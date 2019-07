Legal Public Notices 7/24 issue 

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 35 Laurence E Fosgate Jr

Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 210 Carol Ann Roberts 246 Jamel Devon Gainey 324 Tracy Lynette Carmichael

Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Victoria Katherine Lynch 0253 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0346 Rodsheen Antwain Stokes

Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 220 Kathy Louise Gagel 231 Kathy Louise Gagel, 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 276 Stasia Whitley 279 Pierre -Louis Yves 424 Monica Lashell Hodges 450 Valerie Darlene Young 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jone 604 Mario Aristor 626 Aquanette Lynett Beacham 640 Arkeisha Sherisse Perez 297B Zebadiah Leonard Atwell

Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0133 Denise Rene Parkson 0240 Clifford Arnold 0634 Samantha Sue Riley 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0930 Jose M Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 0940 Robert Adrian Brown II 0952 Robert Rudolph Wilson 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1741 Jose Manuel Zapata

Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 4033 Vontany Denise Proctor 4065 Judeine Chrisnet Riley 4095 Jazmine Anne Hensley 5045 Inaki Triman Bethea 6018 Tracy King. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 8th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, #1024-Boxes, #D227- Clothes, #2223-Households, #1140- Households,

#B103- Boxes #F219-Boxes, #J213- Furniture, #1180- Furniture, #1141- Households, #2106- Households, #1142-Boxes, #1161- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Notice of Public Sale:

Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 9th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;

19UUA66246A046347

2006 ACURA

1B3HB48B27D313016

2007 DODGE

1FADP3J29EL311131

2014 FORD

1FAHP56S24G135181

2004 FORD

1FTWW33P45EA75328

2005 FORD

1G1JC5SH9F4149447

2015 CHEVROLET

1G1PE5SB5E7134957

2014 CHEVROLET

1G1PE5SB9E7114419

2014 CHEVROLET

1G2ZH58N774244250

2007 PONTIAC

1HGCD5568VA211011

1997 HONDA

1HGES16384L006898

2004 HONDA

1J4GK48K53W608811

2003 JEEP

1N6ED27TX3C411234

2003 NISSAN

1NXBU4EE4AZ246273

2010 TOYOTA

1YVHP80C275M28571

2007 MAZDA

2B4GP25GXXR313582

1999 DODGE

2HGFA16529H362647

2009 HONDA

2T2GK31U57C018341

2007 LEXUS

3D4GG47B09T181435

2009 DODGE

3N1AB7AP3FY306954

2015 NISSAN

3N1CB51DX4L881615

2004 NISSAN

JM1NC26F670136938

2007 MAZDA

JTMBK35V775024642

2007 TOYOTA

L9NTELKA4D1003071

2013 TAOI

WVGAV7AX5GW515928

2016 VOLKSWAGEN

YV1KW9608V1038848

1997 VOLVO NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

AUGUST 5, 2019

1FTCR14X2RPB58683

1994 FORD

1N4AL2EP3BC129144

2011 NISSAN

1NXBR12E42Z625506

2002 TOYOTA

3C8FY68B82T324359

2002 CHRYSLER

AUGUST 11, 2019

KMHDN45DX2U277462

2002 HYUNDAI

WBAEV53462KM00832

2002 BMW

AUGUST 12, 2019

4T1BG12K5TU757140

1996 TOYOTA

AUGUST 17, 2019

2T1BURHEXKC207084

2019 TOYOTA NOTICE OF SALE

Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 3 storage units on August 5th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Melissa Ramirez 1004 Household goods, Brandy Smith D168 Household goods, David Pizarro 3115 Household goods. Dated this 17th of July 2019 And 24th of July 2019 NOTICE OF SALE

The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 14th, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880

2000 MAZD

4F4YR16C4YTM29630

2013 CHEV

2G1WG5E31D1189508

2006 FORD

1FTRE14W86HB29207

2006 DODG

2D4GP44L06R780296

2008 VOLK

WVWBA71F48V032773

2005 AUDI

WAUDG68E95A508661

2004 PONT

1G2NW12E14C183131

2001 DODG

1B3ES46C61D195557

2006 HOND

1HGFA15566L075411

2017 NISS

3N1CN7AP4HL894167

2002 FORD

1FAFP44482F200589

2004 FORD

1FTPX14514NC28622 NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:

1999 Nissan

VIN# 1N4DL01D3XC271756

1998 Ford

VIN# 1FTRX17L6WNB91203

1999 Honda

VIN# 1HGCG5541XA039414

2015 Volkswagen

VIN# 1VWAT7A36FC079448

2003 Mazda

VIN# JM1BJ225631211888

2009 Yamaha

VIN# LPRSA20A79A823150

2002 Mazda

VIN# 1YVGF22C825277978

2002 Toyota

VIN# 4T3ZF13CX2U430750

1997 Honda

VIN# JHMEJ6576VS010067

To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 07, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC

: Notice is hereby given thatIntents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1101 Patti Van Dam, 1313 Sixto Santiago, 1438 Julio Casiano, 1656 Julie Lyden, 2432 Jose Gil. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 7/24/19, 7/31/19.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Glenda’lee Munger tools and household items, Mariah Rider household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ramona Urena TV, bins, boxes, Maline Baez baby Furniture, William Lamont Washington household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Jeff St. Louis household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Daniel Ortiz Household items, Liz Marry Laro Rosa household items, Ciera Turner Boxes, Steven Perez Household Goods, Tod Dornberger Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Hiram Javier Torres tires, Harold Garcia household goods, TV, guitar, Andrew Candelaria clothing, luggage, pictures, Jessica Hernandez household items, tires, rims, Wilson German Rivera Melendez totes, bags, ladder, Reneir Reyes bicycles, power washer, scooter, gardening tools, exercise equipment, Arlicia Manson pictures, computer, TV, household items, Barbara Ralston TV, household goods, boxes, Arlene Diaz household items, Jessica Giron stroller, toys, bags, Frederick Smith fridge, pictures, shredder, totes, boxes, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Angelica Perez- household goods, Dorna Noble- Furniture. Clara Figueroa- household items. Bruce Friedman -1994/Ford. Alan Bacchiocchi- Furniture, plastic bins. Samuel Galarza -household goods, personal items. Erick E Herrera- Reyes- Household goods, personal items. Lunzy Sistrat- 5 sets of furniture, living room set, china set, sofa, love seat, tables, lamps. Jonathan Rodriguez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.File No. 2019-CP-001720-O, Division ProbateNOTICE TO CREDITORThe administration of the estate of Shirley Jean Deese, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 7/17/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 95572,1135 S. Washington Ave. Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com . Personal Representative: June Raynor, 511 Brockway Ave, Orlando, Florida 32807IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTYIn the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:MONEY 11000 BLOCK NARCOOSSEECELL PHONE 1200 BLK W SOUTH STCELL PHONE LIME/SOUTHTABLET 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BVMISC CELL PHONES 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BVCELL PHONE 5000 BLK L B MCLEODPRINTERS 100 BLK ANDES AVETV MONITOR 100 BLK ANDES AVCOMPUTER MONITORS 100 BLK ANDES AVCOMPUTER TOWERS 100 BLK ANDES AVCELL PHONE ANDERSON/BUMBYSCANNER 100 BLK ANDES AVLAPTOP 4600 BLK W COLONIAL DR1. Business name: DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE 2. Date Filed :06/09/2019 3. File Number: 1088189000024 4. Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333 5. Name Holder(s) Poole, Demetric Luvingston 6. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUISNESS: c/o 1719 Americana Blvd 28a Orlando Florida [32839] 7. Filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State 8. Status: ACTIVE/GOODSTANDING. 1. This constitutes actual and constructive notice of the copyright protections for the trade- name/trademark, "DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE"© , an original expression created on or about May, 24TH 1981, with all rights reserved, held by Demetric Luvingston Poole, for the Demetric Luvingston Poole Trust, Said common-law trade-name/trademark may not be used, printed, duplicated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, neither in whole nor in part, nor in any manner whatsoever, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgement of the Trust, herein after "Secured Party. 2. " With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, assents, consents, and agrees that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person, shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner, the common-law trade-name/trademark, nor the law copyright described herein, nor any derivative, variation, and/or spelling and printing of Demetric Luvingston Poole, including and not limited to all derivatives, variations in the spelling, abbreviating, upper/lower case rendering and writing of said trade name/trade-mark. 3. Secured Party neither assents, nor consents. nor agrees with, nor grants, nor implies any authorization for, any unauthorized use of trade name• trade-mark, and all unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. 4. Mutual Assent Implied and Express Contract Executed by Unauthorized Use of Secured party Common Law Copyrighted Property; Self-Executing Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use of Secured Party's Common Law-Copyrighted Property: By these terms, both the person and the agent of said person engaging in unauthorized use of copyrighted property, hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Interloper" does assent, consent, and agree that any use of the trade name/trade-mark, except the authorized use as set above constitutes unauthorized use, unauthorized reproduction, copyright infringement, and counterfeiting, of Secured Party's common-law copyrighted property. 5. IS contractually binding upon said Third Party Interloper, securing an interest in said Interlopers assets, land, and personal property for equal consideration and not less than 1,000,000.00, in US Silver Dollar Coin convertible at the legal and lawful ratio prescribed by law of 24:1 of Silver Dollars to Federal Reserve Notes per usage per signatory, based on the estimated value of the secured trade-name/trade- mark at the time of this notice. 6. Any person claiming an adverse interest challenging, or rebutting the rights of the Secured Party may write to the Trust in care of:1719, Americana Blvd 28A , Orlando, Florida [32839], non domestic/without the USA.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.