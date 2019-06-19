Legal Public Notices 6/19 Issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
The Trial Court, Probate and Family Court Department, Division Suffolk, Docket No. SU18D1701DR
COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE PURSUANT TO G.L. c. 208 § 1B
Edith Lorfils, Plaintiff, V. Wilner Pierre, Defendant. Plaintiff, who resides at 85 Morton Village Drive, Apt 210, Mattapan, Suffolk, MA, 02126 was lawfully married to the defendant who now resides at 1980 Lake Foundation Drive, Orlando FL 32839. The parties were married at Church Siloe Assemblee de Dieu Haiti on 10-31-1997 and last lived together at 1980 Lake Foundation Drive, Orlando, FL 32839 on 1-15-08. The minor or dependent child(ren) of this marriage is/are: none. Plaintiff certifies that no previous action for divorce, annulment or affirmation of marriage, separate support, desertion, living apart for justifiable cause, or custody of child(ren) has been brought by either party against the other except: none. On or about 5/20/2010 an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage under G.L. c. 208 § 1B occurred and continues to exist. Wherefore, plaintiff requests that the Court: grant a divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown. Date 8-7-2018. /s/ Edith Lorfils, 85 Morton Village Drive, Apt 210, Mattapan, MA 02126. Tel No. 339-216-7422.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 07/09/19 @ 12:30PM. 863-240-0879
Zayra Valentin 3 bedroom home, Juan Santos 3 beds, TV, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Shatara Bargerman Mattress, boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 7/9/19 @ 10:00am
Joseph Sie Toomey household items, suitcases, Angelica Amador Salas household goods, coolers, Christmas tree, Shannon Noel household items, A/C units, Hiram Javier Torres new & used tires, Philip Sneed household items, computer, dumbbells, speaker, exercise ball, luggage, Makesi Stephen tires & rim, Edwardo Barreiro tool box, cooler, totes, Sandra Torres De Jesus household goods, ladder, luggage, pool sticks, Rahman S Prescott household items, fishing rod, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee Fl 34746, 407-429-8867 on 7/09/19 @ 11:00am
Oliver Dominique Mompoint house hold goods, Angelica Perez house hold goods, Clara Figueroa house hold items, Suhail Martinez house hold goods, Felix Rivera 4 bedroom house, Sandy Garcell House hold Goods, Ebony Lynn Biggers Mattress, dresser, Raven Seshat Nefruaset Satheru house hold goods, Robert Haye house hold good, Maria Dolores Valentin Colon house hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self- Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale by competitive bidding. Everything is sold “as is” and “where is” for cash only. The sale will be conducted on WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM
. The sale will be on JUNE 27TH, 2019. at 10:30AM And MAY 30TH at 11:00AM.
All sales are final. A-AAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839.
David Vivaldelli-Lamp, Sofa, Mattress, Totes and Boxes Benite Fleuruis- Bed Set, Table, Chairs Carisma M. Buffington- Table, Chairs, Mattresses and Boxes Christina L. Villarini-Dvd Stand w/ Dvd’s, Vacuum Cleaner, Dresser, Boxes and Mattress Lisa McCants-Bags, Totes, Shoes and Bins Angel A. Walker-Toys, Suitcases, Boxes and Bags William Porter-Suitcase, Totes, Bag’s and Toys Brittany Nicole Snipes-Couch, Desk, Tubs, Dollhouse and Desk
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807.
The sale will be JUNE 27TH 2019 at 11:00A.M. Lamont M. Pearce- Guitars, Decorative Swords, Records and Bags Laizette M. Texeira- End table, Bed Frame, Folding Table Edward King-Bed Frame, Refrigerator, and Boxes Modesto Guerrero -Dining Room Set, Sofa and Boxes Lawence Tucker- Drill, Tools and Drill Bits Cristobal Flores- Dresser, Boxes and Love Seat Aileen Santana- Ladders, Tiles, Tires and Crowbars Steven Gonzalez- Dressers, Tires and Bags Meredith K. Webster- Bins, Bed and Boxes Silvio Cabrera- Dresser, Bed Frame and Boxes Helena Moreno Cruz- Guitar, Dresser, and Boxes Barbara Barnes- Chair, Plastic Bins and Mattress Pedro Munez/ Muniz- Boxes, Workout Equipment, and Mattress Chelisa Hill-Bags, Boxes and Mattress Edward King- Refrigerator, Table, Boxes and Bags.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF MAURICE P. RANC, A/K/A MAURICE P. RANC, JR.
, Deceased.
File No. 2019-CP-001443-O
, Division Probate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Maurice P. Ranc A/K/A Maurice P. Ranc, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, #340, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/12/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Stephen A. Pinnacoli, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0112125, Keane Thomas & Pinnacoli, 789 SW Federal Highway, Suite 308, Stuart, Florida 34994, Telephone: (772) 324-5656, Fax: (772) 210-1272, E-Mail: sapinnacoli@tandplaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: heather@tandplaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Thomas E. Ranc, 2255 Sutton Road, York, Pennsylvania 17403
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-31
In the Interest of: K.C. DOB: 10/05/2006, N.T. DOB: 12/12/2016, E. R. DOB: 01/11/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: William Campbell
(Father), 2651 Cedar Buff Lane {Last known Address}, Ocoee, Florida 34761. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty, on July 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of June, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2308, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER CASE NO.: DP17-758
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.P. DOB: 04/16/2012, P.P-M. DOB: 09/28/2014 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Pedro Macedo-Cruz
(Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on July 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of May, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 56020 Senior Attorney for Florida Department of Children and Families, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP17-502
. In the Interest of: D.C. DOB: 01/23/2019, a minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Laura Moore
, Address Unknown. Laura Moore, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.C., born on January 23, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20TH day of May 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Deputy Clerk Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING, ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F. CASE NO.: 18-DR-015892
. NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese
(DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. before The Honorable Lawrence M. Lefler in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 60 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955- 8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West, Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY LAW DIVISION Case No.: 18-DR-015892 Division: F. Finally Home Christian Adoption Services, Petitioner, and Tromaine Markiece Pegeese , Respondent. PLURIES SUMMONS: PERSONAL SERVICE ON AN INDIVIDUAL ORDEN DE COMPARECENCIA: SERVICIO PERSONAL EN UN INDIVIDUO CITATION: L’ASSIGNATION PERSONAL SUR UN INDIVIDUEL TO/PARA/A: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese, IMPORTANT A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/ petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. If the party serving summons has designated email address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate email address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602 . Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparencencia a: Nombre y direccion de la parte que entrega la orden de comparencencia: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, estan disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito [Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office]. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. Usted debe de manener informada a la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito de su direccion actual. (Usted puede presentar el Formulario: Ley de Familia de la Florida 12.915, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, [Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address].) Los papelos que se presenten en el futuro en esta demanda judicial seran env ados por correo a la direccion que este registrada en la oficina del Secretario. ADVERTENCIA: Regla 12.285 (Rule 12.285), de las Reglas de Procedimiento de Ley de Familia de la Florida [Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure], requiere cierta revelacion automatica de documentos e informacion. El incumplimient, puede resultar en sanciones, incluyendo la desestimacion o anulacion de los alegatos. IMPORTANT Des poursuites judiciaries ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecutifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte ci-jointe aupres de ce tribunal. Qui se trouve a: 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger; vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le delai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egalement, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie au carbone ou une photocopie de votre reponse ecrite a la partie qui vous depose cette citation. Nom et adresse de la partie qui depose cette citation: Attorney Leenetta Blanton Carden 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard Suite A Tampa, Florida 33609 Les photocopies de tous les documents tribunals de cette cause, y compris des arrets, sont disponible au bureau du greffier. Vous pouvez revue ces documents, sur demande. Il faut aviser le greffier de votre adresse actuelle. (Vous pouvez deposer Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915, Designation of Current Mailing and Email Address.) Les documents de l’avenir de ce proces seront envoyer a l’adresse que vous donnez au bureau du greffier. ATTENTION: La regle 12.285, des regles de procedure du droit de la famille de la Floride exige que l’on remette certains renseignements et certains documents a la partie adverse. Tout refus de les fournir pourra donner lieu a des sanctions, y compris le rejet ou la suppression d’un ou de plusieurs actes de procedure. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: June 13, 2019 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL) By: /s/ Brandy Fogleman Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul of Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 7/10/19
3172 Sara Jackson 1074 Shelley Baker 3102 Jason Hammons 3178 Michael Burnside 1012 Symphoni Johnson 2023 Denise Cousins 2017 Beverly Watson
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W- Colonial Drive- Ocoee 7/10/19
2375 Luis De La Cruz 2815 Robert Fonner 3552 Gilbert Jean 2604 Shawn Davis 3219 Keesien Yu 2119 Joshua Ellis 3402 Asquith Armstrong 1608 Antonio Jones
Uhaul of Four Corners-8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy- Kissimmee 7/10/19
1338 Jenell Jones 1617 Edwin Gonzales 1631-33 Allan Perdomo
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 7/10/19
G0779 Kevin Ortiz G0755 Kris Bellamy G0753 Cindi Presser H0901 Amanda Miller
Uhaul Ctr of Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail -Orlando 7/10/19
1315 Michael Frett 1060 Sarah Ventura 2229 Elizabeth Echevarria 3241 Gregory Manigat 2067 Javier Chacez 2062 Lorrells Braggs 2082 Juanita Figueroa 3143 Magdalena Garcis 2515 Jermain Shonola 1711 Briaya Williams 3224-25 Jose Muniz
Uhaul Stg Gatorland-14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 7/10/19
270 Nilza Lopez 505 Kimberly Butler 445 Nicolle Viera 585 Vello Madden 441 Charmaine Ayers 515 Latoya Andrews 578 Jose Diego 1072 Noelia Colon 550 Leah Mcqueary 731 Kimberly Butler 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez 1067 Franciso Garcia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Vehicles sold “as is” and for parts only. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday July 2, 2019
www.storagetreasures.com
www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. MICHIGAN MINI STORAGE - 200 W. MICHIGAN ST ORLANDO, FL 32806 - AT 10:30AM:
23 Ka Shawna Morrison, 31 Jazzmen Hall.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE WEST - 4600 OLD WINTER GARDEN RD. ORLANDO FL 32811 AT 11:30AM
249B Isaiah Knight, 279 Pierre- Louis Yves 280 Cadena Elizabeth Joseph 284 Joe Arnold Lamb 316 Timothy Wayne Broyles 546 Ke'Shawn Joseph La'Tour White 566 Daniel Dasque 626 Aquanette Lynett Beacham 642 Kenneth Earl Green Jr.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 28, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
0103 - Roque, Dunia; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0140 - Styles, Michelle; 0144 - Barnwell, Isis; 0149 - Flores, Amanda; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0160 - williams, lisa; 0201 - Santos, Amanda; 0215 - Gray, Jehu; 0228 - Hooper, Gerald; 0230 - Nedd, Kawanda; 0231 - Corneille, Teresa; 0238 - kendricks, alexzander; 0247 - Rosario, Sylvia; 0305 - Irving, Dwan; 0306 - Griffin, Latrese; 0320 - Lawless, Alleson; 0329 - guerrier, clebert; 0333 - Riley, Desiree; 0334 - Garcia, Danilin; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0504 - woodard, nedrick; 0518 - Bargaineer, Marquitia; 0520 - Downing, Russell; 0524 - Walker, Kennia; 0526 - Frazier Jr, Trent; 0601 - Roque, Jose; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0617 - Martinez, Orlando; 0712 - Seraphin, Wathson; 0721 - Celestine, Exanna; 0732 - Mcnair, Shannon; 0802 - Norwood, Elijah; 0803 - Israel, Jean; 0815 - Outing, Darryl; 0828 – Davis, Tiffany; 0834 - Acosta, Michelle; 0840 - Deshay, Lacreshia; 09110 - Arduc, Ali; 09112 - Romeus, Oviluis; 09117 - Moore, Tykevious; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0947 - Fortunato, Yeriel; 0948 - Daniel, Dale; 0964 - Liberal, Nehemie; 0975 - Thompson&James, Fabiola; 0976 - hechavarria, maria; 0982 - Parrott, Tijuana; 0983 - reid, aquita; 0990 - Orange Blossom Trail Development Board Karr, William; 0997 - Duverceau, Yves; 1007 - dassie, johnny; 1014 - Willett, Deshanna; 1030 - Jones, Juanetta; 1042 - blackmon, james; 1050 - Jones Jr, Robert; 1059 - Yannetti, Nicole; 1072 - Jett, Charles; 1077 - Oneal, Victoria;1081 – Blount, Everette; 1084 - Gilbert, Camelle; 1115 - Jett, Charles; 1119 - Miles, Prenta; 1120 - fleuridor, alibert; 1125 - Senatus, Bazelaire; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1145 - Fassy, Bessie; 1185 - Daniel, Nashay; 1201 - Calixte, Salomey; 1224 - Delvalle, Jackie; 1225 - Mcclinton, Roshard; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1242 - Alfonso, Julia; 1269 - Remy, Kerlaine; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1319 - McClain, Kortney; 1328 - St Louis, Junior; 1330 - Francis, Aaron; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1336 - Lindsey, Eyvaine; 1337 - Smith, Charles; 1368 - Devletian, Ariel; 1387 - Cadet, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A107 - Jones, Shawanda; A111 - Brown, Keyra; A115 - Sanchez, Mike; A119 - Pierre, Johnny; A190 - Echevarria, Yolanda; A193 - Simpson, Gail; B201 - St Martin, Gesline; B204 - Harding, Zephra; B208 - Gentile, Jessica; B216 - Navilus, Markise; B220 - Francois, Jenny; B221 - Redding, Jon; B228 - Shingles, Clarence; B230 - Davis, Shatia; B235 - Gatlin, Rhanyce; B246 - Cole, Corinna; B281 - Paul, Eddie; B291 - Jones, Robert; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C313 - colon, naomi; C323 - Truman, Wanda; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C338 - Roberts, Edith; C392 - Pierre, Emmanuael; C393 - Torres, Destiney; D407 - Richardson, Derrick; D409 - Woodson, Lesine; D421 - Mcintosh, Elizabeth; D425 - Fuller, Karen; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D430 - Williams, Eddie; D432 - Pierre-Canel, Evens; D449 - Maud, Marie; E505 - Bowe, Tamara; E507 - Holland, Gloria; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E536 - Wollard, April; E541 - daniels, divida; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E581 - Stevenson, Faith; F616 - Pardee, Janine; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; H804 - Gopaul, Valencia; H828 - Pierre louis, Jean Clauvens; H838 - Marshall, Mae; H846 – Thomas, Michael; J905 - Andrade, Elba; J907 - Owens, Phillip
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B009 - JORDAN, WILLIE; B012 - Smith, Eric; B020 - Paul, Inata; B032 - Cable, Betty; B033 - Carey, Gilbert; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; B044 - Guaman, Juan; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C037 - Divra, Anly; C041 - Decoteau, Dexter; C043 - Yarbrough, LaTasha; D004 - Shuler, Leander; D007 - Santos, Walter; D009 - Dieudonnette, Petion; D017 - mends, Eldon; D022 - daniel, marckenson; D023 - LOUIS, PETERSON; D030 - Castillo, Isaias J; D031 - Louis, Vayola; D037 - williams, terrence; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D045 - Drawdy, David; D050 - Cruz, Ana; D064 - Washington, Lorenzo; D065 - Morales, Scott; D069 - auguste, peterson; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E005 - Robert, Peter; E037 - Harper Thomas, Porscha; E045 - yacaman, ilich; G001 - davila, michael; G002 - Castro, Juan; G021 - Santiesteban, Luis; G029 - Van, Manquinne; G035 - Aguirre, Jose; J019 - lozier, ervens; J020 - Taylor, Rambziare; J030 - Resto, Jose; J050 - Fuller, Cuba; J051 - Harris, Raychelle; J071 - Talavera, Bayron; J076 - Deverney, Vivian; J081 - Latson, Latrice; J107 - Stommel, Teresa; J110 - Anty, Rebecca; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J114 - Fields, Kelli; J117 - Ziaire, Shaunite; J131 - Colon, Genaro; J143 - fIALLOS, miguel; J151 - jarrett, annette; J170 - Padilla, Kevin; K035 - Chance, Charles; K036 - Hibbert, Christopher; K050 - Duracin, Danielle; K082 - Florimon, Carolina; K092 - Derilus, Elizabeth; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A114 - Daugherty, Rendell; A120 - rosario, yina; A128 - Gaskins, Tiesha; A152 - Barnes, John; C318 - Ross, Latasha; C322 - Liscano, Angel; C328 - Wilson, Jermaine; D414 - Liranzo, Kiara; D418 - Wilkins, Marsha; D428 - Garcia, Arturo; E513 - All facility solutions Carlson, Robert; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E533 - Lapierre, Coeurla; E546 - Haddock, Phillip; F625 - Arias, Victor; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; G707 - Guiness, Jean; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H802 - Rosenthal, Richard; H805 - Diaz Espinoza, Pedro; H828 - Hall Jr, George; I906 - White, Richard; I922 - Dubois, Christopher; I924 - Lalanne, Vedette; J005 - Ramos, Linda; J009 - Muniz, Felix; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J013 - Caballero, Leyany; J024 - Quinones, Angel; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K111 - Baldasare, Michael; L208 - Rodriguez Morales, Joel; L214 - Ortiz, Christian; L220 - Melendez, Siomara; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L232 - Rosa, Orlando; M307 - martinez, ramon; M317 - martines, laysa; N406 - Villanueva, Candice; N410 - Morales, Mary; O504 - Serrano, Edwin; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P069 - Appolinrio Luz, Daniela
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 10:30 AM
1007 - Hyche, Myers; 1030 - Wyatt, Jacob; 3011 - Rodriguez, Celedonio; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 5112 - Dorta, Melisa; 6137 - Rivera, Christina; 6305 - schild, david; 6343 - Johnson, Areshia; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6532 - Schall, Dean; 6619 - Pryor, Marva; 6643 - Parker, Adam; 6651 - Clarke, Delbert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM
B010 - Hemmer, Tyler; B012 - Esse, Justin; C015 - TEJADA, MARITZA; D020 - Martin, Chayanni; D040 - Medina, Tania; D057 - Pineiro, Christian; D085 - De Leon, Darlene; D088 - Jenkins, Toccara; D092 - Collazo, Awilda; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D103 - Silva Jr, Carlos; D110 - Silva Jr, Carlos; D120 - Newlan, Cynthia; D128 - Richardson, Jean-Louis; D137 - Pelier, William; D139 - Giddens, James; D143 - Gonzalez, Anthony; D147 - colon, luis; D173 - Cuerier, Fredrick; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; E015 - Del Campillo, Tracy; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E049 - Perez-Paulino Paredes, Genesys; E056 - Chicas, Antonio; E057 - Cruz, Amy; E113 - Miner, Pamela
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
A112 - Randall, Kelisha; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B105 - Viering, Talisha; B114 - Wallett, Kevin; B136 - donohoe, Thomas; B139 - Henderson, Jordan; B153 - Bojorquez, Margarita; B158 - Rivera, yvette; B168 - Couture, Jason; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B193 - Jarvis, Kelly; B202 - Grady, Willette; B219 - Ramos, Denise; B226 - Cruz, Ismael; C111 - Morales, Olga; C116 - Rivera, Shyanne; C142 - Holley, Candie; C190 - Sperato, Jennifer; C191 - Jones, Trena; C197 - Jackson, Devionne; C200 - White, Ashley; C201 - Hendley, Lauren; C211B - Owen, Cheryl; C211H - Ostopoff, Essie; C212D - Figueroa, Brenda; C230C - Essex, Cort
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:15 AM
0118 - Hurlburt, Sebron; 0129 - Johnson, Jaimee; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0151 - CLEVELAND, MELANIE; 0154 - Villegas, Herman; 0222 - Schmidt, Tollie; 0246 - Hernandez, Monica; 0289 - Aguero, Hanney; 0296 - Rosa, Enid; 1013 - Vazquez, Josue; 1018 - Gonzalez, Tabetha; 2002 - Gonzalez, Maria; 2008 - morin, christopher; 2009 - Minette, Margary; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 3023 - Caribbean Airlines Radhay, Doreen; 3028 - Utley, Holly; 3031 - Kimbrough, Shannon; 3063 - Rodriguez, Joel; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 6019 - Arias, saira; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7008 - Adorno, Raul; 7016 - Rodriguez, Erner; 7036 - Maxwell, Trevor; 7052 - Ewen, Monica; 7053 - Hansen, Michael; 7064 - Miley, Connor; 7065 - King, Charles; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 7119 - Horne, Kalup; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 7152 - Bell, Akila; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8041 - Toledo, Jonathan; 8150 - Oliver, Marilyn; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie; 8177 - Sikaffy, Maria; 8183 - Galezo, kassandra; 8189 - Capers, Kalon; 9012 - Soriano, Luz; 9026 - Gomez, Oscar
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:30 AM
1010 - Garrett, Charlene; 1017 - winn, jason; 1114 - De Campos Brizola, Danilo; 1141 - Dandy, David; 1166 - O'Quinn, Chelsea; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2006 - McSwain, Thomas; 2007 - Goulbourne, Karren; 2016 - Claudio, Catheryne D; 2032 - Martinez, Marcus; 2052 - Fernandez, Juan; 2052C - Swiney, Helen; 2053 - Rosado, Rafael; 2067 - Torres, Leonardo; 2118 - Romero, Alicea; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2148 - Perez, Jose Manuel; 2170 - Lagree, Andrea; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2248 - Marshall, Enos; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 2274 - Augustin, Mario; 2288 - Foley, Chaddwic; 2307 - Gilyard, Brandon; 3027 - Hagness, Michael; 3053 - Myers, Jeffery; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 3068 - Bolton, Josh; 3071 - Irizarry, Zoraida; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6006 - Morales, Carlos. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 90 Stephen C Greene 388 Bobby Louis Cole Jr 579 Lycia Agosto 584 Stephanie Doane Graham 587 Kelly Ann Holt
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0092 Raphaela Antoinette Francis 0333 Kadetra Lawann Robinson 0366 Ashely Yvonne Lewis 0641 Eddy Castro 0764 Chad Michael Ourso
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0401 Kalondria Latwandaunek Glover 0521 Aquita Samantha Reid 0623 Tiffany Norkiesha Kirkland 0803 Maxine Alexandera Morrison 0837 Tyree Deshawn Baker 0849 Herbert Ray Wilson 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883* VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816 1307 Hugh Arthur Huggins 1325 Maribel Mendoza Aviles 1614 Dana Earl McGowan 1991 HONDA CIVIC CRX VIN JHMED9365MS011051 1705 Kenneth Deandre Tyrone Birdon 1741 Rebecca Lee Hume
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1080 Jamie'sha Nichole Ross 1088 Heather Lynn Horne 1111 Natalia Renee Brown 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 3005 Anthony Peter Reading 3021 Norward Deshay Walker 3139 Deshawn Dewayne Williams 3163 Nancy Lee Dutton 3182 Melissa Leigh Intagliato 3232 David Pringal 4034 Keisha Lasha Anderson 4040 Jaimi Larmarr Manning 4120 Karen Michelle Hummell 5043 Carol Kimberly Smith 5046 Corinda Singleton Martin 8039 Oswald Edwards Joseph.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 11th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #D251- Boxes, #A109- Households, #A116- Households, #2151- Households, #G205 -Boxes, #G219- Boxes, #2133- Households, #1184- Households, #B112- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 3, 2019
1HGCG22521A029705
2001 HONDA
2G1WF5E36C1296491
2012 CHEVROLET
2GTEK63N051121360
2005 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
KNDPB3A23B7082584
2011 KIA
JULY 4, 2019
1N4AL11D95N452712
2005 NISSAN
2HGFA55538H707188
2008 HONDA
JT2EL43B9M0110075
1991 TOYOTA
JULY 5, 2019
1FMYU02113KB78663
2003 FORD
5FNRL38706B066236
2006 HONDA
JTLKT334350219806
2005 TOYOTA
JULY 6, 2019
1FMZU63K12UD57156
2002 FORD
1MEFM421X5G613980
2005 MERCURY
5NPEU46F06H090971
2006 HYUNDAI
WBAAV33441FU86037
2001 BMW
JULY 7, 2019
J1HGCG1655XA009901
1999 HONDA
2B3KK53T29H600826
2009 DODGE
2C4GJ2535YR700883
2000 CHRYSLER
2HGEJ6674WH627915
1998 HONDA
5Y2SR67059Z425391
2009 PONTIAC
JULY 9, 2019
KMHCG45C22U343872
2002 HYUNDAI.
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 2 storage units on July 8th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Meagan McConnell 2111 Household goods, Jose Santiago 1023 Household goods. Dated this 19th of June 2019 And 26th of June 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicle will be auctioned off at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on July 10th, 2019 at 9:00 am: 1990 Ranger vin:RNG3D029D090/Hull id: FL3873H
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned off at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on June 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am: 95 Chevy vin: 1GBLP37N4S3301775; 04 Honda vin: 1HGEM229X4L002653; 94 Lexus vin: JT8GK13T6R0013982; 04 Toyota vin: 4T1CA38P94U017970; 15 Chrysler vin:1C3CCCAB2FN632374
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CN7AP6EL803234
2003 Chevy
VIN# 3GNEC16Z73G222518
2005 Scion
VIN# JTKDE177950056997
2004 Ford
VIN# 1FMPU17L64LB39946
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on July 3, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC