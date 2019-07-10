Legal Public Notices 7/10 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on July 30 2019, at 1PM
. Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO. 2010-CA- 007748, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. BRIAN L. HARRIS and TARA J. HARRIS, NOTICE OF SALE
, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on May 18, 2015 in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows: Unit #500-16-A, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM, a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 1460, Page 1564, Public Records of Seminole County, Florida, as amended
, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m.
(Eastern Time) on JULY 18, 2019
at the Seminole County Courthouse, 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771
. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900 Fax. (321) 285-1888 By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire Florida Bar No. 0073784.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA - PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2019-CP-001859-O, NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is July 10, 2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
, Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
. Personal Representative: /S/ Raul Santos, 6348 Powers Pointe Circle, Orlando FL 32818
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: John Adcock
(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Brittany Velong
(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
In the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that Sam’s East, Inc., 1101 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sam’s Club #4785
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 8/7/19
2060 Sabrina Collins 3003 Frederick Dauley 3011 Gina Van Epps 1086 Klaus Siqueira 6046 Deneen Ardley 8017 Teresa Rogers 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 3103 Charles Haigler 1058 Katrice Coleman 2041 Ivan Graham 2111 Mohanad Alif 6006 Tanisha Wells 2130 Quan Miller 3082 Dave Elmer 3014 Edsel Tenorio 2124 FlorenceJones 2064 JoAnne Johnson 4025 Phillip Simmons 8028 Natalia Castro 1020 Sherline Ulysse 3094 Christopher Leone 3027 Jessica Butler
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 8/7/19
2129 Michael White 1042 Marie Alvarez 1935 Elydson Bertand 1270 Christina Batista 1212 Sylvia Wright 1521 Tariq Cherif 1114 Stolen Truck EL2387C 1067 Luke Mchenry 1723 Paula Machado 1011 Celia Murray 1070 Jessica Villanueva 1505 Jean Lopez 1312 Wilfred Sarita 1153 Melina Parman 1138 Ivette Plaza
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 8/7/19
B213 Bernie Wilkerson C155 Gerritt Lee B116 Recovery Truck DC4377T Rashad Green D172 Sean Davis D217 Pedro Lopez B160 Ann Gallagher C109 Michael Trieste C141 Brackston Helms D218 Absalon Gonzalez E110 Arthur Rocker B204 Bernie Wilkerson F103 Julio Lopez C192 Brayan Torres A104 Cintron Service Group B194 Bernie Wilkerson C177 Ann Gallagher B216 Bernie Wilkerson E105 Pablo Rosario D199 Nichoals Maxwell D154 David Jenkins B198 Raul Altamirano B138 Bernie Wilkerson B22 Bernie Wilkerson A115 Cintron Services Group A120 Jamie Conn
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 8/7/19
238 Douglas Sutton 232 Douglas Sutton 505 Glorinar Rosario 105 Jasmyn Harris 1413 Santiago Melendez 101 Richard Salvatierra 207 Destiny Brown 227 Nora Quinones 311 Kenneth Canino 304 Arturo Collazo 712 Jessica Rivera 518 Fritchie Bayan 319 Lucson Saintfort 433 Anthony Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 410 Solano De Lille.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 26, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 09:30 AM
1112 - Bartlett, Scott; 1138 - Ali, Aja; 2202 - Shaw, Calvin; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2289 - Richardson, Michael; 2316 - Bero, Gary; 2324 - Iseral, Jean
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 09:40 AM
0132 - Torres, Jessica; 0209 - Hamberg, Barbara; 0218 - Wheeler, Frederick; 0224 - Bennett, Brandon; 0524 - Williams, Nekia; 0810 - Johnson, Lisa; 0823 - Brown, Larry; 0830 - Rawlings, Keyonte; 0902 - Chukes, Charles; 0922 - Scott, Amanda; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1015 - American Eagle Semeniuk, William; 1016 - John, Nichola; 1032 - Davis, Twyla; 1034 - Anderson, Venecia; 1206 - Martinez, Margarita; 1230 - Torres, Giselle; 1235 - Cardona, Edward; 1238 - Young, Randy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 09:50 AM
A018 - Maynard, Carl; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C163 - Koonce, Tamara; D110 - Parham, Chelsea; D160 - Workman, Robert; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; H076 - Gonzalez, Cristian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545 5699 Time: 10:00 AM
0007 - Vargas, Juan; 0008 - Ferguson, Akim; 0032 - Curry, Jeffrey; 0047 - Estrada Santiago, Victor; 0136 - Araujo Amaro, Victor; 0222 - Ramos Il, Robert; 0224 - Mcfadden, Alfred; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0316 - Partin, Robert; 0333 - Delaney, Larry; 0368 - Blake, Michael; 0388 - Gonzalez, Javier; 1054 - Muhammad, Shakirah; 1105 - NAJJAR, SAMIR; 2024 - Outlaw, James; 2084 - vinson, shellanda; 2085 - Humphrey, Alexandra; 2090 - Matthews, Hope
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:10 AM
1010 - Rosas, Christopher; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1015 - Cannon, India; 1063 - Shaver, Kelly; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1114 - Olan, My; 11204 - Febres, Keishla; 11404 - Nieves, Daniel; 11418 - Perez, Laura; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1164 - Perez, Carlos; 1165 - Motta, Natalia; 1181 - Quinones, Edward; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12211 - Aldrich, Richard; 12311 - Narvaez, Adelaida; 12317 - Larko, Melissa; 12621 - Padilla, Kevin; 1269 - Mendez, Israel; 332 - Rodriguez, Thalia; 402 - Washington, Darnell; 884 - Dimond, Monique; 955 - Cestero, Adalberto
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392 1169 Time: 10:20 AM
0023 - ROSSO, ANA; 0032 - Rasado Pagan, Mari; 0044 - Scheuerman, William; 0045 - BIELE, FRANCISCO; 0054 - Moreira, Evelino; 0069 - Latta, Kelvin; 0089 - THOMAS, VALERIE; 0104 - Williford, Shirley; 0149 - Walker, Cynthia; 0306 - Melendez- Mulero, Lissette; 1014 - Nkeiti, Tarik; 1018 - Yassein, Wafa; 1022 - Johnson, Jaleel; 2027 - Killgore, Troy; 2044 - Red Dog Pub & Grill Melanson, Mark; 2045 - Colon Saez, Zuleika; 2061 - Gates, Priscilla; 2082 - Vindas Vargas, Leonardo; 2092 - Morales, Marta; 2093 - Ruth, Megan; 2113 - Rivera, Adrian; 2120 - Hernandez, Ana; 3006 - GONZALEZ, CARMEN; 4010 - Effiong, Godwin; 4018 - Huguenin, Dennis; 4021 - Viera Domenech, Jose; 4038 - Jones, Dianna; 6056 - Fraguada, Hermes; 6078 - Cardenas, Kimberlynne; 6088 - Shelton, Steven; 6105 - Corea Carcamo, Noel; 6108 - Lopez, Eric; 6138 - Baker, Tonia; 6162 - Effiong, Godwin; 6180 - Rosado, Maria; 6186 - Dinardo, Nicolas; 6191 - LITWIN, GREGORY; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6208 - LOGAN, ANDY; 6216 - Hernandez, Michelle; 8017 - Wilson, alisha; 8020 - Estrada, Katelyn; 8041 - Chester, Micheal; 8050 - Rivera, Ricardo; 8060 - Venable, Lisa Marie; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:30 AM
1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1013 - Robinson, Karen; 1236 - Gordon, Rohan; 1314 - Morales, Manuel; 1317 - Gutierrez, Dena; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1425 - Quinones, Mark; 1527 - Krebs, Grecia; 1539 - Rodriguez, Isa; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1613 - Cruz, Reynaldo; 1620 - Brown, Rufus; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1718 - Johnson, Antoinette; 2035 - Ortiz, Jeremy; 2038 - Berryhill, Shannon; 2055 - Williams, Joni; 2065 - Ramos, Annette; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2233 - Sanchez, Frances
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258 3087 Time: 10:40 AM
004 - arenas, gamaliel; 008 - Velez, Frances; 129 - Camacho, Myrna; 157 - Garcia, Edwin; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 214 - Ortiz, Cristian; 219 - Malavez, Jose; 256 - BALLARD, JEANNA; 356 - Senabre, Miguel; 419 - Williams, Lilkeasha; 422 - Montano, Maria; 477 - Torres, Eduardo; 560 - Castro, Damian; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 600 - Steve, Corey; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 613 - Rodriguez, Edel; 717 - Torruellas, Carlos; 821 - Estremera, Alexander; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 856 - pittman, wayne; 862 - Ruiz, Jesus; RV9 - garcia, pedro
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:50 AM
01101 - Rosario, Mayra; 01110 - Serrano, Jeannette; 01311 - Copeland, Tammy; 02144 - Arbolaez, Asareel; 02210 - Velasquez, Yvette; 02339 - Rodriguez, Jose; 04102 - Rubio, jaime; 04146 - Brown, Jemila; 04418 - Cools, Stephanie; 04426 - Ruiz, Yamila; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05131 - Rodriguez, Pedro Pablo; 05133 - Maisonet, Winna; 05147 - Perez, Xenia; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05203 - LEE, COLETTE; 05365 - Mosley, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545 4431 Time: 11:00 AM:
0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0132 - Joyner, Raquel; 0134 - curtis, Pamela; 0169 - Hendrickson, Brian; 0235 - Anderson, Duwayne; 0254 - Diaz, Nellie; 0278 - Edwin, Yoma; 0282 - kaylor, jenny; 0293 - Sincoskie, Joshua; 0305 - Ramos Ayala, Antonio; 1023 - sagar, layla; 1035 - pagan, Jorge; 1039 - Rivera, Yvette; 1043 - Jimenez, Jimmy; 1052 - Feliu, Amanda; 2007 - Toyloy, Jaconia; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2052 - Quddusi, Aliya; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 3043 - Galanos, Perry; 7037 - Riley, Laneasha; 7054 - Suarez, Liliana; 7102 - Hicks, Tamaica; 7104 - Shanchell, Tynia; 7119 - Whale, Douglas; 7138 - Medina, Daniel; 7153 - Morris, Landon; 7166 - Gomes, Viviane; 7168 - Kopi, Denise; 8014 - Torres, Ada; 8020 - Sipp, Shawan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 26th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JN1BY1AP0BM326317
2011 / INFI
WBANA73584B801110
2004 / BMW
1HD1GN41X7K305325
2007 / HD
1J4GZ78S8RC151113
1994 / JEP
2G2FS22K5V2203247
1997 / PONT
JNKCA31A9YT203366
2000 / INFI
2T1KE40E49C009509
2009 / TOYT
2LMHJ5NK5DBL57704
2013 / LINC
1FADP3F24FL204689
2015 / FORD
2D4FV48V35H671428
2005 / DODG
JH4KA7635PC027704
1993 / ACUR
2T1AE00B0RC056093
1994 / Toyota
KNDMG4C75C6477778
2012 / KIA
1G1AK15F367832975
2006 / CHEV
1LNHM81W9XY713821
1999 / LINC
1FTRX08L5XKB46314
1999 / FORD
JTKKT624660163529
2006 / TOYT
1C3CDFBA2DD300359
2013 / DOD
KMHHT6KD4BU049237
2011 / HYUN
SHSRD78885U325401
2005 / HOND
JT3GP10V8Y7076701
2000 / TOYT
JT3GP10V8Y7076701
2000 / TOYT
1G8ZH52822Z256701
2002 / STRN
1HGEM22922L097674
2002 / HOND
JA4LS31H1YP809906
2000 / MITS
1XKYDP9X7KJ229003
2019 / Kenworth
3N1AB7AP5JY236477
2018 / NISS
3N1AB7AP5JL629179
2018 / NISS
1N4AL3AP1HN354901
2017 / NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 24, 2019
JM1FC3313G0128766
1986 MAZDA
WBAHE2321SGE93453
1995 BMW
JULY 25, 2019
1FAFP44461F211136
2001 FORD
1HGCF8649YA014670
2000 HONDA
JULY 26, 2019
5N1BV28U16N108647
2006 NISSAN
WBAGL63493DP64561
2003 BMW
JULY 27, 2019
3N1AB7AP8HL655544
2017 NISSAN
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Stephen Reardon 66 boxes, totes, toys, electronics, shoes Tamiko Webb 200 mattress, box spring, headboards, footboard, dressers Terri Lyn Bess 603 tvs, boxes, oxygen tank, electronics, holiday decorations, dog crate, exercise ball, steam mop. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of July, 2019.
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #
Keith Miller – tires and rims, misc household nad personal items - 272, David S Brunson – brewing equipment, wine, tools, refridgerators, misc household and personal items - 296, Sandra Clark – bike, futon, plastic bins and boxes, misc household and personal items - 302, Michael Utz – stands, bucket, cutting tool, misc tools and personal items – 328h, Anthony Clary – speaker, clothes, bins, tables, misc household and personal items - 375, Hector Roman – bucket, weights, luggage, milk crate, misc household and personal items - 165, Kenneth Carter – dresser, bed frames, bed, misc household and personal items – 402, Laurence Fosgate – bricks, tires, cds, couch, dresser, tables, misc household and personal items – 007h. Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 7/18/19 at 11:00AM
in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP- 001679-O In Re: Estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-001679-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $31,001.10 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Alice M. Jarrett, 9820 8th Ave., Orlando, FL 32824. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 07/10/19. Person Giving Notice: Alice M. Jarrett. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, P.L.L.C., 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.
Request for Proposal RFP
Build Out an Office for The Union Park NCF. Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc., 4C, is releasing a Request for Proposal to build out an office for the Union Park Neighborhood Center for Families (NCF). All services shall comply with local, State and Federal regulations including but not limited to the Davis Bacon Act. The Request for Proposal will be available for downloading at the 4C website, www.4cflorida.org
, beginning Tuesday, July 2, 2019.