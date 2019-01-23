Legal Public Notices 1/23 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway, Kissimmee Florida 34759, 863-240-0879 on 2/12/19 @ 12:30PM.
Carlos Juan Melendez Rodriguez-household items, Carmen Ayala -Household Goods, Iris Aquino -household item, Denise Parodi- household good, personal items, Shalonda Denise Grier-Household items, Mariline Cormier-Household Goods and Furniture, Jesire Alicea Cortez-household items, Dana Lynn Jones -Household items, Jomar Rivera Ramos -Household items, Adaryl Beasley- household items, furniture, couch, beds, Donald James Miller-holiday decoration. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 02/14/2019 @10:30am
Janet Howell Household items Jeffrey Rego Household items Alexandria Brinson Clothes and boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7500 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL. 32818 02/14/2019 at 9:30am
: Clifaude Meradin home goods Tisha Brown Household goods Dave Dessources queen bed, clothes Nicole Barrett sectional, misc boxes Yvonne Smith Printers table household furniture Candi Hudson household goods Rueben Alexis Household goods and office supplies Kiara Spence Washer and dryer, Clothes, boxes, mattresses Joshuah Rodery Household goods Nicholas Barnes Football equipment Natasha Samaroo household goods Sherley Leonard boxes piano wicker bedroom set Shante Rainey TWIN AND QUEEN SIZE BED, WASHER AND DYER, AND DRESSER Tomiko Smith Household Goods Lisa Reed household goods Beryl Fuller household goods Marcia Hollett household Goods Nina Gadson Household goods Nina Gadson Household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 2/12/19 @ 10:00am
Tisha Williams kitchen table, boxes, washer & dryer, Liza Guasp Davila fish tank, boxes & office supplies, Moises Rivera household goods & furniture, Luz Tantalean boxes & household goods, Carlos Magno Malavet business items, Odalys Caballero 3 bedrooms, household goods, boxes, Chantalia DeJesus household items, Kevin Tutson household items, Samara Dean couch, queen size mattress, bunk bed, Duvan Nichols household items, Abimalish Cruz crib, boxes, personal items, Oscar Bonet household items, Israel Mejias household goods, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee Fl 34746, 407-944-1408 on 2/12/19 @ 11:00am:
Todd Alan Crose household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera household goods, personal items, Anh Thu Thi Tran household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin household goods, personal items, Suhail Martinez Household Goods, Ismael Gonzalez Santana household goods, personal items, Richard Lamb Furniture, Miguel Maldonado Household goods, Eduardo Saad household goods, personal items, Ebony Lynn Biggers Mattress, dresser, Marie M. Washington Appliances & Furniture, Juan Martinez Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: DEBRA J YODER VAUGHN Deceased. File No. PMH-2018 03356. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DEBRA J YODER VAUGHN, deceased, whose date of death was February 5th, 2017; is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 355 Orlando, FL 32802 4994. The names and addresses of the personal representative is set forth below. Christopher Allen Yoder, 568 South Glancy Drive, Deltona, FL. 32725-3556. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 1 MONTH AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: January 16, 2019. Email: Chrisonglancy@icloud.com
Telephone: (407) 988-9888. Christopher Allen Yoder, Personal Representative, 568 South Glancy Drive, Deltona, FL. 32725-3556.
LIVE AUCTION
MULTIPLE FACILITIES – MULTIPLE UNITS
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Facility 1: 2728 W 25 TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, February 11, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Bruce Brown-Small Kitchen table and boxes and bags of clothing and household items. Sierra Travis-Bed, Table, chairs and boxes of household items and clothing. Mikita Geter-2 beds, clothing, boxes. Candace Sheppard-Bed and Clothing. Lilyanne Desarden Rivera- Clothes and beds some toys and skate boards bikes pots and pans. Yasmine Young-3-bedroom house (Household items). Facility 2: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355, February 11, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
: Kristi Mitchell new customer, mattress set,15 boxes, sofa, tv, Stephanie Crean large 3 bedroom apartment w/ dryer, 2 king bed 1 queen, futon, couch chair dining room table w/6 chairs entertainment center, 2 dressers, boxes, gun case, Einar Helgi Oskarsson household goods, Jennifer Blish Furniture and boxes, Daniel Brodensen couch, boxes, LaShant Hawkins household goods, Lesley Hinojosa 1 bedroom house and garage items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
JANUARY 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
1. BIKE 1300 BLK MARGATE
2. BIKE GRANT/FREDRICA
3. MONEY WOODS/GORE
4. CELL PHONE 6400 BLK RALEIGH
5. CELL PHONE 3000 BLK BRUTON
6. CELL PHONE 3900 BLK ROSEWOOD
7. CELL PHONE 1200 BLK W COLONIAL
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that CRC Health Treatment Clinics, LLC
, 451 W Warren Avenue, Suite 201, Longwood, FL 32750, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of North Orlando Comprehensive Treatment Center, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, H. Clay Parker, of 108 Hillcrest Street, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Florida Lawyer
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Florida Lawyer
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/16/19
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 2/13/19
3178 Michael Burnside 3142 Rustum Senauth 3063 Anibal Pagan AA8038G Michael Drew AA3036G Shaquana Jones 3102 Kathleen Horne AA2216G Jeanika Smith 1044 Shirley Claudio 1095 Christopher Bozzuto 2060 Paul Maldonado 3100 Mary Torres 1167 Angela Kelly AA7398G Karen Erskine
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 2/13/19
1724 John Pownell 3487 Laura Eisenhardt 1521 Ronald Miller 1551 Shaquita Singleton 2449-50 Neil Van Bert 1646 Arnaz Barrington 3367-71 Janice Okoye
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 2/13/19
G0790 Jaime Nastu A0077 Isabel Casanova G0797 Oscar Darnell E0511 Olivia Adams G0775 Jose Jarquin H0903 David Ayala A0129 Lowreathea Jackson H0905 Jasmine Brangman
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 2/13/19
3224-25 Jose Muniz 2030 Juanita Figueroa 3621 Fray Peralta 1504 Rosalyn Trujillo 2010 Louie Crossfield 2050 Anthony Bailey 1225 Ismael Beltran 3241 Gregory Manigat 3329 Raul Lozada 3064 Wilfredo Molina 1252 Noelia Colon 1612 Chailyne Rivera 2413 Olga Bonnin
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 2/13/19
721 Mary Margolis 693 Michael Brown 567 Zenaida Arroyo 550 Leah Mcqueary 515 La’toya Andrews 1043 Carmelo Figueroa 821 Luis Garcia 932 Gloria Bell Perez 950 Sonalis Clay 843 Stevette Lasure 441 Charmaine Ayers.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 7, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D43 Briana Korza $504.79, A13 Demaria Artis $342.86, D34 Heather Raincrow $435.71, D21 Matthew Smith $427.96, F31 Evelyn Matthews $230.35
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1270 Jennie Hart $597.98, 1159 Mark Boursiquot $454.38, 1097 Amy King $606.98, 1271 Derrick Strickland $377.54, 1127 Angela Drumm $452.32, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $504.60, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $763.40, 1103 Ayondela Gipson $523.15, 1167 Angel Medina $484.49, AA3772A Renee Smith $559.00, 1276 Jennifer Young $569.81, 1286 Elon Bell $263.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B118 Erika Harsanyi $884.68, C105 Jason Koch $947.77, C145 Henry Doggett $672.36, B125 Tobin Watler $557.84
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1043 Dolores Lentz $840.65, 2519 Jennifer Alexander $387.30, 1157-77 Aleesha Lello $715.80, 1409 Velia Bynes $384.23, 2506 Mystery Room $453.55, 2354 Lorna Rios $574.43, 2163 Mandy Anglin $560.45
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C042 Darren Menezes $707.88, B089-90 Yolanda Walker $520.55, B081-82 Lisa Guy $306.10, E007 Dale Duprat $592.44, D013 Ampersand School $834.75
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1557 Veronca Melendez $496.15, 1463 John Dillon $311.96, 5010 Kenny Davenport $635.03, 1559 Natalee Gonzalez $311.96, 1451 John Dillon $311.96, 1217 Felicia Alexander $504.07, 1413 David French $510.22, 1460 John Dillon $311.96, 1250 Tiera Geer $481.53, 2231 Margaret Suskey $642.10, 1408 Tinee’ Perry $488.18, 1752 Adeleye Odunsa Jones $295.88, 1488 Henry Lewis $350.96, 1041 Isaac Sanchez $529.09, 1459 John Dillon $354.55, 2574 Jeanetta Dibble $341.96, 1417 Tony Benvento $880.70, 1300 Hearken MediaGroup $436.53, 1617 Bill Kilbourne $480.35, 2542-46 Serena Walsh $616.34, 1270 Daniel Clifford $466.60, 2819 Sandra Rivera $341.96
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4042 Richard Nason $564.40, 2086 Paul Sanders $359.94, 4138 Robert Hall $623.15, 3005 Abra Patterson $320.08, 2090 Anthony Ortiz $369.96.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 8:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 7, 2019
2T1BURHE7FC408995
2015 TOYOTA
3N1CB51D11L455856
2001 NISSAN
WVWMA63B1XE511423
1999 VOLKSWAGEN
FEBRUARY 8, 2019
2C3LA43R47H805862
2007 CHRYSLER
FEBRUARY 9, 2019
1HGEJ8547VL027670
1997 HONDA
FERBUARY 10, 2019
3FAFP08186R100560
2006 FORD
FEBRUARY 11, 2019
1FMCU04134KA40633
2004 FORD
1GNEK13T65J156399
2005 CHEVROLET
FEBRUARY 12, 2019
KL5JD56Z26K471484
2006 SUZUKI
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL- storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 50 Josephine Vital 177 Guadalupe Burgos Camacho
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 308 Jessica Garrapy 386 Aaron Kenneth Green 491 Donna M Ortiz
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 81 Brian James Diehl 120 Elizabeth Rodriguez Heredia 130 Stephen Douglas Alston Jr 135 Latrish Theres Battle 149 Jaquanda Leshawn Carn 247 Roslyn Verest Scott 734 Danella Iris Reeves 924 Faith Marie Gilbert 999 Antwan Lee Roberts 2039 Andrade Bernard Smith, Mary Santifer Smith, 1990 White 4D Toyota Camry Deluxe, VIN# 4T1SV21E9LU134854, Tag# 012TLK
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 98 Michael Leonard Green Jr. 192 Rebecca McCrimmon Lee 217 Christine Mozelle 234 Jacqueline Ann Volcy 266 Glorisia Lauture 289 Gail Redden 313 Liz Yahaira Brache 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 390 Georgie Mae Carnegie 431 Herbert McKinnon Jr. 444 Sabrina Bissoondyal 446 Al Randle 462 Jean W Alonzo 471 Vince Delrenard Brown 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 570 Lester L. Bouie Jr. 586 Loudwige Inelus 591 Shryl Denise Williams 611 Kim Whittley 628 Eveline Joachim 635 Rosette Castor 717B Yron Omari Evans, 2008 Mercedes Sedan, VIN WDDNG71X78A182393
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0123 Denis Cyprien 0322 Neville Michael Walters, Sailormen/Popeyes 0352 Garyd Shawn Robinson 0405 Samantha Justine Mckenzie 0532 Che Mathew Kinsella 0728 Akinlabi Mutema Jordan 0913 Michael Desmond Manning 0949 Guercy Reichman 1117 Edward Kenneth Steele 1311 Wesley David Kendrick 1422 Phyllis Regina Hutto 1606 David Wayne Dorminey Full Throttle Tree Service 1614 Dana Earl McGowan, 1991 HONDA CIVIC CRX, VIN# JHMED9365MS011051 2117 Christopher John Moon, Cynthia Lee Perrier, 1978 RV Motor Coach American MH 7400, ID VIN 148834D4689, TAG Q677KC 2309 Danayile Leqwanda Bueckhanon, Lonell Robinson, Carl Lee Robinson, Darnell S Pickett, Antwan Damon Bell, 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo SS 2 door, VIN # 2G1WX12K8Y9232172, TAG # D32TT; 1986 Chevy Camaro 2D Coupe, VIN #1G1FP87F7GN142947, NO TAG # 2001 Chevy Impala 4D Sedan, VIN #2G1WH55K819350731, NO TAG #
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1044 Natalie Maria Washington 1080 Jamie'sha Nichole Ross 1102 Shari Lyniece Clark 1118 Maxene Jeanlouis 3105 Harvey L Coleman 3106 Harvey L Coleman 4037 Katie Rashunda Gwenett Brown 4075 DeWayne Mark Clifton II 4099 Angel Luis Rios Gamboa 4118 Jada Patrice-Tenee Abrams 5057 Harvey L Colema 5063 Tara Denise Jackson 6046 William Harris Thomas.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on February 4th, 2019 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid.
2012 FORD
1FAHP3F26CL107409
2015 Hyun
5NPE24AFXFH195529
2007 Lexs
JTHGL46F775003093
2006 Niss
1N4AL11D06C211991
2009 Volk
3VWRZ71K09M065282
2014 Chevy
1G1PE5SB3E7341847
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 12th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #C104- Households, #2044- Households, #2151- Households, #2100-Boxes, #B111-Boxes, D236- Households, #1027-Households, #G229- Households, #1028-Furniture, #H212- Buisness Goods, #C109-Boxes, #J208-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 8th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GTFC24H1GS511776
86 / GMC
2C4RDGCG1GR275857
2016 / DODG
2D4GV58215H128286
2005 / DODG
2MEHM75V06X621722
2006 / MERC
1FTCR14X8LPA51435
1990 / FORD
2T1BURHE7FC314597
2015 / TOYT
WDDNG71X17A086628
2007 / MERZ
4V4NC9TH9EB157835
2016/ Wabash
JN1CA21D7VM515992
1997 / NISS
2T1BURHE7FC314597
2015 / TOYT
SAJWA2GB2CLV35040
2012 / JAGU
1N4AL2AP5BC137008
2011 / NISS
2T3YFREV3FW171131
2015 / TOYT
1FMYU03165KA30624
2005 / FORD
JT8BD68SXW0009303
1998 / LEXS
2HGFB2F57EH535768
2014 / HOND
WDBJF55F9TJ007314
1996 / MERZ
2T1KR32E23C009320
2003 / TOYT
1HGCR2F73DA102378
2013 / HOND
1ZVFT80N055192491
2005 / FORD
1FMJU1J55BEF45928
2011 / FORD
5XXGM4A78DG148455
2013 / KIA
5NPEB4AC5BH221504
2011 / HYUN
2T1BURHE4FC282482
2015 / TOYT
JNKCV54E07M903638
2007 / INFI
KNMAT2MV2GP708149
2016 / Nissan
4T1BF1FK7GU597894
2016 / TOYT
3N1AB7AP2HY385102
2017 / NISS
KNDPM3AC0K7530945
2019 / KIA
4T1BF1FK5HU423016
2017 / TOYT
KM8J33A26HU342064
2017 / HYUN
1C4RJECG7JC212548
2018 / JEEP
3VWYT7AU3GM020087
2016 / VOLK
3LN6L5A97JR607568
2018 / LINC.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 13th, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2010 MITS
JA32X8HW2AU001123
2000 BUIC
2G4WS52J9Y1129390
2004 TOYT
2T1BR32E64C270628
2002 MAZD
JM1BJ245521634330
2006 BMW
WBAVB13516PT23399
1998 MITS
JA3AY36C7WU037109
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FMZU63E62UA31329
2000 Mercedes
VIN# WDBJF83J2YX033816
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1B3EL46XX6N150655
2003 Pontiac
VIN# 3G7DA03E33S557129
1998 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR12E5WZ080650
2001 Hyundai
VIN# KMHDN45D71U043682
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 06, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2004 NISSAN
VIN# 1N4BA41E34C843370
2000 ACURA
VIN# 19UUA5663YA058909
2005 HONDA
VIN# 5FNRL38755B118247
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on February 2nd, 2019, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.
Around The Clock Towing inc.