Legal Public Notices 9/4 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Maria Legarda – Office furniture, Boxes. Maria Legarda –Patio set, Boxes, Furniture. Antonio Vazquez– Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. Darriel Tanner–Boxes, Bins, Small Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Anthony Seeley - household, John Gregory - Household goods, Julia Coston - House hold goods, Kim Longley - furniture, Angel Greene - Household goods, Furniture, Camille Iton - Household goods, Cecilia Krause - household items Christmas decorations clothes dishes, Sandra McCoy - boxes, totes, Vanessa Blake - armour, boxes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Khalia Scarbrough- Dresser, TV, Boxes, Totes, Bedframe, Guitar, Futon, Fake Plants, Movies, Lamp. Peter Moehrle - Chair, Boxes, Paintings, Fishing Pole, Books, Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Toni-Lynn Soto- Mattress, Desk. Reynaldo Mateo- household goods. Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp Inc.- Household Goods. Holly Coleman Zakaib- Household Goods. Adrian Robinson- king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes. Danielle Gowins- Household Goods. Martin Santiago- Household Goods. Agnes Ortiz- Dining table, 4 chairs, sectional, 2 beds, stove & boxes. Jeffrey Viruet- Household Goods. Amanda Lynn Curbelo- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rami Mohamad- household goods, Taylor White-Household Goods, Michelle Milender household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Amanda Ellis-Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shenita Daniels-household goods. Anglequie Mills- Household Items. April Davis- Queen bed, dresser, leather sofa and boxes of clothing. Iyonna Spates-Sofa, love seat, queen bed and household items. Torres Hussey- bed, clothes, kitchen. Lashonda Black- Beds, dresser, sofa and household items. Leon Oneal- Clothing. Boyd Stephens- Furniture and boxes of clothing. Floyd Henderson- Furniture and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jeannetta Maxena - Household goods Janice Barnes -Household items Desmond Grayson- Household goods Lydia Williams- Household items Brian Morgan- Household items Franklin Graffuis- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated::Amanda Lund household goods, NKansa- Gyane INdusties business supplies, Greyson Fesperman queen bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:BREANNA GOURFEAU Household goods, Michaella Faustin dress forms, Hailey Evans Clothes and Misc, Beverly Sneed House hold items, furniture, dressers, Chiquita Smith House hold items, 2 sofas, 2 tvs, Bed, Clothes, Louise Fredrick Household Goods, Jose Ruiz computer, tools, tires, mattress, Tonjla Scott household items, Shomari Martez Bowens -Conwell beds and boxes, Leon Mitchell clothings, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jimmy Bond Jr: bedroom set, dining room table and living room set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Suzette Castro - Household goods, Michael McFadden - Household goods and tools, Natalia Gutierrez - Household goods, Tina Arista - Bags and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Julie Ann Rodriguez household goods, Ramon Testa -Soto quen bed,couch,boxes , Misty Autery two mattresses and couple of boxes, Rocco Cardiel house hold goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Courtney Tanner Household, Jose Melendez boxes, herbert Williams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Janet Howell household items, Teena Stewart Garage items, Darryl Patterson Household items, Sarah Wrigley Household items, Johnnie Thomas Auto Parts, Alfonso Woods car battery, clothes, Sandra Peterson Housegoods, furniture, Juan Sanjurjo Ortega Jr Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Desir Verbeau- boxes; Millien Delia- boxes and furniture; Jessica Jones- household items; Barbara Cummings- household items; Jesula Valsaint - bedframe, washer, and clothes; Elouise Reddick- boxes and restaurant equipment; Angela R Winchester- furniture and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Melleah Hook household goods, Jeffrey Cozart household goods, Patrick Freeman clothes, Yamilet Colon Negron building supply, Jennifer Spell household goods, Johnathan Moment household goods, Tamika Gainer household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Stewart- household goods, Jacqueline Tecci- household Items, boxes, Angelyn K Hughley- household goods, Tialda Williams -household goods, Nekeya Drinkard - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedJacqueline Tate tools, candice turner CLOTHES, TIAGO DE OLIVEIRA tools, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Mary Spicer household /personal items etc, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Lakeithia Rozier living set, table & clothes, David Caesar Office goods, Sylvia Willams 2 bar stools (large) luggage, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest frame, Dava Hankerson party supplies, Ayanna Dyer Housegoods, Stephanie Danielle Oliver Housegoods, Jacqueline Tate Unit #09031, 2005, FORD, F150, VIN# 1FTRX152W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Luis Naim boxes, Nathan Curry Washer Dryer, HHG & electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Bruce Phillips- household goods, Rodrekaus Watt-household goods, Ellie Mulcahey -storing boxes, Lavoera Cooper- household goods, Einar Helgi Oskarsson - household good, LaShant Hawkins- household goods, Lesley Hinojosa-1 bedroom house and garage items, Cameron Krache- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that Bullfrog Enterprises Inc., owner, is desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of "" located in Orange County, Florida, intends to register the said name with the division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF LORRAINE MARY LOVETT Deceased. File No.Probate Division. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Lorraine Mary Lovett, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The name and address of the personal representative is set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/4/2019. Personal Representative /s/ David Hepburn, 1976 Old Byre Way, Apex, NC 27502IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CACIn the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone, Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexis Brugal, of 2834 Ara Dr., Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/26/19Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on September 11th, 2019 personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:30 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Dylan Bosch Unit 2317 (Unknown, Misc.), John Copeland Jr. Unit 312 (Unknown, Misc.), Laurence Fosgate Jr. Unit 327 (Unknown, Misc.), Tammy Hunter Unit 226 (Furniture, Household Goods, tools, sporting goods, toys), Sean Maltby Unit 623 (Unknown, Misc.), Charles Ed Pullen Unit 721 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Risucci Unit 606 (Household Goods, Boxes, Dryer, Bed Frame), Victor Ivan Rivera Hernandez Unit 201 (Unknown, Misc.), Shirley San Soucie Unit 1417 (Unknown, Misc.), Ashley Sawyer Unit 313 (Gym Equipment), Jacklin Smith Unit 404 (Clothes, Household Goods, Misc.), Michael Ungar Unit 2614 (Unknown, Misc.).In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date:. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Chonda Hawkins, Mary Weibush, Kristy Barrantes, Salena Dyer, Jamie Dorsey, Patrick Smith, Cedric Watkins, Kenya Kuehn, Geno Jarquin, Louis Jean Enso, Dawn Tangri.September 27, 2019 at 8:00AM at1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidderTerm of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYwill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On: Gina Silvana- Fence pickets, Garvey Johnson- piano, cabinets, Trang Thi Thien Vo- household items, Elizabeth Ann Hallet -home items, Renier Maiguel- household items, Diana Andrade- house items, Professional Cleaners - vending machines, Bryan Garcia- household items, Cody Culbreth household items, Sofia Erbiti Lugo- household, Vivian Louise Farley- home, Janette Munoz- queen bed and boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;19XFB2F89FE0181992015 HONDA1FAFP53S7XA2198241999 FORD1FALP52UXVA1993001997 FORD1FMDU32P8TZB789321996 FORD1FMZU62K03ZB571472003 FORD1G4HP54K8141457672001 BUICK1GNDM15Z8KB1313861989 CHEVROLET1GNDM19W0XB1053071999 CHEVROLET1HGEJ6676XL0253441999 HONDA1LNHM82W7XY6653771999 LINCOLN1N4AB42D7WC5150011998 NISSAN1N4AL3AP8JC1894772018 NISSAN1N4BL3AP8DC1326902013 NISSAN1N4DL01D2YC2019742000 NISSAN2C4RDGCG0CR34210412 DODGE2G1WF52E2494489682004 CHEVROLET2HGES26741H5332562001 HONDA3HAJEAVH87L4854262007 ITNL3N1CN7AP3GL8526672016 NISSAN3VWRM71K99M0261242009 VOLKSWAGEN4A3AA46G91E1984292001 MITSUBISHI4S2CK58W5443167362004 ISUZU4T1BE32K03U1758532003 TOYOTA4T1BG22K0YU7120992000 TOYOTA53NBE1624G10355592016 DIAC5TFCZ5AN4JX1580052018 TOYOTA5YFBURHE4GP4870432016 TOYOTAKL1TD56E49B3479242009 CHEVROLETKM8K12AA5JU1120162018 HYUNDAIKMHCN4AC5AU4818192010 HYUNDAIKMHCT4AE2FU8553652015 HYUNDAIKNAFE1619551348062005 KIANOVIN02009308442007 HOMEMADEWBADM5347YBY173352000 BMWYV1LS5377W14747161998 VOLVONOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/20/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1B3HB48B87D2684682007 DODGE1G2ZG58N0741570512007 PONTIAC2HGFC2F52HH5169832017 HONDAJTLKE50E3810297472008 TOYOTAKNADM4A33F65059922015 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FMCU94158KD843282008 FORDJYARJ04E51A0132012001 YAMAHA1B3HB48B57D1095222007 DODGEJN8DR09X93W7113062003 NISSAN1G6KD54Y21U2053122001 CADILLAC2C3JA43R45H1814052005 CHRYSLER4T1BG22K11U8396132001 TOYOTA5TETU62N96Z1952802006 TOYOTANOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Mikayla Panariello 167 Microwave, dresser, mattress, shelf, bedframe, table, household items Delfina Martinez Ubiera 437 Sofa, bedframe, mattress, box spring, electronics, chair, small household appliances, art work, boxes, clothes, holiday decorations, household items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of September, 2019.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2007 HyundaiVIN# KMHCM36C67U0019332001 ChevyVIN# 1G1JC1248172889522005 MercedesVIN# WDBTK75GX5T0503512000 MazdaVIN# JM1BJ2220Y02039832003 HondaVIN# 1HGCM56623A0042712000 OldsmobileVIN# 1G3WX52H9YF1239082002 MercuryVIN# 4M2ZV11T62DJ145512007 NissanVIN# 5N1BV28U07N1331052006 DodgeVIN# 1D4GP25B16B730581To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 18, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2006 BMWVIN# WBANE53516CK807682007 CHEVROLETVIN# 1G1ZS57F47F2576101997 ZZN (BOMBADIER WAVE RUNNER)HULL ID# ZZNH1624D797To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792The administration of the Estate of Albert Anderson, deceased, File numberis pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 2110, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this Notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 9/4/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Pamela Collins Dunmore, Law Office of Pamela Collins Dunmore, 239 SW 7th Terrace, Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 373-1521. /s/ Personal Representative Maryann Anderson, 4531 Towerpine Road, Orlando, FL 32839.Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes:IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under fictitious name of, located at 4800 Wofford Lane, in the County of Orange, in the City of Orlando, Florida 32810 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida, this 29th day of August, 2019.STATE OF NEW MEXICO, COUNTY OF COLFAX, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, CHILDREN’S DIVISION. No. D-809-SA-2019-01. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MOLLIE TANNER. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ADOPTION PROCEEDING TO:, biological mother of Julia Mendez Tanner DOB: May 16, 2007 and Reagan List Tanner DOB February 26, 2009. A Petition for Step-Parent Adoption and Termination of Biological Mothers Rights has been filed in the above captioned and numbered cause. The proposed adoptee, Julia Mendez Tanner, was born on May 16, 2007 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. The proposed adoptee, Raegan List Tanner, was born on February 26, 2009 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. You are notified that unless you file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days in the Eighth Judicial District Court located on 1413 South Second Raton, NM 87740 your consent to the adoption will not be required and the Petitioner will request a default judgment be entered against you terminating your parental rights. District Court Clerk By: /s/ Deputy. Submitted by: Peak Legal Group, LLC. /s/ Harold O. Atencio 6312 Montano Rd NW, Ste. A Albuquerque, NM 87120, (505) 839-9111The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve JMF Mechanical Solutions Inc. 11586 Boggy Creek Road Orlando, FL 32824 Account of Victor Miranda 2006 Dodge VIN 2D8FV47T56H123687 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $4420.50 Sale date is September 20, 2019 at 9 AM.