Legal Public Notices 7/10 issue 

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at. Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO. 2010-CA- 007748, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. BRIAN L. HARRIS and TARA J. HARRIS,, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on May 18, 2015 in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows:, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at(Eastern Time) onat the. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900 Fax. (321) 285-1888 By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire Florida Bar No. 0073784.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA - PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, Deceased.The administration of the Estate of YVETTE MARIE SANTOS, deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is July 10, 2019. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Coren J. Meeks, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 091856, MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L., 311 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, Telephone: (386) 734-0199, Fax: (386) 469-0091, E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com , Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com . In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTYIn the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)Notice Is Hereby Given that Sam’s East, Inc., 1101 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.2060 Sabrina Collins 3003 Frederick Dauley 3011 Gina Van Epps 1086 Klaus Siqueira 6046 Deneen Ardley 8017 Teresa Rogers 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 3103 Charles Haigler 1058 Katrice Coleman 2041 Ivan Graham 2111 Mohanad Alif 6006 Tanisha Wells 2130 Quan Miller 3082 Dave Elmer 3014 Edsel Tenorio 2124 FlorenceJones 2064 JoAnne Johnson 4025 Phillip Simmons 8028 Natalia Castro 1020 Sherline Ulysse 3094 Christopher Leone 3027 Jessica Butler2129 Michael White 1042 Marie Alvarez 1935 Elydson Bertand 1270 Christina Batista 1212 Sylvia Wright 1521 Tariq Cherif 1114 Stolen Truck EL2387C 1067 Luke Mchenry 1723 Paula Machado 1011 Celia Murray 1070 Jessica Villanueva 1505 Jean Lopez 1312 Wilfred Sarita 1153 Melina Parman 1138 Ivette PlazaB213 Bernie Wilkerson C155 Gerritt Lee B116 Recovery Truck DC4377T Rashad Green D172 Sean Davis D217 Pedro Lopez B160 Ann Gallagher C109 Michael Trieste C141 Brackston Helms D218 Absalon Gonzalez E110 Arthur Rocker B204 Bernie Wilkerson F103 Julio Lopez C192 Brayan Torres A104 Cintron Service Group B194 Bernie Wilkerson C177 Ann Gallagher B216 Bernie Wilkerson E105 Pablo Rosario D199 Nichoals Maxwell D154 David Jenkins B198 Raul Altamirano B138 Bernie Wilkerson B22 Bernie Wilkerson A115 Cintron Services Group A120 Jamie Conn238 Douglas Sutton 232 Douglas Sutton 505 Glorinar Rosario 105 Jasmyn Harris 1413 Santiago Melendez 101 Richard Salvatierra 207 Destiny Brown 227 Nora Quinones 311 Kenneth Canino 304 Arturo Collazo 712 Jessica Rivera 518 Fritchie Bayan 319 Lucson Saintfort 433 Anthony Gonzalez 709 Jannessa Hammerle 410 Solano De Lille.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment.1112 - Bartlett, Scott; 1138 - Ali, Aja; 2202 - Shaw, Calvin; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2289 - Richardson, Michael; 2316 - Bero, Gary; 2324 - Iseral, Jean0132 - Torres, Jessica; 0209 - Hamberg, Barbara; 0218 - Wheeler, Frederick; 0224 - Bennett, Brandon; 0524 - Williams, Nekia; 0810 - Johnson, Lisa; 0823 - Brown, Larry; 0830 - Rawlings, Keyonte; 0902 - Chukes, Charles; 0922 - Scott, Amanda; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1015 - American Eagle Semeniuk, William; 1016 - John, Nichola; 1032 - Davis, Twyla; 1034 - Anderson, Venecia; 1206 - Martinez, Margarita; 1230 - Torres, Giselle; 1235 - Cardona, Edward; 1238 - Young, RandyA018 - Maynard, Carl; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C163 - Koonce, Tamara; D110 - Parham, Chelsea; D160 - Workman, Robert; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; H076 - Gonzalez, Cristian0007 - Vargas, Juan; 0008 - Ferguson, Akim; 0032 - Curry, Jeffrey; 0047 - Estrada Santiago, Victor; 0136 - Araujo Amaro, Victor; 0222 - Ramos Il, Robert; 0224 - Mcfadden, Alfred; 0233 - MV Production Inc Malo, Victor; 0316 - Partin, Robert; 0333 - Delaney, Larry; 0368 - Blake, Michael; 0388 - Gonzalez, Javier; 1054 - Muhammad, Shakirah; 1105 - NAJJAR, SAMIR; 2024 - Outlaw, James; 2084 - vinson, shellanda; 2085 - Humphrey, Alexandra; 2090 - Matthews, Hope1010 - Rosas, Christopher; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1015 - Cannon, India; 1063 - Shaver, Kelly; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1114 - Olan, My; 11204 - Febres, Keishla; 11404 - Nieves, Daniel; 11418 - Perez, Laura; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1164 - Perez, Carlos; 1165 - Motta, Natalia; 1181 - Quinones, Edward; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12211 - Aldrich, Richard; 12311 - Narvaez, Adelaida; 12317 - Larko, Melissa; 12621 - Padilla, Kevin; 1269 - Mendez, Israel; 332 - Rodriguez, Thalia; 402 - Washington, Darnell; 884 - Dimond, Monique; 955 - Cestero, Adalberto0023 - ROSSO, ANA; 0032 - Rasado Pagan, Mari; 0044 - Scheuerman, William; 0045 - BIELE, FRANCISCO; 0054 - Moreira, Evelino; 0069 - Latta, Kelvin; 0089 - THOMAS, VALERIE; 0104 - Williford, Shirley; 0149 - Walker, Cynthia; 0306 - Melendez- Mulero, Lissette; 1014 - Nkeiti, Tarik; 1018 - Yassein, Wafa; 1022 - Johnson, Jaleel; 2027 - Killgore, Troy; 2044 - Red Dog Pub & Grill Melanson, Mark; 2045 - Colon Saez, Zuleika; 2061 - Gates, Priscilla; 2082 - Vindas Vargas, Leonardo; 2092 - Morales, Marta; 2093 - Ruth, Megan; 2113 - Rivera, Adrian; 2120 - Hernandez, Ana; 3006 - GONZALEZ, CARMEN; 4010 - Effiong, Godwin; 4018 - Huguenin, Dennis; 4021 - Viera Domenech, Jose; 4038 - Jones, Dianna; 6056 - Fraguada, Hermes; 6078 - Cardenas, Kimberlynne; 6088 - Shelton, Steven; 6105 - Corea Carcamo, Noel; 6108 - Lopez, Eric; 6138 - Baker, Tonia; 6162 - Effiong, Godwin; 6180 - Rosado, Maria; 6186 - Dinardo, Nicolas; 6191 - LITWIN, GREGORY; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6208 - LOGAN, ANDY; 6216 - Hernandez, Michelle; 8017 - Wilson, alisha; 8020 - Estrada, Katelyn; 8041 - Chester, Micheal; 8050 - Rivera, Ricardo; 8060 - Venable, Lisa Marie; 8080 - Sharrer, Renate1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1013 - Robinson, Karen; 1236 - Gordon, Rohan; 1314 - Morales, Manuel; 1317 - Gutierrez, Dena; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1425 - Quinones, Mark; 1527 - Krebs, Grecia; 1539 - Rodriguez, Isa; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1613 - Cruz, Reynaldo; 1620 - Brown, Rufus; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1718 - Johnson, Antoinette; 2035 - Ortiz, Jeremy; 2038 - Berryhill, Shannon; 2055 - Williams, Joni; 2065 - Ramos, Annette; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2233 - Sanchez, Frances004 - arenas, gamaliel; 008 - Velez, Frances; 129 - Camacho, Myrna; 157 - Garcia, Edwin; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 214 - Ortiz, Cristian; 219 - Malavez, Jose; 256 - BALLARD, JEANNA; 356 - Senabre, Miguel; 419 - Williams, Lilkeasha; 422 - Montano, Maria; 477 - Torres, Eduardo; 560 - Castro, Damian; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 600 - Steve, Corey; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 613 - Rodriguez, Edel; 717 - Torruellas, Carlos; 821 - Estremera, Alexander; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 856 - pittman, wayne; 862 - Ruiz, Jesus; RV9 - garcia, pedro01101 - Rosario, Mayra; 01110 - Serrano, Jeannette; 01311 - Copeland, Tammy; 02144 - Arbolaez, Asareel; 02210 - Velasquez, Yvette; 02339 - Rodriguez, Jose; 04102 - Rubio, jaime; 04146 - Brown, Jemila; 04418 - Cools, Stephanie; 04426 - Ruiz, Yamila; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05131 - Rodriguez, Pedro Pablo; 05133 - Maisonet, Winna; 05147 - Perez, Xenia; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05203 - LEE, COLETTE; 05365 - Mosley, James0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0132 - Joyner, Raquel; 0134 - curtis, Pamela; 0169 - Hendrickson, Brian; 0235 - Anderson, Duwayne; 0254 - Diaz, Nellie; 0278 - Edwin, Yoma; 0282 - kaylor, jenny; 0293 - Sincoskie, Joshua; 0305 - Ramos Ayala, Antonio; 1023 - sagar, layla; 1035 - pagan, Jorge; 1039 - Rivera, Yvette; 1043 - Jimenez, Jimmy; 1052 - Feliu, Amanda; 2007 - Toyloy, Jaconia; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2052 - Quddusi, Aliya; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 3043 - Galanos, Perry; 7037 - Riley, Laneasha; 7054 - Suarez, Liliana; 7102 - Hicks, Tamaica; 7104 - Shanchell, Tynia; 7119 - Whale, Douglas; 7138 - Medina, Daniel; 7153 - Morris, Landon; 7166 - Gomes, Viviane; 7168 - Kopi, Denise; 8014 - Torres, Ada; 8020 - Sipp, Shawan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;JN1BY1AP0BM3263172011 / INFIWBANA73584B8011102004 / BMW1HD1GN41X7K3053252007 / HD1J4GZ78S8RC1511131994 / JEP2G2FS22K5V22032471997 / PONTJNKCA31A9YT2033662000 / INFI2T1KE40E49C0095092009 / TOYT2LMHJ5NK5DBL577042013 / LINC1FADP3F24FL2046892015 / FORD2D4FV48V35H6714282005 / DODGJH4KA7635PC0277041993 / ACUR2T1AE00B0RC0560931994 / ToyotaKNDMG4C75C64777782012 / KIA1G1AK15F3678329752006 / CHEV1LNHM81W9XY7138211999 / LINC1FTRX08L5XKB463141999 / FORDJTKKT6246601635292006 / TOYT1C3CDFBA2DD3003592013 / DODKMHHT6KD4BU0492372011 / HYUNSHSRD78885U3254012005 / HONDJT3GP10V8Y70767012000 / TOYTJT3GP10V8Y70767012000 / TOYT1G8ZH52822Z2567012002 / STRN1HGEM22922L0976742002 / HONDJA4LS31H1YP8099062000 / MITS1XKYDP9X7KJ2290032019 / Kenworth3N1AB7AP5JY2364772018 / NISS3N1AB7AP5JL6291792018 / NISS1N4AL3AP1HN3549012017 / NISSgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JM1FC3313G01287661986 MAZDAWBAHE2321SGE934531995 BMW1FAFP44461F2111362001 FORD1HGCF8649YA0146702000 HONDA5N1BV28U16N1086472006 NISSANWBAGL63493DP645612003 BMW3N1AB7AP8HL6555442017 NISSANNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Stephen Reardon 66 boxes, totes, toys, electronics, shoes Tamiko Webb 200 mattress, box spring, headboards, footboard, dressers Terri Lyn Bess 603 tvs, boxes, oxygen tank, electronics, holiday decorations, dog crate, exercise ball, steam mop. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of July, 2019.Name – Property – Unit #Keith Miller – tires and rims, misc household nad personal items - 272, David S Brunson – brewing equipment, wine, tools, refridgerators, misc household and personal items - 296, Sandra Clark – bike, futon, plastic bins and boxes, misc household and personal items - 302, Michael Utz – stands, bucket, cutting tool, misc tools and personal items – 328h, Anthony Clary – speaker, clothes, bins, tables, misc household and personal items - 375, Hector Roman – bucket, weights, luggage, milk crate, misc household and personal items - 165, Kenneth Carter – dresser, bed frames, bed, misc household and personal items – 402, Laurence Fosgate – bricks, tires, cds, couch, dresser, tables, misc household and personal items – 007h., has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien onin order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2019-CP- 001679-O In Re: Estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DAVID W. JARRETT, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-001679-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was April 1, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $31,001.10 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Alice M. Jarrett, 9820 8th Ave., Orlando, FL 32824. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 07/10/19. Person Giving Notice: Alice M. Jarrett. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, P.L.L.C., 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(321) 244-3833.Build Out an Office for The Union Park NCF. Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc., 4C, is releasing a Request for Proposal to build out an office for the Union Park Neighborhood Center for Families (NCF). All services shall comply with local, State and Federal regulations including but not limited to the Davis Bacon Act. The Request for Proposal will be available for downloading at the 4C website, www.4cflorida.org , beginning Tuesday, July 2, 2019.