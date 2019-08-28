Legal Public Notices 8/28 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, September 17th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Maria Legarda – Office furniture, Boxes. Maria Legarda –Patio set, Boxes, Furniture. Antonio Vazquez– Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. Darriel Tanner–Boxes, Bins, Small Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION, Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 18th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Anthony Seeley - household, John Gregory - Household goods, Julia Coston - House hold goods, Kim Longley - furniture, Angel Greene - Household goods, Furniture, Camille Iton - Household goods, Cecilia Krause - household items Christmas decorations clothes dishes, Sandra McCoy - boxes, totes, Vanessa Blake - armour, boxes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION: Extra Space Storage – Store 1336, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, September 17th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Khalia Scarbrough- Dresser, TV, Boxes, Totes, Bedframe, Guitar, Futon, Fake Plants, Movies, Lamp. Peter Moehrle - Chair, Boxes, Paintings, Fishing Pole, Books, Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Auction
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on September 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1421 Maria Zaldana 1503 Jenny Villaverde 1631 Omayra Virola 1658 Jonathan Cruzado 2479 Howard A Baker 2494 Patrick Rosant 2604 Maximo Benitez 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 8/21/19, 8/28/19.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on 9/17/2019 @ 11:30 am:
Toni-Lynn Soto- Mattress, Desk. Reynaldo Mateo- household goods. Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp Inc.- Household Goods. Holly Coleman Zakaib- Household Goods. Adrian Robinson- king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes. Danielle Gowins- Household Goods. Martin Santiago- Household Goods. Agnes Ortiz- Dining table, 4 chairs, sectional, 2 beds, stove & boxes. Jeffrey Viruet- Household Goods. Amanda Lynn Curbelo- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on September 10, 2019, at 1PM
Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. Jorge Velez: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 09/10/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jose Antonio Velez Santiago Tools, Chester draw, Amanda Zuniga Household items, Takisha Cornelius-Coachman, Household items, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton household items, Adaryl Beasley household items, Lisa Clarke furniture, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Prince Thimot 4-bedroom furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 9/10/19 @ 10:00am.
Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet copiers, business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 9/10/19 @ 1:00pm
Eric Meggetti household items, Leila Savage household items, Melinda Martinez household items, Denisse Rivera household items, Damien Mateo furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 9/17/19 @12:00PM.
Rami Mohamad- household goods, Taylor White-Household Goods, Michelle Milender household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, September 16, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Amanda Ellis-Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shenita Daniels-household goods. Anglequie Mills- Household Items. April Davis- Queen bed, dresser, leather sofa and boxes of clothing. Iyonna Spates-Sofa, love seat, queen bed and household items. Torres Hussey- bed, clothes, kitchen. Lashonda Black- Beds, dresser, sofa and household items. Leon Oneal- Clothing. Boyd Stephens- Furniture and boxes of clothing. Floyd Henderson- Furniture and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jeannetta Maxena - Household goods Janice Barnes -Household items Desmond Grayson- Household goods Lydia Williams- Household items Brian Morgan- Household items Franklin Graffuis- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 09/10/19 @ 11:00 am
Sophia Abrams Btatton- Household goods, Stephany Marie Callejas- 2 couches, boxes, Gabriel Romero- Rims, Car parts, Tools, Christopher Bryan- Household goods, Naomi Stella Cavanaugh- household furniture, personal items, boxes, Carlos Alberto Crespo Chiru- household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera- household goods, personal items, Gabriel Rodriguez- Household Goods Michael Douglas Boozer- household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin- household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett- Household goods, personal items, Klinsman Rickert- Boxes, Norjorie Johnson- household goods, personal items, John Henry Braynon- household goods, personal items, Arcadio Landrau- pool table, tools, Jessica Glass- household goods, personal goods, Eddie Mccain- bed, mini fridge The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 09/18/19 @ 4:00PM
:Amanda Lund household goods, NKansa- Gyane INdusties business supplies, Greyson Fesperman queen bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 9/18/19 @ 12:00p.m.
BREANNA GOURFEAU Household goods, Michaella Faustin dress forms, Hailey Evans Clothes and Misc, Beverly Sneed House hold items, furniture, dressers, Chiquita Smith House hold items, 2 sofas, 2 tvs, Bed, Clothes, Louise Fredrick Household Goods, Jose Ruiz computer, tools, tires, mattress, Tonjla Scott household items, Shomari Martez Bowens -Conwell beds and boxes, Leon Mitchell clothings, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 9/17/19 at 4pm.
Jimmy Bond Jr: bedroom set, dining room table and living room set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd., Orlando FL, 32817 (321) 320- 4055 on 9/17/19 at 4:00PM.
Suzette Castro - Household goods, Michael McFadden - Household goods and tools, Natalia Gutierrez - Household goods, Tina Arista - Bags and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 9/18/19 @ 10:30am
Julie Ann Rodriguez household goods, Ramon Testa -Soto quen bed,couch,boxes , Misty Autery two mattresses and couple of boxes, Rocco Cardiel house hold goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Courtney Tanner Household, Jose Melendez boxes, herbert Williams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, 9/16/2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Janet Howell household items, Teena Stewart Garage items, Darryl Patterson Household items, Sarah Wrigley Household items, Johnnie Thomas Auto Parts, Alfonso Woods car battery, clothes, Sandra Peterson Housegoods, furniture, Juan Sanjurjo Ortega Jr Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 09/18/2019 @ 11am
Desir Verbeau- boxes; Millien Delia- boxes and furniture; Jessica Jones- household items; Barbara Cummings- household items; Jesula Valsaint - bedframe, washer, and clothes; Elouise Reddick- boxes and restaurant equipment; Angela R Winchester- furniture and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 9/18/19 @ 11:30am.
Melleah Hook household goods, Jeffrey Cozart household goods, Patrick Freeman clothes, Yamilet Colon Negron building supply, Jennifer Spell household goods, Johnathan Moment household goods, Tamika Gainer household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 17, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michael Stewart- household goods, Jacqueline Tecci- household Items, boxes, Angelyn K Hughley- household goods, Tialda Williams -household goods, Nekeya Drinkard - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 09/18/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Jacqueline Tate tools, candice turner CLOTHES, TIAGO DE OLIVEIRA tools, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Mary Spicer household /personal items etc, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Lakeithia Rozier living set, table & clothes, David Caesar Office goods, Sylvia Willams 2 bar stools (large) luggage, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest frame, Dava Hankerson party supplies, Ayanna Dyer Housegoods, Stephanie Danielle Oliver Housegoods, Jacqueline Tate Unit #09031, 2005, FORD, F150, VIN# 1FTRX152W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Luis Naim boxes, Nathan Curry Washer Dryer, HHG & electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL S. SHEEHAN
Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-1493-O
Probate Division. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael S. Sheehan, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/14/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Alex Platt, Alexander Platt, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 119583, DI PIETRO PARTNERS, LLP, 901 E. LAS OLAS BLVD. Suite 202, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 712-3070, Fax: (954) 337-3824, E-Mail: service@ddpalaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: paralegal@ddpalaw.com
. Personal Representative /s/ Kristine Bobbitt, 818 Klondale St., China Grove, NC 28023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF HOLLY MCBEAN SHEEGER
, Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002132-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Holly McBean Sheeger, deceased, whose date of death was August 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/21/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Seth A. Marmor, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 337099 Hark Yon Marmor, PLLC, 2101 NW Corporate Boulevard, Suite 220, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Telephone: (561) 995-1800, Fax: (561) 995-1801, E-Mail: seth@harklegal.com
, Secondary E-Mail: cliff@harklegal.com
. Personal Representatives: /S/ David Sheeger, 185 West End Avenue, #19D, New York, New York 10023. /S/ Sherry Posner, 1100 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE NO.19-DP-7
IN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Miryam Nefertari Nash
5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Victoria Lee Morris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-9
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kevin Barnett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-758
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MILANDA FRANCOIS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CAC
CASE NO.: DP17-719
In the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DUSTIN STEED
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone,
Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tiara Sterling
, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gustavo Trejo
, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Loanmin Lopez
, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
AUGUST 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
MONEY 4000 BLK S SEMORAN
MONEY 11000 BLK NARCOOSSEE
BIKE 1200 W ROBINSON
BIKE 21 W WINTER PARK
BIKE 1000 BLK E KALEY
LAPTOP 5300 BLK CINDERLANE
POWER TOOL PARRAMORE/WASHINGTON
TV 1000 BLK W GORE
WATCH ORANGE/CENTRAL
CELL PHONE SEMORAN/HOFFNER
CELL PHONE 3000 BLK CR SMITH
MISC TOOLS WESTMORELAND/CONCORD
GAME STATION 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
5 MISC CELL PHONES 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
WATCH 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
SCANNER 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Christian Life Missions, INC., of 600 Rinehart Road, Lake Mary, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Orange County
Prayer Breakfast
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Orange County
Prayer Breakfast
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/21/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, GHC Group Services LLC, of 3362 Robert Trent Jones Dr, unit 201, Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Toro Tires
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Toro Tires
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/1/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Paula Leeper, of P.O. Box 1889, Orlando, FL 32802, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Urban Transcription
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Urban Transcription
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/22/19
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) To Marcus Porter
Lot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on September 11th, 2019 personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:30 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Dylan Bosch Unit 2317 (Unknown, Misc.), John Copeland Jr. Unit 312 (Unknown, Misc.), Laurence Fosgate Jr. Unit 327 (Unknown, Misc.), Tammy Hunter Unit 226 (Furniture, Household Goods, tools, sporting goods, toys), Sean Maltby Unit 623 (Unknown, Misc.), Charles Ed Pullen Unit 721 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Risucci Unit 606 (Household Goods, Boxes, Dryer, Bed Frame), Victor Ivan Rivera Hernandez Unit 201 (Unknown, Misc.), Shirley San Soucie Unit 1417 (Unknown, Misc.), Ashley Sawyer Unit 313 (Gym Equipment), Jacklin Smith Unit 404 (Clothes, Household Goods, Misc.), Michael Ungar Unit 2614 (Unknown, Misc.).
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 5, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D48 Mary Blake $462.12, A02 Rashida Williams $280.79, E37 Pedro Hernandez $1965.67, C11 John Brown $486.02, D07 Edward Hainesworth $403.70, D27 Amanda Trinidad $390.44
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1296 Kristopher Phillips $843.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $627.53, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1120.41, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $818.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; D112 Sone Ndobe $780.02, C111 Stephanie Carten $670.01, E104 Alex Culver $559.67
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 2288 90 Tiffany Lawson $968.20, 1191 Kenneth Martin $756.19, 1083 Lenora Grace-Whiteside $133.60, 1034 Timothy Jordan $413.93, 2470 Luis Galvis $337.48, 2274 Melina Sibille $653.00, 1410 Robert Fadeley $311.75, 1078 Luis Barreto $383.93, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $866.68
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E086 Andrea Banks $1040.04, A089 Spring Stafford $351.92, B022 Amir Gipson $608.84
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1120 Anita White $823.58, 1708 Faythe Thomas $476.50, 1450 Donna Bors $397.20, 1053 Margret Virgil $535.82, 1268 Tammy Howard $317.90, 1228 Danifer Sanchez $311.75, 5082 Katrina Boyd $511.97, 2360 Toya Jackson $567.83, 2370 Brittnye smith $718.64
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3056 Antonio Webb $668.00, 4042 Kenny Davenport $575.99, 2084 Jada Collins $375.77, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $901.24, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1040.05, 4170 Johnathan Maysonet $663.86.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 9/11/19 3093 Equanda Williams 3072 Leanne Parker 3172 Sara Jackson 3070 Leanne Parker 1109 Edward Lewis 3237 Perla Montiel 3100 Mary Torres 3178 Michael Burnside
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 9/11/19 3011 Reffie Roberts 3402 Asquith Armstrong 3314 Joshua Lilienthal 2321 Stephanie Williams 3324 Christopher Rouse 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 224 Milagros Urquiaga 2549 Jessica Steele
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners-8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy-Kissimmee 9/11/19 1520 Rafael Guzman 1324 Stacy Garrity 1437 Helvis Lestrade 1314 Xavier Heniquez
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 9/11/19 G0795 Tiffany Moton G0796 Jesus Rivera G0743 Rhonda Keene A0077 Megan Parrish
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 9/11/19 1729 Phili Barnhart 2030 Juanita Figuero 2111-12 Recovery Truck TT4096E Angela Ruiz 1058 Enid Hernandez 1607-15 Recovery Truck DC2443L Alison Andrew 3241 Gregory Manigat 3143 Magdalena Garcia 2245 Kristal Flatts 1311 Anita Long
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 9/11/19 578 Jose Diego 441 Charmaine Ayers 515 La’toya Andrews 527 Michael Zurita 693 Michael Brown 731 Kimberly Butler 297 Maudeline Millien 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez
Notice of Public Sale
In Accordance with Florida State Statute 83.805 and to satisfy an operator’s lien, the contents of the following units will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash on or after: Date: SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 @ 10:30 AM At: United Stor-All, 7400 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818. Tenant’s Name Property – (Miscellaneous Household Items unless otherwise specified) Eugene Torres, Chonda Hawkins, Mary Weibush, Kristy Barrantes, Salena Dyer, Jamie Dorsey, Patrick Smith, Cedric Watkins, Kenya Kuehn, Geno Jarquin, Louis Jean Enso, Dawn Tangri.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On September 17th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005: Gina Silvana- Fence pickets, Garvey Johnson- piano, cabinets, Trang Thi Thien Vo- household items, Elizabeth Ann Hallet -home items, Renier Maiguel- household items, Diana Andrade- house items, Professional Cleaners - vending machines, Bryan Garcia- household items, Cody Culbreth household items, Sofia Erbiti Lugo- household, Vivian Louise Farley- home, Janette Munoz- queen bed and boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 12th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A115- Boxes, #1121 -Households, #2055- Households, #2136 -Households, #2001- Households, #2044- Households, #2094- Households, #2133- Households, #2146 Households, #1093- Households, #1077- Households, #D245- Households, #1161- Households, #2151- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/09/19, 08:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FDWE35L36HB11972
2006 FORD
1FTPW12525KC98431
2005 FORD
1G1JA5SH8C4214340
2012 CHEVROLET
4T3ZF13C5XU136874
1999 TOYOTA
KM8SC13D63U380667
2003 HYUNDAI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
1HGCG1655XA009901
1999 HONDA
SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
1GNDT13W712194313
2001 CHEVROLET
SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
1N4AL21E79N486250
2009 NISSAN
SEPTEMBER 13, 2019
1FAFP34P33W147161
2003 FORD
1G1ZU53816F149834
2006 CHEVROLET
JTDBR32EX30034427
2003 TOYOTA
SEPTEMBER 14, 2019
1GKEV137X7J139907
2007 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
SEPTEMBER 15, 2019
1N4AL2AP4BC147934
2011 NISSAN
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BE32K62U111119
2001 Honda
VIN# JHLRD28451S006352
2000 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22KOYU998200
2002 Lexus
VIN# JT8BD69S920170539
2013 Kia
VIN# 5XYKT3A13DG394523
1996 Honda
VIN# 1HGCD5638TA278600
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 11, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
On July 29, 2019, an assignment application was filed for the assignment of Station W228DF, Orlando, Florida, from Elohim Group Corporation to CFL Broadcasting Network. W228DF operates on 93.5 Mhz with a power of 10 watts and operates from a transmitter site located at 28o 32’ 29” N, 81o 30’ 39” W. The station will rebroadcast Station WOCL.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO, COUNTY OF COLFAX, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, CHILDREN’S DIVISION. No. D-809-SA-2019-01. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MOLLIE TANNER. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ADOPTION PROCEEDING TO: Julissa Mendez Tanner, biological mother of Julia Mendez Tanner DOB: May 16, 2007 and Reagan List Tanner DOB February 26, 2009. A Petition for Step-Parent Adoption and Termination of Biological Mothers Rights has been filed in the above captioned and numbered cause. The proposed adoptee, Julia Mendez Tanner, was born on May 16, 2007 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. The proposed adoptee, Raegan List Tanner, was born on February 26, 2009 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. You are notified that unless you file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days in the Eighth Judicial District Court located on 1413 South Second Raton, NM 87740 your consent to the adoption will not be required and the Petitioner will request a default judgment be entered against you terminating your parental rights. District Court Clerk By: /s/ Deputy. Submitted by: Peak Legal Group, LLC. /s/ Harold O. Atencio 6312 Montano Rd NW, Ste. A Albuquerque, NM 87120, (505) 839-9111