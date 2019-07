Legal Public Notices 7/03 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Jamal Jacques – boxes, pots and pans, clothes, Antonio Vazquez – Table, Twin bed, boxes. Raiza Rivera – clothes, bedding, furniture, Melissa Tapia – household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Handy Jones household goods, Chantale Beauregard household goods, Priscilla Alsene personal items, Michelle Cason household goods, Paul Smith tools, Kenisha Milbourne household goods, Joann Buchana boxes, James Coleman material, Kana Foutch boxes houseware, Antonio Graham household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Auriel Brown Totes, Cathy Parrish Furniture and Household Items, Courtney Jamell Roberts Bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, Dustin Kendall Household Goods, Shawn Mincey Suitcases and Electronics, Tracee Gibbs Household, Living room set dining room set and 3 bedroom sets. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedLazarus M Mitchel Books Art, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Pamela Williams Furniture and household items, Jorge Nodal business tools, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair, Josef P Powell Business books, records etc furniture, Nickeshia Lewin household furniture and misc items, Daphne Neilson Household items & boxes, Kimberly Rayshich household Goods, ALEXAN ORAMAS Household Goods, JEFFREY BUMGARNER household Goods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Household Goods, Alexandra Eaneeka Jackson Lawn Equipment, Joe Scott household Goods, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame, bins, Matheus Lopes Ribeiro Tools, David Dean Refrigerator, shelves, filing cabinets, furniture, etc, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins, Arnette Cetoute clothing & boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Pamela Bowman household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:The personal goods stored therein by the following:Devanair Washington -Household Items. Charles Justin Odom Jr- Furniture. Gina Perez-Household Goods. Wendy Adams- Household Goods. David Cherry- household items. Autumn Roach Household Items & toys. Jil Brown-Clark- Household items and appliances. Erica Peterson -Tv, Couch, Bed and bags of household items. Jermaine McNeil- Living room set, bedroom set and boxes of household goods.Kristina Izza- king size mattress, boxes, crib, night stand, Aws Khdair- household goods, Ronald & Anny Schmid- household goods, Anthony Laboy- tools, Donna Hazelwood- household goods, Anthony Radford household goods, John Zinkovich- household goods.Brian Spence 2Sofa, Deangelo Pratt- Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Donald Ray Whitt -Housegoods, Steven Kelly- Household Goods, Dionne Lewis- 2bedroom apartment, Boxes, WENDY LANE- HousegoodsThe personal goods stored therein by the following:Beverly Rodriguez- Table, Boxes, Files, Totes, Luggage, Jewlery box, Lamp, Picture Frames; Luis Santos- Chair, Table, Microwave, Refrigerator, Boxes, Files, Power Tools, Shelves, Restaurant Equipment, Cabinet; Eleanor Seymour- Chair, Couch, Table, Boxes, Head Board; Anita Richard- Couch, Mattress, Dryer, Washer, Doll House, Fridge; Kaylee Holbrook- Couch; Jeanna Gabriel- Couch, Mattress, Boxes, Totes, Headboard, Bed Frame, Speaker, Holiday Décor. Nina Obeso- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Shelves, CD player, Reptile Tank.Cisco Montes-records and household goods, James Harris-household items and personal items, David Brady clothes, Peter Hayes- household items, Lizbeth Vega Velez- couch, Traevon Williams mattress, boxes and small furnitureKimberly Carcelli: House Hold Goods, Helen Siani: household itemsLois Jenkins- household items.- Stephanie Lyn Sullivan Wright- household goods.- Jannaka Byron- household goods.- Anthony Gardner-queen bed, household goods.- Austin Winchell- furniture, tools, household. -Ivanmarquise E Sankey- household goods.The personal goods stored therein by the following:7437 Darlene Randall- Tools, boxes, and household items Mark Stevenson-Household items, and furniture Lisa Hutton- Furniture Nivea Slaughter-Household items, and furniture Joshua Casul- Couch, furniture, and household items.Marka McCoy China cabinets, chairs, tables- Rick Danilowski Office supplies, boxes, receipts- Jasmine Griffin Household items- Daniell Butler clothes.Nekethia Ricks - Clothes, pictures, bedroom set, nighstand, shoes, pillows, sheets, ect. Linnda Durre - Desk,Boxes, household goods. Kontisa Morris - couch, love seat, table,2 chairs and some boxes. Tiera Williams - Household Goods. Shonmethia Williams - bags of personal items and clothing. Bethany Layne - Household goods.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Michael Shiver ( Mr Icey)- pressure washer, vacuums, shampoo chemicals, and wash cloths; Bertha Lacombe- boxes; Marie Calxte-boxes; Bryan Michael Mcdowell- computer, bags, cloths, and totes; Crystal Bobo- personal items, boxes, bags, clothes; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Michael Harlos- Office goods, Brian Miller- Household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO. 2010-CA- 007748, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. BRIAN L. HARRIS and TARA J. HARRIS,, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on May 18, 2015 in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows:, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at(Eastern Time) onat the. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900 Fax. (321) 285-1888 By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire Florida Bar No. 0073784.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.C. DOB: 10/05/2006, N.T. DOB: 12/12/2016, E. R. DOB: 01/11/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Father), 2651 Cedar Buff Lane {Last known Address}, Ocoee, Florida 34761. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on July 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTYIn the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING, ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F.. NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. before The Honorable Lawrence M. Lefler in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 60 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955- 8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West, Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY LAW DIVISION Case No.: 18-DR-015892 Division: F. Finally Home Christian Adoption Services, Petitioner, and Tromaine Markiece Pegeese , Respondent. PLURIES SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL TO/PARA/A: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese, IMPORTANT A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/ petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602 . Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparencencia a: Nombre y direccion de la parte que entrega la orden de comparencencia: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, estan disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito [Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office]. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. Usted debe de manener informada a la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito de su direccion actual. (Usted puede presentar el Formulario: Ley de Familia de la Florida 12.915, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, [Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address].) Los papelos que se presenten en el futuro en esta demanda judicial seran env ados por correo a la direccion que este registrada en la oficina del Secretario. ADVERTENCIA: Regla 12.285 (Rule 12.285), de las Reglas de Procedimiento de Ley de Familia de la Florida [Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure], requiere cierta revelacion automatica de documentos e informacion. El incumplimient, puede resultar en sanciones, incluyendo la desestimacion o anulacion de los alegatos. IMPORTANT Des poursuites judiciaries ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Qui se trouve a: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger; vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le delai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie au carbone ou une photocopie de votre reponse ecrite a la partie qui vous depose cette citation. Nom et adresse de la partie qui depose cette citation: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609 Les photocopies de tous les documents tribunals de cette cause, y compris des arrets, sont disponible au bureau du greffier. Vous pouvez revue ces documents, sur demande. Il faut aviser le greffier de votre adresse actuelle. (Vous pouvez deposer Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address.) Les documents de l’avenir de ce proces seront envoyer a l’adresse que vous donnez au bureau du greffier. ATTENTION: La regle 12.285, des regles de procedure du droit de la famille de la Floride exige que l’on remette certains renseignements et certains documents a la partie adverse. Tout refus de les fournir pourra donner lieu a des sanctions, y compris le rejet ou la suppression d’un ou de plusieurs actes de procedure. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: June 13, 2019 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL) By: /s/ Brandy Fogleman Deputy ClerkNotice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 8400 Red Bug Lake Rd. Suite 1010, Oviedo, FL 32766, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, Andres Enrique Colberg-Bas, of 6445 Conroy Road, Apt 702, Orlando FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/24/19for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.