 Valerie Darlene Young 497 Rachel Sanchez 560 Rachel Sanchez 637 Michael Anglo Lee 719 Rosette Castor Vin#1GDHG31N6SF550079 1995 GMC Vandura 3500 248A Alex Ovid Barclay.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on October 7th, 2019 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair
, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid.
2012 volks
WVWHN7ANXCE504294
1FAHP2EW5BG154419
2011 FORD
2HGFG21546H700394
2006 HOND
5GALRBED4AJ148286
2010 BUIC
KNDJT2A21A7033279
2010 KIA
WBAAE6400G1704798
1986 BMW
WBABA7318MEJ11243
1991 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/11/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTSW30L2XED35163
1999 FORD
3VWSR69M04M108402
2004 VOLKSWAGEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 12, 2019
1FMZU73K83ZA08182
2003 FORD
3A4FY48B57T534909
2007 CHRYSLER
YV1CY59H341093294
2004 VOLVO
OCTOBER 13, 2019
2HNYD18904H540654
2004 ACURA
JM1BJ222310418683
2001 MAZDA
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Pontiac
VIN# 2G2WP552071114693
2007 Hyundai
VIN# 5NMSH13E77H001395
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 09, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC