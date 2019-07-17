Legal Public Notices 7/17 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on July 30 2019, at 1PM
. Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JEAN DEESE
, Deceased.
File No. 2019-CP-001720-O, Division Probate
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
The administration of the estate of Shirley Jean Deese, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 7/17/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 95572,1135 S. Washington Ave. Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
. Personal Representative: June Raynor, 511 Brockway Ave, Orlando, Florida 32807
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA - PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2019-CP-001859-O, NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is July 10, 2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
, Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
. Personal Representative: /S/ Raul Santos, 6348 Powers Pointe Circle, Orlando FL 32818
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: John Adcock
(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Brittany Velong
(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP16-75
In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: ANDRIA KEY
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
In the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JULY 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
MONEY 11000 BLOCK NARCOOSSEE
CELL PHONE 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
CELL PHONE LIME/SOUTH
TABLET 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BV
MISC CELL PHONES 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BV
CELL PHONE 5000 BLK L B MCLEOD
PRINTERS 100 BLK ANDES AVE
TV MONITOR 100 BLK ANDES AV
COMPUTER MONITORS 100 BLK ANDES AV
COMPUTER TOWERS 100 BLK ANDES AV
CELL PHONE ANDERSON/BUMBY
SCANNER 100 BLK ANDES AV
LAPTOP 4600 BLK W COLONIAL DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, REDLINE RESTAURANTS INC, of 2450 Cherokee Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FH SUBS
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"FH SUBS"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/9/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, ULISES HENOC MARRERO, of 2596 MICHIGAN AVENUE SUITE B, KISSIMMEE, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
TOP SECRET GARAGE
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"TOP SECRET GARAGE"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/12/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 8, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; L55 Denice Jackson $501.95, D26 Johnny Gardenhire $462.12, L59 Casja Randolph $406.37, L61 Brandon Nickell $406.37, A39 Robinson Berry $239.15, A16 Brandon Nickell $358.58, A30 Jamila Alexander $329.44
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $977.76, 1277 Felicia Hermit $674.52, 1131 Michael Batson $578.88, 1317 Molly Jackson $770.04, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $709.04, 1271 Derrick Strickland $525.89, 1257 Janelle Hartzog $525.89, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $823.76
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; D112 Sone Ndobe $593.35, C105 Jason Koch $587.79, B112 Stephanie Forbes $624.02
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1244 Erik Brunson $495.24, 2274 Melina Sibille $493.00, 1191 Kenneth Martin $612.20, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $670.01, 1407 Kevin Drake $529.04, 1111 15 Jose Burgos $952.04, 1676 John Chase $695.96, 1078 Luis Barreto $282.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C033 Christina Huertas $497.32, C047 Jenny Hazen $560.84, A083-84 Ashley Schimmer $591.96, E013 Eunice Booker $357.20, C038 Ashley Schimmer $677.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1423 Gennorris Jones $645.08, 1708 Faythe Thomas $397.20, 1202 Tyrone Coleman $317.90, 1450 Donna Bors $317.90, 1617 Truck Recovery $503.81, 1033 Richard Parker $535.82, 1203 Kenya Hopkins $613.28, 2585 Y’Negee Young $311.75, 1170 Sherrie Bess $655.96, 1593 Gustavo Santos $317.90, 2580 Marquis Johnson $378.56, 2370 Brittnye Smith $563.98, 5002 Anette Martin $635.82, 1728 Katrina Jackson $241.91, 1278 Tonya Mays $357.20, 1120 Anita White $671.64, 1265 Anette Martin $535.82, 2225 Francisco Cuevas $567.83
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3077 Nicholas Fort $461.81, 2157 Jared McDonald $442.56, 3117 Alnisa Williams $275.77, 3169 Daniel Habibe $848.04, 4184 Paul Darling $474.36, 4116 Wesley Graham $389.00, 2035 Barbara Wofford $824.80, 4052 Travis Shore $432.80, 3056 Antonio Webb $550.40, 2096 Lynette Ratcliff $486.36.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 8/7/19 2060 Sabrina Collins 3003 Frederick Dauley 3011 Gina Van Epps 1086 Klaus Siqueira 6046 Deneen Ardley 8017 Teresa Rogers 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 3103 Charles Haigler 1058 Katrice Coleman 2041 Ivan Graham 2111 Mohanad Alif 6006 Tanisha Wells 2130 Quan Miller 3082 Dave Elmer 3014 Edsel Tenorio 2124 FlorenceJones 2064 JoAnne Johnson 4025 Phillip Simmons 8028 Natalia Castro 1020 Sherline Ulysse 3094 Christopher Leone 3027 Jessica Butler
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 8/7/19 2129 Michael White 1042 Marie Alvarez 1935 Elydson Bertand 1270 Christina Batista 1212 Sylvia Wright 1521 Tariq Cherif 1114 Stolen Truck EL2387C 1067 Luke Mchenry 1723 Paula Machado 1011 Celia Murray 1070 Jessica Villanueva 1505 Jean Lopez 1312 Wilfred Sarita 1153 Melina Parman 1138 Ivette Plaza
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 8/7/19 B213 Bernie Wilkerson C155 Gerritt Lee B116 Recovery Truck DC4377T Rashad Green D172 Sean Davis D217 Pedro Lopez B160 Ann Gallagher C109 Michael Trieste C141 Brackston Helms D218 Absalon Gonzalez E110 Arthur Rocker B204 Bernie Wilkerson F103 Julio Lopez C192 Brayan Torres A104 Cintron Service Group B194 Bernie Wilkerson C177 Ann Gallagher B216 Bernie Wilkerson E105 Pablo Rosario D199 Nichoals Maxwell D154 David Jenkins B198 Raul Altamirano B138 Bernie Wilkerson B22 Bernie Wilkerson A115 Cintron Services Group A120 Jamie Conn
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 8/7/19 238 Douglas Sutton 232 Douglas Sutton 505 Glorinar Rosario 105 Jasmyn Harris 1413 Santiago Melendez 101 Richard Salvatierra 207 Destiny Brown 227 Nora Quinones 311 Kenneth Canino 304 Arturo Collazo 712 Jessica Rivera 518 Fritchie Bayan 319 Lucson Saintfort 433 Anthony Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 410 Solano De Lille.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont- 13650 Granville Ave -Clermont 8/14/19 3072 Leanne Parker 1132 Roxanne Eadie 2017 Beverly Watson 3142 Rustum Senauth 1043 Roxanne Eadie 3070 Leanne Parker 2218 Ray Esposito 3100 Mary Torres 1116 Theresa Scaver 3178 Michael Burnside 3071 Sherry Kock 2079 Melissa Kurz 3019Julian Jordan
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee -11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 8/14/19 1006 Shakiya Jarrett 2379-83 Laura Allen 1514 Amaury Diaz 3507-09 Dale Vied 3543-45 Judy Riccitelli 3438 Breanna Sykes 1301 Mary Money 1621 Keya Hinds 3312 Tapika Thomas 1626-15 Eydie Costa 1201 Taunya Harris 1516 Michael Flowers 2522 Ryan Sarjoo
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee None for this auction
Uhaul Stg Haines City- 3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 8/14/19 F0651 Nelson Villegas A0011 April Davidson H0919 Carlos Tufino G0785 Chris Mccoy A0056 Shannon Curtis G0781 James Chappell F0603 Jason Lee
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek- 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 8/14/19 1621 Angel Otero 3234 William Schmidt 2521 Catherine Sutherland 2072 Erin Mcgregor 3415 Shirley Saenz 2419 Loamy Diaz 3056 Andre Vas 2141 Erin Mcgregor 2146 Andre Robinson 1307 Egna Mogollon 1518 Michelle L Bowens 3021 Timothy Erickson 2510 Laura Davenport 2416 Karma Butler 1226 Georgio Lopez 2335 Stephanie Scull
Uhaul Stg Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 8/14/19 1072 Noelia Colon 547 Davell Knight 731 Kimberly Butler 297 Maudeline Milien 713 Manuel Nietp 945 Melissa Thompson 300 Angel Morales 1109 Ebony Prehay 1111 Damaris Davila 751 Daniel Vazquez 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 764 Holly Eckenroth 1114 Anderson Nieves 515 La’toya Andrews
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 26, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 09:30 AM 1112 - Bartlett, Scott; 1138 - Ali, Aja; 2202 - Shaw, Calvin; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2289 - Richardson, Michael; 2316 - Bero, Gary; 2324 - Iseral, Jean
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 09:40 AM 0132 - Torres, Jessica; 0209 - Hamberg, Barbara; 0218 - Wheeler, Frederick; 0224 - Bennett, Brandon; 0524 - Williams, Nekia; 0810 - Johnson, Lisa; 0823 - Brown, Larry; 0830 - Rawlings, Keyonte; 0902 - Chukes, Charles; 0922 - Scott, Amanda; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1015 - American Eagle Semeniuk, William; 1016 - John, Nichola; 1032 - Davis, Twyla; 1034 - Anderson, Venecia; 1206 - Martinez, Margarita; 1230 - Torres, Giselle; 1235 - Cardona, Edward; 1238 - Young, Randy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 09:50 AM A018 - Maynard, Carl; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C163 - Koonce, Tamara; D110 - Parham, Chelsea; D160 - Workman, Robert; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; H076 - Gonzalez, Cristian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545 5699 Time: 10:00 AM 0007 - Vargas, Juan; 0008 - Ferguson, Akim; 0032 - Curry, Jeffrey; 0047 - Estrada Santiago, Victor; 0136 - Araujo Amaro, Victor; 0222 - Ramos Il, Robert; 0224 - Mcfadden, Alfred; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0316 - Partin, Robert; 0333 - Delaney, Larry; 0368 - Blake, Michael; 0388 - Gonzalez, Javier; 1054 - Muhammad, Shakirah; 1105 - NAJJAR, SAMIR; 2024 - Outlaw, James; 2084 - vinson, shellanda; 2085 - Humphrey, Alexandra; 2090 - Matthews, Hope
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:10 AM 1010 - Rosas, Christopher; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1015 - Cannon, India; 1063 - Shaver, Kelly; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1114 - Olan, My; 11204 - Febres, Keishla; 11404 - Nieves, Daniel; 11418 - Perez, Laura; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1164 - Perez, Carlos; 1165 - Motta, Natalia; 1181 - Quinones, Edward; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12211 - Aldrich, Richard; 12311 - Narvaez, Adelaida; 12317 - Larko, Melissa; 12621 - Padilla, Kevin; 1269 - Mendez, Israel; 332 - Rodriguez, Thalia; 402 - Washington, Darnell; 884 - Dimond, Monique; 955 - Cestero, Adalberto
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392 1169 Time: 10:20 AM 0023 - ROSSO, ANA; 0032 - Rasado Pagan, Mari; 0044 - Scheuerman, William; 0045 - BIELE, FRANCISCO; 0054 - Moreira, Evelino; 0069 - Latta, Kelvin; 0089 - THOMAS, VALERIE; 0104 - Williford, Shirley; 0149 - Walker, Cynthia; 0306 - Melendez- Mulero, Lissette; 1014 - Nkeiti, Tarik; 1018 - Yassein, Wafa; 1022 - Johnson, Jaleel; 2027 - Killgore, Troy; 2044 - Red Dog Pub & Grill Melanson, Mark; 2045 - Colon Saez, Zuleika; 2061 - Gates, Priscilla; 2082 - Vindas Vargas, Leonardo; 2092 - Morales, Marta; 2093 - Ruth, Megan; 2113 - Rivera, Adrian; 2120 - Hernandez, Ana; 3006 - GONZALEZ, CARMEN; 4010 - Effiong, Godwin; 4018 - Huguenin, Dennis; 4021 - Viera Domenech, Jose; 4038 - Jones, Dianna; 6056 - Fraguada, Hermes; 6078 - Cardenas, Kimberlynne; 6088 - Shelton, Steven; 6105 - Corea Carcamo, Noel; 6108 - Lopez, Eric; 6138 - Baker, Tonia; 6162 - Effiong, Godwin; 6180 - Rosado, Maria; 6186 - Dinardo, Nicolas; 6191 - LITWIN, GREGORY; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6208 - LOGAN, ANDY; 6216 - Hernandez, Michelle; 8017 - Wilson, alisha; 8020 - Estrada, Katelyn; 8041 - Chester, Micheal; 8050 - Rivera, Ricardo; 8060 - Venable, Lisa Marie; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:30 AM 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1013 - Robinson, Karen; 1236 - Gordon, Rohan; 1314 - Morales, Manuel; 1317 - Gutierrez, Dena; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1425 - Quinones, Mark; 1527 - Krebs, Grecia; 1539 - Rodriguez, Isa; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1613 - Cruz, Reynaldo; 1620 - Brown, Rufus; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1718 - Johnson, Antoinette; 2035 - Ortiz, Jeremy; 2038 - Berryhill, Shannon; 2055 - Williams, Joni; 2065 - Ramos, Annette; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2233 - Sanchez, Frances
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258 3087 Time: 10:40 AM 004 - arenas, gamaliel; 008 - Velez, Frances; 129 - Camacho, Myrna; 157 - Garcia, Edwin; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 214 - Ortiz, Cristian; 219 - Malavez, Jose; 256 - BALLARD, JEANNA; 356 - Senabre, Miguel; 419 - Williams, Lilkeasha; 422 - Montano, Maria; 477 - Torres, Eduardo; 560 - Castro, Damian; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 600 - Steve, Corey; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 613 - Rodriguez, Edel; 717 - Torruellas, Carlos; 821 - Estremera, Alexander; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 856 - pittman, wayne; 862 - Ruiz, Jesus; RV9 - garcia, pedro
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:50 AM 01101 - Rosario, Mayra; 01110 - Serrano, Jeannette; 01311 - Copeland, Tammy; 02144 - Arbolaez, Asareel; 02210 - Velasquez, Yvette; 02339 - Rodriguez, Jose; 04102 - Rubio, jaime; 04146 - Brown, Jemila; 04418 - Cools, Stephanie; 04426 - Ruiz, Yamila; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05131 - Rodriguez, Pedro Pablo; 05133 - Maisonet, Winna; 05147 - Perez, Xenia; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05203 - LEE, COLETTE; 05365 - Mosley, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545 4431 Time: 11:00 AM: 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0132 - Joyner, Raquel; 0134 - curtis, Pamela; 0169 - Hendrickson, Brian; 0235 - Anderson, Duwayne; 0254 - Diaz, Nellie; 0278 - Edwin, Yoma; 0282 - kaylor, jenny; 0293 - Sincoskie, Joshua; 0305 - Ramos Ayala, Antonio; 1023 - sagar, layla; 1035 - pagan, Jorge; 1039 - Rivera, Yvette; 1043 - Jimenez, Jimmy; 1052 - Feliu, Amanda; 2007 - Toyloy, Jaconia; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2052 - Quddusi, Aliya; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 3043 - Galanos, Perry; 7037 - Riley, Laneasha; 7054 - Suarez, Liliana; 7102 - Hicks, Tamaica; 7104 - Shanchell, Tynia; 7119 - Whale, Douglas; 7138 - Medina, Daniel; 7153 - Morris, Landon; 7166 - Gomes, Viviane; 7168 - Kopi, Denise; 8014 - Torres, Ada; 8020 - Sipp, Shawan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
August 15, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
1999 DODGE RAM 1500
VIN # 1B7HC16XXXS209720
2002 DODGE RAM 1500
VIN # 1D7HA18N12S593502
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 35 Laurence E Fosgate Jr
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 210 Carol Ann Roberts 246 Jamel Devon Gainey 324 Tracy Lynette Carmichael
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Victoria Katherine Lynch 0253 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0346 Rodsheen Antwain Stokes
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 220 Kathy Louise Gagel 231 Kathy Louise Gagel, 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 276 Stasia Whitley 279 Pierre -Louis Yves 424 Monica Lashell Hodges 450 Valerie Darlene Young 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jone 604 Mario Aristor 626 Aquanette Lynett Beacham 640 Arkeisha Sherisse Perez 297B Zebadiah Leonard Atwell
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0133 Denise Rene Parkson 0240 Clifford Arnold 0634 Samantha Sue Riley 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0930 Jose M Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 0940 Robert Adrian Brown II 0952 Robert Rudolph Wilson 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1741 Jose Manuel Zapata
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 4033 Vontany Denise Proctor 4065 Judeine Chrisnet Riley 4095 Jazmine Anne Hensley 5045 Inaki Triman Bethea 6018 Tracy King.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 8th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, #1024-Boxes, #D227- Clothes, #2223-Households, #1140- Households,
#B103- Boxes #F219-Boxes, #J213- Furniture, #1180- Furniture, #1141- Households, #2106- Households, #1142-Boxes, #1161- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 29, 2019
1J4G248S5YC331974
2000 JEEP
3VWSK69M84M115540
2004 VOLKSWAGEN
4T1CE38P74U861218
2004 TOYOTA
KNAFB161245144813
2004 KIA
JULY 30, 2019
1G6DM57N330154455
2003 CADILLAC
JULY 31, 2019
1FMFU18LX4LB52399
2004 FORD
AUGUST 1, 2019
1G3NL52T3YC368197
2000 OLDSM
1N4AL11D26C132757
2006 NISSAN
WBXPA93484WC33406
2004 BMW
AUGUST 2, 2019
1FMRE11L25HB07787
2005 FORD
AUGUST 3, 2019
1YVFP80DX35M05419
2003 MAZDA
2HKYF18637H509223
2007 HONDA
AUGUST 5, 2019
3D4PG5FVXAT242229
2010 DODGE
AUGUST 7, 2019
1XNU6X125F1056888
2015 TRIPLE CROWN TRAILER CO
4T1BG22K4XU503124
1999 TOYOTA
AUGUST 8, 2019
2HGES16554H504300
2004 HONDA
AUGUST 11, 2019
5YFBURHE8HP676134
2017 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/30/2019, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGCG5642XA130688
1999 HONDA
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 3 storage units on August 5th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Melissa Ramirez 1004 Household goods, Brandy Smith D168 Household goods, David Pizarro 3115 Household goods. Dated this 17th of July 2019 And 24th of July 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGEJ8148YL102211
2003 Hyundai
VIN# KMHCG35C33U254971
1991 Nissan
VIN# JN1MS34P4MW0022117
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP- 001679-O In Re: Estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-001679-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $31,001.10 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Alice M. Jarrett, 9820 8th Ave., Orlando, FL 32824. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 07/10/19. Person Giving Notice: Alice M. Jarrett. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, P.L.L.C., 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.