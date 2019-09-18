Legal Public Notices 9/18 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 10/8/19 @ 11:30am
Jayne Stuckey tv stand, bag & boxes, Jessica Cervantes totes, clothes, pillow & bag.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on October 8 2019, at 9:30 AM.
Angela Lewis - General house items. Ashley Ciufo - household goods, boxes clothes.

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/08/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jennifer Yentes Household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Girma Telisha Cabrales household items, Richardo Montez Household Goods, Juan Santos 3 beds, TV, boxes, Delphine Speed Household Good, Danny Etian Rivera Household items, Maria Laureano Household items, Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda Pena Household item, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/08/19 @ 1:00pm
Laura Miller household items.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 10/08/19 @ 10:00am.
Rahman S Prescott household items, bicycles, shoes, Gladys Montalvo household items, cooler, fans, Brenda Villegas gardening tool, ladders, boxes, Luis Lopez Lara household items, Jewelry Artisan Victor Lopez household items, boxes, totes.

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 10/08/19 @ 11:00 am
Veiglie Yoankidis office furniture, bicycle, dresser, tables, Melissa Abigail Perez Bayon bed frame, boxes, dresser, mirror, Marlene Silva couch, boxes, totes, dining table, miscellaneous items, Glenda Vitale couch, grill, chairs, mattress, Raymond Gonzalez tires, paints, small pieces of wood.The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM
on September 26th 2019. The property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839 will be sold at 10:30 A.M.
Jonnita R. Hamilton- Tubs, Purses, Chair, TV Don C. Ward-Tool Box, Lawn Chairs, Couch, TV, Entertainment Center Sandra Jimenez- Dresser, Collectables, Boxes, Totes Jeremy Jamal Only-Boxes, Toys, Twin Mattress Set, High Chair Paulema Augustin- Boxes, Bags TV, Mattress, Headboard Larry Ferrell- Couch, Table, Chairs, Statue Amanda L. Peralez- Buffers, Dolly, Industrial Saw, Tampers Ronneisha Johnson -Tubs, Toys, Bags, Boxes Dustin R. Robinson- Sleeping Bags, Shoes, Coat.
The Property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 1001 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando FL 32807 will be sold at 11:00 A.M.
Angel Morales- Concession Equipment, Tents, Canopies, Coolers, Totes Marisel Espillat- Table, Boxes, Bags, Chairs Manuel Amaro- Tires, Dolly, Car Hood, Car Door Heidy Fuentes- Tables, Microwave, Bags Angelica Rosado- Mattresses, Box Spring, Totes, Bags Norman Bartrum- Car Stereo, TV, Mini Fridge Nixyvette Benjamin- Artwork, Mattresses, Bags, Totes James Rayfield- Totes, Boxes, Clothes Benedid Lopez- Luggage, Mattress, Bicycle Audrey Haylett- Mattress, Bins, Boxes Linda J. McLain- Crafts, Boxes, Bags Angel Lebron- Boxes, Bags, Clock, Flower Pot Amber Sky Zeyn- Mirror, Totes, Bags, Boxes Christina Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Baltazar Lopez- Mirror, Desk, Bags Margarita Rodriguez- Table, Crate, Bedset Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, Bags
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-655
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Dachena Predestin
(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP07-576
In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: CEBERT STEWART
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CAC
CASE NO.: DP17-719
In the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DUSTIN STEED
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone,
Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
SEPTEMBER 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
1. Phone 6400 blk of Raleigh Steet
2. Phone w/ Case 1500 blk of S Oxalis Avenue
3. Electronic Equipment 300 blk of Alexander Place
4. Phone & Money Colonial Dr/Maguire Boulevard
5. Phone Livingston St/Mills Avenue
6. Phone Doby Ave/Orange Center Boulevard
7. Phone 4900 blk of Matteo Trail
8. VARIOUS KEYS AND JEWLERY 1200 blk of W South Street
9. Bike 2000 blk of Gale Street
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that AMF Bowling Centers, Inc., 7313 Bell Creek Blvd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Bowlero Altamonte Springs
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, BIOLIFE SCIENTIFIC GROUP LLC, of 121 Orange Avenue, Suite 1410, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
PhosphoLife LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"PhosphoLife LLC
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/9/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Jamie Savoie, of 1330 Creekview Ct., St. Cloud, FL 34772, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Savoie Properties
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Savoie Properties
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/18/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Rochelle Cartwright of 2614 Delcrest Drive, Orlando, FL 32817, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Filthy Feet Productions
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Filthy Feet Productions
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/10/2019
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Taylor Slye Minchew, of 3653 Lake Emma Rd, Suite 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hair By Taylor Slye
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Hair By Taylor Slye"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/11/19
Notice Is Hereby Given that VetCor of Altamonte Springs LLC, 350 Lincoln Pl., Ste 111, Hingham, MA 02043, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Cat Hospital of Orlando
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 3, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D07 Edward Hainesworth $511.60, D27 Amanda Trinidad $493.92, D63 William Perry $390.44, E37 Pedro Hernandez $2235.81, C11 John Brown $621.36, D24 Tiffaine Prince $390.44, D48 Mary Blake $462.12, B06 Kayla Shockley $326.72, D60 Fredrick Wrisper $390.44, A12 Timothy Turner $358.58
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1268 Jose Benitez $590.04, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1077.12, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $818.32, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $310.31, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1269.04, 1296 Kristopher Phillips $843.62, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $1128.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B132 Terrelle Coates $663.86, B107 Todd Tucci $624.02, D112 Sone Ndobe $966.69, B115 Courtney Perez $479.16, E104 Alex Culver $741.34
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 2470 Luis Galvis $412.12, 1371 Shayne Sutton $383.93, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $303.92, 2288-90 Tiffany Lawson $968.20, 1244 Erik Brunson $533.20, 1421 Tamiki Lumpkin $225.24, 1078 Luis Barreto $490.58, 1025 Raymond Holt $447.98, 1410 Robert Fadeley $311.75, 1676 John Chase $1009.28, 1508 Robert Soni $416.78, 1668 Caren Martinez $375.29, 1052 Isaiah Odom $413.93, 1191 Kenneth Martin $900.18
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B017-18 Steve Boyt $629.30, A015 Malia Grollman $410.66, C047 Jenny Hazen $661.40, B022 Amir Gipson $785.12, E073 Larhanda Jones $376.78
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1268 Tammy Howard $397.20, 2405 Wilbert Gordon $576.83, 2443 Johnny Corona $313.30, 1025 Marcia Lytle $383.88, 1607 Michael Ayala $479.96, 1228 Danifer Sanchez $389.00, 2025 Julie Dimeglio $303.92, 1423 Gennoris Jones $927.62, 5092 Helen Cline $511.97, 1629 Bianca White $533.81, 1411 Luis Perez $509.96, 2227 Johnny Corona $543.98, 2360 Toya Jackson $567.83, 1492 Barbara Alonso $317.90, 1120 Anita White $975.52, 2596 Lyric Pittman $245.18, 5008 John Saxon $511.97, 2452 Theodora Wilson $333.92
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2084 Jada Collins $474.36, 3056 Antonio Webb $668.00, 2011 Arlene Fernandes $676.88, 4042 Kenny Davenport $741.32, 4052 Travis Shore $668.00, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1232.06, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $1018.56, 2035 Barbara Wofford $1230.72, 3133 Benjamin Fries $423.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 10/2/19 6024 Selena Pryce 4050 John Flowers 1009 Joyce Trimble 3039 Donald Burton 3062 Nicola Brown 1073 Crusaders For Christ 6028 Lakeishia Miller 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 1082 Aulcy Mitchell 1044 Donna Valente 2034 Katrina Edwards 1117 Marsha Mohabier 2008 Brenda Wright 1049 Dale Thomas 3063 Yoel Diaz 1092 Aulcy Mitchell 3037 Shabiki Dann 1060 Amy Dorf 1055 Thomas Somerall 2021 Iven Jones Jr
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 10/2/19 1201 Melissa McElroy 1111 Jason Cavanzo 1209 Terry Harrison 2125 Kietcha Beacham 2117 David Lopez 1041 Denitra Caldwell
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 10/2/19 C155 Gerritt Lee B128 Mario Cenballos E110 Arthur Rocker C167 Lesline Powe Barton D231 Torrance Williams A121 Fernando Bouffard B204 Bernie Wilkerson C130 Roxanne Razzani C192 Brayan Torres
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 10/2/19 434 Humberto Figueroa 518 Fritchie Bayan 404 Mario Tino
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 10/9/19 2017 Beverly Watson 3019 Julian Jordan 2176 Quintan Montez 3070 Leanne Parker 2218 Ray Esposito 3061 Toni Toschlog 3100 Mary Torres 3057 Nicole Simmons 1012 Symphoni Johnson 3072 Leanne Parker 3237 Perla Montiel
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 10/9/19 2356 Edythe Henry 1630 Chari Wagner 3552 Gilbert Jean 2354 Genesis Perez 1203 Bill Davidson 3219 Keesien Yu 3452 Cheyenne Edinboro
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners-8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 10/9/19 1342 Sharnae Forrester 1132-34 Vanessa Valie 1631-33 Alian Perdomo 1639 Lorainn Milan
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 10/9/19 F0676 Jonathon Cook G0756 Sharo Baez H0914 Tammie/Shirley Taylor Smith G0766 Amber Roderick E0515 Jonathon Cook
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 10/9/19 3092 Linda Evans 2010 Louie Crossfield 3333 Tony Ross 2155 Alfred Gary 2153 Chionnya Buchanan 2416 Karma Butler 1302 Evelyn Ramirez 1723 Anderson Tiu
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 10/9/19 447 Theresa Peterson 348 Leonard Brown 867 D&D Holding of Orlando Inc 550 Leah Mcqueary 764 Holly Eckenroth 445 Nicolle Viera 368 John Eustace 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Abigel E Trevino 55 David Tyrone Hill
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth - 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 459 Justin Jerami Diaz 337 Fernando Pou
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview - 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 48 A Grateful Mind International Inc.- Cindy Yvonne Rand 139 Angela Kay Hutchens 158 Ashley Renee Middleton 647 Ernest Junior Brown
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0427 Naomi Shanice Sallis 0845 Laura Marie Velasquez 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1545 Necco Jovon Kegler 1614 Dana Earl McGowan 1991 HONDA CIVIC CRX VIN JHMED9365MS011051 3212 Karren Jermain Gilzen Vibes Reggae Arena
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1044 Natalie Maria Washington 1080 Jamie'sha Nichole Ross 1081 Angela Denise Kerrison 1093 Shakinda Laki Pollock 2052 Stephanie Elaine Brandon 3264 Anita Marie Jones 3289 Melissa Ann Cheatham-Dupera 4027 Kevin Lee Salazar 4051 Victoria Alyce Getman 4060 Shawn Patrick Brogan 4102 Elroy Nathaniel Francis Jr. 5003 Kimberly Schelle Andrews 5025 Kimberly Schelle Andrews 8039 Oswald Edwards Joseph, William F & Emma Burge 1996 Linc SDJ Sedan - VIN 1LNLM82W7TY668283, Jasmin Edwards 2000 Plym Neon 4 Door - VIN 1P3ES46C6YD670035.
Viewing and bidding for the location listed below will only be available online at www.StorageAuctions.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage- units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 114 Myriam Vladyna Senatus 197 Desiree John 199 Irene Delores Markita Johnson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 279 Desiree John 280 Cadena Elizabeth Joseph 434 Tammy Leora Thornton 450 Valerie Darlene Young 497 Rachel Sanchez 560 Rachel Sanchez 637 Michael Anglo Lee 719 Rosette Castor Vin#1GDHG31N6SF550079 1995 GMC Vandura 3500 248A Alex Ovid Barclay.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 27, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM 0101 - casiano, joel; 0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0105 - Moses, Derek; 0127 - Colas, Fannysha; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0136 - chambers, takiesha; 0137 - Hamilton, Derek; 0141 - Corsale, Melissa; 0149 - Flores, Amanda; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0153 - Louisma, Calvein; 0155 - Jackson, Genene; 0301 - poston, lawanda; 0314 - William, Willie; 0321 - Mills, Tamehsha; 0331 - Soto, Geno; 0345 - Jones Jr, Robert; 0349 - Greenhaus, Nathaniel; 0352 - Mcnair, Randy; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0355 - Melendez, Haydee; 0440 - Green, Jonathan; 0504 - woodard, nedrick; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0529 - Melendez, Ruben; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0702 - Cook, Ramisha; 0726 - rivera, luis; 0821 - Davis, William; 0834 - Acosta, Michelle; 0847 - Imperial, Amanda; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 09100 - Bagby, Jerome; 09107 - Brown, Draja; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 09128 - Torres Martinez, Angel; 0922 - Murphy, Carlos; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0932 - Levine, Adam; 0933 - almestica, omar; 0948 - Daniel, Dale; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0964 - Liberal, Nehemie; 0976 - hechavarria, maria; 0977 - Garcia, Emily; 0985 - Martinez Reyes, Jarmelis; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 0997 - Duverceau, Yves; 1007 - dassie, johnny; 1010 - Crockett, Johnny; 1056 - Misere, Joseph; 1072 - Jett, Charles; 1108 - Perceval, Rachelle; 1125 - Senatus, Bazelaire; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1142 - Nicholas, Julaino; 1174 - Padilla, Yelena; 1175 - Ortiz, Idriana; 1210 - Cruz, Rosemarie; 1214 - Null, Rick; 1224 - Carey, Terri; 1225 - Mcclinton, Roshard; 1237 - pierre, marida; 1242 - Alfonso, Julia; 1244 - Julio, Rigoberto; 1251 - Mcwhorter, Toni; 1275 - Veal, Jessica; 1303 - Cardenas, Celeste; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1345 - Davidson, Marlon; 1366 - Encarnacion Cirilo, Jose; 1368 - Devletian, Ariel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM A193 - Simpson, Gail; B204 - Harding, Zephra; B208 - Gentile, Jessica; B221 - Redding, Jon; B281 - Paul, Eddie; C305 - Taylor, Jameka; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C323 - Truman, Wanda; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C328 - Patel, Pooja; C331 - Green, Norris; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; C338 - Roberts, Edith; D401 - Medelus, Mchenry; D403 - Mckee, Allen; D407 - Richardson, Derrick; D409 - Woodson, Lesine; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D414 - Bradley, Shetoni; D417 - Dyer, Tyisha; D421 - Mcintosh, Elizabeth; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D430 - Williams, Eddie; D449 - Maud, Marie; E503 - Gray, Tammy; E507 - Holland, Gloria; E508 - Wright, Althea; E519 - Bodiford, Katrina; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E541 - daniels, divida; E572 - Parks, Amanda; F620 - hayes, frank; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G700 - Williams, Valecia; G708 - Sims, Nils; G722 - Morales, Amber; H800 - Constant, Joseline; H804 - Gopaul, Valencia; H814 - Kenon, Sherrill; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J907 - Owens, Phillip
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM B012 - Smith, Eric; B028 - Loyd, Pauline; B032 - Cable, Betty; B033 - Carey, Gilbert; B040 - Martinez, Aracelis; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C002 - Edney, Jorion; C005 - Montalvo, Luis; C017 - Hull, Jessica; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C037 - Divra, Anly; C041 - Decoteau, Dexter; D026 - Concepcion, Daora; D029 - volcy, doirin; D048 - Khamisn, Samy; F024 - Kalvans, Mary; F044 - Calloway, Edna; G008 - Brivet, Terrence; G010 - Flerurant, Jempson; G020 - HERWEN, MOISE; G031 - Anderson, Shimara; H008 - Ludd, Jennifer; H033 - Rosario, Ana; J017 - Nixon, Heather; J020 - Taylor, Rambziare; J030 - Resto, Jose; J035 - Haughton, Brandon; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J051 - Harris, Raychelle; J054 - drewberry, Brandy; J056 - Paul, Ernsceau; J060 - Torres, Ramon; J068 - Lebron, Omagdaiz; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J087 - Santiago, Juan; J093 - Echols, Ethel; J110 - Anty, Rebecca; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J114 - MOORE, MONIKA; J143 - fIALLOS, miguel; J146 - aSUELO, Jose; J162 - Hoff, shantel; K036 - Hibbert, Christopher; K050 - Duracin, Danielle; K082 - Florimon, Carolina; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K089 - Deshay, Deannah; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM A109 - Ross, Clara; A140 - Robles, Christian; A146 - Almonte, Allendy; A152 - Barnes, John; A153 - Nieves, Eliska; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B227 - Wattley, Sonya; B245 - Abbaleo, Preston; C318 - Ross, Latasha; C322 - Liscano, Angel; D413 - Roman, Veronica; D428 - Maldonado, Joshua; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E529 - Hylton, Candace; E544 - Valentin, Eddy; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G715 - Parker, Palmer; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H805 - Diaz Espinoza, Pedro; H828 - Hall Jr, George; H830 - Glenn, Amber; I906 - White, Richard; I910 - valentin, edward; I920 - Johnson, Tiffany; I924 - Lalanne, Vedette; J005 - Ramos, Linda; J033 - polanco, Juan; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K132 - Anderson, Susan; K135 - Robert-Enchautegui, Melissa; L208 - Rodriguez Morales, Joel; L213 - Rodriguez Morales, Joel; L223 - Margeson, Jo; M301 - Aguirre, Nadia; M307 - martinez, ramon; N406 - Villanueva, Candice; O504 - Serrano, Edwin; O513 - Rodriguez, Emiley; P009 - Solan, Howard
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 10:30 AM 2010 - Candelaria, Alex; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3016 - Holmes, Luann; 4005 - Giron, Joshua; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 4014 - Jones, Adam; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5203 - Moses, Cody; 6327 - Yon, Bruce; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'; 6437 - Williams, Mary; 6513 - Quandt, Ashley; 6529 - Smart, Judy; 6553 - Williams, Joshlyn; 6619 - Pryor, Marva; 6620 - Diaz, Francesca; 6626 - Marrero, Ashley; 6656 - Proesl, Natalie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM A003 - robles, xiomara; A004 - Fernandes Rodriquez, Joao Jose; B006 - Jefferson, Terrance; B012 - Esse, Justin; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B042 - Vasquez Jimenez, Jean Carlos; B044 - Powerhouse Property Restorations LLC Carrasquillo, Josadad; C009 - Cartagena, Irisol; C052 - Night, Seneca; C077 - Sims, Joseph; C081 - vargas, gelin; C085 - Simpson, Robert; C086 - Estela Domenech, Sachary; D019 - Read, Micheal; D023 - Encarnacion, Jessica; D035 - Kanlibicak, Bedrettin; D040 - Medina, Tania; D046 - Gianni, Anthony; D057 - Pineiro, Christian; D075 - Yzquierdo, James; D086 - Pelier, William; D087 - Maldonado, Jose; D088 - Jenkins, Toccara; D106 - Webb, Aaron; D114 - ruiz, christopher L; D120 - Newlan, Cynthia; D137 - Pelier, William; D139 - Camacho, Robert; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D178 - Truong, Giau; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D187 - Edwards, Eric; D208 - Shanks, Dequan; E004 - Rosario, Janivin; E024 - Abad, Luis; E036 - Bermudez, Maralyn; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E049 - Perez-Paulino Paredes, Genesys; E056 - Chicas, Antonio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM A106 - Tramel, Jayla; A122 - Rivera, Loraine; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B105 - Viering, Talisha; B116 - Pineda, Nic; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B162 - Rodriguez, Selene; B175 - Hodge, Delvin; B200 - ortiz, steven; B219 - Ramos , Denise; B226 - Cruz, Ismael; C126 - Alamo Pratt, Krisnell; C133 - Wilson, Marcus; C137 - Louisdor, Kiara; C145 - Greaves, Marilyn; C153 - Ranson, Clark; C154 - Flores, Eliezer; C162 - Gonzalez Merced, Jermin; C163 - Sheffield, Samantha; C166 - Brent, Ellyse; C190 - Sperato, Jennifer; C195E - Crump, Monica; C201 - Hendley, Lauren; C211E - Glenn, Emanuel; C227B - Samuel, Shakeya; C227G - Rivera, yvette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:15 AM 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0164 - Gunigundo, Mario; 0224 - Christmas, Crystal; 0238 - Marinello, Nancy; 0251 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marsh, Glendell; 0268 - Smith, Catherine; 1009 - Maquivar, Madian; 1013 - Lopez, Samuel; 2009 - Minette, Margary; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 2013 - Phillips, Christopher; 3002 - Richardson, Rayfield; 3018 - jones, wendell; 3021 - Weller, William; 4020 - Colon, glorialys; 6011 - Rivera Muniz, Johnny; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7023 - Duarte Medina, Yolanda; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7060 - Walker, Benjamin; 7065 - King, Charles; 7078 - Harmon, Daniel; 7118 - Carrero, Gerald; 7149 - Nail, Wesley; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8103 - Scotto, Caterina; 8121 - Arroyo, Johanna; 8149 - Hanna, Yolanda; 8150 - Oliver, Marilyn; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie; 9012 - Soriano, Luz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:30 AM 1004 - Oburn, Dennis; 1010 - Ellard, George; 1103 - Vazquez, Marisol; 1141 - Dandy, David; 1156 - Ramirez, Carmen; 1184 - Rodriguez, Joel; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2009 - Achaval, Pedro; 2016 - Claudio, Catheryne D; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2052C - Swiney, Helen; 2053 - Rosado, Rafael; 2118 - Romero, Alicea; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2141 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2224 - Blackmon, Aressa; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 3068 - Bolton, Josh; 4020 - Alwieshi, Youseif; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6104 - Castillo, Alan; 6114 - Acree, Christina; 6120 - Phillips, Shirlene; 7104 - Ramos, Christian; 7312 - ktiri, sami. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 4th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D7HE48N56S598682
2006 DODGE
1FDWE35L29DA50335
2010 TURTLE TOP
1G1PK5SC6C7334700
2012 CHEVROLET
1G3NL52E22C111959
2002 OLDSMOBILE
1GNDX03E42D124490
2002 CHEVROLET
1HGCB7651NA229986
1992 Honda
1HGCR2F30GA186645
2016 HONDA
1NXBR12E1YZ404017
2000 TOYOTA
2C3KA53G96H520167
2006 CHRYSLER
2FMPK3J84GBB43357
2016 FORD
2FMPK3J84GBB43357
2016 FORD
2G1FP22K4X2125388
1999 CHEVROLET
2G1WD5EM5B1208561
2011 CHEVROLET
2G1WT55K389119423
2008 CHEVROLET
2HKRM3H5XDH507333
2013 HONDA
3B7HC12Y3XG226753
1999 DODGE
3C4PDCGB1FT617303
2015 DODGE
3G1BD6SM7JS611436
2018 CHEVROLET
3G1JC1246VS848717
1997 CHEVROLET
4T1BG28K6YU944603
2000 TOYOTA
5FNRL38717B062584
2007 HONDA
5NPE34AF6KH775562
2019 HYUNDAI
5XXGM4A73FG359954
2015 KIA
JA4LX31F06U027921
2006 MITSUBISHI
JKAENEC1XKDA02453
2019 KAWASAKI
JTMZF4DV4CD031803
2012 TOYOTA
KNAFX6A87F5268078
2015 KIA
2HGFA55579H704277
2009 Honda.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/04/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G2ZG58B974190524
2007 PONTIAC
3G1JC1246VS848717
1997 CHEVROLET
KNAFE121745059284
2004 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 1, 2019
1FAFP24156G171143
2006 FORD
4JGBB86EX7A254786
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ
KMHDN45D02U449109
2002 HYUNDAI
WVGBV3AX2EW543616
2014 VOLKSWAGEN
OCTOBER 2, 2019
1HGEJ6222VL065914
1997 HONDA
1N4AL11D13C106114
2003 NISSAN
3N1CN7AP9GL829202
2016 NISSAN
JTEDS43A182034497
2008 TOYOTA
WAUJC68E84A098142
2004 AUDI
OCTOBER 3, 2019
1GNDS13S242411688
2004 CHEVROLET
1GNSKJKC5FR162508
2015 CHEVROLET
WBAET37423NJ41163
2003 BMW
YV1CZ59H841053015
2004 VOLVO
OCTOBER 4, 2019
1GCEC14X77Z612292
2007 CHEVROLET
1HGES16502L024357
2002 HONDA
2B3CJ4DGXBH533935
2011 DODGE
3FAFP31342R219620
2002 FORD
JM1BK123951233098
2005 MAZDA
OCTOBER 5, 2019
1G1JC1243Y7240608
2000 CHEVROLET
KNAGR4A61B5163791
2011 KIA.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1128– Nicholas Hill, A.K.A. Nicholas Ray, Nicholas Ray Hill, 1552 – Tony Martinez, A.K.A. Tony Jose Martinez, 2129 – Kristina Medina, A.K.A. Kristina Janine Medina. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on October 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@ compassselfstorage.com
9/11, 9/18
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 10th, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2005 MITS
4A4MM21S05E034184
2003 FORD
2FAFP71W83X121985
1999 LEXS
JT6GF10U4X0035082
1999 LEXS
JT6HF10U4X0038391
2002 HOND
JHMCG56742C032900
2008 BUIC
1G4HD57228U182330
2006 MAZD
1YVFP80C165M15218
2015 MITS
JA32U2FU0FU019120
2003 INFI
JNKCV54E43M212204
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Nissan
VIN# JN8AE2KPXF9123504
2004 Toyota
VIN# JTEZU14R048013456
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 02, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC