Legal Public Notices 8/28 issue 

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Maria Legarda – Office furniture, Boxes. Maria Legarda –Patio set, Boxes, Furniture. Antonio Vazquez– Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. Darriel Tanner–Boxes, Bins, Small Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Anthony Seeley - household, John Gregory - Household goods, Julia Coston - House hold goods, Kim Longley - furniture, Angel Greene - Household goods, Furniture, Camille Iton - Household goods, Cecilia Krause - household items Christmas decorations clothes dishes, Sandra McCoy - boxes, totes, Vanessa Blake - armour, boxes, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Khalia Scarbrough- Dresser, TV, Boxes, Totes, Bedframe, Guitar, Futon, Fake Plants, Movies, Lamp. Peter Moehrle - Chair, Boxes, Paintings, Fishing Pole, Books, Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.: Notice is hereby given thatIntents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1421 Maria Zaldana 1503 Jenny Villaverde 1631 Omayra Virola 1658 Jonathan Cruzado 2479 Howard A Baker 2494 Patrick Rosant 2604 Maximo Benitez 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 8/21/19, 8/28/19.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Toni-Lynn Soto- Mattress, Desk. Reynaldo Mateo- household goods. Zoho N.Y Tuxedo Corp Inc.- Household Goods. Holly Coleman Zakaib- Household Goods. Adrian Robinson- king bed, dresser, table, student refer, boxes. Danielle Gowins- Household Goods. Martin Santiago- Household Goods. Agnes Ortiz- Dining table, 4 chairs, sectional, 2 beds, stove & boxes. Jeffrey Viruet- Household Goods. Amanda Lynn Curbelo- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below atRene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. Jorge Velez: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jose Antonio Velez Santiago Tools, Chester draw, Amanda Zuniga Household items, Takisha Cornelius-Coachman, Household items, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton household items, Adaryl Beasley household items, Lisa Clarke furniture, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Prince Thimot 4-bedroom furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet copiers, business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Eric Meggetti household items, Leila Savage household items, Melinda Martinez household items, Denisse Rivera household items, Damien Mateo furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rami Mohamad- household goods, Taylor White-Household Goods, Michelle Milender household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Amanda Ellis-Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shenita Daniels-household goods. Anglequie Mills- Household Items. April Davis- Queen bed, dresser, leather sofa and boxes of clothing. Iyonna Spates-Sofa, love seat, queen bed and household items. Torres Hussey- bed, clothes, kitchen. Lashonda Black- Beds, dresser, sofa and household items. Leon Oneal- Clothing. Boyd Stephens- Furniture and boxes of clothing. Floyd Henderson- Furniture and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jeannetta Maxena - Household goods Janice Barnes -Household items Desmond Grayson- Household goods Lydia Williams- Household items Brian Morgan- Household items Franklin Graffuis- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sophia Abrams Btatton- Household goods, Stephany Marie Callejas- 2 couches, boxes, Gabriel Romero- Rims, Car parts, Tools, Christopher Bryan- Household goods, Naomi Stella Cavanaugh- household furniture, personal items, boxes, Carlos Alberto Crespo Chiru- household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera- household goods, personal items, Gabriel Rodriguez- Household Goods Michael Douglas Boozer- household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin- household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett- Household goods, personal items, Klinsman Rickert- Boxes, Norjorie Johnson- household goods, personal items, John Henry Braynon- household goods, personal items, Arcadio Landrau- pool table, tools, Jessica Glass- household goods, personal goods, Eddie Mccain- bed, mini fridge The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated::Amanda Lund household goods, NKansa- Gyane INdusties business supplies, Greyson Fesperman queen bed and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:BREANNA GOURFEAU Household goods, Michaella Faustin dress forms, Hailey Evans Clothes and Misc, Beverly Sneed House hold items, furniture, dressers, Chiquita Smith House hold items, 2 sofas, 2 tvs, Bed, Clothes, Louise Fredrick Household Goods, Jose Ruiz computer, tools, tires, mattress, Tonjla Scott household items, Shomari Martez Bowens -Conwell beds and boxes, Leon Mitchell clothings, Caticia Royal Clothing and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jimmy Bond Jr: bedroom set, dining room table and living room set, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Suzette Castro - Household goods, Michael McFadden - Household goods and tools, Natalia Gutierrez - Household goods, Tina Arista - Bags and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Julie Ann Rodriguez household goods, Ramon Testa -Soto quen bed,couch,boxes , Misty Autery two mattresses and couple of boxes, Rocco Cardiel house hold goods, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Alexis Bond house hold goods, Priscilla Alsene Personal Items, RAFIEK WALKER CLOTHING, BOXES, Courtney Tanner Household, Jose Melendez boxes, herbert Williams boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Janet Howell household items, Teena Stewart Garage items, Darryl Patterson Household items, Sarah Wrigley Household items, Johnnie Thomas Auto Parts, Alfonso Woods car battery, clothes, Sandra Peterson Housegoods, furniture, Juan Sanjurjo Ortega Jr Housegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Desir Verbeau- boxes; Millien Delia- boxes and furniture; Jessica Jones- household items; Barbara Cummings- household items; Jesula Valsaint - bedframe, washer, and clothes; Elouise Reddick- boxes and restaurant equipment; Angela R Winchester- furniture and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Melleah Hook household goods, Jeffrey Cozart household goods, Patrick Freeman clothes, Yamilet Colon Negron building supply, Jennifer Spell household goods, Johnathan Moment household goods, Tamika Gainer household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Stewart- household goods, Jacqueline Tecci- household Items, boxes, Angelyn K Hughley- household goods, Tialda Williams -household goods, Nekeya Drinkard - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedJacqueline Tate tools, candice turner CLOTHES, TIAGO DE OLIVEIRA tools, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Martha Hussey Boxes bages, Mary Spicer household /personal items etc, Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture & boxes, Lakeithia Rozier living set, table & clothes, David Caesar Office goods, Sylvia Willams 2 bar stools (large) luggage, Jennifer Hodges couch love seat chairs 4 dining room table with two night stands chest frame, Dava Hankerson party supplies, Ayanna Dyer Housegoods, Stephanie Danielle Oliver Housegoods, Jacqueline Tate Unit #09031, 2005, FORD, F150, VIN# 1FTRX152W45NA00667, Owner: Stephane Rohan Chambers, Luis Naim boxes, Nathan Curry Washer Dryer, HHG & electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE:Deceased.Probate Division.The administration of the estate of Michael S. Sheehan, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/14/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Alex Platt, Alexander Platt, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 119583, DI PIETRO PARTNERS, LLP, 901 E. LAS OLAS BLVD. Suite 202, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 712-3070, Fax: (954) 337-3824, E-Mail: service@ddpalaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: paralegal@ddpalaw.com . Personal Representative /s/ Kristine Bobbitt, 818 Klondale St., China Grove, NC 28023IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002132-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Holly McBean Sheeger, deceased, whose date of death was August 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/21/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Seth A. Marmor, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 337099 Hark Yon Marmor, PLLC, 2101 NW Corporate Boulevard, Suite 220, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Telephone: (561) 995-1800, Fax: (561) 995-1801, E-Mail: seth@harklegal.com , Secondary E-Mail: cliff@harklegal.com . Personal Representatives: /S/ David Sheeger, 185 West End Avenue, #19D, New York, New York 10023. /S/ Sherry Posner, 1100 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CACIn the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone, Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:MONEY 4000 BLK S SEMORANMONEY 11000 BLK NARCOOSSEEBIKE 1200 W ROBINSONBIKE 21 W WINTER PARKBIKE 1000 BLK E KALEYLAPTOP 5300 BLK CINDERLANEPOWER TOOL PARRAMORE/WASHINGTONTV 1000 BLK W GOREWATCH ORANGE/CENTRALCELL PHONE SEMORAN/HOFFNERCELL PHONE 3000 BLK CR SMITHMISC TOOLS WESTMORELAND/CONCORDGAME STATION 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST5 MISC CELL PHONES 1200 BLK W SOUTH STWATCH 1200 BLK W SOUTH STSCANNER 1200 BLK W SOUTH STis hereby given that the undersigned, Christian Life Missions, INC., of 600 Rinehart Road, Lake Mary, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/21/19is hereby given that the undersigned, GHC Group Services LLC, of 3362 Robert Trent Jones Dr, unit 201, Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/1/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Paula Leeper, of P.O. Box 1889, Orlando, FL 32802, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/22/19(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) ToLot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on September 11th, 2019 personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:30 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Dylan Bosch Unit 2317 (Unknown, Misc.), John Copeland Jr. Unit 312 (Unknown, Misc.), Laurence Fosgate Jr. Unit 327 (Unknown, Misc.), Tammy Hunter Unit 226 (Furniture, Household Goods, tools, sporting goods, toys), Sean Maltby Unit 623 (Unknown, Misc.), Charles Ed Pullen Unit 721 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Risucci Unit 606 (Household Goods, Boxes, Dryer, Bed Frame), Victor Ivan Rivera Hernandez Unit 201 (Unknown, Misc.), Shirley San Soucie Unit 1417 (Unknown, Misc.), Ashley Sawyer Unit 313 (Gym Equipment), Jacklin Smith Unit 404 (Clothes, Household Goods, Misc.), Michael Ungar Unit 2614 (Unknown, Misc.).for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.