Legal Public Notices 7/17 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice Of Public Sale

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 35 Laurence E Fosgate Jr

Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 210 Carol Ann Roberts 246 Jamel Devon Gainey 324 Tracy Lynette Carmichael

Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0237 Victoria Katherine Lynch 0253 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0346 Rodsheen Antwain Stokes

Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 108 Rannie Peterson 115 Jannaka Breanda Byron 220 Kathy Louise Gagel 231 Kathy Louise Gagel, 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 276 Stasia Whitley 279 Pierre -Louis Yves 424 Monica Lashell Hodges 450 Valerie Darlene Young 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jone 604 Mario Aristor 626 Aquanette Lynett Beacham 640 Arkeisha Sherisse Perez 297B Zebadiah Leonard Atwell

Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0133 Denise Rene Parkson 0240 Clifford Arnold 0634 Samantha Sue Riley 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0930 Jose M Flores Tapia, Tapia Tree Services 0940 Robert Adrian Brown II 0952 Robert Rudolph Wilson 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1741 Jose Manuel Zapata

Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1043 John Kerby St. Hilaire 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 2044 Derrick Jerome Guinyard 3177 Brazilia Eteria Shane Towns 3252 Sharise Shantay Laster 4033 Vontany Denise Proctor 4065 Judeine Chrisnet Riley 4095 Jazmine Anne Hensley 5045 Inaki Triman Bethea 6018 Tracy King. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 8th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K208- Furniture, #1024-Boxes, #D227- Clothes, #2223-Households, #1140- Households,

#B103- Boxes #F219-Boxes, #J213- Furniture, #1180- Furniture, #1141- Households, #2106- Households, #1142-Boxes, #1161- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JULY 29, 2019

1J4G248S5YC331974

2000 JEEP

3VWSK69M84M115540

2004 VOLKSWAGEN

4T1CE38P74U861218

2004 TOYOTA

KNAFB161245144813

2004 KIA

JULY 30, 2019

1G6DM57N330154455

2003 CADILLAC

JULY 31, 2019

1FMFU18LX4LB52399

2004 FORD

AUGUST 1, 2019

1G3NL52T3YC368197

2000 OLDSM

1N4AL11D26C132757

2006 NISSAN

WBXPA93484WC33406

2004 BMW

AUGUST 2, 2019

1FMRE11L25HB07787

2005 FORD

AUGUST 3, 2019

1YVFP80DX35M05419

2003 MAZDA

2HKYF18637H509223

2007 HONDA

AUGUST 5, 2019

3D4PG5FVXAT242229

2010 DODGE

AUGUST 7, 2019

1XNU6X125F1056888

2015 TRIPLE CROWN TRAILER CO

4T1BG22K4XU503124

1999 TOYOTA

AUGUST 8, 2019

2HGES16554H504300

2004 HONDA

AUGUST 11, 2019

5YFBURHE8HP676134

2017 TOYOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/30/2019, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1HGCG5642XA130688

1999 HONDA NOTICE OF SALE

Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 3 storage units on August 5th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Melissa Ramirez 1004 Household goods, Brandy Smith D168 Household goods, David Pizarro 3115 Household goods. Dated this 17th of July 2019 And 24th of July 2019 NOTICE OF SALE

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:

2000 Honda

VIN# 1HGEJ8148YL102211

2003 Hyundai

VIN# KMHCG35C33U254971

1991 Nissan

VIN# JN1MS34P4MW0022117

To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP- 001679-O In Re: Estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-001679-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $31,001.10 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Alice M. Jarrett, 9820 8th Ave., Orlando, FL 32824. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 07/10/19. Person Giving Notice: Alice M. Jarrett. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, P.L.L.C., 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at. Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.File No. 2019-CP-001720-O, Division ProbateNOTICE TO CREDITORThe administration of the estate of Shirley Jean Deese, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 7/17/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 95572,1135 S. Washington Ave. Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com . Personal Representative: June Raynor, 511 Brockway Ave, Orlando, Florida 32807IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA - PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, Deceased.The administration of the Estate of YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is July 10, 2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com , Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com . Personal Representative: /S/ Raul Santos, 6348 Powers Pointe Circle, Orlando FL 32818IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07In the Interest of: minor child, A.K. DOB: 02/07/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTYIn the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:MONEY 11000 BLOCK NARCOOSSEECELL PHONE 1200 BLK W SOUTH STCELL PHONE LIME/SOUTHTABLET 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BVMISC CELL PHONES 65 BLOCK E CENTRAL BVCELL PHONE 5000 BLK L B MCLEODPRINTERS 100 BLK ANDES AVETV MONITOR 100 BLK ANDES AVCOMPUTER MONITORS 100 BLK ANDES AVCOMPUTER TOWERS 100 BLK ANDES AVCELL PHONE ANDERSON/BUMBYSCANNER 100 BLK ANDES AVLAPTOP 4600 BLK W COLONIAL DRis hereby given that the undersigned, REDLINE RESTAURANTS INC, of 2450 Cherokee Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/9/19is hereby given that the undersigned, ULISES HENOC MARRERO, of 2596 MICHIGAN AVENUE SUITE B, KISSIMMEE, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/12/19for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.