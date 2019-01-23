Legal Public Notices 12/26 issue 

Orlando Legals
American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height for an existing monopole telecommunications tower from 133 ft to 150 ft at 17074 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, Orange County, FL. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to enviro.services@americantower.com
. Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before 1/26/19. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.
AUCTION
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE – STORE 1631
5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations and times indicated: On January 15, 2019 11:30 AM location: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822 (407)212-5890
Amber Torres - House hold goods, Anthony Brooks- 1bedroom; 1bed, dishes, table, no couch. box spring, bed, TV. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facilities in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841
9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, January 15th , 2019 @ 11:00AM:
Lourdes Santana – 1 bedroom, boxes, full side Bed, Ashley Taylor – Clothes & Bins, Astasha Goodin – Dresser & Clothes, Alysha Davis – Furniture & HHG, Kristen Wells – Mattress, Bed frame. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
EXTRASPACE STORAGE – STORE 1335
1101 MARSHALL FARMS RD, OCOEE FL 34761
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee FL 34761, 01/10/2019 @ 10:30am
Michael Williams Unit D255 Grill, Household items Tommy Brand Unit 900B Tools, Bins Leila Torres Unit D276 Housegoods, furniture Michael Parker Unit B099 Mattress/Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
EXTRASPACE STORAGE – STORE 8813 7500 W Colonial Dr, Orlando,Fl 32818
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7500 W Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32818, 1/10/2019 @ 9:30 AM
: Clifaude Meradin Unit 2014, home goods Nietha McCoy Unit 2098, House hold goods Eric Barnes Unit 2233, clothing, dresser, Eva Augustin Unit 2135, Storing 2 bedroom and 2 living rooms , dining room and china cab , deep freezer Dexter Ownes Unit 12343, 5x15 – bedroom set, TV, boxes, dresser, and frame Yasmeika Williams-Pierce Unit 12068, Living room/bedroom furniture Shardon Lee Unit 2146, Household goods. Christopher Webster Unit 2186, Household goods Maryury Mella Unit 2127, Household goods Lisa Reed Unit 2313, household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION EXTRASPACE STORAGE @ 11261 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32832 (407)280-7355, January 15th, 2019 @ 12:00PM:
We will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below: John Harrison-Household goods. Katrina Swasey -Household goods. Aleza Martes-Household Items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee Florida 34759, 863-240-0879 on 1/8/19 @ 11:30AM.
Crystal Heath-household goods and furniture, Ramon Gomez JR- household items, Jonathan Ramos -household items, Delphine Speed -household goods and furniture, Leanord John Rioux -household items, Esmeralda Milagros Pante Betancourt -household items, Cecilia Walker- household goods and furniture, William Lamont Washington- household items, Precious Tyler- Anglin -household items, Lisa Clarke-household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando FL 32811, 407-720-2832 on 01/16/19 @ 10:30 am.
#055 Shamanita Jones Household goods #855 Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment, #756 Latasha Dean household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 1/16/19 @ 11:30 am
. Jessica Hill household goods, Quincy Morris household goods, Luis Evans Lawn furniture, Natasha Flucker Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locations indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817 1/15/2019 9:30am
John Frederiksen – Household items Katelyn Leon – Household items
11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL, 32825 on 01/15/2019 at 10:00am
Na’im Walker- Dresser, Mattress, printer, bags, boxes, totes, desk, shelves, rugs, lamps, home decor, headboard, dishes. East Coast Wings-William Charlie Brown- Table, Computer/monitor, boxes, files, pictures/photos, shelves, kitchen racks, dishes, restaurant equipment. Diane Montgery- Chair, couch, table, printer, pictures/photos, grill, tires, pillows. Mariah Crenshaw- Chair, couch, TV, bags, boxes, totes, toys, futon. Nigel Glanville- Bed, couch, microwave, bags, books, luggage, shoes. Angel Cruz- Hand tools, power tools, shelves, tiles, painting equipment, wood, painting supplies, buckets.
342 Woodland Lakes Dr, Orlando FL 32828 on 01/15/2019 at 10:30am
Lesenia Rojas: household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF LOIS ANN BATISTE
, Deceased. File No. 2018-CP-2972
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS - The administration of the estate of Lois Ann Batiste, deceased, whose date of death was August 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 12/19/18 Attorney for Personal Representative: LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A., Stephen K. Miller, Esquire, FL Bar #: 9172, 101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1, Gainesville, FL 32607, Personal Representative: Christian Batiste, 848 Heather Glen Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, SATE OF FLORIDA CASE NO. 12-DP-88
IN THE INTEREST OF: L.J., a female child, N.J., a male child, J.S., a male child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Rachel Sanchez
, 18610 15 th Avenue, Orlando, FL 32833 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before Kenneth R. Lester, Jr., Circuit Judge, on January 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Jaime L. Rivera, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 29th day of November, 2018. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEA
CASE NO: DP16-695
, IN THE INTEREST OF: E. C. DOB: 12/19/2008, Minor Child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Naomi Howe
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEA
CASE NO: DP15-582
, IN THE INTEREST OF:A. K. DOB: 11/08/2013, Minor Child.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Aaron Quincy Kuntz
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ SHEA
CASE NO: DP16-509
, IN THE INTEREST OF: N. J. DOB: 06/30/2011, E. C. DOB: 09/09/2013, Minor Children.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Edwin Celestin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney, Kelley.Galvin@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ Dawson
CASE NO.: DP16-704
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. R., DOB: 09/15/2011, B.R., DOB: 01/22/2015, minor children
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: JOSEPH RENFORD
, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.
This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ Dawson
CASE NO.: DP18-413
IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.V., DOB: 08/26/2007, minor child
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ACTION OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: NOEL VELEZ SANTIAGO
, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Daniel Dawson, at 11:30 a.m., on the 3rd day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 26th day of November, 2018.
This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 3/SHEA, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.:DP17-639
In the Interest of R.S. III DOB: 06/29/2017, S.S. DOB: 06/29/2017, M.S. DOB: 06/29/2017, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: Kristen Kemp
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: R.S. III, born on 06/29/2017, S.S. born on 06/29/2017., and M.S. born on 06/29/2017. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 18 th , 2019 at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse located at 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.:DP16-645
In the Interest of A. M. DOB: 09/01/2005, E. M. DOB: 07/07/2014, Minor children NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS), TO: Catherine Mann,
Address Unknown,
Catherine Mann YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.M., born on September 1, 2005 and E.M., born on July 7, 2014. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Patricia Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018.
This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 124145, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, DIVISION: 7/DAWSON, PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.:DP16-645
In the Interest of A. M. DOB: 09/01/2005, E. M. DOB: 07/07/2014, Minor children NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS), TO: Juan Rosado,
Address Unknown, Juan Rosado, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: A.M., born on September 1, 2005 and E.M., born on July 7, 2014. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Patricia Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2018.
This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 124145, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2439, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY,
CASE NO.: DP14-276
IN THE INTEREST OF C. K., DOB: 04/18/2014,
C.K., DOB: 04/18/2014, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: KARIE MILLS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, at 11:00 a.m., on the 7th day of January, 2019, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of November, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTBy: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. FAMILY LAW DIVISION. IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION CASE NO.: 18-DR-015892
. OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING. ADOPTION OF B. E. P and D. J. P. DIVISION: F.NOTICE OF HEARING ON VERIFIED PETITION FOR THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tromaine Markiece Pegeese (DOB 10/28/1976), a 42 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximate height 5’9 and weight 200 lbs. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed regarding a female child born on November 25, 2012 in Orange County, Florida, and a male child born on September 19, 2015 in Celebration, Osceola County, Florida. There will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights on January 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., before The Honorable Wesley D. Tibbals in court room # 410, George Edgecomb Courthouse, 800 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The court has set aside 15 minutes for this hearing. UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration within two (2) working days of the date the service is needed: Complete the Request For Accommodations Form and submit to 800 Twiggs Street, Room 604, Tampa, Florida 33602. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, call TDD 1-800-955-8771. Respectfully submitted, LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, P.A. /s/ LEENETTA BLANTON CARDEN, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 885584, 3308 West Kennedy Boulevard, Suite A, Tampa, Florida 33629, Office: (813) 876-3600, Email: lee@leecardenlaw.com
LIVE AUCTION
ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS: Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Facility 1: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355 January 14 th 2019 @ 11:30am: 0600 Ian Smith- unknown goods, 0323 Joe Ferri-unknown, 0318 Reginald Gallon-household goods, 0597 Donna Hazelwood- household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Facility 2: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327 January 14, 2019 @ 10:30 AM: 1499 Branden Payton- Household Items, 1528 Gina Perez- Household Goods, 1032 Kysha Brown- Living Room, Dining Room and three bedrooms, 1247 Joseph Smith- Power Washing Equipment, 1690 Sha-nae Knight- hhg- (Household Goods). Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice is hereby given that Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee, FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 01/08/19 @ 10:00 am: V Properties Inc furniture & boxes, Harold Garcia bedroom set, couches, boxes, Evelino Baptista misc & personal items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Jerry Melendez household items, Nerida Galagarza boxes, Keishla Rosado household items, Joel Alvarez household items, Wilmarie Maldonado 3 bedroom fully furnished. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Level Four Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., of 2534 Empire Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Restore OPC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Restore OPC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: December 19, 2018
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 10:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 10, 2018
3GNEK13T52G105411
2002 CHEVROLET
3VWRM71K98M082885
2008 VOLKSWAGEN
JANUARY 11, 2018
1B3HB28B57D183138
2007 DODGE
1N4BA41E74C814759
2004 NISSAN
JANUARY 12, 2018
2B4FP25B1YR695261
2000 DODGE
WBAAM333XXCA83770
1999 BMW
JANUARY 13, 2018
1J4GK48K87W510474
2007 JEEP
JANUARY 14, 2018
1HGCR2F31FA130339
2015 HONDA
JANUARY 15, 2018
WDYPD744655852652
2005 FREIGHTLINER
JANUARY 17, 2018
1NXBR12E6YZ302504
2000 TOYOTA
5NPEB4AC7BH084520
2011 HYUNDAI.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL- storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 14 Loretta Curtis 81 Edward Starcher 212 Reginald Hodges, 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, VIN# KM8SC73D14U851855
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 78 Mathew Robert Pike, 2004 Volv 4D Sedan Turbo Blu, VIN# YV1RS59V242417668 229 Artimecia Thornton Lemon 401 Alfred Glen Simpson Jr
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 156 Antonio Laronzo Boone 256 Shaunya Tatanisha Blue 340 Dominique Mone' Chambliss 631 Eddy Castro 634 Eddy Castro 641 Eddy Castro 855 Destiny Lashawn Ramirez
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 280 Cadena Elizabeth Joseph 422 Jamicka Shardae Dixon 423 Anthony Scott Oliver 450 Valerie Darlene Young 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 529 Gisele Itania Edward 548 Mario Delva 297B Michael Anthony Jackson 717B Yron Omar Evans
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0204 Michael Shannon Lehner 0436 Freddie Mitchell Guzman 0528 Andy Anioce 0721 Joseph L Williams 0749 Christy Sherice Phillips 0918 Ramona Y Clark 0953 Kayla Jana Tucker 1020 Genesis Lee Wright 1024 Danayile Leqwanda Bueckhanon 1027 Hector Josue Bermudez Smith 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1239 Christina Allene Jensen 1324 Marcella Pauline Catron 1427 Luis Felipe Olmo Jr. 1604 Rods Garage & Auto Body Repair; Luis Gabriel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MERCEDES SEDAN - NO VIN AND SHELL OF A CHEVY NOVA, NO VIN #, VARIOUS CAR PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1615 April Dawn Langston 1740 Frank L Foreman 2309 Danayile Leqwanda Bueckhanon, 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo SS 2 door, VIN # 2G1WX12K8Y9232172, TAG # D32TT, 1986 Chevy Camaro 2D Coupe, VIN # 1G1FP87F7GN142947, NO TAG #, 2001 Chevy Impala 4D Sedan, VIN #2G1WH55K819350731, NO TAG #
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1010 Foronte Omar Blanford 1011 Armoda Resharda Bass 1013 D Adreinne Chardonnet Postell 1055 Nadine Ortiz 4012 Rebekah Jean Long 5046 Lawrence Alonzo Givens Jr. 6038 Kayla Jana Tucker 6044 Tawanda M Williams 6050 Toby Murray Inc., Toby Ray Murray.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: January 16th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 (407)312-8736 #477 Nichol D. Brown furniture and boxes, #458 Martrece Collins Home goods.
1:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407)489-3742 #4063 Danielle
Gentry Household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: January 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 #2221-Janice Barnes -Household items #2113-Lather Mims-Boxes, and clothes #1725-Lori Feldman -Household items.
10:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 831 N Park Ave. Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 #Jacqueline Thompkis -Household goods #2314-Jessica Thomas -Household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 944-1408 on 1/8/19 @ 11:00 am: Norma Ramos, hhold, Arabellis Matos, hhold goods, personal items, Ann Marie Brignoni Caballero, hhold goods, personal items, Kris Edward, hhold goods, Marilu Rodriguez, hhold items, Mallina Grey, furniture, table set, 2 flat screen tvs, master room set, armour, 3 couches, boxes, wall unit, Hector Rosa, 2 bedroom furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 11th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JNKAJ09E18M304361
2008 / INFI
1N4AL11D24C125224
2004 / NISS
JT3VN39W6M8012407
1991 / TOYT
1HGCG1656YA089114
2000 / HOND
JM3KE2CY3E0366394
2014 / MAZD
3FA6P0H77DR338045
2013 / FORD
JM1BK323451233375
2005 / MAZD
JN8AS5MT2EW622074
2014 / NISS
1LNHM81W03Y650005
2003 / LINC
1FMDU32X4TUA79909
1996 / FORD
1FMDU34E2VUC90251
1997 / FORD
2T1BURHE4FC393839
2015 / TOYT
1N4AL2APXAN425903
2010 / NISS
2T1BR32E15C438077
2005 / TOYT
1B3EL46X82N271601
2002 / DODG
1FTYR10V8YPA61867
2000 / FORD
1B3LC56K78N615851
2008 / DODG
2HGFA16578H346765
2008 / HOND
1C6RR7LT5GS251176
2016 / RAM
1FADP3E22HL269755
2017 / FORD
5YFBURHE3GP491519
2016 / TOYT
WBA8B9G38HNU51965
2017 / BMW
1FM5K7F86HGD79591
2017 / FORD
WDDZF4KB2HA158184
2017 / MERZ
2T1BURHE4HC847770
2017 / TOYT
1HGCR3F94HA044875
2017 / HOND
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 21st, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 TOYT
4T1BE46K37U688343
2010 INFI
JN1CV6EK0AM100320
2013 HYUN
KMHHU6KJ7DU082531
2006 INFI
JNKBY01E76M200949
1994 MERZ
WDBFA63E1RF100134
1999 CHEV
2GCEC19TXX1127448
2005 SUZI
VTTNJ48A652102063
2000 FORD
1FTRX17W1YNA21053
2004 DODG
1D7HL38K74S711521
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA3AJ26E96U070421
2000 Mazda
VIN# 1YVGF22C4Y5150475
2002 GMC
VIN# 1GKDS13S522297485
2011 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP0HA1BR340908
1999 Dodge
VIN# 2B5WB35Y6XK561101
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 09, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Chevy
VIN# 1G1ZD5EU0CF263815
2000 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA4LS31H0YP800680
2000 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP3630YW222786
1988 Plymouth
VIN# 1P3BP46D0JF235809
2000 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K6YU641460
2004 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM56304A127848
2001 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AC44G91E147882
2007 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEU46F47H171733
2004 Nissan
VIN# 1N6AA07BX4N503078
2001 Plymouth
VIN# 1P3ES46C61D211724
2010 Dodge
VIN# 3D4PG4FB2AT163315
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP34N86W194777
2008 Ford
VIN# 1FBSS31L58DA99422
2015 Mini
VIN# WMWXP7C58F2A60759
2009 Nissan
VIN# 3N1AB61E99L606007
1997 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K7VU038996
1998 Chevy
VIN# 1GCCS1447W8215119
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 16, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Orlando Yamaha-Kawasaki, 9334 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida 32817-4130, 407-273-3579
NOTICE OF LIEN 713.585
Date of Sale: 1-15-2019 @ 10:00AM.
1999 Yamaha
Vin# JYA4NKE03XA028561
Amount to redeem: $849.95
2013 Yamaha
Vin# JYARJ18E4DA010696
Amount to redeem: $849.95
2003 Kawasaki
Vin# JSAAK47B632102211
Amount to redeem: $849.95
2002 Yamaha
Vin# JYAVP04E62A005655
Amount to redeem: $1,616.11. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle or any other person claiming interest in or lien thereon has a right to a hearing at any time prior to the scheduled date of sale by filing a demand for a hearing with the clerk of the circuit court in the county in which the motor vehicle is being held by the lienor and by mailing copies of the demand for hearing to all other owners and lienors as reflected in the notice. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle has a right to recover possession of the motor vehicle without instituting judicial proceedings by posting a bond in accordance with the provisions of Florida Statute 559.917. Notice that any proceeds from the sale of the motor vehicle remaining after payment of the amount claimed to be due and owing to the lienor will be deposited with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for disposition upon court order pursuant to subsection (6) of Florida Statute 713.585.