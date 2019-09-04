Legal Public Notices 9/4 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, September 17th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Maria Legarda – Office furniture, Boxes. Maria Legarda –Patio set, Boxes, Furniture. Antonio Vazquez– Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. Darriel Tanner–Boxes, Bins, Small Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION, Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 18th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Anthony Seeley - household, John Gregory - Household goods, Julia Coston - House hold goods, Kim Longley - furniture, Angel Greene - Household goods, Furniture, Camille Iton - Household goods, Cecilia Krause - household items Christmas decorations clothes dishes, Sandra McCoy - boxes, totes, Vanessa Blake - armour, boxes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION: Extra Space Storage – Store 1336, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, September 17th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Khalia Scarbrough- Dresser, TV, Boxes, Totes, Bedframe, Guitar, Futon, Fake Plants, Movies, Lamp. Peter Moehrle - Chair, Boxes, Paintings, Fishing Pole, Books, Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on 9/17/2019 @ 11:30 am:
Toni-Lynn Soto- Mattress, Desk. Reynaldo Mateo- household goods. Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp Inc.- Household Goods. Holly Coleman Zakaib- Household Goods. Adrian Robinson- king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes. Danielle Gowins- Household Goods. Martin Santiago- Household Goods. Agnes Ortiz- Dining table, 4 chairs, sectional, 2 beds, stove & boxes. Jeffrey Viruet- Household Goods. Amanda Lynn Curbelo- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 9/17/19 @12:00PM.
Rami Mohamad- household goods, Taylor White-Household Goods, Michelle Milender household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, September 16, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Amanda Ellis-Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shenita Daniels-household goods. Anglequie Mills- Household Items. April Davis- Queen bed, dresser, leather sofa and boxes of clothing. Iyonna Spates-Sofa, love seat, queen bed and household items. Torres Hussey- bed, clothes, kitchen. Lashonda Black- Beds, dresser, sofa and household items. Leon Oneal- Clothing. Boyd Stephens- Furniture and boxes of clothing. Floyd Henderson- Furniture and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jeannetta Maxena - Household goods Janice Barnes -Household items Desmond Grayson- Household goods Lydia Williams- Household items Brian Morgan- Household items Franklin Graffuis- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 09/18/19 @ 4:00PM
:Amanda Lund household goods, NKansa- Gyane INdusties business supplies, Greyson Fesperman queen bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 9/18/19 @ 12:00p.m.
BREANNA GOURFEAU Household goods, Michaella Faustin dress forms, Hailey Evans Clothes and Misc, Beverly Sneed House hold items, furniture, dressers, Chiquita Smith House hold items, 2 sofas, 2 tvs, Bed, Clothes, Louise Fredrick Household Goods, Jose Ruiz computer, tools, tires, mattress, Tonjla Scott household items, Shomari Martez Bowens -Conwell beds and boxes, Leon Mitchell clothings, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 9/17/19 at 4pm.
Jimmy Bond Jr: bedroom set, dining room table and living room set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd., Orlando FL, 32817 (321) 320- 4055 on 9/17/19 at 4:00PM.
Suzette Castro - Household goods, Michael McFadden - Household goods and tools, Natalia Gutierrez - Household goods, Tina Arista - Bags and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 9/18/19 @ 10:30am
Julie Ann Rodriguez household goods, Ramon Testa -Soto quen bed,couch,boxes , Misty Autery two mattresses and couple of boxes, Rocco Cardiel house hold goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Courtney Tanner Household, Jose Melendez boxes, herbert Williams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, 9/16/2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Janet Howell household items, Teena Stewart Garage items, Darryl Patterson Household items, Sarah Wrigley Household items, Johnnie Thomas Auto Parts, Alfonso Woods car battery, clothes, Sandra Peterson Housegoods, furniture, Juan Sanjurjo Ortega Jr Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 09/18/2019 @ 11am
Desir Verbeau- boxes; Millien Delia- boxes and furniture; Jessica Jones- household items; Barbara Cummings- household items; Jesula Valsaint - bedframe, washer, and clothes; Elouise Reddick- boxes and restaurant equipment; Angela R Winchester- furniture and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 9/18/19 @ 11:30am.
Melleah Hook household goods, Jeffrey Cozart household goods, Patrick Freeman clothes, Yamilet Colon Negron building supply, Jennifer Spell household goods, Johnathan Moment household goods, Tamika Gainer household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 17, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michael Stewart- household goods, Jacqueline Tecci- household Items, boxes, Angelyn K Hughley- household goods, Tialda Williams -household goods, Nekeya Drinkard - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 09/18/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Jacqueline Tate tools, candice turner CLOTHES, TIAGO DE OLIVEIRA tools, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Mary Spicer household /personal items etc, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Lakeithia Rozier living set, table & clothes, David Caesar Office goods, Sylvia Willams 2 bar stools (large) luggage, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest frame, Dava Hankerson party supplies, Ayanna Dyer Housegoods, Stephanie Danielle Oliver Housegoods, Jacqueline Tate Unit #09031, 2005, FORD, F150, VIN# 1FTRX152W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Luis Naim boxes, Nathan Curry Washer Dryer, HHG & electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
September 16th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
: Bruce Phillips- household goods, Rodrekaus Watt-household goods, Ellie Mulcahey -storing boxes, Lavoera Cooper- household goods, Einar Helgi Oskarsson - household good, LaShant Hawkins- household goods, Lesley Hinojosa-1 bedroom house and garage items, Cameron Krache- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FICTITIOUS NAME NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bullfrog Enterprises Inc., owner, is desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of "Jeremiah's Italian Ice
" located in Orange County, Florida, intends to register the said name with the division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF LORRAINE MARY LOVETT Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002279-O
Probate Division. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Lorraine Mary Lovett, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The name and address of the personal representative is set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/4/2019. Personal Representative /s/ David Hepburn, 1976 Old Byre Way, Apex, NC 27502
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-758
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MILANDA FRANCOIS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP07-576
In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: CEBERT STEWART
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CAC
CASE NO.: DP17-719
In the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DUSTIN STEED
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone,
Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tiara Sterling
, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gustavo Trejo
, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Loanmin Lopez
, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexis Brugal, of 2834 Ara Dr., Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FLASH Investigations LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"FLASH Investigations LLC
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/26/19
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on September 11th, 2019 personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:30 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Dylan Bosch Unit 2317 (Unknown, Misc.), John Copeland Jr. Unit 312 (Unknown, Misc.), Laurence Fosgate Jr. Unit 327 (Unknown, Misc.), Tammy Hunter Unit 226 (Furniture, Household Goods, tools, sporting goods, toys), Sean Maltby Unit 623 (Unknown, Misc.), Charles Ed Pullen Unit 721 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Risucci Unit 606 (Household Goods, Boxes, Dryer, Bed Frame), Victor Ivan Rivera Hernandez Unit 201 (Unknown, Misc.), Shirley San Soucie Unit 1417 (Unknown, Misc.), Ashley Sawyer Unit 313 (Gym Equipment), Jacklin Smith Unit 404 (Clothes, Household Goods, Misc.), Michael Ungar Unit 2614 (Unknown, Misc.).
Notice of Public Sale
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Chonda Hawkins, Mary Weibush, Kristy Barrantes, Salena Dyer, Jamie Dorsey, Patrick Smith, Cedric Watkins, Kenya Kuehn, Geno Jarquin, Louis Jean Enso, Dawn Tangri.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
September 27, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2004 MITSUBISHI LANCER
VIN # JA3AJ26E84U066888
2003 HONDA CIVIC
VIN # 1HGEM22023L013906
2007 CADILAC DTS
VIN # 1G6KD57927U187682
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On September 17th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
: Gina Silvana- Fence pickets, Garvey Johnson- piano, cabinets, Trang Thi Thien Vo- household items, Elizabeth Ann Hallet -home items, Renier Maiguel- household items, Diana Andrade- house items, Professional Cleaners - vending machines, Bryan Garcia- household items, Cody Culbreth household items, Sofia Erbiti Lugo- household, Vivian Louise Farley- home, Janette Munoz- queen bed and boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 20th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19XFB2F89FE018199
2015 HONDA
1FAFP53S7XA219824
1999 FORD
1FALP52UXVA199300
1997 FORD
1FMDU32P8TZB78932
1996 FORD
1FMZU62K03ZB57147
2003 FORD
1G4HP54K814145767
2001 BUICK
1GNDM15Z8KB131386
1989 CHEVROLET
1GNDM19W0XB105307
1999 CHEVROLET
1HGEJ6676XL025344
1999 HONDA
1LNHM82W7XY665377
1999 LINCOLN
1N4AB42D7WC515001
1998 NISSAN
1N4AL3AP8JC189477
2018 NISSAN
1N4BL3AP8DC132690
2013 NISSAN
1N4DL01D2YC201974
2000 NISSAN
2C4RDGCG0CR342104
12 DODGE
2G1WF52E249448968
2004 CHEVROLET
2HGES26741H533256
2001 HONDA
3HAJEAVH87L485426
2007 ITNL
3N1CN7AP3GL852667
2016 NISSAN
3VWRM71K99M026124
2009 VOLKSWAGEN
4A3AA46G91E198429
2001 MITSUBISHI
4S2CK58W544316736
2004 ISUZU
4T1BE32K03U175853
2003 TOYOTA
4T1BG22K0YU712099
2000 TOYOTA
53NBE1624G1035559
2016 DIAC
5TFCZ5AN4JX158005
2018 TOYOTA
5YFBURHE4GP487043
2016 TOYOTA
KL1TD56E49B347924
2009 CHEVROLET
KM8K12AA5JU112016
2018 HYUNDAI
KMHCN4AC5AU481819
2010 HYUNDAI
KMHCT4AE2FU855365
2015 HYUNDAI
KNAFE161955134806
2005 KIA
NOVIN0200930844
2007 HOMEMADE
WBADM5347YBY17335
2000 BMW
YV1LS5377W1474716
1998 VOLVO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/20/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B3HB48B87D268468
2007 DODGE
1G2ZG58N074157051
2007 PONTIAC
2HGFC2F52HH516983
2017 HONDA
JTLKE50E381029747
2008 TOYOTA
KNADM4A33F6505992
2015 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
1FMCU94158KD84328
2008 FORD
SEPTEMBER 18, 2019
JYARJ04E51A013201
2001 YAMAHA
SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
1B3HB48B57D109522
2007 DODGE
JN8DR09X93W711306
2003 NISSAN
SEPTEMBER 20, 2019
1G6KD54Y21U205312
2001 CADILLAC
SEPTEMBER 21, 2019
2C3JA43R45H181405
2005 CHRYSLER
4T1BG22K11U839613
2001 TOYOTA
SEPTEMBER 22, 2019
5TETU62N96Z195280
2006 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Mikayla Panariello 167 Microwave, dresser, mattress, shelf, bedframe, table, household items Delfina Martinez Ubiera 437 Sofa, bedframe, mattress, box spring, electronics, chair, small household appliances, art work, boxes, clothes, holiday decorations, household items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of September, 2019.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Hyundai
VIN# KMHCM36C67U001933
2001 Chevy
VIN# 1G1JC124817288952
2005 Mercedes
VIN# WDBTK75GX5T050351
2000 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ2220Y0203983
2003 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM56623A004271
2000 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3WX52H9YF123908
2002 Mercury
VIN# 4M2ZV11T62DJ14551
2007 Nissan
VIN# 5N1BV28U07N133105
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D4GP25B16B730581
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 18, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2006 BMW
VIN# WBANE53516CK80768
2007 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1ZS57F47F257610
1997 ZZN (BOMBADIER WAVE RUNNER)
HULL ID# ZZNH1624D797
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on September 16th, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Albert Anderson, deceased, File number 2018 -CP 000771-0
is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 2110, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this Notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 9/4/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Pamela Collins Dunmore, Law Office of Pamela Collins Dunmore, 239 SW 7th Terrace, Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 373-1521. /s/ Personal Representative Maryann Anderson, 4531 Towerpine Road, Orlando, FL 32839.
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes: NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under fictitious name of True Group
, located at 4800 Wofford Lane, in the County of Orange, in the City of Orlando, Florida 32810 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida, this 29th day of August, 2019. My Property Support, LLC
.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO, COUNTY OF COLFAX, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, CHILDREN’S DIVISION. No. D-809-SA-2019-01. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MOLLIE TANNER. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ADOPTION PROCEEDING TO: Julissa Mendez Tanner
, biological mother of Julia Mendez Tanner DOB: May 16, 2007 and Reagan List Tanner DOB February 26, 2009. A Petition for Step-Parent Adoption and Termination of Biological Mothers Rights has been filed in the above captioned and numbered cause. The proposed adoptee, Julia Mendez Tanner, was born on May 16, 2007 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. The proposed adoptee, Raegan List Tanner, was born on February 26, 2009 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. You are notified that unless you file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days in the Eighth Judicial District Court located on 1413 South Second Raton, NM 87740 your consent to the adoption will not be required and the Petitioner will request a default judgment be entered against you terminating your parental rights. District Court Clerk By: /s/ Deputy. Submitted by: Peak Legal Group, LLC. /s/ Harold O. Atencio 6312 Montano Rd NW, Ste. A Albuquerque, NM 87120, (505) 839-9111
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve JMF Mechanical Solutions Inc. 11586 Boggy Creek Road Orlando, FL 32824 Account of Victor Miranda 2006 Dodge VIN 2D8FV47T56H123687 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $4420.50 Sale date is September 20, 2019 at 9 AM.