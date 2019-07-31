Legal Public Notices 7/31 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 16th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Maria Legarda – Garage items, Maria Legarda – Furniture, Electronics, Boxes, Ashley Salkey – Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION, Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 100 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 21st, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Ashlee Allison - Couch, Queen size bed, bed frame Watreka LiGon - Household Goods Norman Dunson - household item shoes Nekethia Ricks - Clothes, pictures, bedroom set, nighstand, shoes, pillows, sheets, ect. Peter Patrick - Seasonal items Derek Taylor - Household goods, misc art and musical instruments. Linnda Durre - Desk,Boxes, household goods. Joshua Houston - Two bikes and tote Kontisa Morris - couch, love seat, table, 2 chairs and some boxes Tiera Williams - Household Goods Czedra Graham Porter - couch, bed, toys Oni Duncan - household items Shonmethia Williams - bags of personal items and clothing Justin Keel – household Myriam Castor - household item Genesis Wright - House Hold Goods The auction will be listed and advertised onwww.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised onwww.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION: Extra Space Storage – Store 1336, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, August 20th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Jamarcus Lane- Clothes, Totes, Luggage, Baby tub, Air Mattress. Anita Richard-Couch, Mattress, Washer, Dryer, Doll House, Fridge. Anthony Carro- Chair, Mattress, Microwave, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Vacuum, Pictures, Suitcase, Microwave, Holiday Décor. Luis Santos- Chair, Table, Microwave, Refrigerator, Boxes, Files, Power Tools, Shelves, Restaurant Equipment, Cabinet. Tamicha Volcy- Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Luggage. Ekue Tometi- Dryer, Washer, Ladder, Totes, Bedframe. Beverly Rodriguez- Mattress, Boxes, Files, Totes, Luggage, Jewelry Chest, Lamp, Picture Frames. Teresa Hill- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Boxes, Mirror, Home Décor, Lamps, Photos, Fake Plants. Andrea Seymour- Couch, Mattress, DVD/VCR, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Bedding, Home Décor, Luggage, Paintings, Glass table top. Jonna Koblasz- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Power Tools, Tool Box, Head board, Ladder, Concrete mix, Cabinet. Eleanor Seymour- Chair, Couch, Table, Boxes, Head Board. Jonas Deronvil- Mattress, TV, Bags, Clothes, Totes, Rug, Bedding. Kaylee Holbrook- Couch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Auction
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on August 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1101 Patti Van Dam, 1313 Sixto Santiago, 1438 Julio Casiano, 1656 Julie Lyden, 2432 Jose Gil. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 7/24/19, 7/31/19.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 8/13/19 @ 1:00pm
Glenda’lee Munger tools and household items, Mariah Rider household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 08/13/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Ramona Urena TV, bins, boxes, Maline Baez baby Furniture, William Lamont Washington household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Jeff St. Louis household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Daniel Ortiz Household items, Liz Marry Laro Rosa household items, Ciera Turner Boxes, Steven Perez Household Goods, Tod Dornberger Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 8/13/19 @ 10:00am
Hiram Javier Torres tires, Harold Garcia household goods, TV, guitar, Andrew Candelaria clothing, luggage, pictures, Jessica Hernandez household items, tires, rims, Wilson German Rivera Melendez totes, bags, ladder, Reneir Reyes bicycles, power washer, scooter, gardening tools, exercise equipment, Arlicia Manson pictures, computer, TV, household items, Barbara Ralston TV, household goods, boxes, Arlene Diaz household items, Jessica Giron stroller, toys, bags, Frederick Smith fridge, pictures, shredder, totes, boxes, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Marisha T Smith- household goods. Ivanmarquise E Sankey-household goods. Anthony Gardner- Queen Bed, households goods. Austin Winchell- furniture, tools, household. Courtney Desmond- Smith- mattress, dressers, homegoods. Sederia Long-Couch, flat screen tv, kitchen utensils and clothes. Jameka L Ezell- household goods. Travis A Barker- 4 totes. Ebonie Stanley- household goods bed, dresser, table, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, August 19, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Chekasha Richardson- table w/4 chairs, deep freezer, queen bed, 2 twin beds, boxes, washer, dryer, dresser. Dekeria Wright- beds, dresser, night stand and boxes of household items. Tiffany Hawley-Queen Bed set, 2 dressers, 2 tall stands and boxes. Cheri Thompson-Furniture, electronics and household items. Shenita Daniels- household goods. Deshunda Shuler- Rack of clothes, Boxes house hold items, end tables. Sierra Locascio- Crib, kids’ bed, toys, rugs, table. Charles Justin Odom Jr- Furniture. Kendra Hickmon- 5 dressers, 1 King bedroom set, 1 Queen bedroom set and boxes. Gina Perez-Household Goods. Niya Hawkins-Beds and household items. Wendy Adams-Household. William Callahan- Artist equipment. Jean Demps-Leather Sofa, Table and chairs. Temara Bush-Furniture & personal items. Jil Brown-Clark-Household items and appliances. Erica Peterson-Tv, Couch, Bed and bags of household items. Quinshia Lovett- Appliances, furniture, electronics and household items. Anthony Spagnolo- Household furniture and items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee Fl 34746, 407-429-8867 on 8/13/19 @ 11:00am
Angelica Perez- household goods, Dorna Noble- Furniture. Clara Figueroa- household items. Bruce Friedman -1994/Ford. Alan Bacchiocchi- Furniture, plastic bins. Samuel Galarza -household goods, personal items. Erick E Herrera- Reyes- Household goods, personal items. Lunzy Sistrat- 5 sets of furniture, living room set, china set, sofa, love seat, tables, lamps. Jonathan Rodriguez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
August 19th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
: Kristina Izza- king size mattress, boxes, crib, night stand, Statelawn Sales LLC- Tanning Beds, Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ- catering items-coolers- hot boxes sign tables, Ronald & Anny Schmid- household goods, Anthony Laboy- Tools, LaShant Hawkins- household goods, Adam Boci- household goods, Marse Sapp- household goods, Ann Marie Mccarthy - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 8/21/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Ebony Holt household goods, Robert Gwynn household items Cathy Parrish Furniture & household items Angel Briceno office furniture & desks Rita Wooden Furniture & Boxes Jeremy Timot household items, Avionne Bobo Furniture & clothes Giovanni Ramirez studio apartment Gale Hubbard boxes Jacquita Rainey mattress, boxes & totes Maurice Shepherd tv, clothes, boxes & toy Sara Olson boxes Jasman Keen House Hold Goods Altrese Johnson household items & furniture Saprina Snell clothes, tv, mattress & dresser. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 8/20/19 @12:00PM.
Scotty Grantham -household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 8/21/19 @ 10:30am
Kassie Burke Household Goods, Michael Thames Clothes, boxes, Artrina Bell files, Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Rafael De Sousa Vaz household items, Chris Mack Household itmes, James Howe Tools/Tires, Nyeisha Shakeri Price Housegoods, Erin Larson Boxes, Christmas Decorations, Julio Becker Motorcycle, Boxes, Washington Souza Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20, 2019 at 04:00 pm at Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 (321)320- 4055.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Andrew Frederick - bedroom furniture, tv and household items, Trisha Marie Ferrer - Bags, boxes, Mattresses, Richard Rivera – Boxes, mattress and household items, Jacqulyn Clark – furniture, Maximo Castro - Sofa-bed, boxes, file cabinet, chair, kitchenware, crib, Janet Woodham – boxes and totes, Peter Hayes - Furniture and household items, Lizbeth Vega Velez - Couch, Tarah Dawn Chambers - boxes and household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 08/21/19 @ 4:00PM
: Rick Danilowski office supplies, boxes, receipts, Michael Parker Household goods, Noah Darmata Garage equipment and shelving, pool toys, Jasmine Griffin house hold items, Sophia Bele household items, Connie Streible Household goods, Jan Gee clothes, bags, Daniell Butler clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, August 20, 2019 at 4pm.
Helen Siani, household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 8/21/19 @ 11:30am.
Niasjah Mitchell boxes, Arthur Lonardo household goods, Rodney Jerome Moore household goods, Andrea Payne household goods, Tara Dunn couch, Kimberly Detreville household goods, Charlie Williams household goods, Vaneisha Hall household goods, Desiree McCarthy household goods, Raquel Bessent household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 08/21/2019 @ 11am
Joseline Constant- boxes; Mary Amanau- house hold items; Joseline Constant- boxes; Duguet Pierre- boxes and clothes; Denny Lopez- boxes, bags, and furniture; Juma Ramadhani- clothes, bed, and boxes; Desir Verbeau- clothes and boxes; Karl Enns- boxes and art work; Jasmine McMillon - boxes and 2 dresser; Bernard Monette- Toyota Camry vin #TNXBR12E6YZ346079. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 08/21/2019 @9:30AM.
eric jamison Clothes, books & shoes, Juan mercado bedroom set, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Letoya Marc Furniture and boxes, Jeanette Stafford Miscellaneous odd furniture, Donna Collie, Unit 9005, 1968, 15’ Vessel, Hin# 8537, Owner: Donna Lee Collie , Donna Collie, Unit 9005,1995, HMDE- Trailer, VIN# NOVIN0200679121, Owner: Donna Lee Collie , Donna Collie misc household/ personal items, Devona Herring bins, boxes etc, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Eric Moore drum kit, speakers etc, Brynn Pomeroy apt furniture and items, Jerry Lazarre Household Items, furniture & boxes, Patricia Davis Housegoods, Alexandria Ming Housegoods, Dana Bell Housegoods, Silvia Bermudez Housegoods, Phyllis Gary Housegood. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.P., a female child DOB: 11/08/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nicole Prusaczyk
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25h day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Alexis Richmond
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION. CASE NO: 2019-CP- 000525-O.
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESTEBAN NAPOLEON OCANA, DECEASED. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
. The administration of the estate of ESTEBAN NAPOLEON OCANA, deceased, whose date of death was September 29, 2018 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is "Orange County Clerk Of Probate Court, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801." The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/31/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Eric V. Tourian, Esq., FBN 17106, Kubicki Draper, P.A., 201 S. Orange Ave, Ste 475, Orlando, Florida 32801, Phone: (407) 419-3815, Facsimile: (407) 245-7685. Personal Representative: /s/ Deborah L. Garcia, 443 Home Grove Drive, Winter Garden, Florida 32787.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP16-75
In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: ANDRIA KEY
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FORSYTH COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. NICOLE B. TERUYA, PLAINTIFF, vs. JOEL R. TERUYA AND ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA, DEFENDANTS. CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 18-CV-0752-1
. NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: TO THE ABOVE REFERENCED DEFENDANT, ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA By Order of the Court for service by publication dated May 2, 2019, you are hereby notified that on April 25, 2018, a Summons and Complaint for Divorce was filed against Joel R. Teruya, in the Superior Court of Forsyth County, State of Georgia, and Civil Action File Number: 19-CV-0752-1. You may obtain a copy of this Summons and Complaint for Divorce from the Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County located at the Forsyth County Superior Court, 101 East Courthouse, Cumming, GA 30040, or from the undersigned attorney’s office. You are required to file your answer and objections to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Forsyth County. You must also serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, 291 SE Alexander Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060-2084, 770.426.1148. Your answer must be made within sixty (60) days of the Order Permitting Service by Publication. This 31st day of July, 2019. /s/ Deputy Clerk, Forsyth County Superior Court. Prepared and Presented by: STEARNS-MONTGOMERY & PROCTOR /S/ Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Georgia Bar No.: 198276, Attorneys for Plaintiff
Notice Is Hereby Given that AssuredPartners of Florida, LLC, 200 Colonial Center Pkwy, Ste 140, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Rivard Insurance Agency
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Sam’s East, Inc., 1101 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sam’s Club #10-4785
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, MOOMAN PROPERTIES LLC, of 815 Runner Oak Street, Celebration, FL 34747 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Drotar Vending
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Drotar Vending"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/22/19
NOTICE OF ASSUMED NAME AND COMMON LAW COPYRIGHT, TRADEMARK
1. Business name: DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE 2. Date Filed :06/09/2019 3. File Number: 1088189000024 4. Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333 5. Name Holder(s) Poole, Demetric Luvingston 6. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUISNESS: c/o 1719 Americana Blvd 28a Orlando Florida [32839] 7. Filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State 8. Status: ACTIVE/GOODSTANDING. 1. This constitutes actual and constructive notice of the copyright protections for the trade- name/trademark, "DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE"© , an original expression created on or about May, 24TH 1981, with all rights reserved, held by Demetric Luvingston Poole, for the Demetric Luvingston Poole Trust, Said common-law trade-name/trademark may not be used, printed, duplicated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, neither in whole nor in part, nor in any manner whatsoever, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgement of the Trust, herein after "Secured Party. 2. " With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, assents, consents, and agrees that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person, shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner, the common-law trade-name/trademark, nor the law copyright described herein, nor any derivative, variation, and/or spelling and printing of Demetric Luvingston Poole, including and not limited to all derivatives, variations in the spelling, abbreviating, upper/lower case rendering and writing of said trade name/trade-mark. 3. Secured Party neither assents, nor consents. nor agrees with, nor grants, nor implies any authorization for, any unauthorized use of trade name• trade-mark, and all unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. 4. Mutual Assent Implied and Express Contract Executed by Unauthorized Use of Secured party Common Law Copyrighted Property; Self-Executing Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use of Secured Party's Common Law-Copyrighted Property: By these terms, both the person and the agent of said person engaging in unauthorized use of copyrighted property, hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Interloper" does assent, consent, and agree that any use of the trade name/trade-mark, except the authorized use as set above constitutes unauthorized use, unauthorized reproduction, copyright infringement, and counterfeiting, of Secured Party's common-law copyrighted property. 5. IS contractually binding upon said Third Party Interloper, securing an interest in said Interlopers assets, land, and personal property for equal consideration and not less than 1,000,000.00, in US Silver Dollar Coin convertible at the legal and lawful ratio prescribed by law of 24:1 of Silver Dollars to Federal Reserve Notes per usage per signatory, based on the estimated value of the secured trade-name/trade- mark at the time of this notice. 6. Any person claiming an adverse interest challenging, or rebutting the rights of the Secured Party may write to the Trust in care of:1719, Americana Blvd 28A , Orlando, Florida [32839], non domestic/without the USA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storag
e will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 21, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jennifer Turner- Household items Clifton Norman- Tools, and boxes Darlene Randall- Household items, and tools Nivea Slaughter-Household items, and furniture Oscar Ramas- Household items Joshua Casul- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee FL. 34761 (407) 516-7221, August 19th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM:
Michele Crouse - van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Huntington LT- van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Huntington LT- van, 2007, Honda, Odyssey, VIN: 5FNRL387X7B050126, Louis Ernst - House hold Items, Gerald Carney - household goods, Gus Munoz - Household items, Lindsey Broccolo - School Supplies, Malika Robinson - Bins, Papers, hair dryer, Clothes, Donald Ray Whitt – Housegoods, Steven Kelly - Household Goods, Dionne Lewis - 2 bedroom apartment, Boxes, Rockey Lancaster - Tools, Welding Equipment, Wendy Lane – Housegoods, Hircanys Vicioso - Household Goods, Cody Crenshaw -Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on August 20, 2019 @ 11:30 am:
Yahaira Ufret Household goods, Gardner April Household items, Sandra Ivelisse Rivera Rios Household items, Ashley Taber Household items, Frances Fernandez books, clothes, baby items and movies, Kevin Pruitt Household items, April Gardner Household items, Terry Shawtae Melendez Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On August 20th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005
: Michael Rodriguez- home, Dezzarhe Baskin- home, Margarita Martinez -household, Taylor Johnson- household items, Janna C Ceasar- home items, Dasma Hopkins -home items, Rachel Cooper -home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 23rd, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA76508A043366
2008 ACURA
1FDXE4FS8DDB23118
2013 FORD
1FTNE24291HA18806
2001 FORD
1FTNX21S64EA79809
2004 FORD
1FTRX17W32KC76117
2002 FORD
1FTYE1YM1JKB34720
2018 FORD
1G1ZD5ST9JF154732
2018 CHEVROLET
1G8ZH1278TZ236244
1996 SATURN
1N4AA51E09C842007
2009 NISSAN
1N4AL2AP1AN548666
2010 Nissan
1UYVS2532GP532013
2016 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
2HGFB2F5XDH601826
2013 HONDA
2S3DB217986106020
2008 SUZUKI
3N1AB6AP2AL695506
2010 NISSAN
3VWRX7AJ3AM020015
2010 VOLKSWAGEN
4JGAB72E4XA082900
99 ME/BE
5NPE24AF7FH255993
2015 HYUNDAI
5PVNJ8JV7G4S61205
2016 HINO
5TDZK23C58S133008
2008 TOYOTA
5XXGM4A74EG294594
2014 KIA
JM1GJ1U59F1192240
2015 MAZDA
JN1HZ14SXJX274568
1988 NISSAN
KNDJN2A29F7810650
2015 KIA
SAJDA01D6YGL38054
2000 JAGUAR
WAUDG74F16N049690
2006 AUDI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/16/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTYR10C0WUA07217 1998 FORD, 1HGCP26408A032341 2008 HONDA, 3N1AB6AP4CL741226 2012 NISSAN, JNKCV61F99M350090 2009 INFINITI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 13, 2019
5YFBU4EE6DP122219
2013 TOYOTA
AUGUST 15, 2019
2G1WT58K369235598
2006 CHEVROLET
AUGUST 16, 2019
JS2RD41H635200479
2003 SUZUKI
AUGUST 17, 2019
1G1JC12F347185167
2004 CHEVROLET
1HGEM22211L017265
2001 HONDA
1N4AL11D14C156108
2004 NISSAN
AUGUST 18, 2019
1GNDU06E8WD138712
1998 CHEVROLET
3VWCM31Y54M318364
2004 VOLKSWAGEN
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned off at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on August 10th, 2019 at 9:00 am
: 02 Honda vin: 1HGEM22002L043694; 99 Chevy 1GCCS1443X8138735.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Kawasaki
VIN# JKAZX4J157A066849
2015 Nissan
VIN# 3N1AB7AP1FY329584
2003 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP33PX3W146509
2002 Honda
VIN# JH2MF06132K010021
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 14, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2000 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1GNEL19W5YB162756
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 12th, 2019
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
I Pad, Acorn Ridge
IPhone (2), Acorn Ridge
IPhone, Dean Rd
IPhone, Dwell Court
IPhone, Rex Hill TRL
Jewelry, Chicago Woods Cir
Jewelry, Universal Blvd
Jewelry, N. Orange Ave
Jewelry, US HWY 1792
Panasonic TV, Rundle Rd
Samsung Phone, Summit Creek
Samsung Phone, Wendalees Ct
Sound Bar Vizio, Westwood
US Currency, 8th Street
US Currency, Atlantic Ave
US Currency, Bennett Rd
US Currency, Hamlin Groves
US Currency, South Apopka
US Currency, Vineland Ave
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5:00pm.
Valued patients of Ferncreek Healing Center and/or Chiropractor Dr. Jodi L. Rice, D.C. the office is closing 08/30/2019. Requests for records can be made to (407)228-8228 until that time. Requests after that date can be made to the record holder Drjodirice@gmail.com
or PO Box 536812 Orlando Fl. 32853-6812 *The records will be held for a minimum of 5 years