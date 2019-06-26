Legal Public Notices 6/26 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, July 16th, 2019 @ 11:00 AM:
Jamal Jacques – boxes, pots and pans, clothes, Antonio Vazquez – Table, Twin bed, boxes. Raiza Rivera – clothes, bedding, furniture, Melissa Tapia – household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 07/09/19 @ 12:30PM. 863-240-0879
Zayra Valentin 3 bedroom home, Juan Santos 3 beds, TV, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Shatara Bargerman Mattress, boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 7/9/19 @ 10:00am
Joseph Sie Toomey household items, suitcases, Angelica Amador Salas household goods, coolers, Christmas tree, Shannon Noel household items, A/C units, Hiram Javier Torres new & used tires, Philip Sneed household items, computer, dumbbells, speaker, exercise ball, luggage, Makesi Stephen tires & rim, Edwardo Barreiro tool box, cooler, totes, Sandra Torres De Jesus household goods, ladder, luggage, pool sticks, Rahman S Prescott household items, fishing rod, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee Fl 34746, 407-429-8867 on 7/09/19 @ 11:00am
Oliver Dominique Mompoint house hold goods, Angelica Perez house hold goods, Clara Figueroa house hold items, Suhail Martinez house hold goods, Felix Rivera 4 bedroom house, Sandy Garcell House hold Goods, Ebony Lynn Biggers Mattress, dresser, Raven Seshat Nefruaset Satheru house hold goods, Robert Haye house hold good, Maria Dolores Valentin Colon house hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 7/17/19 @ 10:30am
Handy Jones household goods, Chantale Beauregard household goods, Priscilla Alsene personal items, Michelle Cason household goods, Paul Smith tools, Kenisha Milbourne household goods, Joann Buchana boxes, James Coleman material, Kana Foutch boxes houseware, Antonio Graham household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-839-5518 on 7/17/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Auriel Brown Totes, Cathy Parrish Furniture and Household Items, Courtney Jamell Roberts Bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, Dustin Kendall Household Goods, Shawn Mincey Suitcases and Electronics, Tracee Gibbs Household, Living room set dining room set and 3 bedroom sets. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 07/17/2019 @9:30AM.
Lazarus M Mitchel Books Art, Jason Hollenden storage bins, Pamela Williams Furniture and household items, Jorge Nodal business tools, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda & chair, Josef P Powell Business books, records etc furniture, Nickeshia Lewin household furniture and misc items, Daphne Neilson Household items & boxes, Kimberly Rayshich household Goods, ALEXAN ORAMAS Household Goods, JEFFREY BUMGARNER household Goods, Heriberto Catala Rivera Household Goods, Alexandra Eaneeka Jackson Lawn Equipment, Joe Scott household Goods, Marjorie Stokes Fish tank, Headboard and bed frame, bins, Matheus Lopes Ribeiro Tools, David Dean Refrigerator, shelves, filing cabinets, furniture, etc, Sylena Siplin queen bed, round dining table & storage bins, Arnette Cetoute clothing & boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 7/17/19 @ 11:30am.
Pamela Bowman household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
July 15th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327
Devanair Washington -Household Items. Charles Justin Odom Jr- Furniture. Gina Perez-Household Goods. Wendy Adams- Household Goods. David Cherry- household items. Autumn Roach Household Items & toys. Jil Brown-Clark- Household items and appliances. Erica Peterson -Tv, Couch, Bed and bags of household items. Jermaine McNeil- Living room set, bedroom set and boxes of household goods. Facility 2: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Kristina Izza- king size mattress, boxes, crib, night stand, Aws Khdair- household goods, Ronald & Anny Schmid- household goods, Anthony Laboy- tools, Donna Hazelwood- household goods, Anthony Radford household goods, John Zinkovich- household goods. Facility 3: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, FL (407) 516-7221
Brian Spence 2Sofa, Deangelo Pratt- Sofa, Tables, Mattress, Donald Ray Whitt -Housegoods, Steven Kelly- Household Goods, Dionne Lewis- 2bedroom apartment, Boxes, WENDY LANE- Housegoods
July 16th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 (407)516- 7913
Beverly Rodriguez- Table, Boxes, Files, Totes, Luggage, Jewlery box, Lamp, Picture Frames; Luis Santos- Chair, Table, Microwave, Refrigerator, Boxes, Files, Power Tools, Shelves, Restaurant Equipment, Cabinet; Eleanor Seymour- Chair, Couch, Table, Boxes, Head Board; Anita Richard- Couch, Mattress, Dryer, Washer, Doll House, Fridge; Kaylee Holbrook- Couch; Jeanna Gabriel- Couch, Mattress, Boxes, Totes, Headboard, Bed Frame, Speaker, Holiday Décor. Nina Obeso- Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Shelves, CD player, Reptile Tank. Facility 2: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817 (321)320-4055
Cisco Montes-records and household goods, James Harris-household items and personal items, David Brady clothes, Peter Hayes- household items, Lizbeth Vega Velez- couch, Traevon Williams mattress, boxes and small furniture Facility 3: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lakes Drive Orlando FL 32828 (321) 800-4793
Kimberly Carcelli: House Hold Goods, Helen Siani: household items Facility 4: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Lois Jenkins- household items.- Stephanie Lyn Sullivan Wright- household goods.- Jannaka Byron- household goods.- Anthony Gardner-queen bed, household goods.- Austin Winchell- furniture, tools, household. -Ivanmarquise E Sankey- household goods.
July 17th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: Facility 1: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408- 7437
7437 Darlene Randall- Tools, boxes, and household items Mark Stevenson-Household items, and furniture Lisa Hutton- Furniture Nivea Slaughter-Household items, and furniture Joshua Casul- Couch, furniture, and household items. Facility 2: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl. 32804 407-312-8736
Marka McCoy China cabinets, chairs, tables- Rick Danilowski Office supplies, boxes, receipts- Jasmine Griffin Household items- Daniell Butler clothes. Facility 3: 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Road Orlando Fl. 32810 (407)489-3742
Nekethia Ricks - Clothes, pictures, bedroom set, nighstand, shoes, pillows, sheets, ect. Linnda Durre - Desk,Boxes, household goods. Kontisa Morris - couch, love seat, table,2 chairs and some boxes. Tiera Williams - Household Goods. Shonmethia Williams - bags of personal items and clothing. Bethany Layne - Household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407-630-9395 on 07/17/2019 @ 11am
Michael Shiver ( Mr Icey)- pressure washer, vacuums, shampoo chemicals, and wash cloths; Bertha Lacombe- boxes; Marie Calxte-boxes; Bryan Michael Mcdowell- computer, bags, cloths, and totes; Crystal Bobo- personal items, boxes, bags, clothes; Marie Calxte- clothes and boxes; Tanaja Grant- house hold furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 7/16/19 @12:00PM.
Michael Harlos- Office goods, Brian Miller- Household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-31
In the Interest of: K.C. DOB: 10/05/2006, N.T. DOB: 12/12/2016, E. R. DOB: 01/11/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: William Campbell
(Father), 2651 Cedar Buff Lane {Last known Address}, Ocoee, Florida 34761. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on July 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING, ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F. CASE NO.: 18-DR-015892
. NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese
(DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. before The Honorable Lawrence M. Lefler in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 60 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955- 8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West, Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY LAW DIVISION Case No.: 18-DR-015892 Division: F. Finally Home Christian Adoption Services, Petitioner, and Tromaine Markiece Pegeese , Respondent. PLURIES SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL TO/PARA/A: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese, IMPORTANT A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/ petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602 . Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparencencia a: Nombre y direccion de la parte que entrega la orden de comparencencia: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, estan disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito [Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office]. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. Usted debe de manener informada a la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito de su direccion actual. (Usted puede presentar el Formulario: Ley de Familia de la Florida 12.915, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, [Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address].) Los papelos que se presenten en el futuro en esta demanda judicial seran env ados por correo a la direccion que este registrada en la oficina del Secretario. ADVERTENCIA: Regla 12.285 (Rule 12.285), de las Reglas de Procedimiento de Ley de Familia de la Florida [Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure], requiere cierta revelacion automatica de documentos e informacion. El incumplimient, puede resultar en sanciones, incluyendo la desestimacion o anulacion de los alegatos. IMPORTANT Des poursuites judiciaries ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Qui se trouve a: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger; vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le delai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie au carbone ou une photocopie de votre reponse ecrite a la partie qui vous depose cette citation. Nom et adresse de la partie qui depose cette citation: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609 Les photocopies de tous les documents tribunals de cette cause, y compris des arrets, sont disponible au bureau du greffier. Vous pouvez revue ces documents, sur demande. Il faut aviser le greffier de votre adresse actuelle. (Vous pouvez deposer Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address.) Les documents de l’avenir de ce proces seront envoyer a l’adresse que vous donnez au bureau du greffier. ATTENTION: La regle 12.285, des regles de procedure du droit de la famille de la Floride exige que l’on remette certains renseignements et certains documents a la partie adverse. Tout refus de les fournir pourra donner lieu a des sanctions, y compris le rejet ou la suppression d’un ou de plusieurs actes de procedure. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: June 13, 2019 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL) By: /s/ Brandy Fogleman Deputy Clerk
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Regional Hospital, Inc., 4525 International Parkway, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Heathrow Outpatient Imaging
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; C13 Candyce Peay $538.60, B29 Natacha Sama $377.16, E37 Pedro Hernandez $1425.39, B44 Fabian Sutcliffe $541.64, C12 Christopher Schlosser $756.70, D04 June Charleston $597.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1338.08, 1002 Ethel Tarver $823.15, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $809.20, 1108 Tiffany Ordiway $942.55, 1343 Paulin Joseph $326.05
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C105 Jason Koch $721.12, C123 Olga Kornder $776.69, A100 Jeremiaj McDougall $1053.10, C145 Henry Doggett $1024.69
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1681 Cedric Wells $357.20, 1601 Brandon Roots $426.50, 2470 Luis Galvis $308.20, 2458 Brent Petherick $453.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E036 Donna Hazelwood $419.95, A068 Torina Clark $442.56, E073 Larhanda Jones $264.52, A085-86 Katie Buckland $463.97
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 2589-92 Mechelle Scott $740.44, 2537 Don Berry $378.56, 1555 Leo Butts $516.25, 1204 Louis Smith $531.25, 2538 Shameka Billings $507.95, 1407 Frank Gonzalez $645.08, 1250 Tiera Geer $867.78, 1748 Paul Walker $439.60, 2522 Zashira Acosta $490.36, 2245 Danille Mcelroy $897.97, 1120 Anita White $839.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 1123 James Pierce $1570.15, 4136 Joshua Green $785.12, 1062 Yanique Roberts $422.36, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $666.60, 3008 James Pierce $1120.05, 1079 James Pierce $1094.80, 3115 James Pierce $934.75, 4110 Katelynne Sottile $610.21.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
July 18, 2019 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2002 CHRYSLER SEBRING
1C3EL75R42N270338
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 90 Stephen C Greene 388 Bobby Louis Cole Jr 579 Lycia Agosto 584 Stephanie Doane Graham 587 Kelly Ann Holt
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0092 Raphaela Antoinette Francis 0333 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0366 Ashely Yvonne Lewis 0641 Eddy Castro 0764 Chad Michael Ourso
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0521 Aquita Samantha Reid 0623 Tiffany Norkiesha Kirkland 0803 Maxine Alexandera Morrison 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0849 Herbert Ray Wilson 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883* VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1307 Hugh Arthur Huggins 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1614 Dana Earl McGowan 1991 HONDA CIVIC CRX VIN JHMED9365MS011051 1705 Kenneth Deandre Tyrone Birdon 1741 Rebecca Lee Hume
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1080 Jamie'sha Nichole Ross 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 1111 Natalia Renee Brown 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 3005 Anthony Peter Reading 3021 Norward Deshay Walker 3139 Deshawn Dewayne Williams 3163 Nancy Lee Dutton 3182 Melissa Leigh Intagliato 3232 David Pringal 4034 Keisha Lasha Anderson 4040 Jaimi Larmarr Manning 4120 Karen Michelle Hummell 5043 Carol Kimberly Smith 5046 Corinda Singleton Martin 8039 Oswald Edwards Joseph.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations and times indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32822, 407-212-5890 on July 16, 2019 @ 11:30am ASWS Rental LLC House hold goods, Helen Siani Household Goods, Alvin James House hold goods, Nidia Benitez House hold goods, Fabrice Gregory House hold goods, Amber Torres Bedroom set, 2 tables, personal items, Christian Stavros Boxes and clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On July 16th, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407) 516-7005. Elizabeth Ann Hallett- home items, Vincent Mountain-camping gear, Diana Andrade- household items, Dernis Fuller- household items, Vickie Acevedo- home, Annette Castro- home, Marisol Gomez -home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 11th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #D251- Boxes, #A109- Households, #A116- Households, #2151- Households, #G205 -Boxes, #G219- Boxes, #2133- Households, #1184- Households, #B112- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 12th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1AB7APXEY270873
2014 / NISS
1GNKRFED1BJ188285
2011 / CHEV
1B7FL22PXWS722533
1998 / DODG
2HGFA55579H704277
2009 / HOND
1VWAS7A36FC083857
2015 / VOLK
1B3LC56K58N599830
2008 / DODG
4T1SK11E7SU559622
1995 / TOYT
3N1CE2CP3FL364222
2015 / NISS
1GNDS13S562346287
2006 / CHEV
2FTZA54645BA71742
2005 / FORD
1UYVS2535GU451511
2016 / Utility
JYARN10E72A004307
2002 / YAMA
2C3JA53G25H149346
2005 / CHRY
2C3JA53G25H149346
2005 / CHRY
JN1DA31D42T426831
2002 / NISS
1N4AL11D16C254025
2006 / NISS
1N4AL11D16C254025
2006 / NISS
JTKDE177860136678
2006 / SCIO
KMHCT4AE1FU802270
2015 / HYUN
1D7HA18N58J203287
2008 / DODGE
WVGAV7AX1AW512662
2010 / VOLK
2D4GP44LX6R816544
2006 / DODG
2HNYB1H24AH501201
2010 / ACUR
JNKCV51E44M107796
2004 / INFI
19XFB2F54DE014032
2013 / HOND
2G1WF52E149126760
2004 / CHEV
1ZVHT80N575244208
2007 / FORD
3VW2K7AJ0EM377853
2014 / VOLK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 11, 2019
4A3AA46G81E123270
2001 MITSUBISHI
JULY 13, 2019
1FTNE24W06HA23063
2006 FORD.
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 2 storage units on July 8th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Meagan McConnell 2111 Household goods, Jose Santiago 1023 Household goods. Dated this 19th of June 2019 And 26th of June 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1996 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBA02E8TZ436957
2002 Dodge
VIN# 1B4GP24332B505237
1998 Mercury
VIN# 4M2ZU52P6WUJ49723
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP33P82W133434
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP34N35W205030
1998 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR12E4WZ134987
2000 BMW
VIN# WBAAM3344YCA88196
2000 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ2228Y0231790
1998 Chevy
VIN# 1GCCS1445W8129081
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 10, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Just Fix It Llc. 333 27th St Orlando, FL 32806 2006 Chevrolet VIN# 2G1WM15K969345761 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2195.00 Sale date is July 14, 2019 at 9 AM. 1998 Dodge VIN# 1B7FL22P1WS631201 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2195.00 Sale date is July 14, 2019 at 9 AM. 2013 Lexus VIN# JTHBK1GG4D2040036 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $575.00 Sale date is July 14, 2019 at 9 AM.