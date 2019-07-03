Legal Public Notices 7/03 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 16th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Jamal Jacques – boxes, pots and pans, clothes, Antonio Vazquez – Table, Twin bed, boxes. Raiza Rivera – clothes, bedding, furniture, Melissa Tapia – household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 7/17/19 @ 10:30am
Handy Jones household goods, Chantale Beauregard household goods, Priscilla Alsene personal items, Michelle Cason household goods, Paul Smith tools, Kenisha Milbourne household goods, Joann Buchana boxes, James Coleman material, Kana Foutch boxes houseware, Antonio Graham household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-839-5518 on 7/17/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Auriel Brown Totes, Cathy Parrish Furniture and Household Items, Courtney Jamell Roberts Bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, Dustin Kendall Household Goods, Shawn Mincey Suitcases and Electronics, Tracee Gibbs Household, Living room set dining room set and 3 bedroom sets.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 07/17/2019 @9:30AM.
Lazarus M Mitchel Books Art, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Pamela Williams Furniture and household items, Jorge Nodal business tools, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair, Josef P Powell Business books, records etc furniture, Nickeshia Lewin household furniture and misc items, Daphne Neilson Household items & boxes, Kimberly Rayshich household Goods, ALEXAN ORAMAS Household Goods, JEFFREY BUMGARNER household Goods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Household Goods, Alexandra Eaneeka Jackson Lawn Equipment, Joe Scott household Goods, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame, bins, Matheus Lopes Ribeiro Tools, David Dean Refrigerator, shelves, filing cabinets, furniture, etc, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins, Arnette Cetoute clothing & boxes.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 7/17/19 @ 11:30am.
Pamela Bowman household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
July 15th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327
Devanair Washington -Household Items. Charles Justin Odom Jr- Furniture. Gina Perez-Household Goods. Wendy Adams- Household Goods. David Cherry- household items. Autumn Roach Household Items & toys. Jil Brown-Clark- Household items and appliances. Erica Peterson -Tv, Couch, Bed and bags of household items. Jermaine McNeil- Living room set, bedroom set and boxes of household goods. Facility 2: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Kristina Izza- king size mattress, boxes, crib, night stand, Aws Khdair- household goods, Ronald & Anny Schmid- household goods, Anthony Laboy- tools, Donna Hazelwood- household goods, Anthony Radford household goods, John Zinkovich- household goods. Facility 3: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, FL (407) 516-7221
Brian Spence 2Sofa, Deangelo Pratt- Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Donald Ray Whitt -Housegoods, Steven Kelly- Household Goods, Dionne Lewis- 2bedroom apartment, Boxes, WENDY LANE- Housegoods
July 16th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 (407)516- 7913
Beverly Rodriguez- Table, Boxes, Files, Totes, Luggage, Jewlery box, Lamp, Picture Frames; Luis Santos- Chair, Table, Microwave, Refrigerator, Boxes, Files, Power Tools, Shelves, Restaurant Equipment, Cabinet; Eleanor Seymour- Chair, Couch, Table, Boxes, Head Board; Anita Richard- Couch, Mattress, Dryer, Washer, Doll House, Fridge; Kaylee Holbrook- Couch; Jeanna Gabriel- Couch, Mattress, Boxes, Totes, Headboard, Bed Frame, Speaker, Holiday Décor. Nina Obeso- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Shelves, CD player, Reptile Tank. Facility 2: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817 (321)320-4055
Cisco Montes-records and household goods, James Harris-household items and personal items, David Brady clothes, Peter Hayes- household items, Lizbeth Vega Velez- couch, Traevon Williams mattress, boxes and small furniture Facility 3: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lakes Drive Orlando FL 32828 (321) 800-4793
Kimberly Carcelli: House Hold Goods, Helen Siani: household items Facility 4: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Lois Jenkins- household items.- Stephanie Lyn Sullivan Wright- household goods.- Jannaka Byron- household goods.- Anthony Gardner-queen bed, household goods.- Austin Winchell- furniture, tools, household. -Ivanmarquise E Sankey- household goods.
July 17th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408- 7437
7437 Darlene Randall- Tools, boxes, and household items Mark Stevenson-Household items, and furniture Lisa Hutton- Furniture Nivea Slaughter-Household items, and furniture Joshua Casul- Couch, furniture, and household items. Facility 2: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl. 32804 407-312-8736
Marka McCoy China cabinets, chairs, tables- Rick Danilowski Office supplies, boxes, receipts- Jasmine Griffin Household items- Daniell Butler clothes. Facility 3: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Road Orlando Fl. 32810 (407)489-3742
Nekethia Ricks - Clothes, pictures, bedroom set, nighstand, shoes, pillows, sheets, ect. Linnda Durre - Desk,Boxes, household goods. Kontisa Morris - couch, love seat, table,2 chairs and some boxes. Tiera Williams - Household Goods. Shonmethia Williams - bags of personal items and clothing. Bethany Layne - Household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 07/17/2019 @ 11am
Michael Shiver ( Mr Icey)- pressure washer, vacuums, shampoo chemicals, and wash cloths; Bertha Lacombe- boxes; Marie Calxte-boxes; Bryan Michael Mcdowell- computer, bags, cloths, and totes; Crystal Bobo- personal items, boxes, bags, clothes; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 7/16/19 @12:00PM.
Michael Harlos- Office goods, Brian Miller- Household goods
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO. 2010-CA- 007748, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. vs. BRIAN L. HARRIS and TARA J. HARRIS, NOTICE OF SALE
, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause on May 18, 2015 in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows: Unit #500-16-A, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM, a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 1460, Page 1564, Public Records of Seminole County, Florida, as amended
, will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m.
(Eastern Time) on JULY 18, 2019
at the Seminole County Courthouse, 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771
. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900 Fax. (321) 285-1888 By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire Florida Bar No. 0073784.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-31
In the Interest of: K.C. DOB: 10/05/2006, N.T. DOB: 12/12/2016, E. R. DOB: 01/11/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: William Campbell
(Father), 2651 Cedar Buff Lane {Last known Address}, Ocoee, Florida 34761. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on July 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: John Adcock
(Father), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-670
In the Interest of: K.A. DOB: 10/01/2017, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Brittany Velong
(Mother), 6939 Villa De Costa # 303, Orlando, Florida 32821. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child (children); you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. Pleadings shall be copied to Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Attorney for the State of Florida 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, Florida 32811. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
In the Interest of: minor child, T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION: TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on July 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING, ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F. CASE NO.: 18-DR-015892
. NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese
(DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. before The Honorable Lawrence M. Lefler in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 60 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955- 8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West, Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY LAW DIVISION Case No.: 18-DR-015892 Division: F. Finally Home Christian Adoption Services, Petitioner, and Tromaine Markiece Pegeese , Respondent. PLURIES SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL TO/PARA/A: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese, IMPORTANT A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/ petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602 . Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparencencia a: Nombre y direccion de la parte que entrega la orden de comparencencia: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, estan disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito [Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office]. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. Usted debe de manener informada a la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito de su direccion actual. (Usted puede presentar el Formulario: Ley de Familia de la Florida 12.915, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, [Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address].) Los papelos que se presenten en el futuro en esta demanda judicial seran env ados por correo a la direccion que este registrada en la oficina del Secretario. ADVERTENCIA: Regla 12.285 (Rule 12.285), de las Reglas de Procedimiento de Ley de Familia de la Florida [Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure], requiere cierta revelacion automatica de documentos e informacion. El incumplimient, puede resultar en sanciones, incluyendo la desestimacion o anulacion de los alegatos. IMPORTANT Des poursuites judiciaries ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Qui se trouve a: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger; vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le delai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie au carbone ou une photocopie de votre reponse ecrite a la partie qui vous depose cette citation. Nom et adresse de la partie qui depose cette citation: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609 Les photocopies de tous les documents tribunals de cette cause, y compris des arrets, sont disponible au bureau du greffier. Vous pouvez revue ces documents, sur demande. Il faut aviser le greffier de votre adresse actuelle. (Vous pouvez deposer Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address.) Les documents de l’avenir de ce proces seront envoyer a l’adresse que vous donnez au bureau du greffier. ATTENTION: La regle 12.285, des regles de procedure du droit de la famille de la Floride exige que l’on remette certains renseignements et certains documents a la partie adverse. Tout refus de les fournir pourra donner lieu a des sanctions, y compris le rejet ou la suppression d’un ou de plusieurs actes de procedure. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: June 13, 2019 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL) By: /s/ Brandy Fogleman Deputy Clerk
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 8400 Red Bug Lake Rd. Suite 1010, Oviedo, FL 32766, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Urology Wellness Center at Oviedo
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Andres Enrique Colberg-Bas, of 6445 Conroy Road, Apt 702, Orlando FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Escuela Del Alma
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Escuela Del Alma
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/24/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; C13 Candyce Peay $538.60, B29 Natacha Sama $377.16, E37 Pedro Hernandez $1425.39, B44 Fabian Sutcliffe $541.64, C12 Christopher Schlosser $756.70, D04 June Charleston $597.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1338.08, 1002 Ethel Tarver $823.15, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $809.20, 1108 Tiffany Ordiway $942.55, 1343 Paulin Joseph $326.05
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C105 Jason Koch $721.12, C123 Olga Kornder $776.69, A100 Jeremiaj McDougall $1053.10, C145 Henry Doggett $1024.69
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1681 Cedric Wells $357.20, 1601 Brandon Roots $426.50, 2470 Luis Galvis $308.20, 2458 Brent Petherick $453.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E036 Donna Hazelwood $419.95, A068 Torina Clark $442.56, E073 Larhanda Jones $264.52, A085-86 Katie Buckland $463.97
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 2589-92 Mechelle Scott $740.44, 2537 Don Berry $378.56, 1555 Leo Butts $516.25, 1204 Louis Smith $531.25, 2538 Shameka Billings $507.95, 1407 Frank Gonzalez $645.08, 1250 Tiera Geer $867.78, 1748 Paul Walker $439.60, 2522 Zashira Acosta $490.36, 2245 Danille Mcelroy $897.97, 1120 Anita White $839.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 1123 James Pierce $1570.15, 4136 Joshua Green $785.12, 1062 Yanique Roberts $422.36, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $666.60, 3008 James Pierce $1120.05, 1079 James Pierce $1094.80, 3115 James Pierce $934.75, 4110 Katelynne Sottile $610.21.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations and times indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on July 16, 2019 @ 11:30am ASWS Rental LLC House hold goods, Helen Siani Household Goods, Alvin James House hold goods, Nidia Benitez House hold goods, Fabrice Gregory House hold goods, Amber Torres Bedroom set, 2 tables, personal items, Christian Stavros Boxes and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On July 16th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005. Elizabeth Ann Hallett- home items, Vincent Mountain-camping gear, Diana Andrade- household items, Dernis Fuller- household items, Vickie Acevedo- home, Annette Castro- home, Marisol Gomez -home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 17, 2019
1G8AG52F34Z147486
2004 SATURN
1HGCM56663A113865
2003 HONDA
JTHBD182310014953
2001 LEXUS
JULY 18, 2019
2T1BA02E3TC113918
1996 TOYOTA
3VWRK69M93M176814
2003 VOLKSWAGEN
JULY 19, 2019
LEHTCK01XGR000319
2016 RIYA
LHJTLBBN0FB910026
2015 BASH
JULY 20, 2019
1HGEJ8244VL098863
1997 HONDA
JULY 21, 2019
5YFBU4EE4DP131064
2013 TOYOTA
JULY 23, 2019
WBAWV53567P077163
2007 BMW
JULY 24, 2019
2HGES26822H539373
2002 HONDA
JHLRD1863WC079989
1998 HONDA
JTEDP21A750050672
2005 TOYOTA
JULY 25, 2019
3MZBN1U71JM188742
2018 MAZDA
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name, Unit #, Contents: Stephen Reardon 66 boxes, totes, toys, electronics, shoes Tamiko Webb 200 mattress, box spring, headboards, footboard, dressers Terri Lyn Bess 603 tvs, boxes, oxygen tank, electronics, holiday decorations, dog crate, exercise ball, steam mop. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of July, 2019.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 23rd, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2000 HOND
1HGEJ6127YL113543
1997 BMW
WBABK8327VET95624
2000 HOND
1HGCG225XYA036850
2004 NISS
5N1BV28U64N345213
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Dodge
VIN# 1B7HF13Z3WJ165173
2002 Dodge
VIN# 4T3ZF13CX2U430750
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 17, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1995 DODGE
VIN# 3P3ES67C7ST579173
2004 HONDA
VIN# 2HGES16584H510883
2009 POPC SCOOTER
VIN# L8XTBB50490001750
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on July 15th, 2019, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #
Keith Miller – tires and rims, misc household nad personal items - 272, David S Brunson – brewing equipment, wine, tools, refridgerators, misc household and personal items - 296, Sandra Clark – bike, futon, plastic bins and boxes, misc household and personal items - 302, Michael Utz – stands, bucket, cutting tool, misc tools and personal items – 328h, Anthony Clary – speaker, clothes, bins, tables, misc household and personal items - 375, Hector Roman – bucket, weights, luggage, milk crate, misc household and personal items - 165, Kenneth Carter – dresser, bed frames, bed, misc household and personal items – 402, Laurence Fosgate – bricks, tires, cds, couch, dresser, tables, misc household and personal items – 007h. Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 7/18/19 at 11:00AM in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.