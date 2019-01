Legal Public Notices 12/26 issue 

Orlando Legals

Legal Public Notices

American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height for an existing monopole telecommunications tower from 133 ft to 150 ft at 17074 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, Orange County, FL. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to enviro.services@americantower.com . Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before 1/26/19. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations and times indicated: OnAmber Torres - House hold goods, Anthony Brooks- 1bedroom; 1bed, dishes, table, no couch. box spring, bed, TV. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Lourdes Santana – 1 bedroom, boxes, full side Bed, Ashley Taylor – Clothes & Bins, Astasha Goodin – Dresser & Clothes, Alysha Davis – Furniture & HHG, Kristen Wells – Mattress, Bed frame. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Michael Williams Unit D255 Grill, Household items Tommy Brand Unit 900B Tools, Bins Leila Torres Unit D276 Housegoods, furniture Michael Parker Unit B099 Mattress/Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Clifaude Meradin Unit 2014, home goods Nietha McCoy Unit 2098, House hold goods Eric Barnes Unit 2233, clothing, dresser, Eva Augustin Unit 2135, Storing 2 bedroom and 2 living rooms , dining room and china cab , deep freezer Dexter Ownes Unit 12343, 5x15 – bedroom set, TV, boxes, dresser, and frame Yasmeika Williams-Pierce Unit 12068, Living room/bedroom furniture Shardon Lee Unit 2146, Household goods. Christopher Webster Unit 2186, Household goods Maryury Mella Unit 2127, Household goods Lisa Reed Unit 2313, household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.We will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below: John Harrison-Household goods. Katrina Swasey -Household goods. Aleza Martes-Household Items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Crystal Heath-household goods and furniture, Ramon Gomez JR- household items, Jonathan Ramos -household items, Delphine Speed -household goods and furniture, Leanord John Rioux -household items, Esmeralda Milagros Pante Betancourt -household items, Cecilia Walker- household goods and furniture, William Lamont Washington- household items, Precious Tyler- Anglin -household items, Lisa Clarke-household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:#055 Shamanita Jones Household goods #855 Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment, #756 Latasha Dean household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Jessica Hill household goods, Quincy Morris household goods, Luis Evans Lawn furniture, Natasha Flucker Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated:John Frederiksen – Household items Katelyn Leon – Household itemsNa’im Walker- Dresser, Mattress, printer, bags, boxes, totes, desk, shelves, rugs, lamps, home decor, headboard, dishes. East Coast Wings-William Charlie Brown- Table, Computer/monitor, boxes, files, pictures/photos, shelves, kitchen racks, dishes, restaurant equipment. Diane Montgery- Chair, couch, table, printer, pictures/photos, grill, tires, pillows. Mariah Crenshaw- Chair, couch, TV, bags, boxes, totes, toys, futon. Nigel Glanville- Bed, couch, microwave, bags, books, luggage, shoes. Angel Cruz- Hand tools, power tools, shelves, tiles, painting equipment, wood, painting supplies, buckets.Lesenia Rojas: household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.. NOTICE TO CREDITORS - The administration of the estate of Lois Ann Batiste, deceased, whose date of death was August 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 12/19/18 Attorney for Personal Representative: LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A., Stephen K. Miller, Esquire, FL Bar #: 9172, 101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1, Gainesville, FL 32607, Personal Representative: Christian Batiste, 848 Heather Glen Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: L.J., a female child, N.J., a male child, J.S., a male child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 18610 15 th Avenue, Orlando, FL 32833 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before Kenneth R. Lester, Jr., Circuit Judge, on January 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Jaime L. Rivera, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 29th day of November, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF: E. C. DOB: 12/19/2008, Minor Child., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF:A. K. DOB: 11/08/2013, Minor Child., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEACASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF: N. J. DOB: 06/30/2011, E. C. DOB: 09/09/2013, Minor Children., STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE INTEREST OF: J. R., DOB: 09/15/2011, B.R., DOB: 01/22/2015, minor childrenSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTO:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.V., DOB: 08/26/2007, minor childSUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTO:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 3/SHEA, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.In the Interest of R.S. III DOB: 06/29/2017, S.S. DOB: 06/29/2017, M.S. DOB: 06/29/2017, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.S. III, born on 06/29/2017, S.S. born on 06/29/2017., and M.S. born on 06/29/2017. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 18 th , 2019 at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse located at 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.:DP16-645In the Interest of A. M. DOB: 09/01/2005, E. M. DOB: 07/07/2014, Minor children NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS), TO:Address Unknown,Catherine Mann YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.M., born on September 1, 2005 and E.M., born on July 7, 2014. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Patricia Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 124145, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.:DP16-645In the Interest of A. M. DOB: 09/01/2005, E. M. DOB: 07/07/2014, Minor children NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS), TO:Address Unknown, Juan Rosado, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.M., born on September 1, 2005 and E.M., born on July 7, 2014. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Patricia Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018.This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 124145, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY,IN THE INTEREST OF C. K., DOB: 04/18/2014,C.K., DOB: 04/18/2014, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, at 11:00 a.m., on the 7th day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION CASE NO.:. OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING. ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F.NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese (DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on January 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., before The Honorable Wesley D. Tibbals in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 15 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955-8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com