Legal Public Notices 1/23 issue 

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Carlos Juan Melendez Rodriguez-household items, Carmen Ayala -Household Goods, Iris Aquino -household item, Denise Parodi- household good, personal items, Shalonda Denise Grier-Household items, Mariline Cormier-Household Goods and Furniture, Jesire Alicea Cortez-household items, Dana Lynn Jones -Household items, Jomar Rivera Ramos -Household items, Adaryl Beasley- household items, furniture, couch, beds, Donald James Miller-holiday decoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Janet Howell Household items Jeffrey Rego Household items Alexandria Brinson Clothes and boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Clifaude Meradin home goods Tisha Brown Household goods Dave Dessources queen bed, clothes Nicole Barrett sectional, misc boxes Yvonne Smith Printers table household furniture Candi Hudson household goods Rueben Alexis Household goods and office supplies Kiara Spence Washer and dryer, Clothes, boxes, mattresses Joshuah Rodery Household goods Nicholas Barnes Football equipment Natasha Samaroo household goods Sherley Leonard boxes piano wicker bedroom set Shante Rainey TWIN AND QUEEN SIZE BED, WASHER AND DYER, AND DRESSER Tomiko Smith Household Goods Lisa Reed household goods Beryl Fuller household goods Marcia Hollett household Goods Nina Gadson Household goods Nina Gadson Household goods will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tisha Williams kitchen table, boxes, washer & dryer, Liza Guasp Davila fish tank, boxes & office supplies, Moises Rivera household goods & furniture, Luz Tantalean boxes & household goods, Carlos Magno Malavet business items, Odalys Caballero 3 bedrooms, household goods, boxes, Chantalia DeJesus household items, Kevin Tutson household items, Samara Dean couch, queen size mattress, bunk bed, Duvan Nichols household items, Abimalish Cruz crib, boxes, personal items, Oscar Bonet household items, Israel Mejias household goods, tools. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Todd Alan Crose household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera household goods, personal items, Anh Thu Thi Tran household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin household goods, personal items, Suhail Martinez Household Goods, Ismael Gonzalez Santana household goods, personal items, Richard Lamb Furniture, Miguel Maldonado Household goods, Eduardo Saad household goods, personal items, Ebony Lynn Biggers Mattress, dresser, Marie M. Washington Appliances & Furniture, Juan Martinez Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: DEBRA J YODER VAUGHN Deceased. File No. PMH-2018 03356. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DEBRA J YODER VAUGHN, deceased, whose date of death was February 5th, 2017; is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 355 Orlando, FL 32802 4994. The names and addresses of the personal representative is set forth below. Christopher Allen Yoder, 568 South Glancy Drive, Deltona, FL. 32725-3556. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 1 MONTH AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: January 16, 2019. Email: Chrisonglancy@icloud.com Telephone: (407) 988-9888. Christopher Allen Yoder, Personal Representative, 568 South Glancy Drive, Deltona, FL. 32725-3556.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Bruce Brown-Small Kitchen table and boxes and bags of clothing and household items. Sierra Travis-Bed, Table, chairs and boxes of household items and clothing. Mikita Geter-2 beds, clothing, boxes. Candace Sheppard-Bed and Clothing. Lilyanne Desarden Rivera- Clothes and beds some toys and skate boards bikes pots and pans. Yasmine Young-3-bedroom house (Household items).: Kristi Mitchell new customer, mattress set,15 boxes, sofa, tv, Stephanie Crean large 3 bedroom apartment w/ dryer, 2 king bed 1 queen, futon, couch chair dining room table w/6 chairs entertainment center, 2 dressers, boxes, gun case, Einar Helgi Oskarsson household goods, Jennifer Blish Furniture and boxes, Daniel Brodensen couch, boxes, LaShant Hawkins household goods, Lesley Hinojosa 1 bedroom house and garage items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:1. BIKE 1300 BLK MARGATE2. BIKE GRANT/FREDRICA3. MONEY WOODS/GORE4. CELL PHONE 6400 BLK RALEIGH5. CELL PHONE 3000 BLK BRUTON6. CELL PHONE 3900 BLK ROSEWOOD7. CELL PHONE 1200 BLK W COLONIALNotice Is Hereby Given that, 451 W Warren Avenue, Suite 201, Longwood, FL 32750, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of North Orlando Comprehensive Treatment Center, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, H. Clay Parker, of 108 Hillcrest Street, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/16/19FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3178 Michael Burnside 3142 Rustum Senauth 3063 Anibal Pagan AA8038G Michael Drew AA3036G Shaquana Jones 3102 Kathleen Horne AA2216G Jeanika Smith 1044 Shirley Claudio 1095 Christopher Bozzuto 2060 Paul Maldonado 3100 Mary Torres 1167 Angela Kelly AA7398G Karen Erskine1724 John Pownell 3487 Laura Eisenhardt 1521 Ronald Miller 1551 Shaquita Singleton 2449-50 Neil Van Bert 1646 Arnaz Barrington 3367-71 Janice OkoyeG0790 Jaime Nastu A0077 Isabel Casanova G0797 Oscar Darnell E0511 Olivia Adams G0775 Jose Jarquin H0903 David Ayala A0129 Lowreathea Jackson H0905 Jasmine Brangman3224-25 Jose Muniz 2030 Juanita Figueroa 3621 Fray Peralta 1504 Rosalyn Trujillo 2010 Louie Crossfield 2050 Anthony Bailey 1225 Ismael Beltran 3241 Gregory Manigat 3329 Raul Lozada 3064 Wilfredo Molina 1252 Noelia Colon 1612 Chailyne Rivera 2413 Olga Bonnin721 Mary Margolis 693 Michael Brown 567 Zenaida Arroyo 550 Leah Mcqueary 515 La’toya Andrews 1043 Carmelo Figueroa 821 Luis Garcia 932 Gloria Bell Perez 950 Sonalis Clay 843 Stevette Lasure 441 Charmaine Ayers.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.