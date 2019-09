Legal Public Notices 9/18 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Jayne Stuckey tv stand, bag & boxes, Jessica Cervantes totes, clothes, pillow & bag. Angela Lewis - General house items. Ashley Ciufo - household goods, boxes clothes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer Yentes Household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Richardo Montez Household Goods, Juan Santos 3 beds, TV, boxes, Delphine Speed Household Good, Danny Etian Rivera Household items, Maria Laureano Household items, Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda Pena Household item, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Laura Miller household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rahman S Prescott household items, bicycles, shoes, Gladys Montalvo household items, cooler, fans, Brenda Villegas gardening tool, ladders, boxes, Luis Lopez Lara household items, Jewelry Artisan Victor Lopez household items, boxes, totes. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Veiglie Yoankidis office furniture, bicycle, dresser, tables, Melissa Abigail Perez Bayon bed frame, boxes, dresser, mirror, Marlene Silva couch, boxes, totes, dining table, miscellaneous items, Glenda Vitale couch, grill, chairs, mattress, Raymond Gonzalez tires, paints, small pieces of wood. In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM onJonnita R. Hamilton- Tubs, Purses, Chair, TV Don C. Ward-Tool Box, Lawn Chairs, Couch, TV, Entertainment Center Sandra Jimenez- Dresser, Collectables, Boxes, Totes Jeremy Jamal Only-Boxes, Toys, Twin Mattress Set, High Chair Paulema Augustin- Boxes, Bags TV, Mattress, Headboard Larry Ferrell- Couch, Table, Chairs, Statue Amanda L. Peralez- Buffers, Dolly, Industrial Saw, Tampers Ronneisha Johnson -Tubs, Toys, Bags, Boxes Dustin R. Robinson- Sleeping Bags, Shoes, Coat.Angel Morales- Concession Equipment, Tents, Canopies, Coolers, Totes Marisel Espillat- Table, Boxes, Bags, Chairs Manuel Amaro- Tires, Dolly, Car Hood, Car Door Heidy Fuentes- Tables, Microwave, Bags Angelica Rosado- Mattresses, Box Spring, Totes, Bags Norman Bartrum- Car Stereo, TV, Mini Fridge Nixyvette Benjamin- Artwork, Mattresses, Bags, Totes James Rayfield- Totes, Boxes, Clothes Benedid Lopez- Luggage, Mattress, Bicycle Audrey Haylett- Mattress, Bins, Boxes Linda J. McLain- Crafts, Boxes, Bags Angel Lebron- Boxes, Bags, Clock, Flower Pot Amber Sky Zeyn- Mirror, Totes, Bags, Boxes Christina Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Baltazar Lopez- Mirror, Desk, Bags Margarita Rodriguez- Table, Crate, Bedset Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, BagsIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CACIn the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone, Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:1. Phone 6400 blk of Raleigh Steet2. Phone w/ Case 1500 blk of S Oxalis Avenue3. Electronic Equipment 300 blk of Alexander Place4. Phone & Money Colonial Dr/Maguire Boulevard5. Phone Livingston St/Mills Avenue6. Phone Doby Ave/Orange Center Boulevard7. Phone 4900 blk of Matteo Trail8. VARIOUS KEYS AND JEWLERY 1200 blk of W South Street9. Bike 2000 blk of Gale StreetNotice Is Hereby Given that AMF Bowling Centers, Inc., 7313 Bell Creek Blvd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, BIOLIFE SCIENTIFIC GROUP LLC, of 121 Orange Avenue, Suite 1410, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/9/2019is hereby given that the undersigned, Jamie Savoie, of 1330 Creekview Ct., St. Cloud, FL 34772, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/18/2019is hereby given that the undersigned, Rochelle Cartwright of 2614 Delcrest Drive, Orlando, FL 32817, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/10/2019is hereby given that the undersigned, Taylor Slye Minchew, of 3653 Lake Emma Rd, Suite 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/11/19Notice Is Hereby Given that VetCor of Altamonte Springs LLC, 350 Lincoln Pl., Ste 111, Hingham, MA 02043, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.