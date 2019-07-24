Legal Public Notices 7/24 issue 

Orlando Legals
: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on August 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1101 Patti Van Dam, 1313 Sixto Santiago, 1438 Julio Casiano, 1656 Julie Lyden, 2432 Jose Gil. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 7/24/19, 7/31/19.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 8/13/19 @ 1:00pm
Glenda’lee Munger tools and household items, Mariah Rider household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 08/13/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Ramona Urena TV, bins, boxes, Maline Baez baby Furniture, William Lamont Washington household items, Nadine Jasmine Joseph household items, Doret Jackson Household items, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Doret Jackson Restaurant equipment, Jeff St. Louis household items, Andrew James Henry Household items, Daniel Ortiz Household items, Liz Marry Laro Rosa household items, Ciera Turner Boxes, Steven Perez Household Goods, Tod Dornberger Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 8/13/19 @ 10:00am
Hiram Javier Torres tires, Harold Garcia household goods, TV, guitar, Andrew Candelaria clothing, luggage, pictures, Jessica Hernandez household items, tires, rims, Wilson German Rivera Melendez totes, bags, ladder, Reneir Reyes bicycles, power washer, scooter, gardening tools, exercise equipment, Arlicia Manson pictures, computer, TV, household items, Barbara Ralston TV, household goods, boxes, Arlene Diaz household items, Jessica Giron stroller, toys, bags, Frederick Smith fridge, pictures, shredder, totes, boxes, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee Fl 34746, 407-429-8867 on 8/13/19 @ 11:00am
Angelica Perez- household goods, Dorna Noble- Furniture. Clara Figueroa- household items. Bruce Friedman -1994/Ford. Alan Bacchiocchi- Furniture, plastic bins. Samuel Galarza -household goods, personal items. Erick E Herrera- Reyes- Household goods, personal items. Lunzy Sistrat- 5 sets of furniture, living room set, china set, sofa, love seat, tables, lamps. Jonathan Rodriguez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JEAN DEESE
, Deceased.
File No. 2019-CP-001720-O, Division Probate
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
The administration of the estate of Shirley Jean Deese, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 7/17/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 95572,1135 S. Washington Ave. Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
. Personal Representative: June Raynor, 511 Brockway Ave, Orlando, Florida 32807
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: John Adcock
(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Brittany Velong
(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP16-75
In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: ANDRIA KEY
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
In the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JULY 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
MONEY 11000 BLOCK NARCOOSSEE
CELL PHONE 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
CELL PHONE LIME/SOUTH
TABLET 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BV
MISC CELL PHONES 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BV
CELL PHONE 5000 BLK L B MCLEOD
PRINTERS 100 BLK ANDES AVE
TV MONITOR 100 BLK ANDES AV
COMPUTER MONITORS 100 BLK ANDES AV
COMPUTER TOWERS 100 BLK ANDES AV
CELL PHONE ANDERSON/BUMBY
SCANNER 100 BLK ANDES AV
LAPTOP 4600 BLK W COLONIAL DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE OF ASSUMED NAME AND COMMON LAW COPYRIGHT, TRADEMARK
1. Business name: DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE 2. Date Filed :06/09/2019 3. File Number: 1088189000024 4. Minnesota Statues, Chapter 333 5. Name Holder(s) Poole, Demetric Luvingston 6. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUISNESS: c/o 1719 Americana Blvd 28a Orlando Florida [32839] 7. Filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State 8. Status: ACTIVE/GOODSTANDING. 1. This constitutes actual and constructive notice of the copyright protections for the trade- name/trademark, "DEMETRIC LUVINGSTON POOLE"© , an original expression created on or about May, 24TH 1981, with all rights reserved, held by Demetric Luvingston Poole, for the Demetric Luvingston Poole Trust, Said common-law trade-name/trademark may not be used, printed, duplicated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, neither in whole nor in part, nor in any manner whatsoever, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgement of the Trust, herein after "Secured Party. 2. " With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, assents, consents, and agrees that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person, shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner, the common-law trade-name/trademark, nor the law copyright described herein, nor any derivative, variation, and/or spelling and printing of Demetric Luvingston Poole, including and not limited to all derivatives, variations in the spelling, abbreviating, upper/lower case rendering and writing of said trade name/trade-mark. 3. Secured Party neither assents, nor consents. nor agrees with, nor grants, nor implies any authorization for, any unauthorized use of trade name• trade-mark, and all unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. 4. Mutual Assent Implied and Express Contract Executed by Unauthorized Use of Secured party Common Law Copyrighted Property; Self-Executing Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use of Secured Party's Common Law-Copyrighted Property: By these terms, both the person and the agent of said person engaging in unauthorized use of copyrighted property, hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Interloper" does assent, consent, and agree that any use of the trade name/trade-mark, except the authorized use as set above constitutes unauthorized use, unauthorized reproduction, copyright infringement, and counterfeiting, of Secured Party's common-law copyrighted property. 5. IS contractually binding upon said Third Party Interloper, securing an interest in said Interlopers assets, land, and personal property for equal consideration and not less than 1,000,000.00, in US Silver Dollar Coin convertible at the legal and lawful ratio prescribed by law of 24:1 of Silver Dollars to Federal Reserve Notes per usage per signatory, based on the estimated value of the secured trade-name/trade- mark at the time of this notice. 6. Any person claiming an adverse interest challenging, or rebutting the rights of the Secured Party may write to the Trust in care of:1719, Americana Blvd 28A , Orlando, Florida [32839], non domestic/without the USA.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 8, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; L55 Denice Jackson $501.95, D26 Johnny Gardenhire $462.12, L59 Casja Randolph $406.37, L61 Brandon Nickell $406.37, A39 Robinson Berry $239.15, A16 Brandon Nickell $358.58, A30 Jamila Alexander $329.44
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $977.76, 1277 Felicia Hermit $674.52, 1131 Michael Batson $578.88, 1317 Molly Jackson $770.04, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $709.04, 1271 Derrick Strickland $525.89, 1257 Janelle Hartzog $525.89, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $823.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; D112 Sone Ndobe $593.35, C105 Jason Koch $587.79, B112 Stephanie Forbes $624.02
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1244 Erik Brunson $495.24, 2274 Melina Sibille $493.00, 1191 Kenneth Martin $612.20, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $670.01, 1407 Kevin Drake $529.04, 1111 15 Jose Burgos $952.04, 1676 John Chase $695.96, 1078 Luis Barreto $282.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C033 Christina Huertas $497.32, C047 Jenny Hazen $560.84, A083-84 Ashley Schimmer $591.96, E013 Eunice Booker $357.20, C038 Ashley Schimmer $677.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1423 Gennorris Jones $645.08, 1708 Faythe Thomas $397.20, 1202 Tyrone Coleman $317.90, 1450 Donna Bors $317.90, 1617 Truck Recovery $503.81, 1033 Richard Parker $535.82, 1203 Kenya Hopkins $613.28, 2585 Y’Negee Young $311.75, 1170 Sherrie Bess $655.96, 1593 Gustavo Santos $317.90, 2580 Marquis Johnson $378.56, 2370 Brittnye Smith $563.98, 5002 Anette Martin $635.82, 1728 Katrina Jackson $241.91, 1278 Tonya Mays $357.20, 1120 Anita White $671.64, 1265 Anette Martin $535.82, 2225 Francisco Cuevas $567.83
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3077 Nicholas Fort $461.81, 2157 Jared McDonald $442.56, 3117 Alnisa Williams $275.77, 3169 Daniel Habibe $848.04, 4184 Paul Darling $474.36, 4116 Wesley Graham $389.00, 2035 Barbara Wofford $824.80, 4052 Travis Shore $432.80, 3056 Antonio Webb $550.40, 2096 Lynette Ratcliff $486.36.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave -Clermont 8/14/19 3072 Leanne Parker 1132 Roxanne Eadie 2017 Beverly Watson 3142 Rustum Senauth 1043 Roxanne Eadie 3070 Leanne Parker 2218 Ray Esposito 3100 Mary Torres 1116 Theresa Scaver 3178 Michael Burnside 3071 Sherry Kock 2079 Melissa Kurz 3019Julian Jordan
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee -11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 8/14/19 1006 Shakiya Jarrett 2379-83 Laura Allen 1514 Amaury Diaz 3507-09 Dale Vied 3543-45 Judy Riccitelli 3438 Breanna Sykes 1301 Mary Money 1621 Keya Hinds 3312 Tapika Thomas 1626-15 Eydie Costa 1201 Taunya Harris 1516 Michael Flowers 2522 Ryan Sarjoo
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee None for this auction
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 8/14/19 F0651 Nelson Villegas A0011 April Davidson H0919 Carlos Tufino G0785 Chris Mccoy A0056 Shannon Curtis G0781 James Chappell F0603 Jason Lee
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek- 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 8/14/19 1621 Angel Otero 3234 William Schmidt 2521 Catherine Sutherland 2072 Erin Mcgregor 3415 Shirley Saenz 2419 Loamy Diaz 3056 Andre Vas 2141 Erin Mcgregor 2146 Andre Robinson 1307 Egna Mogollon 1518 Michelle L Bowens 3021 Timothy Erickson 2510 Laura Davenport 2416 Karma Butler 1226 Georgio Lopez 2335 Stephanie Scull
Uhaul Stg Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 8/14/19 1072 Noelia Colon 547 Davell Knight 731 Kimberly Butler 297 Maudeline Milien 713 Manuel Nietp 945 Melissa Thompson 300 Angel Morales 1109 Ebony Prehay 1111 Damaris Davila 751 Daniel Vazquez 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 764 Holly Eckenroth 1114 Anderson Nieves 515 La’toya Andrews
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 35 Laurence E Fosgate Jr
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 210 Carol Ann Roberts 246 Jamel Devon Gainey 324 Tracy Lynette Carmichael
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Victoria Katherine Lynch 0253 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0346 Rodsheen Antwain Stokes
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 220 Kathy Louise Gagel 231 Kathy Louise Gagel, 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 276 Stasia Whitley 279 Pierre -Louis Yves 424 Monica Lashell Hodges 450 Valerie Darlene Young 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jone 604 Mario Aristor 626 Aquanette Lynett Beacham 640 Arkeisha Sherisse Perez 297B Zebadiah Leonard Atwell
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0133 Denise Rene Parkson 0240 Clifford Arnold 0634 Samantha Sue Riley 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0930 Jose M Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 0940 Robert Adrian Brown II 0952 Robert Rudolph Wilson 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1741 Jose Manuel Zapata
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 4033 Vontany Denise Proctor 4065 Judeine Chrisnet Riley 4095 Jazmine Anne Hensley 5045 Inaki Triman Bethea 6018 Tracy King.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 8th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, #1024-Boxes, #D227- Clothes, #2223-Households, #1140- Households,
#B103- Boxes #F219-Boxes, #J213- Furniture, #1180- Furniture, #1141- Households, #2106- Households, #1142-Boxes, #1161- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 9th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA66246A046347
2006 ACURA
1B3HB48B27D313016
2007 DODGE
1FADP3J29EL311131
2014 FORD
1FAHP56S24G135181
2004 FORD
1FTWW33P45EA75328
2005 FORD
1G1JC5SH9F4149447
2015 CHEVROLET
1G1PE5SB5E7134957
2014 CHEVROLET
1G1PE5SB9E7114419
2014 CHEVROLET
1G2ZH58N774244250
2007 PONTIAC
1HGCD5568VA211011
1997 HONDA
1HGES16384L006898
2004 HONDA
1J4GK48K53W608811
2003 JEEP
1N6ED27TX3C411234
2003 NISSAN
1NXBU4EE4AZ246273
2010 TOYOTA
1YVHP80C275M28571
2007 MAZDA
2B4GP25GXXR313582
1999 DODGE
2HGFA16529H362647
2009 HONDA
2T2GK31U57C018341
2007 LEXUS
3D4GG47B09T181435
2009 DODGE
3N1AB7AP3FY306954
2015 NISSAN
3N1CB51DX4L881615
2004 NISSAN
JM1NC26F670136938
2007 MAZDA
JTMBK35V775024642
2007 TOYOTA
L9NTELKA4D1003071
2013 TAOI
WVGAV7AX5GW515928
2016 VOLKSWAGEN
YV1KW9608V1038848
1997 VOLVO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 5, 2019
1FTCR14X2RPB58683
1994 FORD
1N4AL2EP3BC129144
2011 NISSAN
1NXBR12E42Z625506
2002 TOYOTA
3C8FY68B82T324359
2002 CHRYSLER
AUGUST 11, 2019
KMHDN45DX2U277462
2002 HYUNDAI
WBAEV53462KM00832
2002 BMW
AUGUST 12, 2019
4T1BG12K5TU757140
1996 TOYOTA
AUGUST 17, 2019
2T1BURHEXKC207084
2019 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 3 storage units on August 5th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Melissa Ramirez 1004 Household goods, Brandy Smith D168 Household goods, David Pizarro 3115 Household goods. Dated this 17th of July 2019 And 24th of July 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 14th, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2000 MAZD
4F4YR16C4YTM29630
2013 CHEV
2G1WG5E31D1189508
2006 FORD
1FTRE14W86HB29207
2006 DODG
2D4GP44L06R780296
2008 VOLK
WVWBA71F48V032773
2005 AUDI
WAUDG68E95A508661
2004 PONT
1G2NW12E14C183131
2001 DODG
1B3ES46C61D195557
2006 HOND
1HGFA15566L075411
2017 NISS
3N1CN7AP4HL894167
2002 FORD
1FAFP44482F200589
2004 FORD
1FTPX14514NC28622
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1999 Nissan
VIN# 1N4DL01D3XC271756
1998 Ford
VIN# 1FTRX17L6WNB91203
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5541XA039414
2015 Volkswagen
VIN# 1VWAT7A36FC079448
2003 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ225631211888
2009 Yamaha
VIN# LPRSA20A79A823150
2002 Mazda
VIN# 1YVGF22C825277978
2002 Toyota
VIN# 4T3ZF13CX2U430750
1997 Honda
VIN# JHMEJ6576VS010067
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 07, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC